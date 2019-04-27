Warriors vs. Rockets: How the teams match up for their NBA playoff series

Outlook: The most anticipated series in the Western Conference comes a round early, which could work to the Rockets’ advantage. Houston’s series with Utah wasn’t as grueling as the Warriors’ series with the Clippers, and Golden State will limp into the first round with guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry getting banged up in the series finale with the Clippers. These two teams went to seven games last spring, with Chris Paul sitting out the final two with a hamstring injury. This could be the Rockets’ best chance to get past Golden State.