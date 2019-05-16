Klay Thompson not backing down from stopping NBA’s best players

“I think Klay gets lost in the shuffle a little bit around here just because you got Steph and KD, two past MVPs,” Kerr said. “Draymond gets a lot of attention, as he should. He’s an All-Star player. He’s kind of the emotional heartbeat of our team. So, Klay just kind of blends in sometimes. But you ask any coach around the league, and he’s one of the most respected players in the game because of his ability to play both ends.”