Horse racing newsletter: Don't forget, racing today at Del Mar
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter
Before we get to the good stuff, a few updates on the Kentucky Derby, courtesy of Churchill Down and Del Mar publicity.
Off to the races
--Authentic finished his works with a 1:12.40 for six furlongs at Del Mar on Sunday morning. It was his fourth consecutive bullet work. “Authentic is really doing well. I see him turning the corner,” said trainer Bob Baffert. “Both of my horses (Authentic and Thousand Words), I think they’re live. We just need some luck, you never know what is going to happen with that many horses in there.” Both Baffert trainees get to Kentucky on Monday.
--Attachment Rate completed his final major Derby preparation with a work of 1:01.20 over the Churchill Downs dirt on Sunday. “I thought his race at Ellis made him worthy of trying the Derby,” said trainer Dale Romans. “This was his second work back from the [Ellis Park Derby] and we wanted to put a nice five-eighths move in him. He ran well over the winter in both the Gotham and the Unbridled. He hung in there pretty well to finish second behind Art Collector at Ellis.”
--Tiz the Law, the favorite for the Derby, did a little shedrow walking on Sunday and will fly to Churchill from New York on Monday. (Note: Guardian of the language and friend Ron Flatter, who contributes to the newsletter, correctly pointed out that with all the future book money on Tiz the Law, he is not a “presumptive” favorite as I have written, but the flat-out favorite.
--Rushie is no longer in consideration for the Derby but will instead run in the $500,000 Pat Day Mile.
--It’s looking like this could be the final lineup of Derby starters, at least until Tuesday’s draw: Tiz the Law (jockey Manny Franco); Authentic (John Velazquez); Art Collector (Brian Hernandez Jr.); Honor A. P. (Mike Smith); Ny Traffic (Paco Lopez); King Guillermo (Samy Camacho); Thousand Words (Florent Geroux); Max Player (Ricardo Santana Jr.); Enforceable (Adam Beschizza); Major Fed (James Graham); Storm the Court (Julien Leparoux); Attachment Rate (Joe Talamo); Sole Volante (Luca Panici); Finnick the Fierce (Martin Garcia); Winning Impression (Joe Rocco Jr.); Necker Island (Miguel Mena); Money Moves (Javier Castellano).
Now, it’s on to the Monday staple.
Stewards’ rulings
Nothing especially unusual here, although you can see the stewards are serious about the wearing of face coverings and rule identical in two very different cases.
--Jockey Flavien Prat is fined $300 because his use of the riding crop caused a welt on Stela Star during the running of the Honeymoon Stakes at Santa Anita on May 30. Stela Star finished second by a neck. Prat thought the injury occurred when the horse was leaving the starting gate. The stewards disagreed saying: “After looking at the photos and reviewing the video, we determined that the injury occurred from his riding crop.”
--Jockey Brice Blanc has withdrawn his appeal of a careless riding suspension after riding Goodtingscominpink in the seventh race on Aug. 7 at Del Mar. the stewards ruled that Blanc failed to keep a straight course in the stretch causing his horse to be disqualified from second to third. Blanc served the three days on Aug. 22, 23 and 28.
--Trainer Peter Eurton was fined $100 because one of his employees galloped a horse without a valid license. Thomas Dubaele, Eurton’s assistant trainer, galloped a horse on July 22 without an exercise rider’s license. Dubaele was fined $100 by the stewards on July 26. Eurton said he thought you could gallop a horse with an assistant trainer’s license. Eurton said this was the first time he’s had an assistant trainer.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $750 for failing to disclose that his horse, None Above the Law, was a gelding in a timely manner before his race on July 2 at Los Alamitos. Miller did alert the racing office, but it was after scratch time. The horse won the race and a purse of $12,600. The standard trainer’s share would be $1,260.
--Exercise rider Felipe Diaz was fined $50 for galloping on the rail on Aug. 8 when there were horses doing a work behind him. Diaz had to move his horse quickly to get out of the way.
--Trainer Michael McCarthy was fined $100 for failing to properly wear a face covering after being previously warned by safety liaison Miitzuh Carrillo. What was interesting was that racing executives Josh Rubinstein, COO of Del Mar, and Alan Balch, executive director of the California Thoroughbred Trainers, were part of the hearing. According to the stewards, when McCarthy was cited, he tore up the citation in front of Carrillo.
--Groom Martin Campuzano was fine $100 for failing to wear a face covering on Aug. 11. Capuzano apologized and said he would be more responsible in the future.
Del Mar review
The feature on Sunday was the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes for 2-year-old Cal-bred fillies going six furlongs. Governor Goteven broke sharply and dueled near the front, eventually shook off the competition at the eighth pole and won by an easy 4 ½ lengths.
Governor Goteven paid $6.80, $3.20 and $2.40. I’m So Anna was second followed by Big Andy, Emma’s Dance, Did You Hear That and Mucha Woman.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Lisa Bernard (winning trainer): “I was feeling a lot of nerves [during the race]. But I trust this filly and she has been training awesome. We had high expectations, but you don’t know until they prove themselves out there, especially with 2-year-olds. In her daily training you can see she wants to run. It’s in her blood. That’s what she wants to do. It definitely is a dream come true. There’s no words to describe it.”
Tiago Pereira (winning jockey): “Lisa [Bernard] said get a good spot with her. She broke really well and we were in a good spot right from the start. I was taking pressure, but she was OK with it. Then she just started to pull away. She’d been training well for this. She’s a nice filly.”
Del Mar preview
There will be five first-time winners, and at least three of them are Cal-breds, on Monday’s nine-race card beginning at 2 p.m. Four of the races are on the turf. That pretty much captures the make-up card. Difficult to believe that there is only one week left in the Del Mar summer meeting.
There is only one allowance/optional claimer, which automatically makes it the feature. The eight race is for 3-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles on the turf for a purse of $57,000. It’s a pretty balanced field of 10 with Scarto as the 3-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Mike Puype and jockey Umberto Rispoli. He has won three-of-six starts and is coming off a win in a starter allowance. He also won a very minor stakes, the American Fabius, at Gulfstream.
The second choice, at 5-1, is Great Power for Simon Callaghan and Brice Blanc. He won his first race then finished third in an allowance at Santa Anita. His third, and last, start was a fourth in the Grade 3 Los Alamitos Derby. This will be Banc’s first trip on the horse. Previous jockeys, Drayden Van Dyke (Bronn) and Flavien Prat (Mecklenburg) are riding other horses in the race. Post is around 5:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 10 (2 also eligible), 7, 10 (3 ae), 9, 11, 8, 10, 11.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 8 Capital Heat (12-1)
Cal-bred maiden from the Vann Belvoir stable shortens back up to the sprint game after being sent long in her second start. After breaking very slowly in her debut, she showed some run to be third, and then was given the tall order of two-turning next time out. She pressed from a far outside post before tiring and now goes route-to-sprint as she tries to spring the upset.
Sunday’s result: Disappearing Act (10-1) raced three-wide throughout and turned in an even effort when finishing fifth.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ciaran Thornton’s Dmr pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 4 Elgofranco (8-1)
Elgofranco makes the third start off the layoff and moves back to turf after fading in the stretch in the last three races going longer. Trainer Ben Cecil is 2-2-1 from his seven races here this summer and jockey Mario Gutierrez has a nice flat bet profit riding for him. A daily double with Impression in third for trainer Bill Spawr, who is 11-19 with favorites in the last year plus. Impression has the top speed and class for a red-hot trainer and jockey who wins 40% for him.
Sunday’s result: Jungle Roar merely whimpered and just ran around the track for exercise.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (2): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Nevaeh’s Dream ($9.10)
Monmouth (5): $100,000 Charles Hesse III Handicap, NJ-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Prendimi ($8.20)
Woodbine (6): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Samurai Queen ($8.60)
Woodbine (8): $250,000 Simcoe Stakes, Canada-foaled 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Dragon’s Brew ($8.10)
Woodbine (9): $250,000 Muskoka Stakes, Canada-foaled fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: El Bayern ($48.00)
Saratoga (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Shuvee Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Letruska ($9.30)
Woodbine (10): $135,000 Algoma Stakes, Canada-foaled fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Marjorie’s Dream ($5.60)
Woodbine (11): $135,000 Elgin Stakes, Canada-foaled 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Told It All ($20.60)
Del Mar (10): $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Governor Goteven ($6.80)
A final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Sunday, August 30.
