Horse racing newsletter: TVG handicappers showing a profit

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, June 28. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 7-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.61 45.87 57.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 War Watch 124 3 2 3–1½ 3–2½ 1–½ 1–1½ Bednar 5.30 5 Irish Ballad 114 5 5 5 5 5 2–nk Centeno 1.80 2 American All Star 124 2 3 2–1 2–1 2–3 3–4 Orduna-Rojas 1.30 4 Lake Show 124 4 4 4–2 4–2½ 4–hd 4–6 Flores 31.10 1 Abdication 124 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 3–1 5 Guce 3.40

3 WAR WATCH 12.60 4.20 2.40 5 IRISH BALLAD 3.20 2.20 2 AMERICAN ALL STAR 2.10

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $14.20 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $24.10

Winner–War Watch Dbb.c.4 by Acclamation out of Sister Esperanza, by Strong Hope. Bred by Old English Rancho & Bruce Headley (CA). Trainer: Keith E. Craigmyle. Owner: Keith E. Craigmyle. Mutuel Pool $70,656 Exacta Pool $31,486 Trifecta Pool $26,165. Scratched–none.

WAR WATCH broke in and bumped AMERICAN ALL STAR, stalked three wide into the turn, moved out some and bid three deep into the lane, gained command mid-stretch and drew clear under left-handed urging and hand urging to the wire. IRISH BALLAD reserved in the opening stages, angled in and entered the turn two wide, moved to the rail then angled back out into the three path, came out further at the top of the lane and closed strongly for second. AMERICAN ALL STAR bumped both sides at the start, chased then went up inside to duel around the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, then could not match the winner in the final furlong and lost the place. LAKE SHOW outside a rival then four wide into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend, then passed a tired rival. ABDICATION broke through the gate prior to the start, brushed from the outside leaving the gate, sped clear from the inside then set the pace off the rail, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, vied between to the three-sixteenths, then gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.88 46.23 58.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Jazz Hands 122 2 1 1–1 1–2 1–6 1–11 Gutierrez 5.90 6 Investment Account 122 4 4 4 2–1 2–1 2–2½ Pereira 1.40 5 Proud Musket 122 3 3 3–½ 3–4 3–6 3–9 Maldonado 3.50 1 Tripp a Matic 122 1 2 2–hd 4 4 4 Fuentes 1.40

2 JAZZ HANDS 13.80 3.60 6 INVESTMENT ACCOUNT 3.00 5 PROUD MUSKET

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $56.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $20.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-1) $3.56 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $48.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (3-4) $12.20

Winner–Jazz Hands Ch.c.2 by Square Eddie out of Nicole and Ben, by Russian Courage. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $49,774 Daily Double Pool $15,424 Exacta Pool $20,376 Superfecta Pool $4,246 Trifecta Pool $10,831. Scratched–Alpine Thunder, Proud Lion.

JAZZ HANDS bumped by PROUD MUSKET leaving the gate, set the pace between then cleared into the turn, drifted out despite rider's effort to keep him inside, kicked clear in the lane, widened in the final furlong and ridden out to the line. INVESTMENT ACCOUNT four deep in the beginning then went four wide into the turn, kept in that path to the lane and bested the rest. PROUD MUSKET broke in and bumped JAZZ HANDS, attended the pace three deep, between runners into the turn, cut inside of the winner around the bend, and lacked further response. TRIPP A MATIC fowardly placed from the inside, lugged out and dropped back on the turn and faded in the drive.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.93 45.39 57.28 1:03.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Candy Zip 124 5 5 4–½ 3–hd 1–hd 1–1½ Guce 1.00 3 Santaluz Dreamin 124 3 2 3–1 4–3 2–1 2–1¼ Rojas Fernandez 2.90 6 Malibu Bay 124 6 4 2–½ 1–hd 3–2½ 3–8 Pereira 6.20 4 Chrisiscookin 124 4 1 1–hd 2–1 4–4 4–1 Orduna-Rojas 6.90 7 Lead Star 117 7 7 6–2½ 6–1 6–1 5–4 Flores 22.10 2 Whatsittoya 124 2 3 5–½ 5–½ 5–hd 6–hd Maldonado 7.10 1 Quantum Force 122 1 6 7 7 7 7 Sanchez 49.50

5 CANDY ZIP 4.00 3.00 2.10 3 SANTALUZ DREAMIN 3.40 2.60 6 MALIBU BAY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-4) $6.24 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $23.50

Winner–Candy Zip Ch.h.5 by Sidney's Candy out of Zip Gun, by City Zip. Bred by Sugar Maple Farm (NY). Trainer: Robert A. Bean. Owner: Bean Acres, LLC. Mutuel Pool $92,788 Daily Double Pool $6,609 Exacta Pool $47,828 Superfecta Pool $28,013 Trifecta Pool $35,958. Claimed–Santaluz Dreamin by Felipe Recendez. Trainer: Daniel Azcarate. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-2-5) paid $133.20. Pick Three Pool $24,295. $1 Consolation Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $12.50.

CANDY ZIP up closer four deep then chased outside a rival, angled four wide on the turn, challenged four deep at the top of the lane, dueled with SANTALUZ DREAMIN in deep stretch and edged clear. SANTALUZ DREAMIN showed speed between rivals then pressed from the inside, outpaced around the turn then came back along the rail to take control in upper stretch, dueled with CANDY ZIP while drifting to the rail went gamely to the finish. MALIBU BAY stalked from the outside, dueled and gained a short lead at the three-eighths pole, vied between to the eighth pole but could not match the top pair. CHRISISCOOKIN sped to the front, dueled in the two path on the turn, vied between into the lane and faded. LEAD STAR tracked wide up the backstretch, took the turn four wide and never rallied. WHATSITTOYA forwardly placed inside, dropped back around the turn, two path into the stretch and weakened. QUANTUM FORCE raced two to three wide into the lane and made no impact.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.12 45.56 57.95

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Victor's Show 124 1 2 5–1½ 4–2 2–hd 1–½ Hernandez 3.50 10 Git On Your Pulpit 124 9 8 4–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 2–hd Franco 3.30 9 U. S. Danger 120 8 3 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1½ 3–3 Gutierrez 3.00 5 Stay Legendary 110 4 1 1–hd 2–2 4–5 4–5 Centeno 28.30 7 Smiling Crewe 120 6 5 7–2 7–hd 6–1 5–¾ Fuentes 4.90 3 Doheny Beach 124 2 6 8–1½ 8–2 5–½ 6–5 Velez 51.50 4 Hungarian Storm 120 3 7 6–1 6–1 8–2 7–½ Pereira 3.60 6 Happy Boi Lucky 124 5 9 9 9 9 8–½ Guce 26.40 8 Party With Daddy 124 7 4 3–hd 5–2½ 7–½ 9 Aragon 54.00

2 VICTOR'S SHOW 9.00 4.60 3.80 10 GIT ON YOUR PULPIT 4.60 3.20 9 U. S. DANGER 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $17.40 $1 EXACTA (2-10) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-9-5) $41.00 $1 TRIFECTA (2-10-9) $55.80

Winner–Victor's Show Dbb.g.6 by Victor's Cry out of Minstrel Show, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Windways Farm Limited (KY). Trainer: Eoin G. Harty. Owner: Equilete Stable. Mutuel Pool $107,161 Daily Double Pool $11,088 Exacta Pool $51,089 Superfecta Pool $27,345 Trifecta Pool $34,917. Scratched–Sensuous, Street Demand. $1 Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $75.40. Pick Three Pool $10,552.

VICTOR'S SHOW allowed to settle from a bit off the rail, moved out on the turn and angled four wide leaving the bend, closed well from the outside and prevailed with left-handed encouragement. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT chased outside a rival, went three wide around the turn, rallied down the stretch and gained the place between runners in the closing moments. U. S. DANGER dueled from the outside, kicked clear mid-stretch but got run down in the final yards. STAY LEGENDARY quickly jumped to the front while breaking inward, dueled from the inside around the turn, fought back in the lane and weakened late. SMILING CREWE settled early, raced outside a rival, five wide leaving the bend and summoned a mild rally. DOHENY BEACH saved ground into the lane and showed a mild response to improved position. HUNGARIAN STORM mid-pack early, four wide exiting the turn and lacked a rally. HAPPY BOI LUCKY chased off the rail, went two to three wide into the stretch and never threatened. PARTY WITH DADDY raced in range a bit off the rail, kept in the two path to the drive, came out past the quarter pole and faded.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.04 45.62 58.02 1:04.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Awesome Alessandra 120 6 1 2–1 2–1 1–1 1–1 Maldonado 5.20 5 Magnolia's Hope 124 5 4 3–1 3–2 2–hd 2–1½ Gonzalez 5.00 3 Scream and Shout 120 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–5 3–4 Velez 0.60 4 Big Passion 120 4 5 6–6 6–2½ 5–2 4–3 Figueroa 45.90 1 Daddys Real Diva 124 1 3 4–2 4–2½ 4–1½ 5–½ Pereira 13.30 7 Thick Smoke 110 7 7 7 7 6–5 6–15 Centeno 6.10 2 Fog Lifter 120 2 6 5–½ 5–2 7 7 Delgadillo 36.30

6 AWESOME ALESSANDRA 12.40 5.20 2.40 5 MAGNOLIA'S HOPE 4.80 2.60 3 SCREAM AND SHOUT 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $60.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $26.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4) $54.01 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $51.80

Winner–Awesome Alessandra Ch.f.3 by Run Brother Ron out of Lexi's Song, by Desert Classic. Bred by George Schmitt & Mary Clare Schmitt (CA). Trainer: Marcia Stortz. Owner: Meister, Richard, Orsi, Bernardo, Schmitt, George F., Schmitt, Mary Clare and Stortz, Marcia. Mutuel Pool $170,897 Daily Double Pool $12,696 Exacta Pool $85,784 Superfecta Pool $44,916 Trifecta Pool $58,018. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $41.20. Pick Three Pool $36,258. $1 Pick Four (2-5-2-6) 4 correct paid $530.70. Pick Four Pool $70,151. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-5-2-6) 5 correct paid $2,944.70. Pick Five Pool $239,691.

AWESOME ALESSANDRA dueled with SCREAM AND SHOUT for the lead into and around the turn and three wide into the stretch, inched clear approaching the eighth pole and stayed clear under urging. MAGNOLIA'S HOPE stalked off the inside, three wide then tipped out a path, chased the winner willingly through the drive but lacked the needed late punch. SCREAM AND SHOUT dueled from the inside and was outfinished in the final furlong. BIG PASSION raced outside a rival then three wide leaving the bend and finished evenly in the late stages. DADDYS REAL DIVA well placed behind the top pair, stalked from the inside then angled out at the top of the stretch and lacked a bid. THICK SMOKE unhurried from the outside, angled in approaching the turn, left the turn two wide and failed to rally. FOG LIFTER tracked a bit off the rail, two wide into the lane and was eased late.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.21 46.13 58.14 1:04.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dozo 120 6 5 3–½ 1–hd 1–hd 1–ns Pereira 0.60 5 Jillsreward 124 5 6 5–hd 5–1 2–1 2–1¾ Orduna-Rojas 16.20 1 Bella Renella 120 1 1 7 6–1 3–hd 3–3½ Diaz, Jr. 9.80 7 Boolicious 124 7 7 6–1 7 6–1 4–½ Velez 13.90 3 Tick Tock 124 3 2 1–hd 3–1 4–hd 5–½ Fuentes 2.80 4 Don't Stop Lookin 113 4 3 2–½ 2–hd 5–2 6–6 Flores 10.40 2 Gallantlystreaming 116 2 4 4–1 4–½ 7 7 Donoe 33.40

6 DOZO 3.20 2.80 2.40 5 JILLSREWARD 9.40 6.00 1 BELLA RENELLA 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-7) $17.35 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $57.20

Winner–Dozo Ch.f.3 by Coil out of Madoffwiththemoney, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Frank Aldrich & Marysue Aldrich (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Aldrich, Frank and Aldrich, MarySue. Mutuel Pool $203,782 Daily Double Pool $25,958 Exacta Pool $115,315 Superfecta Pool $52,420 Trifecta Pool $74,858. Claimed–Dozo by Little Red Feather Racing, Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $61.20. Pick Three Pool $29,020.

DOZO brushed at the start, showed speed five deep early then vied three deep around the turn and four wide into the stretch, led in upper stretch, dueled with the runner-up in the final furlong and gamely held. JILLSREWARD bumped leaving the gate, stalked the pace battled to the turn, swung five wide, rallied widest, dueled with DOZO in deep stretch and missed. BELLA RENELLA chased from the inside then moved out into the three path, steered out further in the lane and put in a mild bid to earn the show. BOOLICIOUS tracked outside a rival, went four wide into the lane, drifted in some mid-stretch and kept on for a minor award. TICK TOCK vied for command three deep then two wide through the turn, challenged to mid stretch and weakened. DON'T STOP LOOKIN broke out and bumped rival, vied four deep then between foes around the turn, fought back to the three-sixteenths pole and also weekend. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) showed speed between runners, outpaced around the turn, cut the corner into the lane and faded.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.65 45.03 57.12 1:03.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Short of Ez 122 4 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–¾ Espinoza 3.00 5 Rinse and Repeat 124 5 7 5–hd 4–½ 3–hd 2–1¼ Gryder 3.70 1 Tizhotndusty 120 1 6 4–1 3–hd 4–2 3–½ Franco 10.30 9 Let's Rejoyce 120 9 4 6–hd 6–2 6–2 4–½ Gonzalez 7.00 3 Goldie's Hills 124 3 8 9 8–½ 5–½ 5–hd Velez 26.30 2 Without Malice 120 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 6–4 Maldonado 74.50 6 Ready for a Fight 120 6 5 7–1 9 7–hd 7–½ Pereira 12.10 7 Square Deal 120 7 9 8–2 7–hd 9 8–2½ Hernandez 1.70 8 Project Leader 120 8 3 3–½ 5–1 8–½ 9 Figueroa 35.30

4 SHORT OF EZ 8.00 4.20 3.60 5 RINSE AND REPEAT 4.80 3.60 1 TIZHOTNDUSTY 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $9.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $17.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-9) $63.71 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $116.20

Winner–Short of Ez Ch.g.6 by Don'tsellmeshort out of Ez Money Honey, by Royal Egyptian. Bred by Roy L. Tyra (CA). Trainer: Rosemary Trela. Owner: Brian Trela. Mutuel Pool $209,126 Daily Double Pool $22,984 Exacta Pool $109,551 Superfecta Pool $54,752 Trifecta Pool $74,074. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $65.30. Pick Three Pool $62,821.

SHORT OF EZ chased outside the leaded, moved up to press between briefly then along the leader, headed foe three wide into the stretch, drifted out near the eighth pole and held under strong urging. RINSE AND REPEAT chased off the rail, spit foes on the turn, shifted inward at the top of the lane, summoned a bid outside the leader but was floated out near the eighth pole and kept on for the place. TIZHOTNDUSTY stalked from the inside, bid in upper stretch but got outkicked in the final furlong. LET'S REJOYCE stalked outside, went four wide then five wide leaving the turn, drifted inward in the final furlong and summoned a late bid. GOLDIE'S HILLS traveled a bit off the rail then saved ground into the lane and finished well. WITHOUT MALICE set the pace under pressure from the outside, led in the two path through the bend, resisted to the sixteenth pole then weakened late. READY FOR A FIGHT chased outside a rival, steadied between at the three-eighths marker, came four wide into the lane and had little lefto for the drive. SQUARE DEAL off a bit slow to begin, five wide into the stretch and made no impact. PROJECT LEADER showed early speed three deep, chased four wide to the lane, drifted in past the three-sixteenths pole and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.18 46.64 1:11.34 1:23.81 1:36.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Diva in Charge 124 4 3 4–½ 4–1 4–1 2–½ 1–1½ Maldonado 7.50 1 Miss Tokyo 121 1 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–2½ Delgadillo 16.30 4 Tiz Wonderfully 124 3 1 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 3–2 3–2 Pereira 3.60 6 Eternal Endeavour 121 5 5 7 7 5–1 4–1 4–3 Diaz, Jr. 2.20 3 Paige Runner 124 2 4 3–2 3–½ 3–hd 5–2 5–1 Figueroa 12.10 8 Kookie Gal 121 7 7 6–½ 5–hd 6–5 6–8 6–13 Hernandez 1.50 7 Brahms Command 121 6 6 5–hd 6–½ 7 7 7 Gutierrez 77.60

5 DIVA IN CHARGE 17.00 7.00 4.20 1 MISS TOKYO 12.80 6.60 4 TIZ WONDERFULLY 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $62.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $74.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-6) $208.33 $1 TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $374.40

Winner–Diva in Charge Ch.f.4 by Will Take Charge out of Sweetest Sound, by Smart Strike. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Alesia, Sharon, Osborne, Paul and Van Doren, Paul. Mutuel Pool $201,212 Daily Double Pool $17,190 Exacta Pool $96,591 Superfecta Pool $47,707 Trifecta Pool $64,568. Scratched–Charmingslew. $1 Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $60.50. Pick Three Pool $35,677.

DIVA IN CHARGE went four deep into the first turn then stalked off the rail, took the second turn four wide, closed outside the leader and drove clear. MISS TOKYO set the pace inside a pair rivals then inched away on the backstretch, felt pressure again leaving the far turn but kicked away from the rival once more, led through the drive but could hold off the late charge from the winner. TIZ WONDERFULLY three deep into the first turn, prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the leader once again leaving the far turn, lost contact in upper stretch, drifted in and held the show. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) chased outside a rival, between runners on the second turn, entered the stretch three wide and flattened. PAIGE RUNNER between rivals into the first turn, stalked a bit off the rail, cut the corner into the stretch then came out a bit, urged in the drive then eased in the final furlong. KOOKIE GAL bumped at the start, reserved early near the inside, saved ground into the lane, shifted out at the three-sixteenths pole and never rallied. BRAHMS COMMAND broke out and bumped at the start, went four wide into the first turn, outside a rival on the backstretch, four wide on the far turn and was eased late.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$30,000. Time 22.77 46.31 1:11.76 1:24.74 1:37.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mongolian Wind 120 4 8 8–2 4–1 3–½ 2–hd 1–nk Sanchez 40.10 8 Beaumont Beaux 124 7 4 3–2 3–½ 4–2 1–hd 2–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 12.50 3 Big Cheddar 124 3 1 2–½ 2–2 2–½ 3–1 3–ns Delgadillo 2.30 6 Dr. Hoffman 120 6 9 9 8–2½ 6–2 5–2 4–1¾ Hernandez 2.40 10 Trojan Magic 124 9 3 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 4–2 5–2½ Fuentes 5.60 5 Premier League 124 5 6 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 6–7 6–5 Blanc 18.90 1 Twirling Derby 120 1 2 6–½ 7–½ 8–20 7–½ 7–3½ Franco 33.10 9 Next Revolt 120 8 5 4–hd 6–1 7–1½ 8 8 Espinoza 2.90 2 Infatuate 120 2 7 7–hd 9 9 dnf Maldonado 68.20

4 MONGOLIAN WIND 82.20 26.60 9.00 8 BEAUMONT BEAUX 13.00 5.80 3 BIG CHEDDAR 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $778.40 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $400.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-3-6) $565.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-3-6-10) Carryover $34,698 $1 TRIFECTA (4-8-3) $2,336.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-7) $17.80

Winner–Mongolian Wind B.g.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Heckuva Good Time, by Afternoon Deelites. Bred by Daguadorj Ganbaatar (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $286,967 Daily Double Pool $65,128 Exacta Pool $131,280 Superfecta Pool $74,195 Super High Five Pool $31,557 Trifecta Pool $88,985. Scratched–Inesperado. $1 Pick Three (4-5-4) paid $2,356.00. Pick Three Pool $85,231. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-5-7) paid $48.20. $1 Pick Four (6-4-5-4) 4 correct paid $3,374.80. Pick Four Pool $463,131. $2 Pick Six (2-6-6-4-5-4) 5 out of 6 paid $2,727.40. Pick Six Pool $47,649. Pick Six Carryover $25,456.

MONGOLIAN WIND went four wide into the first turn then angled in, advanced off the rail up the backstretch, rallied along the inside and edged BEAUMONT BEAUX nearing the wire. BEAUMONT BEAUX raced between then outside a rival, four wide into the lane then moved out further at the top of the stretch, challenged and led at the eighth pole but was edged late by the winner. BIG CHEDDAR broke well then angled to the inside, stalked the pace then bid three wide into the stretch, drifted out in upper stretch, took control past the three-sixteenths pole but could not keep pace with the top pair in the closing moments. DR. HOFFMAN raced off the rail ,drifted four wide into the lane and finished well. TROJAN MAGIC sped clear from the outside set the pace in the two path to the stretch, asked at the top of the lane, fought back to the eighth marker and weakened late. PREMIER LEAGUE stalked between then outside a rival, angled in on the second turn and could not find more in the late stages. TWIRLING DERBY settled early from the inside, saved ground around the factor turn, came out a bit and was never a factor. NEXT REVOLT mid-pack in the early going, raced wide throughout, fanned five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. INFATUATE went three wide into the first turn, raced outside a rival on the backstretch or four wide, eased on the far turn and walked off.