Horse racing newsletter: Ron Flatter dishes on the Derby futures’ pool
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we give credit to Los Alamitos for not reducing purses.
When previewing Los Alamitos in the Friday newsletter, I left out one essential detail, which was wonderfully chronicled by Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form early in the week. You can read Steve’s story, just click here.
It seems with everyone (and by everyone we mean Santa Anita and Del Mar) cutting purses, Los Alamitos is keeping the same purse structure as 2019. Yes, it’s true, it’s only a seven-day meeting as opposed to months.
Andersen reported that Ed Allred, the owner and patriarch of Los Alamitos, put in his own money to keep the Los Alamitos Derby at $150,000 rather than dropping to $100,000. Allred remains one of the most underappreciated people in Southern California racing.
So, with all that said, let’s get to the good stuff. And make sure you read Steve’s story if you want more.
Ron Flatter’s weekly insights
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up some thoughts on the Kentucky Derby futures wagering this weekend. Ron, what insights do you have?
“Where is the epicenter of the horse racing world this weekend? Churchill Downs for the Stephen Foster? Belmont Park for the Just A Game? The Curragh for the Irish Derby?
“For horseplayers, maybe it should be the south parking lot of the Fashion Store Outlets on Lotto Store Road in Primm, Nev. That is a 45-mile drive south of the Las Vegas Strip.
“Not familiar? From there a bettor can use apps to wager on fixed-odds Kentucky Derby futures at Circa Sports and William Hill Nevada. Then a walk across the road — and therefore across the state line — will open the cybergate to use an advance-deposit wagering app. It may be used from the parking lot of the California Lotto Store to bet on the pari-mutuel Kentucky Derby Future Wager being run this weekend by Churchill Downs.
“Because ADWs are technically illegal in Nevada, and because the Circa and William Hill apps are geo-blocked in California, being in two places almost at once might be prudent. That will be especially true just before 3 p.m. PDT on Sunday, when the current KDFW pool that opened Friday morning will be closed.
“Silly as it sounds, it would be understandable for anyone driving through on I-15 early Sunday afternoon to give this more than just a passing thought.
“This is a roundabout way of saying that there might be an overlay or two available at that late hour in the KDFW. But not before. The usual admonishment applies to avoid betting it until the final minutes, because it is just like a horse race — but without the post-time drag.
“Forget about Tiz The Law being worth the money bet on him this weekend. The KDFW was not open for very long before he was bet down to 8-5. He carries fixed odds of 5-2 at William Hill and a little longer than that (+285) at Circa. If he gets to the gate at Churchill Downs, and if Honor A.P. and the Bob Baffert horses continue winning this summer, then Tiz The Law’s price may be much closer to right come post time Labor Day weekend.
“If the KDFW morning line means anything (insert laugh track here), then value hunters may find Cézanne worth watching. His best Las Vegas price is 18-1 at William Hill. If this late starter for Baffert really is the 30-1 shot that was predicted in the pari-mutuels, he might be hard to pass up.
“The last of Baffert’s springtime big three, Authentic has drifted in futures markets since his second-place finish to Honor A.P. in the Santa Anita Derby. He is nearly 6-1 (+575) at Circa, but early KDFW odds showed him at 12-1.
“An even bigger stay-away was evident Friday with Enforceable. A wise-guy horse all winter, he regressed in his last two races at the Fair Grounds since winning the January running of the Grade 3 Lecomte. But after a break, the Tapit colt has looked much better in his morning works at Mark Casse’s training center in Florida. While he is 42-1 at Circa, Enforceable was 65-1 in the first four hours of KDFW betting.
“All these early trends are subject to enormous change, especially since there is theoretically no smart money yet in the KDFW. That is what makes it difficult to find a bargain, especially before Sunday afternoon. But it is not impossible.
“The April pool closed with Basin at 56-1. At the time he was 20-1 at William Hill (the Circa futures had not opened yet). He has since finished second in the Arkansas Derby, and while Circa has him now at 42-1, he was 57-1 in the early KDFW odds.
“A saying that seldom works in this sport is that slow and steady wins the race. Aesop was not known to train at the classic distance. However, he could have been a wise horseplayer, especially when it comes to betting into pari-mutuel futures.
“So, to anyone who might actually show up on Lotto Store Road this weekend, make sure the phone data or WiFi works, compare prices from the north side of the road on the Las Vegas sportsbook apps, and keep a close watch on the odds at KentuckyDerby.com. Then walk across the road and go crazy Sunday at about 2:55 p.m. on the KDFW.
“While there, feel free to grab a lotto ticket and send it up here to Las Vegas.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. Peter Eurton, trainer of Storm The Court, and his daughter Britney Eurton, reporter for NBC Sports and TVG, are the current episode’s guests along with former Horse Racing Nation editor Jonathan Lintner and DraftKings Sportsbook’s Johnny Avello. To listen, just click here.
Los Alamitos daytime review
The feature on a day filled with seven claiming races was the only race without a tag, a maiden special for 2-year-olds going five furlongs. Schnell, making his first start for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Ruben Fuentes, was the easy winner by 3½ lengths.
But, from watching on TV, the best performance was second-place Dyn O Mite from Keith Desormeaux and Jose Valdivia Jr. He went right to his knees when the gates open and languished near the back for the first three furlongs in the five-furlong race. Then he came with a rush that made you think to put this horse on your mental list.
Don’t take anything away from Schnell, the winner. He paid $4.80, $2.80 and $2.40. Dyn O Mite was second and Brony Boy finished third.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
The interesting thing about the first couple of Los Alamitos cards is how the field sizes are holding strong. There have been no six-horse fields, before any scratches. Now, the quality is a little on the lower end with a lot of claiming races, but they need a place to race, too. Saturday’s nine-race card beginning at 1 p.m. is highlighted by the $100,000 Soi Phet Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile.
The Soi Phet used to be called the Bertrando, which Soi Phet won four times. He retired last year at age 11 after running 64 races. (It’s clearly your choice on how to feel about those numbers.)
The favorite is King Abner, at 5-2, for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Abel Cedillo. He has won six of 25 lifetime and was fourth last out on the turf in the Crystal Water. Previously he finished fourth and second in a couple of Grade 2s.
Second favorite is Take the One O One at 3-1 for Brian Koriner and Jose Valdivia Jr. He is five of 13 lifetime and won his last out on May 22, an allowance, by 1½ lengths. Post is around 4:28 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 10, 7, 7, 8, 8, 7, 8, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 7 Rational (10-1)
Rational was a value play for us on June 13, but the horse was merely out for exercise. They come back from that race with a sharp workout. Trainer Hector Palma is 17% second start and 46% in the money. 10-1 is a great value price for us.
My Los Alamitos FULL CARDS are free for the entire meet for L.A. Times readers. Just click on this link daily.
Friday’s result: Cognac Cat scratched, maybe because it was a claimer race and we highlighted it here?
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
12:37 Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5½ furlongs. Favorite: Feeling Funny (3-1)
1:22 Thistledown (8): Grade 3 $500,000 Ohio Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Storm the Court (3-1)
1:32 Belmont (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Vagrancy Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6½ furlongs. Favorite: Come Dancing (7-5)
1:42 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Nassau Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Malakeh (9-5)
1:43 Churchill (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Bashford Manor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Cazadero (8-5)
2:04 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $250,000 New York Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Call Me Love (9-5)
2:15 Churchill (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Fleur de Lis Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (3-5)
2:36 Belmont (9): Grade 2 $150,000 True North Stakes, 4 and up, 6½ furlongs. Favorite: Promises Fulfilled (7-5)
2:47 Churchill (10): Grade 2 $500,000 Stephen Foster Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Tom d’Etat (1-1)
3:08 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $250,000 Just A Game Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Uni (7-5)
3:20 Churchill (11): Grade 3 $100,000 Regret Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Crystal Cliffs (3-1)
4:28 Los Alamitos (8): $100,000 Soi Phet Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: King Abner (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 4 Val Kiky (4-1)
She has readily improved on our charts as of late and the good looker exits a much better than looked third-place finish against a similar field — including two returning rivals — on June 6. In that event, the filly broke slow and was crossed by a quicker inside rival. After the tough start, she put forth a nice run midway and through to the finish despite being lacking room to operate. Could surprise Saturday.
Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 26.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 21.98 45.63 57.42 1:03.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Trouville
|123
|7
|6
|5–2½
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Flores
|1.10
|1
|Kaely's Candy
|123
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|2–3½
|2–11
|Gonzalez
|3.80
|6
|Canadian Ginger
|123
|6
|4
|4–1
|2–2
|3–3
|3–1½
|Gutierrez
|10.00
|4
|Our Bonnie Lass
|123
|4
|7
|6–hd
|6–1
|4–2
|4–5
|Van Dyke
|6.20
|5
|Chromes Lil Sis
|123
|5
|2
|3–hd
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–hd
|Payeras
|44.60
|3
|Sapphire Silk
|123
|3
|5
|7
|7
|6–2
|6–6
|Maldonado
|2.90
|2
|Clearly Classy
|116
|2
|3
|2–½
|4–2
|7
|7
|Flores
|70.20
|7
|TROUVILLE
|4.20
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|KAELY'S CANDY
|4.20
|3.40
|6
|CANADIAN GINGER
|5.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$8.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-4)
|$11.22
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-1-6)
|$34.90
Winner–Trouville Ch.f.3 by Will Take Charge out of Night Drive, by Bernardini. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Banuelos, Mark and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $52,793 Exacta Pool $30,942 Superfecta Pool $17,888 Trifecta Pool $22,262. Scratched–none.
TROUVILLE tracked from off the rail, traveled in the two path around the turn, bid inside the leader in the drive, dueled through the late stages and proved best under urging. KAELY'S CANDY sped to the front, set the pace in the two path, drifted out into the lane, met the bid from the winner and battled back from the outside but was outkicked. CANADIAN GINGER stalked outside a rival, went three deep and four wide into the turn, moved closer outside the leader on the turn and was fanned five wide into the stretch, weakened in the lane but held the show. OUR BONNIE LASS unhurried in the beginning from off the rail, went four wide into the turn then angled six wide, then lacked further response in the lane. CHROMES LIL SIS forwardly placed from the outside then went between runners, steadied nearing the three eighths pole, went four wide into the stretch and weakened. SAPPHIRE SILK settled near the inside, two wide into the stretch, angled in just past the quarter pole and failed to rally. CLEARLY CLASSY stalked the pacesetter up the backstretch, made a mild bid inside near the seven sixteenths marker, dropped back and raced in the two path to the stretch and gave way.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 26.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.09 45.93 58.29 1:04.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Coalinga Hills
|124
|5
|1
|3–1
|3–1½
|1–2
|1–2
|Roman
|1.50
|4
|Copper Cowgirl
|124
|4
|5
|6–hd
|5–½
|3–1
|2–3
|Aragon
|3.10
|1
|Winsinfashion
|124
|1
|2
|1–½
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–1¾
|Maldonado
|2.30
|7
|Stellar Way
|124
|7
|7
|5–hd
|4–½
|5–½
|4–½
|Payeras
|57.90
|6
|Night of Idiots
|124
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7–1½
|5–1¼
|Orduna-Rojas
|24.40
|2
|Durga
|124
|2
|6
|4–1
|6–2
|6–2
|6–1¼
|Sanchez
|18.30
|8
|Madame Mousse
|124
|8
|4
|2–2
|1–hd
|4–1
|7–3½
|Rojas Fernandez
|10.10
|3
|Blooming Hannah
|117
|3
|3
|7–4
|7–2½
|8
|8
|Flores
|19.40
|5
|COALINGA HILLS
|5.00
|3.00
|2.40
|4
|COPPER COWGIRL
|3.60
|2.60
|1
|WINSINFASHION
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$9.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-7)
|$24.49
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$26.60
Winner–Coalinga Hills Ch.m.7 by Thorn Song out of Alphabet Kisses, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Hicker, George and Button Stable. Mutuel Pool $76,759 Daily Double Pool $12,106 Exacta Pool $42,427 Superfecta Pool $22,968 Trifecta Pool $28,968. Scratched–none.
COALINGA HILLS up close between foes then chased the top pair, came four wide into the lane, gained command and kicked clear near the three sixteenths pole and stayed clear under urging. COPPER COWGIRL off the rail early, went between runners into the turn, three wide into the stretch, angled out and kept on willingly for second. WINSINFASHION showed speed from the inside, dueled inside and in the two path, overtaken by the winner in upper stretch and weakened in the late stages. STELLAR WAY settled off the rail in the early going then outside a rival, went four wide into the stretch and weakened. NIGHT OF IDIOTS lacked early speed and angled to the inside, traveled in the two path into the turn, came out entering the stretch, drifted in inward in the drive and improved position. DURGA stalked from the inside, lost ground around the turn, kept along the inside to the stretch, drifted inward near the eighth pole and lacked a bid. MADAME MOUSSE showed speed from the far outside, dueled with WINSINFASHION to the inside, exited the turn three wide and weakened in the final furlong. BLOOMING HANNAH chased outside a rival then from the two path and came up empty in the drive.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 26.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.57 46.55 58.72 1:05.15
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Flatterwithjewels
|123
|7
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|4.00
|6
|Queen Verrazano
|123
|6
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–2
|Orduna-Rojas
|12.30
|2
|Wild Arch
|123
|2
|3
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–2
|3–½
|Solis
|8.80
|5
|I'm So Adorable
|123
|5
|8
|8
|8
|5–2½
|4–½
|Pereira
|5.80
|8
|Enriched by Deb
|123
|8
|5
|6–2
|4–2
|3–1½
|5–7
|Hernandez
|0.70
|4
|Big Game Plan
|123
|4
|6
|7–4
|7–1
|6–5
|6–19
|Guce
|19.20
|1
|Bit of Cactus
|123
|1
|7
|4–½
|6–½
|8
|7–3½
|Aragon
|78.90
|3
|Stormy Sun
|123
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|7–½
|8
|Espinoza
|29.20
|7
|FLATTERWITHJEWELS
|10.00
|6.20
|4.40
|6
|QUEEN VERRAZANO
|8.00
|4.80
|2
|WILD ARCH
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$70.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$42.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-5)
|$80.02
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-6-2)
|$254.40
Winner–Flatterwithjewels B.f.3 by Flatter out of Jewel Kat, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Wharton Connell Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Tarabilla Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $113,752 Daily Double Pool $5,483 Exacta Pool $79,614 Superfecta Pool $48,059 Trifecta Pool $57,357. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-5-7) paid $52.30. Pick Three Pool $19,662.
FLATTERWITHJEWELS chased the speed outside a rival, floated out entering the turn, exited three wide, rallied in the lane, collared rival a sixteenth out and inched away. QUEEN VERRAZANO broke in and bumped leaving the gate, drifted out entering the turn, chased, four wide into the lane, gained command and led through thelane but was outfinished in the final sixteenth. WILD ARCH brushed at the start, tracked outside a rival, two wide into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch, rallied and earned the show honors. I'M SO ADORABLE off a bit slow and shuffled back at the start, trailed the field in the early going, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and produced a mild late bid. ENRICHED BY DEB broke out, chased from the outside, floated out by rival entering the turn, came four wide into the lane and was edged for third. BIG GAME PLAN travled a bit off the rail, three wide leaving the bend and lacked a rally. BIT OF CACTUS brushed and stumbled at the start, stalked from the inside to the stretch, came out a bit and never threatened. STORMY SUN sped clear and set the pace, fought back from the two path then gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.46 46.34 59.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Schnell
|122
|7
|2
|2–1½
|2–2½
|1–1
|1–3½
|Fuentes
|1.40
|4
|Dyn O Mite
|122
|4
|7
|6–½
|5–3
|3–2
|2–3½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.10
|1
|Brony Boy
|122
|1
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|2–4
|3–1½
|Gryder
|7.90
|5
|Foxborough
|122
|5
|4
|5–1½
|6–3
|6–3
|4–1½
|Velez
|7.00
|3
|Falcons Fury
|122
|3
|3
|4–2½
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–2½
|Hernandez
|38.30
|2
|Gone Rogue
|122
|2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|Espinoza
|23.90
|6
|Jeanne B
|119
|6
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|4–2½
|7
|Lopez, Jr.
|82.90
|7
|SCHNELL
|4.80
|2.80
|2.40
|4
|DYN O MITE
|2.60
|2.10
|1
|BRONY BOY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$5.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-5)
|$3.59
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-4-1)
|$18.90
Winner–Schnell Ch.c.2 by Star Guitar out of Wild About Marie, by Wildcat Heir. Bred by Brittlyn, Inc. (LA). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $143,391 Daily Double Pool $14,452 Exacta Pool $87,841 Superfecta Pool $52,456 Trifecta Pool $64,693. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-7-7) paid $48.20. Pick Three Pool $8,676.
SCHNELL stalked the lone leader from the two path, drifted into the lane, ranged up and took the lead past the three sixteenths pole, drifted out under left-handed urging near eighth pole and drew away. DYN O MITE stumbled badly at the start, chased off the inside, went around a rival and three wide into the turn, came four wide into the lane, rallied and was clearly second best. BRONY BOY set the pace inside, overtaken by the winner in mid-stretch and proved no match for the top pair. FOXBOROUGH shifted in at the start, raced between rivals then two wide on the turn, came out and lacked a bid when asked. FALCONS FURY raced in the two path to the lane, drifted out in the drive and weakened. GONE ROGUE traveled along the inside, came out into the lane and was never factor. JEANNE B chased outside a rival, three wide then drifted inward in upper stretch and weakened.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 26.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.67 46.61 58.58 1:04.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Calder Vale
|124
|1
|4
|4–½
|6–2
|2–hd
|1–nk
|Lopez, Jr.
|9.40
|7
|Tough to Break
|124
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2
|2–2½
|Bednar
|6.60
|4
|Wicked Blue
|120
|4
|1
|2–½
|3–1
|3–1
|3–2½
|Payeras
|10.80
|3
|Synsky
|120
|3
|3
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–3½
|Flores
|1.70
|6
|Tiger's Song
|120
|5
|6
|6–2½
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–5
|Fuentes
|1.90
|2
|Jay Boy
|120
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|Rojas Fernandez
|35.90
|8
|Shark Cat
|120
|7
|5
|3–1
|2–½
|6–2
|7
|Pereira
|6.00
|1
|CALDER VALE
|20.80
|8.80
|4.20
|7
|TOUGH TO BREAK
|9.20
|5.40
|4
|WICKED BLUE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$48.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$73.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-3)
|$141.48
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-7-4)
|$454.20
Winner–Calder Vale B.g.4 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Excessive Fashion, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by John Turner (CA). Trainer: Ricardo Zamora. Owner: Ricardo Zamora. Mutuel Pool $145,430 Daily Double Pool $14,056 Exacta Pool $81,536 Superfecta Pool $41,232 Trifecta Pool $56,378. Scratched–Cognac Cat.
$1 Pick Three (7-7-1) paid $132.00. Pick Three Pool $23,615. $1 Pick Four (5-7-7-1) 4 correct paid $844.50. Pick Four Pool $43,159. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-7-7-1) 5 correct paid $1,038.05. Pick Five Pool $164,717.
CALDER VALE broke out and bumped rival, stalked the top trio from a bit off the rail, moved out a path on the turn, angled outside TOUGH TO BREAK in the lane, surged late and got up in the final strides. TOUGH TO BREAK vied between for command, took a short lead into the turn, came three wide into the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch, led through the final furlong but was caught in the final strides. WICKED BLUE off alertly, vied for the lead from the inside into and around the turn, lost contact with the TOUGH TO BREAK in upper stretch and held the show. SYNSKY chased outside a rival then angled five wide around the turn and weakened late. TIGER'S SONG off the rail early then three deep into the turn, angled six wide around the bend and weakened in the drive. JAY BOY bumped at the start, traveled off the rail then angled in and saved ground to the lane and proved no menace. SHARK CAT vied for command three deep, fought back outside a rival and four wide into the lane, drifted in near the eighth pole and faded.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 26.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.94 46.34 1:12.71 1:25.94 1:38.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Bodega
|120
|8
|6
|6–1½
|6–1½
|4–2½
|1–2
|1–7
|Hernandez
|3.90
|3
|My Sunshine
|120
|3
|5
|4–2
|5–1
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|Fuentes
|6.50
|6
|Fort Dodge
|122
|6
|9
|9
|9
|6–2
|5–2
|3–2½
|Velez
|18.90
|7
|Prince Ricky
|120
|7
|1
|2–3
|2–5
|2–1
|3–2½
|4–3½
|Figueroa
|23.70
|5
|Four O'Five
|113
|5
|4
|5–½
|7–2
|7–2
|7–5
|5–2
|Flores
|41.30
|4
|Master Recovery
|120
|4
|8
|7–½
|4–1
|1–½
|4–1
|6–¾
|Flores
|0.70
|1
|Derby Star
|124
|1
|2
|3–2
|3–hd
|5–1
|6–½
|7–12
|Franco
|76.40
|9
|Zees Empire
|120
|9
|7
|8–4
|8–½
|8–3
|8–10
|8–34
|Diaz, Jr.
|104.80
|2
|Endless Tale
|124
|2
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Maldonado
|5.90
|8
|BODEGA
|9.80
|5.20
|4.00
|3
|MY SUNSHINE
|6.60
|4.60
|6
|FORT DODGE
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$180.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-3)
|$24.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-6-7)
|$123.25
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-3-6)
|$170.00
Winner–Bodega B.g.3 by Tapiture out of Exquisite Cassie, by King of Kings (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Rene Amescua. Owner: Richard Barton. Mutuel Pool $177,074 Daily Double Pool $13,896 Exacta Pool $91,128 Superfecta Pool $58,433 Trifecta Pool $67,357. Claimed–Master Recovery by CNG Racing Stables, De Alba, Cesar and Montenegro, Kathleen. Trainer: Cesar DeAlba. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-1-8) paid $182.20. Pick Three Pool $38,069.
BODEGA went three wide into the first turn, stalked up the backstretch, went three wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and drew off under urging then steady handling late. MY SUNSHINE raced a bit off the rail into the first turn, advanced off the inside, bid three deep leaving the turn and was outfinished by the winner. FORT DODGE trailed the field from the inside to the far turn, swung out leaving the bend, rallied late and gained the show. PRINCE RICKY raced three deep early then pressed the leader from the outside, lost a bit of ground then came back to gain command and clear into the far turn, fought back in the lane then gave way. FOUR O'FIVE raced along the inside then two wide into the lane and improved position. MASTER RECOVERY settled a bit off the rail, bid inside leaving the far turn but tired in the late stages. DERBY STAR stalked a bit off the rail then between runners, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a response. ZEES EMPIRE went four wide through the first turn, moved in on the backstretch and entered the second turn in the two path, tipped out three wide entering the stretch and was never a factor. ENDLESS TALE sped to the front and angled over to the inside, inched away on the backstretch, lost command and chased PRINCE RICKY into the far turn and tired in the lane.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 26.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.74 47.56 1:12.32 1:37.15 1:43.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Stay Golden
|121
|3
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|1–2
|1–nk
|Allen
|24.20
|7
|Blame It On Kitty
|121
|7
|7
|8
|4–hd
|4–2
|2–½
|2–3
|Maldonado
|1.50
|8
|Linfield
|118
|8
|5
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–2½
|Pereira
|28.80
|1
|Taste's Legend
|124
|1
|2
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–hd
|4–3
|4–½
|Hernandez
|1.20
|5
|Super Classic
|119
|5
|4
|5–½
|7–1
|7–3
|5–2
|5–12
|Franco
|20.10
|2
|Gryffindor
|119
|2
|3
|4–1
|5–hd
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–2½
|Velez
|9.20
|4
|Kidmon
|121
|4
|8
|7–½
|6–1
|5–hd
|7–4
|7–2½
|Espinoza
|7.80
|6
|Big Impression
|119
|6
|6
|6–hd
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Lopez, Jr.
|34.60
|3
|STAY GOLDEN
|50.40
|18.80
|9.20
|7
|BLAME IT ON KITTY
|3.80
|2.80
|8
|LINFIELD
|10.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$289.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$120.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-8-1)
|$504.09
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-7-8)
|$1,806.70
Winner–Stay Golden Ch.h.5 by Coil out of Whole Enchilada, by Stephen Got Even. Bred by Robert Olivas & Jesse Montes (CA). Trainer: Oscar Heredia. Owner: Olivas, Robert and Christine. Mutuel Pool $149,709 Daily Double Pool $17,791 Exacta Pool $77,222 Superfecta Pool $53,479 Trifecta Pool $61,742. Claimed–Blame It On Kitty by GNO Racing Club, O'Neill, Doug and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-8-3) paid $3,451.60. Pick Three Pool $22,630.
STAY GOLDEN dueled outside of TASTE'S LEGEND, emerged clear in the upper stretch, led through the lane and held urged right-handed urging. BLAME IT ON KITTY angled in soon after the start, raced outside a rival and two wide on the first turn, chased between foes into the far turn, came three wide into the lane, closed well inside the winner but was too late. LINFIELD stalked off the inside, four deep up the backstretch, continued four wide into the lane and kept on willingly. TASTE'S LEGEND dueled from the inside to the stretch, could not keep up nearing the three-sixteenths marked and weakened. SUPER CLASSIC went four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail and went four wide into the lane and lacked a rally when called upon. GRYFFINDOR three wide into the first turn, raced between then came three wide into the stretch and also failed to rally. KIDMON settled along the inside, moved forward up the backstretch, lost ground around the far turn and faded. BIG IMPRESSION four to five wide around the first turn, continued wide up the backstretch, angled in entering the far turn, came out into the lane and had little left for the drive.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, June 26.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.19 45.52 57.55
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Kirsch Truffle
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–8
|Espinoza
|1.50
|5
|Gemma Royal
|114
|5
|4
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–2½
|Centeno
|40.10
|4
|Casillalater
|117
|4
|2
|4–hd
|5–2
|3–½
|3–1
|Lopez
|9.00
|10
|Kuda Huraa
|120
|10
|6
|5–hd
|3–1½
|4–2½
|4–2½
|Maldonado
|10.50
|9
|Final Demand
|120
|9
|10
|8–5
|7–1
|6–1½
|5–4
|Hernandez
|8.20
|8
|Enchanting Moon
|120
|8
|9
|9–3
|9
|7–2
|6–2½
|Guce
|3.40
|2
|Lucky Daughter
|113
|2
|3
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–1
|7–4
|Flores
|5.10
|7
|Arrivederci Amore
|124
|7
|5
|7–1
|8–1
|9
|8–2½
|Rojas Fernandez
|120.40
|3
|Elemental
|124
|3
|7
|6–2
|6–2
|8–1
|9
|Bednar
|29.60
|6
|Bluegrass Boogie
|120
|6
|8
|10
|dnf
|Pereira
|25.30
|1
|KIRSCH TRUFFLE
|5.00
|3.60
|2.80
|5
|GEMMA ROYAL
|25.40
|13.60
|4
|CASILLALATER
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$246.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$60.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-10)
|$166.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-4-10-9)
|Carryover $3,328
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-5-4)
|$354.50
Winner–Kirsch Truffle Ch.f.4 by Trappe Shot out of Cherry Sherry, by Awesome Again. Bred by SF Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Marta Lynn Wile. Mutuel Pool $205,943 Daily Double Pool $45,991 Exacta Pool $112,169 Superfecta Pool $62,552 Super High Five Pool $4,361 Trifecta Pool $81,378. Scratched–Autumn Isabella, Gem of a Tiger.
$1 Pick Three (8-3-1) paid $850.40. Pick Three Pool $96,975. $1 Pick Four (1-8-3-1/11/12) 4 correct paid $8,221.80. Pick Four Pool $244,870. $2 Pick Six (7-7-1-8-3-1/11/12) 4 out of 6 paid $99.80. Pick Six Pool $22,257. Pick Six Carryover $11,891.
KIRSCH TRUFFLE had good early speed from the inside, set the pace through the turn, inched away in upper stretch, drifted out mid-stretch and drew off. GEMMA ROYAL stalked off the rail then three deep, bumped into the turn, came four wide into the lane, drifted in and bested the rest. CASILLALATER chased between rivals, bumped both sides entering the turn, exited three wide and held the show. KUDA HURAA chased six wide into the turn, five wide into the lane and lacked the needed late kick. FINAL DEMAND broke in and bumped at the start, forced out near the seven-sixteenths marker, came five wide into the lane and improved position. ENCHANTING MOON bumped both sides at the start, stalked off the rail, forced out into the turn, angled to the inside around the bend and finished willingly. LUCKY DAUGHTER bumped leaving the gate, stalked outside, bumped into the turn, raced two wide into the lane and gave way. ARRIVEDERCI AMORE bumped at the start then again into the turn, traveled four wide into the lane and had little left. ELEMENTAL bumped at the start, tracked the pacesetter off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out a bit in the lane and proved no menace BLUEGRASS BOOGIE raced between rivals early, lugged out and bumped into the turn, eased around the bend and pulled up near the eighth pole, then walked off following the race.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, June 27.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 7-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Our Romance
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|1-1
|20,000
|2
|Awesome Drive
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|2-1
|20,000
|3
|Some Royalty
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Golden Melodie
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Turkish Angel
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Marcelo Polanco
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Reds Tribal Heart
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Lisa Bernard
|10-1
|18,000
|7
|Rational
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mr Show Off
|Ramon Guce
|123
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|30,000
|2
|Press Briefing
|Heriberto Figueroa
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|30,000
|3
|Chase Cheeto
|Aaron Gryder
|123
|Rene Amescua
|12-1
|30,000
|4
|Mobjack
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|30,000
|5
|Geocas Street
|Geovanni Franco
|123
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|15-1
|30,000
|6
|Santiago's Tower
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Sal Gonzalez
|8-1
|30,000
|7
|Fiftyfive Chevy
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Luis Mendez
|5-2
|30,000
|8
|Most Sandisfactory
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Peter Miller
|8-5
|30,000
|9
|Sharp Speaker
|Austin Solis
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|30,000
|10
|Fight Me
|Evin Roman
|123
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|30,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Happy Hepo
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|2
|Holden the Lute
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|3
|Adare
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|12-1
|4
|Notre Dame
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|5
|Disco Ball
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|9-5
|6
|It Better Be Gold
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|7
|Vertical Threat
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Golden Image
|Mauro Donoe
|114
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|16,000
|2
|Georgian Road
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Sal Gonzalez
|6-1
|16,000
|3
|Suances Secret
|Victor Flores
|117
|Santos R. Perez
|12-1
|16,000
|4
|Mayan Warrior
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Steve Knapp
|8-5
|16,000
|5
|Shake N Fries
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Billy the Hott
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Martin F. Jones
|5-1
|14,000
|7
|Seven Oxen
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Cesar DeAlba
|9-2
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Love Your Life
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|7-2
|2
|Kenny Benny
|Christian Aragon
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|12-1
|3
|Ridgefield Rocket
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Brian T. Cunningham
|6-1
|4
|Tim's Buddy
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Marcia Stortz
|9-2
|5
|Royal Seeker
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Marcelo Polanco
|8-1
|6
|Market Sentiment
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|7
|Cause and Effect
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Daniel Azcarate
|15-1
|8
|Sokudo
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Jesus J. Uranga
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Baby Boo
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|2
|Stradari
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|O. J. Jauregui
|7-2
|3
|Square Peggy
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|8-1
|20,000
|4
|Stormin Ranger
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|5
|Rstars and Stripes
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|6
|Li'l Grazen
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|20,000
|7
|She's a Dime
|Evin Roman
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|8
|Dim Lights
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Queen of the Track
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|2
|Boomchicaboom
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|3
|Wishful
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Leonard Powell
|8-1
|4
|Sugar Pickel
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|5
|Hot On the Trail
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Gary Stute
|4-1
|6
|Rain Diva
|Evin Roman
|120
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|7
|Malibu Cat
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'SOI PHET STAKES (Cal Bred)'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Brandothebartender
|Umberto Rispoli
|119
|Craig Dollase
|5-1
|2
|King Abner
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|3
|Take the One O One
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|119
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|4
|Three Ay Em
|Aaron Gryder
|119
|Andrew Lerner
|10-1
|5
|Loud Mouth
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|6
|Grinning Tiger
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|8-1
|7
|Lymebyrd
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Angelo Tekos, Jr.
|8-1
|8
|Galilean
|Juan Hernandez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
NINTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Earle Gray
|Fernandez Rojas
|124
|Charles S. Treece
|15-1
|6,250
|2
|Hydrostatic
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Brian T. Cunningham
|8-1
|6,250
|3
|King Charlie
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Gary Stute
|8-1
|6,250
|4
|Jazzie Cat
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Edward R. Freeman
|10-1
|6,250
|5
|King Parker
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|9-2
|6,250
|6
|Captain N. Barron
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|5-1
|6,250
|7
|Toothless Wonder
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|6,250
|8
|Two Fifty Coup
|Victor Flores
|117
|Jerry Wallace, II
|3-1
|6,250
|9
|Johann's Command
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Richard Rosales
|20-1
|6,250
|10
|Mercy Rule
|Evin Roman
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|6,250
