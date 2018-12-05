NBA notes: Markelle Fultz out indefinitely because of irritation in shoulder

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely because of thoracic outlet syndrome.
Fultz visited with several specialists to figure out what's ailing him. The 76ers said the specialists have identified a compression or irritation in the area between the lower neck and upper chest. Physical therapy was recommended for Fultz before returning to play.
Fultz's representatives informed the 76ers last month that the guard would be shut down until he had been examined by specialists.
Fultz was the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft. He played in only 14 games last season because of a shoulder injury that appeared to affect his shooting mechanics and made him one of the more scrutinized players in the NBA. Fultz lost his starting spot in the rotation when the 76ers traded for Jimmy Butler.
The 20-year-old Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds and is shooting 42% from the field.
Etc.
Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince will miss at least three weeks after injuring his left ankle in a lost to Golden State. The team announced Tuesday that an MRI exam revealed a ligament sprain, bone bruise and associated soft tissue inflammation. Prince was injured in Monday night's 128-111 loss to the Warriors when he came down on Shaun Livingston while shooting. The Atlanta player hobbled straight to the locker room and left the arena on crutches. The 6-foot-8 Prince is the Hawks' third-leading scorer at 15 points a game. …
The Memphis Grizzlies signed 33-year-old forward Joakim Noah, a former All-Star attempting a comeback. Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace announcedthat the team has signed the 6-foot-11 Noah for the remainder of the season. Noah made consecutive All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2014. He finished fourth in the MVP balloting and was named NBA defensive player of the year in the 2013-14 season. He has career averages of 8.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.35 blocks in 11 seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2007-16) and Knicks (2016-18).