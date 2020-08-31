Horse racing newsletter: Don’t forget, racing today at Del Mar

Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 30. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 22nd day of a 28-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.40 46.29 59.16 1:05.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Rantanen 120 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–3½ Prat 0.50 5 Freerunning 120 5 3 2–½ 2–5 2–5 2–1¼ Maldonado 3.50 1 Foxborough 120 1 7 4–½ 3–1 3–5 3–8½ Hernandez 9.10 2 Mandrew 120 2 6 5–1 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–3¼ Flores 11.20 6 Broken Finger 120 6 5 6–6 6–6 6–7 5–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 42.50 3 Govenor Bernstein 113 3 1 3–2 4–1 5–hd 6–13¼ Centeno 77.20 7 Grit City Kid 120 7 4 7 7 7 7 Cedillo 7.30

4 RANTANEN 3.00 2.10 2.10 5 FREERUNNING 2.80 2.20 1 FOXBOROUGH 2.60

$1 EXACTA (4-5) $3.60 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $4.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-2) $2.94 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $5.55

Winner–Rantanen Dbb.c.2 by Creative Cause out of Downhill Diva, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Harrington, Morrow, Old School Farm,Heeg & Wiloughby (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC and Homme, Eric. Mutuel Pool $151,359 Exacta Pool $82,571 Quinella Pool $3,922 Superfecta Pool $38,355 Trifecta Pool $54,774. Claimed–Rantanen by Cady, Todd, Featherston, Roger, Jacobs, Gary, Lambert, Jeffrey and Hess Jr. Robert. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.

RANTANEN bumped from the inside at the start, set the pace under pressure, held foe at bay around the turn, shook free in upper stretch and drew away under right-handed urging then in hand nearing the wire. FREERUNNING broke out and bumped leaving the gate, pressed from the outside, asked right-handed at the five-sixteenths, lost contact with the winner in upper stretch and stayed on to hold the place. FOXBOROUGH chased near the inside then moved out a path nearing the turn, continued two wide through the turn and into the stretch, drifted out in the lane under left-handed urging and kept on for a clear third. MANDREW received a shoe repair in the paddock, chased outside a rival then three wide around the bend and lacked a rally. BROKEN FINGER bumped from the inside at the start, tracked four wide into the turn, steered into the two path around the bend and lacked further response. GOVENOR BERNSTEIN broke out and bumped rival, forwardly placed inside a pair of rivals early, dropped back and drifted out around the bend and had nothing left for the stretch. GRIT CITY KID forced out at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, angled into the three path on the turn and was never a factor.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 24.15 49.32 1:14.26 1:26.56 1:39.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Perfect Ice Storm 120 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–1 1–1¼ Gonzalez 9.20 2 Take a Leap 120 2 3 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 3–5 2–1 Pereira 8.00 7 Atina 118 7 2 3–½ 3–1 3–3 2–hd 3–6¾ Cedillo 1.80 5 Operatic 120 5 7 7 7 4–2 4–2½ 4–4 Prat 1.70 6 Midnight Garden 122 6 5 5–1 5–1 6–hd 6–½ 5–½ Hernandez 4.10 1 Lookout Taylor 120 1 4 6–½ 6–1 5–½ 5–hd 6–hd Diaz, Jr. 65.00 4 Majestic Diva 120 4 6 4–hd 4–hd 7 7 7 Franco 16.10

3 PERFECT ICE STORM 20.40 9.00 5.40 2 TAKE A LEAP 10.00 5.80 7 ATINA (ARG) 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $40.20 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $66.90 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $63.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-5) $73.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $196.20

Winner–Perfect Ice Storm Grr.f.4 by He Be Fire N Ice out of Stormin Quality, by Stormin Fever. Bred by Cicero Farms LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC. Mutuel Pool $217,976 Daily Double Pool $35,522 Exacta Pool $104,323 Quinella Pool $3,588 Superfecta Pool $43,359 Trifecta Pool $72,070. Claimed–Operatic by Metanoia Racing. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–none.

PERFECT ICE STORM sped to the front, showed the way under pressure, dueled with TAKE A LEAP, cleared approaching the eighth pole and kept to task to the wire. TAKE A LEAP pressed the pace inside, dueled into and around the second turn and into the stretch, had rider lost the whip past the eighth pole and held the place under hand urging. ATINA (ARG) stalked off the rail, bid three deep around the second turn then drifted out a bit in the lane and finished willingly outside the top pair. OPERATIC brushed at the start, went four then three wide on the first turn, moved out into the backstretch, took the last turn four to five wide and lacked a serious bid. MIDNIGHT GARDEN stumbled leaving the gate, entered the first turn five wide then moved in a path, remained off the rail to the final turn, went four then three wide around that bend and never threatened. LOOKOUT TAYLOR saved ground throughout and never responded to urging. MAJESTIC DIVA brushed outside rival at the start, steadied off heels early on the first turn, chased in the two path to the stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.40 46.36 58.75 1:11.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Varda 120 2 2 2–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–3¼ Van Dyke 5.40 4 Heels Up 120 3 3 3–1½ 3–4 2–2 2–7½ Espinoza 1.80 2 I'm the Boss of Me 120 1 1 1–½ 2–hd 3–6 3–7½ Gonzalez 10.20 7 Fracing Fast 120 5 5 5 4–1 4–3 4–7¼ Cedillo 0.80 6 Queens Map 120 4 4 4–hd 5 5 5 Maldonado 33.20

3 VARDA 12.80 5.00 3.40 4 HEELS UP 3.40 2.60 2 I'M THE BOSS OF ME 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $103.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $13.20 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $11.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-7) $6.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $24.45

Winner–Varda B.f.2 by Distorted Humor out of She'll Be Right, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Masters 2013 LLC &Distorted Humor Syndicate (NY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $252,336 Daily Double Pool $20,199 Exacta Pool $107,974 Quinella Pool $4,691 Superfecta Pool $34,320 Trifecta Pool $67,131. Scratched–Gravitron, Moonlight d'Oro. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $35.95. Pick Three Pool $51,922.

VARDA prompted the pace early then moved up to duel for command, took a short lead at the three-eighths, cleared with a furlong to go and inched away under left-handed encouragement and hand urging late. HEELS UP well placed outside the top pair, chased three wide into the lane, asked left-handed in the lane, failed to make an impact on the winner but proved second best. I'M THE BOSS OF ME set the pace inside of VARDA, dueled with that rival into and around the turn, could not keep up approaching the quarter pole, weakened but still finished a clear third. FRACING FAST settled off the pace, went four wide through the turn and was always outrun. QUEENS MAP tracked the top pair in the two path around the bend and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.90 45.45 57.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Miss Fraulein 120 1 1 1–1 1–2 1–3 1–3¼ Cedillo 3.40 3 With This Vow 122 3 3 3–1 3–1½ 2–1 2–½ Van Dyke 4.40 4 Brittle and Yoo 120 4 5 5–1 4–hd 4–2 3–1¼ Rispoli 2.30 6 Queensbeccaandjane 122 6 4 4–½ 5–½ 3–hd 4–½ Franco 4.40 8 Sugar Pickel 120 8 8 7–hd 8 6–½ 5–½ Prat 4.80 5 Dairy Kid 115 5 7 8 7–hd 7–hd 6–1¼ Centeno 87.20 7 Roses and Candy 122 7 6 6–2½ 6–2 5–½ 7–4¼ Figueroa 20.30 2 Acai 120 2 2 2–½ 2–hd 8 8 Gutierrez 14.10

1 MISS FRAULEIN 8.80 5.40 3.20 3 WITH THIS VOW 5.20 3.20 4 BRITTLE AND YOO 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $68.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $22.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $25.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-4-6) $22.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $36.10

Winner–Miss Fraulein B.f.3 by Strong Mandate out of Sky Fraulein, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Rhineshire Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $363,444 Daily Double Pool $35,790 Exacta Pool $200,352 Quinella Pool $7,026 Superfecta Pool $82,102 Trifecta Pool $135,831. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $115.85. Pick Three Pool $26,874.

MISS FRAULEIN showed speed from the inside to take command, kicked clear around the turn, kept to task in the lane and won easily. WITH THIS VOW chased outside a rival then two wide into the stretch and held the place. BRITTLE AND YOO stalked the leader from the rail, lacked room and steadied on the turn, moved out into the two path entering the stretch and finished willingly. QUEENSBECCAANDJANE stalked four wide then moved into the three path entering the turn, floated out by rival around the bend then moved back into the three path, came four wide into the stretch and flattened out. SUGAR PICKEL chased outside a rival or two wide to the stretch, angled out and passed tired rivals. DAIRY KID saved ground along the fence, steered out off the rail in the drive and improved position. ROSES AND CANDY broke through the gate and was reloaded, chased between foes, drifted out out and bobbled on the turn, came three wide into the stretch then shifted out in the drive and weakened. ACAI up close early outside the pacesetter, angled to the rail on the turn and faded in the stretch. HAND TIMED.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.15 45.96 58.01 1:04.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Colt Fiction 124 6 1 2–½ 1–1 1–2 1–3¼ Pereira 0.60 9 Hollywood's Best 121 9 6 6–2 5–1½ 2–hd 2–1 Cedillo 11.50 2 Starship Chewbacca 121 2 4 3–hd 4–1 3–1½ 3–1¾ Delgadillo 12.50 4 Tengas Masterpiece 121 4 10 10 10 5–1 4–2½ Gutierrez 39.20 10 Spud 121 10 3 5–hd 3–½ 4–2½ 5–1¼ Figueroa 6.10 7 Question Authority 121 7 7 7–1 6–hd 6–1½ 6–5¼ Fuentes 39.20 3 Jungle Roar 121 3 8 9–1 9–1½ 7–hd 7–hd Rispoli 8.10 1 Endless Tale 124 1 5 4–1 7–½ 10 8–¾ Velez 36.00 5 With Due Cause 121 5 9 8–1 8–1 9–½ 9–1¾ Hernandez 12.10 8 Jack Cool 114 8 2 1–hd 2–hd 8–½ 10 Centeno 96.70

6 COLT FICTION 3.20 2.60 2.20 9 HOLLYWOOD'S BEST 7.60 5.40 2 STARSHIP CHEWBACCA 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $11.20 $2 QUINELLA (6-9) $21.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-2-4) $99.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-2) $36.50

Winner–Colt Fiction Ch.g.5 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Devilish Pro, by Eddington. Bred by Robert Mitchell (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $412,349 Daily Double Pool $44,645 Exacta Pool $193,978 Quinella Pool $6,782 Superfecta Pool $108,732 Trifecta Pool $152,094. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $33.10. Pick Three Pool $110,336. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-1-6) 4 correct paid $304.00. Pick Four Pool $183,366. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-3-1-6) 5 correct paid $576.35. Pick Five Pool $580,123.

COLT FICTION dueled for command inside a rival, pressured from both sides into the turn, cleared at the quarter pole and drew away under hand urging. HOLLYWOOD'S BEST off a bit slow to begin, stalked off the inside, steadied between foes at the three-eighths, traveled two wide into the stretch, angled out and finished well. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA chased outside a rival then went up to challenge between foes, angled to the rail on the turn and flattened in the final furlong. TENGAS MASTERPIECE sandwiched at the start, angled to the inside, swung five wide and rallied belatedly and picked up a minor award. SPUD chased outside the top pair, took aim four wide leaving the turn, came in some at the top of the lane then back out and weakened in the drive. QUESTION AUTHORITY settled off the pace, took the turn two wide and lacked further response. JUNGLE ROAR stumbled and bumped foe at the start, traveled near the back of the field, went three wide into the lane and proved no menace. ENDLESS TALE chased the pace inside then moved closer into the turn, checked approaching the three-eighths pole, kept inside to the lane and weakened. WITH DUE CAUSE broke in and bumped rival leaving the gate then shifted out, went four wide around the bend and faded. JACK COOL dueled outside the winner then chased three wide leaving the turn, steered out in the lane and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.00 47.33 1:11.59 1:23.26 1:35.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Rip City 119 1 3 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–ns Gutierrez 6.30 8 City Rage 122 8 7 8 8 3–2 2–½ 2–2¼ Prat 1.70 6 Bud Knight 122 6 5 6–½ 6–2 2–1 3–2 3–½ Rispoli 2.80 5 Tallien 124 5 6 5–1 5–½ 5–hd 4–½ 4–1½ Pereira 3.70 3 Montana Moon 124 3 4 4–1 3–½ 6–2½ 5–2½ 5–3½ Blanc 7.10 2 Mr Right Now 119 2 8 7–½ 7–hd 7–hd 7–2½ 6–1¼ Figueroa 54.90 4 Big Cheddar 122 4 1 1–1 1–2 4–½ 6–1½ 7–6¼ Delgadillo 60.50 7 Strike It Lucky 119 7 2 3–1 4–½ 8 8 8 Hernandez 17.70

1 RIP CITY 14.60 6.00 3.40 8 CITY RAGE 3.20 2.40 6 BUD KNIGHT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $31.60 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $20.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-8) $20.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-6-5) $12.21 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-6) $28.60

Winner–Rip City Grr.g.3 by City Zip out of Sikara (IRE), by Aussie Rules. Bred by Darwin Krenz (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $307,500 Daily Double Pool $39,468 Exacta Pool $177,827 Quinella Pool $6,111 Superfecta Pool $73,575 Trifecta Pool $111,382. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-1) paid $41.60. Pick Three Pool $140,213.

RIP CITY bumped leaving the gate, stalked a bit off the rail, came out a bit into the far turn then bid bid between rivals at the three-eighths, dueled with BUD KNIGHT around the bend, shook free at the three-sixteenths pole, fought with CITY RAGE through the stretch and gamely prevailed. CITY RAGE traveled near the back of the field, raced outside a rival then advanced four wide into the far turn, closed in and ranged up three deep then four wide into the stretch, challenged RIP CITY in the late stages, dug in late but got denied. BUD KNIGHT settled off the pace early, bid three deep at the three-eighths pole, dueled around the bend then chased three wide into the stretch, weakened but held the show. TALLIEN (IRE) settled a bit off the rail, angled out on the second turn and went evenly through the final furlong. MONTANA MOON broke in and bumped at the start, stalked inside then moved out into the two path, asked but failed to find the needed rally. MR RIGHT NOW off slow to begin, tucked inside on the first turn, saved ground to the stretch and was never a factor. BIG CHEDDAR sped clear and set the pace near the inside, got headed at the three-eighths and lost command shortly after, lost ground around the turn and faded. STRIKE IT LUCKY stalked off the rail, checked off heels at the three-eighths pole, dropped back on the far turn and could not regain momentum. FOLLOWING A STEWARDS' INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS RULED THAT ALTHOUGH RIP CITY DID COME OUT SLIGHTLY ENTERING THE FAR TURN CAUSING STRIKE IT LUCKY TO STEADY, IT DID NOT COST STRIKE IT LUCKY A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING AND THERE WOULD BE NO CHANGE. HAND TIMED.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $27,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 22.01 45.60 58.48 1:11.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Natural History 121 1 8 8 7–1 3–hd 1–1¾ Espinoza 6.50 3 Nesbitt 115 3 4 3–3 2–½ 1–2 2–2½ Centeno 5.90 8 Etterbay Ucklay 124 7 2 5–1½ 4–hd 4–1 3–2½ Valdivia, Jr. 5.40 9 Conte Cavour 124 8 5 6–4 5–1 5–1 4–5¼ Gutierrez 49.60 6 DH–Next Flight 121 5 7 7–8 8 7–1½ 5–3¼ Gonzalez 10.70 2 DH–Uncaptured Hero 121 2 3 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 5–3¼ Prat 3.00 7 Terrible Ted 124 6 1 2–hd 3–2½ 6–2½ 7–2¼ Rispoli 2.90 4 Tribal War Chant 124 4 6 4–1 6–2 8 8 Hernandez 5.80

1 NATURAL HISTORY 15.00 5.40 3.40 3 NESBITT 6.20 4.40 8 ETTERBAY UCKLAY 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $74.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $46.10 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $50.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-8-9) $192.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-8) $115.65

Winner–Natural History B.g.3 by Competitive Edge out of Rapid Ransom, by Red Ransom. Bred by Paget Bloodstock & Galtee Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Anderson, Robert, Kenly, Steven, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey, Mueller, Martin, Parrent, Richard,. Mutuel Pool $288,418 Daily Double Pool $34,670 Exacta Pool $154,067 Quinella Pool $5,261 Superfecta Pool $58,600 Trifecta Pool $94,884. Claimed–Tribal War Chant by RB Racing LLC. Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Scratched–Surfside Sunset. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-1) paid $52.50. Pick Three Pool $117,957.

NATURAL HISTORY trailed well behind the field early, saved ground around the turn then moved off the rail, flew late and inhaled the runner-up, drawing clear late. NESBITT chased the speed early then vied between rivals, took command into the stretch, kicked clear but was overtaken in the final sixteenth. ETTERBAY UCKLAY chased four wide into the turn, moved into the three path then angled back out entering the stretch, bumped by inside rival at the eighth pole and gained the show. CONTE CAVOUR tracked off the inside, angled in on the turn, came two wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. UNCAPTURED HERO showed speed and took the early lead, set the pace under pressure to the outside, vied with a pair of rivals around the turn and into the stretch and gave way in the lane. NEXT FLIGHT bumped leaving the gate, lacked early speed, went five wide through the turn and was never a factor. TERRIBLE TED pressed from the outside then vied three deep, chased the top pair into the lane, drifted out and bumped rival at the eighth pole and faded. TRIBAL WAR CHANT broke out and bumped foe at the start, chased four wide into the lane, tired and was not persevered with.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.75 46.32 59.22 1:12.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Hoop Dream 124 9 3 5–½ 5–4 2–hd 1–¾ Hernandez 31.20 12 Air Jockey 124 11 6 4–1½ 4–1 1–1 2–3¼ Fuentes 5.10 3 Poise to Strike 124 2 1 1–hd 2–hd 3–hd 3–ns Cedillo 3.40 4 Hot Socks 121 3 2 3–½ 1–hd 4–hd 4–½ Pereira 4.30 9 Ziyanair 124 8 11 9–½ 8–1 7–½ 5–½ Figueroa 60.10 6 Most Sandisfactory 121 5 5 6–hd 6–1½ 6–1½ 6–¾ Rispoli 1.80 11 U. S. Danger 121 10 4 2–hd 3–½ 5–3 7–1¼ Gutierrez 6.70 2 Papa's Honey 121 1 8 7–4 7–1 8–2 8–2½ Flores 44.10 7 Mr Show Off 121 6 7 8–3 9–4 9–2 9–2¼ Gonzalez 83.60 5 Gee Gee Whiz 121 4 10 10–1 10–2½ 10–6 10–6½ Diaz, Jr. 78.80 8 Robber Baron 121 7 9 11 11 11 11 Velez 30.80

10 HOOP DREAM 64.40 22.00 11.60 12 AIR JOCKEY 5.40 5.20 3 POISE TO STRIKE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $482.60 $1 EXACTA (10-12) $219.80 $2 QUINELLA (10-12) $101.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-12-3-4) $536.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-12-3) $580.20

Winner–Hoop Dream Grr.g.4 by Lakerville out of Ruff Proof, by Idiot Proof. Bred by Gaylord Ailshie, David Bernstein &Sandy Weinstock (CA). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Aidekman, Alan, Ailshie, Diane and Bernstein, David. Mutuel Pool $309,132 Daily Double Pool $35,547 Exacta Pool $171,575 Quinella Pool $7,021 Superfecta Pool $83,559 Trifecta Pool $115,717. Scratched–Follow the Lute. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-10) paid $868.55. Pick Three Pool $77,386.

HOOP DREAM well placed three deep behind the speedy quartet, chased four wide into the lane, angled out in upper stretch, closed in and overhauled the runner-up. AIR JOCKEY attended the pace four deep, challenged five wide into the lane, took command in upper stretch, cleared near the eighth pole but yielded to the winner. POISE TO STRIKE sped to the front, vied inside then two wide into the stretch, fought back to the eighth pole, weakened late but saved the show. HOT SOCKS vied between foes and three wide into the lane, could not keep pace in the final furlong and got edged for the show. ZIYANAIR bumped leaving the gate, traveled near the rear of the field, went four then five wide around the turn, came out in the lane and summoned a mild rally late. MOST SANDISFACTORY chased between then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and failed to rally. U. S. DANGER vied three deep between, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. PAPA'S HONEY chased from the inside and lacked a rally. MR SHOW OFF raced two then three wide on the turn and never threatened. GEE GEE WHIZ hesitated and broke slowly, raced near the back of the field, exited the bend three wide and was never a factor. ROBBER BARON bumped at the start, traveled three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.44 45.27 56.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tilted Towers 122 4 8 4–1 3–hd 3–2 1–1 Cedillo 18.00 5 Silardi 122 5 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 2–nk Fuentes 12.40 9 Cruel Intention 124 9 3 9 8–½ 6–½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 8.40 6 Brickyard Ride 122 6 4 2–2 2–1½ 2–hd 4–½ Prat 2.20 2 Nero 124 2 9 8–½ 9 9 5–nk Rispoli 4.50 8 Thanks Mr. Eidson 120 8 5 5–½ 7–1 5–½ 6–ns Hernandez 8.90 1 Seven Scents 124 1 7 7–½ 5–hd 7–1 7–1½ Valdivia, Jr. 14.90 7 Shake N Fries 117 7 2 6–½ 6–hd 8–½ 8–1 Centeno 57.70 3 Devil Made Me Doit 120 3 6 3–hd 4–1 4–hd 9 Gutierrez 2.50

4 TILTED TOWERS 38.00 16.80 9.40 5 SILARDI 14.00 8.80 9 CRUEL INTENTION 7.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4) $676.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $198.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $211.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-9-6) $1,016.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-9) $1,237.45

Winner–Tilted Towers B.g.4 by Atreides out of Rich Love, by Not For Love. Bred by John Liviakis (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $389,627 Daily Double Pool $35,733 Exacta Pool $208,721 Quinella Pool $7,259 Superfecta Pool $85,280 Trifecta Pool $141,281. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-10-4) paid $2,513.55. Pick Three Pool $75,833.

TILTED TOWERS stalked outside a rival, tipped out three wide, bid three deep in the lane and proved best late all out to the wire. SILARDI dueled from the inside, vied inside with pair of rivals in the stretch, battled with the winner late and yielded grudgingly. CRUEL INTENTION trailed the field early, raced three wide around the turn, moved out in the stretch and finished with a late rally. BRICKYARD RIDE dueled for command from outside, vied between foes in the lane, lugged out late and weakened. NERO pinballed between foes early, traveled two wide through the turn, angled out at the eighth pole and finished with a mild late bid. THANKS MR. EIDSON entered the turn four wide, moved into the three path, chased through the lane then lacked room and steadied late. SEVEN SCENTS bumped early, saved ground along the inside and never produced a bid. SHAKE N FRIES went two wide into the stretch and never threatened. DEVIL MADE ME DOIT bumped early, stalked from the inside then two wide into the stretch and never responded when asked. HAND TIMED.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Generous Portion Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.96 45.79 58.75 1:12.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Governor Goteven 124 3 2 1–hd 2–2 1–1 1–4½ Pereira 2.40 6 I'm So Anna 122 5 5 5–½ 4–hd 3–½ 2–½ Gonzalez 1.10 4 Big Andy 120 4 4 6 5–6 4–2½ 3–1 Prat 3.20 7 Emma's Dance 122 6 1 2–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 4–9¼ Fuentes 9.90 2 Do You Hear That 122 2 3 3–1½ 3–½ 5–6 5–9¾ Cedillo 17.80 1 Mucha Woman 120 1 6 4–½ 6 6 6 Rispoli 21.20

3 GOVERNOR GOTEVEN 6.80 3.20 2.40 6 I'M SO ANNA 2.60 2.20 4 BIG ANDY 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $208.00 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $7.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-7) $3.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $7.40

Winner–Governor Goteven Dbb.f.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Time Linda Goteven, by Time to Get Even. Bred by Templeton Horses, LLC (CA). Trainer: Lisa Bernard. Owner: Templeton Horses LLC. Mutuel Pool $341,591 Daily Double Pool $51,706 Exacta Pool $163,798 Quinella Pool $5,553 Superfecta Pool $54,262 Trifecta Pool $103,315. Scratched–Will Take a Kiss. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-4-3) paid $996.90. Pick Three Pool $62,005.

GOVERNOR GOTEVEN vied between for command then dueled from the inside around the turn and into the stretch, shook free approaching the eighth pole and drew off to the wire. I'M SO ANNA tracked off the inside, took the turn four wide and rallied to earn the place. BIG ANDY settled early, bumped with inside rival entering the turn, asked two wide leaving the bend, showed some late interest but was edged for the place. EMMA'S DANCE vied three deep early then dueled from the outside around the turn and into the lane and weakened in the final furlong. DO YOU HEAR THAT vied from the inside, could not keep pace into the turn, saved ground into the lane and faded. MUCHA WOMAN chased a bit off the rail, bumped with outside rival then took awkward step and steadied into the turn, moved off the rail around the bend and was not persevered with in the late stages.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.81 51.32 1:46.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Frose 121 6 5 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 1–¾ Gutierrez 16.90 9 Viazar 124 8 9 8–1 8–1 8–2 5–hd 2–½ Valdivia, Jr. 13.20 4 Vegas Palm 124 4 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1½ 3–½ Figueroa 9.30 3 Wind and Hope 121 3 8 5–1 5–hd 5–½ 3–hd 4–1 Prat 7.10 8 Disappearing Act 121 7 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–hd 6–1 5–½ Cedillo 10.70 2 Miss Addie Pray 121 2 7 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ 6–¾ Blanc 6.60 11 Awesome Ella 121 10 2 11 10–hd 10–2½ 8–1 7–½ Franco 12.90 1 Ya Beauty 121 1 11 6–½ 6–hd 7–hd 7–1½ 8–1¼ Rispoli 2.90 6 Acoustic Shadow 121 5 10 9–½ 9–½ 9–hd 9–2 9–1¼ Hernandez 9.70 12 Via Angelica 121 11 6 10–hd 11 11 10–hd 10–1½ Van Dyke 7.70 10 Nurse Goodbody 124 9 1 7–½ 7–½ 6–1 11 11 Pereira 10.40

7 FROSE 35.80 19.40 11.00 9 VIAZAR 9.80 6.80 4 VEGAS PALM 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $165.40 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $218.90 $2 QUINELLA (7-9) $205.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-4-3) $1,049.81 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-9-4-3-8) Carryover $13,544 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-9-4) $761.30

Winner–Frose Dbb.f.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Forestry's Magic, by Forestry. Bred by SF Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $425,466 Daily Double Pool $200,103 Exacta Pool $261,421 Quinella Pool $9,852 Superfecta Pool $132,258 Super High Five Pool $17,754 Trifecta Pool $214,331. Scratched–Red Diamond. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-1-10-4-3-7) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $216,559. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-7) paid $786.60. Pick Three Pool $297,054. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-4-3-7) 4 correct paid $44,586.00. Pick Four Pool $807,671. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-10-4-3-7) 5 correct paid $750,793.80. Pick Five Pool $983,796. $2 Pick Six (1-1-10-4-3-7) 5 out of 6 paid $7,501.60. Pick Six Pool $262,121. Pick Six Carryover $140,031. $1 Place Pick All 7 out of 11 paid $432.50. Place Pick All Pool $22,104.

FROSE brushed soon after the start, contested the pace from the outside, dropped back to stalk the leader while a bit off the rail then outside a rival, ranged up alongside rival near the five-sixteenths, dueled into the stretch, drove clear and and held safely late. VIAZAR raced off the rail, three wide into the far turn, angled out and came five wide into the stretch, closed through the final furlong and got up for second. VEGAS PALM showed early speed inside and moved to the rail, cleared FROSE nearing the clubhouse turn, showed the way up the backstretch, pressured then dueled on the second turn and into the lane, lost command in upper stretch and stayed on for the show. WIND AND HOPE tracked outside a rival then between foes on the backstretch, came three wide into the lane then angled in upper stretch and finished willingly. DISAPPEARING ACT brushed shortly after the start, had early speed three deep then dropped back to stalk the pace, remained off the inside to the far turn, tipped out into the four path, chased between in the drive and went evenly in the late stages. MISS ADDIE PRAY stalked inside and saved ground into the stretch and never produced a bid. AWESOME ELLA was five wide leaving the chute then angled in to be three deep off the rail, chased outside a rival on the second turn, three wide into the stretch, angled out in the drive, bothered late by YA BEAUTY and never threatened. YA BEAUTY (GB) settled off the pace inside, moved two wide on the far turn, came out late and lacked a bid. ACOUSTIC SHADOW bit off the rail into the stretch and was never a factor. VIA ANGELICA unhurried in the beginning, raced between rivals on the first turn and had the rider take a bigger hold, angled in on the second turn and was always outrun. NURSE GOODBODY tracked off the rail, raced four wide into the far turn, angled six wide leaving the bend and came up empty. HAND TIMED. THREE QUARTER AND MILE FRACTIONS ARE OMITTED, PENDING FURTHER REVIEW.