Horse racing newsletter: A feel-good book to read to your kids
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we spend a somewhat quiet time in racing as the final Kentucky Derby countdown begins.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
This one comes from the you-never-know-what-expect category for this newsletter. A book came across my desk from Timothy Floyd, the owner of Warlock Stables in Spokane, Wash. It’s called: “Baby Haynes, a True Story About Adoption and Unconditional Love.”
Here’s the catch, it’s a children’s book, and by children, I mean mostly really young kids. It’s classified under juvenile nonfiction, which can range from very young up to the 10-12 age range. I don’t mind giving away the plot, but it’s about a foal whose mother dies and he ends up being mothered by a paint several hours away in Washington state.
The book is only 22 pages and it has lots of big type and pictures. It only takes a couple of minutes to read. (Or a couple of minutes to read to someone.)
On the surface, it’s a feel-good story, but if you dig down a layer, it really gets to the idea of being adopted and how you (or animals) can find love by people (or animals) who are not your bio-parents. And, you know, right now, a story about a little love is probably most welcome.
The story is personal to Tim, and not just because he owned the mare that died and is part owner of the colt. Tim was adopted too. I asked him if it was OK to share that fact.
“Yes, and I had wonderful parents and [a wonderful] life,” he wrote back. “My brother and sister, both adopted as well.”
As for the colt, he’s a 2-year-old in training. He’s got some nice works, which you can check on Equibase. None of this is in the book, but the colt is tentatively scheduled to make his debut at Emerald Downs on Sept. 1 for trainer Jeff Metz. If you want to see the cover and read a little more about it or even buy it, check it out at Amazon. Just click here.
Now, I bet you are asking what’s the racing name of the horse? Well, it’s not mentioned in the book because it seems as if Tim didn’t come up with the name until after the book was finished. Ready?
Myuddermamasapaint.
Enjoying this newsletter?
Del Mar review
The feature was the $125,000 Solana Beach Stakes for Cal-bred fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Kitty Boom Boom took a sizable early lead but ran out of steam late in the far turn as the pack went four-wide into the stretch. Pulpit Rider, on the outside, ran down Sedamar in deep stretch to win by a nose.
Pulpit Rider paid $24.80, $8.60 and $3.40. Sedamar was second, followed by Mucho Unusual, Cordiality and Kitty Boom Boom.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Mike Puype (winning trainer): “A great ride. She kind of likes to ease out and get in the middle of the track in her races and I was a little worried for a while about the fractions. But she always runs her best here at Del Mar and she came running. She was much the best last year when she got DQ’ed, but she ran a great race [Saturday]. Hats off to her for digging for it and hats off to [jockey] Juan [Hernandez] for a great ride. There’s not enough time to run her here again this meet, but we’ll show up in November.”
Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “She broke a little slow, so I didn’t rush with her. She was nice and relaxed, so I felt OK. I waited until the quarter pole and then I asked her. She gave me a good kick. We had to go wide, we had no choice. But she was running. I looked over right at the wire and I saw we won. Close, but we got it.”
Del Mar preview
The final card of the week is 11 races with the usual 2 p.m. start. The final race is at 7:04 p.m. Del Mar’s sunset is at 7:33 p.m. It’s an OK card with a minor stakes, three allowance/optional claimers and two maiden specials. Four of the races are on the turf.
The feature is the $75,000 CTT and TOC Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 3/8 miles on the turf. Now, here’s my question? Wouldn’t you think a race named after the CTT (California Thoroughbred Trainers) and TOC (Thoroughbred Owners of California) would be restricted to Cal-breds? I would. Del Mar doesn’t. (Note: There are no Cal-breds in the 10-horse field.)
OK, the favorite, at 3-1, is Siberian Iris for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat. She is coming off a second in the Grade 3 San Juan Capistrano, which is 1 ¾-mile race. She has won three-of-21 lifetime starts. She is the defending champ in this race.
Maxim Rate is the second choice at 7-2 for Simon Callaghan and Umberto Rispoli. She has won three-of-10 lifetime starts and is coming off a win in a one-mile allowance at Del Mar. She won the Grade 3 Senorita at Santa Anita last year. Post is around 6:35 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 5, 6, 7, 9 (1 also eligible), 10, 10, 7, 10, 10.
Bob Ike’s DMr pick of the day
ELEVENTH RACE: No. 11 Betito (10-1)
Going all the way to the last horse in the last race of the week as Betito could be very live in this maiden claiming $20,000 dash. He has early speed, takes a steep class drop out of maiden special weights and has been gelded since his last. Expect him to pop from the outside post and try to wire this field for the hot Kristin Mulhall barn.
Saturday’s result: Pyron ($3.20) got hammered off the 7-2 morning line and was fully extended but got the money in race 10.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s DMr pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 7 Signofthecross (12-1)
Signofthecross won last out fighting down the stretch to gut out the win over a horse that next out won up North on turf. ‘Sign moves up in class for Sunday’s race but has the top last race speed and best last race closing kick of the others in here. 12-1 or possibly more is great value for us in a race with suspect top choices. Trainer Leonard Powell is 2-3-1 from his 12 starts at the meet.
Saturday’s result: Kalypso saved ground but got trapped behind horses and ended up third with lots of energy left.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (3): Grade 2 $175,000 Dance Smartly Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Theodora B. ($24.10)
Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Brassy ($11.80)
Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Our Secret Agent ($6.30)
Woodbine (7): Grade 3 $125,000 Bold Venture Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Pink Lloyd ($3.20)
Woodbine (8): $150,000 Plate Trial Stakes, Ont-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Clayton ($3.30)
Saratoga (8): $500,000 Saratoga Derby Invitational, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 on turf. Winner: Domestic Spending ($16.40)
Monmouth (10): $150,000 Pegasus Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Pneumatic ($3.60)
Woodbine (9): Grade 2 $175,000 King Edward Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: March to the Arch ($9.60)
Saratoga (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Alabama Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Swiss Skydiver ($4.30)
Woodbine (10): $500,000 Woodbine Oaks, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Curlin’s Voyage ($4.70)
Del Mar (9): $125,000 Solana Beach Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Pulpit Rider ($24.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.
10:00 Woodbine (1): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 5 furlongs. Favorite: Super Munnings (9-5)
1:50 Woodbine (6): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Lead Director (6-5)
1:55 Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Seaway Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Souper Escape (2-1)
2:10 Ruidoso (6): $133,828 Rio Grande Senorita Futurity, NM-bred fillies, 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Fill the Bill (3-1)
2:26 Woodbine (9): $108,700 allowance, 3 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Gray’s Fable (5-2)
2:46 Saratoga (9): $500,000 Saratoga Oaks Invitational Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Enola Gay (2-1)
3:02 Ruidoso (8): $134,667 Rio Grande Senor Futurity, NM-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Jornalero (3-1)
3:50 Albuquerque (9): $100,000 Casey Darnell Stakes, NM-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Rig Time (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE FIVE: No. 2 Diva On Fire (6-1)
She represents a top-notch shed row that can pop with a price on occasion. This nice-sized filly has shown a good amount of ability despite breaking slowly in all three career starts after prepping strongly (B+ Grade) in the morning hours. In her most recent effort 42 nights ago, she broke slowly and inward when facing repeat winner Sweetie Cartel. After the tough getaway, the filly finished gamely for second under light pressure while earning a strong figure for Sunday’s endeavor. Hopefully, her big late run is a sign that the lightbulb has turned on and with a decent start, she could be a big contender at a nice price.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, August 15.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 15th day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.79 45.67 59.02 1:05.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Sherilinda
|120
|1
|4
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–1
|1–1
|Flores
|2.20
|7
|Pasito
|123
|6
|6
|7
|6–hd
|5–1
|2–1½
|Maldonado
|3.90
|6
|Thunder Woman
|123
|5
|5
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–nk
|Hernandez
|6.40
|4
|Canadian Ginger
|120
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–ns
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|8
|Musically
|118
|7
|1
|4–1
|3–2
|3–hd
|5–4¼
|Figueroa
|29.40
|3
|Sweet Honor
|120
|2
|7
|6–½
|7
|6–4
|6–10¾
|Cedillo
|5.40
|5
|La Croix
|118
|4
|2
|3–½
|4–hd
|7
|7
|Velez
|20.70
|1
|SHERILINDA
|6.40
|3.40
|2.60
|7
|PASITO
|5.20
|4.00
|6
|THUNDER WOMAN
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$14.30
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$17.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-4)
|$18.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-6)
|$31.55
Winner–Sherilinda B.f.3 by Circumference (IRE) out of Rouge in Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Megan Stiehr (CA). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $169,846 Exacta Pool $88,671 Quinella Pool $3,477 Superfecta Pool $36,076 Trifecta Pool $58,431. Scratched–Bella Renella.
SHERILINDA bumped from the outside leaving the gate, showed speed to be up close inside, dropped back a bit and stalked the pace, saved ground around the turn, rallied up the inside and bested PASITO in deep stretch. PASITO trailed early, entered the turn five wide then went four deep around the bend, came five wide into the stretch, closed from the outside but was not enough. THUNDER WOMAN vied for the lead five deep then three deep at the seven-sixteenths, moved clear past the three-eighths marker, showed the way a bit off the rail into the stretch, lost command inside the sixteenth pole and held on for third. CANADIAN GINGER broke in and bumped rival, vied three deep then along the inside, chased three wide into the stretch, came with a mild bid outside the leader but evened out in the final furlong. MUSICALLY off alertly from the outside, showed speed six deep then chased the top trio, raced outside a rival on the turn, left the bend three to four wide and was outkicked in the late stages. SWEET HONOR bobbled and bumped both sides leaving the gate, had early speed between foes then chased off the inside, went three to four wide around the turn and weakened. LA CROIX vied four deep up the backstretch then between rivals, dropped back on the turn and faded.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.43 45.39 1:09.87 1:16.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Adare
|124
|5
|3
|5–3
|4–2
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Gonzalez
|8.50
|4
|Canadian Pride
|121
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–½
|Prat
|10.60
|1
|Seiche
|121
|1
|4
|6
|5–3
|4–1½
|3–2¼
|Smith
|2.60
|3
|Disco Ball
|121
|3
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|3–hd
|4–6¼
|Gryder
|2.40
|6
|Midnight Mystery
|124
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|5–10
|5–23¾
|Cedillo
|2.10
|2
|Direct Line
|121
|2
|6
|4–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Rispoli
|8.00
|5
|ADARE
|19.00
|7.00
|4.40
|4
|CANADIAN PRIDE
|9.60
|5.20
|1
|SEICHE
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$87.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$67.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$63.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3)
|$115.26
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$192.10
Winner–Adare Dbb.c.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Ocean Goddess, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Thor-Bred Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $244,600 Daily Double Pool $39,974 Exacta Pool $109,648 Quinella Pool $3,984 Superfecta Pool $35,004 Trifecta Pool $66,785. Scratched–none.
ADARE settled off the rail, went four wide through the turn, rallied through the lane, collared CANADIAN PRIDE at the sixteenth pole and drove clear. CANADIAN PRIDE set the pace being pressured by MIDNIGHT MYSTERY into and around the turn, kicked clear entering the the stretch, headed by the winner at the sixteenth pole and held the place. SEICHE unhurried in the beginning, angled in on the turn, closed up the inside but lacked room past the eighth pole, found a clear path and kept on willingly. DISCO BALL lost footing, shifted in and bumped DIRECT LINE at the start, stalked outside the top pair, took aim three wide leaving the turn but flattened in the final furlong. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY prompted the pace outside the leader into and around the turn, could not keep pace into the lane and gave way. DIRECT LINE bumped leaving the gate, chased inside then dropped back on the turn, moved off the rail and tired.
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.99 47.19 58.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Tilted Towers
|122
|8
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|Cedillo
|4.50
|5
|Much More Halo
|120
|5
|2
|5–1
|4–1
|4–1
|2–1
|Smith
|1.80
|2
|Port Saint Joe
|120
|2
|6
|7–4
|7–7
|5–hd
|3–½
|Fuentes
|22.50
|6
|Graziano
|120
|6
|1
|3–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|4–¾
|Prat
|2.10
|4
|Most Sandisfactory
|120
|4
|5
|6–1
|6–½
|7–8
|5–nk
|Figueroa
|7.90
|3
|Cem Sultan
|120
|3
|7
|4–½
|3–½
|2–hd
|6–1½
|Rispoli
|6.30
|7
|Acting Cat
|120
|7
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|3–½
|7–7¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|50.20
|1
|Big Daddy Rabbit
|122
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|39.70
|8
|TILTED TOWERS
|11.00
|4.80
|3.40
|5
|MUCH MORE HALO
|3.20
|2.60
|2
|PORT SAINT JOE
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$63.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-5)
|$16.80
|$2 QUINELLA (5-8)
|$15.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-2-6)
|$50.24
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-2)
|$55.45
Winner–Tilted Towers B.g.4 by Atreides out of Rich Love, by Not For Love. Bred by John Liviakis (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $413,363 Daily Double Pool $25,296 Exacta Pool $206,007 Quinella Pool $7,001 Superfecta Pool $87,037 Trifecta Pool $127,154. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-8) paid $194.60. Pick Three Pool $53,593.
TILTED TOWERS drifted in and bumped ACTING CAT repeatedly in the early going, pressed that rival from the outside, collared foe into the stretch, moved clear and held sway. MUCH MORE HALO angled in and stalked inside to the lane, angled out upper stretch, split foes and finished well to prove second best. PORT SAINT JOE settled along the rail, tipped out in the stretch, roused nearing the sixteenth pole and produced a late bid to earn the show honors. GRAZIANO chased two wide around the turn, angled out at the sixteenth pole and summoned a mild rally. MOST SANDISFACTORY traveled three wide around the turn, four wide into the stretch, floated out by GRAZIANO with a sixteenth to go and passed tired rivals. CEM SULTAN off slow to begin then advanced quickly off the rail, chased the top pair around the turn, bid three wide into the lane and weakened in the final furlong. ACTING CAT bumped repeatedly in the early going, took command and set a pressured pace, fought back inside to the eighth pole then gave way. BIG DADDY RABBIT hopped slightly to come away slowly, trailed from the inside to the stretch and never threatened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.54 46.75 1:12.06 1:24.63 1:37.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Ronamo
|125
|1
|7
|6–hd
|6–1
|3–½
|1–1
|1–4¼
|Prat
|0.60
|4
|Mongolian Legend
|125
|4
|2
|3–½
|2–½
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1
|Fuentes
|8.90
|3
|Negotiator
|122
|3
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–4
|Gonzalez
|7.60
|5
|Alvaaro
|123
|5
|6
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–2
|5–5
|4–1½
|Figueroa
|8.30
|2
|My Journey
|125
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–2
|5–12¼
|Cedillo
|38.40
|7
|Takeo
|123
|7
|5
|7
|7
|6–6
|6–12
|6–45¾
|Blanc
|32.60
|6
|Convex
|120
|6
|1
|2–½
|3–½
|7
|7
|7
|Hernandez
|4.50
|1
|RONAMO
|3.20
|2.20
|2.10
|4
|MONGOLIAN LEGEND
|4.80
|3.20
|3
|NEGOTIATOR
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-1)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$7.00
|$2 QUINELLA (1-4)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-5)
|$8.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$12.40
Winner–Ronamo B.g.4 by Run Away and Hide out of Miss Fark, by Newfoundland. Bred by Whispering Oaks (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Jacobsen, Gordan, Lewis, Michael D. and Vanderslice, John. Mutuel Pool $351,259 Daily Double Pool $41,315 Exacta Pool $201,203 Quinella Pool $6,072 Superfecta Pool $86,747 Trifecta Pool $127,037. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-1) paid $60.80. Pick Three Pool $31,476.
RONAMO brushed lightly from the outside leaving the gate, unhurried in the beginning from the inside then moved a bit off the rail, angled three wide around the far turn, took over upper stretch, kicked clear with a furlong to go and drew off under urging. MONGOLIAN LEGEND stalked outside a rival then between on the first turn, tracked outside the leader, asked near the five-sixteenths and collared rival at the quarter pole, took command shortly after, showed the way into the stretch, offered no resistance to RONAMO in the drive and safely held second. NEGOTIATOR stalked near the inside, moved out into the two path around the far turn and kept on for a clear third. ALVAARO went four wide into the first turn, came in a bit then back out leaving that bend, chased four wide up the backstretch, moved into the three path around the far turn and weakened. MY JOURNEY broke in and brushed at the start, quickly took command and steered to the inside, led clear to the far turn, pressured around the turn and relinquished the lead just past the quarter pole and weakened in the drive. TAKEO bobbled leaving the gate, traveled five wide into the first turn, stayed well off the rail on the backstretch, entered the second turn five then moved in to the four path and came up empty when called upon. CONVEX away quickly and angled in nearing the first turn, stalked outside the leader, dropped back on the far turn, eased through the stretch and walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.81 47.87 1:13.11 1:25.39 1:37.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Caisson
|120
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–ns
|Prat
|0.70
|2
|Heliochrome
|120
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|Hernandez
|25.60
|1
|Eagle in the Sky
|120
|1
|3
|3–½
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–3
|3–5½
|Rispoli
|1.80
|7
|Papale
|120
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–3¾
|Cedillo
|10.20
|5
|El Joy
|120
|5
|4
|4–1
|3–hd
|5–1
|6
|5–1¼
|Gryder
|10.10
|3
|Zoffa
|120
|3
|5
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|6
|Maldonado
|18.80
|4
|CAISSON
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|2
|HELIOCHROME
|13.00
|3.80
|1
|EAGLE IN THE SKY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$5.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$27.90
|$2 QUINELLA (2-4)
|$40.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-7)
|$20.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$29.55
Winner–Caisson Dbb.c.2 by War Front out of Curvy (GB), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Rhinestone Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Kelly, Jon and Sarah. Mutuel Pool $347,315 Daily Double Pool $41,400 Exacta Pool $156,948 Quinella Pool $5,921 Superfecta Pool $58,697 Trifecta Pool $99,233. Scratched–Raisebeforetheflop.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-1-4) paid $8.30. Pick Three Pool $132,574. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-8-1-4/6) 4 correct paid $165.50. Pick Four Pool $186,742. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-8-1-4/6) 5 correct paid $970.55. Pick Five Pool $547,938.
CAISSON pressed the leader from outside, lost contact with HELIOCHROME at the half-mile point, chased two wide into the far turn, bid alongside around that the turn, challenged through the drive and got up just in time. HELIOCHROME held command with CAISSON to the outside, inched away after a half, responded when challenged again by CAISSON around the far turn, held the advantage through the final furlong and was edged at the wire. EAGLE IN THE SKY raced along the inside in range of the pacesetter, steered out into the stretch and finished well for a clear third. PAPALE saved ground into the lane and bested the rest. EL JOY entered the first turn three wide, raced outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and weakened. ZOFFA pulled in the early stages, tracked outside a rival on the backstretch, went three wide around the far turn and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.57 47.34 59.69 1:05.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|C'Mon Jenna
|120
|5
|7
|6–½
|4–1
|2–2½
|1–½
|Hernandez
|4.20
|1
|Father O'Flaherty
|120
|1
|8
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2¼
|Cedillo
|2.30
|9
|Lemon Drop Shot
|120
|8
|3
|7–2
|5–½
|3–1
|3–3¾
|Prat
|1.50
|8
|Blue Star
|120
|7
|5
|8
|8
|5–4
|4–2¼
|Figueroa
|20.00
|3
|DQ–Paisano
|120
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|4–1½
|5–6½
|Gutierrez
|16.10
|7
|Cozy Bear
|120
|6
|2
|5–½
|7–2
|6–1
|6–4¼
|Fuentes
|8.40
|4
|Rousing Slammer
|120
|4
|6
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7–5
|7–13½
|Maldonado
|12.40
|2
|Call Sign Lucky
|120
|2
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|8
|8
|Velez
|63.20
|6
|C'MON JENNA
|10.40
|4.20
|2.60
|1
|FATHER O'FLAHERTY
|3.40
|2.20
|9
|LEMON DROP SHOT
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$16.40
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$13.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-9-8)
|$23.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-9)
|$19.10
Winner–C'Mon Jenna Ch.g.2 by Bluegrass Cat out of Lisa Lulu, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Kathryn Anna Tovatt, et al. (CA). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Purple Shamrock Racing, Hess, Jr., Robert B., Fosselman, Chris, Lambert, Jeffrey and Underhill, Pete. Mutuel Pool $315,026 Daily Double Pool $33,058 Exacta Pool $190,341 Quinella Pool $6,717 Superfecta Pool $80,173 Trifecta Pool $116,669. Scratched–Broken Finger. DQ–#3 Paisano–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 7th.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-6) paid $10.55. Pick Three Pool $90,384.
C'MON JENNA bumped both sides then checked soon after the start, settled off the rail then moved in, closed in and took aim two wide into the stretch, ranged up alongside FATHER O'FLAHERTY and proved best late. FATHER O'FLAHERTY off slow to begin then sent from the inside, went up to challenge the leader, took over near the three-eights, cleared rival around the bend, resisted when challenged from the outside and went gamely to the wire. LEMON DROP SHOT raced wide throughout and finished well to gain ground on the top pair. BLUE STAR went five wide into the turn, angled into the two path then was carried out and bumped by rival at the three-sixteenths, straightened out and finished willingly. PAISANO broke out and bumped rival at the start, chased off the rail, angled out four wide around the turn and weakened in the lane. COZY BEAR broke in and bumped in the beginning, angled in on the turn then came back out and bumped rival approaching the three-sixteenths and had nothing left for the late stages. ROUSING SLAMMER bumped both sides at the start, angled in on the turn and lacked a rally. CALL SIGN LUCKY away quickly and sped clear, set the pace early, challenged from the inside, lost the advantage near the three-eighths, entered the stretch three to four wide and tired. THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED PAISANO FROM FIFTH TO SEVENTH FOR BREAKING OUT AND CAUSING INTERFERENCE TO ROUSING SLAMMER AT THE START.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.34 45.06 56.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Undeniable Proof
|123
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|2.20
|3
|Hit the Seam
|123
|3
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|8
|Zipper Mischief
|123
|8
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|Espinoza
|9.70
|5
|Doc Tommy
|120
|5
|4
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|Hernandez
|4.10
|1
|Foster Boi
|123
|1
|7
|7–2
|7–½
|7–1
|5–1
|Gonzalez
|7.00
|7
|Foothill
|120
|7
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–1
|Gryder
|20.80
|4
|Dreamer's Reality
|123
|4
|8
|8–½
|8–2
|8–4
|7–½
|Fuentes
|18.60
|9
|Johnny Podres
|120
|9
|6
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–1
|8–7½
|Cedillo
|17.60
|6
|Scouted
|125
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Maldonado
|56.20
|2
|UNDENIABLE PROOF
|6.40
|3.80
|3.40
|3
|HIT THE SEAM
|3.60
|2.80
|8
|ZIPPER MISCHIEF
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$48.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$10.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$10.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-8-5)
|$26.06
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-8)
|$35.70
Winner–Undeniable Proof B.g.4 by Idiot Proof out of Carissa, by Richly Blended. Bred by Richard Keeline, Patricia Keeline &Jesus Manuel Ochoa (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Keeline, Patricia and Keeline, Richard. Mutuel Pool $418,338 Daily Double Pool $37,849 Exacta Pool $244,583 Quinella Pool $9,241 Superfecta Pool $94,507 Trifecta Pool $141,899. Scratched–Jamming Eddy.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-2) paid $20.65. Pick Three Pool $99,301.
UNDENIABLE PROOF set the pace with company to the outside, dueled with HIT THE SEAM around the turn and into the stretch, battled through the final furlong and held foe at bay. HIT THE SEAM pressed outside, moved closer and dueled into and down the stretch, fought through the late stages but could not get by. ZIPPER MISCHIEF tracked outside a rival, two wide into the lane, chased the top pair to the wire and held the show. DOC TOMMY stalked the pace from the inside then a bit off the rail in the stretch and finished well between foes late. FOSTER BOI off a bit slow to begin, saved ground along the inside, rallied and missed the show. FOOTHILL traveled mid-pack in the early going, moved to the inside then out into the two path, angled out in the lane, bumped rival in the stretch and lacked a serious bid. DREAMER'S REALITY off a bit slow to begin, dropped back early, raced inside, angled out on the turn, came out then back inward in the stretch and never threatened. JOHNNY PODRES mid-pack early and outside a rival, raced three wide then angled out in the stretch, bumped with FOOTHILL and weakened. SCOUTED off slow to begin, raced outside a rival, two or three wide then angled in on the turn and was never a factor.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.43 44.97 57.69 1:04.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Forest Caraway
|121
|5
|4
|4–½
|3–½
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Gonzalez
|11.90
|4
|Illumination
|121
|4
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1
|2–hd
|Cedillo
|0.70
|1
|Kalypso
|121
|1
|6
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|8.90
|3
|Isn't She Lovely
|121
|3
|3
|7–7
|6–hd
|5–2
|4–1¾
|Smith
|7.50
|9
|Mandragora Seeker
|121
|9
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|5–3½
|Maldonado
|11.10
|2
|Park Avenue
|121
|2
|7
|6–1½
|5–1
|6–3
|6–1¼
|Prat
|4.90
|8
|I'm All the Jedi
|121
|8
|8
|8–6
|8–8
|7–2
|7–5¾
|Hernandez
|65.00
|6
|Derby Quest
|121
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–2
|Flores
|95.90
|7
|Shvere Arbeter
|121
|7
|5
|5–hd
|7–7
|8–5
|9
|Rispoli
|27.10
|5
|FOREST CARAWAY
|25.80
|6.00
|4.60
|4
|ILLUMINATION
|2.60
|2.20
|1
|KALYPSO
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$159.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$28.70
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$22.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3)
|$61.74
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$67.25
Winner–Forest Caraway B.f.2 by Bodemeister out of Thin Disguise, by Yes It's True. Bred by Spruce Lane, Stepwise, Ground Thunder,Robbins, Copper Beech, Lynn et al. (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III. Mutuel Pool $322,217 Daily Double Pool $34,818 Exacta Pool $164,297 Quinella Pool $6,198 Superfecta Pool $69,240 Trifecta Pool $106,063. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $233.55. Pick Three Pool $95,246.
FOREST CARAWAY tracked off the inside, spun four wide into the stretch, closed outside MANDRAGORA SEEKER and drew clear. ILLUMINATION well placed just off the leader while outside a rival, chased three wide into the lane, lacked needed late punch but held the place. KALYPSO chased inside and saved ground into the stretch, came off the rail a bit and lacked room behind rival past the eighth pole, angled back to the fence and finished willingly. ISN'T SHE LOVELY tracked off the rail, split foes on the turn then angled out and finished with a mild late bid. MANDRAGORA SEEKER stumbled leaving but still away quickest, sped clear and showed the way up the backstretch, moved to the inside and traveled clear in the two path into the stretch, lost command inside the furlong marker and weakened in deep stretch. PARK AVENUE traveled in the two path then moved out and exited the turn three wide and lacked rally. I'M ALL THE JEDI lacked early speed, took the turn three wide and was never a factor. DERBY QUEST off slow to begin and always outrun. SHVERE ARBETER took the turn four then five wide and proved no menace.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $125,000. 'Solana Beach Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.01 45.98 1:10.32 1:22.31 1:34.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Pulpit Rider
|121
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1–ns
|Hernandez
|11.40
|1
|Sedamar
|123
|1
|3
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–½
|4–½
|2–½
|Blanc
|6.30
|4
|Mucho Unusual
|125
|3
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|1–½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|0.50
|2
|Cordiality
|125
|2
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–2¾
|Rispoli
|3.30
|7
|Kitty Boom Boom
|121
|5
|1
|1–2
|1–3
|1–½
|3–hd
|5
|Smith
|9.30
|5
|PULPIT RIDER
|24.80
|8.60
|3.40
|1
|SEDAMAR
|7.00
|3.00
|4
|MUCHO UNUSUAL
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$329.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-1)
|$54.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-5)
|$43.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-4-2)
|$16.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4)
|$45.90
Winner–Pulpit Rider B.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Lady Railrider, by Ride the Rails. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $371,014 Daily Double Pool $34,053 Exacta Pool $151,649 Quinella Pool $5,043 Superfecta Pool $40,538 Trifecta Pool $82,650. Scratched–Big Sweep, Smiling Shirlee.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-5) paid $409.35. Pick Three Pool $75,686.
PULPIT RIDER off a bit slow at the start, settled a bit off the rail, angled out around the far turn, rallied five wide in the lane and caught SEDAMAR at the wire. SEDAMAR well placed along the inside, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch, rallied next to the fence, led late but got caught by the winner. MUCHO UNUSUAL brushed with CORDIALITY leaving the gate, settled outside a rival, closed in nearing the far turn, bid three deep around the bend, took command in upper stretch but could not match the top pair late. CORDIALITY bobbled and brushed with MUCHO UNUSUAL in the beginning, stalked near the inside, moved out and bid between rivals near the quarter pole, challenged in the drive but faltered late. KITTY BOOM BOOM off alertly from the outside, went for the lead and crossed over near the inside, opened up on the backstretch while off the rail, moved back down to the inside and raced along the rail into the far turn, showed the way in the two path into the stretch then lost command and weakened in the final furlong.
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $41,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.09 44.98 57.13 1:09.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Pyron
|123
|6
|7
|6–1
|3–hd
|2–2
|1–nk
|Prat
|0.60
|7
|Emerald Magic
|123
|7
|2
|2–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–2¾
|Fuentes
|65.40
|5
|Tobacco Road
|123
|5
|8
|9
|7–hd
|5–½
|3–½
|Gonzalez
|11.20
|8
|Lil Sydney
|125
|8
|4
|4–hd
|5–½
|4–1
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|9.50
|1
|Zimba Warrior
|122
|1
|9
|8–hd
|9
|7–hd
|5–1¾
|Gutierrez
|7.50
|4
|Cause and Effect
|125
|4
|1
|5–1½
|6–1
|8–½
|6–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|86.00
|2
|Press Briefing
|122
|2
|5
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|7–3¾
|Figueroa
|38.10
|3
|It's Tiz Time
|123
|3
|6
|7–2
|8–½
|9
|8–1½
|Rispoli
|7.30
|9
|Luck's Royal Flush
|123
|9
|3
|3–1½
|4–1
|6–½
|9
|Maldonado
|9.20
|6
|PYRON
|3.20
|2.60
|2.40
|7
|EMERALD MAGIC
|27.20
|14.60
|5
|TOBACCO ROAD
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$65.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$60.50
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$98.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-8)
|$133.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-5)
|$142.30
Winner–Pyron Ch.c.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Tapatia, by Tapit. Bred by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Ken Copenhaver. Mutuel Pool $426,368 Daily Double Pool $52,131 Exacta Pool $241,788 Quinella Pool $6,873 Superfecta Pool $121,912 Trifecta Pool $171,236. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $166.35. Pick Three Pool $64,212.
PYRON settled off the rail in the early going, took the turn three wide, bid outside MERALD MAGIC in the drive, took over mid stretch and prevailed. EMERALD MAGIC shoe repair prior to the start, dueled for the lead outside a rival, moved clear then shifted out at the top of the lane, met another challenger from the outside, resisted through the lane and finished gamely inside the winner. TOBACCO ROAD settled at the at the rear of the field while off the rail, steered out leaving the bend and further out at the top of the stretch, showed a mild rally gained the show. LIL SYDNEY tracked outside a rival, went three wide into the turn, angled five wide around the bend and lost the show. ZIMBA WARRIOR tracked along the inside, saved ground around the turn and improved position. CAUSE AND EFFECT chased inside then moved out into the two path and lacked a serious bid. PRESS BRIEFING hustled to the front, dueled into and around the turn, then weakened in the lane. IT'S TIZ TIME traveled two then three wide on the turn, angled out in upper stretch and never responded to urging. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH attended the pace three deep, chased the top pair four wide into the lane and faded.
ELEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.59 46.59 1:10.79 1:34.99 1:41.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Mithqaal
|123
|6
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|Gonzalez
|8.00
|1
|Mr. Roary
|123
|1
|3
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|2–2½
|2–2¼
|Fuentes
|6.80
|8
|Move Over
|123
|8
|5
|8–1
|8–1
|7–hd
|5–½
|3–1½
|Hernandez
|13.20
|3
|Pubilius Syrus
|123
|3
|7
|7–½
|7–½
|8–2
|7–2
|4–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|11.90
|2
|Ocean Fury
|123
|2
|8
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–1
|3–1
|5–ns
|Figueroa
|6.10
|9
|Never Easy
|123
|9
|6
|5–½
|5–½
|4–½
|4–½
|6–½
|Prat
|3.80
|4
|Contagion
|123
|4
|4
|6–2
|6–2
|5–hd
|6–½
|7–½
|Rispoli
|3.00
|7
|Acker
|123
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–6¼
|Cedillo
|9.40
|5
|The Hunted
|123
|5
|2
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|8–½
|9
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.00
|6
|MITHQAAL
|18.00
|9.20
|6.00
|1
|MR. ROARY
|8.00
|5.60
|8
|MOVE OVER (GB)
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$34.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$67.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-6)
|$84.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-8-3)
|$416.31
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-8-3-2)
|$15,471.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-8)
|$278.40
Winner–Mithqaal Ch.g.7 by Speightstown out of Bestowal, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Extern Developments LTD. (KY). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: MJVET Stables, Sterling Stables, LLC and Haymes, Neil. Mutuel Pool $369,513 Daily Double Pool $170,094 Exacta Pool $230,382 Quinella Pool $7,097 Superfecta Pool $101,260 Super High Five Pool $20,273 Trifecta Pool $157,578. Claimed–Never Easy by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Acker by Besecker, Joseph E., O'Neill, Dennis and Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–Avalanche, East Rand, Engram, Harvest a Storm.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $95.20. Pick Three Pool $299,196. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-5-6-6) 4 correct paid $1,668.85. Pick Four Pool $779,573. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/10-5-5-6-6) 5 correct paid $7,004.90. Pick Five Pool $1,312,516. $2 Pick Six (6-2/10-5-5-6-6) 5 out of 6 paid $830.00. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-2/10-5-5-6-6) 6 correct paid $317,001.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $331,748. $1 Place Pick All 9 out of 11 paid $3,740.90. Place Pick All Pool $24,508.
MITHQAAL sped to the front outside a pair of rivals, cleared into the first turn, set the pace inside, asked in the lane and found more to hold off MR. ROARY to the wire. MR. ROARY contested the pace from the inside then stalked the leader into the first turn, raced a bit off the rail then two wide into the stretch, chased the MITHQAAL through the drive then dug in late from the outside but could not get by the winner. MOVE OVER (GB) rank between runners leaving the chute, settled off the rail, went three wide around the turn, came out in the lane and gained ground deep stretch. PUBILIUS SYRUS bumped with inside rival leaving the chute, settled near the inside, angled out on the second turn, angled back inside in upper stretch and showed a mild late bid. OCEAN FURY bumped with rival leaving the chute, stalked from the inside, checked past the three-eighths pole, saved ground to the stretch, angled out in the lane and weakened. NEVER EASY tracked three deep then four wide into the lane, bothered by inside rival in the stretch and never rallied. CONTAGION chased between foes to the far turn and never responded to urging. ACKER moved to the inside early trailing the field, saved ground into the stretch then angled out and proved no menace. THE HUNTED vied between rivals early then stalked outside a rival into the clubhouse turn, came three wide into the stretch and faded.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$179,513
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$179,513
Del Mar Entries for Sunday, August 16.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 16th day of a 28-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Basilia
|Mike Smith
|120
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|2
|Sweetest Angel
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|4-1
|3
|Nurturing
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|4
|Frazzled
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Eoin G. Harty
|12-1
|5
|Chicks Dig Munny
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|6
|Embodied
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Proud Emma
|Mike Smith
|121
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|2
|Sanenus
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-1
|3
|Qahira
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|4
|Morning Cynn
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Manuel Badilla
|6-1
|5
|First Star
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Ronald W. Ellis
|8-5
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Been Studying Her
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
|2
|Mohemian Rhapsody
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|3
|Paid Informant
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|4
|Golden Principal
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|5
|Biddy Duke
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $41,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sabinos Pride
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|2
|Meso
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|3
|Rather Nosy
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|4
|Kristi's Tiger
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|5-1
|5
|Shanghai Truffles
|Mike Smith
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|9-2
|6
|Mylittlerunaway
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|O. J. Jauregui
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Oh Marvelous Me
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|25,000
|2
|Plum Dandy
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|22,500
|3
|Pure Comedy
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Bill McLean
|8-1
|25,000
|4
|Posterize
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|4-1
|25,000
|5
|I'm Busy
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|25,000
|6
|Harvest a Storm
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Ed Moger, Jr.
|10-1
|25,000
|7
|Horse Greedy
|Juan Hernandez
|118
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|22,500
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Show Business
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|2
|Summer Fire
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|3
|Brix
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|4
|Rossman
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|15-1
|5
|Severin
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|6
|Big Cheddar
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|6-1
|7
|Eskimo Roses
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|6-1
|8
|Factorial
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|7-2
|9
|Mantaray Island
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Next Flight
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bodega
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|16,000
|2
|Mongolian Hero
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Agronomo
|Assael Espinoza
|121
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|14,000
|4
|Speakerofthehouse
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|14,000
|5
|Gryffindor
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Ryan Hanson
|12-1
|14,000
|6
|Watch Cairo
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Matthew M. Fales
|20-1
|16,000
|7
|Signofthecross
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Leonard Powell
|12-1
|16,000
|8
|Georgian Road
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|14,000
|9
|Indy Jones
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5-1
|14,000
|10
|Super Classic
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|14,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Eswan Flores
|123
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|2
|Drop the Mic
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|123
|Gus Headley
|30-1
|3
|Magnificent Q T
|Assael Espinoza
|123
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Nocherylikemychery
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Mike Harrington
|20-1
|5
|Hot On the Trail
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|123
|Gary Stute
|5-1
|6
|Charmingslew
|Mike Smith
|125
|Neil French
|12-1
|20,000
|7
|Harper's Gallop
|Juan Hernandez
|123
|Jack Carava
|7-2
|8
|Nice Ice
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|20,000
|9
|Donut Girl
|Edwin Maldonado
|123
|Brian T. Cunningham
|12-1
|20,000
|10
|Warrior's Moon
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Defunded
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Texas Playboy
|Mike Smith
|121
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|3
|North Pole
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|4
|Bolu
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|5
|Wyfire
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Luis Mendez
|10-1
|6
|Man Friday
|Umberto Rispoli
|121
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|7
|Mega Mischief
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
TENTH RACE.
1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'CTT and TOC Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Meal Ticket
|Aaron Gryder
|121
|Matthew Chew
|12-1
|2
|Maxim Rate
|Umberto Rispoli
|123
|Simon Callaghan
|7-2
|3
|Don't Blame Judy
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|4
|Quick
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|123
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|5
|Siberian Iris
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|6
|Catch the Eye
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|123
|David E. Hofmans
|20-1
|7
|Imperial Creed
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|8
|Over Thinking
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|Victoria H. Oliver
|12-1
|9
|Ms Peintour
|Brice Blanc
|125
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|10
|Pretty Point
|Mike Smith
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Derby War
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|20,000
|2
|U. S. Danger
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Floyd Moneymaker
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|10-1
|20,000
|4
|Cleveland Cat
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|121
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|20,000
|5
|Endless Tale
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|My Boy Andy
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|20,000
|7
|Nickel Curve
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Jack Carava
|30-1
|20,000
|8
|Hot Socks
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|20,000
|9
|Bedrock
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Jeff Bonde
|7-2
|20,000
|10
|Poise to Strike
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|3-1
|20,000
|11
|Betito
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Kristin Mulhall
|10-1
|20,000
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.