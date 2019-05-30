Warriors vs. Raptors: How Golden State and Toronto match up in the NBA Finals

A look at the NBA Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.
Season Series – Toronto won 2-0
Golden State Warriors
57-25 (Home 34-11, Road 27-14)
1st round: Defeated Clippers 4-2
2nd round: Defeated Houston 4-2
3rd round: Defeated Portland 4-0
Toronto Raptors
58-24 (Home 32-9, 26-15)
1st round: Defeated Orlando 4-1
2nd round: Defeated Philadelphia 4-3
3rd round: Defeated Milwaukee 4-2
Key stats: Only nine players in NBA history have played more than 15 playoff games in a postseason and averaged at least 30 points – Kawhi Leonard is one of them. …Kevin Durant is officially out for Game 1, but Golden State is 34-4 in games where Durant doesn’t play but Steph Curry does. … Draymond Green (13.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists) is nearly averaging a triple-double this postseason. …Curry is taking 11.1 shots from three-point range per game – second all-time to James Harden, who took 12.5 attempts per game this postseason. …The Raptors have played almost 100 more minutes this postseason than the Warriors. …Golden State has been in more close games this postseason than Toronto, with nine games being decided by six or less points compared to eight for the Raptors.
Outlook: The Warriors head into this series with Kevin Durant still recovering from a calf injury and with DeMarcus Cousins trying to shake off the rust after missing almost all of the playoffs due to injury. If and how they reintegrate those players will be a factor with no time for error. Durant’s status for the series is very much up in the air while Cousins should be available. Without the two, the Warriors have been terrific, winning five straight. Toronto was able to limit Milwaukee’s transition offense in the conference finals and will face an even tougher test with the Warriors. How they chose to use Kawhi Leonard on defense will be one of the first big tactical moves of the NBA Finals? Will he start on Curry? Toronto could get reserve guard OG Anunoby back after he missed the entire postseason because of an appendectomy, giving them another defensive-mind, athletic guard to chase the Warriors backcourt around. The Warriors are the favorites, but this seems like it’s going to be tough.
Dan Woike’s prediction: Golden State in 6
Gm 1 Thursday at Toronto, ABC, 6 p.m.
Gm 2 Sunday at Toronto, ABC, 5 p.m.
Gm 3 June 5 at Golden State, ABC, 6 p.m.
Gm 4 June 7 at Golden State, ABC, 6 p.m.
Gm 5 June 10 at Toronto, ABC, 6 p.m.
Gm 6 June 13 at Golden State, ABC, 6 p.m.
Gm 7 June 16 at Toronto, ABC, 5 p.m.