NBA: Raptors top Heat 106-104, improve NBA's best record

The teams swapped mistakes over the final stretches of regulation and overtime, and Malik Monk made the biggest when he lost his dribble while the Hornets were trying to get a shot. Harris picked up the ball near midcourt and drove in for a layup. The Hornets got two cracks at a chance to tie it again — a clock malfunction necessitated time being put back on the clock — but Monk was well off on a last attempt.