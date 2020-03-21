Horse racing newsletter: California is still racing

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we explain the argument the tracks and horsemen made to keep running.
As California shuts down in the wake of COVID-19, one thing will continue to function—horse racing. It went right up to within an hour of the first post at Santa Anita when the California Horse Racing Board offered guidance that the sport could continue to race under very strict guidelines. The general public is not allowed at the track. Also, owners, media and all non-essential personnel are excluded.
I hate to quote verbatim from a story, but this is the crux of the argument to continue racing, from something I wrote for web and print. If you want to read the whole thing, just click here.
“Both the Stronach Group, Del Mar and the Thoroughbred Owners of California made their pitch to keep running to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Lourdes M. Castro Ramirez, secretary of California Business, Consumer Services, the body that oversees racing, and Rick Baedeker, executive director of the CHRB.
“They made the argument that horse racing is a self-contained ecosystem and that the majority of people who care for the horses live on the backstretch of the track. There are more than 1,000 people that live at Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields.
“There are more than 3,000 horses at Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields. Horses can’t be kept in the barn all the time and need to be exercised to keep from being fractious in their stalls and potentially hurt themselves. So, they would have to be taken out to jog or gallop. The tracks argued that the number of people it takes to put on racing is far less than what it takes on a daily basis to care, train and exercise the horses.
“The fear is that if horses are kept in training, with no chance of racing, that many owners and trainers would leave California. It costs around $100 to $125 a day to keep a horse under the care of a trainer and without the possibility of racing purses that the industry would collapse.”
It seems like a smart argument, and, here’s the kicker, The Stronach Group plans to donate all its profits, although it didn’t have a specific plan yet as to who that might be. That takes the greed argument square off the table. It shows TSG is trying hard to help the industry out of this latest crisis, not going for short-term profits.
Ron Flatter gives a history lesson
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some thoughts about how this isn’t the first time racing has had a situation like this. Ron, what insights do you have?
“The news was not unexpected, but it was still a shock to read.
“ ‘In compliance with the order of the Maryland State Board of Health, the management of the Laurel race track announced late this afternoon that until further notice the track will be closed and racing discontinued (because of) the epidemic.’
“Old news? Exactly. But that was not from this week’s response to the coronavirus. That was how the Daily Racing Form reported the track’s closing on Oct. 12, 1918, because of the outbreak of what was known in those final days of World War I as the Spanish flu. The pandemic was eventually blamed for 675,000 American deaths between 1918 and 1920.
“It was not long after Laurel was closed when civic leaders and experts of yester-century expressed confidence that the flu had been harnessed in the immediate area. So, the track was reopened two weeks later, welcoming ‘one of the largest crowds that ever witnessed racing in the state of Maryland.’
“Digging through the University of Kentucky’s on-line Form archives at www.drf.uky.edu, it became clear that the flu of 1918-19 was not regarded the same way as the coronavirus of 2020. The 1919 Kentucky Derby, eventually won by first-time Triple Crown champion Sir Barton, never seemed to be under threat the way that it has been this year. Whether Americans did not know better or did not care enough about the flu is a matter for historians to debate.
“There is no debate over the fact that there was no social media back then to quickly spread the news of positive tests and voluntary quarantines. But there was also no thought of racing behind closed doors, especially since the sport did not have the benefit of live television. Or radio. Or legal off-track betting.
“While there were occasional notes in those old clips about someone in racing being sidelined or even killed by flu, it seemed back then that horses were as vulnerable to infection as humans.
“’There is an epidemic of equine influenza at Belmont Park,’ read the lead paragraph of a DRF story dated June 4, 1919. ‘More than 100 costly thoroughbreds are suffering from it. There is scarcely a stable at the course which is not housing some of its victims.’
“Yet one week later there was not a word about the flu in a story from that very track heralding Sir Barton’s win of the Belmont Stakes to go with ‘his victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Withers Stakes.’ (There also was no mention of a Triple Crown; the sweep absent the Withers was not given that name for another 11 years.)
“Nothing was written in the Form about social distancing or hand washing or whatever they might have called fist bumps had they been a custom back in the day. Where latter-day jockeys Írad Ortiz Jr. or Rajiv Maragh took to Twitter to declare their self-imposed absence from racing, there was no such pronouncement to be found more than 100 years ago.
“But some things don’t change. The Daily Racing Form on Oct. 27, 1918, did excerpt some influenza precautions from the weekly Medical Record. In addition to recommending a concoction that was made up mostly of ‘ammonii salicylatis,’ there was the advice that ‘the perforated zinc inhaler is the best protective mask.’
“Regrettably, some things never change. Especially sport’s – and humankind’s – vulnerability to an unconquered disease.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. The current episode of the Ron Flatter Racing Pod features trainer Mark Casse and turf writer Byron King of the BloodHorse previewing Saturday’s Louisiana Derby, the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on racing and the extended road to a postponed Kentucky Derby. For the podcast just click here.
Sad news
Patrick McQuiggan, the race-book handicapper at the South Point Casino, died suddenly on Thursday night. He was 64. He was a familiar voice on many horse racing-based radio shows and a popular figure in Las Vegas. His death was not believed to be related to COVID-19.
Santa Anita review
Friday’s feature, a one mile turf allowance/optional claimer for 3-year-olds, was won in a last-to-first rally by K P All Systems Go. And it wasn’t one of those at-the-wire jobs, as he won by 1 ¼ lengths under a masterful ride by Abel Cedillo.
K P Systems Go, trained by Jeff Mullins, paid $8.60, $4.80 and $3.20. Liar Liar, the favorite, was second and Last Opportunity finished third.
“I was a little worried about the rail (set at 30 feet) with his style of running, but Abel was able to save ground early and that helped,” Mullins told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “He’s two for two on this horse and we’ve had a lot of luck together. I guess I’m putting him on the right horses, but seriously, I really like him and he’s doing a great job. All things considered, this was a big race for this horse.”
Santa Anita preview
Saturday’s card, which came so perilously close to not being run, is actually pretty good. And, soon we’ll stop reminding, but the general public will not be allowed in. There are nine races beginning at 12:30 p.m. Five of the races, over half the card, is on the turf and there are two graded stakes races.
The first stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes for horses going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The favorite, at 6-5, is Bound for Nowhere for trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Julio Garcia. This 6-year-old has won half of his 12 races and has raced at a lost of East Coast tracks and Ascot. This is his first Southern California race. He won last out in an allowance at Belmont in October.
Cistron, a more familiar horse, is the second choice at 3-1 for John Sadler and Victor Espinoza. He has won two of his last three including the Grade 1 Bing Crosby at Del Mar and the Grade 2 Kona Gold at Santa Anita. He hasn’t raced since winning the Crosby in July. The race should go about 2:20 p.m.
The other stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 San Luis Rey Stakes for horses going 1 ½ miles on the turf. This also means the starting gate gets to visit the hillside course, although about half-way down the hill. Oscar Dominguez is the 9-5 favorite for Richard Baltas and Umberto Rispoli. This 7-year-old has won six-of-38 lifetime starts. He is coming off a second in Grade 2 San Marcos and previously won the Hollywood Turf Cup.
Ward’n Jerry is the second choice, at 2-1, for Mike Puype and Flavien Prat. He’s also 7-year-old but more lightly raced. He’s five-of-19 lifetime and was third in the Hollywood Turf Cup. Rispoli rode him last time out. Post is around 3:35 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 5, 7, 9, 7, 6, 7, 10, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 6 Mongolian Sunrise (12-1)
In a race where everyone has taken turns beating each other, let us go with the best value play in here at 12-1. Mongolian won her debut race last month winning by eight easy lengths. A little green in the debut she drifted in down the stretch but no one was catching her. Trainer Enebish Ganbat won a lot of value plays for us last year starting now. He is winning 20% maiden winner last race for a profit and his in the money percentages across multiple categories are 30-45%. I am using all in this race for my late Pick 4 so with that in mind this is my value play of the day.
Friday’s result: Whirl Candy was bet down to 7-2 and tracked nicely in second into the turn. The horse alas was swallowed up deep in the stretch to run fourth.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Golden Gate weekend preview
Here’s our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. We’re delighted to have race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman as our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.
“As of now, live racing resumes on Saturday and Sunday with a first post time of around 12:45 p.m. On Saturday, race four kicks off our Golden Pick Six jackpot with a carryover of $284,440. The first leg is a starter allowance that, on paper, looks like a two-horse race between No. 1 Premium Forest and No. 5 Bam Bam Bryan, exiting races against allowance company. The eighth race also catches the eye, a similar starter allowance condition which, on paper, looks more like a first- or second-level allowance. The main contenders include Kathryn Crosby Stakes winner Wicked Old Fashion and two other Golden Gate allowance winners: Music Babe and Fabriana.
“The nightcap on Saturday, a California-bred maiden special weight for 3-year-old fillies, attracts a field of nine, and my XBTV.com Daymaker is in the race: No. 5 Get’em Tiger. Trained by Quinn Howey, who is four for 10 with first-time starters, this filly has a series of sharp half-mile works and a pedigree that suggests she may possess plenty of sprint speed. Her sire, Smiling Tiger, was an extremely talented one-turn colt, while the dam won nine races, all sprinting. There are three winning siblings to Get’Em Tiger, all of whom were sprinters. Howey’s go-to jockey, Frank Alvarado, is aboard.
“The start of the late Pick 4 on Sunday, the sixth, is a beauty. It’s an allowance sprint for fillies and mares that looks more like a stakes caliber contest. Three fillies and mares in the six-furlong sprint (Ima Happy Cat, Mucho Amor and Vronilla Parfait) are all stakes winners, while Coco Bee is an improving filly that could compete in stakes later in the year. The eighth is another allowance that appears competitive. My top pick, Sunblessed, broke her maiden like a good thing last out and looks like a promising filly for the future. Most recently, she stretched out to two turns for the first time and clearly liked the added ground, breaking her maiden in stylish fashion while winning with more in the tank. Andy Mathis trains and Kent Desormeaux retains the mount.”
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:38 Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Tom Benson Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Altea (7-2)
1:10 Fair Grounds (9): Grade 2 $400,000 New Orleans Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Silver Dust (2-1)
1:42 Fair Grounds (10): $300,000 Grade 2 Muniz Memorial Classic, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Synchrony (3-1)
2:15 Fair Grounds (11): Grade 2 $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Finite (3-5)
2:33 Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Bound for Nowhere (6-5)
2:49 Fair Grounds (12): Grade 2 $1 million Louisiana Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles. Favorite: Enforceable (7-2)
3:35 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Oscar Dominguez (9-5)
Chris Wade’s LA Pick of the Day
Race SIX: No. 7 All Prettied Up (4-1)
She got within a half-length of impressive winner Chocolate Divinity 41 nights ago despite breaking a bit slow and while drifting inward steadily late while under a tight hold late. The effort still earned her a strong number when considering trouble and track variant. She draws a perfect post Saturday for her racing style and she should be close up early and right there late at a medium mutual. A must use in all your wagers for a top-notch shedrow and for one of the best gate jockeys at Los Alamitos.
Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 20.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 39th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Good
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.03 46.38 58.73 1:04.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Prance
|126
|6
|7
|5–2
|5–4
|3–3
|1–2
|Prat
|2.20
|5
|Trouville
|118
|5
|4
|4–2½
|3–1
|2–1
|2–¾
|Rispoli
|2.00
|7
|Runaway Luck
|126
|7
|3
|3–hd
|4–½
|1–hd
|3–5½
|Roman
|5.20
|4
|Hola Chica
|126
|4
|6
|8
|7–1
|7–6
|4–3¾
|Franco
|30.60
|1
|Tiger's Princess
|126
|1
|8
|7–hd
|6–½
|6–½
|5–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|25.00
|2
|Charging Home
|118
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–1½
|4–3
|6–1½
|Cedillo
|2.80
|8
|La Sabalera
|126
|8
|2
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–hd
|7–8¼
|Pereira
|55.50
|3
|Down Home
|118
|3
|5
|6–2
|8
|8
|8
|Velez
|24.60
|6
|PRANCE
|6.40
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|TROUVILLE
|2.80
|2.40
|7
|RUNAWAY LUCK
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$7.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-4)
|$11.83
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7)
|$10.35
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-7-4-1)
|Carryover $752
Winner–Prance B.f.4 by Tapizar out of Don't Tell Lou, by Guillaume Tell (IRE). Bred by Sangreal Investments, LLC (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Old Sangreal Racing. Mutuel Pool $117,741 Exacta Pool $59,785 Superfecta Pool $18,948 Trifecta Pool $33,996 X-5 Super High Five Pool $986. Scratched–Cosmic Cowgirl, I'm the Hero, Mela Jones, Polar Route.
PRANCE bumped at the start, chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging past the eighth pole to gain the lead a sixteenth out and won clear under a hold late. TROUVILLE bumped at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn, bid between horses into the stretch, fought back toward the inside in deep stretch, could not match the winner late but held second. RUNAWAY LUCK broke in and bumped a rival, stalked outside a foe, bid three deep into the stretch, took a short lead alongside the runner-up in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was outfinished for the place. HOLA CHICA steadied when crowded at the start, settled outside a rival then three deep into the turn, angled in alongside a rival leaving the bend and lacked the needed rally. TIGER'S PRINCESS broke inward and a bit slowly, chased inside, split horses into the turn, angled back to the inside, went around a rival in deep stretch and did not rally. CHARGING HOME had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, inched clear on the turn and weakened in the drive. LA SABALERA angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, lugged out a bit and steadied briefly into the turn, stalked on the bend, came out into the stretch and also weakened. DOWN HOME broke out a bit, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and into the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.63 46.36 58.75 1:11.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Buyback
|124
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–9
|1–½
|Maldonado
|0.60
|5
|Your Royal Coil
|124
|5
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–nk
|Pereira
|3.50
|3
|Miss Lady Ann
|124
|3
|2
|3–hd
|3–4½
|2–½
|3–8¾
|Cedillo
|4.60
|1
|Boolicious
|124
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–ns
|Velez
|17.30
|2
|Tick Tock
|124
|2
|4
|4–12
|4–8
|4–5
|5
|Rispoli
|7.30
|4
|BUYBACK
|3.20
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|YOUR ROYAL COIL
|3.00
|2.20
|3
|MISS LADY ANN
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$11.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$4.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$4.25
Winner–Buyback Ch.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Barton, Richard and Traynor, Robert. Mutuel Pool $124,543 Daily Double Pool $21,207 Exacta Pool $62,188 Trifecta Pool $41,410. Claimed–Buyback by Chris Aulds. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Scratched–none.
BUYBACK had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back under left handed urging through the stretch to regain the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. YOUR ROYAL COIL angled in and dueled outside the winner, took a short lead between horses into the stretch, fought back between foes through a long drive and was outgamed late. MISS LADY ANN stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch, drifted out some from the whip in midstretch then drifted inward in deep stretch and also was outgamed. BOOLICIOUS broke a bit slowly, dropped back just off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and did not rally. TICK TOCK a step slow to begin, stalked along the inside, came out leaving the turn, swung out into the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.94 45.17 56.94 1:03.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Silenced
|126
|8
|3
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–½
|1–½
|Velez
|9.00
|5
|Duplicity
|118
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–ns
|Espinoza
|15.30
|2
|Ka'nah
|126
|2
|6
|4–½
|4–½
|4–2
|3–¾
|Prat
|2.70
|7
|Whirl Candy
|118
|7
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|4–1¾
|Rispoli
|2.80
|6
|Sly
|126
|6
|4
|7–6
|7–5
|6–3
|5–½
|Smith
|11.40
|4
|Champers
|118
|4
|5
|5–1
|5–2
|5–2
|6–3¾
|Cedillo
|28.70
|1
|Cape Point
|126
|1
|7
|8
|8
|8
|7–2¼
|Fuentes
|56.60
|3
|J Z My Man
|118
|3
|8
|6–1
|6–1
|7–½
|8
|Van Dyke
|1.70
|8
|SILENCED
|20.00
|7.80
|3.60
|5
|DUPLICITY
|12.80
|6.60
|2
|KA'NAH
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$33.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$114.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-2-7)
|$352.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-2)
|$272.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-2-7-6)
|Carryover $1,955
Winner–Silenced Dbb.g.4 by Arch out of Forest Valentine, by Forestry. Bred by Ridley Farm (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $189,378 Daily Double Pool $17,935 Exacta Pool $112,828 Superfecta Pool $36,490 Trifecta Pool $67,489 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,575. Scratched–Jaxon's Goldie, Much More Halo, Neutrino.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-8) paid $22.25. Pick Three Pool $34,216.
SILENCED stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, came out in midstretch and rallied under steady handling to get up three deep on the line. DUPLICITY dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back through the drive and was edged between rivals late. KA'NAH broke out a bit, stalked inside, came out some nearing midstretch then angled back to the rail and finished willingly. WHIRL CANDY angled in and pressed the pace outside the runner-up, was carried out a bit into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and was outfinished. SLY chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was outkicked in the final furlong. CHAMPERS bobbled at the start, chased alongside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAPE POINT dropped back inside early, saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. J Z MY MAN a bit crowded at the start then steadied early, chased outside a rival, continued alongside a foe in the stretch and lacked a rally.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.42 46.60 59.35 1:06.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Raneem
|126
|2
|3
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|Diaz, Jr.
|0.40
|7
|Awesome Alessandra
|120
|4
|1
|3–1
|3–3
|2–5
|2–5¼
|Maldonado
|12.70
|2
|Lucky Daughter
|112
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–2¼
|Flores
|7.50
|6
|Enchanting Moon
|118
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–7¼
|Flores
|11.60
|8
|Palm d'Oro
|126
|5
|4
|4–1½
|4–1
|5
|5
|Rispoli
|3.50
|3
|RANEEM
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|7
|AWESOME ALESSANDRA
|6.60
|3.80
|2
|LUCKY DAUGHTER
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$35.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$7.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-2-6)
|$7.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-2)
|$15.70
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-1)
|$16.60
Winner–Raneem B.f.4 by Fed Biz out of J P's Flashy Honey, by Flashy Bull. Bred by Golden Pedigree LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: RRR Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $143,191 Daily Double Pool $17,581 Exacta Pool $64,416 Superfecta Pool $14,547 Trifecta Pool $31,848. Scratched–Bochim, Enriched by Deb, Thick Smoke.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-8-3) paid $6.80. Pick Three Pool $20,043. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-8-1) paid $5.35.
RANEEM had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the turn, inched away leaving the turn, drifted out some into the stretch and won clear under urging and steady handling late. AWESOME ALESSANDRA stalked the pace off the rail, came out leaving the turn and a bit wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. LUCKY DAUGHTER went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn, stalked leaving the bend, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held third. ENCHANTING MOON was a bit awkwardly into stride, dropped back off the rail then angled in on the backstretch and saved ground to no avail. PALM D'ORO stalked the pace off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.01 50.30 1:16.06 1:41.20 1:53.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Y Not Sizzle
|126
|7
|5
|5–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|2–1
|1–1¼
|Rispoli
|0.40
|5
|Slew South
|126
|5
|7
|6–½
|7–2
|7–½
|5–hd
|2–½
|Pereira
|21.10
|1
|Starship Sky
|126
|1
|8
|7–1½
|6–1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–ns
|Flores
|26.30
|3
|Rose's Crystal
|120
|3
|4
|8
|8
|8
|4–½
|4–1
|Maldonado
|4.30
|6
|Warren's Empress
|118
|6
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–¾
|Velez
|5.80
|4
|Unusual Secret
|119
|4
|2
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–½
|6–1
|6–7¼
|Blanc
|31.90
|8
|Circleofcolor
|112
|8
|6
|3–1
|3–1
|6–1
|8
|7–3¼
|Flores
|93.80
|2
|Kissable U
|118
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|7–3½
|8
|Gutierrez
|16.20
|7
|Y NOT SIZZLE
|2.80
|2.40
|2.20
|5
|SLEW SOUTH
|9.80
|5.00
|1
|STARSHIP SKY
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$4.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-3)
|$28.28
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-3-6)
|$986.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$49.65
Winner–Y Not Sizzle Ch.f.4 by Stormberg out of She's Borracho, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Jack Sims & Joey Platts (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Platts, Joey and Sims, Jack. Mutuel Pool $156,263 Daily Double Pool $20,353 Exacta Pool $97,628 Superfecta Pool $33,645 Super High Five Pool $7,511 Trifecta Pool $61,008. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-7) paid $16.70. Pick Three Pool $33,079. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-1-7) paid $10.65. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-8-1/3/4/5-7) 4508 tickets with 4 correct paid $21.60. Pick Four Pool $127,810. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-8-1/3/4/5-7) 4067 tickets with 5 correct paid $69.30. Pick Five Pool $327,859.
Y NOT SIZZLE stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued between foes on the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid under urging outside foes in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and proved best. SLEW SOUTH stalked a bit off the rail then inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, continued between foes through the drive and split horses late for the place. STARSHIP SKY broke a bit slowly, came off the rail and chased outside a rival then three deep, went up four wide leaving the backstretch, bid three wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some between foes nearing midstretch and just held third. ROSE'S CRYSTAL chased inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went up four wide midway on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. WARREN'S EMPRESS dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, put a head in front between foes on the second turn, drifted in some and fought back inside the winner in midstretch and was outfinished. UNUSUAL SECRET between horses early, pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch, continued toward the inside in deep stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CIRCLEOFCOLOR stalked early then bid three deep to press the pace, stalked three wide leaving the backstretch, dropped back between foes on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. KISSABLE U angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, dropped back into the stretch, weakened and was eased in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.37 46.49 59.45 1:12.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|All Tea All Shade
|122
|2
|5
|4–3
|4–4
|3–½
|1–1¼
|Bejarano
|9.70
|3
|Todos Santos
|124
|3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|2–1¼
|Velez
|2.80
|4
|Fairly Lucky
|122
|4
|4
|3–2
|3–1
|1–1
|3–1
|Fuentes
|6.20
|5
|Spectacular Storm
|124
|5
|1
|2–6
|2–2½
|2–1½
|4–5¾
|Guce
|4.50
|1
|No Wine Untasted
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–2½
|5
|Rispoli
|0.90
|2
|ALL TEA ALL SHADE
|21.40
|5.20
|3.80
|3
|TODOS SANTOS
|4.20
|2.80
|4
|FAIRLY LUCKY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$29.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$30.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4)
|$44.80
Winner–All Tea All Shade Dbb.f.4 by Merit Man out of Why So Serious, by Whywhywhy. Bred by Schroeder Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Kahlden, Lawrence A. and Wiener, Brett. Mutuel Pool $128,258 Daily Double Pool $13,519 Exacta Pool $55,310 Trifecta Pool $41,815. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-2) paid $11.20. Pick Three Pool $24,664.
ALL TEA ALL SHADE broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch to prove best. TODOS SANTOS bobbled some at the start, settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and gained the place. FAIRLY LUCKY chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch, gained the advantage nearing midstretch, inched away, could not match the winner then was outfinished late for second. SPECTACULAR STORM angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. NO WINE UNTASTED had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch, then weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.56 49.78 1:14.51 1:26.37 1:38.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|K P All Systems Go
|122
|9
|9
|9
|9
|4–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.30
|8
|Liar Liar
|122
|8
|7
|8–1½
|8–1½
|6–1
|4–½
|2–½
|Rispoli
|2.40
|6
|Last Opportunity
|122
|6
|5
|6–1
|5–hd
|2–½
|2–½
|3–ns
|Prat
|4.50
|4
|Kanderel
|122
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–½
|8–1½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|Smith
|5.70
|1
|Jurgen
|122
|1
|6
|4–½
|4–1
|3–½
|6–2
|5–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.40
|3
|Commander
|122
|3
|1
|2–1½
|1–½
|1–1
|3–1
|6–½
|Espinoza
|26.50
|2
|West Sider
|122
|2
|8
|7–½
|7–1
|9
|8–2
|7–½
|Bejarano
|5.90
|7
|Governance
|122
|7
|3
|3–1
|3–½
|7–½
|7–1½
|8–15
|Velez
|15.90
|5
|Bad Beat
|120
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–1
|9
|9
|Roman
|48.20
|9
|K P ALL SYSTEMS GO
|8.60
|4.80
|3.20
|8
|LIAR LIAR (IRE)
|3.60
|2.40
|6
|LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE)
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9)
|$116.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$12.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-6-4)
|$21.54
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-6-4-1)
|$246.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-6)
|$29.00
Winner–K P All Systems Go Dbb.c.3 by More Than Ready out of Salonsun (GER), by Monsun (GER). Bred by Vivien Malloy (NY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Karl Pergola. Mutuel Pool $222,691 Daily Double Pool $18,499 Exacta Pool $128,344 Superfecta Pool $53,841 Super High Five Pool $3,231 Trifecta Pool $83,572. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-9) paid $41.60. Pick Three Pool $20,166.
K P ALL SYSTEMS GO angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the backstretch, went up three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead three wide nearing midstretch, inched away under left handed urging and held. LIAR LIAR (IRE) chased outside a rival, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and edged rivals for the place. LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE) stalked the pace three deep, bid alongside a rival into the stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and held third. KANDEREL was in a good position tugging his way along to stalk between horses, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. JURGEN saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. COMMANDER (FR) angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back inside foes in midstretch and weakened some late. WEST SIDER saved ground chasing the pace, fell back leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOVERNANCE fanned out into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, angled to the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. BAD BEAT pulled and drifted out into the first turn, dueled outside a rival, fell back between foes on the second turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.45 46.05 58.89 1:12.75
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Equipo A
|118
|5
|1
|1–2½
|1–4½
|1–4
|1–2½
|Franco
|10.20
|8
|Sierra Melody
|118
|8
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–3
|2–5
|Bejarano
|4.20
|4
|War Maker
|118
|4
|5
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–3
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|3.90
|6
|Very Irish
|118
|6
|2
|5–4
|5–1
|6–4
|4–1½
|Flores
|3.40
|3
|Saturday Johnny
|118
|3
|7
|7–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–2¼
|Velez
|11.30
|7
|My Super Mario
|126
|7
|4
|6–5
|7–5
|7–1
|6–½
|Cedillo
|2.10
|2
|Papa Lorenzo
|120
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–1
|Pereira
|52.60
|1
|Gov From Above
|120
|1
|6
|3–hd
|4–5
|4–hd
|8
|Maldonado
|15.80
|5
|EQUIPO A
|22.40
|10.60
|6.60
|8
|SIERRA MELODY
|5.80
|3.60
|4
|WAR MAKER
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-5)
|$119.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$52.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-6)
|$90.86
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-4-6-3)
|$4,160.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4)
|$180.05
Winner–Equipo A Grr.g.3 by Champ Pegasus out of Tillie Lou, by Holy Bull. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Antonio R. Mojarro. Mutuel Pool $153,092 Daily Double Pool $76,262 Exacta Pool $90,114 Superfecta Pool $46,101 Super High Five Pool $5,452 Trifecta Pool $60,378. Scratched–War Watch.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-9-5) paid $417.90. Pick Three Pool $80,266. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-2-9-5) 217 tickets with 4 correct paid $711.15. Pick Four Pool $202,162. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3/4/5-7-2-9-5) 206 tickets with 5 correct paid $849.80. Pick Five Pool $229,387. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-1/3/4/5-7-2-9-5) 45 tickets with 6 correct paid $906.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $75,669. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $17,324.
EQUIPO A had speed inside a rival then inched clear, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted out some in the stretch but held sway under urging. SIERRA MELODY outside the winner early, stalked just off the rail, came out some in the stretch and was clearly second best. WAR MAKER pulled a bit off the rail early, chased between horses then three deep into the turn, continued off the inside then three wide into the stretch and held third. VERY IRISH chased three deep then off the rail, angled in some on the turn, came out in the stretch and was outfinished for the show. SATURDAY JOHNNY broke slowly, settled outside a rival, angled in on the turn and lacked the needed rally, then was unsaddled on the clubhouse turn and vanned off. MY SUPER MARIO wide early, settled off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. PAPA LORENZO hopped and broke slowly and awkwardly then drifted in, settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. GOV FROM ABOVE also broke slowly, went up inside to stalk the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, March 21.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 40th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kayla's Cowgirl
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Jonathan Wong
|20-1
|2
|Dance Costume
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Tim Yakteen
|3-1
|3
|Dim Lights
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Steven Miyadi
|10-1
|4
|Lets Get Wild
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|5
|Cassie Belle
|Aaron Gryder
|126
|Sean McCarthy
|8-1
|6
|Street Sonata
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|126
|David E. Hofmans
|20-1
|7
|Sophomoric
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|8
|Yellow Shirt
|Rafael Bejarano
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|9
|Va Va Voom
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|Antonio Garcia
|7-2
|10
|Rain Diva
|Evin Roman
|118
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Arizona Moon
|Cassidy Fletcher
|117
|Stacy Campo
|5-1
|62,500
|2
|Route Six Six
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|3
|Mystery Messenger
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Dr. Dorr
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|62,500
|5
|Oliver
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-5
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Absolutely Perfect
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Dan Blacker
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Oh Pretty Woman
|Mike Smith
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|3
|Avalon Ride
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|4
|Scarlet Heat
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Dan Blacker
|5-2
|5
|Sassyserb
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|6
|Swing Thoughts
|Geovanni Franco
|126
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|20,000
|7
|Flying to the Line
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|126
|Adam Kitchingman
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rossman
|Ignacio Puglisi
|126
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Lil Sydney
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Moana Luna
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Bruce Headley
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Afirmjjjojorule
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Milton G. Pineda
|30-1
|20,000
|5
|Ultimate Mystery
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Bernie's Big Boy
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Marcia Stortz
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Overkoter
|Victor Flores
|111
|Charles S. Treece
|12-1
|20,000
|8
|Outright
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Ryan Hanson
|5-2
|20,000
|9
|Golden Victory
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|3-1
|20,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Simeon Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sparky Ville
|Jorge Velez
|121
|Jeff Bonde
|15-1
|2
|Bound for Nowhere
|Julio Garcia
|121
|Wesley A. Ward
|6-5
|3
|Murad Khan
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|4
|Cistron
|Victor Espinoza
|123
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|5
|Surrender Now
|Flavien Prat
|116
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|6
|Voodoo Song
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-1
|7
|King of Speed
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Jeff Bonde
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sky Jumper
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|2
|Order and Law
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|3
|Challah
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|4
|Zorich
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|5
|Irish Spirit
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|6
|Mongolian Sunrise
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Enebish Ganbat
|12-1
SEVENTH RACE.
About 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Luis Rey Stakes'. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Swamp Souffle
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|2
|Camino Del Paraiso
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|O. J. Jauregui
|3-1
|3
|Ashleyluvssugar
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|4
|Oscar Dominguez
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|5
|Go for a Ride
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Anna Meah
|20-1
|6
|Ward 'n Jerry
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|7
|French Getaway
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Taco Waco
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Doheny Beach
|Cassidy Fletcher
|119
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|20,000
|3
|Posty
|Evin Roman
|126
|Val Brinkerhoff
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Autism Warrior
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|See Through It
|Vinnie Bednar
|118
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Meadway
|Victor Flores
|119
|John E. Cortez
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Calder Vale
|Efrain Hernandez
|126
|Ricardo Zamora
|10-1
|20,000
|8
|Blazing Home
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|20,000
|9
|Guinessey
|Agapito Delgadillo
|118
|Paul G. Aguirre
|6-1
|20,000
|10
|Linfield
|David Mussad
|108
|Eoin G. Harty
|10-1
|20,000
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Tokyo
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|2
|Still in Love
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|3
|Tagline
|Mike Smith
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|4
|Princess Tale
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|5
|Brandons Danger
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|6
|Dipping In
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|7
|Saving Sophie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|126
|Ronald W. Ellis
|3-1
|8
|Egyptian Goddess
|Evin Roman
|118
|Jonathan Wong
|30-1
|9
|Madison Parc
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Don Chatlos
|6-1
|10
|Lookintogeteven
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1