NBA: Nikola Vucevic leads Magic over Bulls 97-91 in Mexico City

Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points, including a tiebreaking jumper with 28 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic snapped a three-game losing streak with a 97-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in their first of two games in Mexico.
Vucevic shot 11 for 21 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds, while D.J. Augustin added 15 points for the Magic.
Zach LaVine scored 23 points but the Bulls (6-23) lost for the 10th time in their last 11 games and remained with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
After Lauri Markkanen tied it at 91 with 1:06 left to play, Vucevic nailed a 15-foot jumper to put the Magic ahead and Augustin iced the game with four free throws in the final seconds.
The game was the NBA's 27th in Mexico, and Orlando will play Utah on Saturday. Only the United States and Canada have hosted more.
Eight of the last 26 games in Mexico have been regular-season contests.
at Suns 99, Mavericks 89: T.J. Warren scored a season-high 30 points and the Phoenix Suns snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
The Dallas loss came in the season debut of Dirk Nowitzki, who hadn't played yet while recovering from ankle surgery. When he entered the game late in the first quarter, it marked his 21st season with the Mavericks, most by a player with one team in NBA history.
Phoenix beat the Mavericks for the seventh straight time. The Suns have just five wins this season and two have come against Dallas.
The Mavericks were beaten in the season opener 121-100, also in Phoenix. Both games were late tips on national television.
Dallas, which had won three straight and eight of 10, made only 5 of 33 3-pointers.
Jamal Crawford added 17 points and Josh Jackson 14 for the Suns. Trevor Ariza had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Harrison Barnes scored 15 but on only 6-of-15 shooting for the Mavericks. DeAndre Jordan added 14 points and 15 rebounds.