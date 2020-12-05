Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 4. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.68 46.03 57.85 1:04.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tiz Love 124 3 3 3–1 3–1½ 2–1 1–1 Aragon 4.10 4 No More Fireball 122 4 1 2–1 1–1 1–hd 2–hd Sanchez 17.30 5 Write Me a Song 124 5 6 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–4 3–nk Maldonado 1.90 2 Royal Seeker 124 2 4 4–1 4–1 4–½ 4–3 Pereira 4.10 1 Proudtobesicilian 117 1 2 1–hd 2–1½ 3–2 5–6 Centeno 16.70 8 Quality Line 119 8 8 8 8 7–2 6–½ Pyfer 5.20 6 Ladies Man 124 6 5 6–1 6–2 6–1 7–3½ Figueroa 4.00 7 P Town Titan 114 7 7 7–1½ 7–hd 8 8 Ortega 106.60

3 TIZ LOVE 10.20 6.80 4.20 4 NO MORE FIREBALL 19.40 7.00 5 WRITE ME A SONG 2.80

$1 EXACTA (3-4) $92.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-2) $92.65 $1 TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $376.50

Winner–Tiz Love B.g.7 by Slew's Tiznow out of Lovehi, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harrington (KY). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Patricia Harrington. Mutuel Pool $79,612 Exacta Pool $46,269 Superfecta Pool $27,636 Trifecta Pool $33,670. Scratched–none.

TIZ LOVE showed early speed between rivals then dropped back to stalk the leading pair into the turn, chased four to five wide into the stretch, re-bid outside the leader approaching the eighth pole and drove past in the final sixteenth. NO MORE FIREBALL vied three deep up the backstretch, dueled with inside rival around the turn and into the stretch, put away that rival nearing the eighth pole while also drifting to the inside, met the late challenge from the winner and yielded in the closing moments. WRITE ME A SONG chased off the inside, three to four wide into the stretch and got up for the show. ROYAL SEEKER stalked the pace in the two path into the drive, angled out in upper stretch and got edged for the show. PROUDTOBESICILIAN vied for the lead from inside, dueled around the turn and into the lane, fought back to the eighth pole then weakened late. QUALITY LINE trailed the field early, angled in nearing the turn, exited two wide then moved to the inside in the stretch and passed tired rivals. LADIES MAN tracked off the rail, three to four wide into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch and had nothing left. P TOWN TITAN tracked four deep early, three wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.98 46.27 58.27 1:10.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Minoso 124 8 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–2½ Hernandez 2.30 7 Bob's Sniper 124 7 1 5–hd 5–1 6–3 2–hd T Baze 12.80 9 No Parking Here 119 9 9 2–hd 2–2 2–2 3–ns Rivera 5.50 4 Tromador 124 4 7 8–½ 6–2 5–½ 4–2 Payeras 21.90 2 Galloping Mischief 117 2 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 5–1½ Pyfer 1.90 6 Leprino 122 6 5 6–1 4–2 4–hd 6–6 Maldonado 2.90 1 Barbiere 122 1 3 4–1 7–2½ 7–4 7–6 Sanchez 31.70 3 Suances Secret 124 3 8 7–hd 8–2½ 8–3 8–4 Alsagoor 127.00 5 Calder Vale 124 5 6 9 9 9 9 Locke 101.50

8 MINOSO 6.60 4.20 2.80 7 BOB'S SNIPER 10.80 6.00 9 NO PARKING HERE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $43.60 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $24.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-9-4) $103.65 $1 TRIFECTA (8-7-9) $174.30

Winner–Minoso Dbb.g.5 by Council Member out of Bella Queen, by Olympio. Bred by Rich Fontana (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Royalty Stable. Mutuel Pool $108,970 Daily Double Pool $19,065 Exacta Pool $83,385 Superfecta Pool $48,126 Trifecta Pool $59,345. Claimed–Galloping Mischief by Metanoia Racing. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–none.

MINOSO stalked the pace early the gained command past the half-mile pole, met the challenge of NO PARKING HERE around the turn and into the stretch, cleared that rival at the three-sixteenths pole, drew away under urging and geared down near the wire. BOB'S SNIPER away quickly then chased from off the inside, came four wide into the stretch, angled out and rallied for the place. NO PARKING HERE stalked from outside, bid alongside MINOSO on the turn, could not go on with the winner in the late stages and lost the place. TROMADOR chased outside a rival, three to four wide into the stretch, summoned a mild rally and showed late interest between foes late. GALLOPING MISCHIEF showed early speed then chased outside a rival, entered the lane three wide and flattened out. LEPRINO tracked off the inside, four wide around the turn and weakened. BARBIERE had early speed from inside then chased the top pair into the turn, raced a bit off the rail leaving the bend and weakened. SUANCES SECRET raced three wide into the stretch, angled out and never threatened. CALDER VALE chased off the inside then four wide exiting the turn, came in some in upper stretch and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.66 46.41 58.60 1:05.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Western Rule 122 4 7 4–1½ 1–hd 1–1½ 1–nk Franco 1.20 7 Pizza Charlie 122 6 9 6–½ 5–3 4–3 2–1¼ Hernandez 3.40 11 Big Endeavor 122 10 2 2–½ 3–1 2–½ 3–½ Rojas Fernandez 10.60 8 My Child Sbud 122 7 4 3–½ 4–1 3–hd 4–4 L Valenzuela 11.20 6 Presto Bench 122 5 8 8–1 6–hd 6–3 5–7 T Baze 18.90 10 Call Sign Lucky 122 9 1 1–1 2–½ 5–hd 6–½ Pereira 5.40 4 Russian Diplomat 122 3 5 7–1½ 8–2 7–4 7–11 Sanchez 50.30 1 Flash of Glory 122 1 6 9–7 9–12 9–20 8–4 Amparan 19.20 3 Flactem Legacy 122 2 3 5–½ 7–hd 8–1½ 9–32 Maldonado 24.50 9 Raise a Hallelujah 117 8 10 10 10 10 10 Rivera 21.30

5 WESTERN RULE 4.40 3.20 2.80 7 PIZZA CHARLIE 4.00 3.40 11 BIG ENDEAVOR 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $9.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-11-8) $22.49 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-11) $50.70

Winner–Western Rule Ch.c.2 by Speightster out of Rockella, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Gallop Out Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $112,419 Daily Double Pool $10,360 Exacta Pool $77,279 Superfecta Pool $42,298 Trifecta Pool $49,451. Scratched–Deputy Gary, Light My Tiger. $1 Pick Three (3-8-5) paid $55.80. Pick Three Pool $26,704.

WESTERN RULE tracked off the inside, ranged up four wide turn, led into the stretch, kicked clear near the three-sixteenths pole and held late. PIZZA CHARLIE settled off the pace, raced four wide into the stretch then angled out, put in a late bid outside the winner but was not enough. BIG ENDEAVOR closest to the leader while outside, bid between rivals around the turn, vied three to four wide into the stretch, could not match the top pair late but stayed on to secure the show. MY CHILD SBUD stalked the pace up the backstretch, inside through the turn, in range in the drive but lacked the necessary late punch. PRESTO BENCH chased four to five wide around the turn and kept on in the late stages. CALL SIGN LUCKY sped to the front and angled in, vied with a pair of rivals around the turn and into the stretch then gave way. RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT chased outside a rival, three wide into the lane and never rallied. FLASH OF GLORY saved ground chasing the pace and was never a factor. FLACTEM LEGACY traveled two wide into the lane and had little left for the drive. RAISE A HALLELUJAH steadied at the start and never got involved.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.16 45.62 57.74 1:04.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Big Bad Gary 119 7 6 6–hd 5–1 2–hd 1–2½ Centeno 7.40 3 Captain N. Barron 122 3 1 3–hd 3–½ 1–hd 2–¾ Guce 10.20 2 D K's Crown 122 2 2 1–hd 2–hd 5–1½ 3–½ Maldonado 13.10 9 Rineshaft 124 9 8 5–hd 6–hd 6–hd 4–nk Pereira 22.10 8 Lucky Romano 114 8 5 4–2½ 4–2 4–1½ 5–¾ Ortega 6.00 6 Shake N Fries 124 6 4 2–hd 1–hd 3–hd 6–1¼ Payeras 3.80 5 Cryin' Chuck 122 5 9 8–2 8–3 8–1 7–nk Hernandez 6.40 1 Earle Gray 124 1 3 9–1 9–hd 9–2 8–½ Orduna-Rojas 31.90 10 Show Business 122 10 10 10 10 10 9–2 T Baze 4.80 4 Dark and Dandy 122 4 7 7–1 7–1 7–½ 10 L Valenzuela 4.00

7 BIG BAD GARY 16.80 8.60 6.00 3 CAPTAIN N. BARRON 10.00 7.60 2 D K'S CROWN 10.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $77.00 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $110.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-9) $2,546.15 $1 TRIFECTA (7-3-2) $1,364.20

Winner–Big Bad Gary Grr.h.5 by Big Bad Leroybrown out of Palace Royale (IRE), by Perugino. Bred by Old English Rancho & Berumen (CA). Trainer: Ruben Gomez. Owner: Derby, Susan and Folgner, Gary. Mutuel Pool $86,403 Daily Double Pool $10,951 Exacta Pool $83,183 Superfecta Pool $40,774 Trifecta Pool $46,898. Scratched–Unstoppable Guy, You'reright Again. $1 Pick Three (8-5-7) paid $85.10. Pick Three Pool $16,560.

BIG BAD GARY stalked the speed off the inside, raced three wide around the turn then came out into the stretch, rallied from outside and headed the leader at the eighth pole and drew clear under a drive. CAPTAIN N. BARRON brushed from outside at the start, dueled for the lead then vied between through the turn and into the stretch, battled down the lane but was overtaken by the winner. D K'S CROWN dueled from inside then vied for command around the turn and into the lane, could keep pace in upper stretch but stayed on and came back to earn the show honors. RINESHAFT chased five wide through the turn and finished willingly for a minor award. LUCKY ROMANO vied four deep into and around the turn, fought outside pair of rivals in the lane and weakened late. SHAKE N FRIES shifted in at the start, vied three deep then between rivals in the lane and also weakened late. CRYIN' CHUCK bothered from outside rival at the start, unhurried in the beginning, traveled two to three wide around the turn, drifted out in upper stretch and never responded to urging. EARLE GRAY saved ground from off the pace and proved no menace. SHOW BUSINESS lacked early speed from outside, angled in on the turn then angled out at the top of the lane and was never a factor. DARK AND DANDY broke in and brushed rival leaving the gate, saved ground into the lane, came a bit off the rail in the drive then angled back to the rail at the three-sixteenths and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.63 47.78 1:12.52 1:25.47 1:38.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 True Mischief 117 10 3 5–2 5–1½ 2–1½ 1–2 1–5 Centeno 1.90 9 Slew's Screen Star 122 9 2 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 2–4 2–4 Franco 9.80 7 Moreavino 122 7 5 6–½ 6–hd 6–2 3–2 3–6 Hernandez 17.40 1 Gotta Be Lucky 115 1 7 7–½ 7–2 7–3 7–5 4–¾ Pyfer 2.10 2 Zagrah 122 2 6 3–hd 4–1 4–1 5–2 5–2½ Pereira 7.50 4 Rocketann 122 4 1 1–hd 1–½ 3–1½ 4–1 6–3½ Maldonado 9.40 6 Elegant Silk 122 6 4 4–hd 3–hd 5–½ 6–1 7–4 Cedillo 5.90 5 Turkish Angel 120 5 10 9–3 9–2 8–1 8–1 8–1¾ Jimenez 94.90 8 Mira Loma Madam 110 8 9 10 10 10 9–2½ 9–7 Ortega 160.10 3 Ice Angel 120 3 8 8–1½ 8–2½ 9–½ 10 10 Gonzalez 46.30

10 TRUE MISCHIEF 5.80 3.80 3.00 9 SLEW'S SCREEN STAR 8.80 6.20 7 MOREAVINO 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10) $82.40 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $17.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-7-1) $38.53 $1 TRIFECTA (10-9-7) $148.70

Winner–True Mischief B.f.4 by Into Mischief out of True Passion (ARG), by Orpen. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $118,815 Daily Double Pool $10,671 Exacta Pool $81,336 Superfecta Pool $41,124 Trifecta Pool $47,624. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-7-10) paid $81.00. Pick Three Pool $31,626. $1 Pick Four (8-2/5/12-7-10) 4 correct paid $387.90. Pick Four Pool $81,634. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-8-2/5/12-7-10) 5 correct paid $1,330.30. Pick Five Pool $244,124.

TRUE MISCHIEF off alertly from the outside, went outside a pair of rivals into the turn, stalked the top pair three deep on the backstretch, closed in four wide around the far turn, took over past the quarter pole, drifted out then back in then drew off. SLEW'S SCREEN STAR dueled outside a rival for command, lost a bit of ground on the backstretch then re-bid at the seven-sixteenths pole, led past the three-eighths, lost command inside the quarter pole, could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. MOREAVINO settled off the inside, came out into the stretch and finished a clear third. GOTTA BE LUCKY raced off the pace from inside, angled out on the second turn and closed mildly for a minor award. ZAGRAH (GB) came away awkwardly at the start, stalked along the inside then two wide into the stretch, angled out and failed to rally. ROCKETANN sped to the front and angled over to the rail, dueled into the backstretch then inched away from outside rival, challenged again into the far turn, lost command past the three-eighths, chased two wide into the stretch and faded. ELEGANT SILK stalked two to three wide then between foes into the backstretch, three wide into the lane and weakened. TURKISH ANGEL off a bit slow and broke out leaving the gate, traveled two wide around the first turn, along the rail on the second and was never a factor. MIRA LOMA MADAM tucked inside on the first turn, two wide into the stretch and was always outrun. ICE ANGEL went three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.01 45.23 57.01 1:09.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Fratelli 124 5 2 2–1 2–½ 1–1 1–1½ Van Dyke 1.50 10 Wine and Whisky 122 9 4 5–2 5–2 5–1 2–1½ Figueroa 19.50 4 Let's Rejoyce 122 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 3–¾ Gonzalez 10.60 6 Bronn 122 6 3 3–1 4–2 4–½ 4–ns Cedillo 5.10 2 Natural History 122 2 8 8–1 6–1 6–3 5–½ Hernandez 5.90 8 Tizhotndusty 122 7 5 4–½ 3–2 3–2 6–3½ Gutierrez 2.70 1 Zorich 124 1 7 6–½ 8–½ 8–½ 7–nk Fuentes 20.90 9 Nonno's Polaris 122 8 9 9 7–1 7–½ 8–3 T Baze 44.50 3 Bam Bam Again 122 3 6 7–1½ 9 9 9 Maldonado 30.80

5 FRATELLI 5.00 3.80 3.20 10 WINE AND WHISKY 11.00 6.40 4 LET'S REJOYCE 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $37.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-4-6) $167.05 $1 TRIFECTA (5-10-4) $251.90

Winner–Fratelli Ch.g.4 by Munnings out of Awesome Annie, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $127,998 Daily Double Pool $14,084 Exacta Pool $81,335 Superfecta Pool $46,261 Trifecta Pool $48,157. Scratched–Flat White. $1 Pick Three (7-10-5) paid $85.60. Pick Three Pool $27,856.

FRATELLI prompted the pace from outside, headed rival at the five-sixteenths, came four wide into the stretch, took the lead near the three-sixteenths pole, cleared inside rival, drifted in late and inched away. WINE AND WHISKY tracked three wide then swung out into the stretch, rallied through the drive and earned the place honors. LET'S REJOYCE set the pace under pressure from the outside, got headed at the five-sixteenths pole, maintained a short lead in upper stretch, lost command at the three-sixteenths pole and held the show. BRONN stalked outside the top pair, went four to five wide around the bend and kept on through the final furlong. NATURAL HISTORY raced near the back of the pace, was along the rail into the turn, came a bit off the fence into the drive and improved position. TIZHOTNDUSTY stalked the pace early and angled over to the inside, traveled a bit off the rail leaving the turn and flattened out in the late stages. ZORICH unhurried in the beginning, exited the bend five wide and failed to respond to urging. NONNO'S POLARIS threw head and shuffled back at the start, traveled two to three wide and failed to threaten. BAM BAM AGAIN went three wide into the turn, angled out and entered drive six wide and was never a factor.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.11 45.17 57.01 1:03.55

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Althea Gibson 115 1 4 1–½ 1–1 1–4 1–6 Pyfer 0.90 9 La Aguililla 124 8 8 5–½ 4–hd 3–1 2–½ Fuentes 8.90 10 Shylock Eddie 124 9 9 9 7–hd 4–2 3–2 Franco 6.70 3 Felony One 124 3 5 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 4–½ Maldonado 19.30 7 Eye On Tiger 122 6 3 8–½ 9 7–½ 5–1½ Amparan 19.40 5 Midnight Sunrise 122 5 6 6–1½ 6–1 5–hd 6–2½ Valdivia, Jr. 7.30 4 Wishful 124 4 1 3–hd 5–1 6–½ 7–½ Pereira 9.50 2 Hot On the Trail 122 2 7 7–hd 8–hd 9 8–nk T Baze 10.30 8 Black Drop 122 7 2 4–½ 3–½ 8–1½ 9 Figueroa 14.20

1 ALTHEA GIBSON 3.80 2.80 2.40 9 LA AGUILILLA 7.00 4.20 10 SHYLOCK EDDIE 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $15.40 $1 EXACTA (1-9) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-9-10-3) $50.72 $1 TRIFECTA (1-9-10) $75.10

Winner–Althea Gibson Dbb.f.3 by Grazen out of Hey Cowboy, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $120,484 Daily Double Pool $15,506 Exacta Pool $78,101 Superfecta Pool $46,177 Trifecta Pool $52,490. Scratched–Ana Lisa, Little Miss Ellie, Trina. $1 Pick Three (10-5-1) paid $17.90. Pick Three Pool $23,275.

ALTHEA GIBSON set the pace under pressure, inched away around the turn, came off the turn three wide, kicked clear in upper stretch and widened in the late stages. LA AGUILILLA chased five then six wide around the turn and bested the rest. SHYLOCK EDDIE settled off the pace from the far outside went five wide around the turn, finished willingly and earned the show. FELONY ONE pressed the pace from outside, could not match the winner around the turn and chased four wide into the drive and weakened. EYE ON TIGER checked between early, angled to the two path, raced outside a rival then three wide into the stretch, angled out in the lane and improved position. MIDNIGHT SUNRISE showed early speed between foes then chased leaving the backstretch, traveled two wide into the lane and weakened. WISHFUL had early speed three deep then chased into the turn, angled in around the bend and weakened. HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked the pace from inside and never threatened. BLACK DROP stalked the speed in the early stages, went four to five wide around the turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.98 46.53 58.33 1:04.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 With Due Cause 122 4 2 2–1 2–2½ 2–2 1–ns Aragon 14.70 4 Gov From Above 122 2 3 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 2–2 Cedillo 11.40 9 Lucky Ryan Seven 122 7 4 5–hd 6–1 3–½ 3–nk Fuentes 1.90 8 Seizetheday Rexy 115 6 5 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–2 Centeno 2.30 10 Mr. Clutch 122 8 6 6–2 3–1½ 5–4 5–1¾ Solis 16.90 5 Noble Pursuit 124 3 7 8 7–1 6–4 6–10 Maldonado 1.90 7 Run Manny Run 112 5 1 3–½ 5–hd 7–2½ 7–nk Ortega 95.40 3 Lunademiel 122 1 8 7–½ 8 8 8 Locke 74.70

6 WITH DUE CAUSE 31.40 10.60 6.00 4 GOV FROM ABOVE 9.60 4.80 9 LUCKY RYAN SEVEN 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $90.60 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $109.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-9-8) $110.64 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-9-8-10) Carryover $4,850 $1 TRIFECTA (6-4-9) $546.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-1) $4.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-2) $4.40

Winner–With Due Cause Grr.c.3 by Creative Cause out of Helen's Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by The Revocable Trust of Mikel C.Harrington & Patricia O. Harrington (CA). Trainer: Patricia Harrington. Owner: Patricia Harrington. Mutuel Pool $130,696 Exacta Pool $64,107 Superfecta Pool $50,026 Super High Five Pool $8,482 Trifecta Pool $47,567 Consolation Double Pool $43,098 Consolation Double Pool $43,098. Scratched–Barhopsky, Git On Your Pulpit, Mobjack, Union Dance. $1 Pick Three (5-1-6) paid $152.20. Pick Three Pool $59,822. $1 Consolation Pick Three (5-1-1/2) paid $7.60. $1 Pick Four (10-5/7-1/6/11/12-6) 4 correct paid $520.30. Pick Four Pool $272,293. $2 Pick Six (2/5/12-7-10-5/7-1/6/11/12-6) 5 out of 6 paid $256.80. Pick Six Pool $14,845. Pick Six Carryover $7,791.

WITH DUE CAUSE up close outside the leader, bid outside at the five-sixteenths pole, lost contact with rival mid-stretch, came back in the final sixteenth and nailed foe at the wire. GOV FROM ABOVE set the pace inside rivals, moved clear at the seven-sixteenths pole, challenged from outside in the lane and drew clear again nearing the furlong grounds, challenged again in the closing moments and was nailed by the winner. LUCKY RYAN SEVEN showed early speed and traveled five deep early on, chased four to five into the lane, drifted inward in the stretch and edged SEIZETHEDAY REXY for the show. SEIZETHEDAY REXY attended the pace four deep, chased three to four wide around the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and got outkicked for third. MR. CLUTCH traveled off the pace then steered to the inside, traveled two wide into the stretch then finished evenly along the inside. NOBLE PURSUIT chased two wide on the turn then angled to entering the stretch and lacked a rally. RUN MANNY RUN up close three deep early, dropped back three wide around the turn and weakened. LUNADEMIEL saved ground around the bend and was never a factor.