Horse racing newsletter: No Triple Crown this year

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we get ready for what could be a historic meet at Santa Anita. We’ll explain why tomorrow; don’t want to jinx things.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

While some of you might have thought our headline about the Triple Crown was old news, it was actually about the Canadian Triple Crown. Some might call it a more difficult Triple Crown than the U.S. one; it’s over six weeks and on three surfaces. (The one you’re not thinking about is synthetic.)

It hasn’t been won since 2003, when Wando won it.

Advertisement

The favorite — yes, spoiler alert, he didn’t win it on Saturday — was Mighty Hart, a one-eyed horse who won the first two legs.

My friend Robert Kieckhefer, the UPI horse racing writer, summed up the backstory better than I ever could in his weekend preview advance.

“Mighty Heart looks for a third straight win and a sweep of the Canadian Triple Crown in Saturday’s $400,000 (Canadian) Breeders’ Stakes 1 1/2 miles on the turf. The bay colt, a son of Dramedy, is the odds-on favorite in a big field despite a questionable record on the green course.

“Unraced at 2, Mighty Heart was pointed to the grass at the onset of his career in February in New Orleans. His debut was washed off the turf and he finished fourth while lugging out badly around the main track. He had the same problem in his next start — his only actual grass race — March 21, when he finished 11th in a maiden race at Fair Grounds.

Advertisement

“Things improved when he hit the Woodbine all-weather course, where he won in a maiden affair in July and finished third in an allowance event Aug. 1. On that record, he went to the post at odds of 13-1 in the Queen’s Plate, which he won by 7 1/2 lengths. His victory in the Prince of Wales Stakes at Fort Erie, of course, came on the dirt. As the odds-on favorite, he won that by 2 1/2 lengths.

“Trainer Josie Carroll is optimistic about Mighty Heart’s chances on the turf, which is likely to be less than firm after recent rains, and the 1 1/2 miles.

“’I believe he’ll handle the grass,’ Carroll said. ‘He’s run once on the grass and we had him up on the E.P. [Taylor] course the other day and he just skipped across it. Pedigree-wise, we have every reason to think he’ll handle it. But until a horse does that, you really don’t know. It’s a very, very challenging thing to be asking him to do right now.’”

Well, it didn’t work out for Mighty Heart. Stablemate Belichick won the race, followed by Meyer and English Conqueror. Mighty Heart finished seventh.

Advertisement

“I think he got dogged most of the way by another horse, the fractions were a little fast,” Carroll said. “I don’t think he could get him to relax with that horse sitting right on him all the way. I thought we were in trouble going down the backside when that horse wouldn’t let up off of him.”

Oh, well. So goes another good story.

Enjoying this newsletter? Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Saturday was the Grade 3 $100,000 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. This race used to be 6 ½ furlongs on the downhill turf course, but that doesn’t exist for sprint anymore.

Advertisement

All the attention was on Magic At Midnight, who was undefeated in four starts, always on the lead. Well, she didn’t break on Saturday and never was in contention finishing fifth of six.

Biddy Duke won a tough stretch battle and eventually won by a head. Biddy Duke paid $20.20, $8.00 and $4.80 and was followed by Jo Jo Air, An Eddie Surprise, Aqua Seaform Shame, Magic At Midnight and Lakerball.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Leandro Mora (assistant trainer to Doug O’Neill) “This filly has been so honest ever since we got her. The idea was just to not go to the lead, just go close to the lead so we can have a path for the other ones. Juan [Hernandez] said she never quit, when he asked her, she just came back and that’s all you see. … We just pray and do the best [we] can.”

Advertisement

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “She’s really fast and she’s one of the smallest horses I’ve ever ridden. I knew we were going fast, but she was comfortable, so I let her go. When she saw that other filly come to us, she really fought back. She’s small but she’s got a big heart.”

Santa Anita preview

It’s the final day of the Santa Anita Fall (which they call Autumn) meeting. It’s 11 races with a 12:30 p.m. start. There are five, yes five, allowance races and two stakes, including one graded. All in all, a nice way to finish the meeting. Sunday at Santa Anita is generally a mediocre card compared to Saturday, but this week it’s the reverse. Do you think it has anything to do with the mandatory payouts? Naw, couldn’t be.

The first of the two stakes is the $70,000 Lure Stakes for horses 3 and up going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 2-1, is One Bad Boy for trainer Richard Baltas and Flavien Prat. He is two-of-seven lifetime and won three back in a minor stakes at Woodbine. The second favorite is Murad Khan for Doug O’Neill and Abel Cedillo. This 7-year-old gelding has won eight-of-26 lifetime. He’s coming off a second in an allowance at 1 1/16 miles. Post is around 2:30 p.m.

The big race is the Grade 2 $200,000 Goldikova Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Morning-line maker Jon White has essentially two favorites with a slight edge to Maxim Rate at 8-5. She goes for Simon Callaghan and Umberto Rispoli. She was second last out in the Grade 1 Rodeo Drive to Mucho Unusual. She has won on the graded stakes level.

Advertisement

The second favorite, a tick off at 9-5, is Raymundos Secret for Phil D’Amato and Prat. She has won five of seven including three of her last four. Last out was a neck win in the Grade 2 John C. Mabee Stakes at Del Mar. Post is set for around 4:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 9, 6, 9, 6, 9, 10, 7, 7, 8, 10.

Frank Mirahmadi’s SA pick of the day

TENTH RACE: No. 7 Appreciated (5-2)

He chased home the sharp Brickyard Ride, who came right back to win the first race Saturday. The 4-year-old gets a better post and should make his presence felt in the lane. It has been a fun challenge to participate in the daily picks for the newsletter this meet. Thanks to John Cherwa for the opportunity and of course the readers are appreciated.

Advertisement

Saturday’s result: Vegas Palm rallied belatedly to finish third, once again settling for a minor award.

Frank Mirahmadi is the track announcer at Santa Anita Park.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 5 Jan’s Reserve (5-1)

Jan’s Reserve picked up first time Flavien Prat last out on the drop for trainer Mike Pupye, who obviously risked and put Prat on for the money ride. In that race Jan came on late to run second. First off the claim new trainer Rosemary Trela enters the horse at the same level. This trainer has a small stable but is 56% on the year, 56% first start off the claim and 60% beaten favorite. 5-1 is great value. Thank you for reading my selections for the Santa Anita Fall Meet. Next up is Del Mar next weekend.

Advertisement

Saturday’s result: How do you get the favorite to win a wide-open race? Bet “all” on your pick 5 ticket like I did! Octopus needed eight legs to catch the gate-to-wire winner instead running off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Laurel (3): $100,000 Maryland Millions Ladies Stakes, Md-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Epic Idea ($13.60)

Advertisement

Belmont (2): $150,000 Maid of the Mist Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Laobanonaprayer ($19.20)

Laurel (4): $100,000 Maryland Millions Lassie Stakes, Md-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Miss Nondescript ($8.40)

Woodbine (1): $123,200 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Flame Zapper ($9.80)

Belmont (3): $150,000 Sleepy Hollow Stakes, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Brooklyn Strong ($9.60)

Advertisement

Belmont (4): $150,000 Ticonderoga Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up,1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Myhartblongstodady ($4.20)

Woodbine (4): $123,200 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Coconut Grove ($11.30)

Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Millions Nursery Stakes, Md-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Kenny Had a Notion ($16.40)

Belmont (6): $175,000 Empire Distaff Handicap, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lucky Move ($10.40)

Advertisement

Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: State Crown ($8.20)

Laurel (8): $100,000 Maryland Millions Distaff Handicap, Md-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hello Beautiful ($3.00)

Belmont (7): $125,000 Hudson Handicap, NY-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Tribecca ($12.40)

Laurel (9): $100,000 Maryland Millions Turf Stakes, Md-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Pretty Good Year ($32.00)

Advertisement

Belmont (8): $150,000 Mohawk Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Somelikeithotbrown ($4.50)

Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Jeanie B ($4.20)

Laurel (10): $100,000 Maryland Millions Sprint Handicap, Md-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Karan’s Notion ($34.20)

Belmont (9): $125,000 Iroquois Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Collegeville Girl ($48.20)

Advertisement

Woodbine (8): $108,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Hell N Wild ($18.90)

Laurel (11): $150,000 Maryland Million Classic Stakes, Md-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Harpers First Ride ($15.60)

Belmont (10): $175,000 Empire Classic Stakes, NY-breds 3-and-up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mr. Buff ($9.40)

Woodbine (10): $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes, Can-breds 3-year-olds, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Belichick ($8.70)

Advertisement

Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Biddy Duke ($20.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT.

10:10 Woodbine (1): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Lenny K (2-1)

12:41 Woodbine (6): $108,700 allowance optional claimer, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Sable Island (3-1)

Advertisement

1:12 Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Auburn Hills (2-1)

1:45 Woodbine (8): $250,000 Wonder Where Stakes, Can-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Curlin’s Voyage (9-5)

1:55 Belmont (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Athenia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sweet Bye and Bye (3-1)

4:30 Santa Anita (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Goldikova Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Maxim Rate (8-5)

Advertisement

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 7 For Lewis Rivers (9-2)

He is as consistent as they come at this lower level of competition with many quality figures earned in the past. He had a solid win in his most recent effort when leaving the gate nicely and tracking his rivals down the backstretch before angling out four-wide at the top of the lane and then blowing on by nearing the wire. With my top figure in tow and a perfect post for his stalking style of racing, we’ll push this veteran 8-year-old to break well, sit the third over trip and hopefully sail on late as he did 29 nights ago.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Advertisement

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 24. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 18-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.05 44.27 55.73 1:01.68 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Brickyard Ride 113 4 1 1–2 1–2 1–2 1–2½ Centeno 2.00 3 Thanks Mr. Eidson 120 3 4 3–1 3–2 2–1 2–hd Maldonado 4.20 2 One Flew South 124 2 6 6 6 6 3–½ Prat 2.40 6 Passionate Reward 124 6 3 5–1 5–1½ 4–hd 4–½ Hernandez 6.00 1 Octopus 118 1 5 4–1 4–½ 5–½ 5–3¼ Cedillo 9.80 5 Undeniable Proof 124 5 2 2–½ 2–hd 3–1 6 Rispoli 6.30 4 BRICKYARD RIDE 6.00 4.00 2.40 3 THANKS MR. EIDSON 4.60 2.60 2 ONE FLEW SOUTH 2.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-6) $7.34 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2) $15.30 Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $106,728 Exacta Pool $48,773 Superfecta Pool $15,682 Trifecta Pool $29,055. Scratched–none. BRICKYARD RIDE away quickly and angled to the inside, set the pace clear to the turn, stayed inside around the bend then a bit off the rail into the stretch, put to right and left-handed urging and inched away from the field. THANKS MR. EIDSON came in and bumped ONE FLEW SOUTH at the start then steadied off the heels of BRICKYARD RIDE, tracked off the inside then outside a rival or two wide around the turn, had aim on the leader at the top of the stretch but could not summon the needed rally while staying on well to the place. ONE FLEW SOUTH got knocked into inside rival at the start, settled at the back along the inside, moved out into the two path around the turn, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole, then showed a mild rally but could not get up for second. PASSIONATE REWARD tracked off the inside, went three wide into the turn then moved into the two path, moved out four wide in upper stretch and lacked the needed late kick. OCTOPUS bumped from the outside and forced in leaving the gate, settled in the early going, saved ground into the lane, tipped out a bit in the stretch and could not rally. UNDENIABLE PROOF broke well then dropped back a bit to stalk the lone leader, angled in from the two path to the rail on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.14 44.96 57.03 1:09.49 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Curry 114 2 2 1–1 1–3½ 1–7 1–12 Pyfer 2.40 6 Chipper 120 5 5 5 4–1 3–½ 2–3¾ Prat 1.60 2 Zero Down 120 1 3 4–hd 2–hd 2–½ 3–1 Gutierrez 3.00 5 Secret Club 120 4 4 3–hd 5 5 4–nk Van Dyke 3.30 4 Tallemark 120 3 1 2–½ 3–½ 4–2 5 Maldonado 31.80 3 CURRY 6.80 3.80 2.40 6 CHIPPER 3.00 2.20 2 ZERO DOWN 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $32.20 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $9.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-2-5) $2.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-2) $11.65 Winner–Curry B.g.4 by Cyclotron out of Myra G., by One Man Army. Bred by Bruce Headley & Irwin Molasky (CA). Trainer: Bruce Headley. Owner: Estate of Irwin Molasky, Barnhart, Nancy, Headley, Bruce and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $100,211 Daily Double Pool $23,546 Exacta Pool $37,040 Superfecta Pool $12,190 Trifecta Pool $23,943. Scratched–Tough to Break. CURRY broke in and bumped rival, sped to the front to take control then moved clear, inched away around the turn, then drew off under hand urging. CHIPPER tracked four deep up the backstretch, came four wide into the lane and bested the rest. ZERO DOWN bumped at the start, chased the speed from inside then two wide into the stretch and weakened. SECRET CLUB raced in range from off the rail, went three wide into the turn then angled to the fence around the bend, and came up empty in the drive. TALLEMARK away quickly from the gate, chased two wide then three wide on the turn then weakened through the lane. THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.08 44.96 1:09.98 1:16.73 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Defense Wins 120 5 2 3–1 3–2 1–hd 1–1¾ Cedillo 1.50 6 Holden the Lute 120 6 1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–2 2–2½ Van Dyke 2.20 3 Tiz Vicious 120 3 4 1–1 2–1 3–5 3–5¼ Prat 4.60 4 Prince Magician 113 4 3 5–4½ 5–6 5–8 4–8¼ Centeno 8.50 2 Candy Fury 120 2 5 4–2 4–7 4–2 5–2¼ Hernandez 6.30 1 Pelican Way 120 1 6 6 6 6 6 Smith 14.90 5 DEFENSE WINS 5.00 2.80 2.10 6 HOLDEN THE LUTE 2.80 2.40 3 TIZ VICIOUS 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $27.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-4) $5.71 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $12.35 Winner–Defense Wins Grr.g.3 by Flatter out of Deb's Charm, by Silver Charm. Bred by Hargus & Sandra Sexton and Silver FernFarm (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), Great Friends Stable, LLC, K T Racing, RAP Racing, Kramer, Daniel and M. Mutuel Pool $165,558 Daily Double Pool $10,316 Exacta Pool $90,523 Superfecta Pool $34,331 Trifecta Pool $66,665. Claimed–Tiz Vicious by Atreides Racing LLC and Hess Jr., Robert B. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-5) paid $30.30. Pick Three Pool $39,260. DEFENSE WINS stalked the top pair up the backstretch, bid three wide into the stretch, took over at the eighth pole and edged clear. HOLDEN THE LUTE up close just outside the leader, headed rival midway around the turn then took a short lead at the five-sixteenths marker, put TIZ VICIOUS away in upper stretch then received a challenge from DEFENSE WINS, relinquished the lead with a furlong to go but stayed on to prove second best. TIZ VICIOUS set the pace up the backstretch, headed midway around the turn by HOLDEN THE LUTE, lost command at the five-sixteenths pole, could not match the top pair in the stretch but finished a clear third. PRINCE MAGICIAN stumbled at the start, settled off the pace along the inside, went two wide into the stretch then moved out a bit further in the lane and earned a minor award. CANDY FURY stumbled leaving the gate, chased two wide through the turn and weakened. PELICAN WAY off a bit slow to begin, steered out early, raced four then three wide into the stretch, came out into the lane and was always outrun. FOURTH RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.43 45.34 57.31 1:03.31 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Nu Pi Lambda 120 2 4 4–3 4–1½ 3–1 1–1 Smith 7.00 6 Superstition 120 6 2 2–hd 3–1 2–hd 2–nk Prat 1.00 5 Vegas Palm 124 5 1 5–2½ 5–3 5–hd 3–1¼ Hernandez 4.30 3 Lookin So Lucky 120 3 5 6 6 6 4–1¾ Pereira 56.20 4 La V. 120 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 5–4¼ Gonzalez 16.10 1 Fierce for Sul 120 1 6 3–2 2–½ 4–1 6 Rispoli 2.10 2 NU PI LAMBDA 16.00 6.00 3.00 6 SUPERSTITION 3.20 2.10 5 VEGAS PALM 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $77.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $22.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-3) $24.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $23.05 Winner–Nu Pi Lambda Ch.f.3 by City Zip out of Giulio's Jewel, by Speightstown. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $136,949 Daily Double Pool $15,518 Exacta Pool $55,719 Superfecta Pool $25,817 Trifecta Pool $39,127. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $53.10. Pick Three Pool $14,728. NU PI LAMBDA vied for the lead early between rivals then dropped back to stop the top trio, went two wide into the turn then angled four wide into the stretch, rallied to the front inside the eighth pole and inched away late. SUPERSTITION vied four deep early then three deep through the turn, battled between rivals to the eighth pole and got outkicked by the winner in deep stretch. VEGAS PALM traveled outside a rival early, went two wide into the turn then swung five wide into thee stretch and finished well from outside. LOOKIN SO LUCKY trailed the field in the early going, angled to the fence and saved ground to the lane, angled out in the lane and gained ground late. LA V. vied three deep for command then between rivals to the stretch, carried a short lead to the eighth pole then weakened in the late stages. FIERCE FOR SUL vied for the lead from inside to the stretch then gave way. FIFTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.11 48.17 1:12.36 1:37.16 1:43.80 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Order and Law 122 4 1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–1¾ Hernandez 0.90 1 King of Speed 124 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–3 2–2¼ Smith 3.10 4 Unbroken Star 122 3 3 3–2 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–4 3–10½ T Baze 2.20 3 Pepe Tono 122 2 4 4 4 4 4 4 Gonzalez 7.50 5 ORDER AND LAW 3.80 2.20 1 KING OF SPEED 2.80 4 UNBROKEN STAR $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $40.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $5.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-4) $3.95 Winner–Order and Law B.r.4 by Violence out of Poetic Kid, by Shakespeare. Bred by Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bran Jam Stable and Clark, David W.. Mutuel Pool $144,998 Daily Double Pool $14,369 Exacta Pool $44,424 Trifecta Pool $28,951. Scratched–Potantico. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $24.90. Pick Three Pool $38,671. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-2-2/5) 425 tickets with 4 correct paid $154.10. Pick Four Pool $85,720. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-5-2-2/5) 398 tickets with 5 correct paid $785.00. Pick Five Pool $362,828. ORDER AND LAW up close outside the leader, bid alongside KING OF SPEED at the seven-sixteenths pole, challenged through the far turn and into the lane, took over in upper stretch and drew clear under right-handed urging. KING OF SPEED set the pace from inside, challenged at the seven-sixteenths pole, met that bid and held a short lead over ORDER AND LAW through the turn, lost command in upper stretch but proved second best. UNBROKEN STAR stalked off the inside, took closer order outside the top pair on the backstretch, went three wide into the far turn, lost ground around and then moved out into the four path and kept on for the show. PEPE TONO unhurried in the early going, went four wide into the stretch and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.05 48.64 1:13.45 1:37.27 1:48.90 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 The Stiff 120 1 6 6–hd 6–½ 4–hd 4–hd 1–nk Prat 20.70 7 Three Ay Em 124 7 7 7 7 7 6–3½ 2–hd Rispoli 1.40 2 Storm the Bastille 122 2 4 4–1½ 3–½ 3–1 3–1 3–ns Pereira 14.00 4 Tripoli 118 4 2 2–2 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 4–ns Van Dyke 3.00 5 Royal Act 120 5 3 1–hd 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 5–1 Cedillo 5.80 3 Irish Heatwave 124 3 1 3–1 4–½ 5–½ 5–1 6–4½ Hernandez 5.70 6 Go Daddy Go 124 6 5 5–½ 5–hd 6–hd 7 7 Gonzalez 7.60 1 THE STIFF 43.40 13.60 6.40 7 THREE AY EM 3.40 2.60 2 STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $93.60 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $60.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-4) $173.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $250.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-4-5) Carryover $2,777 Winner–The Stiff Ch.g.3 by Danza out of Betterlethergo, by Hold Me Back. Bred by Daniell, McCarthy & McNamara (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Michael McCarthy Racing Stable, Inc., Daniell, Donna and Daniell, Jim. Mutuel Pool $222,369 Daily Double Pool $20,234 Exacta Pool $101,550 Superfecta Pool $40,476 Trifecta Pool $71,730 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,638. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-1) paid $168.30. Pick Three Pool $38,716. THE STIFF settled along the inside then moved into the two path, went three wide into the lane then four wide upper stretch, rallied and got up late. THREE AY EM raced between rivals or three wide, came four wide into the stretch then moved out further at the top of the lane, rallied and gained the place honors. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) stalked the pace two then three wide on the first turn, moved up outside the top pair on the backstretch, vied three deep around the far turn, fought gamely through the final furlong but was outkicked. TRIPOLI dueled for the lead from inside then cleared outside rival, pressured again past the half-mile pole, vied inside a pair of rivals on the far turn, inched away in the stretch and led to the sixteenth pole but got caught in the closing moments. ROYAL ACT dueled outside TRIPOLI for the lead then stalked the leader from outside, challenged again past the half-mile marker, vied between rivals through the last turn and battled down the lane but was outkicked in deep stretch. IRISH HEATWAVE stalked the pace from inside then two wide into the stretch, lacked room around the far turn and never gained a clear path until it was too late. GO DADDY GO went three to four wide around the first turn, came off the turn four wide then five wide in upper stretch and had nothing left. SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.04 45.47 1:11.48 1:18.09 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Blazing Charm 113 4 4 5 5 2–2½ 1–5½ Centeno 3.70 6 Magnolia's Hope 124 5 1 1–1½ 1–4 1–1 2–2¼ Gonzalez 3.10 1 La Rosa Drive 120 1 3 2–hd 2–2 3–1½ 3–4 Diaz, Jr. 6.10 2 Happy Trails 110 2 5 4–2½ 4–4 4–7 4–31¾ Pyfer 2.60 3 Malibu Cat 124 3 2 3–3½ 3–1 5 5 Prat 2.10 4 BLAZING CHARM 9.40 5.00 3.00 6 MAGNOLIA'S HOPE 3.80 2.60 1 LA ROSA DRIVE 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $246.00 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $20.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-1-2) $17.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-1) $52.25 Winner–Blazing Charm Ch.f.3 by James Street out of Tribal Charm, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Joel Eichenberger & Cathy Eichenberger (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Richard A. Bell. Mutuel Pool $173,188 Daily Double Pool $16,306 Exacta Pool $66,174 Superfecta Pool $22,948 Trifecta Pool $39,642. Scratched–Andyoushallreceive. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-4) paid $110.10. Pick Three Pool $40,286. BLAZING CHARM dropped back early, angled to the rail, angled out into the stretch then outside the leader in the lane, reeled in MAGNOLIA'S HOPE past the eighth pole and powered away. MAGNOLIA'S HOPE off alertly, set the pace off the rail, angled in nearing the turn, padded the lead in the two path around the bend, held a diminishing lead to the eighth pole, overtaken by the winner inside the furlong grounds and stayed on to hold the place. LA ROSA DRIVE chased the pace from inside to the stretch and never produced a bid. HAPPY TRAILS settled off the pace, steered off the rail, went three wide around the turn then was floated out into the stretch and lacked further response. MALIBU CAT chased outside a rival, dropped back on the turn, eased in the stretch to the wire and walked off. EIGHTH RACE. About 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Senator Ken Maddy Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.80 44.60 56.09 1:02.03 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Biddy Duke 118 2 1 1–2 1–2 1–½ 1–hd Hernandez 9.10 1 Jo Jo Air 124 1 2 2–2 2–1 2–½ 2–1 Prat 2.70 3 An Eddie Surprise 124 3 3 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 3–nk Gutierrez 9.90 6 Aqua Seaform Shame 118 6 4 5–5 5–7 4–½ 4–1½ Rispoli 5.90 5 Magic At Midnight 122 5 6 4–1 4–1½ 5–6½ 5–2¾ Cedillo 0.80 4 Lakerball 124 4 5 6 6 6 6 Smith 27.40 2 BIDDY DUKE 20.20 8.00 4.80 1 JO JO AIR 4.00 3.00 3 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $62.40 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $35.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-6) $63.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $86.15 Winner–Biddy Duke Dbb.f.3 by Bayern out of Ghostslayer, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Machmer Hall & D + J Racing LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Joseph E. Besecker. Mutuel Pool $303,089 Daily Double Pool $23,265 Exacta Pool $112,668 Superfecta Pool $45,895 Trifecta Pool $80,484. Scratched–Zee Drop. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-2) paid $403.50. Pick Three Pool $39,187. BIDDY DUKE bumped with inside rival at the start, dueled for the lead from outside then cleared JO JO AIR, showed the way along the inside into the stretch, challenged from the outside in the lane, responded strongly to urging and held gamely. JO JO AIR bumped with outside rival in the beginning, dueled for the lead from the inside then dropped back to stalk the leader, went two wide around the turn then bid outside the leader in the lane, headed rival past the eighth pole but could not get by. AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked off the rail then two wide into the turn, moved out into the three path around the bend, bid outside a pair of rivals in the stretch and could not find the needed late kick but held the show. AQUA SEAFORM SHAME raced off the rail then two wide around the turn, in range through the stretch but lacked late punch. MAGIC AT MIDNIGHT off slow to begin, angled in then rushed up to chase from inside, lacked room around the turn then continued inside to the stretch and failed to rally. LAKERBALL dropped back early and steered to the inside, saved ground to the stretch and was never a factor. NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.25 45.68 1:10.39 1:16.94 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Classier 122 1 8 1–1½ 1–4 1–6 1–4 Cedillo 3.50 8 Go On 122 8 4 6–½ 4–1 2–2 2–6¾ Gutierrez 2.60 2 Kennebec 122 2 2 3–hd 2–1 3–5 3–3¼ Rispoli 20.90 3 Union Soldier 122 3 7 5–1 5–1 4–1 4–2¾ Van Dyke 9.50 5 First Class Dad 122 5 9 7–1 6–½ 7–½ 5–½ Hernandez 17.50 9 Willy the Cobbler 122 9 1 8–2 7–2 6–2 6–1¼ T Baze 88.20 7 Man Friday 122 7 6 9 8–6 8–8½ 7–2¾ Gonzalez 20.20 6 North Pole 122 6 5 2–hd 3–hd 5–hd 8–7¼ Prat 1.30 4 Royal Orb 122 4 3 4–hd 9 9 9 Flores 143.30 1 CLASSIER 9.00 5.40 4.40 8 GO ON 4.40 4.00 2 KENNEBEC 7.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $98.80 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-2-3) $73.12 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-2-3-5) $4,762.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-2) $75.45 Winner–Classier B.c.2 by Empire Maker out of Class Will Tell, by Bernardini. Bred by Mary A. Sullivan (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Golconda Stables, Siena Farm LLC and Masterson. Mutuel Pool $329,027 Daily Double Pool $39,349 Exacta Pool $108,942 Superfecta Pool $59,032 Super High Five Pool $8,842 Trifecta Pool $81,601. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-1) paid $99.55. Pick Three Pool $39,572. CLASSIER sped clear from inside, padded the lead around the turn and won easily under mild urging. GO ON stalked off the rail then outside a rival, raced three wide then two wide into the stretch, finished well and while unable to threaten the winner proved second best. KENNEBEC chased the pace from inside and bested the rest. UNION SOLDIER chased between rivals then a bit off the rail, raced near the inside in the lane and kept on for a minor award. FIRST CLASS DAD off slow to begin, pulled badly up the backstretch and around the turn to the quarter pole, angled out in the lane and improved position. WILLY THE COBBLER raced four wide around the turn and proved no menace. MAN FRIDAY raced four then three wide around the turn, angled out upper stretch and never threatened. NORTH POLE chased four deep early then outside a rival into the turn, entered the stretch two wide and faded. ROYAL ORB raced three deep while in range early,, lost ground nearing the turn, dropped back around the bend and tired. TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.28 47.26 1:11.19 1:23.31 1:34.86 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Shadow Sphinx 124 8 6 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 3–2 1–¾ Prat 1.00 5 Worthy Turk 122 5 1 5–½ 6–hd 5–½ 4–2 2–¾ Cedillo 11.10 9 Mithqaal 122 9 5 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–hd 3–2¼ Gonzalez 12.10 7 Acker 115 7 10 9–2 5–½ 6–1 5–1 4–hd Centeno 20.20 3 Truth Seeker 122 3 12 11–2 10–hd 9–½ 7–½ 5–½ Gutierrez 10.70 4 Move Over 122 4 3 10–½ 11–1 11–½ 10–hd 6–¾ T Baze 8.80 6 Swamp Souffle 122 6 8 6–1½ 7–2 7–1 8–½ 7–1½ Pereira 60.50 10 Silver Summer 122 10 4 1–1½ 1–2 1–1 1–hd 8–nk Figueroa 20.90 1 Erotic 122 1 11 12 12 12 11–hd 9–¾ Hernandez 10.60 11 Contagion 122 11 9 8–hd 9–1½ 10–½ 12 10–½ Van Dyke 24.70 2 New Year 122 2 2 7–hd 8–hd 8–hd 9–½ 11–½ Espinoza 13.80 12 Grand Meister 122 12 7 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 6–hd 12 Maldonado 20.80 8 SHADOW SPHINX 4.00 3.20 2.80 5 WORTHY TURK 8.60 6.00 9 MITHQAAL 5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $15.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-9-7) $76.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-9-7-3) Carryover $6,405 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-9) $42.75 Winner–Shadow Sphinx Dbb.g.5 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm &Equine Equity Partners, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing, Baltas, Richard and Schuerman, Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $349,148 Daily Double Pool $84,752 Exacta Pool $177,205 Superfecta Pool $101,737 Super High Five Pool $8,392 Trifecta Pool $130,023. Claimed–Shadow Sphinx by Drummond, Lee and Lynn. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Smileforme. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-8) paid $65.20. Pick Three Pool $154,903. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-1-8) 1207 tickets with 4 correct paid $322.85. Pick Four Pool $510,549. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4-2-1-8) 77 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,612.35. Pick Five Pool $566,240. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/5-1-4-2-1-8) 33 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,044.16. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $186,687. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $149,743. SHADOW SPHINX stalked the leader from near the inside, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled inside the leader, bid along the fence and brushed with rival past the eighth pole then took control and proved best late. WORTHY TURK tucked inside on the first turn, entered the stretch two wide, angled out and rallied to earn the place honors. MITHQAAL stalked two wide then three wide into the stretch, bid three deep at the eighth pole, drifted in a bit and brushed rival soon after and got outkicked by the top pair in deep stretch. ACKER chased off the rail, four wide into the lane and kept on to earn a minor award. TRUTH SEEKER went two wide around the first turn then moved off the rail, traveled three wide around the far turn then swung five wide into the stretch and summoned a mild rally. MOVE OVER (GB) saved ground into the lane, split foes in the stretch and improved position. SWAMP SOUFFLE tracked outside a rival then two wide on the second turn, asked in the lane but failed to rally. SILVER SUMMER sped to the front and angled over to the inside quickly, led two wide into the lane, challenged from both sides at the eighth pole, brushed between rivals and steadied inside the furlong grounds then weakened in the late stages. EROTIC trailed the field early, angled four wide into the stretch and made no impact. CONTAGION settled off the pace, went two wide into the lane then angled out and had little left for the drive. NEW YEAR saved ground along the inside and checked sharply off the heels of SILVER SUMMER late. GRAND MEISTER in range early outside a rival, raced off the rail then three wide into the stretch and faded. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $124,827 Inter-Track N/A $944,453 Out of State N/A $5,919,139 TOTAL N/A $6,988,419