Warriors vs. Raptors: How Golden State and Toronto match up in the NBA Finals

Outlook: The Warriors head into this series with Kevin Durant still recovering from a calf injury and with DeMarcus Cousins trying to shake off the rust after missing almost all of the playoffs due to injury. If and how they reintegrate those players will be a factor with no time for error. Durant’s status for the series is very much up in the air while Cousins should be available. Without the two, the Warriors have been terrific, winning five straight. Toronto was able to limit Milwaukee’s transition offense in the conference finals and will face an even tougher test with the Warriors. How they chose to use Kawhi Leonard on defense will be one of the first big tactical moves of the NBA Finals? Will he start on Curry? Toronto could get reserve guard OG Anunoby back after he missed the entire postseason because of an appendectomy, giving them another defensive-mind, athletic guard to chase the Warriors backcourt around. The Warriors are the favorites, but this seems like it’s going to be tough.