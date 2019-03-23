NBA Fastbreak: James Harden continues to put on a show, ties career-high 61 points

Using his patented fadeaway jumper, Dalllas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki made a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday that moved him ahead of Wilt Chamberlain into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Chamberlain is now seventh with 31,419 points. Nowitzki, who is expected to retire after this season but hasn’t made an official announcement, has 31,430 points. … Jimmer Fredette is returning to the NBA after signing for the rest of the season with the Phoenix Suns, who hold an option for next season. The former college player of the year from BYU played parts of five seasons with Sacramento, Chicago, New Orleans and New York and averaged 6.0 points in 13.4 minutes per game. He played the last two seasons with the Shanghai Sharks and averaged more than 37 points a game.