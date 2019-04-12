NBA playoffs: Western Conference preview and predictions

Outlook: Portland entered the season with tons of questions after getting swept by New Orleans in 2018 in the first round in this very 3-6 first-round matchup. The team answered them for most of the season, but losing Jusuf Nurkic to an injury will be a big factor against the Thunder’s frontcourt. Westbrook is a force, but for everything he adds there are big questions about how much those numbers matter. Both Lillard (25.8 points) and Paul George (28.0 points) should be on MVP ballots, and whoever plays better in the series could decide it.