Horse racing newsletter: The horse name game

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we see a big upset in the Santa Maria Stakes at Santa Anita.

Bad news, no stewards’ rulings for today. It seems when there is a holiday week, four days isn’t enough time for the stewards and the California Horse Racing Board to turn it around and post it. So, we’ll shoot for next week.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

But in the meantime, the New York Racing Assn. put out a release about the highly anticipated debut of a 2-year-old called … drum roll … Fauci. Yes, you knew it was only a matter of time before coronavirus names made its way into racing.

Advertisement

Before you get too excited, according to The Jockey Club, the name Social Distancing is also on reserve so you can’t have it.

About a month ago there was a brilliant race call of the mythical Coronavirus Stakes that was making its way around. I would link to it, but it ends with an inappropriate word for media outlets. (Now, my editor, Houston Mitchell, could deem it appropriate and add a link, or he could just be labeled a big prude.) (Note from Houston: No one calls me a prude and gets away with it. Besides, it’s hilarious. Here’s the link).

Anyway, it’s a voice over of a race at Pimlico about a year or so ago. You have to suspend reality as you realize that the race caller mentions more names than there are horses in the race. Besides (Dr.) Fauci and Social Distancing, you’ll find horses such as Global Pandemic, Flatten the Curve, Stimulus Plan, PPE, It’s Just a Little Flu, and it goes on.

Fact of the matter is that one of the toughest things a horse owner has to do—besides paying all the bills—is naming their horse. A lot take the easy way out and use some combination of the sire and dam’s name.

And then, if you’re a big-time owner with lots of horses, you’ll just grab at anything. Let’s say I’ll Have Another would not have scratched out of the Belmont and become the first Triple Crown winner in decades. Owner Paul Reddam would have had to keep telling the story about this legendary horse being named after him asking for more cookies while eating them on his couch.

Advertisement

There is also the case of Bob Baffert, whose dear friend Brad McKinzie had died and wanted to immortalize the name in a horse, with the blessing of the owners. Well, as is often the case, Bob made the right choice with naming this one horse McKinzie, who has had a really good career but was injured in his 3-year-old season and happened to be running the same time as Justify. He’s still around at a top level.

As for Fauci, his owners are Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stables (Dave Reid and Frank Antonacci).

“Phillip Antonacci (Frank’s son) purchased the horse at Keeneland,” trainer Wesley Ward told NYRA media relations. “Being of Italian-American descent, and for all the great work that Dr. [Anthony] Fauci’s done, they wanted to find a horse, especially in this time, that they could give a high-profile name to and this is the one.”

You need to remember that horses aren’t named at birth and it can be a couple years before they get a name, which is why Fauci could be named right now. Imagine if you didn’t have to name your son or daughter until their first job and spent those years calling them, “Hey, you,” or “Buddy” or “Little Princess.” (I think my editor Houston called his youngest Hannah that until she was 8.)

Advertisement

Imagine how difficult it would be for teachers taking attendance. Or if you got a driver’s license before your first job and you still didn’t have a name.

Fauci, the horse, goes in the third race of Wednesday’s opening day card at Belmont. He had a bullet four-furlong work against 49 others at Keeneland on May 22. He was a $125,000 purchase at a Keeneland sale as a yearling.

Also, be mindful that if a horse is named after a living person that the person has to give permission. I’m sure that Dr. Fauci never thought it was a form he would have to sign. Pandemic, maybe. Horse named after him, never.

You wonder if Craig Fravel, top racing executive at The Stronach Group, would have allowed his name to be used on Fravel, a horse that hasn’t won in six tries. Of course, this horse will always be remembered for calling attention to conflicts of interest on the CHRB. It had nothing to do with Craig but with the ownership group. Forgot? Just click here.

Advertisement

Has the top to this newsletter ever gone in so many different directions? Yeah, probably.

One thing we can be sure of, Fauci will be way over-bet.

Del Mar follow up

The story I did on the two horses who died at Del Mar last year and ended up being sent to a landfill (you can read it here) brought with it an accelerated amount of hate mail from both pro- and anti-horse racing people. In an odd way, I guess that’s achieving balance, which is always the goal. Some of those who wrote missed the bigger point of the story, which was the lack of transparency, so essential in all businesses. As is often the case, my colleague and friend Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote a great explainer column on why the changing face (and tone) of Del Mar should raise some flags. He explains what he sees going on at the seaside track. It’s worth a read. Just click here.

Advertisement

Santa Anita review

There were only five horses in the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles on the dirt. It seemed pretty clear it would come down to the heavily favored Ce Ce and sentimental favorite Hard Not to Love, the one-eyed horse. But there is a reason they run the races.

Hard Not to Love almost didn’t make the race. She refused to head to the starting gate until being coaxed. It resulted in a five-minute delay.

Once the race got started, Fighting Mad went to the lead and never relinquished it winning by a strong 3 ¼ lengths. Fighting Mad paid $22.20, $6.40 and $3.20. Hard Not to Love was second and Ce Ce finished a disappointing third.

Advertisement

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “She needed her last race and she had trained well coming into this. We’ve always been high on her and [Sunday], I told the jock to put her on the lead, that’s where she wants to be. She can be a little headstrong, but I could see turning for home, I knew she was gonna be tough to beat. She ran like she did at Del Mar (winning the Grade 3 Torrey Pines Stakes), that’s a really good time on this track.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “Jimmy (Barnes, assistant to Baffert) told me to send her to the lead. When she broke, she broke like a rocket so I was just trying to slow down. I know I went a little fast but she just did it on her own. The first race I watched was a ride by Joe Talamo (Torrey Pines). She was just doing the same thing, he didn’t budge [on] her and she won by eight. In her other race (a second-place finish in a six-furlong allowance) she was looking around, which she did [Sunday], but in the stretch she just did it easy.”

Big races review

Advertisement

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Fighting Mad ($22.20)

A final thought



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa . I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.Any thoughts, you can reach me at. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter

Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.

Advertisement