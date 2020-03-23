Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish one of the craziest weeks of racing … ever.
One of the challenges of this, and every other media product, is what tone to set in what may be the biggest wide-spread crisis in my lifetime. Horse racing has seen this as an opportunity to try and bring a vestige of normalcy to our day. You can’t say enough about The Stronach Company, which pledged all profits during this time to aid those affected by COVID-19.
Our goal, during these times, remains to cover the news of horse racing. We’ll cover the virus when it’s relevant but also serve the diversion that you may need at this time. We’ll likely make some mistakes when it comes to tone, but realize, we know what is most important, your safety and well-being.
We’ll get through this together.
On to the thing you care about, the stewards’ rulings.
Stewards’ rulings
The stewards have been busy cleaning up some old cases and added some new ones. So, let’s get to them.
--Trainer Doug O’Neill was fined $750 for failing to report that Moonlight Beach was a gelding prior to the official program was finalized for a maiden special weight race on Dec. 7 at Los Alamitos. Tom Knust, a jockey agent representing O’Neill, said steps were taken to make sure “this issue” would not happen again. Moonlight Beach finished sixth in the seven-horse race and earned $351, $35 of which would have been the standard trainer’s share.
--Trainer Doug O’Neill was fined $750 for failing to report that Seizetheday Rexy was a gelding prior to the official program was finalized on for a maiden claiming race on Jan. 17 at Santa Anita. It was part of the same hearing in the above mentioned infraction. Seizetheday Rexy finished fifth in the nine-horse race and earned $900, $90 of which would have been the trainer’s standard share.
--Jockey Rafael Bejarano was fined $300 for using the riding crop on his mount, Tower Smash, nine times from the 5/16th mark to the finish even though the horse showed no response and was out of the first race on Feb. 23. Tower Smash finished seventh in the eight-horse field.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $400 for failing to register Hoffa’s Union as authorized for bleeder medication in time before the eighth race on March 6. Hoffa’s Union finished seventh in the nine-horse race and won $500, $50 of which would be a standard trainer’s share.
--Apprentice jockey Ferrin Peterson, a DVM, was granted an extension of 275 days as an apprentice because of time loss due to education classes. She will no longer be an apprentice on Feb. 24, 2021 or until she wins her 40th race, whichever comes first. (Cherwa note: See, not every ruling by the stewards is for someone breaking a rule.)
--Trainer Matt Chew was fined $750 when his horse, Brazilian Summer, tested positive for Phenylbutazone, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory after winning the fourth race on Nov. 16 at Del Mar. The horse had 520 ng/ml in his system at the time of the testing. Chew declined to have a split-sample tested. The trainer said his veterinarian, Dr. Vince Baker, “properly treated” the horse and administered the drug 50 hours before the race. The violation was a Class 4 drug with category C penalty. The stewards said it was the first Class 4 violation in the past year and the fourth Phenylbutazone violation since March, 2017. The horse won $10,800, $1,080 of which would be the standard trainer’s share.
--Valet Michel Poincelet was fined $100 for ignoring security officers at Santa Anita by parking his motorcycle inside the South Battery Admission Entrance. Poincelet pled guilty to refusing to obey lawful orders by the security department. He was also told to work with the Winners’ Foundation to improve his “demeanor.” The additional requirement was due to the fact that in Dec., 2017, the valet was suspended for 30 days when he pushed Clerk of Scales Charles McCaul and threw water at him at Del Mar. The dispute was over extra jockey cubicles because of the Breeders’ Cup. McCaul held no ill will and testified that Poincelet was having “a bad week and a bad day.” Nonetheless, the stewards ordered anger management education then and a refresher course now.
--Trainer Neil Drysdale was fined $400 for failing to remove his horse, Cosmo, off the authorized bleeder medication list before he was entered in the sixth race on March 8. Cosmo finished second, earning $11,000. A trainer’s standard payoff would be $1,100.
--Trainer Javier Sierra was fined $500 when his horse, Ziyanair, tested positive for Dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory, in the second race on Jan. 19. The horse finished second and won $5,600. The standard trainer’s share would be $560. Steward Grant Baker voted for a higher fine because of Sierra’s record. He has had five drug positives since 2016.
--Trainer Marcelo Polanco was fined $400 when his horse, Principe Carlo, tested positive for Phenylbutazone, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, when he worked out to get off the veterinarian’s list. Polanco said he was “puzzled” that the medication was in the horse’s system. He also said his regular groom was on vacation and he had a new person working. It also said the drug was found in the blood but not the urine.
--Trainer Jesus Nunez was suspended for seven days for twice entering the receiving barn while on suspension for a medical violation. On Jan. 26 and Feb. 6, Nunez admitted entered the receiving barn handing in a workout request from a former owner. Nunez said he did know the he couldn’t enter the stable area but didn’t know he couldn’t go to the receiving barn. On Dec. 27, the Los Alamitos stewards placed Nunez on a 90-day suspension and put him on probation for a year for medication violations during 2019.
--Trainer Phillip Oviedo was fined $1,250 when his horse, Moon Juice, tested positive for Phenylbutazone and Methocaramol when conducting a workout to be removed the Veterinarian’s List. Oviedo said the mistake was by his assistant trainer and that he is not usually present during the administration of medications and he usually receives word by phone. It was Oviedo’s second medical violation in the past year.
The stewards also reviewed a complaint against assistant trainer Augustin Ramirez, which was dismissed because there was a lack of due process because Ramirez did not have the opportunity to test a split sample.
Harness racing during the week
The California Horse Racing Board has given permission to Cal Expo to run harness racing, before no crowds, on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The track normally runs on Friday and Saturday, but this move should make them the only game in town during this time slot. They are moving post time up to 3:05 p.m.
TVG kicks you-know-what
Few have been more critical of TVG than me, but a big thumbs up to how it handled coverage this weekend. The remote shots of the usual commentators was charming and even the guy I refer to as Mr. Annoying (MA) did a really great job anchoring the coverage. It’s probably because he was himself rather than playing a character.
Friday reminded me of coverage in the very late, early morning hours of international coverage where music bridged the time between races. They got rid of that by the weekend. Thank goodness.
My friend and journalistic colleague Mike Tierney (and former part-owner of Spiced Perfection) was watching FOX’s coverage during parts of the weekend and was none too impressed. He said they ran interviews instead of live racing, and then no replays.
Racing has an opportunity to gain a wider audience during this time. We’ll see how it goes.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Sunday was the $100,000 Sensational Star Stakes for Cal-breds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The winner, in a perfect stalking trip, was Lieutenant Dan who won by three-quarters of a length.
Lieutenant Dan, owned by Nick Alexander, paid $8.60, $5.40 and $3.60. Stealthediamonds was second and Brandothebartender finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Steve Miyadi (winning trainer): “The race set up well for him, no question. This horse is finally growing into his frame. We gave him a little time off and he’s picked up some weight, which he needed because he’s been so light. Someday, he’s gonna have to route. He sprints like he’ll route and he routes like he’ll sprint.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “It set up perfect for him [Sunday]. Steve [Miyadi] had him sharp and ready. My main concern was getting him to switch to his right lead when we turned for home. Once he did, yes, I was pretty confident we’d catch that mare.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Sensational Star Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Lieutenant Dan ($8.60).
Now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 22.
LOFTY angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging past midstretch and proved best. SUNRISE ROYALE chased between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out in midstretch, went four wide in deep stretch and gained the place. CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and held third. SMILING ANNIE angled in and stalked outside a rival, swung out into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for the show. THE LAST RULER had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened some late. NARDINI saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. DONUT GIRL stumbled at the start, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. SHERILINDA chased between horses, continued three deep then off the rail on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. WITHIN THE LAW settled outside then chased five wide on the backstretch, dropped back off the rail then angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and also weakened. SMILING TO EXCESS stalked four wide between horses, also fell back off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
TIZ WONDERFULLY sped to the early lead, angled in and set all the pace along the rail, inched away nearing midstretch and drew clear under a tap on the shoulder with the whip turned down, a moderate hand ride and a hold late. MAJESTIC DIVA had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and was clearly second best. INDYPENDENT DEPUTY a step slow to begin, went three deep into the first turn, stalked outside the runner-up then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. SEMI SWEET also went three wide into the first turn, settled off the rail, angled in outside a foe leaving the second turn and weakened. CHALKY (IRE) pulled her way between horses then chased outside a rival, angled in approaching the second turn, continued inside into the stretch and also weakened. TWITTERATI saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the second turn, drifted out into the stretch and gave way and was eased through the drive, but eventually walked across the line and also walked off.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-2) paid $6.35. Pick Three Pool $48,355.
AUDACE went up inside and set the pace, inched away a half mile out, battled outside the runner-up leaving the turn and under left handed urging in the stretch and edged away late. EL DIABLO ROJO squeezed a bit at the start, stalked just off the rail then inside, bid along the fence on the turn and in the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BIG BILLY hopped and broke inward in a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and edged a rival late for the show. MR. CLUTCH pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked alongside the runner-up, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged late for third. GOLDEN SPARKLE pulled some then settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. HAMMERING LEMON jumped through an open gate and ran off with the rider about and eighth of a mile before the start, stalked outside then alongside a foe, dropped back on the turn, was between horses nearing the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and gave way.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-8) paid $13.65. Pick Three Pool $21,076.
PALALEO stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter in the stretch to gain the advantage in midstretch and won clear under left handed urging. UNCLE RAY chased off the rail then three deep leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. JAXON'S GOLDIE sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the turn, fought back in midstretch and just held third. BEDROCK bobbled at the start, angled in and chased outside a rival, split horses leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edgged for the show. ARCH ABILITY broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. SHANGHAI CURLY angled in and stalked inside, continued along the fence in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NEUTRINO broke slowly and pulled and was climbing while in an awkward stride early, went outside a rival into the turn, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. TAILBACK prompted the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. CONTE CAVOUR settled wide early then angled in outside a rival on the turn and lacked a response in the stretch. SHARP SPEAKER between horses early, angled in and saved ground, dropped back into and on the turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $17.45. Pick Three Pool $56,233. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-8-3) 2603 tickets with 4 correct paid $32.95. Pick Four Pool $112,574. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/10-2-2-8-3) 6121 tickets with 5 correct paid $76.40. Pick Five Pool $543,822.
FABOZZI had good early speed and set the pace inside, inched away into the turn, kicked clear in the drive and held under urging. BLACK STORM stalked the winner between horses, continued between foes in midstretch and went on willingly late. EROTIC chased off the inside, went up four wide into and on the turn and three deep into the stretch and held third. CONQUEST COBRA saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished for the show. ORIGINAL INTENT settled off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and did not rally. UNO DANCER stalked the pace three wide then between horses on the turn, fell back off the rail into the stretch and weakened.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-5) paid $25.15. Pick Three Pool $41,110.
PARKOUR had speed between horses then outside a rival, inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside, opened up on the backstretch and second turn and in the stretch and held under some urging and steady handling late. MIND OUT hesitated to be off slowly, angled in outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. K P DREAMIN broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was edged for second. CLIVETTY chased inside then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. LUCIA'S DESIGN bobbled at the start, was between horses early, chased inside, came out into the second turn, continued three deep on that turn and into the stretch and could not offer the needed late response between foes on the line. ALMOST A FACTOR saved ground chasing the pace, went outside a rival in the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick between foes late. GOING TO VEGAS four wide early, angled in and chased outside a rival, angled to the inside into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. TEACHERS BIG DREAM broke through the gate before the start, stalked the pace outside a rival and weakened in the stretch. SAVVY GAL saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and also weakened. STORIE BLUE chased three deep then outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. MADAME BOURBON broke through the gate before the start, was reloaded then refused to break with the field. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before furling MADAME BOURBON was the cause of her own trouble.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-7) paid $47.25. Pick Three Pool $27,785.
CANYON CREST unhurried a bit off the rail on the first turn and backstretch, went outside a rival leaving the second turn, came out in the stretch and rallied under urging to get up three deep on the line. JAMMING EDDY stalked off the rail then bid outside a rival on the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, kicked clear, drifted out from the whip in deep stretch and just held second. I CAN DO THIS stalked off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch, moved up off the rail then steadied when crowded behind the runner-up in deep stretch but continued gamely between foes late. IF ID TOLD YOU angled in and set the pace inside then dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, stalked inside leaving that turn and weakened in the stretch. FAST AS CASS chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch and off the rail on the second turn and also weakened. NONNO'S POLARIS in tight in the run to the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. DANO'S DREAM angled in approaching the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch and weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry JAMMING EDDIE was disqualified and placed third for interference in deep stretch.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $81.35. Pick Three Pool $53,345.
LIEUTENANT DAN stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. STEALTHEDIAMONDS had speed outside a rival then inched away and angled in leaving the backstretch, set the pace inside, edged clear on the turn and held on well but was caught late. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER chased between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out in the drive and gained the show . JUST GRAZED ME saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. WOUND TIGHT broke a bit slowly, chased inside, came out into the stretch and in upper stretch and could not quite offer the necessary late response. GRINNING TIGER had speed inside to press the pace then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CASTLE four wide early, stalked outside a rival then inside on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a rally. LOUD MOUTH settled outside then off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence into and on the turn and did not rally. TIGRE DI SLUGO stalked three deep between foes, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. THE HUNTED chased four wide then outside rivals on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
KIDMON unhurried off the rail early, advanced outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide on the line. POLITY four wide into and on the first turn stalked off the rail, went up four wide into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn, drifted in and battled outside a rival in midstretch, took a short lead a sixteenth out and was edged between foes late. BIRD chased off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied between rivals in deep stretch. CROSS TOWN had speed between horses then pressed the pace three deep, took a short lead between horses leaving the second turn, drifted in and fought back in the stretch and continued willingly to the end. GRYFFINDOR chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished with interest. HYPERSONIC had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, fell back into the stretch and weakened. INDY JONES dueled between horses, dropped back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened.