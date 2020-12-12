Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 11. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 5th day of a 11-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 21.90 44.73 56.76 1:03.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Eustace 120 2 1 2–2 2–2 1–hd 1–3 Fuentes 14.80 1 Foreign Protocol 115 1 3 3–1 3–1 2–2 2–1½ Rivera 8.10 5 Hidden Promise 120 4 5 6 6 6 3–1 Rispoli 2.30 4 Mister McLean 120 3 4 4–hd 5–2½ 4–hd 4–nk Pereira 10.30 7 Satchel de Ritches 120 6 6 5–3 4–½ 5–1½ 5–1 Hernandez 1.10 6 Trump Um 122 5 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 6 Valdivia, Jr. 4.30

2 EUSTACE 31.60 13.60 6.20 1 FOREIGN PROTOCOL 7.60 4.80 5 HIDDEN PROMISE 2.80

$1 EXACTA (2-1) $76.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-4) $143.90 $1 TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $296.50

Winner–Eustace Dbb.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Hand Tricks, by Bertrando. Bred by Curt Lanning & Lila Lanning LLC (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Steve Moger. Mutuel Pool $65,480 Exacta Pool $34,023 Superfecta Pool $15,682 Trifecta Pool $24,157. Scratched–Nathansmimsy.

EUSTACE dueled for the lead with TRUMP UM into and around the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch, put away that rival in upper stretch then met the rail bid from FOREIGN PROTOCOL and kicked away from that rival in deep stretch to win going away. FOREIGN PROTOCOL well placed along the inside, challenged from the rail in upper stretch, raced on even terms to the eighth pole but failed to sustain momentum in the final sixteenth. HIDDEN PROMISE trailed the field early, angled in on the turn, moved off the rail in the stretch, split foes with a sixteenth to go and gained the show. MISTER MCLEAN steadied off the heels of TRUMP UM early, chased two wide to the stretch and lacked a bid. SATCHEL DE RITCHES stalked outside a rival then three wide around the turn and could not rally. TRUMP UM had good early speed and came in some early, dueled for the lead from outside, drifted out into the lane, lugged out in the stretch and faded.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.95 45.61 57.62 1:04.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Hot Box 122 1 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–6 1–5 Gonzalez 2.60 7 Big Duke 113 6 1 4–1 4–1 3–1 2–½ Centeno 1.80 8 Copper Halo 122 7 5 6–½ 5–1 4–1½ 3–1 Franco 14.50 2 Ben Wade 117 2 8 8 8 5–hd 4–1½ Rivera 7.20 3 Autism Ability 122 3 7 5–½ 6–hd 6–2 5–2 Cedillo 9.00 5 Falcons Fury 121 4 2 2–hd 2–1 2–1 6–1 Maldonado 28.80 9 A Little Bit Lucky 123 8 6 7–2 7–1 7–½ 7–5 Valdivia, Jr. 18.60 6 Lucky Rocket 122 5 4 3–1½ 3–2½ 8 8 T Baze 3.70

1 HOT BOX 7.20 4.20 3.20 7 BIG DUKE 3.00 2.60 8 COPPER HALO 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $158.40 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $12.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-8-2) $42.38 $1 TRIFECTA (1-7-8) $112.00

Winner–Hot Box Dbb.g.2 by Heat Shield out of Heat Exposure, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Kristin Mulhall (CA). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $76,013 Daily Double Pool $13,531 Exacta Pool $46,805 Superfecta Pool $21,403 Trifecta Pool $29,575. Scratched–Joe Don Looney, Lozlovian.

HOT BOX took control quickly from inside, drifted out around the turn, kicked clear and powered away to the wire. BIG DUKE mid-pack in the early going, traveled two wide then angled to the rail around the bend, cut the corner into the stretch, steered out past the three-sixteenths pole and bested the rest. COPPER HALO tracked off the rail, drifted out around the turn, finished willingly from outside and gained the show. BEN WADE trailed early along the inside, angled out into the lane and improved position. AUTISM ABILITY stumbled leaving the gate, settled off the pace inside, caught in tight quarters and steadied at the three-eighths pole, went two wide into the stretch and could not rally. FALCONS FURY chased off the rail, two wide into the turn then moved out four wide leaving the bend and weakened. A LITTLE BIT LUCKY tracked outside a rival, carried wide by COPPER HALO on the turn, angled inside that rival entering the stretch, moved back out at the three-sixteenths pole but had little left. LUCKY ROCKET chased just off the leader while outside a rival, went three wide into the turn, floated five wide into the stretch and tired.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 21.87 45.62 58.15 1:04.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Luxury Liner 122 6 6 4–½ 3–2 3–2 1–nk Cedillo 2.00 5 Malibu Mistress 122 5 3 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1¾ Figueroa 22.00 2 Joymaker 122 2 9 9–2½ 9–4 6–hd 3–1¾ Franco 8.10 3 Smooth Rithms 115 3 4 7–2 7–2 5–1½ 4–½ Pyfer 29.20 4 Commas Save Lives 120 4 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 5–1 T Baze 11.40 10 Nova Star 117 10 8 6–1½ 4–hd 4–1½ 6–2 Rivera 5.70 1 Righteously 122 1 7 8–1½ 8–2 7–1 7–3 Gutierrez 7.00 8 Sweet Kaela 122 8 2 3–hd 5–1 8–4 8–3 Valdivia, Jr. 4.00 9 Sober 115 9 5 5–1 6–hd 9–6 9–11 Centeno 10.50 7 Cute Maui Girl 122 7 10 10 10 10 10 Pereira 17.30

6 LUXURY LINER 6.00 4.20 3.20 5 MALIBU MISTRESS 16.40 9.40 2 JOYMAKER 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $30.20 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $37.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-3) $313.73 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $221.30

Winner–Luxury Liner Grr.f.2 by Grazen out of Sudden Sunday, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Alexander, Nicholas B. and Bleifer, Selvyn. Mutuel Pool $126,514 Daily Double Pool $9,187 Exacta Pool $99,326 Superfecta Pool $44,265 Trifecta Pool $58,349. Claimed–Sweet Kaela by Dave Williams. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–Exchange Vows, Risen Lady. $1 Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $236.00. Pick Three Pool $18,510.

LUXURY LINER stalked the pace up the backstretch, angled out and came four wide into the stretch, chased through the lane then summoned a late bid and edged MALIBUE MISTRESS in the final strides. MALIBU MISTRESS up close outside the leader, headed rival at the three-eighths pole, dueled around the turn and into the stretch, cleared briefly inside the eighth pole, led through the the final sixteenth but got caught in the closing moments. JOYMAKER broke out and bumped rival, went three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch, closed well and was gaining to the wire. SMOOTH RITHMS bumped leaving the gate, sat off the pace along the inside, steadied when rival came over mid-stretch, went outside that foe and kept on for a minor award. COMMAS SAVE LIVES set the pace early and angled inward, challenged by rival at the three-eighths, dueled to the eighth pole then weakened late. NOVA STAR chased from the far outside then angled into the two path, stayed in that path around the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and flattened. RIGHTEOUSLY settled off the pace inside, angled out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. SWEET KAELA in range early, lugged out into the lane and weakened. SOBER in range early outside a rival, carried wide by SWEET KAELA into the drive and had nothing left to offer. CUTE MAUI GIRL traveled at the rear of the field, went four wide into the turn then angled into the two path and never made an impact.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 22.02 45.68 58.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Untouched Elegance 117 8 7 3–2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–nk Pyfer 9.30 4 Durga 124 4 4 4–½ 4–½ 2–½ 2–¾ Rojas Fernandez 51.20 7 Carrie's Success 124 7 8 8 7–2 6–2 3–hd Cedillo 2.00 1 Star Sundae 124 1 1 1–hd 2–½ 3–2 4–1½ Sanchez 9.00 6 Back Beauty 115 6 5 6–½ 6–1 5–½ 5–½ Lopez 7.00 3 Coastal Starlite 124 3 6 7–3 5–1 4–2 6–12 Pereira 12.60 5 Bounty of Gold 117 5 3 5–hd 8 8 7–nk Centeno 5.20 2 Red Livy 124 2 2 2–hd 3–1 7–3 8 Maldonado 2.30

9 UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE 20.60 9.40 4.60 4 DURGA 28.20 13.40 7 CARRIE'S SUCCESS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $55.60 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $289.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-7-1) $635.90 $1 TRIFECTA (9-4-7) $1,446.40

Winner–Untouched Elegance B.m.5 by Bodemeister out of A. P. Elegance, by A.P. Indy. Bred by The Robert & Beverly Lewis Trust (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard and Cavalli, John. Mutuel Pool $114,844 Daily Double Pool $13,490 Exacta Pool $81,936 Superfecta Pool $47,138 Trifecta Pool $55,524. Scratched–Lady Chrome. $1 Pick Three (1-6-9) paid $81.60. Pick Three Pool $16,068.

UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE chased from outside early then moved up to challenge into the turn, vied three deep then took control at the three-eighths pole, moved clear at the five-sixteenths, challenged by DURGA in the final furlong and held gamely. DURGA stalked the top trio into and around the turn, went four wide into the lane, rallied and drew alongside the leader inside the eighth pole but could not find the needed late kick to get by. CARRIE'S SUCCESS tracked the speed off the inside, two wide into the lane, angled out in the stretch and kept gaining to the wire. STAR SUNDAE showed speed from inside, vied with a pair of rivals into the turn, outpaced at the five-sixteenths pole, chased inside into the drive then stayed on through the final furlong but got edged for the show. BACK BEAUTY traveled four then five wide around the turn, angled in upper stretch and showed a mild response to urging. COASTAL STARLITE settled inside, saved ground into the lane, remained inside and went evenly through the final furlong. BOUNTY OF GOLD tracked between rivals, three wide into the drive, angled out upper stretch and weakened. RED LIVY (IRE) up close outside the leader early, vied between rivals into and around the turn, lost contact past the five-sixteenths pole, chased two wide into the lane and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.24 46.24 58.42 1:05.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Dee Gee 124 1 4 6–1½ 4–1½ 2–2 1–½ Gutierrez 12.70 4 Spanish Channel 124 4 2 3–½ 2–½ 1–1 2–2½ Pereira 6.40 6 Win Like Coach P 122 6 6 7–hd 6–1½ 5–2 3–2½ Franco 10.60 7 Livin' At the Bu 122 7 7 8 8 6–1½ 4–¾ Cedillo 2.70 2 Summer Rose 117 2 5 1–hd 1–hd 3–2 5–6 Pyfer 1.00 3 Gemma Royal 117 3 3 2–hd 3–1 4–½ 6–hd Centeno 10.40 5 Flashy Pass 122 5 1 4–½ 5–½ 7–7 7–18 Fuentes 24.90 8 Holy Catholic 117 8 8 5–hd 7–hd 8 8 Rivera 39.20

1 DEE GEE 27.40 10.20 6.40 4 SPANISH CHANNEL 6.80 4.40 6 WIN LIKE COACH P 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $159.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $70.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-7) $180.26 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-6) $632.50

Winner–Dee Gee B.f.4 by Decarchy out of There Goes Gee Gee, by Atticus. Bred by Gilman Racing (CA). Trainer: Ed Moger, Jr.. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC and Estate of Sharon Alesia. Mutuel Pool $110,640 Daily Double Pool $15,279 Exacta Pool $78,058 Superfecta Pool $42,407 Trifecta Pool $53,863. Scratched–Verry Bossy. $1 Pick Three (6-9-1) paid $397.10. Pick Three Pool $31,259. $1 Pick Four (1-6/11/12-9-1) 4 correct paid $1,062.50. Pick Four Pool $108,228. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-6/11/12-9-1) 5 correct paid $10,408.30. Pick Five Pool $217,866.

DEE GEE vied for the lead from the inside, dropped back to chase on the turn and angled out into the three path, tipped out further in the stretch, rallied and collared the leader inside the eighth pole and proved best late. SPANISH CHANNEL vied four deep up the backstretch, three deep around the turn and into the lane, kicked clear at the three-sixteenths pole but could not hold the winner at bay. WIN LIKE COACH P well placed behind the early speed battled, exited the turn five wide, finished well but could not threat then top pair. LIVIN' AT THE BU stalked outside a rival, five then six wide on the turn and showed a mild response. SUMMER ROSE bumped leaving the gate, vied for the lead from between then along the inside on the turn, fought back to the three-sixteenths pole then weakened. GEMMA ROYAL broke in and bumped rival at the start, vied three deep then between foes around the turn and weakened in the drive. FLASHY PASS contested the pace four deep early on, chased the top trio four wide into the lane and weakened. HOLY CATHOLIC showed early speed five deep, could not match strides with the leaders around the bend, came off the turn five wide and tired.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.20 45.14 56.80 1:02.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Medina Spirit 122 4 3 2–1 1–½ 1–3 1–3 Cedillo 3.40 2 First Class Dad 115 2 4 3–1 3–1½ 2–2½ 2–4 Centeno 3.40 3 Kennebec 122 3 2 4–1 4–hd 4–2½ 3–5 Rispoli 2.80 9 DH–Democrat 122 6 6 6 6 6 4–¾ Van Dyke 2.70 1 DH–Sensemaker 122 1 1 1–hd 2–2 3–1½ 4–¾ Franco 31.10 8 Eagle Chief 122 5 5 5–2½ 5–2 5–½ 6 Maldonado 4.20

6 MEDINA SPIRIT 8.80 4.80 2.60 2 FIRST CLASS DAD 6.00 3.00 3 KENNEBEC 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $108.40 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $17.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-1) $16.97 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-9) $6.93 $1 TRIFECTA (6-2-3) $61.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-5) $16.80

Winner–Medina Spirit Dbb.c.2 by Protonico out of Mongolian Changa, by Brilliant Speed. Bred by Gail Rice (FL). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc. Mutuel Pool $115,268 Daily Double Pool $15,223 Exacta Pool $60,855 Superfecta Pool $25,953 Trifecta Pool $36,346. Scratched–Diva's Finale, It's My House, Racing Ace. $1 Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $319.60. Pick Three Pool $33,664. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-1-5) paid $75.40.

MEDINA SPIRIT up close early outside the leader, took a short lead at the three-eighths, kicked clear of rival, drew away in the stretch and remained clear. FIRST CLASS DAD chased early then went up inside the leader, lost ground around the turn, went two wide into the stretch, finished well but was unable to threaten the winner late. KENNEBEC chased off the inside, three wide into the turn, moved down into the two path before exiting three wide into the stretch, kept to task in the drive and finished a clear third. SENSEMAKER set the pace in the two path, lost command at the three-eighths, chased the winner into the drive and weakened to minor award. DEMOCRAT went four wide around the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and got up to share a minor award. EAGLE CHIEF went four wide into the turn, angled into the three path then back out four wide and could not rally.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.18 44.91 56.36 1:02.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Acting Out 122 6 1 2–1½ 2–1 1–2½ 1–5 Cedillo 2.10 9 Hotitude 122 8 3 3–hd 3–2 2–1 2–2 Hernandez 5.70 8 No Cover Charge 115 7 5 5–2½ 5–2 4–2 3–1¼ Rivera 21.80 2 Square Peggy 124 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 4–2 T Baze 8.80 5 A Melis 120 4 6 6–½ 7–½ 6–1 5–1¼ Van Dyke 3.40 1 Jewel Thief 113 1 4 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 6–2 Pyfer 12.30 6 Miss Fraulein 122 5 8 8 8 7–1½ 7–½ Prat 3.20 3 Andyoushallreceive 122 3 7 7–2½ 6–½ 8 8 Pereira 16.10

7 ACTING OUT 6.20 4.00 3.40 9 HOTITUDE 6.00 4.40 8 NO COVER CHARGE 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $22.20 $1 EXACTA (7-9) $17.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-9-8-2) $115.27 $1 TRIFECTA (7-9-8) $164.00

Winner–Acting Out Grr.f.3 by Blame out of Riding Point, by Speightstown. Bred by Vincent Colbert (KY). Trainer: Art Sherman. Owner: Sherman Racing, Inc., Akin, Zvika and Harkins, Robert. Mutuel Pool $142,237 Daily Double Pool $18,279 Exacta Pool $73,532 Superfecta Pool $43,993 Trifecta Pool $54,176. Claimed–Andyoushallreceive by River Oak Farm and Powell, Mathilde. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–Devils Dance, Tip Top Gal. $1 Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $249.70. Pick Three Pool $23,890. $1 Consolation Pick Three (1-5-7) paid $37.60.

ACTING OUT dueled for the lead outside of SQUARE PEGGY, cleared rival in upper stretch and drew off through the late stages. HOTITUDE stalked the pace from outside, loomed four wide into the stretch, could not match the winner in the lane but bested the others. NO COVER CHARGE stalked three wide around the turn and got up for the show. SQUARE PEGGY had early speed then dueled for command inside of ACTING OUT, fought back into the drive then lost contact in upper stretch and weakened. A MELIS came in and bumped rival then shifted in shortly after in the early stages, tracked four to five wide around the turn and failed to threaten. JEWEL THIEF stalked along the inside, moved out a bit in the lane and weakened. MISS FRAULEIN hopped at the start, trailed the field up the backstretch, angled to the inside, steered out in the stretch and never made an impact. ANDYOUSHALLRECEIVE bumped by outside rival soon after the start, bothered again by that rival soon after and steadied momentarily, traveled two wide into the turn then three wide into the stretch and was never a factor.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.36 45.71 57.56 1:09.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Union Dance 124 6 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–3 1–9 Hernandez 2.20 7 Air Jockey 117 7 7 3–½ 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–1¾ Pyfer 2.40 4 Chosen Moon 124 4 6 4–hd 3–½ 3–1½ 3–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 5.00 5 Squared Straight 122 5 4 7–2 4–hd 4–1½ 4–2 Cedillo 6.00 8 Western Smoke 122 8 1 6–hd 6–2 5–3 5–4 Maldonado 5.20 1 Luckenbach 117 1 8 8–hd 7–1½ 7–2½ 6–5 Centeno 25.60 3 Mobjack 122 3 3 2–1 5–1 6–1 7–½ T Baze 20.50 9 Asset 122 9 9 9 9 8–3 8–7 Payeras 28.30 2 Gone Awol 124 2 5 5–½ 8–½ 9 9 Guce 58.20

6 UNION DANCE 6.40 3.40 3.00 7 AIR JOCKEY 3.20 2.80 4 CHOSEN MOON 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $7.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-5) $9.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-4-5-8) $138.70 $1 TRIFECTA (6-7-4) $28.10

Winner–Union Dance B.g.4 by Unionize out of Night Dance, by Street Sense. Bred by Timothy Francis O'Leary (CA). Trainer: Isidro Tamayo. Owner: John A. Molloy. Mutuel Pool $125,847 Daily Double Pool $50,721 Exacta Pool $73,013 Superfecta Pool $49,561 Super High Five Pool $9,285 Trifecta Pool $56,759. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-7-6) paid $51.50. Pick Three Pool $92,144. $1 Pick Four (1-6-7/10-6) 4 correct paid $599.00. Pick Four Pool $265,047. $2 Pick Six (6/11/12-9-1-6-7/10-6) 5 out of 6 paid $144.40. Pick Six Pool $17,995. Pick Six Carryover $13,703.

UNION DANCE dueled for the lead from outside, cleared rival at the three-eighths, met bid into the stretch then turned away AIR JOCKEY and widened under hand urging. AIR JOCKEY chased outside the top pair, bid outside the leader and four wide into the stretch, proved no match in the drive but bested the others. CHOSEN MOON chased off the inside, two wide then between rivals at the five-sixteenths, kept on through the lane and held the show. SQUARED STRAIGHT raced between foes early then outside a rival on the turn while three wide, angled out into the lane and lacked a serious bid. WESTERN SMOKE took the turn five wide and never rallied. LUCKENBACH tracked the pace from inside, moved out into the three path and had nothing left when asked. MOBJACK dueled for command from inside, could not go on with the leader around the turn and faded. ASSET broke out, raced four wide into the turn, angled to the three path then back four wide entering the stretch and never threatened. GONE AWOL had early speed from inside then chased the top pair leaving the backstretch, saved ground around the turn and tired.