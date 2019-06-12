Advertisement

Warriors’ Kevin Durant has surgery on his torn Achilles tendon

By
Jun 12, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Warriors’ Kevin Durant has surgery on his torn Achilles tendon
Warriors forward Kevin Durant grabs the back of his foot after falling to the court during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. (Gregory Shamus / TNS)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant confirmed that he ruptured his Achilles tendon and has undergone surgery to repair it.

The announcement, which was posted on Instagram, came after coach Steve Kerr declined to provide an update Wednesday.

Advertisement

“My road back starts now!” Durant said in a lengthy post.

Durant, who missed a month of the playoffs because of a calf injury, sustained the Achilles tendon injury early in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

In the aftermath, the Warriors stated that the decision to let Durant play was a collaborative one, with Durant, his management team and his doctors working with the Warriors on his recovery and return.

The Warriors host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Thursday night needing a win to force a deciding Game 7.

Durant can become a free agent this summer by declining to exercise the player option in his contract.

View this post on Instagram

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering  with dub nation while they do it.

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement