Horse racing newsletter: Los Al puts another meeting in the books

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we have some pretty interesting—and different--stewards’ minutes.

We’re glad to have the stewards’ rulings back in the Monday newsletter. This closes the books on rulings by the Santa Anita stewards.

In a matter of self-disclosure, the first week of Los Alamitos is up and posted but we’re going to save them for next week given the number we have from Santa Anita. The reason it’s worth disclosing is I am often very critical of the stewards and the California Horse Racing Board for not posting minutes in a timely matter. So, this one is on me.

Let’s get to them.

--Jockey agent Derek Lawson was fined $200 for failure to conduct business in a proper manner after a complaint was brought against him by trainer Jeff Mullins. It was said that Lawson, who represents Flavien Prat, backed out of a commitment to have Prat ride Unbridled Ethos on June 20. Instead, Prat rode Silardi, who won the race. Unbridled Ethos finished third. The stewards, in their minutes, took a shot at Lawson saying he “is not a novice when it comes to the late cancellation of jockey engagements.”

--Trainer Ian Kruljac was fined $200 for using foul language directed at Aimee Nakagawa, executive assistant to the state veterinarian, on Jan. 9. According to the stewards, he used the “F bomb” a couple of times at Nakagawa on the phone in reference to examining veterinarian Jay Deluhery. Kruljac admitted using foul language. The stewards also noted that 25 months ago, Kruljac was fined $500 for an outburst against CHRB veterinarian Tim Grande. The stewards added: “Hopefully, Mr. Kruljac’s demeanor improves before alienating any more of the very professional equine practitioners working on the front and back side at Santa Anita.” It was a majority decision as steward Luis Jauregui voted for a $500 fine.

--Veterinarian Karen Valko was fined $1,000 for signing the “Recommended for removal from the veterinarian list,” without properly examining the horse. The horse, Perfectly Majestic, was in Kentucky on Nov. 17, 2019, when the form was signed by Valko, who was at Del Mar. Valko said she signed the form because she knew the horse well and regularly examined him at the ranch prior to shipping. The horse had last raced Nov. 25, 2018 prior to going to Kentucky. Since arriving, he has run four times, finishing seventh, third, ninth and eighth.

--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $300 for excessive use of the riding crop. While riding Agent Zero to an eighth-place finish in the eighth race on June 14, Figueroa used the crop 12 times in the final two furlongs.

--Jockey Abel Cedillo was suspended for three days (June 26, 27, 28) for careless riding aboard Solo Animo in the fifth race on June 14. Solo Animo was disqualified from third to fifth. A film review showed Solo Animo shifting off his straight path, leading to contact with second-place finisher Absolute Unit, who in turn gave Inch, the fifth-place finisher, a significant bump. As is customary, jockeys are allowed to ride in designated races during a suspension and Cedillo did, finishing fifth in the Soi Phet Stakes at Los Alamitos.

--Owner/trainer Oscar Heredia was fined $200 for running a horse that he owns under the name of another trainer. Heredia said he left the horse in the care of another trainer while he was away in Utah. It’s a confusing set of facts in the stewards’ minutes list the date of the race as March 2, 2019 and the ruling lists the date as Feb. 9, 2019. The name of the horse or the other trainer are not listed. Even the stewards seemed at odds in that it was a majority decision as two stewards believed that Heredia shared in the earnings and steward Kim Sawyer did not.

--Owner Sam Herzberg, running as Sterling Racing, was fined $400 for transferring a horse from one barn to another after the horse was drawn into a race. Trainer Simon Callaghan contacted the stewards on June 19 that World Affairs was moved to the barn of Mark Glatt and would be running in the 11th race on June 20. The horse was scratched by order of the stewards, who believed that the move compromised the integrity of the “trainer’s insurer rule.” Herzberg accepted and understood the thinking behind the decision.

--Veterinarian Ted Simpson was fined $200 for failure to report a treatment on Zestfull on Aug. 31, 2019. On Sept. 15, Zestfull, trained by Mark Glatt, tested positive for Triamcilolone Acetonide, a corticosteroid. The positive was the result of treatment by Simpson, which was not listed in the “Veterinary Confidential Report.” An attorney for Simpson said it was nothing more than a “clerical error.”

--Trainer Antonio Garcia was fined $500 for allowing someone else to train his horse while listed as the trainer of record. Antonio Garcia, who the stewards referred to as “honest,” said that owner Mario Garcia had more to do with the day-to-day training of the horse than he did. The horse, who ran on Feb. 3, was not named but is believed to be Sidecheering, since Antonio Garcia is a part-owner. The horse, along with a stable pony, was not stabled in Antonio Garcia’s main shed row according to the minutes. Mario Garcia has a training license.

--Owner Mario Lopez Garcia was fined $200 for training a horse without a valid license. (See above.) Garcia was also restored in good standing after he was suspended when he failed to show for a hearing on June 6. He spoke to the stewards on June 19 and explained that he was an assistant trainer in Florida. He was also told he needs to update his address with the CHRB as he is still listed as living in California.

--Jockey Mike Smith was fined $100 for using a riding crop on his mount, Ax Man, four times in the final furlong without giving the horse a chance to respond in the seventh race on June 20. Three times is the allowable limit. Smith agreed with the stewards. Ax Man won the allowance race by a nose.

--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $100 for using his riding crop on his mount, Red Lark, four times in the stretch without giving the horse a chance to respond in the second race on June 20. Red Lark finished second in the race, the Wilshire Stakes.

A fond and happy farewell

Since I haven’t been to the track since March 7, I missed the retirement of one of the nicest people on the face of the earth. Mike Schneider has called it a career after writing racing charts for the last 27 years. There is hardly a friendlier face in the press box and his enthusiasm has never waned. Luckily, Steve Andersen, of the Daily Racing Form, was more on top of things than I was and wrote this story. Just click here.

Here’s what appeared in the stewards’ minutes.

“Equibase chart caller Mike Schneider will be ‘calling it a career’ after [June 21’s] twelfth race. Mike and his wife Kathleen will be moving to New Orleans next week to begin what we wish to be a happy and healthy retirement. Mike began working for ‘The Daily Racing Form’ in 1985 in the Bay Area and later replaced Jon White in the Southern California press box in1993. Like Jon White, Mike is a true professional whose written description of the running of a race is as good as anyone in the country. Like Sandy Koufax, he’s retiring while performing at a very high level. He will be missed by everyone he worked with in California racing the last several decades.”

That’s a stewards’ opinion that everyone can agree on.

Los Alamitos daytime review

It’s a wrap on this year’s Los Alamitos summer meeting and according to Jack Liebau, vice president of the Los Alamitos Racing Assn., said mutuel handle was up 25% over comparable dates last year.

“I think this is important for the overall financial health of Southern California racing,” Liebau told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “Although some might disagree, I see it as a positive that so many different connections were able to win races during these seven days. We also ran a pair of graded stakes during the two weeks and saw a couple of serious Kentucky Derby contenders in Uncle Chuck and Cezanne.”

As for the feature on the final day, A Melis won the $40,000 maiden special for Cal-bred fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs. She took the lead on the far turn and won by an easy four lengths.

A Melis paid $5.40, $3.80 and $2.80. Althea Gibson was second and Elgofranco finished third. Tim Yakteen was the winning trainer with Drayden Van Dyke as the jockey.

Through the meet, 43 different trainers won the 57 races that were run.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Unilateral ($5.80)

Woodbine (7): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs. Winner: Above All Names ($16.50)

Woodbine (9): $125,000 Fury Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Curlin’s Voyage ($4.60)

Woodbine (11): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Afleet Katherine ($61.40)

Prairie Meadow (8): $100,000 Iowa Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Acre ($8.90)

Prairie Meadow (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Iowa Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Flat Out Speed ($20.40)

Prairie Meadow (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Cornhusker Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Night Ops ($4.80)

Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.

