NBA roundup: Derrick Rose lifts Timberwolves past Suns 116-114

Derrick Rose hit an 18-footer with 0.6 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 116-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.
Rose scored 29 of his 31 points in the seconds to help Minnesota overcome an 11-point deficit.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 of his 30 points in the first half for Minnesota. With Towns struggling against double-teams in the second, Rose kept the Wolves in the game on 11-for-18 shooting in the half.
T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 21 points and Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre, Jr. each added 18. Warren's last-second corner 3 hit off the side of the backboard.
at Indiana 120, Charlotte 95: Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and Darren Collison added 19 points and nine assists Sunday, leading Indiana past Charlotte.
Indiana has won four of five to improve to 16 games over .500 for the first time since the end of 2013-14. Kemba Walker had 23 points for Charlotte.