NBA free agency: Seth Curry agrees to return to Dallas

Seth Curry is returning to Dallas as a free agent after a year away.
Two people with knowledge of the deal say Stephen Curry's younger brother and the Mavericks have agreed on a four-year, $32-million contract. The people spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because deals can't be signed until Saturday.
The younger Curry had the best season of his career with Dallas in 2016-17, averaging career highs of 12.8 points, 2.7 assists and 29 minutes per game. He missed all of 2017-18 with a stress reaction in his lower left leg before joining Portland on a one-year contract last season. Curry averaged 7.9 points for the Trail Blazers.
The Mavericks were looking for a shooting guard to pair with rookie of the year Luka Doncic, the 20-year-old Slovenian who figures to be their starting point guard for years. With the Curry agreement, Dallas still has about $20 million in salary cap space.
Curry has the versatility to play both guard spots. So does Jalen Brunson, a second-round pick in last year's draft after Dallas traded up to get Doncic as the third overall selection.
Wizards deal Satoransky to Bulls, add Ish Smith
Versatile guard Tomas Satoransky says he is headed to the Chicago Bulls.
The 6-foot-7 Satoransky set career highs by averaging 8.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 80 games with Washington last season. Satoransky posted on Twitter he was “so excited and proud to be a part of #chicagobulls. Can't wait to be on a court at United Center!”
A person familiar with the deal tells the Associated Press the Bulls are acquiring Satoransky in a sign-and-trade that sends draft pick compensation to the Wizards. The person also confirmed the Wizards had agreed to a $25 million, three-year contract with center Thomas Bryant and a $12 million, two-year deal with free-agent guard Ish Smith.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the moves.
The 6-foot-11 Bryant is staying in Washington after averaging 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 72 games in his first season with the Wizards. Smith played for Detroit the past three seasons, averaging 8.9 points in 56 games last year.
Ellington to sign with Knicks
Wayne Ellington and the New York Knicks have agreed on a two-year contract.
Ellington's representative, Priority Sports, announced the agreement Monday morning. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the deal will pay Ellington $16 million. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not announced publicly.
The Knicks will become the ninth team for Ellington, an excellent shooter who was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2009 NCAA Final Four when he led North Carolina to the national championship. He's a 38% three-point shooter for his career.
Other NBA moves
Hassan Whiteside is heading to the Portland Trail Blazers, as the Miami Heat continue reshaping their roster.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Monday that the Heat have agreed to trade Whiteside to the Trail Blazers for Meyers Leonard and Moe Harkless. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is still pending NBA approval.
Whiteside is entering the final season of a four-year, $98-million contract. He lost his starting spot to Bam Adebayo in the second half of last season, but figures to offer front line depth to a Trail Blazers team that lost center Jusuf Nurkic to a broken leg late last season.
Miami made the deal a day after agreeing to the framework of a move that will also bring Jimmy Butler to the Heat via trade with Philadelphia. The particulars of that trade were still being worked on Monday.
Harkless averaged 7.7 points last season for the Blazers.
Leonard had a 30-point game in Portland's final game last season, the one where the Trail Blazers were swept out of the Western Conference finals by the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 5.9 points last season.
All three of the players involved in the Miami-Portland trade have expiring contracts this season.
NBA free agency
Players who reportedly have reached agreements with teams.
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Contract
|Former team
|PlayerAl-Farouq Aminu
|PositionSF
|TeamOrlando
|Contract3 years, $29 million
|Former teamPortland
|PlayerTrevor Ariza
|PositionSF
|TeamSacramento
|Contract2 years, $25 million
|Former teamWashington
|PlayerHarrison Barnes
|PositionSF
|TeamSacramento
|Contract4 years, $85 million
|Former team--
|PlayerPatrick Beverley
|PositionSG
|TeamClippers
|Contract3 years, $40 million
|Former team
|PlayerBojan Bogdanovic
|PositionSF
|TeamUtah
|Contract4 years, $73 million
|Former teamIndiana
|PlayerMalcolm Brogdon
|PositionSG
|TeamIndiana
|Contract4 years, $85 million
|Former teamMilwaukee
|PlayerThomas Bryant
|PositionC
|TeamWashington
|Contract3 years, $25 million
|Former team--
|PlayerJimmy Butler
|PositionSF
|TeamMiami
|Contract4 years, $142 million
|Former teamPhiladelphia
|PlayerDeMarre Carroll
|PositionF
|TeamSan Antonio
|Contract2 years, $13 million
|Former teamBrooklyn
|PlayerSeth Curry
|PositionSG
|TeamDallas
|Contract4 years, $32 million
|Former teamPortland
|PlayerTroy Daniels
|PositionSG
|TeamLakers
|Contract1 year, $2.1 million
|Former teamPhoenix
|PlayerEd Davis
|PositionPF
|TeamUtah
|Contract2 years, $10 million
|Former teamBrooklyn
|PlayerDewayne Dedmon
|PositionC
|TeamSacramento
|Contract3 years, $40 million
|Former teamAtlanta
|PlayerKevin Durant
|PositionF
|TeamBrooklyn
|Contract4 years, $164 million
|Former teamGolden State
|PlayerWayne Ellington
|PositionSG
|TeamNew York
|Contract2 years, $16 million
|Former teamDetroit
|PlayerRudy Gay
|PositionPF
|TeamSan Antonio
|Contract2 years, $32 million
|Former team--
|PlayerTaj Gibson
|PositionPF
|TeamNew York
|Contract2 years, $20 million
|Former teamMinnesota
|PlayerGerald Green
|PositionSG
|TeamHouston
|ContractTBA
|Former team--
|PlayerTobias Harris
|PositionSF
|TeamPhiladelphia
|Contract5 years, $180 million
|Former team--
|PlayerGeorge Hill
|PositionPG
|TeamMilwaukee
|Contract3 years, $29 million
|Former team--
|PlayerRodney Hood
|PositionSF
|TeamPortland
|Contract2 years, $16 million
|Former team--
|PlayerAl Horford
|PositionC
|TeamPhiladelphia
|Contract4 years, $109 million
|Former teamBoston
|PlayerDanuel House
|PositionSF
|TeamHouston
|Contract3 years, $11 million
|Former team--
|PlayerKyrie Irving
|PositionPG
|TeamBrooklyn
|Contract4 years, $141 million
|Former teamBoston
|PlayerDeAndre Jordan
|PositionC
|TeamBrooklyn
|Contract4 years, $40 million
|Former teamNew York
|PlayerJeremy Lamb
|PositionSG
|TeamIndiana
|Contract3 years, $31.5 million
|Former teamCharlotte
|PlayerBrook Lopez
|PositionC
|TeamMilwaukee
|Contract4 years, $52 million
|Former team--
|PlayerRobin Lopez
|PositionC
|TeamMilwaukee
|ContractTBA
|Former teamChicago
|PlayerKhris Middleton
|PositionSF
|TeamMilwaukee
|Contract5 years, $178 million
|Former team--
|PlayerKristaps Porzingis
|PositionPF
|TeamDallas
|Contract5 years, $158 million
|Former team--
|PlayerJulius Randle
|PositionF/C
|TeamNew York
|Contract3 years, $63 million
|Former teamNew Orleans
|PlayerJJ Redick
|PositionG
|TeamNew Orleans
|Contract2 years, $26.5 million
|Former teamPhiladelphia
|PlayerDerrick Rose
|PositionPG
|TeamDetroit
|Contract2 years, $15 million
|Former teamMinnesota
|PlayerTerrence Ross
|PositionSF
|TeamOrlando
|Contract4 years, $54 million
|Former team--
|PlayerTerry Rozier
|PositionPG
|TeamCharlotte
|Contract3 years, $58 million
|Former teamBoston
|PlayerRicky Rubio
|PositionPG
|TeamPhoenix
|Contract3 years, $51 million
|Former teamUtah
|PlayerD'Angelo Russell
|PositionPG
|TeamGolden State
|Contract4 years, $117 million
|Former teamBrooklyn
|PlayerMike Scott
|PositionPF
|TeamPhiladelphia
|Contract2 years, $9.8 million
|Former team--
|PlayerGarrett Temple
|PositionSF
|TeamBrooklyn
|Contract2 years, $10 million
|Former teamClippers
|PlayerKlay Thompson
|PositionSG
|TeamGolden State
|Contract5 years, $190 million
|Former team--
|PlayerJonas Valanciunas
|PositionC
|TeamMemphis
|Contract3 years, $45 million
|Former team--
|PlayerNikola Vucevic
|PositionF
|TeamOrlando
|Contract4 years, $100 million
|Former team--
|PlayerKemba Walker
|PositionPG
|TeamBoston
|Contract4 years, $141 million
|Former teamCharlotte
|PlayerThaddeus Young
|PositionPF
|TeamChicago
|Contract3 years, $41 million
|Former teamIndiana