NBA notes: Pelicans' Anthony Davis out vs. Wizards with hip strain

New Orleans center Anthony Davis will miss the Pelicans' game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night with strained right hip.
Davis picked up the injury in the third quarter of Friday night's loss to the New York Knicks, though he did return for the final three minutes of the fourth quarter.
He was ruled out of Saturday's contest during pregame warmups.
The five-time All-Star is averaging 27.0 points and 12.6 rebounds through 16 games of his seventh NBA season.
Warriors' Stephen Curry could play during upcoming road trip
Stephen Curry is expected to resume practicing next week with a strong chance he would return to game action during an upcoming five-game road trip as he works back from a strained left groin.
The Golden State star was re-examined Saturday after making significant progress in recent days. He did some scrimmaging work at the practice facility, and coach Steve Kerr said there were no lingering physical issues from a car accident Friday in which Curry was unharmed.
Curry missed his ninth straight game Saturday against Sacramento and also was set to be sidelined for Monday's matchup with the Orlando Magic to conclude a four-game homestand. The 30-year-old two-time MVP, who played in just 51 regular-season games last season and missed the opening round of the playoffs, was injured Nov. 8 against Milwaukee trying to contest a shot by Eric Bledsoe in transition.
Rockets to rest Chris Paul against Cavaliers
Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is being rested against Cleveland on the second of games on consecutive days.
Houston (9-8) visited the Cavaliers on Saturday, a day after Paul scored 20 points in 37 minutes in an overtime loss at Detroit that ended the Rockets' five-game winning streak.
A nine-time All-Star, Paul is second on the team with an average 17.9 points in 15 games. He leads the Rockets in assists with a 7.7 average. Paul, 33, is in 14th season.
Cleveland (3-14) defeated Philadelphia on Friday and was trying to win consecutive games for the first time this season.