Raptors vs. 76ers: How the teams match up for their NBA playoff series

Outlook: There might not be a player in the league that looked better than Kawhi Leonard did in the first round against Orlando. After having his workload managed throughout the regular season, Leonard tore apart the Magic, making 55.6% of his shots from the field and 53.8% from three-point range on his way to an East-leading 27.8 points per game. Right behind him was Pascal Siakam, who averaged 22.6 points a game. The big concern for Philadelphia is Embiid’s sore left knee, which kept him out of Game 3 against the Nets. When he’s played, he’s been terrific — 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Slowing down shooting guard J.J. Redick will be a key. When he shoots 50% or better from three-point range, the 76ers are 20-6. The Raptors will miss OG Anunoby, who needed an emergency appendectomy before the start of the postseason. He’ll probably be out until the conference finals.