Horse racing newsletter: Ron Flatter dishes on the Derby futures’ pool

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we give credit to Los Alamitos for not reducing purses.

When previewing Los Alamitos in the Friday newsletter, I left out one essential detail, which was wonderfully chronicled by Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form early in the week. You can read Steve’s story, just click here.

It seems with everyone (and by everyone we mean Santa Anita and Del Mar) cutting purses, Los Alamitos is keeping the same purse structure as 2019. Yes, it’s true, it’s only a seven-day meeting as opposed to months.

Andersen reported that Ed Allred, the owner and patriarch of Los Alamitos, put in his own money to keep the Los Alamitos Derby at $150,000 rather than dropping to $100,000. Allred remains one of the most underappreciated people in Southern California racing.

So, with all that said, let’s get to the good stuff. And make sure you read Steve’s story if you want more.

Ron Flatter’s weekly insights

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some thoughts on the Kentucky Derby futures wagering this weekend. Ron, what insights do you have?

“Where is the epicenter of the horse racing world this weekend? Churchill Downs for the Stephen Foster? Belmont Park for the Just A Game? The Curragh for the Irish Derby?

“For horseplayers, maybe it should be the south parking lot of the Fashion Store Outlets on Lotto Store Road in Primm, Nev. That is a 45-mile drive south of the Las Vegas Strip.

“Not familiar? From there a bettor can use apps to wager on fixed-odds Kentucky Derby futures at Circa Sports and William Hill Nevada. Then a walk across the road — and therefore across the state line — will open the cybergate to use an advance-deposit wagering app. It may be used from the parking lot of the California Lotto Store to bet on the pari-mutuel Kentucky Derby Future Wager being run this weekend by Churchill Downs.

“Because ADWs are technically illegal in Nevada, and because the Circa and William Hill apps are geo-blocked in California, being in two places almost at once might be prudent. That will be especially true just before 3 p.m. PDT on Sunday, when the current KDFW pool that opened Friday morning will be closed.

“Silly as it sounds, it would be understandable for anyone driving through on I-15 early Sunday afternoon to give this more than just a passing thought.

“This is a roundabout way of saying that there might be an overlay or two available at that late hour in the KDFW. But not before. The usual admonishment applies to avoid betting it until the final minutes, because it is just like a horse race — but without the post-time drag.

“Forget about Tiz The Law being worth the money bet on him this weekend. The KDFW was not open for very long before he was bet down to 8-5. He carries fixed odds of 5-2 at William Hill and a little longer than that (+285) at Circa. If he gets to the gate at Churchill Downs, and if Honor A.P. and the Bob Baffert horses continue winning this summer, then Tiz The Law’s price may be much closer to right come post time Labor Day weekend.

“If the KDFW morning line means anything (insert laugh track here), then value hunters may find Cézanne worth watching. His best Las Vegas price is 18-1 at William Hill. If this late starter for Baffert really is the 30-1 shot that was predicted in the pari-mutuels, he might be hard to pass up.

“The last of Baffert’s springtime big three, Authentic has drifted in futures markets since his second-place finish to Honor A.P. in the Santa Anita Derby. He is nearly 6-1 (+575) at Circa, but early KDFW odds showed him at 12-1.

“An even bigger stay-away was evident Friday with Enforceable. A wise-guy horse all winter, he regressed in his last two races at the Fair Grounds since winning the January running of the Grade 3 Lecomte. But after a break, the Tapit colt has looked much better in his morning works at Mark Casse’s training center in Florida. While he is 42-1 at Circa, Enforceable was 65-1 in the first four hours of KDFW betting.

“All these early trends are subject to enormous change, especially since there is theoretically no smart money yet in the KDFW. That is what makes it difficult to find a bargain, especially before Sunday afternoon. But it is not impossible.

“The April pool closed with Basin at 56-1. At the time he was 20-1 at William Hill (the Circa futures had not opened yet). He has since finished second in the Arkansas Derby, and while Circa has him now at 42-1, he was 57-1 in the early KDFW odds.

“A saying that seldom works in this sport is that slow and steady wins the race. Aesop was not known to train at the classic distance. However, he could have been a wise horseplayer, especially when it comes to betting into pari-mutuel futures.

“So, to anyone who might actually show up on Lotto Store Road this weekend, make sure the phone data or WiFi works, compare prices from the north side of the road on the Las Vegas sportsbook apps, and keep a close watch on the odds at KentuckyDerby.com. Then walk across the road and go crazy Sunday at about 2:55 p.m. on the KDFW.

“While there, feel free to grab a lotto ticket and send it up here to Las Vegas.”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. Peter Eurton, trainer of Storm The Court, and his daughter Britney Eurton, reporter for NBC Sports and TVG, are the current episode’s guests along with former Horse Racing Nation editor Jonathan Lintner and DraftKings Sportsbook’s Johnny Avello. To listen, just click here.

Los Alamitos daytime review

The feature on a day filled with seven claiming races was the only race without a tag, a maiden special for 2-year-olds going five furlongs. Schnell, making his first start for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Ruben Fuentes, was the easy winner by 3½ lengths.

But, from watching on TV, the best performance was second-place Dyn O Mite from Keith Desormeaux and Jose Valdivia Jr. He went right to his knees when the gates open and languished near the back for the first three furlongs in the five-furlong race. Then he came with a rush that made you think to put this horse on your mental list.

Don’t take anything away from Schnell, the winner. He paid $4.80, $2.80 and $2.40. Dyn O Mite was second and Brony Boy finished third.

Los Alamitos daytime preview

The interesting thing about the first couple of Los Alamitos cards is how the field sizes are holding strong. There have been no six-horse fields, before any scratches. Now, the quality is a little on the lower end with a lot of claiming races, but they need a place to race, too. Saturday’s nine-race card beginning at 1 p.m. is highlighted by the $100,000 Soi Phet Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile.

The Soi Phet used to be called the Bertrando, which Soi Phet won four times. He retired last year at age 11 after running 64 races. (It’s clearly your choice on how to feel about those numbers.)

The favorite is King Abner, at 5-2, for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Abel Cedillo. He has won six of 25 lifetime and was fourth last out on the turf in the Crystal Water. Previously he finished fourth and second in a couple of Grade 2s.

Second favorite is Take the One O One at 3-1 for Brian Koriner and Jose Valdivia Jr. He is five of 13 lifetime and won his last out on May 22, an allowance, by 1½ lengths. Post is around 4:28 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 10, 7, 7, 8, 8, 7, 8, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 7 Rational (10-1)

Rational was a value play for us on June 13, but the horse was merely out for exercise. They come back from that race with a sharp workout. Trainer Hector Palma is 17% second start and 46% in the money. 10-1 is a great value price for us.

My Los Alamitos FULL CARDS are free for the entire meet for L.A. Times readers. Just click on this link daily.

Friday’s result: Cognac Cat scratched, maybe because it was a claimer race and we highlighted it here?

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

12:37 Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5½ furlongs. Favorite: Feeling Funny (3-1)

1:22 Thistledown (8): Grade 3 $500,000 Ohio Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Storm the Court (3-1)

1:32 Belmont (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Vagrancy Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Favorite: Come Dancing (7-5)

1:42 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Nassau Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Malakeh (9-5)

1:43 Churchill (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Bashford Manor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Cazadero (8-5)

2:04 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $250,000 New York Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Call Me Love (9-5)

2:15 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Fleur de Lis Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (3-5)

2:36 Belmont (9): Grade 2 $150,000 True North Stakes, 4 and up, 6½ furlongs. Favorite: Promises Fulfilled (7-5)

2:47 Churchill (10): Grade 2 $500,000 Stephen Foster Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Tom d’Etat (1-1)

3:08 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Just A Game Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Uni (7-5)

3:20 Churchill (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Regret Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Crystal Cliffs (3-1)

4:28 Los Alamitos (8): $100,000 Soi Phet Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: King Abner (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 4 Val Kiky (4-1)

She has readily improved on our charts as of late and the good looker exits a much better than looked third-place finish against a similar field — including two returning rivals — on June 6. In that event, the filly broke slow and was crossed by a quicker inside rival. After the tough start, she put forth a nice run midway and through to the finish despite being lacking room to operate. Could surprise Saturday.

Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.