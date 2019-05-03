NBA notes: Warriors' Draymond Green, Rockets' Nene have technical fouls rescinded

Golden Warriors forward Draymond Green and Houston Rockets big man Nene had their double technical fouls rescinded Thursday by the NBA following an incident during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday.
Golden State had approached the league asking for the consideration. The NBA said on Twitter that the technicals had been dropped “upon league office review.”
That's a big deal for Green if the two-time defending champions play deep into the postseason again. The Warriors lead their best-of-seven series with the Rockets 2-0 going into Game 3 on Saturday in Houston.
With one fewer technical now, Green's total for the postseason is back to three — seven draws an automatic one-game suspension.
“I'm happy about it. It's good,” Green said after practice Thursday before the Warriors departed the Bay Area for Texas. “It helps me, a lot.”
Green and Nene got tangled up and drew double technicals with one second left in the third quarter of the Warriors' 115-109 victory after James Harden made three free throws.
Harden update
Houston guard James Harden will play in Game 3 despite injuries to both of his eyes after being hit by Green in Game 2. Harden practiced with the team Thursday as the Rockets prepare to host Golden State for the next two games.
It was clear that last year's MVP was still struggling as he squinted under the light while answering questions about it. The entire left side of his left eye remained bloody, as did the left corner of his right eye.
“I can see better,” Harden said.
Russell cited for marijuana possession
Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell was detained at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday after a small amount of marijuana was found in his luggage by TSA personnel.
A spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released. It happened Wednesday night.
The Nets said in a statement they “have been made aware of the situation” and “are in the process of gathering more information at this time.”