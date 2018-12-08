NBA notes: Bucks to acquire George Hill and Jason Smith in three-team trade with Bucks, Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks will acquire veteran guard George Hill from the Cleveland Cavaliers and forward Jason Smith from the Washington Wizards in a deal that sends Bucks center John Henson and guard Matthew Dellavedova to Cleveland and forward Sam Dekker to Washington, according to multiple media reports, including the Associated Press and ESPN.
Cleveland will also acquire a protected first-round draft pick and second-round selection in 2021 from Milwaukee, according to sources. The Bucks will get a 2022 second-round pick from Washington, which in turn receives a 2021 first-round selection.
The deals are pending league approval and could be finalized Friday night, said one source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet had the mandatory conference call with NBA officials.
There was an urgency to get the deal agreed to before 6 p.m. on Friday because only players on rosters by then can be re-packaged in other trades before February's deadline.
Hill recently returned after missing 11 games because of a shoulder injury, and the Cavaliers have been shopping him around for a deal. Dekker has also been sidelined with a severely sprained left ankle.
Both Hill and Dekker were at Quicken Loans Arena preparing for a game against Sacramento before learning they were being moved.
Dellavedova's scrappiness endeared him to Cleveland fans during his three seasons with the Cavaliers, who didn't re-sign the player known as “Delly” after winning the 2016 title.
Cleveland, which is 5-19 during a rebuild after LeBron James’ departure to the Lakers, recently traded sharpshooter Kyle Korver to Utah for two picks in 2020 and 2021. The Cavaliers are targeting 2020 to land a big-name free agent, and should have plenty of salary-cap space to add one.
Henson recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. He's averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14 games. Hill's departure will give rookie guard Collin Sexton, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, more room to grow.
Warriors center Damian Jones underwent surgery for a torn left pectoral muscle. Golden State said Friday that Jones had the procedure Wednesday in Chicago, performed by Dr. Benjamin Domb. Jones is expected to begin the rehab process in six weeks with a timetable to be determined based on his progress. Jones, a third-year pro out of Vanderbilt who developed in the G League last season to emerge as the starter for the two-time defending NBA champions, was injured Saturday at Detroit. The 23-year-old Jones started in 22 of his 24 games, averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes. …
The Philadelphia 76ers are resting center Joel Embiid for their game at Detroit on Friday night. It's the first game all season that Embiid has missed. Coach Brett Brown says he thinks it's the right move for the long run. Embiid was drafted in 2014 but has only played 120 NBA games because of injury problems. He shot 5 of 17 from the field in a loss at Toronto on Wednesday night. The 76ers are also without Markelle Fultz (thoracic outlet syndrome), Justin Patton (right foot surgery) and Zhaire Smith (left foot fracture).