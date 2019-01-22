NBA: Carmelo Anthony leaving Houston but not yet free

Carmelo Anthony is going to Chicago, albeit only on paper. Where he goes next is unclear.
The Houston Rockets are trading Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Bulls in a deal that is expected to be completed Tuesday, according to reports. The Bulls have no plans to play Anthony and will look to either trade him before the Feb. 7 deadline or waive him and make him a free agent.
The trade ends a short-lived saga in Houston for Anthony, who averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets. He has not played since Nov. 8.
Anthony was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him to sign with the Rockets. The Bulls will be Anthony’s fourth franchise in seven months, with likely one more to come.
Anthony is a 10-time All-Star who has averaged 24.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in his career.
An investment group led by Brooklyn Nets minority owner Joseph Tsai agreed to buy theWNBA’s New York Liberty, the Associated Press reports.