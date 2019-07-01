Advertisement

NBA free agency: Seth Curry agrees to return to Dallas

By Associated Press
Jul 01, 2019 | 11:00 AM
NBA free agency: Seth Curry agrees to return to Dallas
Portland's Seth Curry, left, is guarded by older brother Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. The younger Curry brother agreed to a four-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

Seth Curry is returning to Dallas as a free agent after a year away.

Two people with knowledge of the deal say Stephen Curry's younger brother and the Mavericks have agreed on a four-year, $32-million contract. The people spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because deals can't be signed until Saturday.

Advertisement

The younger Curry had the best season of his career with Dallas in 2016-17, averaging career highs of 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 29 minutes per game. He missed all of 2017-18 with a stress reaction in his lower left leg before joining Portland on a one-year contract last season. Curry averaged 7.9 points for the Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks were looking for a shooting guard to pair with rookie of the year Luka Doncic, the 20-year-old Slovenian who figures to be their starting point guard for years. With the Curry agreement, Dallas still has about $20 million in salary cap space.
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving agree to join Nets as NBA free agency opens »

Curry has the versatility to play both guard spots. So does Jalen Brunson, a second-round pick in last year's draft after Dallas traded up to get Doncic as the third overall selection.

Wizards deal Satoransky to Bulls, add Ish Smith

Versatile guard Tomas Satoransky says he is headed to the Chicago Bulls.

The 6-foot-7 Satoransky set career highs by averaging 8.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 80 games with Washington last season. Satoransky posted on Twitter he was “so excited and proud to be a part of #chicagobulls. Can't wait to be on a court at United Center!”

A person familiar with the deal tells the Associated Press the Bulls are acquiring Satoransky in a sign-and-trade that sends draft pick compensation to the Wizards. The person also confirmed the Wizards had agreed to a $25 million, three-year contract with center Thomas Bryant and a $12 million, two-year deal with free-agent guard Ish Smith.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the moves.

The 6-foot-11 Bryant is staying in Washington after averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 72 games in his first season with the Wizards. Smith played for Detroit the past three seasons, averaging 8.9 points in 56 games last year.

Ellington to sign with Knicks

Wayne Ellington and the New York Knicks have agreed on a two-year contract.

Ellington's representative, Priority Sports, announced the agreement Monday morning. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the deal will pay Ellington $16 million. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not announced publicly.

Lakers reach out to Kawhi Leonard, who has talked to Magic Johnson »

The Knicks will become the ninth team for Ellington, an excellent shooter who was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2009 NCAA Final Four when he led North Carolina to the national championship. He's a 38% three-point shooter for his career.

Other NBA moves

Advertisement

Hassan Whiteside is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers, as the Miami Heat continue reshaping their roster.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Monday that the Heat have agreed to trade Whiteside to the Trail Blazers for Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is still pending NBA approval.

Whiteside is entering the final season of a four-year, $98-million contract. He lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo in the second half of last season, but figures to offer front line depth to a Trail Blazers team that lost center Jusuf Nurkic to a broken leg late last season.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

Miami made the deal a day after agreeing to the framework of a move that will also bring Jimmy Butler to the Heat via trade with Philadelphia. The particulars of that trade were still being worked on Monday.

Harkless averaged 7.7 points last season for the Blazers.

Leonard had a 30-point game in Portland's final game last season, the one where the Trail Blazers were swept out of the Western Conference finals by the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 5.9 points last season.

All three of the players involved in the Miami-Portland trade have expiring contracts this season.

NBA free agency

Players who reportedly have reached agreements with teams.

Player Position Team Contract Former team
PlayerAl-Farouq Aminu PositionSF TeamOrlando Contract3 years, $29 million Former teamPortland
PlayerTrevor Ariza PositionSF TeamSacramento Contract2 years, $25 million Former teamWashington
PlayerHarrison Barnes PositionSF TeamSacramento Contract4 years, $85 million Former team--
PlayerPatrick Beverley PositionSG TeamClippers Contract3 years, $40 million Former team
PlayerBojan Bogdanovic PositionSF TeamUtah Contract4 years, $73 million Former teamIndiana
PlayerMalcolm Brogdon PositionSG TeamIndiana Contract4 years, $85 million Former teamMilwaukee
PlayerThomas Bryant PositionC TeamWashington Contract3 years, $25 million Former team--
PlayerJimmy Butler PositionSF TeamMiami Contract4 years, $142 million Former teamPhiladelphia
PlayerDeMarre Carroll PositionF TeamSan Antonio Contract2 years, $13 million Former teamBrooklyn
PlayerSeth Curry PositionSG TeamDallas Contract4 years, $32 million Former teamPortland
PlayerTroy Daniels PositionSG TeamLakers Contract1 year, $2.1 million Former teamPhoenix
PlayerEd Davis PositionPF TeamUtah Contract2 years, $10 million Former teamBrooklyn
PlayerDewayne Dedmon PositionC TeamSacramento Contract3 years, $40 million Former teamAtlanta
PlayerKevin Durant PositionF TeamBrooklyn Contract4 years, $164 million Former teamGolden State
PlayerWayne Ellington PositionSG TeamNew York Contract2 years, $16 million Former teamDetroit
PlayerRudy Gay PositionPF TeamSan Antonio Contract2 years, $32 million Former team--
PlayerTaj Gibson PositionPF TeamNew York Contract2 years, $20 million Former teamMinnesota
PlayerGerald Green PositionSG TeamHouston ContractTBA Former team--
PlayerTobias Harris PositionSF TeamPhiladelphia Contract5 years, $180 million Former team--
PlayerGeorge Hill PositionPG TeamMilwaukee Contract3 years, $29 million Former team--
PlayerRodney Hood PositionSF TeamPortland Contract2 years, $16 million Former team--
PlayerAl Horford PositionC TeamPhiladelphia Contract4 years, $109 million Former teamBoston
PlayerDanuel House PositionSF TeamHouston Contract3 years, $11 million Former team--
PlayerKyrie Irving PositionPG TeamBrooklyn Contract4 years, $141 million Former teamBoston
PlayerDeAndre Jordan PositionC TeamBrooklyn Contract4 years, $40 million Former teamNew York
PlayerJeremy Lamb PositionSG TeamIndiana Contract3 years, $31.5 million Former teamCharlotte
PlayerBrook Lopez PositionC TeamMilwaukee Contract4 years, $52 million Former team--
PlayerRobin Lopez PositionC TeamMilwaukee ContractTBA Former teamChicago
PlayerKhris Middleton PositionSF TeamMilwaukee Contract5 years, $178 million Former team--
PlayerKristaps Porzingis PositionPF TeamDallas Contract5 years, $158 million Former team--
PlayerJulius Randle PositionF/C TeamNew York Contract3 years, $63 million Former teamNew Orleans
PlayerJJ Redick PositionG TeamNew Orleans Contract2 years, $26.5 million Former teamPhiladelphia
PlayerDerrick Rose PositionPG TeamDetroit Contract2 years, $15 million Former teamMinnesota
PlayerTerrence Ross PositionSF TeamOrlando Contract4 years, $54 million Former team--
PlayerTerry Rozier PositionPG TeamCharlotte Contract3 years, $58 million Former teamBoston
PlayerRicky Rubio PositionPG TeamPhoenix Contract3 years, $51 million Former teamUtah
PlayerD'Angelo Russell PositionPG TeamGolden State Contract4 years, $117 million Former teamBrooklyn
PlayerMike Scott PositionPF TeamPhiladelphia Contract2 years, $9.8 million Former team--
PlayerGarrett Temple PositionSF TeamBrooklyn Contract2 years, $10 million Former teamClippers
PlayerKlay Thompson PositionSG TeamGolden State Contract5 years, $190 million Former team--
PlayerJonas Valanciunas PositionC TeamMemphis Contract3 years, $45 million Former team--
PlayerNikola Vucevic PositionF TeamOrlando Contract4 years, $100 million Former team--
PlayerKemba Walker PositionPG TeamBoston Contract4 years, $141 million Former teamCharlotte
PlayerThaddeus Young PositionPF TeamChicago Contract3 years, $41 million Former teamIndiana
Advertisement
Advertisement