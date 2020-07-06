Horse racing newsletter: Los Al puts another meeting in the books
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we have some pretty interesting—and different--stewards’ minutes.
We’re glad to have the stewards’ rulings back in the Monday newsletter. This closes the books on rulings by the Santa Anita stewards.
Off to the races
In a matter of self-disclosure, the first week of Los Alamitos is up and posted but we’re going to save them for next week given the number we have from Santa Anita. The reason it’s worth disclosing is I am often very critical of the stewards and the California Horse Racing Board for not posting minutes in a timely matter. So, this one is on me.
Let’s get to them.
--Jockey agent Derek Lawson was fined $200 for failure to conduct business in a proper manner after a complaint was brought against him by trainer Jeff Mullins. It was said that Lawson, who represents Flavien Prat, backed out of a commitment to have Prat ride Unbridled Ethos on June 20. Instead, Prat rode Silardi, who won the race. Unbridled Ethos finished third. The stewards, in their minutes, took a shot at Lawson saying he “is not a novice when it comes to the late cancellation of jockey engagements.”
--Trainer Ian Kruljac was fined $200 for using foul language directed at Aimee Nakagawa, executive assistant to the state veterinarian, on Jan. 9. According to the stewards, he used the “F bomb” a couple of times at Nakagawa on the phone in reference to examining veterinarian Jay Deluhery. Kruljac admitted using foul language. The stewards also noted that 25 months ago, Kruljac was fined $500 for an outburst against CHRB veterinarian Tim Grande. The stewards added: “Hopefully, Mr. Kruljac’s demeanor improves before alienating any more of the very professional equine practitioners working on the front and back side at Santa Anita.” It was a majority decision as steward Luis Jauregui voted for a $500 fine.
--Veterinarian Karen Valko was fined $1,000 for signing the “Recommended for removal from the veterinarian list,” without properly examining the horse. The horse, Perfectly Majestic, was in Kentucky on Nov. 17, 2019, when the form was signed by Valko, who was at Del Mar. Valko said she signed the form because she knew the horse well and regularly examined him at the ranch prior to shipping. The horse had last raced Nov. 25, 2018 prior to going to Kentucky. Since arriving, he has run four times, finishing seventh, third, ninth and eighth.
--Jockey Heriberto Figueroa was fined $300 for excessive use of the riding crop. While riding Agent Zero to an eighth-place finish in the eighth race on June 14, Figueroa used the crop 12 times in the final two furlongs.
--Jockey Abel Cedillo was suspended for three days (June 26, 27, 28) for careless riding aboard Solo Animo in the fifth race on June 14. Solo Animo was disqualified from third to fifth. A film review showed Solo Animo shifting off his straight path, leading to contact with second-place finisher Absolute Unit, who in turn gave Inch, the fifth-place finisher, a significant bump. As is customary, jockeys are allowed to ride in designated races during a suspension and Cedillo did, finishing fifth in the Soi Phet Stakes at Los Alamitos.
--Owner/trainer Oscar Heredia was fined $200 for running a horse that he owns under the name of another trainer. Heredia said he left the horse in the care of another trainer while he was away in Utah. It’s a confusing set of facts in the stewards’ minutes list the date of the race as March 2, 2019 and the ruling lists the date as Feb. 9, 2019. The name of the horse or the other trainer are not listed. Even the stewards seemed at odds in that it was a majority decision as two stewards believed that Heredia shared in the earnings and steward Kim Sawyer did not.
--Owner Sam Herzberg, running as Sterling Racing, was fined $400 for transferring a horse from one barn to another after the horse was drawn into a race. Trainer Simon Callaghan contacted the stewards on June 19 that World Affairs was moved to the barn of Mark Glatt and would be running in the 11th race on June 20. The horse was scratched by order of the stewards, who believed that the move compromised the integrity of the “trainer’s insurer rule.” Herzberg accepted and understood the thinking behind the decision.
--Veterinarian Ted Simpson was fined $200 for failure to report a treatment on Zestfull on Aug. 31, 2019. On Sept. 15, Zestfull, trained by Mark Glatt, tested positive for Triamcilolone Acetonide, a corticosteroid. The positive was the result of treatment by Simpson, which was not listed in the “Veterinary Confidential Report.” An attorney for Simpson said it was nothing more than a “clerical error.”
--Trainer Antonio Garcia was fined $500 for allowing someone else to train his horse while listed as the trainer of record. Antonio Garcia, who the stewards referred to as “honest,” said that owner Mario Garcia had more to do with the day-to-day training of the horse than he did. The horse, who ran on Feb. 3, was not named but is believed to be Sidecheering, since Antonio Garcia is a part-owner. The horse, along with a stable pony, was not stabled in Antonio Garcia’s main shed row according to the minutes. Mario Garcia has a training license.
--Owner Mario Lopez Garcia was fined $200 for training a horse without a valid license. (See above.) Garcia was also restored in good standing after he was suspended when he failed to show for a hearing on June 6. He spoke to the stewards on June 19 and explained that he was an assistant trainer in Florida. He was also told he needs to update his address with the CHRB as he is still listed as living in California.
--Jockey Mike Smith was fined $100 for using a riding crop on his mount, Ax Man, four times in the final furlong without giving the horse a chance to respond in the seventh race on June 20. Three times is the allowable limit. Smith agreed with the stewards. Ax Man won the allowance race by a nose.
--Jockey Drayden Van Dyke was fined $100 for using his riding crop on his mount, Red Lark, four times in the stretch without giving the horse a chance to respond in the second race on June 20. Red Lark finished second in the race, the Wilshire Stakes.
A fond and happy farewell
Since I haven’t been to the track since March 7, I missed the retirement of one of the nicest people on the face of the earth. Mike Schneider has called it a career after writing racing charts for the last 27 years. There is hardly a friendlier face in the press box and his enthusiasm has never waned. Luckily, Steve Andersen, of the Daily Racing Form, was more on top of things than I was and wrote this story. Just click here.
Here’s what appeared in the stewards’ minutes.
“Equibase chart caller Mike Schneider will be ‘calling it a career’ after [June 21’s] twelfth race. Mike and his wife Kathleen will be moving to New Orleans next week to begin what we wish to be a happy and healthy retirement. Mike began working for ‘The Daily Racing Form’ in 1985 in the Bay Area and later replaced Jon White in the Southern California press box in1993. Like Jon White, Mike is a true professional whose written description of the running of a race is as good as anyone in the country. Like Sandy Koufax, he’s retiring while performing at a very high level. He will be missed by everyone he worked with in California racing the last several decades.”
That’s a stewards’ opinion that everyone can agree on.
Los Alamitos daytime review
It’s a wrap on this year’s Los Alamitos summer meeting and according to Jack Liebau, vice president of the Los Alamitos Racing Assn., said mutuel handle was up 25% over comparable dates last year.
“I think this is important for the overall financial health of Southern California racing,” Liebau told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “Although some might disagree, I see it as a positive that so many different connections were able to win races during these seven days. We also ran a pair of graded stakes during the two weeks and saw a couple of serious Kentucky Derby contenders in Uncle Chuck and Cezanne.”
As for the feature on the final day, A Melis won the $40,000 maiden special for Cal-bred fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs. She took the lead on the far turn and won by an easy four lengths.
A Melis paid $5.40, $3.80 and $2.80. Althea Gibson was second and Elgofranco finished third. Tim Yakteen was the winning trainer with Drayden Van Dyke as the jockey.
Through the meet, 43 different trainers won the 57 races that were run.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Unilateral ($5.80)
Woodbine (7): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs. Winner: Above All Names ($16.50)
Woodbine (9): $125,000 Fury Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Curlin’s Voyage ($4.60)
Woodbine (11): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Afleet Katherine ($61.40)
Prairie Meadow (8): $100,000 Iowa Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Acre ($8.90)
Prairie Meadow (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Iowa Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Flat Out Speed ($20.40)
Prairie Meadow (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Cornhusker Handicap, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Night Ops ($4.80)
A final thought
Now, the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, July 5.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 7-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.46 46.17 58.61 1:11.24
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Doheny Beach
|124
|6
|1
|5–1
|4–4
|2–hd
|1–1¼
|Franco
|10.80
|3
|Stay Legendary
|110
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|Centeno
|2.70
|6
|U. S. Danger
|120
|5
|4
|3–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|Solis
|0.70
|5
|Wicked Blue
|120
|4
|3
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–8
|4–12
|Payeras
|5.80
|2
|Arrivederci Amore
|119
|2
|5
|6
|6
|5–6
|5–19
|Rojas Fernandez
|47.70
|1
|Jack Cool
|114
|1
|6
|2–½
|5–2
|6
|6
|Flores
|10.40
|7
|DOHENY BEACH
|23.60
|8.60
|3.20
|3
|STAY LEGENDARY
|4.60
|2.20
|6
|U. S. DANGER
|2.10
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$61.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-6-5)
|$18.25
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-3-6)
|$126.60
Winner–Doheny Beach B.g.5 by Treasure Beach (GB) out of Escape From Home, by Came Home. Bred by Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Derby, Susan and Folgner, Gary. Mutuel Pool $86,759 Exacta Pool $57,262 Superfecta Pool $32,248 Trifecta Pool $41,656. Scratched–Marino Heat.
DOHENY BEACH stalked the speed quartet from the far outside, went five wide around the turn, rallied under left-handed urging, took control past the eighth pole and edged clear under right-handed urging late. STAY LEGENDARY vied between rivals, inched ahead around the turn, responded when challenged from the outside in the drive, fought back from the inside and proved a game second. U. S. DANGER vied four deep early then chased the leader, bid four wide and three deep into the stretch, flattened late but held the show. WICKED BLUE vied three deep, chased three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside and finished willingly but missed the show. ARRIVEDERCI AMORE traveled in the two path into the turn, came out entering the lane and passed a tired rival. JACK COOL off a bit slow to begin, went up inside to vie for command, lost ground around the turn and faded in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.29 46.05 58.51 1:05.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|We Will Re Joyce
|124
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–2½
|1–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.70
|1
|Winsinfashion
|124
|1
|5
|3–½
|3–1½
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Maldonado
|2.10
|6
|C C the Bartender
|124
|6
|6
|5–1½
|4–2
|3–2½
|3–2
|Payeras
|2.50
|7
|Stellar Way
|124
|7
|7
|6–½
|6–1
|4–½
|4–½
|Aragon
|34.20
|4
|Private Kitty
|124
|4
|3
|4–hd
|5–½
|5–2
|5–8
|Sanchez
|7.00
|2
|Mergie Troid
|117
|2
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–1
|Flores
|21.60
|3
|Charming Alexis
|124
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|6–2
|7
|Rojas Fernandez
|51.50
|5
|WE WILL RE JOYCE
|5.40
|3.00
|2.20
|1
|WINSINFASHION
|3.80
|2.60
|6
|C C THE BARTENDER
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$89.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$6.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-6-7)
|$5.65
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-1-6)
|$15.30
Winner–We Will Re Joyce Dbb.m.5 by Kafwain out of Joyce and Me, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $119,740 Daily Double Pool $20,478 Exacta Pool $76,521 Superfecta Pool $46,174 Trifecta Pool $52,568. Scratched–none.
WE WILL RE JOYCE in range outside the leader, bid three deep leaving around the turn, dueled outside the runner-up through the lane and proved best late. WINSINFASHION stalked from the inside, bid along the rail around the turn, dueled in the stretch and was outfinished in the final sixteenth. C C THE BARTENDER tracked outside a rival, went four wide around the turn and gained gound in the deep stretch. STELLAR WAY threw head and hopped at the start, traveled four wide to the lane and showed a mild response in the late stages. PRIVATE KITTY stumbled, broke in and bumped rival at the start, four deep early then chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and kept on to the wire. MERGIE TROID saved ground to the stretch and never threatened. CHARMING ALEXIS three deep early then cleared briefly, vied between runners entering the stretch and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 24.36 49.12 1:14.12 1:26.74 1:39.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Signofthecross
|120
|2
|3
|2–½
|4–1½
|2–½
|2–3
|1–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.90
|4
|T Bones Trick
|124
|4
|5
|6
|3–½
|3–½
|1–hd
|2–8
|Hernandez
|0.40
|6
|Agent Zero
|122
|6
|6
|5–hd
|6
|5–3
|5–8
|3–2
|Figueroa
|7.70
|3
|Happy Boi Lucky
|124
|3
|2
|3–½
|2–1
|4–4
|3–1½
|4–7
|Guce
|20.00
|5
|Csaba Momma
|109
|5
|1
|1–2½
|1–1
|1–2½
|4–1
|5–11
|Centeno
|12.90
|1
|Bullet Times
|124
|1
|4
|4–1
|5–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Flores
|25.30
|2
|SIGNOFTHECROSS
|9.80
|3.00
|4
|T BONES TRICK
|2.10
|6
|AGENT ZERO
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$39.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$8.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-3)
|$5.37
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-4-6)
|$16.60
Winner–Signofthecross Dbb.g.3 by Cross Traffic out of Termite, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George G. Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Gindt, Christina and Ledding, Mary. Mutuel Pool $122,822 Daily Double Pool $10,240 Exacta Pool $82,520 Superfecta Pool $61,399 Trifecta Pool $72,792. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-5-2) paid $276.60. Pick Three Pool $29,430.
SIGNOFTHECROSS raced off the rail, angled in nearing the far turn, traveled along the inside then drifted out into the stretch, drifted inward in upper stretch then drifted back out some, battled with the runner-up late and edged rival. T BONES TRICK four wide early then stalked outside a rival, moved out on the backstretch, advanced outside, went three deep around the turn, fanned five wide into the lane, gained command, shifted in mid-stretch, dueled late and edged by the winner. AGENT ZERO broke out and was rank into and through the first turn, traveled between foes then four wide into the stretch, drifted out in upper stretch and got third. HAPPY BOI LUCKY four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail, floated out between rivals into the stretch, showed a mild bid and weakened in the late stages. CSABA MOMMA off alertly, cleared and crossed over to the inside, set the pace up the backstretch, inched away around the far turn, challenged near three-sixteenths pole and gave way. BULLET TIMES steadied off heels into the first turn, raced a bit off the rail then two to three wide around the second turn and never responded when asked.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.13 45.93 58.09 1:04.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Ballet de Cour
|123
|7
|5
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–10
|1–5
|Cedillo
|0.90
|3
|Canadian Ginger
|123
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–2
|1–hd
|2–10
|Gutierrez
|0.90
|2
|Mira Loma Madam
|116
|2
|2
|7
|7
|5–½
|3–2½
|Flores
|59.50
|1
|Chromes Lil Sis
|123
|1
|1
|5–1
|6–3
|6–1
|4–4
|Payeras
|10.00
|6
|Bit of Cactus
|123
|6
|6
|4–1½
|4–2
|3–1
|5–½
|Aragon
|53.40
|5
|Indi Galle
|123
|5
|7
|6–5
|5–½
|7
|6–6
|Solis
|37.90
|4
|Fog Lifter
|115
|4
|3
|2–½
|3–2½
|4–hd
|7
|Donoe
|42.40
|7
|BALLET DE COUR
|3.80
|2.40
|2.20
|3
|CANADIAN GINGER
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|MIRA LOMA MADAM
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$28.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$3.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-1)
|$12.99
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-3-2)
|$38.70
Winner–Ballet de Cour Dbb.f.3 by Liaison out of Trupon On, by Ponche. Bred by Usquebaugh Stables, LLC and Flying HStables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Bernardi, Dario and Maslowski, Tony E.. Mutuel Pool $155,117 Daily Double Pool $10,240 Exacta Pool $94,766 Superfecta Pool $64,907 Trifecta Pool $77,476. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-2-7) paid $54.70. Pick Three Pool $17,892.
BALLET DE COUR broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate, chased from the outside, three wide then moved out a path to enter the stretch four wide, closed and collared the leader a furlong out, drove clear and won going away under steady handling. CANADIAN GINGER vied between then moved clear, set the pace a bit off the rail into the stretch, urged right-handed then switch to the left, lost command just past the eighth pole and clearly second best. MIRA LOMA MADAM up close between early then dropped to the rear of the field, angled in and saved ground to the stretch, produced a mild rally and earned the show. CHROMES LIL SIS away quickly and vied from the inside, drifted out near the half-mile pole, lost ground around the turn, came two wide into the stretch and could not rally. BIT OF CACTUS bumped start, raced off the rail, three wide into the stretch, asked and lacked a response. INDI GALLE settled off the rail early, steadied off heels near the half-mild marker, raced three then four wide into the stretch and made no impact. FOG LIFTER vied three deep in the early going then chase outside the leader, angled in on the turn and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.17 45.08 57.30 1:03.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Shake N Fries
|124
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Payeras
|2.20
|1
|War Watch
|124
|1
|3
|3–3
|3–3½
|3–5
|2–hd
|Bednar
|5.90
|4
|Malibu Bay
|124
|4
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–2½
|Pereira
|1.70
|6
|Irish Ballad
|124
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–9
|Franco
|4.10
|5
|Lake Show
|117
|5
|5
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|Flores
|43.60
|2
|Ferguson
|124
|2
|4
|5–3
|5–2
|6
|6
|Gryder
|5.60
|3
|SHAKE N FRIES
|6.40
|4.00
|2.40
|1
|WAR WATCH
|4.60
|3.20
|4
|MALIBU BAY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$11.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$19.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6)
|$6.19
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$33.00
Winner–Shake N Fries Ch.g.4 by Street Boss out of Sweet Dixie Song, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Stetson Land & Cattle, LLP (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Mutuel Pool $178,291 Daily Double Pool $16,939 Exacta Pool $85,998 Superfecta Pool $34,563 Trifecta Pool $52,307. Claimed–Shake N Fries by Eduardo Hernandez. Trainer: Robert Lucas. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $58.90. Pick Three Pool $28,504. $1 Pick Four (5-2-7-3) 4 correct paid $179.80. Pick Four Pool $129,048. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-5-2-7-3) 5 correct paid $1,536.10. Pick Five Pool $274,654.
SHAKE N FRIES dueled inside of MALIBU BAY two wide then three wide into the stretch, roused near the three-sixteenths, drifted in a bit past the eighth pole and inched away in deep stretch. WAR WATCH well placed behind the top pair, stalked a bit off the inside, angled out around the turn, entered four wide into the stretch, closed from the outside and nailed rival for second. MALIBU BAY dueled for command from the outside, four wide into the lane, battled down the stretch, outkicked by the winner and edged for second. IRISH BALLAD raced outside a rival then three wide into the turn, four wide leaving the bend and whittle the gap late. LAKE SHOW angled to the inside, saved ground around the turn and lacked a rally. FERGUSON traveled in the two path around the turn and was never a factor.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.84 45.10 57.65 1:04.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Swirling
|124
|4
|3
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–2½
|1–1¼
|Maldonado
|16.20
|2
|Time for Ebby
|124
|2
|5
|5
|5
|4–½
|2–½
|Espinoza
|18.80
|5
|Seaside Dancer
|124
|5
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–4
|Prat
|2.00
|3
|Come On Kat
|124
|3
|4
|4–2
|4–3
|5
|4–nk
|Cedillo
|1.30
|1
|Busy Paynter
|124
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1½
|5
|Hernandez
|2.00
|4
|SWIRLING
|34.40
|10.20
|4.40
|2
|TIME FOR EBBY
|12.80
|4.20
|5
|SEASIDE DANCER
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$117.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$70.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$232.80
Winner–Swirling B.m.6 by Twirling Candy out of Hermione's Magic, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by English Range Farm (FL). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Tomas Urbina. Mutuel Pool $218,838 Daily Double Pool $12,172 Exacta Pool $82,576 Trifecta Pool $76,219. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $85.70. Pick Three Pool $48,345.
SWIRLING pressed the pace outside, headed rival around the turn, kicked clear near the three-sixteenths and held safely with left-handed encouragement. TIME FOR EBBY bumped both sides leaving the gate, chased from the inside, lost ground around the bend, swung four wide into the stretch, rallied and earned the place. SEASIDE DANCER stalked outside, went outside a rival on the turn, four wide into the lane and got outfinished for the place. COME ON KAT broke in and bumped rival, raced two wide then three wide into the stretch and weakened. BUSY PAYNTER bumped by outside rival at the start, set a pressured pace from the inside, responded when challenged around the turn, traveled a bit off the rail into the drive and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.76 45.19 57.49 1:03.98
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|A Melis
|120
|6
|1
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–2
|1–4
|Van Dyke
|1.70
|3
|Althea Gibson
|120
|3
|7
|8–½
|7–1
|4–1
|2–½
|Hernandez
|10.80
|4
|Elgofranco
|120
|4
|3
|4–1
|4–½
|3–1
|3–2
|Gutierrez
|2.40
|1
|Empress of Fire
|120
|1
|8
|7–½
|6–hd
|6–2
|4–hd
|Prat
|9.00
|9
|Shez Our Arch
|120
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–3
|5–3
|Pereira
|9.30
|7
|Ketchup
|120
|7
|5
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–½
|6–1½
|Franco
|53.30
|5
|Miss Carousel
|120
|5
|4
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–2
|7–10
|Diaz, Jr.
|16.40
|8
|Sweet Regards
|120
|8
|6
|6–1
|8–1
|9
|8–1½
|Fuentes
|23.10
|2
|Eddie's Sister
|120
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|8–½
|9
|Cedillo
|6.60
|6
|A MELIS
|5.40
|3.80
|2.80
|3
|ALTHEA GIBSON
|10.20
|5.60
|4
|ELGOFRANCO
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$122.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$26.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-1)
|$30.57
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$73.20
Winner–A Melis B.f.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Seeking the Ghost, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Stetson Racing, LLC, Lanni, Donato and Riccelli, Rita. Mutuel Pool $257,047 Daily Double Pool $26,776 Exacta Pool $139,391 Superfecta Pool $72,760 Trifecta Pool $101,070. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $158.90. Pick Three Pool $20,151.
A MELIS stalked the pace early, bid three deep or four wide around the turn, took over in upper stretch and drew off under a drive then steady handling. ALTHEA GIBSON off a bit slow and bumped at the start, settled off the rail, angled out into the lane and upper stretch, closed and edged rival for second. ELGOFRANCO stalked a bit off the inside, angled out some in the lane and got outkicked for second. EMPRESS OF FIRE traveled two wide into the lane and summoned a mild rally. SHEZ OUR ARCH three deep on the turn and four wide into the lane and showed a mild response in the drive. KETCHUP chased off the rail, four to five wide around the turn and lacked a bid. MISS CAROUSEL stalked between rivals, bid between foes around the turn and three wide into the lane, lost contact with the winner past the three-sixteenths marker and gave way. SWEET REGARDS tracked off the rail, five wide entering the stretch and had little left for the drive. EDDIE'S SISTER bumped at the start, set the pace and took control of the rail then tired in the late stages.
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.16 45.27 57.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Kirsch Truffle
|124
|10
|7
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–4
|1–6
|Espinoza
|0.50
|5
|Real Good Deal
|124
|5
|5
|8–2
|8–2
|5–1½
|2–hd
|Pereira
|5.40
|9
|Durga
|117
|9
|8
|5–½
|4–1
|3–½
|3–2½
|Flores
|49.60
|8
|Violent Speed
|120
|8
|4
|4–1½
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–1½
|Cedillo
|4.70
|3
|Dairy Kid
|124
|3
|6
|7–2
|6–hd
|6–1
|5–2
|Payeras
|21.40
|1
|Sharona Sunset
|114
|1
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|4–1½
|6–1¼
|Centeno
|12.20
|7
|Goddess Aphrodite
|124
|7
|3
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–1
|7–ns
|Diaz, Jr.
|70.80
|2
|For My Brother
|120
|2
|2
|3–½
|5–½
|7–½
|8–nk
|Guce
|69.80
|6
|Princess Bye
|124
|6
|9
|9–2
|9–3
|9–7
|9–15
|Sanchez
|41.80
|4
|Great Salvation
|124
|4
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Figueroa
|44.40
|10
|KIRSCH TRUFFLE
|3.00
|2.40
|2.40
|5
|REAL GOOD DEAL
|3.80
|3.00
|9
|DURGA
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10)
|$9.80
|$1 EXACTA (10-5)
|$4.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-9-8)
|$10.89
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-5-9-8-3)
|$335.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-5-9)
|$38.50
Winner–Kirsch Truffle Ch.f.4 by Trappe Shot out of Cherry Sherry, by Awesome Again. Bred by SF Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Marta Lynn Wile. Mutuel Pool $242,613 Daily Double Pool $92,795 Exacta Pool $139,540 Superfecta Pool $104,438 Super High Five Pool $31,231 Trifecta Pool $116,255. Claimed–Kirsch Truffle by Eduardo Carbajal. Trainer: Santos Perez. Scratched–La Croix.
$1 Pick Three (4-6-10) paid $93.30. Pick Three Pool $129,362. $1 Pick Four (3-4-6-10) 4 correct paid $345.50. Pick Four Pool $306,631. $2 Pick Six (2-7-3-4-6-10) 5 out of 6 paid $109.00. $2 Pick Six (2-7-3-4-6-10) 6 correct paid $7,561.80. Pick Six Pool $113,235.
KIRSCH TRUFFLE vied three deep into the turn, outside a rival around the bend and powered away in the drive. REAL GOOD DEAL stalked off the rial, angled out on the turn and came five wide into the stretch, produced a mild rally and nailed rival for the place. DURGA tracked four to five wide through the turn, drifted in late and lost the place at the wire. VIOLENT SPEED chased the top trio into the turn, asked four wide into the stretch, floated in by DURGA in the late stages and weakened after. DAIRY KID stalked the pace early, saved ground around the turn, angled out near the eighth pole and needed more. SHARONA SUNSET away quickly from the inside, set the pace under pressure, fought back around the turn and into the stretch and faded. GODDESS APHRODITE raced outside a rival into and around the turn, went three to four wide into the stretch and faded. FOR MY BROTHER pressed the pace outside the leader, raced between and came in tight quarters entering the turn, chased into the drive and weakened. PRINCESS BYE threw head and was off slow to begin, exited the turn four wide and proved no menace. GREAT SALVATION threw head and broke in the air, saved ground into the stretch, came out in the lane and had little left for the drive.