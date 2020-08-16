Horse racing newsletter: A feel-good book to read to your kids

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 15. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 15th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.79 45.67 59.02 1:05.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Sherilinda 120 1 4 5–½ 5–hd 4–1 1–1 Flores 2.20 7 Pasito 123 6 6 7 6–hd 5–1 2–1½ Maldonado 3.90 6 Thunder Woman 123 5 5 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1 3–nk Hernandez 6.40 4 Canadian Ginger 120 3 3 2–½ 2–hd 2–1 4–ns Gutierrez 2.20 8 Musically 118 7 1 4–1 3–2 3–hd 5–4¼ Figueroa 29.40 3 Sweet Honor 120 2 7 6–½ 7 6–4 6–10¾ Cedillo 5.40 5 La Croix 118 4 2 3–½ 4–hd 7 7 Velez 20.70

1 SHERILINDA 6.40 3.40 2.60 7 PASITO 5.20 4.00 6 THUNDER WOMAN 3.80

$1 EXACTA (1-7) $14.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-7) $17.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-4) $18.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-6) $31.55

Winner–Sherilinda B.f.3 by Circumference (IRE) out of Rouge in Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Megan Stiehr (CA). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $169,846 Exacta Pool $88,671 Quinella Pool $3,477 Superfecta Pool $36,076 Trifecta Pool $58,431. Scratched–Bella Renella.

SHERILINDA bumped from the outside leaving the gate, showed speed to be up close inside, dropped back a bit and stalked the pace, saved ground around the turn, rallied up the inside and bested PASITO in deep stretch. PASITO trailed early, entered the turn five wide then went four deep around the bend, came five wide into the stretch, closed from the outside but was not enough. THUNDER WOMAN vied for the lead five deep then three deep at the seven-sixteenths, moved clear past the three-eighths marker, showed the way a bit off the rail into the stretch, lost command inside the sixteenth pole and held on for third. CANADIAN GINGER broke in and bumped rival, vied three deep then along the inside, chased three wide into the stretch, came with a mild bid outside the leader but evened out in the final furlong. MUSICALLY off alertly from the outside, showed speed six deep then chased the top trio, raced outside a rival on the turn, left the bend three to four wide and was outkicked in the late stages. SWEET HONOR bobbled and bumped both sides leaving the gate, had early speed between foes then chased off the inside, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened. LA CROIX vied four deep up the backstretch then between rivals, dropped back on the turn and faded.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.43 45.39 1:09.87 1:16.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Adare 124 5 3 5–3 4–2 2–½ 1–2¼ Gonzalez 8.50 4 Canadian Pride 121 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–1½ 2–½ Prat 10.60 1 Seiche 121 1 4 6 5–3 4–1½ 3–2¼ Smith 2.60 3 Disco Ball 121 3 5 3–1 3–2 3–hd 4–6¼ Gryder 2.40 6 Midnight Mystery 124 6 1 2–1 2–1 5–10 5–23¾ Cedillo 2.10 2 Direct Line 121 2 6 4–hd 6 6 6 Rispoli 8.00

5 ADARE 19.00 7.00 4.40 4 CANADIAN PRIDE 9.60 5.20 1 SEICHE 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $87.80 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $67.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $63.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3) $115.26 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $192.10

Winner–Adare Dbb.c.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Ocean Goddess, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Thor-Bred Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $244,600 Daily Double Pool $39,974 Exacta Pool $109,648 Quinella Pool $3,984 Superfecta Pool $35,004 Trifecta Pool $66,785. Scratched–none.

ADARE settled off the rail, went four wide through the turn, rallied through the lane, collared CANADIAN PRIDE at the sixteenth pole and drove clear. CANADIAN PRIDE set the pace being pressured by MIDNIGHT MYSTERY into and around the turn, kicked clear entering the the stretch, headed by the winner at the sixteenth pole and held the place. SEICHE unhurried in the beginning, angled in on the turn, closed up the inside but lacked room past the eighth pole, found a clear path and kept on willingly. DISCO BALL lost footing, shifted in and bumped DIRECT LINE at the start, stalked outside the top pair, took aim three wide leaving the turn but flattened in the final furlong. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY prompted the pace outside the leader into and around the turn, could not keep pace into the lane and gave way. DIRECT LINE bumped leaving the gate, chased inside then dropped back on the turn, moved off the rail and tired.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.99 47.19 58.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Tilted Towers 122 8 4 2–1½ 2–1 1–1 1–1½ Cedillo 4.50 5 Much More Halo 120 5 2 5–1 4–1 4–1 2–1 Smith 1.80 2 Port Saint Joe 120 2 6 7–4 7–7 5–hd 3–½ Fuentes 22.50 6 Graziano 120 6 1 3–hd 5–hd 6–hd 4–¾ Prat 2.10 4 Most Sandisfactory 120 4 5 6–1 6–½ 7–8 5–nk Figueroa 7.90 3 Cem Sultan 120 3 7 4–½ 3–½ 2–hd 6–1½ Rispoli 6.30 7 Acting Cat 120 7 3 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 7–7¾ Valdivia, Jr. 50.20 1 Big Daddy Rabbit 122 1 8 8 8 8 8 Diaz, Jr. 39.70

8 TILTED TOWERS 11.00 4.80 3.40 5 MUCH MORE HALO 3.20 2.60 2 PORT SAINT JOE 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $63.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $16.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-8) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-2-6) $50.24 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-2) $55.45

Winner–Tilted Towers B.g.4 by Atreides out of Rich Love, by Not For Love. Bred by John Liviakis (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $413,363 Daily Double Pool $25,296 Exacta Pool $206,007 Quinella Pool $7,001 Superfecta Pool $87,037 Trifecta Pool $127,154. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-8) paid $194.60. Pick Three Pool $53,593.

TILTED TOWERS drifted in and bumped ACTING CAT repeatedly in the early going, pressed that rival from the outside, collared foe into the stretch, moved clear and held sway. MUCH MORE HALO angled in and stalked inside to the lane, angled out upper stretch, split foes and finished well to prove second best. PORT SAINT JOE settled along the rail, tipped out in the stretch, roused nearing the sixteenth pole and produced a late bid to earn the show honors. GRAZIANO chased two wide around the turn, angled out at the sixteenth pole and summoned a mild rally. MOST SANDISFACTORY traveled three wide around the turn, four wide into the stretch, floated out by GRAZIANO with a sixteenth to go and passed tired rivals. CEM SULTAN off slow to begin then advanced quickly off the rail, chased the top pair around the turn, bid three wide into the lane and weakened in the final furlong. ACTING CAT bumped repeatedly in the early going, took command and set a pressured pace, fought back inside to the eighth pole then gave way. BIG DADDY RABBIT hopped slightly to come away slowly, trailed from the inside to the stretch and never threatened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.54 46.75 1:12.06 1:24.63 1:37.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ronamo 125 1 7 6–hd 6–1 3–½ 1–1 1–4¼ Prat 0.60 4 Mongolian Legend 125 4 2 3–½ 2–½ 2–1 2–2 2–1 Fuentes 8.90 3 Negotiator 122 3 4 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–½ 3–4 Gonzalez 7.60 5 Alvaaro 123 5 6 5–1½ 5–½ 5–2 5–5 4–1½ Figueroa 8.30 2 My Journey 125 2 3 1–1 1–1 1–hd 4–2 5–12¼ Cedillo 38.40 7 Takeo 123 7 5 7 7 6–6 6–12 6–45¾ Blanc 32.60 6 Convex 120 6 1 2–½ 3–½ 7 7 7 Hernandez 4.50

1 RONAMO 3.20 2.20 2.10 4 MONGOLIAN LEGEND 4.80 3.20 3 NEGOTIATOR 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $7.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-4) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-5) $8.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $12.40

Winner–Ronamo B.g.4 by Run Away and Hide out of Miss Fark, by Newfoundland. Bred by Whispering Oaks (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordan, Lewis, Michael D. and Vanderslice, John. Mutuel Pool $351,259 Daily Double Pool $41,315 Exacta Pool $201,203 Quinella Pool $6,072 Superfecta Pool $86,747 Trifecta Pool $127,037. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $60.80. Pick Three Pool $31,476.

RONAMO brushed lightly from the outside leaving the gate, unhurried in the beginning from the inside then moved a bit off the rail, angled three wide around the far turn, took over upper stretch, kicked clear with a furlong to go and drew off under urging. MONGOLIAN LEGEND stalked outside a rival then between on the first turn, tracked outside the leader, asked near the five-sixteenths and collared rival at the quarter pole, took command shortly after, showed the way into the stretch, offered no resistance to RONAMO in the drive and safely held second. NEGOTIATOR stalked near the inside, moved out into the two path around the far turn and kept on for a clear third. ALVAARO went four wide into the first turn, came in a bit then back out leaving that bend, chased four wide up the backstretch, moved into the three path around the far turn and weakened. MY JOURNEY broke in and brushed at the start, quickly took command and steered to the inside, led clear to the far turn, pressured around the turn and relinquished the lead just past the quarter pole and weakened in the drive. TAKEO bobbled leaving the gate, traveled five wide into the first turn, stayed well off the rail on the backstretch, entered the second turn five then moved in to the four path and came up empty when called upon. CONVEX away quickly and angled in nearing the first turn, stalked outside the leader, dropped back on the far turn, eased through the stretch and walked off.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.81 47.87 1:13.11 1:25.39 1:37.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Caisson 120 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 1–ns Prat 0.70 2 Heliochrome 120 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 Hernandez 25.60 1 Eagle in the Sky 120 1 3 3–½ 4–1½ 3–1 3–3 3–5½ Rispoli 1.80 7 Papale 120 6 6 6 6 6 4–½ 4–3¾ Cedillo 10.20 5 El Joy 120 5 4 4–1 3–hd 5–1 6 5–1¼ Gryder 10.10 3 Zoffa 120 3 5 5–hd 5–½ 4–hd 5–1½ 6 Maldonado 18.80

4 CAISSON 3.40 2.60 2.10 2 HELIOCHROME 13.00 3.80 1 EAGLE IN THE SKY 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $5.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $27.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $40.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-7) $20.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1) $29.55

Winner–Caisson Dbb.c.2 by War Front out of Curvy (GB), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Rhinestone Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Kelly, Jon and Sarah. Mutuel Pool $347,315 Daily Double Pool $41,400 Exacta Pool $156,948 Quinella Pool $5,921 Superfecta Pool $58,697 Trifecta Pool $99,233. Scratched–Raisebeforetheflop. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-4) paid $8.30. Pick Three Pool $132,574. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-8-1-4/6) 4 correct paid $165.50. Pick Four Pool $186,742. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-8-1-4/6) 5 correct paid $970.55. Pick Five Pool $547,938.

CAISSON pressed the leader from outside, lost contact with HELIOCHROME at the half-mile point, chased two wide into the far turn, bid alongside around that the turn, challenged through the drive and got up just in time. HELIOCHROME held command with CAISSON to the outside, inched away after a half, responded when challenged again by CAISSON around the far turn, held the advantage through the final furlong and was edged at the wire. EAGLE IN THE SKY raced along the inside in range of the pacesetter, steered out into the stretch and finished well for a clear third. PAPALE saved ground into the lane and bested the rest. EL JOY entered the first turn three wide, raced outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and weakened. ZOFFA pulled in the early stages, tracked outside a rival on the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.57 47.34 59.69 1:05.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 C'Mon Jenna 120 5 7 6–½ 4–1 2–2½ 1–½ Hernandez 4.20 1 Father O'Flaherty 120 1 8 2–1½ 1–1 1–½ 2–2¼ Cedillo 2.30 9 Lemon Drop Shot 120 8 3 7–2 5–½ 3–1 3–3¾ Prat 1.50 8 Blue Star 120 7 5 8 8 5–4 4–2¼ Figueroa 20.00 3 DQ–Paisano 120 3 4 3–1 3–½ 4–1½ 5–6½ Gutierrez 16.10 7 Cozy Bear 120 6 2 5–½ 7–2 6–1 6–4¼ Fuentes 8.40 4 Rousing Slammer 120 4 6 4–hd 6–hd 7–5 7–13½ Maldonado 12.40 2 Call Sign Lucky 120 2 1 1–½ 2–1 8 8 Velez 63.20

6 C'MON JENNA 10.40 4.20 2.60 1 FATHER O'FLAHERTY 3.40 2.20 9 LEMON DROP SHOT 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $25.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $16.40 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-9-8) $23.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-9) $19.10

Winner–C'Mon Jenna Ch.g.2 by Bluegrass Cat out of Lisa Lulu, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Kathryn Anna Tovatt, et al. (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Purple Shamrock Racing, Hess, Jr., Robert B., Fosselman, Chris, Lambert, Jeffrey and Underhill, Pete. Mutuel Pool $315,026 Daily Double Pool $33,058 Exacta Pool $190,341 Quinella Pool $6,717 Superfecta Pool $80,173 Trifecta Pool $116,669. Scratched–Broken Finger. DQ–#3 Paisano–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 7th. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $10.55. Pick Three Pool $90,384.

C'MON JENNA bumped both sides then checked soon after the start, settled off the rail then moved in, closed in and took aim two wide into the stretch, ranged up alongside FATHER O'FLAHERTY and proved best late. FATHER O'FLAHERTY off slow to begin then sent from the inside, went up to challenge the leader, took over near the three-eights, cleared rival around the bend, resisted when challenged from the outside and went gamely to the wire. LEMON DROP SHOT raced wide throughout and finished well to gain ground on the top pair. BLUE STAR went five wide into the turn, angled into the two path then was carried out and bumped by rival at the three-sixteenths, straightened out and finished willingly. PAISANO broke out and bumped rival at the start, chased off the rail, angled out four wide around the turn and weakened in the lane. COZY BEAR broke in and bumped in the beginning, angled in on the turn then came back out and bumped rival approaching the three-sixteenths and had nothing left for the late stages. ROUSING SLAMMER bumped both sides at the start, angled in on the turn and lacked a rally. CALL SIGN LUCKY away quickly and sped clear, set the pace early, challenged from the inside, lost the advantage near the three-eighths, entered the stretch three to four wide and tired. THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED PAISANO FROM FIFTH TO SEVENTH FOR BREAKING OUT AND CAUSING INTERFERENCE TO ROUSING SLAMMER AT THE START.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.34 45.06 56.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Undeniable Proof 123 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–nk Rispoli 2.20 3 Hit the Seam 123 3 2 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–½ Gutierrez 2.30 8 Zipper Mischief 123 8 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–1 3–hd Espinoza 9.70 5 Doc Tommy 120 5 4 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 4–hd Hernandez 4.10 1 Foster Boi 123 1 7 7–2 7–½ 7–1 5–1 Gonzalez 7.00 7 Foothill 120 7 5 5–hd 5–hd 5–hd 6–1 Gryder 20.80 4 Dreamer's Reality 123 4 8 8–½ 8–2 8–4 7–½ Fuentes 18.60 9 Johnny Podres 120 9 6 6–1 6–1½ 6–1 8–7½ Cedillo 17.60 6 Scouted 125 6 9 9 9 9 9 Maldonado 56.20

2 UNDENIABLE PROOF 6.40 3.80 3.40 3 HIT THE SEAM 3.60 2.80 8 ZIPPER MISCHIEF 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $48.40 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $10.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-8-5) $26.06 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-8) $35.70

Winner–Undeniable Proof B.g.4 by Idiot Proof out of Carissa, by Richly Blended. Bred by Richard Keeline, Patricia Keeline &Jesus Manuel Ochoa (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Keeline, Patricia and Keeline, Richard. Mutuel Pool $418,338 Daily Double Pool $37,849 Exacta Pool $244,583 Quinella Pool $9,241 Superfecta Pool $94,507 Trifecta Pool $141,899. Scratched–Jamming Eddy. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-2) paid $20.65. Pick Three Pool $99,301.

UNDENIABLE PROOF set the pace with company to the outside, dueled with HIT THE SEAM around the turn and into the stretch, battled through the final furlong and held foe at bay. HIT THE SEAM pressed outside, moved closer and dueled into and down the stretch, fought through the late stages but could not get by. ZIPPER MISCHIEF tracked outside a rival, two wide into the lane, chased the top pair to the wire and held the show. DOC TOMMY stalked the pace from the inside then a bit off the rail in the stretch and finished well between foes late. FOSTER BOI off a bit slow to begin, saved ground along the inside, rallied and missed the show. FOOTHILL traveled mid-pack in the early going, moved to the inside then out into the two path, angled out in the lane, bumped rival in the stretch and lacked a serious bid. DREAMER'S REALITY off a bit slow to begin, dropped back early, raced inside, angled out on the turn, came out then back inward in the stretch and never threatened. JOHNNY PODRES mid-pack early and outside a rival, raced three wide then angled out in the stretch, bumped with FOOTHILL and weakened. SCOUTED off slow to begin, raced outside a rival, two or three wide then angled in on the turn and was never a factor.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.43 44.97 57.69 1:04.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Forest Caraway 121 5 4 4–½ 3–½ 2–½ 1–2¼ Gonzalez 11.90 4 Illumination 121 4 2 2–½ 2–1 3–1 2–hd Cedillo 0.70 1 Kalypso 121 1 6 3–hd 4–1 4–1½ 3–¾ Espinoza 8.90 3 Isn't She Lovely 121 3 3 7–7 6–hd 5–2 4–1¾ Smith 7.50 9 Mandragora Seeker 121 9 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 5–3½ Maldonado 11.10 2 Park Avenue 121 2 7 6–1½ 5–1 6–3 6–1¼ Prat 4.90 8 I'm All the Jedi 121 8 8 8–6 8–8 7–2 7–5¾ Hernandez 65.00 6 Derby Quest 121 6 9 9 9 9 8–2 Flores 95.90 7 Shvere Arbeter 121 7 5 5–hd 7–7 8–5 9 Rispoli 27.10

5 FOREST CARAWAY 25.80 6.00 4.60 4 ILLUMINATION 2.60 2.20 1 KALYPSO 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $159.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $28.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $22.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3) $61.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $67.25

Winner–Forest Caraway B.f.2 by Bodemeister out of Thin Disguise, by Yes It's True. Bred by Spruce Lane, Stepwise, Ground Thunder,Robbins, Copper Beech, Lynn et al. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III. Mutuel Pool $322,217 Daily Double Pool $34,818 Exacta Pool $164,297 Quinella Pool $6,198 Superfecta Pool $69,240 Trifecta Pool $106,063. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $233.55. Pick Three Pool $95,246.

FOREST CARAWAY tracked off the inside, spun four wide into the stretch, closed outside MANDRAGORA SEEKER and drew clear. ILLUMINATION well placed just off the leader while outside a rival, chased three wide into the lane, lacked needed late punch but held the place. KALYPSO chased inside and saved ground into the stretch, came off the rail a bit and lacked room behind rival past the eighth pole, angled back to the fence and finished willingly. ISN'T SHE LOVELY tracked off the rail, split foes on the turn then angled out and finished with a mild late bid. MANDRAGORA SEEKER stumbled leaving but still away quickest, sped clear and showed the way up the backstretch, moved to the inside and traveled clear in the two path into the stretch, lost command inside the furlong marker and weakened in deep stretch. PARK AVENUE traveled in the two path then moved out and exited the turn three wide and lacked rally. I'M ALL THE JEDI lacked early speed, took the turn three wide and was never a factor. DERBY QUEST off slow to begin and always outrun. SHVERE ARBETER took the turn four then five wide and proved no menace.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $125,000. 'Solana Beach Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.01 45.98 1:10.32 1:22.31 1:34.05

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Pulpit Rider 121 4 5 5 5 5 5 1–ns Hernandez 11.40 1 Sedamar 123 1 3 4–1½ 4–1 4–½ 4–½ 2–½ Blanc 6.30 4 Mucho Unusual 125 3 4 3–½ 3–1 3–1 1–½ 3–1¼ Prat 0.50 2 Cordiality 125 2 2 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 4–2¾ Rispoli 3.30 7 Kitty Boom Boom 121 5 1 1–2 1–3 1–½ 3–hd 5 Smith 9.30

5 PULPIT RIDER 24.80 8.60 3.40 1 SEDAMAR 7.00 3.00 4 MUCHO UNUSUAL 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $329.20 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $54.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $43.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-2) $16.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $45.90

Winner–Pulpit Rider B.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $371,014 Daily Double Pool $34,053 Exacta Pool $151,649 Quinella Pool $5,043 Superfecta Pool $40,538 Trifecta Pool $82,650. Scratched–Big Sweep, Smiling Shirlee. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $409.35. Pick Three Pool $75,686.

PULPIT RIDER off a bit slow at the start, settled a bit off the rail, angled out around the far turn, rallied five wide in the lane and caught SEDAMAR at the wire. SEDAMAR well placed along the inside, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch, rallied next to the fence, led late but got caught by the winner. MUCHO UNUSUAL brushed with CORDIALITY leaving the gate, settled outside a rival, closed in nearing the far turn, bid three deep around the bend, took command in upper stretch but could not match the top pair late. CORDIALITY bobbled and brushed with MUCHO UNUSUAL in the beginning, stalked near the inside, moved out and bid between rivals near the quarter pole, challenged in the drive but faltered late. KITTY BOOM BOOM off alertly from the outside, went for the lead and crossed over near the inside, opened up on the backstretch while off the rail, moved back down to the inside and raced along the rail into the far turn, showed the way in the two path into the stretch then lost command and weakened in the final furlong.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $41,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.09 44.98 57.13 1:09.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Pyron 123 6 7 6–1 3–hd 2–2 1–nk Prat 0.60 7 Emerald Magic 123 7 2 2–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–2¾ Fuentes 65.40 5 Tobacco Road 123 5 8 9 7–hd 5–½ 3–½ Gonzalez 11.20 8 Lil Sydney 125 8 4 4–hd 5–½ 4–1 4–1¼ Cedillo 9.50 1 Zimba Warrior 122 1 9 8–hd 9 7–hd 5–1¾ Gutierrez 7.50 4 Cause and Effect 125 4 1 5–1½ 6–1 8–½ 6–hd Diaz, Jr. 86.00 2 Press Briefing 122 2 5 1–hd 2–1 3–½ 7–3¾ Figueroa 38.10 3 It's Tiz Time 123 3 6 7–2 8–½ 9 8–1½ Rispoli 7.30 9 Luck's Royal Flush 123 9 3 3–1½ 4–1 6–½ 9 Maldonado 9.20

6 PYRON 3.20 2.60 2.40 7 EMERALD MAGIC 27.20 14.60 5 TOBACCO ROAD 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $65.00 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $60.50 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $98.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-8) $133.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-5) $142.30

Winner–Pyron Ch.c.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Tapatia, by Tapit. Bred by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Ken Copenhaver. Mutuel Pool $426,368 Daily Double Pool $52,131 Exacta Pool $241,788 Quinella Pool $6,873 Superfecta Pool $121,912 Trifecta Pool $171,236. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $166.35. Pick Three Pool $64,212.

PYRON settled off the rail in the early going, took the turn three wide, bid outside MERALD MAGIC in the drive, took over mid stretch and prevailed. EMERALD MAGIC shoe repair prior to the start, dueled for the lead outside a rival, moved clear then shifted out at the top of the lane, met another challenger from the outside, resisted through the lane and finished gamely inside the winner. TOBACCO ROAD settled at the at the rear of the field while off the rail, steered out leaving the bend and further out at the top of the stretch, showed a mild rally gained the show. LIL SYDNEY tracked outside a rival, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide around the bend and lost the show. ZIMBA WARRIOR tracked along the inside, saved ground around the turn and improved position. CAUSE AND EFFECT chased inside then moved out into the two path and lacked a serious bid. PRESS BRIEFING hustled to the front, dueled into and around the turn, then weakened in the lane. IT'S TIZ TIME traveled two then three wide on the turn, angled out in upper stretch and never responded to urging. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH attended the pace three deep, chased the top pair four wide into the lane and faded.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.59 46.59 1:10.79 1:34.99 1:41.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mithqaal 123 6 1 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd Gonzalez 8.00 1 Mr. Roary 123 1 3 2–hd 3–1 3–½ 2–2½ 2–2¼ Fuentes 6.80 8 Move Over 123 8 5 8–1 8–1 7–hd 5–½ 3–1½ Hernandez 13.20 3 Pubilius Syrus 123 3 7 7–½ 7–½ 8–2 7–2 4–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 11.90 2 Ocean Fury 123 2 8 4–hd 4–hd 6–1 3–1 5–ns Figueroa 6.10 9 Never Easy 123 9 6 5–½ 5–½ 4–½ 4–½ 6–½ Prat 3.80 4 Contagion 123 4 4 6–2 6–2 5–hd 6–½ 7–½ Rispoli 3.00 7 Acker 123 7 9 9 9 9 9 8–6¼ Cedillo 9.40 5 The Hunted 123 5 2 3–1 2–hd 2–hd 8–½ 9 Diaz, Jr. 8.00

6 MITHQAAL 18.00 9.20 6.00 1 MR. ROARY 8.00 5.60 8 MOVE OVER (GB) 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $34.20 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $67.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-6) $84.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-3) $416.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-8-3-2) $15,471.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8) $278.40

Winner–Mithqaal Ch.g.7 by Speightstown out of Bestowal, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Extern Developments LTD. (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: MJVET Stables, Sterling Stables, LLC and Haymes, Neil. Mutuel Pool $369,513 Daily Double Pool $170,094 Exacta Pool $230,382 Quinella Pool $7,097 Superfecta Pool $101,260 Super High Five Pool $20,273 Trifecta Pool $157,578. Claimed–Never Easy by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Acker by Besecker, Joseph E., O'Neill, Dennis and Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Avalanche, East Rand, Engram, Harvest a Storm. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $95.20. Pick Three Pool $299,196. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-6-6) 4 correct paid $1,668.85. Pick Four Pool $779,573. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/10-5-5-6-6) 5 correct paid $7,004.90. Pick Five Pool $1,312,516. $2 Pick Six (6-2/10-5-5-6-6) 5 out of 6 paid $830.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-2/10-5-5-6-6) 6 correct paid $317,001.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $331,748. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 11 paid $3,740.90. Place Pick All Pool $24,508.

MITHQAAL sped to the front outside a pair of rivals, cleared into the first turn, set the pace inside, asked in the lane and found more to hold off MR. ROARY to the wire. MR. ROARY contested the pace from the inside then stalked the leader into the first turn, raced a bit off the rail then two wide into the stretch, chased the MITHQAAL through the drive then dug in late from the outside but could not get by the winner. MOVE OVER (GB) rank between runners leaving the chute, settled off the rail, went three wide around the turn, came out in the lane and gained ground deep stretch. PUBILIUS SYRUS bumped with inside rival leaving the chute, settled near the inside, angled out on the second turn, angled back inside in upper stretch and showed a mild late bid. OCEAN FURY bumped with rival leaving the chute, stalked from the inside, checked past the three-eighths pole, saved ground to the stretch, angled out in the lane and weakened. NEVER EASY tracked three deep then four wide into the lane, bothered by inside rival in the stretch and never rallied. CONTAGION chased between foes to the far turn and never responded to urging. ACKER moved to the inside early trailing the field, saved ground into the stretch then angled out and proved no menace. THE HUNTED vied between rivals early then stalked outside a rival into the clubhouse turn, came three wide into the stretch and faded.