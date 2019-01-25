NBA: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic suspended one game for leaving bench during altercation

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation in a game against the Utah Jazz.
Jokic will miss the game Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced.
The Serbian center stepped toward the court during Wednesday's loss at Utah when teammate Mason Plumlee and the Jazz’s Derrick Favors engaged in an altercation near the basket.
The league ruled that Jokic's “proximity to the altercation and aggressive manner created the potential for further escalation of the situation.”
Jokic leads the Nuggets in points (19.8), rebounds (10.3) and assists (7.7) this season.
Plumlee received a $25,000 fine for the incident that occurred late in the first quarter and Favors was fined $15,000.
