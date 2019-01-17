NBA notes: Adam Silver understands why Enes Kanter skipped trip to London

“There are significant issues that he is dealing with, and I recognize that for the NBA, by virtue of the fact that we're a global business, we have to pay a lot of attention to those issues as well,” Silver said. “I will say there's nothing more important to me, as the commissioner of the league, the safety and security of our players, and so we take very seriously the threats that he has received, (even if) it's just people on social media.