Horse racing newsletter: More on the post-time drag
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for the only Grade 1 at Los Alamitos this meeting.
Who would have thought racing had a drag problem? (In the journalism business that’s called a catchy but misleading lead. Sounds something different than what I’m really talking about.)
Yes, we’re talking about the post-time drag problem at tracks, meaning races going off way after the clock strikes zero. I thought it was only worth talking about on Friday when Aidan Butler abolished the legendary Gulfstream drag. But when The Jockey Club congratulated Gulfstream Park on making that move in a news release, I thought it worth mentioning that the TJC apparently didn’t understand what the Gulfstream Drag was all about. The news release said: “Not only does post-time drag frustrate bettors, but it also has a negative impact on the handle.” If you want to read more about it, check out this from HorsePlayUSA. Just click here.
Never one to miss a chance to offer an opinion and tout one of its programs, TJC referenced a study presented in a 2017 Round Table Conference on Matters Pertaining to Racing, sponsored by TJC. The release implied that not going to post on time may be costing the industry up to $400 million a year. But the study was about not running scheduled races at the same time, not about late post times, which, yes, could inadvertently cause duplicate posts. There is some validity there, but when you look at Gulfstream’s printed post-times, a different picture emerges.
Gulfstream ran most of its races closer to post time than you would believe. The Drag’s primary purpose is to deceive bettors as to how far away post time actually was rather than when the actual post time was scheduled. It used the MTP (minutes to post) number as a phony representation of the actual post. Horses would just be getting on the track when it would be at 2, 1 or 0 minutes, but the scheduled post was actually much farther away. Imagine if space launches were run that way, and that’s in the same state as Gulfstream. Although space launches do have planned holds. (I’ve never understood that.)
My friend and occasional newsletter contributor Ron Flatter, of the Vegas Stats and Information Network and Horse Racing Nation, did a study last year of post-time drags, using the Equibase expected post time against actual off times. Here’s a random sampling of dates and which tracks were the biggest offenders. The numbers are the average late times based on provided post-time.
Feb. 22, 2019
Tampa Bay Downs 9.5 minutes
Golden Gate 6.3
Gulfstream Park 5.9
Fair Grounds 5.3
Santa Anita 4.3
Parx 2.9
Oaklawn Park 2.2
Aqueduct 0.7
Laurel Park -9.4 (early)
Feb. 23, 2019
Tampa Bay Downs 6.20
Gulfstream Park 6.15
Santa Anita 4.6
Parx 4.1
Fair Grounds 3.5
Laurel 3.3
Oaklawn Park 2.4
Aqueduct 0.9
March 2, 2019
Tampa Bay Downs 11.6
Fair Grounds 6.5
Oaklawn Park 4.3
Santa Anita 4.2
Laurel Park 3.8
Aqueduct 0.9
March 9, 2019
Tampa Downs 10.5
Fair Grounds 9.8
Gulfstream Park 5.8
Parx 5.3
Laurel Park 4.0
Aqueduct 3.5
Oaklawn Park 2.4
March 10, 2019
Tampa Bay Downs 11.2
Oaklawn Park 6.6
Gulfstream Park 5.6
Aqueduct 4.9
Fair Grounds 4.5
Laurel Park 3.6
Very interesting stuff and you can see how the real Drag offender is a little north and west of Hallandale Beach. But what made Gulfstream the poster child was its prominence in the winter racing months with its signature meet. But it became nothing more than lore when Butler stopped the silliness.
The truth is that holding post was only important when most people were betting with a teller. Now, especially now, most everyone bets through an ADW on their device. There is no one standing in front of you calling 30 single ticket trifectas.
My original point is if the TJC, or anyone else, is going to weigh in on something, please make sure your evidence is solid and on point, not from a side street. Hopefully, this is the last time I need to write about the (Name your track) Drag.
Los Alamitos daytime review
Friday’s feature at Los Alamitos was the only allowance/optional claimer on the eight-race card. It was for Cal-breds going 5 ½ furlongs for a $48,000 purse. It wasn’t much of a race as favorite Althea Gibson went gate to wire to win by six lengths for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Jessica Pyfer. Given the sports figure name, you can figure it was owned by Nick Alexander, and you would be right.
Althea Gibson paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.40. La Aguililla was second, and Shylock Eddie finished third.
There were a couple of double winners on Friday: trainers Hector Palma and Patty Harrington and jockeys Alexis Centeno and Christian Aragon.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
Saturday’s nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. features the only Grade 1 race of the 11-day meeting. It’s the Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. It’s the only short field on another day in which Los Alamitos is excelling at offering full fields.
Three of the five fillies expected to go are trained by Bob Baffert, who has always been a big supporter of racing at Los Alamitos. Princess Noor, for Baffert, gets the nod as the even-money favorite. She was undefeated in four starts before running a disappointing fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies as the favorite. Victor Espinoza is the jockey.
The second favorite, at 7-5, is Astute for Richard Mandella and Mike Smith. Think about it. The first two morning-line favorites have two Hall of Fame trainers and two Hall of Fame jockeys. And they are in the fifth race at Los Alamitos. Astute is undefeated in two races, winning the Desi Arnaz at Del Mar by 7 ½ lengths. Post is scheduled for 2:28 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 10, 9, 10, 5, 10 (1 also eligible), 10, 9, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 5 Charlotte Louise (15-1)
Charlotte Louise, at 15-1 for trainer Andy Mathis, ships down from Golden Gate and drops in class today to this $6,250 claimer. After a diet of mile races, the cut-back to Saturday’s sprint could be perfect for a trainer winning 22% on the year. ‘Louise has as much speed as the top choices and the best closing kick and gives us good value to start the race day off with.
Friday’s result: Dark and Dandy looked good on paper but was just a bad value play.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:00 Aqueduct (4): Grade 2 $150,000 Remsen Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Known Agenda (8-5)
11:07 Aqueduct (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Go For Wand Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Nona Madeline (4-5)
11:38 Gulfstream (6): $150,000 Claiming Crown Jewel, 3 and up, 1 1/8 mile. Favorite: Jesus’ Team (6-5)
12:23 Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship Stakes, Mary-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Street Lute (3-1)
12:44 Aqueduct (9): Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Malathaat (4-5)
12:53 Laurel (8): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Mary-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Jaxson Traveler (4-5)
1:19 Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Gulf Coast (7-2)
2:28 Los Alamitos (5): Grade $300,000 Starlet Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Princess Noor (1-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 5 Commissioness (4-1)
She went way better than looked for third in a much-needed effort over the racing surface 14 nights ago against tougher open company rivals. She broke slow to lose some ground to quicker competition and her early racing momentum. After the tough getaway, this runner was very slow into stride to fall way back down the backstretch prior to putting forth a huge run through the turn and down the lane while lacking room at the 1/16th pole. After finding a seam, she flew late to dead-heat for third at the wire followed by a huge gallop out through the clubhouse turn. With three foes that need the lead here, we’ll push this well-connected fast finisher to pick up the pieces.
A final thought
Now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
