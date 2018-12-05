NBA notes: Markelle Fultz out indefinitely because of irritation in shoulder

Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince will miss at least three weeks after injuring his left ankle in a lost to Golden State. The team announced Tuesday that an MRI exam revealed a ligament sprain, bone bruise and associated soft tissue inflammation. Prince was injured in Monday night's 128-111 loss to the Warriors when he came down on Shaun Livingston while shooting. The Atlanta player hobbled straight to the locker room and left the arena on crutches. The 6-foot-8 Prince is the Hawks' third-leading scorer at 15 points a game. …