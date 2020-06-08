Horse racing newsletter: McKinzie is back and wins

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 7. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 55th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.92 46.76 1:11.79 1:24.09 1:36.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Holy Ghost 126 6 6 5–hd 4–hd 2–hd 1–hd 1–nk Cedillo 3.70 3 Never Easy 126 3 1 2–3½ 2–2½ 1–hd 2–1 2–½ Prat 0.80 4 Good Bye Putin 126 4 4 6–1½ 5–hd 4–1½ 3–1½ 3–2¾ Espinoza 5.20 8 Caymans Cobra 126 7 7 7 7 5–2½ 5–4 4–1¾ Rispoli 5.50 5 Artie B Good 126 5 3 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–1 4–hd 5–1¼ Espinoza 18.90 2 Princeofthenorth 120 2 5 4–1 6–1½ 6–6 6 6 Flores 13.50 1 Spectator's Dream 126 1 2 1–½ 1–½ 7 dnf Figueroa 75.00

7 HOLY GHOST 9.40 3.80 2.80 3 NEVER EASY 2.60 2.20 4 GOOD BYE PUTIN 3.00

$1 EXACTA (7-3) $13.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-8) $9.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-8-5) $230.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4) $18.70

Winner–Holy Ghost Ch.g.5 by Ghostzapper out of A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. Bred by Donald Ladd, Richard Reid, Niles DickeyLLC & et al (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bowley, Joe, Carmody, Brian, Cieminis, Andy, Frankham, David, Hanna, Brian, Hooper, Paul J., Ladd, D. Mutuel Pool $257,214 Exacta Pool $129,893 Superfecta Pool $48,189 Super High Five Pool $47,543 Trifecta Pool $83,458. Claimed–Never Easy by Robert Restaino. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Good Bye Putin by Dave Williams. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–Princeofthenorth by Roper, James L. and Ilene A. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–Truth Seeker.

HOLY GHOST angled in and chased inside, split horses into the second turn, bid between rivals leaving that turn, took a short lead outside the runner-up in the stretch, fought back under some urging when headed in deep stretch and gamely prevailed between foes late. NEVER EASY dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and in the stretch, put a head back in front in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. GOOD BYE PUTIN pulled outside a rival then chased three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and went on willingly three deep on the line. CAYMANS COBRA hopped some at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, was in a bit tight then split horses into the second turn, continued inside then a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ARTIE B GOOD stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PRINCEOFTHENORTH pulled inside then a bit off the rail into the first turn, chased between horses on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. SPECTATOR'S DREAM had good early speed and dueled inside, steadied while dropping back into the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch, was briefly loose then vanned off.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.53 45.72 1:11.12 1:23.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Majestic Diva 126 7 4 5–3 3–1½ 1–4 1–5¼ Pereira 1.20 6 Mongolian Window 124 6 2 4–½ 4–1 2–1½ 2–ns Fuentes 7.20 1 Carrie's Success 126 1 5 6–½ 6–1 3–½ 3–2¼ Prat 2.70 3 All Tea All Shade 126 3 6 7 7 4–hd 4–11¾ Maldonado 16.10 5 Winsinfashion 124 5 7 3–1 1–hd 5–8 5–10¾ Blanc 13.50 2 Desert Smoke 126 2 3 2–½ 5–1½ 7 6–1¾ Cedillo 5.00 4 Whoa Nessie 126 4 1 1–hd 2–hd 6–3 7 Velez 14.70

7 MAJESTIC DIVA 4.40 3.00 2.40 6 MONGOLIAN WINDOW 5.60 3.60 1 CARRIE'S SUCCESS 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $24.60 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-3) $13.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-1-3-5) $466.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $18.55

Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.m.6 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Elva Winney. Mutuel Pool $246,236 Daily Double Pool $41,336 Exacta Pool $129,396 Superfecta Pool $56,162 Super High Five Pool $4,885 Trifecta Pool $88,708. Claimed–Whoa Nessie by Anderson, Robert, Lambert, Jeffrey and Mueller, Martin. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.

MAJESTIC DIVA stalked outside, bid three deep into the turn, took the lead midway on the bend, inched away nearing the stretch and drew off under a moderate hand ride and a long hold late. MONGOLIAN WINDOW stalked the pace off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in a bit and just held second. CARRIE'S SUCCESS chased inside then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and was edged for the place. ALL TEA ALL SHADE settled outside a foe then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. WINSINFASHION prompted the pace three deep then between horses into and on the turn, fell back a bit off the rail leaving the turn, found the inside in the stretch and weakened. DESERT SMOKE had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back into and on the turn and gave way. WHOA NESSIE dueled between horses then inside on the turn, also fell back leaving the turn and had nothing left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.57 45.19 1:11.11 1:24.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Black Storm 126 4 6 5–hd 5–hd 3–hd 1–1¼ Flores 1.70 3 C Dub 124 3 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ Maldonado 11.80 2 R Cha Cha 124 2 4 2–hd 3–½ 4–5 3–3½ Gutierrez 8.70 1 Burn Me Twice 124 1 3 3–½ 2–½ 2–1 4–4½ Pereira 2.00 5 Royal Seeker 124 5 1 6 6 5–3½ 5–7¼ Diaz, Jr. 42.00 6 Imagineiamfastest 126 6 5 4–4½ 4–3½ 6 6 Cedillo 2.40

4 BLACK STORM 5.40 3.00 2.40 3 C DUB 7.20 5.40 2 R CHA CHA 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $23.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-1) $25.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $53.95

Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.6 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C.. Mutuel Pool $174,650 Daily Double Pool $20,067 Exacta Pool $84,360 Superfecta Pool $30,109 Trifecta Pool $52,110. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-4) paid $25.15. Pick Three Pool $58,513.

BLACK STORM chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out past midstretch under left handed urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. C DUB sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside and held on well but could not contain the winner late while saving the place. R CHA CHA stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. BURN ME TWICE saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the turn, loomed outside the winner into the stretch and weakened late. ROYAL SEEKER chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn, drifted in late and also weakened. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST stalked three deep, dropped back outside on the turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.13 46.13 1:11.15 1:18.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Jamming Eddy 126 5 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–6 1–2¾ Prat 2.80 2 Rinse and Repeat 126 2 2 5–hd 5–1 2–½ 2–4½ Gryder 7.40 1 Appreciated 126 1 4 4–hd 4–hd 5–1½ 3–½ Pereira 2.00 7 Mr Paytience 126 6 3 3–2½ 3–1½ 4–1 4–hd Cedillo 1.40 4 Conte Cavour 126 4 6 6 6 6 5–ns Gutierrez 56.60 3 Bam Bam Again 120 3 5 2–hd 2–1½ 3–1 6 Franco 19.90

6 JAMMING EDDY 7.60 4.40 2.80 2 RINSE AND REPEAT 5.40 3.20 1 APPRECIATED 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $21.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-7) $10.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1) $33.05

Winner–Jamming Eddy Grr.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael. Mutuel Pool $318,306 Daily Double Pool $16,073 Exacta Pool $170,861 Superfecta Pool $72,393 Trifecta Pool $104,100. Scratched–Suances Secret. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $14.90. Pick Three Pool $29,729.

JAMMING EDDY dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, inched away leaving the turn and drew clear under a steady hand ride. RINSE AND REPEAT a bit crowded leaving the chute, stalked between rivals then outside a foe on the turn, split horses into the stretch and was clearly second best. APPRECIATED saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. MR PAYTIENCE broke through the gate before the start, had speed outside then dueled three deep, stalked off the rail into the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. CONTE CAVOUR chased three deep then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award four wide on the line. BAM BAM AGAIN angled in leaving the chute and dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in the final sixteenth and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.71 47.52 1:12.43 1:24.57 1:36.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Colombian Gold 120 6 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 1–2½ 1–2½ Prat 3.70 1 Tagline 126 1 9 9–1 8–hd 7–½ 5–2 2–hd Cedillo 1.30 7 Sapori Girl 126 7 3 3–½ 4–hd 5–1 4–1½ 3–hd Rispoli 12.80 5 Lemon Drop Tini 120 5 5 4–1 5–1 4–hd 3–hd 4–3¼ Van Dyke 10.80 11 I Give Up 120 11 8 10 9–hd 8–hd 8–1 5–nk Pereira 23.10 2 Awesome Drive 120 2 4 7–1 10 10 6–hd 6–¾ Fuentes 28.30 3 Constantia 122 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 7–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 6.00 9 Hola Chica 126 9 7 6–hd 6–1 6–1 9–1½ 8–1½ Franco 51.90 8 Surface 126 8 6 5–hd 3–1 3–½ 7–½ 9–3¼ Velez 7.90 10 Naughty Evelyn 120 10 10 8–½ 7–1 9–hd 10 10 Roman 46.50 4 Summer Apparition 126 4 11 dnf Espinoza 40.30

6 COLOMBIAN GOLD 9.40 4.40 3.40 1 TAGLINE 3.00 2.60 7 SAPORI GIRL 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $12.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-5) $44.43 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-7-5-11) $801.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $40.95

Winner–Colombian Gold B.f.3 by Dialed In out of Run a Round, by Broken Vow. Bred by Joe B. Mulholland Jr., John P.Mulholland & Karen Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Marta Lynn Wile. Mutuel Pool $350,289 Daily Double Pool $33,407 Exacta Pool $184,142 Superfecta Pool $63,725 Super High Five Pool $5,254 Trifecta Pool $110,447. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-6) paid $28.30. Pick Three Pool $40,879. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-4-6-6) 2423 tickets with 4 correct paid $74.60. Pick Four Pool $179,041. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-7-4-6-6) 748 tickets with 5 correct paid $626.30. Pick Five Pool $545,006.

COLOMBIAN GOLD had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear while drifting in under urging. TAGLINE stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was in tight off heels in midstretch, came out for room and got up for the place three deep on the line. SAPORI GIRL had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival or between foes, continued between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for second between foes. LEMON DROP TINI angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for third toward the inside. I GIVE UP three deep early, angled in outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. AWESOME DRIVE saved ground off the pace to the stretch, came out past midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. CONSTANTIA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HOLA CHICA pulled her way along outside and steadied twice between foes early on the backstretch, chased three wide, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SURFACE tugged and drifted four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then off the rail, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. NAUGHTY EVELYN bobbled at the start, went four wide into the first turn, pulled and steadied early on the backstretch, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. SUMMER APPARITION broke slowly, drifted while being pulled up into the first turn and was walked off.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.79 46.17 1:10.47 1:37.31 1:44.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Unbroken Star 124 2 3 3–4 3–4½ 2–1½ 2–8 1–hd Espinoza 16.70 2 Sash 126 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–hd 2–13¼ Cedillo 0.80 5 Swamp Souffle 124 4 5 5 5 4–hd 4–2½ 3–hd Gutierrez 2.70 6 Julius 124 5 2 2–2 2–1 3–4½ 3–1½ 4–7½ Rispoli 3.20 4 Rocky Tough 126 3 4 4–hd 4–hd 5 5 5 Gryder 10.10

3 UNBROKEN STAR 35.40 8.00 3.00 2 SASH (GB) 2.80 2.10 5 SWAMP SOUFFLE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $293.60 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $40.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-6) $14.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $44.20

Winner–Unbroken Star Ch.g.5 by Broken Vow out of Bachata, by Kingmambo. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $288,499 Daily Double Pool $20,603 Exacta Pool $122,820 Superfecta Pool $35,809 Trifecta Pool $70,513. Scratched–Dark Prince. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-3) paid $198.55. Pick Three Pool $54,295.

UNBROKEN STAR stalked off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn, bid alongside the runner-up in the stretch and got up nearing the wire under urging. SASH (GB) sped to the early lead, inched away when a rival bid midway on the backstretcch, kicked clear on the second turn, fought back along the fence in the final furlong and was edged in the final strides. SWAMP SOUFFLE settled off the pace outside a rival to the stretch and edged a foe for third. JULIUS pulled and stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up early on the backstretch then stalked again, dropped back under urging on the second turn and weakened but was edged for the show. ROCKY TOUGH saved ground chasing he pace, dropped back on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked a further response.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.58 44.58 56.82 1:03.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Majestic Gigi 120 6 2 1–2½ 1–3½ 1–3½ 1–¾ Rispoli 2.90 3 Predictable Tully 120 3 3 2–½ 2–1 2–2½ 2–nk Delgadillo 2.10 1 Red Diamond 122 1 7 7–hd 5–hd 5–3 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 8.60 4 Cassie Belle 126 4 5 4–hd 4–2 4–1½ 4–hd Gryder 5.90 9 Miss Alegria 126 9 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–½ 5–2¼ Fuentes 3.00 2 Arya's Dagger 120 2 8 10 9–1 6–2 6–4¼ Pereira 43.80 8 Viazar 126 8 10 9–hd 10 9–2 7–1 Van Dyke 25.60 5 Moreavino 126 5 9 8–1½ 8–1 7–hd 8–5½ Velez 60.50 7 Wild Arch 120 7 4 5–1 6–1 8–½ 9–¾ Figueroa 60.10 10 Sapphire Silk 120 10 6 6–½ 7–hd 10 10 Maldonado 31.40

6 MAJESTIC GIGI 7.80 4.20 3.20 3 PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) 3.60 2.60 1 RED DIAMOND 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $153.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-4) $31.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-1-4-9) $278.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1) $44.00

Winner–Majestic Gigi Dbb.f.3 by Artie Schiller out of La Pequena Gigi, by Sky Mesa. Bred by George Yager (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $463,329 Daily Double Pool $31,771 Exacta Pool $303,876 Superfecta Pool $114,349 Super High Five Pool $6,733 Trifecta Pool $190,320. Scratched–She'seversoclever. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-6) paid $234.90. Pick Three Pool $43,461.

MAJESTIC GIGI broke inward, quickly sprinted clear, angled in and set the pace inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch then drifted in under right handed pressure in deep stretch and held gamely. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) hopped slightly then was bumped between horses at the start, stalked inside, came slightly off the rail in deep stretch and finished willingly. RED DIAMOND broke out a bit, chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and also finished with interest outside the top pair. CASSIE BELLE between horses early, stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and went on willingly late. MISS ALEGRIA stalked four wide then outside a rival on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. ARYA'S DAGGER bumped at the start, chased between horses then inside, steadied in a bit tight into the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VIAZAR broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival and a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MOREAVINO forced in at the start, chased between horses, steadied into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WILD ARCH stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the drive. SAPPHIRE SILK chased outside then three deep to the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Triple Bend Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.59 46.13 1:10.21 1:22.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 McKinzie 124 5 3 5 4–½ 1–½ 1–1½ Smith 0.50 4 Fashionably Fast 122 4 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1½ 2–nk Pereira 10.90 3 Dark Vader 122 3 5 3–hd 5 4–hd 3–1 Prat 18.10 1 Flagstaff 126 1 4 4–hd 3–hd 5 4–7¼ Espinoza 2.10 2 Ax Man 122 2 2 1–½ 1–½ 3–hd 5 Cedillo 9.90

5 MCKINZIE 3.00 2.60 2.20 4 FASHIONABLY FAST 6.60 5.80 3 DARK VADER 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $13.40 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $8.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3) $25.95

Winner–McKinzie B.h.5 by Street Sense out of Runway Model, by Petionville. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $464,526 Daily Double Pool $67,607 Exacta Pool $158,934 Trifecta Pool $124,067. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $70.25. Pick Three Pool $50,590.

MCKINZIE stalked three deep, bid three wide into the stretch, took the advantage in upper stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, was shaken up with the reins to maintain the lead past midstretch and inched away in the final sixteenth under a brisk hand ride. FASHIONABLY FAST pressed the pace outside a rival then between horses into the stretch, drifted in and fought back in midstretch and held second. DARK VADER stalked between horses, fell back a bit off the rail on the turn, was three wide in midstretch and was edged for the place. FLAGSTAFF saved ground stalking the pace, split horses in midstretch and was outfinished. AX MAN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 46.05 58.44 1:05.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Anna Fantastic 120 9 5 4–hd 4–hd 2–1½ 1–nk Fuentes 20.00 8 Liberalism 120 7 3 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 2–3¼ Rispoli 2.50 6 Lovely Finish 126 5 8 7–½ 7–1½ 6–1 3–½ Gryder 2.40 9 A Melis 120 8 4 3–½ 3–1 4–1 4–hd Cedillo 4.10 2 Scream and Shout 120 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ 5–1¼ Velez 22.90 4 Shez Our Arch 120 4 7 9 9 7–hd 6–nk Pereira 47.70 1 Approved for Flyby 120 1 9 5–1 5–2 5–2 7–½ Prat 3.60 3 Mountain Pass 120 3 6 6–2 6–1 8–½ 8–¾ Maldonado 43.40 7 Run Like Kona 122 6 2 8–2 8–½ 9 9 Valdivia, Jr. 15.10

10 ANNA FANTASTIC 42.00 15.60 5.60 8 LIBERALISM 4.00 2.60 6 LOVELY FINISH 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $93.60 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $85.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-6-9) $98.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-6-9-2) $3,028.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-6) $128.90

Winner–Anna Fantastic B.f.3 by Cyclotron out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Headley, Karen and Matson Racing. Mutuel Pool $363,493 Daily Double Pool $129,210 Exacta Pool $208,107 Superfecta Pool $98,284 Super High Five Pool $23,807 Trifecta Pool $139,916. Scratched–Apache Pass. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-10) paid $84.15. Pick Three Pool $285,619. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-5-10) 238 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,609.70. Pick Four Pool $500,675. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-6-5-10) 37 tickets with 5 correct paid $8,880.20. Pick Five Pool $430,514. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-6-3-6-5-10) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $9,942.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $237,123. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $778,247.

ANNA FANTASTIC pressed then stalked the pace four wide, bid four wide into the stretch, drifted in under right handed pressure to bump with the runner-up in midstretch and again in deep stretch and gamely prevailed late. LIBERALISM dueled between horses, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back off the rail bumping with the winner in midstretch and deep stretch and was edged nearing the wire. LOVELY FINISH bumped at the start, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. A MELIS prompted the pace three deep between horses then three wide on the turn and into the stretch, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong and was edged between foes late for the show. SCREAM AND SHOUT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor share late. SHEZ OUR ARCH a step slow to begin, was between horses early then chased a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. APPROVED FOR FLYBY broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened late. MOUNTAIN PASS stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and did not rally. RUN LIKE KONA broke in and bumped a rival, chased three deep then off the rail angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a rally in the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run of the top pair but made no change when they ruled the contact between them was mutual.