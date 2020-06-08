Horse racing newsletter: McKinzie is back and wins

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we give you the stewards’ rulings.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
Last week on Monday, we gave you the Coronavirus Stakes video. (You can revisit here.) And this week, we’ve got “The J Team” video, a whimsical tribute to the jockeys (and others) whose lives have been disrupted. It’s pretty clever and also fairly short. The character names are pretty good, too. Just click here.
Stewards’ rulings
We’ve got two weeks’ worth, so let’s get to them.
— Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was suspended for five days (May 29, 30, 31, June 5, 6) for his ride aboard Fighting Mad in the Desert Stormer Stakes on May 17. There were two incidents in the race in which the horse was disqualified from third to fourth. The first was out of the gate when Fighting Mad allegedly caused a horse on the outside to clip heels. Van Dyke said that his horse drifted out slightly crossing the gap. The second was at the top of the stretch when Fighting Mad made contact with a horse on the outside. Van Dyke admitted he made a mistake when he hit his horse left-handed while still in the turn. It was a majority decision for five days as steward Luis Jauregui voted for a three-day suspension for the second incident only.
(Note: Van Dyke received a stay of the suspension on May 27 by the L.A. County Superior Court pending an administrative appeal at a future date.)
— Trainer Enebish Ganbat was fined $400 for failure to register his horse, Mongolian Wind, as a bleeder in time before the ninth race on May 23. Mongolian Wind finished seventh in the race. Ganbat accepted the penalty.
— Veterinarian John Araujo was fined $500 for failure to report treatments on three separate dates. The complaint listed Dec. 27, 2018, Feb. 17, 2019, and Feb. 28, 2019, as days he did not list treatments. The mistakes were discovered by CHRB investigators while researching a medical billing complaint. Araujo explained that he was busy those days.
— Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. was suspended three days (May 31, June 5, 6) for his ride aboard Rockemperor in the eighth race on May 23. The ruling cited that he did not maintain a straight course causing his horse to be disqualified from second to third. Ortiz said Rockemperor switched leads entering the stretch, causing him to shift in slightly. The majority of stewards said he could have done a better job keeping his mount straight by going to a right-handed whip. Steward Kim Sawyer voted for no penalty. Jurisdictions honor penalties from other states.
— Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $300 for excessive use of the whip on Tiz a Master in the fourth race on May 23. The complaint said he used his whip excessively in the far turn. Tiz a Master finished seventh in the seven-horse race.
— Apprentice jockey Victor Flores was fined $200 for using the riding crop more than three times in succession without allowing his mount, At the Margin, to respond. It was during the sixth race on May 23. Flores said he thought it was OK to hit the horse on the shoulder. The stewards told him he was wrong. It was his second offense in the last 60 days.
— Exercise rider Adam Fuentes was fined $50 for galloping on the rail during morning training on April 22. Fuentes accepted full responsibility.
— Exercise rider Raul Armenta was fined $50 for galloping too close to the rail during morning training on May 23. Armenta said his horse will bolt if he doesn’t gallop him near the inside rail. The stewards explained he needed to get permission from the outriders before doing it.
— Exercise rider Jesse Rodriguez was fined $300 for excessive use of his riding crop during morning training on May 3. Outriders Juan Bustamante and Francisco Cardenas testified against Rodriguez, who said he needed to use his riding crop for safety reasons. The stewards disagreed.
— Trainer Jose Antonio Flores was fined $400 for failing to register Queen Verrazano as needing Lasix to race before the eighth race on May 25. She finished eighth in the eight-horse race.
— Veterinarian Sarah Birch was fined a total of $500 in two separate rulings regarding failure to file the proper information. On Nov. 9, 2018, and Nov. 18, 2018, she did not turn in her Veterinarian Reports (Confidential) and on Jan. 20-21, 2019, did not turn in her Official Veterinarian Report. Birch accepted full responsibility and said she does her own paperwork and “got busy.”
— Groom Martin Diaz Rodriguez was fined a total of $200 for two separate complaints. On Feb. 13 at San Luis Rey Training Facility an investigator answered a smoking complaint in the barn area and found Rodriguez under the influence of alcohol. He was sent home. On Feb. 20, he was randomly screened for alcohol and had a blood alcohol count of 0.069%. Rodriguez said he had two shots of tequila at 4:30 that morning before he came to work. He has worked for trainer Peter Miller for around 14 years. A representative of the Winners’ Foundation said that Rodriguez had just finished a 60-day in-house rehabilitation residency and that he is signed up for classes this summer. Rodriguez has signed a testing agreement and separate contract with the Winners’ Foundation and must abide by the terms.
Sorry to report
Santa Anita had its 14th fatality of the meeting during training Sunday when Lightsaber broke down during morning workouts. The 2-year-old Cal-bred filly suffered a left-hind fracture. The unraced horse was a $55,000 purchase at a sale at Santa Anita. Eric Kruljac was her trainer. He had a fatality on Jan. 19 when Tikkun Olam died in a freak accident.
Last year, the track had 23 fatalities by this date.
Santa Anita review
The big race Sunday was the Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes (at $200k should it be the Double Bend?). It was for older horses going seven furlongs. It was a small field of five, and the big-time favorite, McKinzie, won effortlessly by 1½ lengths.
McKinzie stalked off the pace in the seven-furlong race, got interested at the far turn, and moved to the front without a problem.
McKinzie paid $3.00, $2.60 and $2.20. Fashionably Fast was second followed by Dark Vader, Flagstaff and Ax Man.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “This was a perfect out for him. He had a cozy post and he showed his class. It was workmanlike, and this’ll really move him up for next time. Yes, this was a prep for the Met Mile [at Belmont Park on July 4]. We’re happy he’s back after that fiasco [when he was last in the $20-million Saudi Cup on Feb. 29]. He’s been looking really good training, in all of his works. It’s great to have him back.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “They all had class in there. You never know when a class horse is gonna jump up and run so I have a lot of respect for all of them. The wonderful thing about McKinzie is he had me in the game early and I mean he was ready to pounce at all times. It wasn’t like I had to make up a whole lot of ground to get to him or anything, I was able to get on by and hold his way. He got a great race out of that.
“He’s a lot of fun to ride. He will be a different horse, sometimes he’ll be close to the lead, next time he may be way back, so you’re always trying to figure him out. We have this little thing me and him for some odd reason, I just feel good on him. We are a good pair. Of course, a lot of people would make a good pair with him, he’s a great horse.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mr. Diffley ($38.40)
Woodbine (7): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Winner: Foxxy Belle ($3.60)
Woodbine (8): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Winner: Alacritous ($22.50)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Triple Bend Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: McKinzie ($3.00)
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 7.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 55th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.92 46.76 1:11.79 1:24.09 1:36.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Holy Ghost
|126
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|3.70
|3
|Never Easy
|126
|3
|1
|2–3½
|2–2½
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–½
|Prat
|0.80
|4
|Good Bye Putin
|126
|4
|4
|6–1½
|5–hd
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–2¾
|Espinoza
|5.20
|8
|Caymans Cobra
|126
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–2½
|5–4
|4–1¾
|Rispoli
|5.50
|5
|Artie B Good
|126
|5
|3
|3–2½
|3–1½
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–1¼
|Espinoza
|18.90
|2
|Princeofthenorth
|120
|2
|5
|4–1
|6–1½
|6–6
|6
|6
|Flores
|13.50
|1
|Spectator's Dream
|126
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|7
|dnf
|Figueroa
|75.00
|7
|HOLY GHOST
|9.40
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|NEVER EASY
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|GOOD BYE PUTIN
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$13.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-8)
|$9.03
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-4-8-5)
|$230.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)
|$18.70
Winner–Holy Ghost Ch.g.5 by Ghostzapper out of A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. Bred by Donald Ladd, Richard Reid, Niles DickeyLLC & et al (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bowley, Joe, Carmody, Brian, Cieminis, Andy, Frankham, David, Hanna, Brian, Hooper, Paul J., Ladd, D. Mutuel Pool $257,214 Exacta Pool $129,893 Superfecta Pool $48,189 Super High Five Pool $47,543 Trifecta Pool $83,458. Claimed–Never Easy by Robert Restaino. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Claimed–Good Bye Putin by Dave Williams. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Claimed–Princeofthenorth by Roper, James L. and Ilene A. Trainer: Eddie Truman. Scratched–Truth Seeker.
HOLY GHOST angled in and chased inside, split horses into the second turn, bid between rivals leaving that turn, took a short lead outside the runner-up in the stretch, fought back under some urging when headed in deep stretch and gamely prevailed between foes late. NEVER EASY dueled outside a rival, took a short lead on the second turn, fought back inside leaving that turn and in the stretch, put a head back in front in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. GOOD BYE PUTIN pulled outside a rival then chased three deep, continued off the rail on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and went on willingly three deep on the line. CAYMANS COBRA hopped some at the start, angled in and saved ground off the pace, was in a bit tight then split horses into the second turn, continued inside then a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ARTIE B GOOD stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. PRINCEOFTHENORTH pulled inside then a bit off the rail into the first turn, chased between horses on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. SPECTATOR'S DREAM had good early speed and dueled inside, steadied while dropping back into the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch, was briefly loose then vanned off.
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.53 45.72 1:11.12 1:23.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Majestic Diva
|126
|7
|4
|5–3
|3–1½
|1–4
|1–5¼
|Pereira
|1.20
|6
|Mongolian Window
|124
|6
|2
|4–½
|4–1
|2–1½
|2–ns
|Fuentes
|7.20
|1
|Carrie's Success
|126
|1
|5
|6–½
|6–1
|3–½
|3–2¼
|Prat
|2.70
|3
|All Tea All Shade
|126
|3
|6
|7
|7
|4–hd
|4–11¾
|Maldonado
|16.10
|5
|Winsinfashion
|124
|5
|7
|3–1
|1–hd
|5–8
|5–10¾
|Blanc
|13.50
|2
|Desert Smoke
|126
|2
|3
|2–½
|5–1½
|7
|6–1¾
|Cedillo
|5.00
|4
|Whoa Nessie
|126
|4
|1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–3
|7
|Velez
|14.70
|7
|MAJESTIC DIVA
|4.40
|3.00
|2.40
|6
|MONGOLIAN WINDOW
|5.60
|3.60
|1
|CARRIE'S SUCCESS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$24.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$13.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-3)
|$13.55
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-1-3-5)
|$466.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1)
|$18.55
Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.m.6 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Elva Winney. Mutuel Pool $246,236 Daily Double Pool $41,336 Exacta Pool $129,396 Superfecta Pool $56,162 Super High Five Pool $4,885 Trifecta Pool $88,708. Claimed–Whoa Nessie by Anderson, Robert, Lambert, Jeffrey and Mueller, Martin. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
MAJESTIC DIVA stalked outside, bid three deep into the turn, took the lead midway on the bend, inched away nearing the stretch and drew off under a moderate hand ride and a long hold late. MONGOLIAN WINDOW stalked the pace off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in a bit and just held second. CARRIE'S SUCCESS chased inside then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, angled to the inside in midstretch and was edged for the place. ALL TEA ALL SHADE settled outside a foe then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. WINSINFASHION prompted the pace three deep then between horses into and on the turn, fell back a bit off the rail leaving the turn, found the inside in the stretch and weakened. DESERT SMOKE had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back into and on the turn and gave way. WHOA NESSIE dueled between horses then inside on the turn, also fell back leaving the turn and had nothing left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.57 45.19 1:11.11 1:24.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Black Storm
|126
|4
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–hd
|1–1¼
|Flores
|1.70
|3
|C Dub
|124
|3
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–½
|Maldonado
|11.80
|2
|R Cha Cha
|124
|2
|4
|2–hd
|3–½
|4–5
|3–3½
|Gutierrez
|8.70
|1
|Burn Me Twice
|124
|1
|3
|3–½
|2–½
|2–1
|4–4½
|Pereira
|2.00
|5
|Royal Seeker
|124
|5
|1
|6
|6
|5–3½
|5–7¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|42.00
|6
|Imagineiamfastest
|126
|6
|5
|4–4½
|4–3½
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|2.40
|4
|BLACK STORM
|5.40
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|C DUB
|7.20
|5.40
|2
|R CHA CHA
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$23.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-1)
|$25.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$53.95
Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.6 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C.. Mutuel Pool $174,650 Daily Double Pool $20,067 Exacta Pool $84,360 Superfecta Pool $30,109 Trifecta Pool $52,110. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-4) paid $25.15. Pick Three Pool $58,513.
BLACK STORM chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out past midstretch under left handed urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. C DUB sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside and held on well but could not contain the winner late while saving the place. R CHA CHA stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. BURN ME TWICE saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the turn, loomed outside the winner into the stretch and weakened late. ROYAL SEEKER chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn, drifted in late and also weakened. IMAGINEIAMFASTEST stalked three deep, dropped back outside on the turn and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.13 46.13 1:11.15 1:18.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Jamming Eddy
|126
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–6
|1–2¾
|Prat
|2.80
|2
|Rinse and Repeat
|126
|2
|2
|5–hd
|5–1
|2–½
|2–4½
|Gryder
|7.40
|1
|Appreciated
|126
|1
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1½
|3–½
|Pereira
|2.00
|7
|Mr Paytience
|126
|6
|3
|3–2½
|3–1½
|4–1
|4–hd
|Cedillo
|1.40
|4
|Conte Cavour
|126
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–ns
|Gutierrez
|56.60
|3
|Bam Bam Again
|120
|3
|5
|2–hd
|2–1½
|3–1
|6
|Franco
|19.90
|6
|JAMMING EDDY
|7.60
|4.40
|2.80
|2
|RINSE AND REPEAT
|5.40
|3.20
|1
|APPRECIATED
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$22.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$21.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-7)
|$10.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1)
|$33.05
Winner–Jamming Eddy Grr.g.4 by Square Eddie out of Walkingonadream, by Tapit. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Barber, Gary and Wellman, Michael. Mutuel Pool $318,306 Daily Double Pool $16,073 Exacta Pool $170,861 Superfecta Pool $72,393 Trifecta Pool $104,100. Scratched–Suances Secret.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $14.90. Pick Three Pool $29,729.
JAMMING EDDY dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn, inched away leaving the turn and drew clear under a steady hand ride. RINSE AND REPEAT a bit crowded leaving the chute, stalked between rivals then outside a foe on the turn, split horses into the stretch and was clearly second best. APPRECIATED saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and edged rivals for the show. MR PAYTIENCE broke through the gate before the start, had speed outside then dueled three deep, stalked off the rail into the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. CONTE CAVOUR chased three deep then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor award four wide on the line. BAM BAM AGAIN angled in leaving the chute and dueled inside, stalked leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, was between foes in the final sixteenth and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.71 47.52 1:12.43 1:24.57 1:36.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Colombian Gold
|120
|6
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|1–2½
|1–2½
|Prat
|3.70
|1
|Tagline
|126
|1
|9
|9–1
|8–hd
|7–½
|5–2
|2–hd
|Cedillo
|1.30
|7
|Sapori Girl
|126
|7
|3
|3–½
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|3–hd
|Rispoli
|12.80
|5
|Lemon Drop Tini
|120
|5
|5
|4–1
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–3¼
|Van Dyke
|10.80
|11
|I Give Up
|120
|11
|8
|10
|9–hd
|8–hd
|8–1
|5–nk
|Pereira
|23.10
|2
|Awesome Drive
|120
|2
|4
|7–1
|10
|10
|6–hd
|6–¾
|Fuentes
|28.30
|3
|Constantia
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|7–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|6.00
|9
|Hola Chica
|126
|9
|7
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–1
|9–1½
|8–1½
|Franco
|51.90
|8
|Surface
|126
|8
|6
|5–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|7–½
|9–3¼
|Velez
|7.90
|10
|Naughty Evelyn
|120
|10
|10
|8–½
|7–1
|9–hd
|10
|10
|Roman
|46.50
|4
|Summer Apparition
|126
|4
|11
|dnf
|Espinoza
|40.30
|6
|COLOMBIAN GOLD
|9.40
|4.40
|3.40
|1
|TAGLINE
|3.00
|2.60
|7
|SAPORI GIRL
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$28.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$12.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-5)
|$44.43
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-7-5-11)
|$801.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7)
|$40.95
Winner–Colombian Gold B.f.3 by Dialed In out of Run a Round, by Broken Vow. Bred by Joe B. Mulholland Jr., John P.Mulholland & Karen Mulholland (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Marta Lynn Wile. Mutuel Pool $350,289 Daily Double Pool $33,407 Exacta Pool $184,142 Superfecta Pool $63,725 Super High Five Pool $5,254 Trifecta Pool $110,447. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-6) paid $28.30. Pick Three Pool $40,879. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-4-6-6) 2423 tickets with 4 correct paid $74.60. Pick Four Pool $179,041. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-7-4-6-6) 748 tickets with 5 correct paid $626.30. Pick Five Pool $545,006.
COLOMBIAN GOLD had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch and drew clear while drifting in under urging. TAGLINE stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was in tight off heels in midstretch, came out for room and got up for the place three deep on the line. SAPORI GIRL had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival or between foes, continued between horses on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for second between foes. LEMON DROP TINI angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and was edged for third toward the inside. I GIVE UP three deep early, angled in outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. AWESOME DRIVE saved ground off the pace to the stretch, came out past midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. CONSTANTIA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. HOLA CHICA pulled her way along outside and steadied twice between foes early on the backstretch, chased three wide, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SURFACE tugged and drifted four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then off the rail, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. NAUGHTY EVELYN bobbled at the start, went four wide into the first turn, pulled and steadied early on the backstretch, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally. SUMMER APPARITION broke slowly, drifted while being pulled up into the first turn and was walked off.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.79 46.17 1:10.47 1:37.31 1:44.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Unbroken Star
|124
|2
|3
|3–4
|3–4½
|2–1½
|2–8
|1–hd
|Espinoza
|16.70
|2
|Sash
|126
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–hd
|2–13¼
|Cedillo
|0.80
|5
|Swamp Souffle
|124
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–2½
|3–hd
|Gutierrez
|2.70
|6
|Julius
|124
|5
|2
|2–2
|2–1
|3–4½
|3–1½
|4–7½
|Rispoli
|3.20
|4
|Rocky Tough
|126
|3
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Gryder
|10.10
|3
|UNBROKEN STAR
|35.40
|8.00
|3.00
|2
|SASH (GB)
|2.80
|2.10
|5
|SWAMP SOUFFLE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$293.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$40.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-6)
|$14.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5)
|$44.20
Winner–Unbroken Star Ch.g.5 by Broken Vow out of Bachata, by Kingmambo. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $288,499 Daily Double Pool $20,603 Exacta Pool $122,820 Superfecta Pool $35,809 Trifecta Pool $70,513. Scratched–Dark Prince.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-3) paid $198.55. Pick Three Pool $54,295.
UNBROKEN STAR stalked off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn, bid alongside the runner-up in the stretch and got up nearing the wire under urging. SASH (GB) sped to the early lead, inched away when a rival bid midway on the backstretcch, kicked clear on the second turn, fought back along the fence in the final furlong and was edged in the final strides. SWAMP SOUFFLE settled off the pace outside a rival to the stretch and edged a foe for third. JULIUS pulled and stalked off the rail, bid outside the runner-up early on the backstretch then stalked again, dropped back under urging on the second turn and weakened but was edged for the show. ROCKY TOUGH saved ground chasing he pace, dropped back on the second turn and in the stretch and lacked a further response.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.58 44.58 56.82 1:03.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Majestic Gigi
|120
|6
|2
|1–2½
|1–3½
|1–3½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|2.90
|3
|Predictable Tully
|120
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–nk
|Delgadillo
|2.10
|1
|Red Diamond
|122
|1
|7
|7–hd
|5–hd
|5–3
|3–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|8.60
|4
|Cassie Belle
|126
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–hd
|Gryder
|5.90
|9
|Miss Alegria
|126
|9
|1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–½
|5–2¼
|Fuentes
|3.00
|2
|Arya's Dagger
|120
|2
|8
|10
|9–1
|6–2
|6–4¼
|Pereira
|43.80
|8
|Viazar
|126
|8
|10
|9–hd
|10
|9–2
|7–1
|Van Dyke
|25.60
|5
|Moreavino
|126
|5
|9
|8–1½
|8–1
|7–hd
|8–5½
|Velez
|60.50
|7
|Wild Arch
|120
|7
|4
|5–1
|6–1
|8–½
|9–¾
|Figueroa
|60.10
|10
|Sapphire Silk
|120
|10
|6
|6–½
|7–hd
|10
|10
|Maldonado
|31.40
|6
|MAJESTIC GIGI
|7.80
|4.20
|3.20
|3
|PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE)
|3.60
|2.60
|1
|RED DIAMOND
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$153.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-4)
|$31.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-1-4-9)
|$278.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$44.00
Winner–Majestic Gigi Dbb.f.3 by Artie Schiller out of La Pequena Gigi, by Sky Mesa. Bred by George Yager (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $463,329 Daily Double Pool $31,771 Exacta Pool $303,876 Superfecta Pool $114,349 Super High Five Pool $6,733 Trifecta Pool $190,320. Scratched–She'seversoclever.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-6) paid $234.90. Pick Three Pool $43,461.
MAJESTIC GIGI broke inward, quickly sprinted clear, angled in and set the pace inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in midstretch then drifted in under right handed pressure in deep stretch and held gamely. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) hopped slightly then was bumped between horses at the start, stalked inside, came slightly off the rail in deep stretch and finished willingly. RED DIAMOND broke out a bit, chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and also finished with interest outside the top pair. CASSIE BELLE between horses early, stalked the pace inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and went on willingly late. MISS ALEGRIA stalked four wide then outside a rival on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. ARYA'S DAGGER bumped at the start, chased between horses then inside, steadied in a bit tight into the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VIAZAR broke a bit slowly, chased three deep then outside a rival and a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked the necessary response. MOREAVINO forced in at the start, chased between horses, steadied into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WILD ARCH stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn and weakened in the drive. SAPPHIRE SILK chased outside then three deep to the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Triple Bend Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.59 46.13 1:10.21 1:22.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|McKinzie
|124
|5
|3
|5
|4–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|Smith
|0.50
|4
|Fashionably Fast
|122
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–nk
|Pereira
|10.90
|3
|Dark Vader
|122
|3
|5
|3–hd
|5
|4–hd
|3–1
|Prat
|18.10
|1
|Flagstaff
|126
|1
|4
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5
|4–7¼
|Espinoza
|2.10
|2
|Ax Man
|122
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|3–hd
|5
|Cedillo
|9.90
|5
|MCKINZIE
|3.00
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|FASHIONABLY FAST
|6.60
|5.80
|3
|DARK VADER
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$13.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$8.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-3)
|$25.95
Winner–McKinzie B.h.5 by Street Sense out of Runway Model, by Petionville. Bred by Summer Wind Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $464,526 Daily Double Pool $67,607 Exacta Pool $158,934 Trifecta Pool $124,067. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $70.25. Pick Three Pool $50,590.
MCKINZIE stalked three deep, bid three wide into the stretch, took the advantage in upper stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, was shaken up with the reins to maintain the lead past midstretch and inched away in the final sixteenth under a brisk hand ride. FASHIONABLY FAST pressed the pace outside a rival then between horses into the stretch, drifted in and fought back in midstretch and held second. DARK VADER stalked between horses, fell back a bit off the rail on the turn, was three wide in midstretch and was edged for the place. FLAGSTAFF saved ground stalking the pace, split horses in midstretch and was outfinished. AX MAN sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, fought back into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.10 46.05 58.44 1:05.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Anna Fantastic
|120
|9
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–1½
|1–nk
|Fuentes
|20.00
|8
|Liberalism
|120
|7
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–3¼
|Rispoli
|2.50
|6
|Lovely Finish
|126
|5
|8
|7–½
|7–1½
|6–1
|3–½
|Gryder
|2.40
|9
|A Melis
|120
|8
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|Cedillo
|4.10
|2
|Scream and Shout
|120
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–½
|5–1¼
|Velez
|22.90
|4
|Shez Our Arch
|120
|4
|7
|9
|9
|7–hd
|6–nk
|Pereira
|47.70
|1
|Approved for Flyby
|120
|1
|9
|5–1
|5–2
|5–2
|7–½
|Prat
|3.60
|3
|Mountain Pass
|120
|3
|6
|6–2
|6–1
|8–½
|8–¾
|Maldonado
|43.40
|7
|Run Like Kona
|122
|6
|2
|8–2
|8–½
|9
|9
|Valdivia, Jr.
|15.10
|10
|ANNA FANTASTIC
|42.00
|15.60
|5.60
|8
|LIBERALISM
|4.00
|2.60
|6
|LOVELY FINISH
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10)
|$93.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-8)
|$85.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-6-9)
|$98.22
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-6-9-2)
|$3,028.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-6)
|$128.90
Winner–Anna Fantastic B.f.3 by Cyclotron out of Supermodel, by Yankee Gentleman. Bred by Karen Headley (CA). Trainer: Karen Headley. Owner: Headley, Karen and Matson Racing. Mutuel Pool $363,493 Daily Double Pool $129,210 Exacta Pool $208,107 Superfecta Pool $98,284 Super High Five Pool $23,807 Trifecta Pool $139,916. Scratched–Apache Pass.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-10) paid $84.15. Pick Three Pool $285,619. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-6-5-10) 238 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,609.70. Pick Four Pool $500,675. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-6-5-10) 37 tickets with 5 correct paid $8,880.20. Pick Five Pool $430,514. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-6-3-6-5-10) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $9,942.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $237,123. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $778,247.
ANNA FANTASTIC pressed then stalked the pace four wide, bid four wide into the stretch, drifted in under right handed pressure to bump with the runner-up in midstretch and again in deep stretch and gamely prevailed late. LIBERALISM dueled between horses, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back off the rail bumping with the winner in midstretch and deep stretch and was edged nearing the wire. LOVELY FINISH bumped at the start, chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. A MELIS prompted the pace three deep between horses then three wide on the turn and into the stretch, was not a match for the top pair in the final furlong and was edged between foes late for the show. SCREAM AND SHOUT had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor share late. SHEZ OUR ARCH a step slow to begin, was between horses early then chased a bit off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. APPROVED FOR FLYBY broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened late. MOUNTAIN PASS stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the turn and did not rally. RUN LIKE KONA broke in and bumped a rival, chased three deep then off the rail angled to the inside on the turn and lacked a rally in the drive. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run of the top pair but made no change when they ruled the contact between them was mutual.