Horse racing newsletter: Santa Anita’s COVID-19 scare: Nothing to see here

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the first Triple Crown race … in another week.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

It started with an email from a reader of the newsletter, saying there was a big COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Anita and racing was about to be halted. And then a text from a friend with some more details. Then more emails and texts as the net keeps widening. (By the way, many thanks to those who send me tips. Keep them coming.)

Lots of rumors, but no facts you could put a name to. Colleague Eric Sondheimer calls and offers to call one of his sources. I alert my editor, who offers up people to help.

Advertisement

And a couple hours later we have a story with as much impact as Y2K.

It seems as if there were six inconclusive tests involving two jockeys, someone in the racing office and at least one valet, which I learned in horse racing is pronounced val-et, not val-a. Early reports had the numbers much higher.

Aidan Butler, the big guy at Santa Anita, thought he was doing the right thing by shutting down morning training to jockeys. And it was. But it sparked a firestorm of rumors that made you think Santa Anita was the new center of the pandemic.

But all was well, as everyone tested negative on second look. I wrote a more fact-based story for the web. (Just click here.)

Advertisement

And racing went off as scheduled. On to the good stuff.

Ron Flatter’s weekly insights

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some thoughts on next week’s Belmont Stakes. Ron, what insights do you have?

“Yes, it has happened. Thirteen times, in fact. In years when there was not a Triple Crown about to be clinched — or denied — the Belmont Stakes has had odds-on favorites.

“There were those three times in the ’40s — in and around four Triple Crowns and one near-miss. Then eight more times in the ’50s and ’60s, including two odds-on horses in the same year. Talk about a big takeout.

Advertisement

“It is all but certain to happen again for a 14th time next Saturday, when Florida Derby winner Tiz The Law faces a suspect field in the 152nd running of America’s oldest classic.

“Aside from the race being only nine furlongs and around one turn this year, history is repeating itself almost in lockstep with 1976. That was when Kentucky Derby winner Bold Forbes arrived at the Belmont Park starting gate three weeks after a third-place finish in the Preakness Stakes.

“’There’s no class in the race except Bold Forbes,’ trainer John Campo Sr. told a media gathering two days before the race. ‘The rest of them are bums.’

“He might have been written off for his lack of diplomacy — or for invoking ghosts of the Brooklyn Dodgers. But Campo was hardly a braggart. That is because he was not the trainer of Bold Forbes. Laz Barrera was.

Advertisement

“Campo trained Play The Red, an allowance winner that actually finished second in the Preakness — a half-length ahead of Bold Forbes — and was the clear second choice for the Belmont.

“The public agreed with his assessment — or seized on it. Bold Forbes went from a 7-5 morning-line favorite to a 9-10 underlay at post time. Play The Red was forecast to be a 4-1 second choice; he went off at 3-1.

“Tiz The Law is not quite a 4-5 favorite (–135) in Belmont futures being booked at Circa Sports in downtown Las Vegas. So, he is the latter-day Bold Forbes in this tale. At about 4-1 at Circa (+425), Sole Volante assumes the role of Play The Red. That is if he really comes back from winning an allowance race at Gulfstream Park on Wednesday, only 10 days before the Belmont. Trainer Patrick Biancone said that a decision about the Belmont will be made Sunday.

“Sole Volante (pronounced “SO-lay vo-LAWN-tay”) may be overqualified for the reprise, since he has graduated from being an allowance winner. He finished first in the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes four months ago. The other six horses that are considered at least possibilities for next weekend have a combined two graded-stakes victories this year.

Advertisement

“Remember a couple weeks ago before Nadal and Charlatan and Maxfield and Wells Bayou and Gouverneur Morris and Ny Traffic and Shivaree were all hurt or sidelined or found better things to do? That was when there was talk that the Belmont might be turning away horses.

“Now it seems as if no one can come to the party. It was like that in 1976, too. Honest Pleasure had been favored in the Derby and Preakness only to lose them both, so his connections took a pass on the Belmont. So did Elocutionist, the 10-1 shot that let Bold Forbes and Honest Pleasure burn themselves out on the lead before he poached the Preakness.

“But then as now, even with this year’s reduced $1-million purse that pays down to $20,000 for eighth place, there was money to be made even by losing the then $195,000 Belmont. The New York Racing Assn. really did not have to scrounge when it got a supporting cast for Bold Forbes. Where the latecomers might have conceded the $117,000 first-place money, fourth still paid $11,700. “’They came out of nowhere,’ NYRA racing secretary Tommy Trotter told New York Times sports writer Steve Cady back on the day of the 1976 draw. ‘We had no idea until this morning we’d have this many.’

“Even Barrera was surprised that 10 horses would show up to lose. And that they did. Well, nine of them did; one was scratched.

Advertisement

“Bold Forbes led at every call as he had had in the Derby and as he had until he turned into the stretch in the Preakness. Ángel Cordero Jr. guided him to an easy lead, and he skillfully held on for a narrow victory over McKenzie Bridge and Great Contractor, two of those gatecrashers that were nowhere to be found in Louisville or Baltimore.

“The same thing might happen next week. There are plenty of Triple Crown-nominated horses that just need an entry filled out for them. And for anyone that is not nominated, a $15,000 payment buys a spot in the gate, effectively making it a 1-3 proposition for a gambling owner to finish eighth.

“So, do not be surprised to see some extra Belmont entries next week come from ‘out of nowhere,’ with ‘nowhere’ being a New York stable or two. But that will not lead to a fade on Tiz The Law.

“After Maxfield’s condylar fracture was announced, Tiz The Law was cut to 4-5 (–125) in the Circa Sports futures for the Belmont. He shortened to 2-3 (–150) before coming back to –135. It has become such a one-horse proposition that Circa even wrote one. Bettors can get slightly better than even money (+105) if they bet that Tiz The Law will lose next weekend.

Advertisement

“Campo died nearly 15 years ago, so the family business is now in the hands of his son, trainer John Campo Jr., and his grandson, longtime track executive turned jockey agent P.J. Campo. The judgment of the ‘bums’ has been left to latter-day bettors who are already putting their money where their mouths might be saying that Tiz The Law is the next Bold Forbes. At least next Saturday.”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM Channel 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. On the current episode, OptixEQ’s Emily Gullikson applies analytics to the ever-changing field for the Belmont Stakes, Racing Post’s Lee Mottershead previews next week’s races at Royal Ascot, VSiN’s Vinny Magliulo handicaps weekend races, and there is a commentary on the skimpy menu of racetracks available to Nevada horseplayers. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

Friday’s feature was a $53,000 allowance for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The winner, going gate to wire, was Mischiffie for trainer Phi D’Amato and jockey Ruben Fuentes. The winning margin was half-a-length.

Mischiffie paid $35.80, $9.20 and $3.80. Querelle was second and Gypsy Blu finished third.

Advertisement

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s card is nine races starting at 1 p.m. There are three turf races and two stakes. The bigger stakes is the $100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap for Cal-breds going six furlongs. There are only five starters.

The favorite, at 6-5, is Desert Law for trainer Carla Gaines and jockey Flavien Prat. Desert Law is coming off a second-place finish in the Grade 1 Bing Crosby at Del Mar on July 27 of last year. So, he’s been off for a while. He’s won five of 16 lifetime and has won two of his last four. He won this race last year by 6 ¼ lengths. There are a pair of second favorites at 3-1 in Tiger Dad for Gaines and Victor Espinoza and Principe Carlo for Ryan Hanson and Agapito Delgadillo. Post is around 3:34 p.m.

The other stakes is the $75,000 Angels Flight Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. It is also a five-horse field. The favorite is Been Studying Her at 9-5 for Art Sherman and Prat. She has won three of seven and coming off a third in the Evening Jewel. At 5-2 is Gingham for Bob Baffert and Mike Smith. She has won two of eight and is coming off a third in an ungraded stakes at Oaklawn.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 5, 6, 6, 7, 5, 6, 5, 8.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE THREE: No. 3 Rational (6-1)

Sometimes I will look for value when I feel the top choices are not worth the morning-line odds they are being given. Rational is a debut horse in a race where the top two choices, including a 4-5 favorite, are sent out by the same trainer. No thanks! Instead Rational, at 6-1 as a debut runner for trainer Hector Palma who is heating up, is what I want to bet. Hector is 15% in debut races and generates a flat bet profit. Dam has five winners from six starters. Tough card for value players today so this is my spot.

Friday’s result: Suezaaana was bet down to 5-1. She tracked perfectly but was no match for the winner and ran second.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Advertisement

Golden Gate weekend preview

Here’s our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. We’re delighted to have race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman as our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“We’re ending our winter/spring meet at Golden Gate Fields with 11 races a day on Saturday and Sunday. First post is 12:15 p.m. There are plenty of good field sizes, competitive sequences, mandatory payouts and even a guaranteed late Pick 4 pool on Sunday. The marquee race of the meet, the $250,000 Grade 3 San Francisco Mile, has eight runners.

“There are 99 horses entered to run in 11 races on Saturday. The feature is the $75,000 Alcatraz Stakes for 3-year-olds. A local who could very well go off as the favorite, Indian Peak, picks up the services of jockey David C. Lopez for the first time. The Dr. and Mrs. William T. Gray home-bred has run once against stakes company, with a third-place finish behind Azul Coast in the El Camino Real Derby. Most recently, he finished a better than looked second on the turf at Santa Anita behind the well-regarded California-bred Margot’s Boy in an allowance.

“Other notables include the Richard Mandella-trained Kanderel, Grade 3-placed router Zimba Warrior for trainer Keith Desormeaux, multiple Golden Gate Fields stakes winner Bettor Trip Nick for trainer Bill Delia.

Advertisement

“Sunday is closing day of the meet, which means mandatory payouts including the 20 Cent Golden Pick Six Jackpot, Rolling Super High Five and both Pick 5s. There are 105 horses on the Sunday card.

“The late Pick 4 (races 8-11), will have a guaranteed pool of $250,000. Each race is on the grass, making it an ‘all-turf’ sequence, and the first leg goes as the $250,000 Grade 3 San Francisco Mile.

“The top three finishers in last month’s Grade 3 All American Stakes, Restrainedvengence, Kiwi’s Dream and Camino Del Paraiso, all enter back into the San Francisco Mile. Although the All American was run on Tapeta, all three contenders have previously raced on turf.

“One of the likely favorites, Neptune’s Storm, races in the ‘Mile for Southern California trainer Richard Baltas. The son of Stormy Atlantic makes his second start off a five-month vacation after a five-length loss in the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita on May 25. Last year, Neptune’s Storm won the Grade 2 Hill Prince Stakes at Belmont Park and also hit the board in the Grade 2 Twilight Derby and Grade 1 Hollywood Derby.

Advertisement

“Another Southern California entrant, Majestic Eagle, is also a graded stake winner. He won the Grade 3 All American Stakes at Santa Anita in 2019 but has lost five straight races, including a three-length loss in the Thunder Road Stakes to Grade 1 winner River Boyne and Camino Del Paraiso in February.

“Southern California jockey Umberto Rispoli flies up to ride for trainer Neil Drysdale, who also campaigns Simply Breathless. A mare facing boys this Sunday, Simply Breathless won the Golden Poppy Stakes in 2019 over this turf course. In her last two starts, she finished off-the-board against Grade 1 company in Southern California.

“From the whole team at Golden Gate Fields, thank you to all of the horseplayers, fans, horsemen, front side and backstretch personnel and the horses for your participation and support for the duration of our meet. See you later on this summer!”

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

Advertisement

11:06 Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 4 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Tequila Queen (5-2)

11:39 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bold Victory (5-2)

12:16 Woodbine (5): $108,700 allowance/optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Sister Peacock (4-5)

1:21 Woodbine (7): $100,000 Woodstock Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Untitled (5-2)

Advertisement

1:53 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Star Shoot Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: New York Groove (5-2)

2:36 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ollie’s Candy (8-5)

2:54 Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. Favorite: Monastery Lane (3-1)

3:22 Churchill (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Louisville Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Arklow (8-5)

Advertisement

3:34 Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Desert Law (6-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SEVEN: No. 6 Kool Interest (9-2)

She posted a better-than-looked fifth place 22 nights ago in her racing debut following a C+ morning gate work drill. The filly broke inward in her first start and then was bumped out to lose over a length of ground. She then got crossed by quicker rivals to lose even more of her momentum before finishing well under a hold late. With everything factored in (trouble plus track variant), the grey earned a solid figure for this level of competition and she should be a contender for all the board placings at a medium price.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

Advertisement

Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, June 12. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 56th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.73 46.64 1:10.61 1:22.91 1:35.43 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Shines Her Light 122 3 1 3–1½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Espinoza 2.00 6 Over Attracted 122 5 5 4–2½ 4–1 3–½ 2–1 2–2 Smith 13.80 1 Harvest Moon 120 1 3 5 5 4–½ 3–½ 3–5¼ Cedillo 4.50 5 Affianced 122 4 2 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 4–8 4–17½ Prat 1.60 2 Avenue de France 122 2 4 2–½ 2–½ 5 5 5 Van Dyke 3.20 3 SHINES HER LIGHT (IRE) 6.00 3.40 3.00 6 OVER ATTRACTED 6.80 5.20 1 HARVEST MOON 4.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $28.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-1-5) $19.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-1) $49.95 Winner–Shines Her Light (IRE) Dbb.f.3 by No Nay Never out of Sarawati (IRE), by Haafhd (GB). Bred by Pigeon Park Stud (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Yuesheng Zhang. Mutuel Pool $165,872 Exacta Pool $58,366 Superfecta Pool $16,204 Trifecta Pool $28,262. Scratched–Lucia's Design. SHINES HER LIGHT (IRE) angled in and pulled her way along inside to stalk the pace, came out midway on the second turn, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving that turn to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away nearing midstretch, drifted out some and held under urging. OVER ATTRACTED chased a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly but could not quite catch the winner. HARVEST MOON saved ground stalking the pace, went around the pacesetter in midstretch and bested the others. AFFIANCED tugged her way outside the winner to the front, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR) stalked outside a rival, bid outside the pacesetter midway on the backstretch then tracked alongside the winner into the second turn, was three deep a quarter mile out, angled in and gave way in the drive. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.16 46.51 1:11.10 1:23.91 1:36.78 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Uncle Chuck 120 1 5 1–1 1–hd 1–4 1–4 1–7 Smith 1.00 2 Big Mel 120 2 2 3–½ 3–hd 2–hd 2–6 2–9¼ Cedillo 2.60 4 Big Cheddar 126 4 1 5 2–2 3–1 3–1½ 3–4¾ Delgadillo 16.90 5 Uncle Addouma 120 5 3 4–hd 4–1½ 4–10 4–14 4–19 Prat 2.10 3 Perseverance 120 3 4 2–1 5 5 5 5 Pereira 19.00 1 UNCLE CHUCK 4.00 2.60 2.20 2 BIG MEL 3.20 2.60 4 BIG CHEDDAR 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $17.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $4.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $9.30 Winner–Uncle Chuck Dbb.c.3 by Uncle Mo out of Forest Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $249,992 Daily Double Pool $32,610 Exacta Pool $104,433 Trifecta Pool $80,601. Scratched–none. UNCLE CHUCK broke a bit slowly, quickly sprinted to the front, set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the backstretch, edged away on the second turn and drew off under a steady hand ride. BIG MEL had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid between foes on the backstretch then fell back some a half mile out, went three deep leaving the second turn, angled in some into the stretch and was clearly second best. BIG CHEDDAR three deep into the first turn, stalked outside then bid three wide midway on the backstretch, battled outside the winner leaving the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn and weakened but held third. UNCLE ADDOUMA four wide into the first turn, angled in on that bend and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. PERSEVERANCE pulled early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, came out a bit in the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.36 45.12 1:10.09 1:22.95 1:35.36 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Going to Vegas 124 8 4 5–1 6–1½ 4–1 1–1½ 1–4½ Prat 0.80 1 Too Much Heaven 122 1 3 4–1 4–2½ 2–1 2–hd 2–4 Espinoza 11.90 3 A Thousand Dreams 122 3 6 6–1 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–1½ 3–½ Cedillo 5.40 4 Savvy Gal 122 4 1 1–hd 2–3 1–1½ 3–3 4–½ Figueroa 10.00 7 White Velvet 122 7 8 7–2½ 7–hd 7–hd 6–1 5–½ Diaz, Jr. 45.40 2 Madame Bourbon 122 2 7 8 8 6–1 7–12 6–5¾ Roman 4.60 5 Flying Business 122 5 2 3–2 3–1 3–½ 5–2 7–43¾ Velez 77.80 6 Lovely Lilia 122 6 5 2–1½ 1–hd 8 8 8 Pereira 8.70 8 GOING TO VEGAS 3.60 2.60 2.20 1 TOO MUCH HEAVEN 7.20 5.00 3 A THOUSAND DREAMS 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $6.80 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $12.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-3-4) $19.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-3-4-7) $3,021.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-3) $24.20 Winner–Going to Vegas B.f.3 by Goldencents out of Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $250,805 Daily Double Pool $26,570 Exacta Pool $140,549 Superfecta Pool $53,473 Super High Five Pool $3,959 Trifecta Pool $88,579. Claimed–Going to Vegas by Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-8) paid $8.90. Pick Three Pool $43,466. GOING TO VEGAS fanned out some into the first turn, chased outside a rival, advanced three deep midway on the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead outside rivals nearing midstretch and kicked clear under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and steady handling. TOO MUCH HEAVEN drifted out into the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail, bid between foes into the stretch and was clearly second best. A THOUSAND DREAMS saved ground stalking the pace, waited off heels leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. SAVVY GAL angled in and dueled inside, inched clear on the second turn, fought back into the stretch and was edged for third between foes late. WHITE VELVET chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled to the inside and put in a late bid at a minor award. MADAME BOURBON tugged some and chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLYING BUSINESS had speed between horses then angled in and stalked inside to the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LILIA three deep early, dueled outside a rival, dropped back between foes on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.64 48.23 1:12.90 1:38.98 1:52.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Camino de Estrella 124 1 5 4–½ 5 5 2–hd 1–ns Velez 1.10 2 Conquest Cobra 126 2 1 2–2½ 2–hd 2–½ 1–1 2–1½ Prat 1.40 3 Blame It On Kitty 124 3 3 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–2 3–3¼ Cedillo 8.20 4 Incredible Luck 124 4 2 3–1 3–1 3–1 3–hd 4–7¾ Blanc 5.30 5 Uno Dancer 124 5 4 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 5 5 Valdivia, Jr. 20.90 1 CAMINO DE ESTRELLA 4.20 2.60 2.10 2 CONQUEST COBRA 2.60 2.10 3 BLAME IT ON KITTY 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $4.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $5.05 Winner–Camino de Estrella Dbb.g.6 by Mineshaft out of Starseeker, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Kurt Rexius. Mutuel Pool $198,466 Daily Double Pool $19,453 Exacta Pool $82,158 Trifecta Pool $57,829. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-1) paid $6.90. Pick Three Pool $22,460. CAMINO DE ESTRELLA saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit leaving the second turn, split horses into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed late under urging. CONQUEST COBRA pulled along the inside then took back leaving the first turn and came out, re-bid between horses on the backstretch, took a short lead on the second turn, found the rail into the stretch, fought back along the fence under urging through the drive then had the rider lose the whip just before the wire. BLAME IT ON KITTY between horses early, stalked outside a rival then three deep, bid for wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. INCREDIBLE LUCK three wide early, stalked between foes then bid three deep on the backstretch and three wide between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. UNO DANCER angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, inched away briefly and angled in early on the backstretch, dueled inside, fell back leaving the second turn and also weakened. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 46.26 1:10.33 1:23.11 1:35.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Unusually Handsome 126 7 4 5–hd 5–hd 5–1½ 3–hd 1–nk Prat 1.50 9 Tropical Terror 120 9 8 9 8–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 2–2¾ Smith 2.70 2 Table for Ten 126 2 1 4–2½ 4–2 4–1½ 2–½ 3–½ Cedillo 48.90 8 Gambini 120 8 7 8–1 9 8–hd 8–2½ 4–¾ Delgadillo 11.60 4 Jungle Roar 120 4 6 7–2 7–½ 9 7–hd 5–1¼ Flores 27.00 5 Foothill 120 5 9 3–1 2–hd 2–1 4–½ 6–1 Gryder 9.80 3 Rawhide Rawlins 120 3 3 2–1 3–2½ 3–hd 6–hd 7–½ Pereira 3.30 6 Summer Fun 126 6 2 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 8–11 Franco 26.60 1 Arimony 126 1 5 6–3½ 6–3 7–1½ 9 9 Gutierrez 37.50 7 UNUSUALLY HANDSOME 5.00 2.80 2.40 9 TROPICAL TERROR 3.40 2.80 2 TABLE FOR TEN 12.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $16.00 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $6.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-2-8) $53.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-2) $49.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-2-8-4) Carryover $3,470 Winner–Unusually Handsome Ch.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Bel Air Belle, by Runaway Groom. Bred by M. Auerbach LLC, Barry Abrams &Vincenzo Loverso (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Bardy Farm, Loverso, Vincenzo and Boss, O G. Mutuel Pool $352,292 Daily Double Pool $19,479 Exacta Pool $169,263 Superfecta Pool $68,468 Trifecta Pool $99,846 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,546. Scratched–Descartes, Fravel. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-7) paid $8.85. Pick Three Pool $39,526. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-8-1-7/10) 3830 tickets with 4 correct paid $20.95. Pick Four Pool $105,369. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-8-1-7/10) 4056 tickets with 5 correct paid $69.45. Pick Five Pool $327,571. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging in midstretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole and held on gamely. TROPICAL TERROR angled in and settled a bit off the rail, went up three wide on the backstretch and second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid outside past the eighth pole then alongside the winner and continued willingly to the wire. TABLE FOR TEN stalked inside then just off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and held third. GAMBINI angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and was edged for the show. JUNGLE ROAR settled toward the inside then between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed rally. FOOTHILL hopped slightly then bobbled some at the break, stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. RAWHIDE RAWLINS had speed between horses then dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the drive. SUMMER FUN three deep early, dueled outside a rival then inched away and set the pace inside, fought back inside in the drive and weakened late. ARIMONY saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into the stretch and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.79 46.26 1:11.79 1:25.56 1:39.34 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Knifes Edge 120 5 7 5–1 6–3 5–hd 4–3 1–2¼ Gutierrez 7.60 6 All I Can Say 126 6 5 6–1½ 5–½ 3–hd 3–1½ 2–½ Cedillo 4.20 2 Abusive Gary 126 2 3 2–hd 2–1 2–3 2–½ 3–1 Roman 0.70 7 Super Classic 126 7 6 7 7 7 7 4–½ Franco 25.00 1 Go for a Ride 126 1 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 5–2¾ Maldonado 3.90 4 Lucky Patrick 126 4 4 4–5 4–4 6–2½ 6–½ 6–6½ Figueroa 34.20 3 King Parker 126 3 2 3–½ 3–1½ 4–1 5–hd 7 Velez 20.00 5 KNIFES EDGE 17.20 7.00 3.00 6 ALL I CAN SAY 5.40 2.80 2 ABUSIVE GARY 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $61.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $38.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-7) $45.94 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-2-7-1) $1,541.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2) $42.25 Winner–Knifes Edge Ch.g.3 by First Samurai out of Heatinaheartbeat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by M. Auerbach, L.L.C., Marsha Naify,Barry Abrams & Onofrio Pecoraro (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $225,233 Daily Double Pool $20,108 Exacta Pool $136,606 Superfecta Pool $46,596 Super High Five Pool $19,686 Trifecta Pool $78,661. Claimed–Abusive Gary by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-5) paid $32.55. Pick Three Pool $28,220. KNIFES EDGE bobbled in a bit of a slow start, chased just off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out leaving that turn, waited off heels some into the stretch, angled out and rallied under urging to gain the lead four wide in deep stretch and proved best. ALL I CAN SAY chased off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep in midstretch and edged rivals for the place. ABUSIVE GARY had speed between foes then stalked leaving the first turn, bid between horses then dueled outside a rival on the backstretch and second turn, battled between foes in midstretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and was edged for second. SUPER CLASSIC angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out again past midstretch and found his best stride late. GO FOR A RIDE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away briefly leaving the first turn, dueled again on the backstretch and second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened late. LUCKY PATRICK pressed the pace four wide then stalked outside, continued alongside a rival on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. KING PARKER dueled three deep between foes into the first turn then stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive. SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.70 45.24 56.52 1:02.52 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Mischiffie 124 2 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–½ Fuentes 16.90 3 Querelle 126 3 2 5 5 5 2–nk Prat 1.00 1 Gypsy Blu 126 1 3 4–hd 4–1 3–1 3–1¼ Cedillo 6.90 4 Great Return 124 4 5 3–1 3–1 4–1 4–hd Van Dyke 2.00 5 Sold It 124 5 1 2–hd 2–1 2–1 5 Gutierrez 4.40 2 MISCHIFFIE (IRE) 35.80 9.20 3.80 3 QUERELLE 2.60 2.10 1 GYPSY BLU 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $237.20 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $45.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $64.30 Winner–Mischiffie (IRE) B.f.4 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Ellxell (IRE), by Exceed And Excel (AUS). Bred by Ms Ashley O'Leary (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $259,760 Daily Double Pool $26,236 Exacta Pool $104,164 Trifecta Pool $61,271. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-2) paid $233.20. Pick Three Pool $25,650. MISCHIFFIE (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in upper stretch and held on gamely under urging. QUERELLE stalked outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and finished willingly. GYPSY BLU saved ground stalking the winner, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and also finished well. GREAT RETURN pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, was in a bit tight between foes in deep stretch and was outfinished. SOLD IT angled in and dueled between horses then outside the winner on the turn, continued off the rail in midstretch and between foes in deep stretch and was outkicked late. EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.14 46.58 1:13.05 1:20.06 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Full Eclipse 119 7 5 2–hd 4–2 1–1½ 1–2¼ Flores 2.60 8 Suezaaana 126 6 4 3–1 2–½ 2–1½ 2–nk Figueroa 5.40 2 Kirsch Truffle 126 1 8 5–hd 3–hd 3–2½ 3–4½ Espinoza 2.80 10 Polar Route 120 8 1 7–1 7–1 5–1½ 4–2¼ Gutierrez 14.40 12 Reds Tribal Heart 120 9 2 8–4 8–4½ 8–3½ 5–hd Delgadillo 32.70 13 Daddys Real Diva 126 10 7 6–1 6–1 4–hd 6–3½ Pereira 5.00 7 Csaba Momma 126 5 3 4–½ 5–hd 7–2½ 7–3¾ Velez 11.20 4 Marci the Great 120 2 10 10 9–3½ 9–7 8–3¼ Maldonado 47.90 6 Elemental 126 4 6 1–½ 1–1 6–½ 9–8½ Fuentes 12.70 5 Tenga's Jubilee 120 3 9 9–½ 10 10 10 Diaz, Jr. 14.90 9 FULL ECLIPSE 7.20 4.40 3.20 8 SUEZAAANA 5.60 4.00 2 KIRSCH TRUFFLE 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $274.60 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $18.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-2-10) $36.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-2-10-12) $1,303.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-2) $34.00 Winner–Full Eclipse Dbb.f.4 by Morning Line out of Lights Out (AUS), by Way of Light. Bred by John Elder (KY). Trainer: John E. Cortez. Owner: John A. Elder. Mutuel Pool $416,446 Daily Double Pool $96,177 Exacta Pool $206,514 Superfecta Pool $94,222 Super High Five Pool $11,956 Trifecta Pool $141,130. Scratched–Enriched by Deb, Little Miss Ellie, Some Royalty, Stick Up. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-9) paid $213.05. Pick Three Pool $104,892. 50-Cent Pick Four (7/10-5-2-9) 270 tickets with 4 correct paid $853.75. Pick Four Pool $301,957. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7/10-5-2-9) 82 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,082.20. Pick Five Pool $223,721. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-1-7/10-5-2-9) 50 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,660.68. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $153,996. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $813,506. FULL ECLIPSE pressed the pace three deep then stalked three wide on the turn, re-bid four wide into the stretch, inched away under urging while drifting in and proved best. SUEZAAANA dueled between horses then stalked between foes on the turn, bid again three wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and just held second. KIRSCH TRUFFLE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for the place. POLAR ROUTE stalked between horses then off the rail into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. REDS TRIBAL HEART chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. DADDYS REAL DIVA stalked the pace outside rivals then alongside a foe on the turn, also entered the stretch three wide, drifted in a bit and did not rally. CSABA MOMMA had speed between horses then stalked between foes, continued a bit off the rail into and on the turn, steadied off heels in upper stretch and weakened. MARCI THE GREAT broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival then off the rail on the turn and was not a threat. ELEMENTAL sped to the early lead, dueled a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn, fought back just off the fence into the stretch, drifted out in upper stretch then drifted inward in midstretch and weakened. TENGA'S JUBILEE angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.