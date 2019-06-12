Warriors’ Kevin Durant has surgery on his torn Achilles tendon

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant confirmed that he ruptured his Achilles tendon and has undergone surgery to repair it.
The announcement, which was posted on Instagram, came after coach Steve Kerr declined to provide an update Wednesday.
“My road back starts now!” Durant said in a lengthy post.
Durant, who missed a month of the playoffs because of a calf injury, sustained the Achilles tendon injury early in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
In the aftermath, the Warriors stated that the decision to let Durant play was a collaborative one, with Durant, his management team and his doctors working with the Warriors on his recovery and return.
The Warriors host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Thursday night needing a win to force a deciding Game 7.
Durant can become a free agent this summer by declining to exercise the player option in his contract.