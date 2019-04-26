Raptors vs. 76ers: How the teams match up for their NBA playoff series

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
How the teams match up for their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series:
2. Toronto
58-24 (Home 32-9, Road 26-15)
1st round: def. Orlando 4-1
3. Philadelphia
51-31 (Home 31-10, Road 20-21)
1st round: def. Brooklyn 4-1
Season series: Toronto won 3-1
Key stats: After losing to Orlando in Game 1, the Raptors have played great defense, holding the Magic to just 93.4 points per 100 possessions. Like Toronto, Philadelphia rebounded after losing Game 1 in the first round, scoring 118.6 points per 100 possessions in the next four games, second most in the East. … Philadelphia star Joel Embiid shot a career-worst 34.4% in five games against Memphis, whose center, Marc Gasol, now starts for the Raptors. … The 76ers had six players average more than 10 points a game in their first-round series with Brooklyn.
Outlook: There might not be a player in the league that looked better than Kawhi Leonard did in the first round against Orlando. After having his workload managed throughout the regular season, Leonard tore apart the Magic, making 55.6% of his shots from the field and 53.8% from three-point range on his way to an East-leading 27.8 points per game. Right behind him was Pascal Siakam, who averaged 22.6 points a game. The big concern for Philadelphia is Embiid’s sore left knee, which kept him out of Game 3 against the Nets. When he’s played, he’s been terrific — 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Slowing down shooting guard J.J. Redick will be a key. When he shoots 50% or better from three-point range, the 76ers are 20-6. The Raptors will miss OG Anunoby, who needed an emergency appendectomy before the start of the postseason. He’ll probably be out until the conference finals.
Dan Woike’s prediction: Toronto in 6
SCHEDULE
Gm 1 Saturday at Toronto, TNT, 4:30 p.m.
Gm 2 Monday at Toronto, TNT, TBD
Gm 3 Thursday at Philadelphia, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Gm 4 May 5 at Philadelphia, ABC, 12:30 p.m.
Gm 5 May 7 at Toronto, TNT, TBD
Gm 6 May 9 at Philadelphia, ESPN, TBD
Gm 7 May 12 at Toronto, TNT, TBD
Games 5-7, Times PDT