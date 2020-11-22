Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as Rob Henie joins us with another handicapping lesson.

Horse racing lost one of its biggest fans on Nov. 13 when NFL Hall of Famer Paul Hornung died at 84. He was also a big horse player and even an owner. In 2013 he had Titletown Five on the road to the Kentucky Derby. The name makes perfect sense. Titletown for Green Bay and Five for Hornung’s number. Well, the Wayne Lukas-trained colt didn’t make it to the Derby but did run in the Preakness, where he finished ninth.

In March of that year, the NTRA held one of its conference calls and Hornung was a guest. I learned about it from one of our contributors, Ron Flatter, who was on that call and asking questions. He played it on the Ron Flatter Racing Pod, which you can access here.

I thought this little edited snippet from the March 19, 2013, call was interesting enough to pass along from the transcript. So, here you go.

Ron: You mentioned Will Take Charge and Oxbow. Is it going to be tough enough just to have your horse be the best Lukas horse, let alone the best Derby horse?

Paul: I don’t care about the best this or best that. All I want [is to have] a horse in the Kentucky Derby. If Wayne wins it — if we don’t win it, one of Wayne’s other horses wins it. I want to see him win No. 6 .

Ron: You know Wayne so well, but why is it now after — what has it been, 14 years since he last won the Derby? Why now has he been able to get such a good crop of horses?

Paul: Well, I think it’s just timing. You know, this is a very unusual game. It’s the toughest game, maybe, in the world and everybody points, you know, for those young 2-year-olds and how they’re bred and how they run and — for one deal, and the deal is to get on the first Saturday in May to be here, in Louisville, Ky. And we love it. We think it’s one of the great sporting events in the country, and we support it very much here. You know, you still can’t get a ticket, a good ticket, to the Kentucky Derby, and if you do it’s expensive as hell.

Ron: As a guy who certainly knows his way around playing the horses, how big a deal is it that Titletown Five has a win at the track at Churchill?

Paul: Well, it’s great. I’ve got my interest already secured in Las Vegas in the winner book, you know? To be truthful, I’ve got 220-to-1 on my horse, so I took a shot at it.

Ron: You can’t get that now.

Paul: I told Wayne if we win — we’re partners, Wayne and I, and I said, “If we win, we buy another horse. Is that all right?” He said, “I love it.”

Ron: Last one from me, Paul. As a guy from Louisville, how close would you have come to being a horseman as opposed to being a professional football player?

Paul: Oh, Ron, I don’t know for that. I was always a football player, as far as I was growing up.

Ron: Since you’ve become a horseman, would there have been a lure for you to get more involved with horses at a young age?

Paul: Oh, I think — you know, I had such a love for the horses when I was growing up. I was an usher here with the Frain Usher system when I lied about my age when I was, like, 14. You had to be 17 to become an usher, so I told them I was 17. I was a little bit big for my age so I got a job, made $45 my first Derby Day. That was a lot of money. And what we would do after that was we’d go down in the grandstand and the Derby Day, everybody’d just stand up on the seats and we’d go down the aisles and steal the Derby glasses and then go outside and sell them for a buck and we added another $40 to our day. So when I was 13 and 14 and I’d bring home $100 to my mom, that was huge and that stays in your mind. And like I said, I hadn’t missed — I missed one Derby, in 1963, when I was suspended and Coach [Vince] Lombardi asked me, he said, “I do not want you to go to the Kentucky Derby. I do not want you to go to Gulfstream. I do not want to ever hear of you at a racetrack this year.”

Ron: Thank you, Paul.

(Cherwa note: Whenever Ron says it’s his last question, you know it never is.)

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report), the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report) and the new MHR (Maiden Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the ninth race at Del Mar and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“The finale is a maiden $80,000 claimer at a flat mile on the turf, but these high-priced claimers in So Cal are on the silly side, here’s why. First off, it’s extremely rare you’ll ever see a horse get claimed for $80,000, and if any runner was truly worth, say, $200,000, etc, they wouldn’t be running for $80,000. We liken an $80,000 claimer on this circuit, closer to a $40,000 type of condition, and for many of these here on Sunday, that’s being kind. Notice as well that many of these are eligible to be claimed for just $70,000, telling us connections would be thrilled to lose their horse for even $70,000, a variable which further points to a poor group.

“With this in mind, the horse who makes some sense to us at a big price, would be BINGOS SYSTEM (#4). Bob Hess took over from recently retired Matt Chew, and off the freshening, she ran evenly going 5 ½ on the main track against $32,000 types, but again, if we view this level/group as a $32,000-40,000 bunch, that rise in class on paper is fabricated a bit. She’s also back in only nine days, which means she returned to the barn, ate up well, showed little sign of running, thus the quick turnaround. And now, they add two turns to the mix, the turf, Edwin Maldonado returns, and it’s likely they’ll push from the gate, simply forcing the issue throughout, making the others pick up their feet turning for home. BASIL FLAVOR (#3) is interesting. She debuts for Paddy Gallagher, who turns to his longtime “go to jock” Drayden Van Dyke, going a distance on the turf at first asking, and though his stats aren’t reflective of a trainer who wins often with debut runners, when he does, it’s this type of scenario with Drayden summoned to ride.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 4-3-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 9

“Negative Notes:

“8 Redemption Code - Debuts for Gaines, but the presence of Jessica Pyfer could be an issue, as she hasn’t proven she can win from off the pace, likely the pace scenario on Sunday.

“Breeding Notes:

“1 Malibu Hannah - She debuts for Doug O’Neill, by Malibu Moon, a sire who often produces runners on the fragile side, thus were more pat to back if mated with a hard-trying broodmare, but this one ran only twice, thus, we’re gonna make this one come beat us.

“First Timers:

“5 Quick and Dirty - Debuts for Mike McCarthy who’s more than capable with a debut type, and it’s interesting Mike Smith sticks around late in the day to ride, although of late, sometimes his presence hasn’t exactly been a positive trait to be backing.

“TOP PICK: BINGOS SYSTEM (#4 20-1 Maldonado)

“SECOND CHOICE: BASIL FLAVOR (#3 6-1 Van Dyke) Debut”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.



Del Mar review

The feature was the Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes for horses going 1 1/8 miles. It’s a good thing Del Mar ran it early as it scratched down to just four horses. It was the reverse of last year’s race with Midcourt going wire-to-wire with Extra Hope in second. On Saturday, Extra Hope took the race gate to wire to win by a length over Midcourt.

Extra Hope paid $10.40 and $2.80 with no show betting. The rest of the field, in order: Midcourt, Combatant and Royal Ship.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “[Being on the lead is] what we planned with Extra Hope. I told [Juan Hernandez] ‘Spin the tires’ out of the gate a little bit. [Extra Hope] kind of doesn’t take life real serious, so he wasn’t getting out of his training what he needed to before his first race off the layoff. But the one race did it. He’s been doing good since then. We’ll look at the Big ‘Cap [next year] and possibly the San Antonio on opening day at Santa Anita.”

Juan Hernandez (winning jockey): “That was the plan — to go for the lead right away. He helped me a lot the way he broke so good out of there. Then he was running nice an easy for me; he was relaxed. At the quarter pole I asked him and he gave me a good reply.”



Del Mar preview

Sunday’s nine-race card starts at 12:30 p.m. There are four stakes races and one stakes. The feature is the $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes for Cal-breds going seven furlongs. Galilean is the morning-line favorite at 5-2 for trainer John Sadler and jockey Umberto Rispoli. He has won half of his 12 lifetime races and has won three of his last four. Last out, he won the California Flag at Santa Anita.

The second favorite, at 3-1, is Take The One O One for Brian Koriner and Jose Valdivia Jr. He has won six-of-17 lifetime but hasn’t won a stakes since July 27, 2018. He was in heavy company last out finishing fourth in the Awesome Again finishing behind Improbable, Maximum Security and Midcourt. Post is set for around 3:55 p.m.

Here are the fields sizes, in order: 10, 6, 8, 10, 8 (4 also eligible), 8, 10, 10, 10.



Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 9 Loud Mouth (12-1)

Don’t know where his last effort came from or if he can repeat it against this tougher Cal-bred stakes field, but the Steve Knapp trainee ran out of his mind last time when beating first-level allowance company. He contested a hot pace, then turned away a challenge from Jamming Eddy and drew away. That was his first dirt win, let’s see if he can do it again here at a price.

Saturday’s result: Colosi (9-2) never got any kind of position while caught in no-man’s land throughout, was all done by the quarter-pole. Poor effort, poor pick.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).



Ciaran Thornton’s DM pick(s) of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 1 Democrat (6-1)

SECOND RACE: No. 2 Roman Centurian (8-1)

Democrat and Roman Centurian offer nice value in a race that has an odds-on debut horse from trainer Bob Baffert. Democrat at 6-1 is the “other Baffert” horse and regular rider Abel Cedillo with his 44% win rate for this trainer rides. Democrat does not have the normal best of the day workouts one sees with Baffert horses but these “other” horses tend to do well. Roman Centurion at 8-1 debuts for trainer Simon Callaghan and owners Qatar Racing. Qatar does very well here at Del Mar. ‘Roman is the most expensive horse in the race costing $550,000 at auction and had a sharp workout last week. This trainer wins 22% in debut races. I will be using both these value plays looking to beat the favorite.

Saturday’s result: A Real Hero looked very green to start the race and found himself 10 or more lengths back. Into the turn he made a very nice but too late six-wide move to finish fourth. Make a note of this horse next out.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.



Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Woodbine (3): $150,000 Ontario Damsel Stakes, Can-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Mereillux ($6.10)

Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Red Smith Stakes, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: North Dakota ($19.40)

Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs. Winner: Betwixting ($3.80)

Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Field Pass ($7.70)

Churchill (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Chilukki Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Finite ($4.40)

Woodbine (9): Grade 2 $175,000 Kennedy Road Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ride a Comet ($6.90)

Woodbine (10): Grade 2 $175,000 Bessarabian Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Artie’s Princess ($7.00)

Del Mar (2): Grade 3 $100,000 Native Diver Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Extra Hope ($10.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

9:50 Aqueduct (3): $100,000 New York Stallion Series (Thunder Ruble Division), NY-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Funny Guy (6-5)

11:25 Woodbine (3): $126,800 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Road to Romance (2-1)

12:28 Woodbine (5): $126,800 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Lenny K (2-1)

12:45 Aqueduct (9): $100,000 New York Stallion Series (Staten Island Division), NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Prairie Fire (8-5)

1:28 Woodbine (7): $101,200 allowance, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles. Favorite: Flame Zapper (5-2)

2:28 Woodbine (10): Grade 3 $125,000 Grey Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Helium (2-1)

3:28 Woodbine (11): Grade 3 Mazarine Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Souper Sensational (1-1)

3:55 Del Mar (8): $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Galilean (5-2)



Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

ELEVENTH RACE: No. 2 In My Heart (8-1)

She is a Kentucky-bred quarter horse who finished a solid second in a much needed career debut against quality opposition at Ruidoso Downs. She earned a competitive figure in that event even after breaking a bit sluggish and outward to give up some ground and the early racing momentum to the perfect tripped winner. The sorrel sprinter showed a determined run from there to finish a close second in that outing. With a solid number in her holster and with an expected improvement, let’s push this runner steadily to give her rivals a run for the money in the penultimate trial to the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Del Mar Charts Results for Saturday, November 21. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 10th day of a 15-day meet. Foggy & Firm FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.68 44.88 56.30 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Blackout 118 1 4 3–hd 3–1 2–1½ 1–hd Prat 1.60 5 Mystery Messenger 120 5 1 5–2 5–3 3–hd 2–½ Rispoli 2.10 4 Mr. Lovejoy 124 4 3 1–½ 1–1 1–1 3–2¼ T Baze 4.80 2 Hit the Seam 120 2 5 4–1½ 4–1 5–4 4–1½ Gutierrez 4.50 6 Annie's Boy 120 6 2 2–1½ 2–1 4–½ 5–1½ Maldonado 11.00 3 Portando 120 3 6 6 6 6 6 Pereira 17.20 1 BLACKOUT (FR) 5.20 2.60 2.20 5 MYSTERY MESSENGER 2.80 2.20 4 MR. LOVEJOY 3.40 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $5.50 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-4-2) $4.27 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $11.20 Winner–Blackout (FR) B.g.7 by Dream Ahead out of Belle Masquee (IRE), by Oratorio (IRE). Bred by S.A.R.L. Haras Du Logis Saint Germain (FR). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $165,232 Exacta Pool $74,451 Quinella Pool $2,605 Superfecta Pool $27,135 Trifecta Pool $51,434. Claimed–Mr. Lovejoy by Jet Enterprises, Inc. Trainer: Brian Koriner. Claimed–Hit the Seam by W. Quinn Chin. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–none. BLACKOUT (FR) tracked pacesetter from along the fence, shifted out in upper stretch, bid outside MR. LOVEJOY then gained advantage past sixteenth pole, inched away and won bob on the wire over outside rival. MYSTERY MESSENGER content to chase early from the inside into and on the turn, swung out three then four wide for room entering the stretch, rallied furiously from the outside, poked his nose in front one stride before the finish but lost the bob on the wire while three deep. MR. LOVEJOY broke in slightly, sped to front while securing the inside, edged away in upper stretch, dug in approaching the wire but could not hold top pair. HIT THE SEAM stalked while outside winner, continued on two path into turn, came out further into the stretch, was inside runner-up in upper stretch but lacked needed late punch. ANNIE'S BOY pressured the pacesetter from outside that foe, remained two wide to the stretch, dropped back and weakened late from the inside. PORTANDO was forced in bit leaving the gate, chased inside, came off the rail exiting the turn and failed to threaten. SECOND RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Native Diver Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.86 47.79 1:11.45 1:37.02 1:50.11 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Extra Hope 121 4 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 Hernandez 4.20 4 Midcourt 123 3 3 2–½ 2–1½ 2–hd 2–½ 2–2½ Espinoza 0.40 1 Combatant 125 1 2 3–3 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–2½ Rispoli 9.90 3 Royal Ship 125 2 4 4 4 4 4 4 Smith 3.30 5 EXTRA HOPE 10.40 2.80 4 MIDCOURT 2.10 1 COMBATANT $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $30.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $8.90 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $4.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $8.35 Winner–Extra Hope B.c.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of Lotsandlotsofhope, by Tiznow. Bred by Samantha Siegel (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $174,892 Daily Double Pool $35,792 Exacta Pool $55,904 Quinella Pool $2,311 Trifecta Pool $29,244. Scratched–Stellar Sound. EXTRA HOPE quickly stepped to the front, carved out fractions while slightly off the rail and well in hand to last turn, responded when challenged into the lane, edged away under urging and safely held. MIDCOURT was bumped sharply by inside rival leaving the gate, recovered and moved up to press the pace outside winner, continued on same path to final turn, under asking and edged closer to lead late on that turn and went willingly outside winner to the wire. COMBATANT prominently placed early from the inside, received a rail-hugging trip tracking the pace, roused on the second turn, then weakened some in the late going. ROYAL SHIP (BRZ) stumbled to his nose then sharply bumped outside rival nearing unseating rider at the start, gradually made up deficit while two wide to the second turn, remained bit off the rail and weakened some in the final furlong. THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.33 47.03 58.98 1:11.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Miss Fraulein 122 5 1 2–½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ Cedillo 1.60 7 Trouville 122 6 5 4–½ 4–3 3–½ 2–1¾ Prat 1.70 2 Canadian Ginger 118 1 2 1–½ 1–1 2–1 3–1½ Gutierrez 9.10 4 Flying Business 120 3 3 3–1 3–hd 4–7 4–5¾ T Baze 9.90 5 Zelaia 120 4 4 5–½ 5–2 5–½ 5–1¼ Hernandez 3.30 3 Happy Trails 113 2 6 6 6 6 6 Pyfer 43.00 6 MISS FRAULEIN 5.20 3.00 2.40 7 TROUVILLE 2.80 2.10 2 CANADIAN GINGER 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $39.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $4.60 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $4.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-4) $6.64 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $15.30 Winner–Miss Fraulein B.f.3 by Strong Mandate out of Sky Fraulein, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Rhineshire Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $212,759 Daily Double Pool $15,985 Exacta Pool $103,954 Quinella Pool $4,207 Superfecta Pool $45,086 Trifecta Pool $66,277. Claimed–Miss Fraulein by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–No Cover Charge. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-6) paid $18.70. Pick Three Pool $47,328. MISS FRAULEIN kept the pacesetter company while in hand and outside that rival into and on the turn, roused in upper stretch, reached front at eighth pole, quickly shook clear and safely turned back late bid from TROUVILLE. TROUVILLE stalked from the outside, remained three then four wide into the lane and finished willingly outside winner. CANADIAN GINGER flashed good early foot, set pace while slightly off the fence, remained on two wide path to the stretch, relinquished control a furlong out and weakened from the inside. FLYING BUSINESS broke in bit and brushed with inside rival at the start, hugged rail tracking the leader, came out slightly in the lane but never menaced. ZELAIA between rivals early then chased two wide, came out further exiting the turn and was four wide in upper stretch and lacked needed response. HAPPY TRAILS was brushed by outside rival and slow into stride, chased along the rail, angled out on the turn, came four wide into the lane and five wide in upper stretch while no threat. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.34 46.13 1:11.71 1:24.45 1:37.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Kershaw 120 6 5 5–1 5–2½ 2–½ 1–3½ 1–3¾ Rispoli 0.90 5 Bold Endeavor 120 5 4 3–2 2–1 3–1 2–1½ 2–¾ T Baze 7.30 1 Champagneonme 120 1 2 2–hd 3–hd 4–1 7 3–1¼ Hernandez 8.00 3 Popular Kid 118 3 1 4–hd 4–hd 7 6–hd 4–3¼ Prat 2.10 2 Promise Nothing 119 2 7 6–1 7 5–½ 3–½ 5–1 Pereira 52.90 4 Mongolian Legend 120 4 6 7 6–hd 6–hd 4–hd 6–1¼ Maldonado 22.20 7 He's the Reason 120 7 3 1–2½ 1–1 1–hd 5–½ 7 Gutierrez 13.90 6 KERSHAW 3.80 2.40 2.20 5 BOLD ENDEAVOR 5.00 3.40 1 CHAMPAGNEONME 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $11.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $8.20 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-1-3) $5.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-1) $16.95 Winner–Kershaw B.g.5 by Run Away and Hide out of Texit, by Tapit. Bred by Ron Kirk, John Bates & Michael Riordan (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Manoogian, Jay and Manoogian, Julie. Mutuel Pool $308,555 Daily Double Pool $31,996 Exacta Pool $194,345 Quinella Pool $6,790 Superfecta Pool $101,835 Trifecta Pool $145,172. Claimed–Kershaw by Gutierrez, Rafael and Orlandini, John. Trainer: Victor Garcia. Claimed–Bold Endeavor by Branch, William, Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-6) paid $15.75. Pick Three Pool $22,587. KERSHAW content to chase pace from the outside, continued three wide into second bend, moved up briskly four wide around that turn to gain command, angled over and quickly cleared and proved best under one tap of whip and steady hand pressure. BOLD ENDEAVOR led other pursuers while two wide into backstretch, remained off the rail then three wide leaving last bend, shook free from others and safely held second. CHAMPAGNEONME stalked from along the fence to the second turn, checked momentarily passing quarter marker, found clear path along the rail in upper stretch, responded and rallied for the show. POPULAR KID was bit tight from between rivals into initial turn, settled between rivals then inside winner on the backstretch and weakened some in later stages. PROMISE NOTHING saved ground chasing the pace, angled three wide on the second turn, came out further entering the stretch and lacked late response. MONGOLIAN LEGEND reserved from off the rail, was caught four then five wide on the second turn and into the lane and failed to threaten. HE'S THE REASON angled over while assuming control into first turn, set pace to midway on second turn, had little resistance for the winner and weakened from between foes in the lane. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $34,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $80,000-$70,000. Time 23.17 48.22 1:14.25 1:26.22 1:37.76 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mac Daddy Too 122 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–nk Prat 1.00 2 Endless Sunset 122 2 5 7–2 6–2 5–hd 5–3 2–½ Rispoli 1.70 3 El Joy 120 3 2 5–1 4–1 4–1 3–½ 3–1 Hernandez 12.40 5 Labor Union 120 5 6 3–hd 5–1 6–2½ 4–hd 4–2¼ Cedillo 17.10 6 By Moonlight 120 6 3 2–1 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 5–1¼ Gonzalez 7.10 1 Ivory Sky 113 1 4 6–½ 8 8 6–hd 6–3¼ Centeno 29.50 7 Flash of Glory 120 7 7 4–½ 3–1 3–½ 7–3 7–4½ Pereira 95.00 8 Marconis 122 8 8 8 7–1 7–½ 8 8 Maldonado 29.50 4 MAC DADDY TOO 4.00 2.40 2.20 2 ENDLESS SUNSET 2.60 2.20 3 EL JOY 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $3.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-3-5) $4.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-3) $6.85 Winner–Mac Daddy Too B.c.2 by Maclean's Music out of Valid Touche, by Stephen Got Even. Bred by Heart Hill Farms LLC (PA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $335,687 Daily Double Pool $36,247 Exacta Pool $228,720 Quinella Pool $5,700 Superfecta Pool $98,506 Trifecta Pool $157,950. Claimed–By Moonlight by Roberts, Clint and Rodriguez, Leo. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $7.10. Pick Three Pool $102,131. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1/6-6-4) 4 correct paid $39.50. Pick Four Pool $146,981. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-5-1/6-6-4) 5 correct paid $102.20. Pick Five Pool $521,428. MAC DADDY TOO came in shortly after the break and stepped to the front, dictated fractions from inside, responded when challenged into lane and shook free then just held late threat from outside rival. ENDLESS SUNSET was forced in after the start, saved ground chasing the pace. came out bit on second bend, tipped out three wide in upper stretch, rallied strongly from between foes and just missed nailing the winner. EL JOY was also forced in some after the start, stalked from the inside, continued prominently from between foes into the stretch, shifted out past eighth pole and finished very willingly from inside the runner-up. LABOR UNION drifted out some early on the first turn, came back in slightly then steadied off heels of BY MOONLIGHT later on that bend, dropped back then advanced from off the rail, caught five wide into the stretch and finished with interest from the far outside. BY MOONLIGHT forced the pace outside leader, remained on two wide path and prominent into the stretch but weakened some in the lane. IVORY SKY was forced in some shortly after the start, reserved along the fence, shifted out in upper stretch and did not menace. FLASH OF GLORY caught four wide into first turn then fanned out bit further later on that bend, moved up three wide, loomed to second turn and later weakened. MARCONIS was off bit slow, chased five wide into first turn, remained off the rail and also weakened. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.39 46.21 1:11.74 1:18.41 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Exotic West 120 6 2 2–2 2–1 1–½ 1–½ Cedillo 2.10 5 Empire House 120 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1½ Gonzalez 24.50 7 Peachtree Road 120 7 3 4–½ 3–1 3–3½ 3–4¼ Smith 3.70 3 A Real Hero 120 3 6 7 7 5–hd 4–3¼ Rispoli 17.40 2 Rhythm and Grace 120 2 5 5–2 5–1½ 4–1 5–3¾ Gutierrez 3.40 4 Mamie Van D 120 4 7 6–2½ 6–3 6–½ 6–5½ Hernandez 16.50 1 Leia Marie 120 1 4 3–hd 4–hd 7 7 Prat 2.60 6 EXOTIC WEST 6.20 4.20 2.80 5 EMPIRE HOUSE 16.60 5.80 7 PEACHTREE ROAD 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $14.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $40.40 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $49.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-3) $148.66 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $85.15 Winner–Exotic West B.f.2 by Hard Spun out of Miss Personality, by Broken Vow. Bred by Gary & Mary West Stables Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: West, Gary and West, Mary. Mutuel Pool $285,004 Daily Double Pool $34,122 Exacta Pool $144,876 Quinella Pool $5,078 Superfecta Pool $59,008 Trifecta Pool $96,525. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-6) paid $5.75. Pick Three Pool $86,287. EXOTIC WEST briefly dueled then forced the pace outside rival, continued battle around the turn, gained slight advantage in upper stretch and held off inside foe under string handling. EMPIRE HOUSE set pressured pace from the inside, lost lead to winner in upper stretch then fought gamely to the wire while inside EXOTIC WEST. PEACHTREE ROAD was taken off leaders early, tracked top pair while three deep to turn, continued three wide into stretch and clearly bested others. A REAL HERO chased from along the rail to the turn, shifted out leaving the bend and improved placing. RHYTHM AND GRACE stalked from between rivals to the turn, remained on same path around the bend and lacked needed late punch. MAMIE VAN D reserved from off the rail, traveled three wide around the turn and also failed to threaten. LEIA MARIE raced along the rail into the turn, shifted out in upper stretch and weakened. SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.36 45.76 56.96 Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Caerulean 120 7 1 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 1–1 Gutierrez 2.60 3 Johnny Podres 120 3 5 6–½ 5–1½ 4–1½ 2–½ T Baze 6.20 2 Hartel 122 2 2 1–1 1–1 2–1 3–hd Prat 2.10 1 Kris' Wild Kat 122 1 3 3–hd 3–1½ 3–1 4–2½ Gonzalez 3.80 6 Cunning Munnings 122 6 6 5–1 4–1 5–1 5–ns Hernandez 10.80 5 Combat Zone 122 5 7 7 7 7 6–2¼ Cedillo 5.60 4 Severin 122 4 4 4–½ 6–1 6–1 7 Pereira 68.10 8 CAERULEAN 7.20 4.00 2.80 3 JOHNNY PODRES 5.40 3.20 2 HARTEL 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $30.40 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $18.00 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $23.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-1) $14.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2) $29.75 Winner–Caerulean B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Miss Zooter (IRE), by Intikhab. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $372,227 Daily Double Pool $35,228 Exacta Pool $209,431 Quinella Pool $5,835 Superfecta Pool $74,057 Trifecta Pool $124,306. Scratched–Eskimo Roses. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-8) paid $13.70. Pick Three Pool $60,946. CAERULEAN was off alertly then taken just off the pace, prompted the early issue outside leader, moved alongside that rival into the lane, reached front a furlong late, edged away and safely held. JOHNNY PODRES hugged the rail while chasing the leaders into the stretch, shifted out nearing sixteenth pole, surged and was up in final strides for the place. HARTEL rushed up from between rivals to grab early command, set pace from the inside, was overtaken passing eighth marker, continued inside and lost second in final yards. KRIS' WILD KAT tracked leaders from along the fence, angled out passing quarter marker, came out further in upper stretch, closed late and just missed getting up for the show. CUNNING MUNNINGS was off step slow, raced three deep to the bend, continued on three then four wide path into the stretch and did not threaten. COMBAT ZONE chased three wide then outside rally, caught four wide leaving the turn and lacked the needed response from off the rail in the stretch. SEVERIN between rivals into and early on the turn, remained two or three wide to the stretch and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.12 45.14 1:11.31 1:18.22 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Brace for Impact 124 3 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–½ Maldonado 3.70 5 Scary Fast Smile 122 5 4 5–½ 4–½ 2–1 2–1¼ T Baze 6.10 1 Starship Chewbacca 122 1 6 6–1 5–hd 4–2 3–1½ Pereira 8.20 2 Chipper 122 2 5 4–hd 6–2½ 5–4 4–1½ Prat 3.30 4 Lil Richards Bello 122 4 3 2–hd 2–1 3–hd 5–6¾ Rispoli 2.80 7 Square Root 122 7 7 7 7 6–hd 6–1½ Gutierrez 7.00 6 Should Be Illegal 122 6 1 3–1 3–1 7 7 Gonzalez 8.40 3 BRACE FOR IMPACT 9.40 4.40 3.40 5 SCARY FAST SMILE 7.80 5.20 1 STARSHIP CHEWBACCA 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $24.00 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $35.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-5) $40.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-2) $69.62 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $106.50 Winner–Brace for Impact Ch.g.4 by Cyclotron out of Zilla, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Headley & Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Bruce Headley. Owner: Matson Racing, Brown, Sandra L. and Headley, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $307,001 Daily Double Pool $36,035 Exacta Pool $166,311 Quinella Pool $5,552 Superfecta Pool $59,367 Trifecta Pool $102,158. Scratched–Flying Charlie. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $30.45. Pick Three Pool $44,109. BRACE FOR IMPACT contested the early issue from the inside, gained slim advantage approaching the turn, edged away under asking in upper stretch and held off late bid of SCARY FAST SMILE. SCARY FAST SMILE bumped with inside rival leaving the gate, chased outside, moved up four wide around the turn, loomed on same path into the stretch, came in slightly and whittled gap on winner late. STARSHIP CHEWBACCA settled inside, hugged rail traveling around the turn and into the lane, came out slightly through the drive and bested rest. CHIPPER tracked leaders from between foes, continued on two wide path, lacked room in upper stretch, finally angled out for room later in the drive and finished with interest. LIL RICHARDS BELLO bumped with outside foe at the start, dueled or forced the pace outside winner, continued two wide to the lane and weakened in the drive. SQUARE ROOT stumbled to his nose leaving the gate, dropped well back and angled over, saved ground to the turn, came out four wide into the lane and was no threat. SHOULD BE ILLEGAL showed good early foot, prominent while three deep, continued three wide on the turn, was in bit tight from between rivals leaving the bend, dropped back and weakened. NINTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.14 46.15 1:11.30 1:35.26 1:40.87 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Acker 120 3 9 6–1 7–hd 7–½ 3–hd 1–½ Prat 4.00 1 Justin's Quest 120 1 6 3–2 4–1 4–1½ 2–1 2–1¼ Rispoli 3.60 5 Golden Doughnut 120 5 4 5–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 1–2 3–2¼ Franco 11.00 8 French Getaway 120 8 8 8–hd 9 9 7–hd 4–2¾ Smith 5.00 4 Worthy Turk 120 4 3 4–1 5–1 5–hd 6–½ 5–½ Cedillo 2.80 7 Contagion 111 7 1 7–1 6–hd 6–1 8–3 6–ns Centeno 20.10 6 Sky Confidential 113 6 2 1–½ 1–2½ 1–hd 4–½ 7–4¼ Pyfer 70.30 2 Swamp Souffle 120 2 5 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 5–1 8–nk Pereira 45.20 9 Colosi 120 9 7 9 8–1½ 8–1 9 9 T Baze 4.60 3 ACKER 10.00 5.60 4.00 1 JUSTIN'S QUEST 5.20 4.40 5 GOLDEN DOUGHNUT 6.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $41.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $21.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-3) $23.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-8) $89.54 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-5-8-4) $2,690.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5) $79.35 Winner–Acker B.g.6 by Include out of A. P. Few, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Joseph E. Besecker. Mutuel Pool $418,899 Daily Double Pool $120,171 Exacta Pool $230,072 Quinella Pool $7,990 Superfecta Pool $114,786 Super High Five Pool $35,246 Trifecta Pool $164,520. Scratched–Mithqaal, Push Through. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-3) paid $37.10. Pick Three Pool $155,062. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-8-3-3) 4 correct paid $140.75. Pick Four Pool $532,003. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6-8-3-3) 5 correct paid $361.15. Pick Five Pool $705,649. 50-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-4-6-8-3-3) 6 correct paid $601.55. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $176,622. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $92,229. $1 Place Pick All 9 correct paid $121.40. Place Pick All Pool $23,349. ACKER content to chase from off the rail, continued three wide to final bend, remained patiently handled from between foes into the stretch, roused then split rivals, surged from the inside, gained lead past sixteenth and held off late bid of JUSTIN'S QUEST. JUSTIN'S QUEST settled inside, saved ground tracking the pace, was two wide on the final bend then three wide into and lane and finished with a flurry to narrowly miss outside winner. GOLDEN DOUGHNUT stalked from off the rail, remained three wide, moved up around the last turn, challenged three deep nearing top of the stretch, reached front, spurted clear but could not off top pair. FRENCH GETAWAY reserved along the rail, angled out three wide on the final turn, came out further entering the stretch and finished strongly from the far outside. WORTHY TURK chased two wide or between foes to the final turn, shifted out three then four wide leaving that bend and improved placing late. CONTAGION chased bit off the fence, remained two or three wide then between rivals, caught four wide around the last bend and five wide into the lane and never seriously menaced. SKY CONFIDENTIAL was sent to the front early then extended lead into the backstretch, held uncontested lead to final turn, overtaken nearing top of the stretch and weakened inside. SWAMP SOUFFLE led pursuers early, moved up from just off the rail, bid between foes on the final bend and also weakened from the inside. COLOSI three deep early, remained off the rail chasing the leaders, raced four wide around the last turn and five wide into the lane while no late factor. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $115,392 Inter-Track N/A $2,500,289 Out of State N/A $8,121,000 TOTAL N/A $10,736,681