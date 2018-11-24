NBA Fastbreak: The Clippers are built for playing, and winning, close games

Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, has been shut down again in Philadelphia, this time at his agent’s order, in an effort to get him fully healthy. That Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand and coach Brett Brown were caught off guard by news that Fultz’s right shoulder was bothering him is certainly bizarre. While the book isn’t closed on Fultz, this chapter has taken another twist. … Reportedly, Washington is open for business, a decision that should surprise no one who has watched the Wizards stumble early this season. John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. all could be dealt, with Beal coming with the highest price tag. … LeBron James’ averages for the last five games: 34.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 58.1% from three-point range.