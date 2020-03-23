Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 22. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 41st day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.19 44.82 56.74 1:03.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Lofty 118 9 3 2–2 2–2½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Franco 0.70 3 Sunrise Royale 126 3 7 8–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 2–1 Velez 5.40 1 Cheap Cheap Cheap 118 1 5 4–1 4–2 3–hd 3–½ Gutierrez 21.60 7 Smiling Annie 126 7 4 3–hd 3–½ 4–2 4–1¼ Cedillo 13.40 4 The Last Ruler 119 4 6 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 5–1¼ Flores 67.10 2 Nardini 126 2 8 9–6 5–hd 6–5 6–½ Prat 3.50 5 Donut Girl 126 5 10 10 10 7–1 7–7½ Maldonado 15.80 6 Sherilinda 118 6 9 6–hd 7–1½ 8–1½ 8–½ Gryder 46.30 11 Within the Law 126 10 2 7–hd 9–2½ 10 9–½ Fuentes 63.60 9 Smiling to Excess 116 8 1 5–hd 8–2 9–½ 10 Delgadillo 69.70

10 LOFTY 3.40 2.80 2.60 3 SUNRISE ROYALE 4.20 3.20 1 CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP 6.00

$1 EXACTA (10-3) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-1-7) $37.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-3-1-7-4) $1,956.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-1) $40.65

Winner–Lofty Ch.f.3 by Suances (GB) out of Loni's Appeal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Red Baron's Barn LLC (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC. Mutuel Pool $227,154 Exacta Pool $144,138 Superfecta Pool $54,842 Super High Five Pool $2,564 Trifecta Pool $83,608. Claimed–Donut Girl by Integrity Racing Stable, Little Baca Racing, LLC and Victor Racing. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Scratched–Rosey Sky.

LOFTY angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging past midstretch and proved best. SUNRISE ROYALE chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out in midstretch, went four wide in deep stretch and gained the place. CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and held third. SMILING ANNIE angled in and stalked outside a rival, swung out into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the show. THE LAST RULER had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened some late. NARDINI saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. DONUT GIRL stumbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SHERILINDA chased between horses, continued three deep then off the rail on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. WITHIN THE LAW settled outside then chased five wide on the backstretch, dropped back off the rail then angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and also weakened. SMILING TO EXCESS stalked four wide between horses, also fell back off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.89 47.58 1:12.20 1:24.98 1:38.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tiz Wonderfully 124 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4¾ Espinoza 1.00 4 Majestic Diva 122 4 2 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 2–1 2–2¼ Franco 2.50 6 Indypendent Deputy 122 6 6 3–2 3–1 3–6 3–8 3–11½ Pereira 3.20 5 Semi Sweet 124 5 4 6 6 4–½ 4–4 4–8¾ Flores 18.80 3 Chalky 122 3 5 4–hd 4–1 5–10 5 5 Prat 13.50 1 Twitterati 122 1 3 5–3 5–1½ 6 dnf Maldonado 21.70

2 TIZ WONDERFULLY 4.00 2.60 2.10 4 MAJESTIC DIVA 3.20 2.20 6 INDYPENDENT DEPUTY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $6.80 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $4.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-5) $2.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-6) $4.75

Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.m.5 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $165,111 Daily Double Pool $34,268 Exacta Pool $77,105 Superfecta Pool $24,986 Trifecta Pool $47,629. Scratched–none.

TIZ WONDERFULLY sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace along the rail, inched away nearing midstretch and drew clear under a tap on the shoulder with the whip turned down, a moderate hand ride and a hold late. MAJESTIC DIVA had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and was clearly second best. INDYPENDENT DEPUTY a step slow to begin, went three deep into the first turn, stalked outside the runner-up then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. SEMI SWEET also went three wide into the first turn, settled off the rail, angled in outside a foe leaving the second turn and weakened. CHALKY (IRE) pulled her way between horses then chased outside a rival, angled in approaching the second turn, continued inside into the stretch and also weakened. TWITTERATI saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the second turn, drifted out into the stretch and gave way and was eased through the drive, but eventually walked across the line and also walked off.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.72 45.43 1:10.77 1:24.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Audace 118 2 3 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ Cedillo 2.10 4 El Diablo Rojo 118 4 5 3–½ 3–3 2–6 2–7¼ Velez 4.10 1 Big Billy 118 1 6 5–2 5–hd 4–2 3–nk Pereira 6.80 5 Mr. Clutch 118 5 1 2–1 2–hd 3–4 4–9½ Prat 3.20 3 Golden Sparkle 118 3 4 6 6 5–3½ 5–5¼ Espinoza 7.70 6 Hammering Lemon 118 6 2 4–1 4–2½ 6 6 Gutierrez 4.30

2 AUDACE 6.20 3.40 2.60 4 EL DIABLO ROJO 4.20 3.20 1 BIG BILLY 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $10.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-5) $12.86 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $23.40

Winner–Audace B.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Bold Roberta, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Thomas W. Bachman (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Dante, Janet and Dante, Michael. Mutuel Pool $256,960 Daily Double Pool $11,490 Exacta Pool $114,846 Superfecta Pool $34,492 Trifecta Pool $60,742. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-2) paid $6.35. Pick Three Pool $48,355.

AUDACE went up inside and set the pace, inched away a half mile out, battled outside the runner-up leaving the turn and under left handed urging in the stretch and edged away late. EL DIABLO ROJO squeezed a bit at the start, stalked just off the rail then inside, bid along the fence on the turn and in the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BIG BILLY hopped and broke inward in a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and edged a rival late for the show. MR. CLUTCH pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked alongside the runner-up, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged late for third. GOLDEN SPARKLE pulled some then settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HAMMERING LEMON jumped through an open gate and ran off with the rider about and eighth of a mile before the start, stalked outside then alongside a foe, dropped back on the turn, was between horses nearing the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.20 45.40 57.12 1:03.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Palaleo 126 7 1 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–3¾ Prat 3.40 9 Uncle Ray 118 8 2 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–hd 2–1¼ Delgadillo 5.80 1 Jaxon's Goldie 118 1 8 1–1 1–2 2–3½ 3–nk Cedillo 5.30 10 Bedrock 118 9 6 6–hd 6–2 5–1½ 4–½ Maldonado 12.70 3 Arch Ability 118 3 9 7–2 7–4 7–4 5–ns Franco 10.20 4 Shanghai Curly 118 4 5 4–1½ 4–hd 4–½ 6–3¾ Pereira 40.10 6 Neutrino 126 6 10 10 9–6 8–5 7–1¾ Fuentes 3.10 2 Tailback 126 2 3 2–2½ 2–1 6–½ 8–7½ Gryder 4.20 11 Conte Cavour 126 10 4 8–3 8–½ 9–15 9–23½ Blanc 39.60 5 Sharp Speaker 118 5 7 9–1 10 10 10 Espinoza 86.80

8 PALALEO 8.80 4.80 3.60 9 UNCLE RAY 6.20 4.40 1 JAXON'S GOLDIE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $39.60 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $25.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-1-10) $112.56 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-1) $72.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-1-10-3) Carryover $1,086

Winner–Palaleo B.g.4 by Noble Mission (GB) out of Kelwynne, by Yes It's True. Bred by H & E Ranch (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Creel, Allen, Russell, Jerome and Stanton, Mark. Mutuel Pool $210,270 Daily Double Pool $25,531 Exacta Pool $130,460 Superfecta Pool $44,441 Trifecta Pool $76,979 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,423. Scratched–Prince Ricky. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-8) paid $13.65. Pick Three Pool $21,076.

PALALEO stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter in the stretch to gain the advantage in midstretch and won clear under left handed urging. UNCLE RAY chased off the rail then three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. JAXON'S GOLDIE sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the turn, fought back in midstretch and just held third. BEDROCK bobbled at the start, angled in and chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edgged for the show. ARCH ABILITY broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SHANGHAI CURLY angled in and stalked inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NEUTRINO broke slowly and pulled and was climbing while in an awkward stride early, went outside a rival into the turn, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TAILBACK prompted the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. CONTE CAVOUR settled wide early then angled in outside a rival on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. SHARP SPEAKER between horses early, angled in and saved ground, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.93 45.67 1:10.00 1:23.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Fabozzi 122 3 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–¾ Cedillo 1.10 2 Black Storm 122 2 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 2–1¼ Flores 4.20 4 Erotic 122 4 5 5–1½ 5–3½ 3–hd 3–¾ Bejarano 10.00 1 Conquest Cobra 122 1 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–5 4–3¾ Prat 1.80 6 Original Intent 122 6 6 6 6 6 5–3¼ Pereira 34.00 5 Uno Dancer 122 5 2 4–1 4–hd 5–2 6 Valdivia, Jr. 13.50

3 FABOZZI 4.20 3.20 2.40 2 BLACK STORM 4.20 3.00 4 EROTIC 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $26.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-1) $7.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $23.10

Winner–Fabozzi Dbb.g.7 by Sidney's Candy out of Resident Alien, by Bertrando. Bred by Budget Stable (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William and Norman Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $145,961 Daily Double Pool $18,597 Exacta Pool $61,334 Superfecta Pool $20,227 Trifecta Pool $44,011. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $17.45. Pick Three Pool $56,233. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-8-3) 2603 tickets with 4 correct paid $32.95. Pick Four Pool $112,574. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/10-2-2-8-3) 6121 tickets with 5 correct paid $76.40. Pick Five Pool $543,822.

FABOZZI had good early speed and set the pace inside, inched away into the turn, kicked clear in the drive and held under urging. BLACK STORM stalked the winner between horses, continued between foes in midstretch and went on willingly late. EROTIC chased off the inside, went up four wide into and on the turn and three deep into the stretch and held third. CONQUEST COBRA saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for the show. ORIGINAL INTENT settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and did not rally. UNO DANCER stalked the pace three wide then between horses on the turn, fell back off the rail into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.12 45.20 1:09.67 1:22.08 1:35.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Parkour 122 5 3 1–2½ 1–4 1–4 1–6 1–3¼ Smith 2.10 10 Mind Out 120 9 10 9–4 9–4½ 7–½ 3–1 2–½ Prat 2.30 11 K P Dreamin 122 10 9 10 10 9–1 9–8 3–1¼ Fuentes 20.70 3 Clivetty 120 3 8 8–hd 7–hd 8–2½ 6–hd 4–½ Bejarano 21.60 4 Lucia's Design 122 4 6 6–½ 6–2½ 3–hd 2–½ 5–nk Velez 42.50 2 Almost a Factor 122 2 7 5–1½ 4–hd 6–½ 7–½ 6–ns Franco 12.50 12 Going to Vegas 120 11 4 4–hd 5–2 5–1½ 4–1 7–8½ Roman 14.30 8 Teachers Big Dream 122 7 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–1 8–hd 8–1½ Maldonado 18.80 1 Savvy Gal 122 1 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 5–hd 9–6½ Cedillo 8.20 9 Storie Blue 122 8 5 7–2 8–1½ 10 10 10 Diaz, Jr. 8.90 6 Madame Bourbon 120 6 11 dnf Van Dyke 17.60

5 PARKOUR 6.20 3.40 2.80 10 MIND OUT 4.00 3.00 11 K P DREAMIN 9.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $18.80 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $10.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-11-3) $174.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-11) $77.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1--11-3-4) Carryover $4,143

Winner–Parkour Ch.f.3 by Carpe Diem out of Gemswick Park, by Speightstown. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $366,763 Daily Double Pool $19,463 Exacta Pool $236,525 Superfecta Pool $83,206 Trifecta Pool $144,730 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,005. Scratched–Shines Her Light (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-5) paid $25.15. Pick Three Pool $41,110.

PARKOUR had speed between horses then outside a rival, inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside, opened up on the backstretch and second turn and in the stretch and held under some urging and steady handling late. MIND OUT hesitated to be off slowly, angled in outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. K P DREAMIN broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was edged for second. CLIVETTY chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. LUCIA'S DESIGN bobbled at the start, was between horses early, chased inside, came out into the second turn, continued three deep on that turn and into the stretch and could not offer the needed late response between foes on the line. ALMOST A FACTOR saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival in the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick between foes late. GOING TO VEGAS four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEACHERS BIG DREAM broke through the gate before the start, stalked the pace outside a rival and weakened in the stretch. SAVVY GAL saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and also weakened. STORIE BLUE chased three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. MADAME BOURBON broke through the gate before the start, was reloaded then refused to break with the field. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before furling MADAME BOURBON was the cause of her own trouble.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.64 45.61 1:10.47 1:23.83 1:37.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Canyon Crest 118 7 6 7 7 6–hd 5–½ 1–ns Prat 7.50 5 DQ–Jamming Eddy 126 5 1 2–5 2–6 1–1½ 1–3 2–nk Franco 4.20 3 I Can Do This 126 3 3 3–1 3–1 3–1½ 2–1 3–5¼ Cedillo 2.30 4 If Id Told You 118 4 5 1–1 1–hd 2–3 3–2 4–½ Espinoza 3.10 6 Fast as Cass 126 6 2 5–2½ 4–hd 4–2 4–1½ 5–½ Fuentes 20.70 1 Nonno's Polaris 116 1 7 6–6 6–6½ 7 7 6–2¼ Pereira 12.40 2 Dano's Dream 126 2 4 4–hd 5–6 5–5 6–3½ 7 Velez 3.70

7 CANYON CREST 17.00 6.80 4.20 3 I CAN DO THIS 3.60 2.80 5 DQ–JAMMING EDDY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $57.20 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $29.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-4) $41.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-5-4-6) $1,912.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-5) $61.50

Winner–Canyon Crest Dbb.c.3 by Karakontie (JPN) out of Capaz, by Bernardini. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $257,132 Daily Double Pool $26,916 Exacta Pool $125,103 Superfecta Pool $37,710 Super High Five Pool $14,622 Trifecta Pool $76,126. Scratched–none. DQ–#5 Jamming Eddy–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-7) paid $47.25. Pick Three Pool $27,785.

CANYON CREST unhurried a bit off the rail on the first turn and backstretch, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep on the line. JAMMING EDDY stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival on the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, kicked clear, drifted out from the whip in deep stretch and just held second. I CAN DO THIS stalked off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch, moved up off the rail then steadied when crowded behind the runner-up in deep stretch but continued gamely between foes late. IF ID TOLD YOU angled in and set the pace inside then dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, stalked inside leaving that turn and weakened in the stretch. FAST AS CASS chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn and also weakened. NONNO'S POLARIS in tight in the run to the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. DANO'S DREAM angled in approaching the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry JAMMING EDDIE was disqualified and placed third for interference in deep stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Sensational Star Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.52 45.03 56.40 1:02.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Lieutenant Dan 124 7 7 3–1½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–¾ Van Dyke 3.30 9 Stealthediamonds 119 9 6 1–1 1–2 1–2 2–2½ Delgadillo 5.20 3 Brandothebartender 122 3 9 6–hd 6–1 5–hd 3–1 Espinoza 10.40 4 Just Grazed Me 119 4 1 5–1 5–½ 6–1½ 4–hd Franco 1.90 2 Wound Tight 124 2 10 8–½ 8–1 7–3 5–1½ Bejarano 7.20 1 Grinning Tiger 122 1 8 2–1½ 2–1 3–1 6–nk Fuentes 20.20 8 Castle 124 8 4 4–½ 4–2 4–1½ 7–1¼ Cedillo 21.50 10 Loud Mouth 122 10 2 10 10 8–2½ 8–4¼ Pereira 70.20 5 Tigre Di Slugo 120 5 5 7–hd 7–hd 9–2½ 9–8¾ Prat 7.90 6 The Hunted 124 6 3 9–1 9–½ 10 10 Gutierrez 45.20

7 LIEUTENANT DAN 8.60 5.40 3.60 9 STEALTHEDIAMONDS 6.40 4.00 3 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $99.00 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $27.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-3-4) $61.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-3-4-2) $1,805.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-3) $110.70

Winner–Lieutenant Dan B.g.4 by Grazen out of Excusabull, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $333,911 Daily Double Pool $34,978 Exacta Pool $188,092 Superfecta Pool $75,101 Super High Five Pool $4,730 Trifecta Pool $121,414. Scratched–Tap the Wire. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $81.35. Pick Three Pool $53,345.

LIEUTENANT DAN stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. STEALTHEDIAMONDS had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in leaving the backstretch, set the pace inside, edged clear on the turn and held on well but was caught late. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out in the drive and gained the show . JUST GRAZED ME saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. WOUND TIGHT broke a bit slowly, chased inside, came out into the stretch and in upper stretch and could not quite offer the necessary late response. GRINNING TIGER had speed inside to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CASTLE four wide early, stalked outside a rival then inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a rally. LOUD MOUTH settled outside then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence into and on the turn and did not rally. TIGRE DI SLUGO stalked three deep between foes, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. THE HUNTED chased four wide then outside rivals on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.69 46.44 1:11.97 1:25.21 1:38.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Kidmon 124 6 7 7 7 6–½ 4–½ 1–½ Espinoza 8.20 9 Polity 124 7 3 4–5 4–1½ 3–1 2–1½ 2–nk Bejarano 5.20 7 Bird 124 5 6 6–2½ 5–1 5–1 3–1½ 3–½ Maldonado 3.20 5 Cross Town 124 4 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 4–¾ Prat 2.50 4 Gryffindor 124 3 5 5–hd 6–2½ 7 6–2 5–8½ Payeras 8.40 1 Hypersonic 124 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 5–½ 6–1 Velez 17.30 3 Indy Jones 124 2 2 2–½ 2–hd 4–½ 7 7 Cedillo 3.20

8 KIDMON 18.40 8.80 5.80 9 POLITY 7.20 4.80 7 BIRD 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-8) $80.20 $1 EXACTA (8-9) $56.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-7-5) $74.56 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-7-5-4) $5,380.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-7) $110.35 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-6) $9.20

Winner–Kidmon B.g.6 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Motokiks, by Storm Cat. Bred by Elevage, LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Robert John Vanderdussen. Mutuel Pool $251,179 Daily Double Pool $89,821 Exacta Pool $136,544 Superfecta Pool $49,273 Super High Five Pool $7,050 Trifecta Pool $93,185. Claimed–Gryffindor by Hanson, Ryan and Marriott, Randy E. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–Derby Storm, King Parker. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-8) paid $234.55. Pick Three Pool $132,556. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-7-6) paid $19.85. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/7-7-7-8) 460 tickets with 4 correct paid $909.95. Pick Four Pool $548,566. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5/7-7-7-8) 112 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,462.50. Pick Five Pool $360,537. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-3-5/7-7-7-8) 25 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,061.90. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $143,288. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $75,661.

KIDMON unhurried off the rail early, advanced outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide on the line. POLITY four wide into and on the first turn stalked off the rail, went up four wide into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn, drifted in and battled outside a rival in midstretch, took a short lead a sixteenth out and was edged between foes late. BIRD chased off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied between rivals in deep stretch. CROSS TOWN had speed between horses then pressed the pace three deep, took a short lead between horses leaving the second turn, drifted in and fought back in the stretch and continued willingly to the end. GRYFFINDOR chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished with interest. HYPERSONIC had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, fell back into the stretch and weakened. INDY JONES dueled between horses, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.