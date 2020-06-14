Horse racing newsletter: A book suggestion for you

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look forward to another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Don’t know about you, but I’m reading more than usual with entertainment options in short supply. I came across this book — actually I came across it when the author sent it to me — that I think a lot of you might like.

It’s called “The Greatest Gambling Story Ever Told.” The subtitle is “A true tale of three gamblers, the Kentucky Derby, and the Mexican Cartel.” That pretty much covers what the book is about. It’s by Mark Paul, a self-described action and adventure junkie wherever gambling takes place.

Advertisement

Now for the review. It’s a total summer read. It’s light, it moves quickly, it’s fun and I think horse players will really enjoy it. It’s only around 150 pages, so you can polish it off in a day. It’s built around placing a Kentucky Derby futures bet on Winning Colors in 1988. The bet is placed at Agua Caliente in Tijuana. Now, if any of you have been there, you know how things can be, shall we say, interesting.

I once went to Tijuana with friends with a stop at Del Mar for day racing and jai alai at night. I swear we were allowed to bet after the jai alai matches started. We still lost.

Anyway, I thought the book read in the genre called “nonfiction novel” as Mark wrote it in third person. So, I asked him about it and it’s a question he’s been asked before as he had an explanation on his website. You can access it here.

“At first, I chose to write as a first-person narrator. After all, it was my story. It didn’t work, and I tore up my first draft. I started writing again, using third-person point of view, and was delighted to feel freer; I got myself out of the way. I studied the genre of creative nonfiction and knew it would work. For inspiration, I watched every gambling movie ever made and hated them all because each had a depressing ending. My book had to be fun; I wanted to recreate the colorful gamblers and other deranged characters I’d met during the adventure!”

Advertisement

Now, if you’re not a fan of horse racing (why are you reading this newsletter?), Mark drops in little factoids about the sport and gambling through the first couple of chapters. But it doesn’t get in the way. I’m not going to give away the ending, but the fact he wrote it probably means the cartel didn’t do him in.

If interested, you can go to his site or find it on Amazon. It’s in all the usual formats.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the eighth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“Bottom level claimers going 6½ furlongs for a $20,000 price tag, and understanding the stock in a race, especially at the maiden ranks where horses consistently move up and down, is so important. For example, when we look at who these runners have been facing, it becomes apparent, this is a $5,000 group disguised as better. Most in here were facing $8,000 types despite the listed $20,000 condition of the race that they are exiting. You need to consider they showed nothing, which is why they’re still a maiden. We can easily rationalize they are weaker than even $8,000 horses.

Advertisement

“If we take our pen and change the condition here to $5,000, the door is pretty wide open for first timer FUNANDFUNNY (#5). Would he be entered in a $20,000 if he were a maiden special type? No (not unless you’re Jason Servis; Maximum Security, remember?). We certainly can rationalize he’s a $5,000 type out of the box for Mike Puype, and we certainly like Joe Valdivia up, one of those jocks who’s been around for a long time. He understands how to judge pace, a horse’s demeanor, etc., one that seemingly improves later in their career, similar to how Corey Nakatani had a resurgence later on. Even Laffit Pincay seemed to get better as his riding days came to an end. We’ll look for a decent effort off that quick half-mile work last weekend.

“SHOW BUSINESS (#9) strings races together for the first time since November, now facing easily the worst group he’s ever lined up against. That listed $40,000 group was actually a $12,500 bunch, but that’s still much stronger than the $5,000 group on Sunday. Understand the stock can open the door the next time any of these run, since most will view Sunday’s tag as a $20,000 bunch, but we can gain an edge knowing just how poor it really was.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 5-9

Advertisement

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 3

“Negative Notes:

“3 Moana Luna — Karen Headley has never messed around with regard to getting a horse ready to win early, so the fact this one is starting for the 11th time while at the bottom level isn’t a good thing.

“4 Rossman — Second against listed $25,000 runners, but in reality that was a $4,000 group.

Advertisement

“TOP PICK: FUNANDFUNNY (#5 10-1 Valdivia) Debut

“SECOND CHOICE: SHOW BUSINESS (#9 7-2 Prat)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Santa Anita review

There were two stakes races Saturday at Santa Anita. Let’s look at them.

Advertisement

$100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap: This race was for Cal-breds going six furlongs. You’ve heard of the “other Baffert” as a betting strategy, well, this was the “other Gaines.” Tiger Dad, considered by bettors to be a lesser value than Desert Law, drew off in deep stretch to win by three-quarters of a length.

Tiger Dad paid $7.60, $3.80 and $2.20. Principe Carlo was second followed by Desert Law, Loud Mouth and Oliver.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Carla Gaines (winning trainer): “He ran fantastic. He really dug in and Victor [Espinoza] knows him so well. As I said pre-race, my other horse [even money favorite Desert Law] needs a race off of a layoff. He got a little far back.”

Advertisement

Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “He had a good race [last time out] and he had some time off, I think three weeks, almost a month and he needed to race. With that, he was set up perfectly for this race.

“I have been riding him quite a few times so I really have the confidence in him. When some other horse is outside, it is exactly what he wants because he won’t let them go by. I didn’t want to take the lead too soon because he has a bad habit of waiting for horses, so today I was just hoping the outside horse would keep going and keep me company all the way to the wire and it worked out perfectly.

“I think his preferred distance is maybe six and 6½ furlongs; sometimes he can go on the turf too. He can go 5½ furlongs, even six furlongs, unfortunately we don’t have six furlongs on the turf; he likes that. They have their options with him, dirt or turf.”

$75,000 Angel’s Flight: This is a 6½-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies. Been Studying Her looked like she would be the winner but Gingham clearly was better in the stretch to win by a length.

Advertisement

Gingham paid $5.40, $2.80 and $2.20. Been Studying Her finished second followed by Biddy Duke, High on Gin and Praise and Honor.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “Mike Smith showed a lot of confidence. You give him something to work with, he gets it done. He closes the deal.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “I thought this might be a good [distance] for her and I really think it is. It is probably what she wants. She’s never really gotten a chance to sprint before, but I remember last summer early on before she ever ran, Bob had some high expectations on her and she really never got to where he thought she should be. I think after watching this race it may be that she wants to split middle distance, that 6½ or seven-eighths. A one-turn mile would be brilliant, perfect.”

Advertisement

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s card at Santa Anita is not too bad given the circumstance. The nine-race card starts at 1 p.m. More than half the card is on the turf (that means five). There are a minor stakes, two allowance/optional claimers and three maiden specials. That sounds good, but the fields are thin with four races having six starters before scratches.

The feature is not the penultimate race but the last one at 5:12 p.m. It’s the $75,000 Possibly Perfect Stakes for fillies and mares going 1¼ miles on the turf. The favorite, at 5-2, is Dogtag for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat. Dogtag is coming off a win and a second at the allowance level after joining the Mandella barn. She has won three of eight lifetime.

The second choice is Desert Oasis at 3-1 for Neil Drysdale and Victor Espinoza. She has won two of her last three, the first win being a maiden special after going 0 for 6 in France. Prat rode her last out but elected to go to Dogtag. Read what you will into that, but Prat’s agent Derek Lawson doesn’t miss that often (except Omaha Beach, but Prat, incredibly, still won the Derby). Post is listed at 5:12 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 7, 6, 6, 10 (1 also eligible), 7, 6, 12, 7.

Advertisement

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 1 Colonial Creed (5-1)

Colonial Creed makes the second start off the layoff for trainer Richard Baltas and Flavien Prat decides to stay here versus riding the favorite that he won on last out. Prat is winning 38% for Baltas. The 5-1 is value simply because getting that price on a Prat horse is big value. This jockey is on fire right now winning 32% and in-the-money an incredible 60%. That last race was on dirt and Sunday they move back to turf. There is a best of the day workout last week for a horse racing protected Sunday.

Saturday’s result: Rational was out for exercise, a disappointing thing to see.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Advertisement

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2 years old, 4½ furlongs. Winner: Polyanthus ($9.60)

Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Golden Wave ($29.30)

Woodbine (5): $108,700 allowance/optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Sister Peacock ($3.90)

Advertisement

Woodbine (7): $100,000 Woodstock Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Newstome ($13.90)

Woodbine (8): $100,000 Star Shoot Stakes, fillies 3 years old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Owlette ($6.50)

Belmont (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1-1/16 miles. Winner: She’s a Julie ($31.40)

Woodbine (10): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6½ furlongs on the turf. Winner: Piper’s Legacy ($9.20)

Advertisement

Churchill (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Louisville Stakes, 4 and up, 1½ miles on turf. Winner: Admission Office ($9.20)

Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Thor’s Echo Handicap, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Tiger Dad ($7.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

10:59 Woodbine (3): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Combative (2-1)

Advertisement

11:31 Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Capable (3-1)

12:05 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 4½ furlongs. Favorite: Next (5-2)

1:42 Woodbine (8): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 6½ furlongs on the turf. Favorite: Gray’s Fable (2-1)

2:14 Woodbine (9): $101,200 allowance optional claimer, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Artemus Citylimits (2-1)

Advertisement

2:36 Belmont (9): $100,000 Mike Lee Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dream Bigger (2-1)

3:55 Golden Gate (8): Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Restrainedvengence (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 3 All My Hope (9-2)

She has shown speed in all three career starts and each at a longer distance than she’ll be navigating this evening. The figures the 4-year-old has been earning are also slightly best in here with everything factored in (trouble and track variant) and also facing many question marks. With my top charting in tow and the addition of blinkers, All My Hope should be near the lead throughout and in the mix for all the board placings for a solid medium-sized shed row.

Advertisement

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, June 13. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 57th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.29 47.28 54.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 DQ–Big Andy 122 8 7 4–1 4–1 1–½ Delgadillo 10.50 8 Reign of Fire 122 7 1 2–4 2–3½ 2–2¾ Gryder 11.00 4 Mamba Queen 122 3 2 1–1½ 1–2 3–½ Franco 2.40 7 Smoothlikebuttah 122 6 8 5–hd 5–3 4–1¼ Fuentes 1.80 6 Spicy Sommelier 122 5 3 3–3 3–1½ 5–3¼ Prat 2.50 5 Steinway 122 4 6 8 6–1½ 6–2¼ Maldonado 55.00 1 Felicidad Legada 122 1 5 7–½ 7–1½ 7–13¾ Flores 39.20 3 Where's Frankie 122 2 4 6–1 8 8 Gutierrez 20.40 8 REIGN OF FIRE 24.00 8.60 4.80 4 MAMBA QUEEN 4.80 3.40 7 SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH 2.60 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $52.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-7-9) $81.76 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-7-9-6) $1,242.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-7) $76.65 Winner–Reign of Fire Ch.f.2 by Vronsky out of Red Hot Renee, by Roar. Bred by Regan Wright & Rustin Reidhead (AZ). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert). Mutuel Pool $199,165 Exacta Pool $82,277 Superfecta Pool $29,136 Super High Five Pool $1,628 Trifecta Pool $48,675. Scratched–Koko's Mom. DQ–#9 Big Andy–finished 1st, disqualified, placed 4th. BIG ANDY hopped some in a bit of a slow start, chased three deep then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted out from the whip in midstretch then rallied under right handed pressure late to collar the runner-up. REIGN OF FIRE bobbled the second step out of the gate, dueled outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch, re-bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead in deep stretch but could not hold off BIG ANDY nearing the wire. MAMBA QUEEN dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, could not match the top pair late but held third. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH broke in and a bit slowly then bobbled, chased outside and three wide on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, was in tight off heels then altered path inward in midstretch and was edged for third. SPICY SOMMELIER chased thee deep then off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch, angled inward past the eighth pole and lacked the needed rally inside. STEINWAY chased off the rail, went three wide leaving the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. FELICIDAD LEGADA saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight nearing midway on the turn, continued along the rail and lacked a response in the stretch. WHERE'S FRANKIE chased between horses then outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry BIG ANDY was disqualified and placed fourth for interference in midstretch. SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.85 45.89 57.73 1:03.84 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Smiling Annie 124 1 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–4 1–3½ Cedillo 1.50 2 Hot On the Trail 124 2 4 4 3–hd 2–1 2–½ Pereira 9.30 3 Prance 126 3 2 3–hd 4 3–2 3–6¾ Prat 2.50 5 Mucho Macho Woman 126 4 1 2–2½ 2–1½ 4 4 Valdivia, Jr. 1.30 1 SMILING ANNIE 5.00 2.80 2 HOT ON THE TRAIL 5.60 3 PRANCE $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $60.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $10.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $8.15 Winner–Smiling Annie Dbb.m.5 by Smiling Tiger out of Bootleg Annie, by Go for Gin. Bred by Al Kirkwood & Saundra Kirkwood (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $102,423 Daily Double Pool $25,032 Exacta Pool $41,704 Trifecta Pool $24,910. Scratched–Hello Bubbles. SMILING ANNIE had good early speed and dueled inside then inched away nearing the half mile pole, opened up under urging in the stretch an proved best. HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked inside, waited momentarily leaving the turn then got through along the fence into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the drive and held second. PRANCE chased outside the runner-up, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. MUCHO MACHO WOMAN angled in and pressed the early pace outside the winner then stalked just off the rail into and on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.24 48.02 1:13.21 1:26.69 1:40.60 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Manresa 126 1 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–5 1–3 1–6½ Blanc 0.30 4 La Sabalera 126 4 1 1–1 1–3 1–½ 2–5 2–2½ Lopez, Jr. 56.30 6 Our Bonnie Lass 120 6 4 4–1 4–2½ 3–5 3–7 3–4¾ Van Dyke 3.00 3 Rational 120 3 6 6 6 6 6 4–2½ Flores 11.70 2 Turkish Angel 120 2 5 5–5 5–7 4–hd 4–1½ 5–1¾ Diaz, Jr. 64.30 5 New Year New Me 119 5 2 3–½ 3–hd 5–5 5–hd 6 Flores 9.70 1 MANRESA 2.60 2.20 2.10 4 LA SABALERA 16.20 5.40 6 OUR BONNIE LASS 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $8.40 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $24.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-3) $21.73 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6) $28.70 Winner–Manresa B.f.4 by Coil out of Diversified, by Broken Vow. Bred by John C. Bell & Robert W. Theisen Jr. (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, John C. and Theisen, Robert W.. Mutuel Pool $197,661 Daily Double Pool $11,367 Exacta Pool $81,142 Superfecta Pool $38,659 Trifecta Pool $51,851. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-1) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $37,586. MANRESA stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up leaving the second turn to gain the lead and drew clear under left handed urging. LA SABALERA sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch, came out a bit past midstretch and bested the others. OUR BONNIE LASS stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and was a clear third. RATIONAL broke a bit slowly, angled in on the first turn and settled inside, continued along the rail in the stretch and was not a threat. TURKISH ANGEL bobbled some at the start, chased a bit off the rail then inside to the stretch, came slightly off the fence in the drive and weakened. NEW YEAR NEW ME stalked between horses then off the rail, fell back outside a rival on the second turn and also weakened. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.92 48.22 1:12.17 1:23.74 1:35.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Worthy Turk 126 3 1 4–1½ 3–½ 3–1 3–2 1–½ Prat 0.30 6 Constitutionaffair 120 6 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 2–¾ Fuentes 9.70 4 Seeking Refuge 126 4 4 2–2 2–1 2–1½ 2–hd 3–1¼ Cedillo 7.00 1 East Rand 126 1 3 5–hd 5–hd 5–½ 4–1 4–4¾ Pereira 8.30 2 Speakerofthehouse 126 2 2 6 6 6 6 5–¾ Franco 37.60 5 Challah 126 5 6 3–hd 4–1 4–1 5–2 6 Van Dyke 7.50 3 WORTHY TURK 2.60 2.20 2.10 6 CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR 5.80 3.60 4 SEEKING REFUGE 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $3.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $6.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-1) $3.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $8.80 Winner–Worthy Turk Ch.g.5 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Worthy Cat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Anatolia, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $231,509 Daily Double Pool $18,329 Exacta Pool $113,609 Superfecta Pool $40,220 Trifecta Pool $69,014. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-3) paid $3.40. Pick Three Pool $20,773. WORTHY TURK between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, came out a bit in the stretch and rallied under urging to wear down the runner-up nearing the wire. CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR had speed four wide then inched away and angled in, set the pace along the inside and held on well but was edged late. SEEKING REFUGE bobbled at the start, stalked the pace off the rail, came out a bit into the stretch and continued willingly for the show. EAST RAND saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE settled outside a rival chasing the pace to the stretch and did not rally. CHALLAH stalked outside rival to the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and lacked a further response. FIFTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.74 46.36 1:12.19 1:25.86 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Blazing Charm 120 5 5 5–1 5–1 4–1½ 1–nk Prat 1.70 7 Little Miss Ellie 120 7 4 4–hd 4–½ 2–hd 2–hd Cedillo 4.80 2 Queensbeccaandjane 120 2 3 3–hd 1–hd 1–1 3–1½ Pereira 2.80 4 Mamas Got Cash 120 4 1 2–½ 2–hd 3–1 4–1¼ Flores 28.70 3 Gotta Be Lucky 126 3 6 6–1½ 6–1 6–3½ 5–2¾ Franco 8.90 6 Instastory 120 6 2 1–hd 3–1 5–1 6–8½ Fuentes 3.40 1 Cameo Shores 120 1 7 7 7 7 7 Velez 32.60 5 BLAZING CHARM 5.40 3.80 2.60 7 LITTLE MISS ELLIE 6.20 3.60 2 QUEENSBECCAANDJANE 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $8.00 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $12.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-4) $28.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-4-3) $642.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $19.65 Winner–Blazing Charm Ch.f.3 by James Street out of Tribal Charm, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Joel Eichenberger & Cathy Eichenberger (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Eichenberger Revocable Trust. Mutuel Pool $199,636 Daily Double Pool $19,453 Exacta Pool $101,073 Superfecta Pool $33,888 Super High Five Pool $2,526 Trifecta Pool $61,183. Claimed–Blazing Charm by Richard Bell. Trainer: Thomas Bell, II. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $3.15. Pick Three Pool $41,810. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-1-3-5) 6777 tickets with 4 correct paid $13.45. Pick Four Pool $119,648. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-1-1-3-5) 1964 tickets with 5 correct paid $163.50. Pick Five Pool $373,491. BLAZING CHARM stalked between horses then off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out a bit for room in upper stretch then angled in and rallied along the fence under urging in the final sixteenth to gamely prevail late. LITTLE MISS ELLIE stalked three deep then outside the winner, came four wide into the stretch, lugged in nearing midstretch, came under a left handed crack of the whip then had the rider lose the stick a furlong out, bid three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE pressed the pace inside, took a short lead into the turn, inched away just off the rail nearing midstretch, fought back between foes through the final sixteenth and went on gamely to the end. MAMAS GOT CASH dueled a bit off the rail then between horses, fell back a bit past mistretch and was outfinished. GOTTA BE LUCKY hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. INSTASTORY dueled outside a rival then three deep, dropped back between horses into the stretch and weakened. CAMEO SHORES broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch, then drifted inward in the lane and had little for the drive. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Thor's Echo Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.33 45.06 57.09 1:09.56 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tiger Dad 124 2 2 2–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–¾ Espinoza 2.80 5 Principe Carlo 124 5 1 1–hd 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–1¼ Delgadillo 2.70 1 Desert Law 126 1 5 5 5 5 3–½ Prat 1.00 4 Loud Mouth 124 4 4 4–½ 4–2 4–1 4–1¼ Van Dyke 25.70 3 Oliver 126 3 3 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 5 Cedillo 6.50 2 TIGER DAD 7.60 3.80 2.20 5 PRINCIPE CARLO 3.60 2.20 1 DESERT LAW 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $30.00 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $12.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $13.60 Winner–Tiger Dad Dbb.g.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott. Mutuel Pool $329,484 Daily Double Pool $20,015 Exacta Pool $141,253 Trifecta Pool $95,990. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $12.75. Pick Three Pool $36,120. TIGER DAD had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and gamely prevailed under urging. PRINCIPE CARLO angled in and dueled outside the winner throughout and continued willingly but could not quite match that one late. DESERT LAW stalked the pace inside, fell back into the turn, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and found his best stride late for the show. LOUD MOUTH stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, was between horses under urging past midstretch, had the rider lose the whip a sixteenth out and was edged for third. OLIVER close up stalking the leaders between horses then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out some in upper stretch, drifted inward in deep stretch and lacked a rally. SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.37 45.00 56.51 1:02.69 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hit the Seam 124 1 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 1–3½ Gutierrez 2.60 3 Factorial 124 3 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–2 2–nk Fuentes 10.10 6 Kris' Wild Kat 124 6 3 5–hd 5–hd 4–1 3–1 Prat 1.80 2 Handsome Cat 122 2 5 4–2 3–½ 3–1 4–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 11.80 5 Go Time 118 5 6 6 6 5–1 5–6½ Van Dyke 4.10 4 Fratelli 124 4 4 3–hd 4–1½ 6 6 Cedillo 4.10 1 HIT THE SEAM 7.20 4.00 2.80 3 FACTORIAL 7.00 3.60 6 KRIS' WILD KAT 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $42.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $24.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2) $19.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $27.95 Winner–Hit the Seam B.g.5 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $271,111 Daily Double Pool $32,264 Exacta Pool $119,241 Superfecta Pool $31,827 Trifecta Pool $66,643. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-1) paid $31.00. Pick Three Pool $28,442. HIT THE SEAM had speed inside then inched away leaving the backstretch and into the turn, opened up under a couple cracks of the whip and steady handling in the stretch and was under a hold late. FACTORIAL flashed speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, came out some in the drive and just held second. KRIS' WILD KAT chased off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. HANDSOME CAT saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GO TIME stumbled badly in a slow start, angled in and chased inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. FRATELLI pulled his way along three deep then stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the final furlong. EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Angels Flight Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.53 45.59 1:10.11 1:16.21 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Gingham 122 1 4 5 5 3–1½ 1–1 Smith 1.70 5 Been Studying Her 124 5 2 4–½ 4–hd 1–1 2–5¼ Prat 1.80 2 Biddy Duke 120 2 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–½ 3–4¼ Gryder 7.80 4 High On Gin 124 4 3 3–1 3–½ 5 4–4½ Espinoza 2.50 3 Praise and Honor 120 3 5 2–hd 2–1 4–2 5 Cedillo 11.90 1 GINGHAM 5.40 2.80 2.20 5 BEEN STUDYING HER 2.80 2.20 2 BIDDY DUKE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $5.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2) $10.80 Winner–Gingham B.f.3 by Quality Road out of Chapel, by Pulpit. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane. Mutuel Pool $395,470 Daily Double Pool $34,627 Exacta Pool $149,774 Trifecta Pool $102,965. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-1) paid $27.00. Pick Three Pool $41,441. GINGHAM saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch then was under a hold late. BEEN STUDYING HER stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and took the lead outside the pacesetter nearing midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BIDDY DUKE bobbled at the start but broke on top and sprinted clear early, set the pace inside, fought back in upper stretch and bested the others. HIGH ON GIN pulled early and stalked off the rail then three deep, continued off the inside then between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. PRAISE AND HONOR bobbled at the break, pulled her way between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, drifted inward in the final furlong and also weakened. NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.90 46.13 1:11.93 1:24.80 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 More Honor 126 7 3 4–½ 3–½ 1–1 1–4¼ Maldonado 4.30 6 Dark Hedges 126 6 4 1–½ 1–hd 2–2 2–1 Gryder 1.90 4 Jen Go Unchained 126 4 2 6–½ 5–hd 3–½ 3–¾ Roman 4.70 2 Little No Way 126 2 8 8 8 7–5 4–¾ Prat 2.90 3 Lil Sydney 126 3 6 7–3½ 7–3 4–½ 5–hd Cedillo 10.60 1 Suances Secret 119 1 5 2–hd 2–hd 5–1½ 6–2¼ Flores 67.90 5 Will Dancer 126 5 7 5–hd 6–hd 6–hd 7–10¼ Pereira 25.20 8 King Charlie 126 8 1 3–hd 4–1½ 8 8 Franco 10.40 7 MORE HONOR 10.60 4.20 3.00 6 DARK HEDGES 3.60 2.60 4 JEN GO UNCHAINED 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $29.40 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $15.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-4-2) $12.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-4-2-3) $310.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-4) $24.70 Winner–More Honor Dbb.g.5 by More Than Ready out of Jeanne's Honor, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Sienna Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $329,457 Daily Double Pool $109,458 Exacta Pool $160,147 Superfecta Pool $72,217 Super High Five Pool $15,038 Trifecta Pool $104,957. Claimed–More Honor by Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Trainer: Hector Palma. Claimed–Dark Hedges by Glatt, Mark and Ron. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-7) paid $31.35. Pick Three Pool $140,014. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-1-7) 4 correct paid $157.40. Pick Four Pool $345,668. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-1-1-7) 486 tickets with 5 correct paid $521.35. Pick Five Pool $332,053. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-5-2-1-1-7) 386 tickets with 6 correct paid $250.04. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $180,811. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $854,903. MORE HONOR bobbled some at the start, tugged his way up to press the pace four wide then three deep on the turn, took the lead alongside the runner-up into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and won clear under left handed urging. DARK HEDGES had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back along the rail into the stretch and held second. JEN GO UNCHAINED stalked off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. LITTLE NO WAY broke a bit slowly and was a bit crowded early, settled inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. LIL SYDNEY stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and between horses into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SUANCES SECRET came out in the early strides, angled in and dueled inside, fell back into the stretch and weakened. WILL DANCER a bit slow to begin, pulled between horses then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. KING CHARLIE dueled three deep between horses, dropped back on the turn and had little left for the drive.

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, June 14. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 58th day of a 60-day meet. FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Colonial Creed Flavien Prat 124 Richard Baltas 5-1 2 Dupioni Jose Valdivia, Jr. 124 Patrick Gallagher 4-1 3 Miss Hot Legs Brice Blanc 124 Simon Callaghan 7-2 4 Amuse Mike Smith 124 Richard E. Mandella 4-1 5 Zee Drop Abel Cedillo 124 Philip D'Amato 5-2 6 Maxim Rate Drayden Van Dyke 124 Simon Callaghan 7-2 SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Brio Is Awesome Tiago Pereira 122 Lorenzo Ruiz 15-1 2 Miss Baylee Edwin Maldonado 122 Luis Mendez 2-1 3 Super Steamy Abel Cedillo 122 Peter Miller 5-2 4 Miz Lola La Dare Aaron Gryder 122 Patricia Harrington 5-2 5 My Girl Red Flavien Prat 122 J. Keith Desormeaux 3-1 6 Jeanne B Carlos Lopez, Jr. 122 Charles R. Stutts 50-1 7 Talkingnonstop Mario Gutierrez 122 George Papaprodromou 12-1 THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Bad Beat Edwin Maldonado 122 Adam Kitchingman 4-1 50,000 2 Shootin Money Tiago Pereira 122 Philip A. Oviedo 8-1 50,000 3 Promise Nothing Flavien Prat 124 Rafael Becerra 9-5 50,000 4 Summer Fire Jose Valdivia, Jr. 122 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 5-2 50,000 5 Hydrogen Ruben Fuentes 124 Jeff Bonde 6-1 50,000 6 Call Me Daddy Abel Cedillo 122 Doug F. O'Neill 4-1 50,000 FOURTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Lookintogeteven Tiago Pereira 120 James M. Cassidy 9-2 2 Last First Kiss Drayden Van Dyke 120 Gary Mandella 5-2 3 Belle of Summer Assael Espinoza 120 James M. Cassidy 30-1 4 Crystal Ball Abel Cedillo 120 Bob Baffert 5-2 5 Via Angelica Mike Smith 120 Bob Baffert 9-5 6 Dolci Flavien Prat 120 Michael W. McCarthy 5-1 FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Twirling the Gold Drayden Van Dyke 120 Martin F. Jones 8-1 2 Lucky Ryan Seven Edwin Maldonado 120 George Papaprodromou 12-1 3 Solo Animo Abel Cedillo 120 Philip D'Amato 3-1 4 Oculus Evin Roman 120 Richard Baltas 12-1 5 Veteran Mike Smith 120 Richard E. Mandella 5-1 6 Lemonade Stand Aaron Gryder 120 Tim Yakteen 12-1 7 Hollywoodhellraisr Mario Gutierrez 120 Philip D'Amato 8-1 8 Tripoli Ruben Fuentes 120 John W. Sadler 12-1 9 Absolute Unit Flavien Prat 120 Peter Eurton 5-2 10 Inch Geovanni Franco 120 Michael W. McCarthy 10-1 Also Eligible 11 El Chapin Geovanni Franco 120 Edwin Alvarez 50-1 SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Blameitonthelaw Jose Valdivia, Jr. 126 Ronald W. Ellis 6-1 2 Hot Sean J.C. Diaz, Jr. 126 Mike Puype 8-1 3 Oil Can Knight Edwin Maldonado 124 Steve Knapp 8-1 4 Justinian Flavien Prat 126 Bob Baffert 4-1 5 Law Abidin Citizen Abel Cedillo 126 Mark Glatt 2-1 6 McKale Drayden Van Dyke 126 Bob Baffert 9-5 7 Fight On Evin Roman 126 Doug F. O'Neill 20-1 SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Invincibella Abel Cedillo 126 Hector O. Palma 5-2 25,000 2 Destiny's Journey Tiago Pereira 120 Steve Knapp 3-1 25,000 3 Smiling Rose Edwin Maldonado 126 George Papaprodromou 7-2 25,000 4 Kleen Karma Heriberto Figueroa 120 Craig Anthony Lewis 10-1 25,000 5 Sabinos Pride J.C. Diaz, Jr. 120 David E. Hofmans 2-1 25,000 6 Establish Justice Drayden Van Dyke 120 Mike Puype 8-1 25,000 EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Ziyanair Carlos Lopez, Jr. 126 Javier Jose Sierra 12-1 20,000 2 Goboldly Ruben Fuentes 126 Andrew Lerner 5-1 20,000 3 Moana Luna Edwin Maldonado 126 Bruce Headley 20-1 20,000 4 Rossman Abel Cedillo 126 Jack Carava 5-1 20,000 5 Funandfunny Jose Valdivia, Jr. 120 Mike Puype 10-1 20,000 6 Starship Chewy Victor Flores 119 Howard L. Zucker 50-1 20,000 7 Git On Your Pulpit Geovanni Franco 126 Kathy Walsh 10-1 20,000 8 Street Image Tiago Pereira 126 William Spawr 4-1 20,000 9 Show Business Flavien Prat 120 Richard E. Mandella 7-2 20,000 10 Tyrannical Rex Evin Roman 126 Jack Carava 6-1 20,000 11 Signofthecross J.C. Diaz, Jr. 120 Leonard Powell 20-1 20,000 12 Agent Zero Heriberto Figueroa 126 Leonard Powell 15-1 20,000 NINTH RACE. About 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Possibly Perfect Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Desert Oasis Victor Espinoza 122 Neil D. Drysdale 3-1 2 Out of Balance Aaron Gryder 122 David E. Hofmans 12-1 3 Streak of Luck Drayden Van Dyke 124 Matthew Chew 6-1 4 Dogtag Flavien Prat 126 Richard E. Mandella 5-2 5 Strike At Dawn Abel Cedillo 122 Richard Baltas 4-1 6 Pretty Point Mike Smith 122 Patrick Gallagher 4-1 7 Don't Blame Judy Tiago Pereira 122 J. Eric Kruljac 6-1