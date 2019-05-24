Sparks’ WNBA championship aspirations could come down to rebounding

The Sparks traded their 2020 first round pick for Nneka’s sister, Chiney Ogwumike of the Connecticut Sun. The Sun ranked first in the WNBA in rebounds per game and offensive rebounds per game last season, thanks to Ogwumike and teammate Alyssa Thomas. A two-time All-Star with Connecticut, Ogwumike was among the WNBA's top-10 rebounders in 2018 and finished second in offensive boards behind Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles.