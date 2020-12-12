Horse racing newsletter: A look at riding crop violations
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the second weekend of racing at the Los Angeles County Fair meeting.
One of the big racing topics at the end of this year has been the impact of the riding crop rules that were instituted on Oct. 1. To review, jockeys could no longer use the whip more than six times, more than twice in succession, and it has to be from an underhand position.
So, we spent the afternoon doing a little research on how the rules are being enforced. Here are some stats that should be pretty darn close. I went through the numbers only once, so there may be a very slight margin of error, but nothing that doesn’t capture the overall picture.
Some conclusions:
— The Southern California thoroughbred (Santa Anita, Del Mar, Los Alamitos daytime) circuit seems to have eased in the regulations slowly and has been turning up the heat lately. For example, some recent fines have been in the $500 and $750 range. It started out with $100 for a first offense, $200 for second and $300 for the third. There have been 19 jockeys fined in 34 rulings and resulting in 19 days of suspensions. The total came to $6,900 in fines. (Before you ask the question, it all goes to the state of California general fund.) Of the top 10 jockeys of the fall Del Mar meeting, only Tiago Pereira (5th), Ricardo Gonzalez (8th) and Irad Ortiz Jr. (9th and he’s a shipper) were not penalized.
— The Northern California stewards have been, how to do you say it, hard butts (cleaned up for the family). And they’ve been shut down for a month. They’ve penalized only nine jockeys over 11 rulings but it has resulted in 20 suspension days. It has brought forward only $700 in fines, so most of the penalties are days. Put another way, Northern California stewards had 9.7% of the rulings, but 34% of the suspension days.
— The nighttime quarter horse and thoroughbred meeting at Los Alamitos has had 27 jockeys penalized in 44 rulings for 20 suspension days and $6,700 in fines. This circuit also started light in penalties before escalating things. I rarely look at Los Alamitos stewards’ rulings, but the track sure has its share of disorderly conduct complaints. Guess that’s what nighttime racing is all about.
— Total it all up and you get 55 jockeys penalized over 80 rulings, resulting in 59 suspension days and $14,300 in fines.
In case you wondered, the top offenders were nighttime jockey Jairo Rangel, whose six infractions brought $1,000 in fines and 14 days’ suspension. The daytime leader was Eswan Flores, who had $600 in fines and six days of unpaid vacation.
You can consider this Part 1 of a two-part report on the stewards and crop violations. Unless news overtakes things, I’ll look at the mechanics on how the stewards adjudicate in the Sunday newsletter. I had a conversation with Darrel McHargue, the chief steward of the California Horse Racing Board, who explains how it all works. As an added bonus, I’ll tell you how much stewards make.
Random thoughts, redux
In the Friday newsletter I credited owner/trainer Mick Ruis for choosing principle over paycheck in settling with the CHRB if it held a hearing on the Justify matter. Then he lost the hearing that would have given Bolt d’Oro the win after the environmental positive for scopolamine in Justify. Sadly, I need to take that back. Ruis’ L.A.-based attorney filed a claim with the California Business and Professions board that would overturn the stewards’ ruling. Guess it’s not about just getting a fair hearing.
Los Alamitos daytime review
The feature on Friday was a 5 ½-furlong allowance/optional claiming race for fillies and mares. In a pretty easy race, Acting Out was on or near the front until the stretch when she pulled out a five-length win in the $55,000 purse race.
Acting Out, trained by Art Sherman and ridden by Abel Cedillo, paid $6.20, $4.00 and $3.40. Hotitude was second and No Cover Charge finished third.
It was the third win of the day for Cedillo, who on Thursday was unseated and sent to the hospital. Guess he’s OK.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
The middle weekend of the L.A County Fair meeting starts with a nine-race card beginning at 12:30 p.m. The field sizes are off the tiniest bit but remain exceedingly strong. There is one stakes races and two allowance races. The feature is the $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies going a mile. Soviet Problem was a Cal-bred who ran from 1992 to 1995, winning 15 of 20 races. She never won a Grade 1 but did finish second in the 1994 Breeders’ Cup Sprint.
The favorite on Saturday is one-time starter Westward Breeze, at 5-2, for trainer Carla Gaines and jockey Umberto Rispoli. She won her only race by 3 ½ lengths in a maiden special at Santa Anita on Oct. 23. There are two second favorites at 7-2 with Dylans Wild Cat (Neil French, Flavien Prat) and Governor Goteven (Walter Solis, Tiago Pereira). Dylans Wild Cat finished second in the Golden State Juvenile Fillies at Del Mar on Nov. 6. Governor Goteven won her first three races, including two minor stakes, before finishing fourth in the Golden State Juvenile Fillies. Post s around 3:58 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 8, 7, 8, 10, 10, 10 (1 also eligible) and 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s LRC pick of the day
SEVENTH RACE: No. 8 Miss Megan (8-1)
Miss Megan makes the third start off the layoff for trainer Phil D’Amato, who put his daughter Jessica Pyfer onboard, and they have won two of six together. This horse has only won on dirt, with both victories dominating. The strategy will be simple — pop the gate, go to the front and hold on. That seven-pound weight break will be the key. We should get 8-1 or more in the best value race on the card. Spread deep in this race in your Pick 4 wagers.
Friday’s result: It’s My House was a vet scratch.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:12 Tampa Bay (3): $100,000 FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up. 7 furlongs. Favorite: Noble Drama (5-2)
10:35 Gulfstream (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Rampart Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Letruska (2-1)
11:38 Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Sugar Swirl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Golden Ami (5-2)
11:58 Fair Grounds (5): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Lassie Stakes, LA-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Big Time (7-2)
12:21 Tampa Bay (7): $100,000 FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Heiressall (5-2)
12:45 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mr. Buff (7-5)
1:09 Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Tax (2-1)
1:25 Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Ladies Turf Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up. 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Room to Finish (5-2)
1:40 Gulfstream (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Fort Lauderdale Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Factor This (5-2)
1:54 Fair Grounds (9): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Sprint Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Laughingsaintssong (5-2)
2:23 Fair Grounds (10): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Juvenile Stakes, La-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Sir Wellington (3-1)
2:52 Fair Grounds (11): $100,000 Louisiana Champions Day Turf Stakes, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Ninety One Assault (9-5)
3:21 Fair Grounds (12): $150,000 Louisiana Champions Day Classic, La-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Shang (8-5)
3:58 Los Alamitos (8): $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Westward Breeze (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 2 Look Of Love MV (7-2)
She represents a top-notch barn having a stellar season. She has not always been stellar, however, due to her tendency to find trouble. She does carry many competitive numbers for this shortened affair — only 110-yards — and she did show a good amount of late run far back under a hold. The number earned was solid for the level, and often troubled runners do well at this abbreviated distance for some reason. With anything close to a decent getaway Saturday evening, this runner should be right there at a medium mutual.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 11.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 11-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 21.90 44.73 56.76 1:03.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Eustace
|120
|2
|1
|2–2
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–3
|Fuentes
|14.80
|1
|Foreign Protocol
|115
|1
|3
|3–1
|3–1
|2–2
|2–1½
|Rivera
|8.10
|5
|Hidden Promise
|120
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3–1
|Rispoli
|2.30
|4
|Mister McLean
|120
|3
|4
|4–hd
|5–2½
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Pereira
|10.30
|7
|Satchel de Ritches
|120
|6
|6
|5–3
|4–½
|5–1½
|5–1
|Hernandez
|1.10
|6
|Trump Um
|122
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2
|6
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.30
|2
|EUSTACE
|31.60
|13.60
|6.20
|1
|FOREIGN PROTOCOL
|7.60
|4.80
|5
|HIDDEN PROMISE
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$76.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-4)
|$143.90
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$296.50
Winner–Eustace Dbb.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Hand Tricks, by Bertrando. Bred by Curt Lanning & Lila Lanning LLC (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Steve Moger. Mutuel Pool $65,480 Exacta Pool $34,023 Superfecta Pool $15,682 Trifecta Pool $24,157. Scratched–Nathansmimsy.
EUSTACE dueled for the lead with TRUMP UM into and around the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch, put away that rival in upper stretch then met the rail bid from FOREIGN PROTOCOL and kicked away from that rival in deep stretch to win going away. FOREIGN PROTOCOL well placed along the inside, challenged from the rail in upper stretch, raced on even terms to the eighth pole but failed to sustain momentum in the final sixteenth. HIDDEN PROMISE trailed the field early, angled in on the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch, split foes with a sixteenth to go and gained the show. MISTER MCLEAN steadied off the heels of TRUMP UM early, chased two wide to the stretch and lacked a bid. SATCHEL DE RITCHES stalked outside a rival then three wide around the turn and could not rally. TRUMP UM had good early speed and came in some early, dueled for the lead from outside, drifted out into the lane, lugged out in the stretch and faded.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.95 45.61 57.62 1:04.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Hot Box
|122
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–6
|1–5
|Gonzalez
|2.60
|7
|Big Duke
|113
|6
|1
|4–1
|4–1
|3–1
|2–½
|Centeno
|1.80
|8
|Copper Halo
|122
|7
|5
|6–½
|5–1
|4–1½
|3–1
|Franco
|14.50
|2
|Ben Wade
|117
|2
|8
|8
|8
|5–hd
|4–1½
|Rivera
|7.20
|3
|Autism Ability
|122
|3
|7
|5–½
|6–hd
|6–2
|5–2
|Cedillo
|9.00
|5
|Falcons Fury
|121
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|6–1
|Maldonado
|28.80
|9
|A Little Bit Lucky
|123
|8
|6
|7–2
|7–1
|7–½
|7–5
|Valdivia, Jr.
|18.60
|6
|Lucky Rocket
|122
|5
|4
|3–1½
|3–2½
|8
|8
|T Baze
|3.70
|1
|HOT BOX
|7.20
|4.20
|3.20
|7
|BIG DUKE
|3.00
|2.60
|8
|COPPER HALO
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$158.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$12.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-2)
|$42.38
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-7-8)
|$112.00
Winner–Hot Box Dbb.g.2 by Heat Shield out of Heat Exposure, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $76,013 Daily Double Pool $13,531 Exacta Pool $46,805 Superfecta Pool $21,403 Trifecta Pool $29,575. Scratched–Joe Don Looney, Lozlovian.
HOT BOX took control quickly from inside, drifted out around the turn, kicked clear and powered away to the wire. BIG DUKE mid-pack in the early going, traveled two wide then angled to the rail around the bend, cut the corner into the stretch, steered out past the three-sixteenths pole and bested the rest. COPPER HALO tracked off the rail, drifted out around the turn, finished willingly from outside and gained the show. BEN WADE trailed early along the inside, angled out into the lane and improved position. AUTISM ABILITY stumbled leaving the gate, settled off the pace inside, caught in tight quarters and steadied at the three-eighths pole, went two wide into the stretch and could not rally. FALCONS FURY chased off the rail, two wide into the turn then moved out four wide leaving the bend and weakened. A LITTLE BIT LUCKY tracked outside a rival, carried wide by COPPER HALO on the turn, angled inside that rival entering the stretch, moved back out at the three-sixteenths pole but had little left. LUCKY ROCKET chased just off the leader while outside a rival, went three wide into the turn, floated five wide into the stretch and tired.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.87 45.62 58.15 1:04.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Luxury Liner
|122
|6
|6
|4–½
|3–2
|3–2
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|2.00
|5
|Malibu Mistress
|122
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Figueroa
|22.00
|2
|Joymaker
|122
|2
|9
|9–2½
|9–4
|6–hd
|3–1¾
|Franco
|8.10
|3
|Smooth Rithms
|115
|3
|4
|7–2
|7–2
|5–1½
|4–½
|Pyfer
|29.20
|4
|Commas Save Lives
|120
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–1
|T Baze
|11.40
|10
|Nova Star
|117
|10
|8
|6–1½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|6–2
|Rivera
|5.70
|1
|Righteously
|122
|1
|7
|8–1½
|8–2
|7–1
|7–3
|Gutierrez
|7.00
|8
|Sweet Kaela
|122
|8
|2
|3–hd
|5–1
|8–4
|8–3
|Valdivia, Jr.
|4.00
|9
|Sober
|115
|9
|5
|5–1
|6–hd
|9–6
|9–11
|Centeno
|10.50
|7
|Cute Maui Girl
|122
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Pereira
|17.30
|6
|LUXURY LINER
|6.00
|4.20
|3.20
|5
|MALIBU MISTRESS
|16.40
|9.40
|2
|JOYMAKER
|6.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$30.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$37.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3)
|$313.73
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-2)
|$221.30
Winner–Luxury Liner Grr.f.2 by Grazen out of Sudden Sunday, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Alexander, Nicholas B. and Bleifer, Selvyn. Mutuel Pool $126,514 Daily Double Pool $9,187 Exacta Pool $99,326 Superfecta Pool $44,265 Trifecta Pool $58,349. Claimed–Sweet Kaela by Dave Williams. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–Exchange Vows, Risen Lady.
$1 Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $236.00. Pick Three Pool $18,510.
LUXURY LINER stalked the pace up the backstretch, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, chased through the lane then summoned a late bid and edged MALIBUE MISTRESS in the final strides. MALIBU MISTRESS up close outside the leader, headed rival at the three-eighths pole, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, cleared briefly inside the eighth pole, led through the the final sixteenth but got caught in the closing moments. JOYMAKER broke out and bumped rival, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch, closed well and was gaining to the wire. SMOOTH RITHMS bumped leaving the gate, sat off the pace along the inside, steadied when rival came over mid-stretch, went outside that foe and kept on for a minor award. COMMAS SAVE LIVES set the pace early and angled inward, challenged by rival at the three-eighths, dueled to the eighth pole then weakened late. NOVA STAR chased from the far outside then angled into the two path, stayed in that path around the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and flattened. RIGHTEOUSLY settled off the pace inside, angled out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SWEET KAELA in range early, lugged out into the lane and weakened. SOBER in range early outside a rival, carried wide by SWEET KAELA into the drive and had nothing left to offer. CUTE MAUI GIRL traveled at the rear of the field, went four wide into the turn then angled into the two path and never made an impact.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.02 45.68 58.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Untouched Elegance
|117
|8
|7
|3–2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–nk
|Pyfer
|9.30
|4
|Durga
|124
|4
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|2–½
|2–¾
|Rojas Fernandez
|51.20
|7
|Carrie's Success
|124
|7
|8
|8
|7–2
|6–2
|3–hd
|Cedillo
|2.00
|1
|Star Sundae
|124
|1
|1
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–2
|4–1½
|Sanchez
|9.00
|6
|Back Beauty
|115
|6
|5
|6–½
|6–1
|5–½
|5–½
|Lopez
|7.00
|3
|Coastal Starlite
|124
|3
|6
|7–3
|5–1
|4–2
|6–12
|Pereira
|12.60
|5
|Bounty of Gold
|117
|5
|3
|5–hd
|8
|8
|7–nk
|Centeno
|5.20
|2
|Red Livy
|124
|2
|2
|2–hd
|3–1
|7–3
|8
|Maldonado
|2.30
|9
|UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE
|20.60
|9.40
|4.60
|4
|DURGA
|28.20
|13.40
|7
|CARRIE'S SUCCESS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$55.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$289.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-7-1)
|$635.90
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-4-7)
|$1,446.40
Winner–Untouched Elegance B.m.5 by Bodemeister out of A. P. Elegance, by A.P. Indy. Bred by The Robert & Beverly Lewis Trust (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard and Cavalli, John. Mutuel Pool $114,844 Daily Double Pool $13,490 Exacta Pool $81,936 Superfecta Pool $47,138 Trifecta Pool $55,524. Scratched–Lady Chrome.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-9) paid $81.60. Pick Three Pool $16,068.
UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE chased from outside early then moved up to challenge into the turn, vied three deep then took control at the three-eighths pole, moved clear at the five-sixteenths, challenged by DURGA in the final furlong and held gamely. DURGA stalked the top trio into and around the turn, went four wide into the lane, rallied and drew alongside the leader inside the eighth pole but could not find the needed late kick to get by. CARRIE'S SUCCESS tracked the speed off the inside, two wide into the lane, angled out in the stretch and kept gaining to the wire. STAR SUNDAE showed speed from inside, vied with a pair of rivals into the turn, outpaced at the five-sixteenths pole, chased inside into the drive then stayed on through the final furlong but got edged for the show. BACK BEAUTY traveled four then five wide around the turn, angled in upper stretch and showed a mild response to urging. COASTAL STARLITE settled inside, saved ground into the lane, remained inside and went evenly through the final furlong. BOUNTY OF GOLD tracked between rivals, three wide into the drive, angled out upper stretch and weakened. RED LIVY (IRE) up close outside the leader early, vied between rivals into and around the turn, lost contact past the five-sixteenths pole, chased two wide into the lane and tired.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.24 46.24 58.42 1:05.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Dee Gee
|124
|1
|4
|6–1½
|4–1½
|2–2
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|12.70
|4
|Spanish Channel
|124
|4
|2
|3–½
|2–½
|1–1
|2–2½
|Pereira
|6.40
|6
|Win Like Coach P
|122
|6
|6
|7–hd
|6–1½
|5–2
|3–2½
|Franco
|10.60
|7
|Livin' At the Bu
|122
|7
|7
|8
|8
|6–1½
|4–¾
|Cedillo
|2.70
|2
|Summer Rose
|117
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–2
|5–6
|Pyfer
|1.00
|3
|Gemma Royal
|117
|3
|3
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–½
|6–hd
|Centeno
|10.40
|5
|Flashy Pass
|122
|5
|1
|4–½
|5–½
|7–7
|7–18
|Fuentes
|24.90
|8
|Holy Catholic
|117
|8
|8
|5–hd
|7–hd
|8
|8
|Rivera
|39.20
|1
|DEE GEE
|27.40
|10.20
|6.40
|4
|SPANISH CHANNEL
|6.80
|4.40
|6
|WIN LIKE COACH P
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$159.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$70.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-7)
|$180.26
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-6)
|$632.50
Winner–Dee Gee B.f.4 by Decarchy out of There Goes Gee Gee, by Atticus. Bred by Gilman Racing (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC and Estate of Sharon Alesia. Mutuel Pool $110,640 Daily Double Pool $15,279 Exacta Pool $78,058 Superfecta Pool $42,407 Trifecta Pool $53,863. Scratched–Verry Bossy.
$1 Pick Three (6-9-1) paid $397.10. Pick Three Pool $31,259. $1 Pick Four (1-6/11/12-9-1) 4 correct paid $1,062.50. Pick Four Pool $108,228. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-6/11/12-9-1) 5 correct paid $10,408.30. Pick Five Pool $217,866.
DEE GEE vied for the lead from the inside, dropped back to chase on the turn and angled out into the three path, tipped out further in the stretch, rallied and collared the leader inside the eighth pole and proved best late. SPANISH CHANNEL vied four deep up the backstretch, three deep around the turn and into the lane, kicked clear at the three-sixteenths pole but could not hold the winner at bay. WIN LIKE COACH P well placed behind the early speed battled, exited the turn five wide, finished well but could not threat then top pair. LIVIN' AT THE BU stalked outside a rival, five then six wide on the turn and showed a mild response. SUMMER ROSE bumped leaving the gate, vied for the lead from between then along the inside on the turn, fought back to the three-sixteenths pole then weakened. GEMMA ROYAL broke in and bumped rival at the start, vied three deep then between foes around the turn and weakened in the drive. FLASHY PASS contested the pace four deep early on, chased the top trio four wide into the lane and weakened. HOLY CATHOLIC showed early speed five deep, could not match strides with the leaders around the bend, came off the turn five wide and tired.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.20 45.14 56.80 1:02.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Medina Spirit
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|1–½
|1–3
|1–3
|Cedillo
|3.40
|2
|First Class Dad
|115
|2
|4
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–2½
|2–4
|Centeno
|3.40
|3
|Kennebec
|122
|3
|2
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–2½
|3–5
|Rispoli
|2.80
|9
|DH–Democrat
|122
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–¾
|Van Dyke
|2.70
|1
|DH–Sensemaker
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–1½
|4–¾
|Franco
|31.10
|8
|Eagle Chief
|122
|5
|5
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–½
|6
|Maldonado
|4.20
|6
|MEDINA SPIRIT
|8.80
|4.80
|2.60
|2
|FIRST CLASS DAD
|6.00
|3.00
|3
|KENNEBEC
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$108.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$17.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-1)
|$16.97
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-9)
|$6.93
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-2-3)
|$61.10
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-5)
|$16.80
Winner–Medina Spirit Dbb.c.2 by Protonico out of Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed. Bred by Gail Rice (FL). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc. Mutuel Pool $115,268 Daily Double Pool $15,223 Exacta Pool $60,855 Superfecta Pool $25,953 Trifecta Pool $36,346. Scratched–Diva's Finale, It's My House, Racing Ace.
$1 Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $319.60. Pick Three Pool $33,664. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-1-5) paid $75.40.
MEDINA SPIRIT up close early outside the leader, took a short lead at the three-eighths, kicked clear of rival, drew away in the stretch and remained clear. FIRST CLASS DAD chased early then went up inside the leader, lost ground around the turn, went two wide into the stretch, finished well but was unable to threaten the winner late. KENNEBEC chased off the inside, three wide into the turn, moved down into the two path before exiting three wide into the stretch, kept to task in the drive and finished a clear third. SENSEMAKER set the pace in the two path, lost command at the three-eighths, chased the winner into the drive and weakened to minor award. DEMOCRAT went four wide around the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and got up to share a minor award. EAGLE CHIEF went four wide into the turn, angled into the three path then back out four wide and could not rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.18 44.91 56.36 1:02.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Acting Out
|122
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–2½
|1–5
|Cedillo
|2.10
|9
|Hotitude
|122
|8
|3
|3–hd
|3–2
|2–1
|2–2
|Hernandez
|5.70
|8
|No Cover Charge
|115
|7
|5
|5–2½
|5–2
|4–2
|3–1¼
|Rivera
|21.80
|2
|Square Peggy
|124
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|4–2
|T Baze
|8.80
|5
|A Melis
|120
|4
|6
|6–½
|7–½
|6–1
|5–1¼
|Van Dyke
|3.40
|1
|Jewel Thief
|113
|1
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6–2
|Pyfer
|12.30
|6
|Miss Fraulein
|122
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7–1½
|7–½
|Prat
|3.20
|3
|Andyoushallreceive
|122
|3
|7
|7–2½
|6–½
|8
|8
|Pereira
|16.10
|7
|ACTING OUT
|6.20
|4.00
|3.40
|9
|HOTITUDE
|6.00
|4.40
|8
|NO COVER CHARGE
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$22.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-9)
|$17.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-8-2)
|$115.27
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-9-8)
|$164.00
Winner–Acting Out Grr.f.3 by Blame out of Riding Point, by Speightstown. Bred by Vincent Colbert (KY). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Sherman Racing, Inc., Akin, Zvika and Harkins, Robert. Mutuel Pool $142,237 Daily Double Pool $18,279 Exacta Pool $73,532 Superfecta Pool $43,993 Trifecta Pool $54,176. Claimed–Andyoushallreceive by River Oak Farm and Powell, Mathilde. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–Devils Dance, Tip Top Gal.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $249.70. Pick Three Pool $23,890. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $37.60.
ACTING OUT dueled for the lead outside of SQUARE PEGGY, cleared rival in upper stretch and drew off through the late stages. HOTITUDE stalked the pace from outside, loomed four wide into the stretch, could not match the winner in the lane but bested the others. NO COVER CHARGE stalked three wide around the turn and got up for the show. SQUARE PEGGY had early speed then dueled for command inside of ACTING OUT, fought back into the drive then lost contact in upper stretch and weakened. A MELIS came in and bumped rival then shifted in shortly after in the early stages, tracked four to five wide around the turn and failed to threaten. JEWEL THIEF stalked along the inside, moved out a bit in the lane and weakened. MISS FRAULEIN hopped at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, angled to the inside, steered out in the stretch and never made an impact. ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE bumped by outside rival soon after the start, bothered again by that rival soon after and steadied momentarily, traveled two wide into the turn then three wide into the stretch and was never a factor.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.36 45.71 57.56 1:09.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Union Dance
|124
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–3
|1–9
|Hernandez
|2.20
|7
|Air Jockey
|117
|7
|7
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–1¾
|Pyfer
|2.40
|4
|Chosen Moon
|124
|4
|6
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.00
|5
|Squared Straight
|122
|5
|4
|7–2
|4–hd
|4–1½
|4–2
|Cedillo
|6.00
|8
|Western Smoke
|122
|8
|1
|6–hd
|6–2
|5–3
|5–4
|Maldonado
|5.20
|1
|Luckenbach
|117
|1
|8
|8–hd
|7–1½
|7–2½
|6–5
|Centeno
|25.60
|3
|Mobjack
|122
|3
|3
|2–1
|5–1
|6–1
|7–½
|T Baze
|20.50
|9
|Asset
|122
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–3
|8–7
|Payeras
|28.30
|2
|Gone Awol
|124
|2
|5
|5–½
|8–½
|9
|9
|Guce
|58.20
|6
|UNION DANCE
|6.40
|3.40
|3.00
|7
|AIR JOCKEY
|3.20
|2.80
|4
|CHOSEN MOON
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$22.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$7.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-5)
|$9.79
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-4-5-8)
|$138.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-7-4)
|$28.10
Winner–Union Dance B.g.4 by Unionize out of Night Dance, by Street Sense. Bred by Timothy Francis O'Leary (CA). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: John A. Molloy. Mutuel Pool $125,847 Daily Double Pool $50,721 Exacta Pool $73,013 Superfecta Pool $49,561 Super High Five Pool $9,285 Trifecta Pool $56,759. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-7-6) paid $51.50. Pick Three Pool $92,144. $1 Pick Four (1-6-7/10-6) 4 correct paid $599.00. Pick Four Pool $265,047. $2 Pick Six (6/11/12-9-1-6-7/10-6) 5 out of 6 paid $144.40. Pick Six Pool $17,995. Pick Six Carryover $13,703.
UNION DANCE dueled for the lead from outside, cleared rival at the three-eighths, met bid into the stretch then turned away AIR JOCKEY and widened under hand urging. AIR JOCKEY chased outside the top pair, bid outside the leader and four wide into the stretch, proved no match in the drive but bested the others. CHOSEN MOON chased off the inside, two wide then between rivals at the five-sixteenths, kept on through the lane and held the show. SQUARED STRAIGHT raced between foes early then outside a rival on the turn while three wide, angled out into the lane and lacked a serious bid. WESTERN SMOKE took the turn five wide and never rallied. LUCKENBACH tracked the pace from inside, moved out into the three path and had nothing left when asked. MOBJACK dueled for command from inside, could not go on with the leader around the turn and faded. ASSET broke out, raced four wide into the turn, angled to the three path then back four wide entering the stretch and never threatened. GONE AWOL had early speed from inside then chased the top pair leaving the backstretch, saved ground around the turn and tired.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$10,622
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$68,077
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,835,640
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$3,914,339
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, December 12.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 11-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Capital Heat
|Jessica Pyfer
|111
|Vann Belvoir
|2-1
|40,000
|2
|Majestic Mountain
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|50,000
|3
|Envy
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|9-5
|50,000
|4
|My Tigress
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|45,000
|5
|Trophy Chest
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|50,000
|6
|Betty's Bambina
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Sergio Morfin
|15-1
|50,000
|7
|Shez Our Arch
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|10-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|My Indy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Samuel Nichols
|10-1
|40,000
|2
|Direct Line
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|50,000
|3
|Fire Polish
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|50,000
|4
|Juror
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|50,000
|5
|Cool Your Jets
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|4-1
|50,000
|6
|Luvluv
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|50,000
|7
|C Falls
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Shelbe Ruis
|2-1
|50,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bottle Neck
|Cerapio Figueroa
|122
|Jose Raudales
|20-1
|40,000
|2
|Bruja Escarlata
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|40,000
|3
|Naansense
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Carla Gaines
|12-1
|40,000
|4
|Sweet Sonny
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|40,000
|5
|Star Kissed
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Paula S. Capestro
|9-2
|40,000
|6
|Cocoa Cents
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|40,000
|7
|Little Rachel
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|40,000
|8
|Wicks and Chappies
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|40,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Madame Barbarian
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|2
|Splashing
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|John F. Martin
|8-1
|3
|Meso
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|4
|Invincibella
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|5
|Take a Leap
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|5-2
|6
|Lucky Ms Jones
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Steve M. Sherman
|10-1
|7
|Perfect Ice Storm
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|124
|Peter Eurton
|7-2
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sparky Ville
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|10-1
|2
|Anyportinastorm
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|3
|Ultimate Bango
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|4
|Brickyard Ride
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|2-1
|5
|Mr Vargas
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|6
|Ghoul
|Juan Hernandez
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|7
|Manhattan Up
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|6-1
|8
|Fast Cotton
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Brian T. Cunningham
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Flying Business
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|12,500
|2
|Friend of Autism
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|8-1
|12,500
|3
|Raelee
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Victor M. Trujillo
|20-1
|12,500
|4
|Justa Poppin
|Santos Rivera
|115
|Tim McCanna
|15-1
|12,500
|5
|Zelaia
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Isidro Tamayo
|10-1
|12,500
|6
|Surely a Smile
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Victor M. Trujillo
|20-1
|12,500
|7
|Sadie Bluegrass
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Jonathan Wong
|6-5
|12,500
|8
|Smokin Hot Bobbie
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Reina E. Gonzalez
|20-1
|12,500
|9
|Sherilinda
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|12,500
|10
|Kissable U
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jorge Rosales
|15-1
|12,500
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paid Informant
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|2
|Clockstrikestwelve
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Jonathan Wong
|8-1
|3
|Lavender
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|121
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|4
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|5
|Lucky Peridot
|Juan Hernandez
|121
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|40,000
|6
|Novella
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Steve M. Sherman
|10-1
|40,000
|7
|Golden Iris
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Manuel Badilla
|8-1
|8
|Miss Megan
|Jessica Pyfer
|114
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|9
|Princess Mo
|Geovanni Franco
|119
|Ruben Gomez
|12-1
|10
|Matera
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Simon Callaghan
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soviet Problem Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mucha Woman
|Eswan Flores
|117
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|2
|Super Game
|Drayden Van Dyke
|117
|Brian J. Koriner
|20-1
|3
|Dylans Wild Cat
|Flavien Prat
|117
|Neil French
|7-2
|4
|Governor Goteven
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Walther Solis
|7-2
|5
|Miss Glorious
|Geovanni Franco
|117
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|6
|Sensible Cat
|Juan Hernandez
|117
|Carla Gaines
|5-1
|7
|Will Take a Kiss
|Tyler Baze
|117
|Walther Solis
|20-1
|8
|Westward Breeze
|Umberto Rispoli
|117
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|9
|Love Wins
|Abel Cedillo
|117
|Luis Mendez
|20-1
|10
|I'm So Anna
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|119
|Steve M. Sherman
|4-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Eddie's New Dream
|Mario Gutierrez
|117
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Six Point Rack
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Aggie Ordonez
|8-1
|10,000
|2
|Maxinamillion
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John F. Martin
|4-1
|10,000
|3
|Blame It On Kitty
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Dean Pederson
|4-1
|9,000
|4
|Rate for Me
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|122
|Jeffrey Metz
|30-1
|9,000
|5
|Will Dancer
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Eddie Truman
|6-1
|10,000
|6
|Little No Way
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Alfredo P. Marquez
|5-2
|10,000
|7
|Punaluu
|Alexis Centeno
|112
|Rosemary Trela
|20-1
|9,000
|8
|Bitter Ring Home
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Cesar DeAlba
|9-2
|10,000
|9
|Mr. Esken
|Francisco Amparan
|119
|Samuel Nichols
|30-1
|9,000
|10
|Playing Through
|Santos Rivera
|119
|Tim McCanna
|10-1
|10,000
