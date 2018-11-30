NBA notes: Wizards center Dwight Howard to miss 2-3 months after spinal surgery

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard is expected to miss two to three months after undergoing spinal surgery to relieve pain in his glutes.
The team announced Howard underwent a lumbar microdiscotemy Friday in California and would be re-evaluated in two to three months. Doctors determined a herniated disk was causing Howard's pain and nerve irritation.
Howard had missed the last five games after aggravating the injury, which also caused him to sit out training camp and the first seven games of the season.
Washington signed Howard to an $11-million, two-year contract with a player option in the offseason. The 32-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in nine games.
The Wizards are Howard's fourth team in the last four seasons and sixth overall in his NBA career.
Roberson has setback
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Andre Roberson has had another setback while rehabbing his left knee injury and he will miss at least another six weeks.
The team said Roberson had a basketball workout on Thursday and felt discomfort when he came down from jumping. An MRI exam showed a small avulsion fracture in his left knee. The Thunder said he will be re-evaluated after the six weeks.
Roberson, an NBA all-defense second-team selection during the 2016-17 season, initially suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the knee in January and missed the second half of last season. He was on track to possibly return in December, but he had a procedure in October after a setback in the recovery from the initial surgery.
In 39 games last season, the 6-foot-7 Roberson averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
Oladipo out indefinitely
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely as he tries to recover from a sore right knee. Oladipo already has missed six consecutive games with the injury and the Pacers are 3-3 without him. Indiana finishes a four-game road trip Saturday at Sacramento.
The former Indiana University star leads the team in scoring with 21.4 points per game and steals at 1.56. He's also second on the Pacers in assists (4.7) and rebounds (6.6) after winning the NBA's steals title last season.
Free-agent acquisition Tyreke Evans likely will continue to replace Oladipo in the starting lineup. Evans averages 10.5 points.
The Pacers have not provided additional details about Oladipo's injury.