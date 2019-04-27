Warriors vs. Rockets: How the teams match up for their NBA playoff series

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets
How the teams match up in their Western Conference semifinal playoff series:
1. Golden State Warriors
57-25 (Home 30-11, Road 27-14)
1st round: Defeated Clippers 4-2
4. Houston Rockets
53-29 (Home 31-10, 22-19)
1st round: Defeated Utah 4-1
Season series: Houston won 3-1
Key stats: The Warriors held James Harden to 24.4% shooting from three-point range in last year’s Western Conference finals. … In their four games against the Rockets this season, the Warriors used four different starting lineups. … Golden State’s 120.5 points per 100 possessions was tops in the first round of the playoffs. … The Rockets stifled Utah in the first round, holding them to 99.2 points per 100 possessions, fewest in the Western Conference. … Kevin Durant leads all scorers in the postseason with 35.0 points per game. James Harden is fourth with 27.8 points per game.
Outlook: The most anticipated series in the Western Conference comes a round early, which could work to the Rockets’ advantage. Houston’s series with Utah wasn’t as grueling as the Warriors’ series with the Clippers, and Golden State will limp into the first round with guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry getting banged up in the series finale with the Clippers. These two teams went to seven games last spring, with Chris Paul sitting out the final two with a hamstring injury. This could be the Rockets’ best chance to get past Golden State.
Dan Woike’s prediction: Warriors in 7
SCHEDULE
Gm 1 Sunday at Golden State, ABC, 12:30 p.m.
Gm 2 Tuesday at Golden State, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Gm 3 Saturday at Houston, ABC, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 4 May 6 at Houston, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Gm 5 May 8 at Golden State, TNT, TBD
Gm 6 May 10 at Houston, ESPN, TBD
Gm 7 May 12 at Golden State, TBD, TBD