Horse racing newsletter: Four-day week a temporary possibility at Santa Anita
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we’ve got the first week of stewards’ rulings for the L.A. County Fair meeting at Los Alamitos.
It’s too early, but just barely, to make any decisions but Santa Anita is considering going to a four-day racing week if Golden Gate Fields doesn’t open as scheduled on Dec. 26. The Northern California track has been closed about a month after more than 200 backstretch workers had contracted the novel coronavirus. Now, according to officials, more than 300 have the virus and it’s feared that all 540 workers have been exposed.
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
All of that puts a Dec. 26 re-opening up North in jeopardy.
Based on the success of Los Alamitos with unheard of field sizes based on shippers from Golden Gate, Santa Anita could add Thursday racing to give some of the Northern California horses a chance to run for purses while the crisis exists. Now, it’s highly likely that trainers will have to drop off their horses like an Amazon or Uber Eats delivery at your front door and then leave, putting the horses in the hands of local trainers and grooms.
“It’s definitely something we will look at,” said Nate Newby, Santa Anita’s new general manager. “Of course, we are hoping that GGF is back running soon, but if not, then based on what we are seeing at Los Al, then I think we could continue the four-day schedule until GGF is back up and running.”
Santa Anita opens with a two-day week starting Saturday, Dec. 26. The following week they have a four-day week starting with New Year’s Eve on Thursday, Dec. 31. (That averages to two three-day weeks.) Then it’s back to three days followed by a four-day week to include a Martin Luther King, Jr.-day card on Monday, Jan. 18. So, if Golden Gate is still shuttered that deep into January, its problems are very severe.
Newby stressed that while helping Santa Anita’s sister track is a goal, the safety of Santa Anita horseman and employees remains the top priority.
Enjoying this newsletter?
Stewards’ rulings
We’ve got some interesting ones from the first week of the L.A. County Fair meeting, so let’s share.
--Trainer Jamey Thomas is fined $3,000 and suspended 30 days (Dec. 7, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021) as the result of a negotiated settlement with the CHRB. Neither the ruling nor the minutes elaborated as to the time of the infraction or which horse(s) it involved. The only drug mentioned was Gabapentin, a pain reliever. In addition, a 15-day suspension from Dec. 22, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021 was stayed in exchange for a one-year probation. If Thomas violates the probation, the additional penalty will be levied.
--Jockey Francisco Amparan was fined $500 for excessive use of the riding crop on Dec. 4 while aboard Flash of Glory, who finished eighth the a 10-horse field. The jockey allegedly only struck the horse seven times, which caused the stewards to mitigate the sentence.
--Jockey Christian Aragon was suspended five days (Dec. 12, 13, 17, 18 and 19) for violating the crop rule twice on the same day, Dec. 4. The infractions occurred in the first race aboard Tiz Love during a first-place finish in a one-length victory and in the eighth race aboard With Due Cause in a first-place finish by a nose. In both cases he struck the horses more than six times.
--Jockey Eduard F. Rojas was fined $500 for a riding crop violation while aboard Big Endeavor in the third race on Dec. 4. The horse finished third. Rojas struck his horse more than six times. It was his first offense in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Abel Cedillo was fined $750 for a riding crop violation while aboard Theluteismine in the fourth race on Dec. 5. He used the crop more than six times. The horse finished third. It was Cedillo’s second violation in the last 60 days.
--Apprentice jockey Santos Rivera was fined $750 for his ride aboard Proud Lion in the fourth race on Dec. 5. He used the crop more than six times. The horse finished eighth. It was Rivera’s second violation in the last 60 days.
--Jockey Christian Aragon was suspended five days (Dec 20, 26, 27, 31 and Jan. 1, 2021) for a riding crop violation while aboard Copper Cowboy in the first race on Dec. 5. The horse finished ninth in the 10-horse race. The stewards concluded he used his crop more than six times. It was a majority decision as steward Tom Ward did not believe the video substantiated overuse of the crop. It was Aragon’s fourth violation in the last 60 days.
--Owner Kevan Kynaston was suspended for failing to show up for a hearing about allegedly owing $289.00 to the Equine Medical Center. Until the matter is resolved Kynaston will be barred from all CHRB jurisdictions.
Champion of Champions
Saturday night was the most prestigious race all year at Los Alamitos, the Grade 1 $600,000 Champion of Champions. Because of its importance, we asked Orlando Gutierrez of Los Alamitos to tell us about the results. Take it away, Orlando.
“Apollitical Pence earned his first victory at the highest level after a hard-fought neck victory over Tell Cartel to win the 440-yard Champion of Champions. Apolitical Pence was the only horse in the race that hadn’t won a Grade 1, until Saturday.
“Ridden by Raul Valenzuela for trainer John Cooper, Apollitical Pence overcome trouble at the start, as he broke out and was bumped before floating inward. Once he found some room to operate, the gelding by Apollitical Jess turned on the jets, moving from fourth to second to take on Powerful Favorite at the midway point. He continued strongly in the final half, moving ahead of Powerful Favorite and then managing to keep Los Alamitos Super Derby winner Tell Cartel at bay to record his ninth win in 23 starts. This was also Apollitical Pence’s third stakes win, his first coming in last year’s Grade 3 Heritage Place Derby before adding the Grade 2 Mighty Deck Three Stakes on March 6 -– both at Remington Park.
“At 12-1, Apollitical Pence is the eighth largest longshot winner in the history of the Champion of Champions. He covered the 440-yards in :21.442 and Saturday’s earnings of $300,000 took him to $1,017,391.
“Cooper, who is the dean of quarter-horse trainers at Los Alamitos, won his 1,500th quarter-horse victory at the Orange County track, joining a club with only two other members, the legendary Blane Schvaneveldt and Paul Jones. Cooper, 82, was saddling his second winner in the Champion of Champions, his first coming with Mr. Doty Bars more than 40 years ago.
“Cooper also did not have a beard back then, which he does now after growing a stylish one during the past few months as part of a fun challenge with fellow trainer Art Sherman.
“’Art already shaved his so I think it’s time to shave mine now,’ said Cooper, the neatly trimmed facial hair barely visible behind his face covering. ‘Or maybe it gave me good luck. I’m proud of [Apollitical Pence]. I knew that he could run better than he did in the trials. He’s a good gate horse and left there running. It doesn’t get better than that. I don’t want to toot my horn. I don’t care if they know I’m here until I beat them.’
“Valenzuela said that Apollitical Pence was not far away from the leaders even after his difficult start.
“’He got away with them,’ Valenzuela said. ‘Halfway down there, he was fighting, fighting. At about the gap, I felt he pricked his ears back and bore down and gave me a second gear. That’s how we held on to get the win.’
‘The complete order of finish was: Apollitical Pence, Tell Cartel, Powerful Favorite, Chocolatito, Eagle Coast, Dexxter, Curls Happy Wagon, Hotsempting, Zoomin For Spuds, and Bos Time Machine.”
Los Alamitos daytime review
Track announcer Michael Wrona captured the unusual name nature of the two leaders when he told listeners that he didn’t have a stutter when Loud Loud Music and Cheap Cheap Cheap ran neck-and-neck down the stretch of Sunday’s feature, a $50,500 allowance/optional claiming feature for Cal-bred fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs.
Loud Loud Music surged late to win by 1 ¾ lengths over Cheap Cheap Cheap. Habobanero was third. Loud Loud Music paid $19.80, $7.60 and $5.00. Trainer Steve Miyadi won three of the last four races including the feature. Abel Cedillo was the winning jockey.
A look at the trainer and jockey standings with four days to go has an unusual mix of names. Miyadi leads the trainer list with four wins over Bob Baffert, Isidro Tamayo and Jonathan Wong, who have three. Juan Hernandez is the leading jockey with eight, one ahead of Cedillo and Jessica Pyfer.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Bay Ridge Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Lucky Move ($4.40)
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Thursday.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 13.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.76 45.17 57.38 1:04.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Unmasked
|120
|3
|1
|2–½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Figueroa
|9.90
|6
|Ed Gatty
|122
|6
|8
|4–1½
|4–4
|2–½
|2–1¾
|Fuentes
|6.60
|5
|Hallowed Gift
|122
|5
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–3½
|Hernandez
|1.90
|8
|Barhopsky
|122
|8
|7
|6–hd
|7–½
|5–1
|4–ns
|Guce
|9.50
|2
|Should Be Illegal
|122
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–4
|5–2½
|Gonzalez
|1.70
|4
|Belham
|122
|4
|6
|8–1½
|6–hd
|6–3
|6–2½
|Matias
|15.90
|9
|Lord Vader
|115
|9
|9
|9
|9
|7–hd
|7–3½
|Centeno
|16.60
|7
|Moonshine Moment
|122
|7
|5
|7–½
|8–2
|8–½
|8–1¾
|Maldonado
|18.00
|1
|The Third Ring
|122
|1
|4
|5–2
|5–1
|9
|9
|Flores
|74.20
|3
|UNMASKED
|21.80
|9.00
|4.20
|6
|ED GATTY
|6.80
|4.60
|5
|HALLOWED GIFT
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$73.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-8)
|$150.98
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-6-5)
|$296.20
Winner–Unmasked Dbb.c.3 by Ultimate Eagle out of Judge Joan, by Chief Seattle. Bred by George Carter (CA). Trainer: Salvador Orozco. Owner: TR Empire Inc.. Mutuel Pool $112,501 Exacta Pool $68,979 Superfecta Pool $34,698 Trifecta Pool $41,040. Scratched–none.
UNMASKED dueled for the lead from outside, three wide into the stretch, kicked clear from rivals while drifting out and was kept to task to the wire. ED GATTY well placed behind the top trio, went three wide into the turn, angled out into the stretch, finished well and earned the place. HALLOWED GIFT attended the pace three deep into and around the turn, chased the winner in the lane, angled in upper stretch and finished evenly. BARHOPSKY sat off the pace early, went between rivals then five wide into the stretch, responded mildly in the late stages and edged rival for a small award. SHOULD BE ILLEGAL dueled from inside to the stretch and weakened late. BELHAM traveled off the rail then angled in nearing the turn, saved ground into the stretch and could not rally. LORD VADER went three wide into the turn, five wide into the drive, gradually moved to the rail in the stretch and was not a threat. MOONSHINE MOMENT went four to six wide around the bend and proved no menace. THE THIRD RING chased the speed from inside, two wide leaving the turn and faded.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.02 45.31 57.07 1:03.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Leprino
|122
|10
|10
|5–½
|4–½
|2–1
|1–nk
|Pyfer
|2.40
|9
|Baby Gronk
|124
|9
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|Figueroa
|6.20
|1
|Squalotoro
|122
|1
|8
|9–1
|9–1½
|5–½
|3–1¼
|Hernandez
|4.50
|6
|Kincaid Park
|119
|6
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–1¼
|Rivera
|6.70
|3
|Rossman
|124
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–½
|4–2
|5–1
|Franco
|6.00
|8
|Etterbay Ucklay
|124
|8
|7
|8–2
|6–½
|6–½
|6–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.70
|2
|Nietzsche
|122
|2
|4
|4–1
|5–1
|7–4
|7–5
|Cedillo
|29.50
|4
|Surfside Sunset
|114
|4
|9
|10
|10
|9–2½
|8–½
|Ellingwood
|68.60
|7
|King Parker
|117
|7
|1
|6–½
|7–2
|8–2
|9–4
|Centeno
|7.70
|5
|Doheny Beach
|124
|5
|5
|7–hd
|8–½
|10
|10
|Rojas Fernandez
|88.50
|10
|LEPRINO
|6.80
|4.60
|3.20
|9
|BABY GRONK
|7.20
|4.40
|1
|SQUALOTORO
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10)
|$93.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-9)
|$19.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-1-6)
|$48.89
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-9-1)
|$80.10
Winner–Leprino B.g.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Rose to Gold, by Friends Lake. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Reed Saldana. Mutuel Pool $138,754 Daily Double Pool $25,749 Exacta Pool $85,700 Superfecta Pool $39,283 Trifecta Pool $48,552. Scratched–Coil to Strike, Musket Powder.
LEPRINO off slow and broke out a bit, advanced from the outside, ranged up five to six wide into the stretch, dueled with BABY GRONK in the final furlong and was all out to edged rival. BABY GRONK stalked four deep early, asked four wide around the turn, took a short lead mid-stretch, dueled with LEPRINO late and got outkicked. SQUALOTORO settled off the pace, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out upper stretch, closed well and kept gaining to the wire. KINCAID PARK came in and bumped rival early, pressed from outside, lost a bit of ground leaving the backstretch, re-bid three wide around the turn, proved no match for the top pair and lost the show late. ROSSMAN set the pace under pressure, inched away from rival nearing the turn, challenged again around the turn and weakened in the drive. ETTERBAY UCKLAY tracked off the inside, went four wide through the turn and failed to rally. NIETZSCHE in range of the speed near the inside, saved ground into the drive and flattened out in the final furlong. SURFSIDE SUNSET off a bit slow to begin, angled to the inside, tipped out a bit on the turn, angled inside rival in upper stretch and never made an impact. KING PARKER chased between rivals up the backstretch, two wide around the turn, angled out a bit in the lane and lacked further response. DOHENY BEACH bumped by outside rival early, chased between foes then angled in on the turn and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.20 45.39 57.06 1:09.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|As Time Goes By
|122
|6
|6
|5–1
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–4
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|1
|Eyes Open
|122
|1
|2
|3–1
|4–2
|2–2
|2–nk
|Prat
|5.70
|10
|My Happy Girl
|122
|7
|7
|7
|6–2½
|4–½
|3–3½
|Gonzalez
|5.50
|8
|Miss Mo' Licious
|122
|5
|1
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–2
|4–½
|T Baze
|60.00
|5
|Fierce for Sul
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–½
|3–2
|5–11
|Cedillo
|3.80
|2
|Bay Witch
|115
|2
|4
|1–½
|3–hd
|6–5
|6–7
|Pyfer
|15.90
|3
|Wild Ride
|122
|3
|5
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Amparan
|79.30
|9
|AS TIME GOES BY
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|EYES OPEN
|4.20
|2.60
|10
|MY HAPPY GIRL
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-9)
|$15.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-10-8)
|$7.57
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-1-10)
|$15.30
Winner–As Time Goes By Dbb.f.3 by American Pharoah out of Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. Bred by Orpendale & Chelston (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Tabor, Michael B., Magnier, Mrs. John, and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $140,957 Daily Double Pool $14,718 Exacta Pool $64,728 Superfecta Pool $38,023 Trifecta Pool $43,287. Scratched–Irish Aura, Marie, Sweet and Softly.
$1 Pick Three (3-10-9) paid $100.10. Pick Three Pool $35,774.
AS TIME GOES BY settled off the pace, went outside a rival then three deep into the turn, range up four wide, took control in upper stretch, kicked clear and drew off under right-handed urging. EYES OPEN well placed behind the speed from inside, exited the bend two wide, bid between foes in upper stretch, could not match the winner in the late stages but held the place. MY HAPPY GIRL trailed the field early, entered the three wide then exited five wide, rallied late but could not get up for the place honors. MISS MO' LICIOUS off alertly then dropped back to track the top pair, asked three wide around the turn, tipped out in the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. FIERCE FOR SUL brushed inside rival at the start, pressed from outside then challenged around the turn, vied between into the stretch then gave way. BAY WITCH set a pressured pace, vied with rivals around the turn and into the stretch, then faded out of contention. WILD RIDE brushed at the start, angled in on the turn and was never a factor.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.27 47.19 1:12.38 1:25.06 1:37.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Outright
|119
|9
|7
|5–2
|4–hd
|1–½
|2–2½
|1–nk
|Gonzalez
|1.70
|7
|Final Final
|122
|7
|8
|8–4
|7–2
|4–1
|1–hd
|2–3½
|Cedillo
|4.20
|6
|Union Leader
|124
|6
|9
|9
|9
|7–1
|3–1
|3–2½
|Figueroa
|4.30
|8
|Super Classic
|124
|8
|4
|2–2
|2–2
|2–½
|4–2
|4–5
|Rojas Fernandez
|22.50
|5
|Autism Impact
|120
|5
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|6–hd
|7–2½
|5–nk
|Payeras
|16.40
|4
|Suances Secret
|114
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–½
|5–2
|6–6
|Ellingwood
|81.60
|1
|Cal's Gem
|121
|1
|3
|4–½
|5–2
|5–½
|6–1
|7–6
|Valdivia, Jr.
|2.90
|2
|Kaline
|117
|2
|5
|6–2½
|6–hd
|8–2
|8–4
|8–2½
|Rivera
|11.00
|3
|Derby Factor
|115
|3
|6
|7–½
|8–2½
|9
|9
|9
|Ortega
|62.60
|9
|OUTRIGHT
|5.40
|3.20
|2.40
|7
|FINAL FINAL
|4.60
|3.00
|6
|UNION LEADER
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9)
|$8.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-7)
|$11.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-6-8)
|$19.27
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-7-6)
|$26.90
Winner–Outright Ch.g.3 by Constitution out of Codetta, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Kinsman Farm (KY). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Eagle Ridge Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $124,438 Daily Double Pool $10,739 Exacta Pool $76,565 Superfecta Pool $45,135 Trifecta Pool $50,108. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (10-9-9) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $16,797.
OUTRIGHT went four then three wide on the first turn, stalked off the inside, crept closer around the second turn, bid four wide and cleared in upper stretch, lost command at the eighth pole, then dug in late to come back and best the runner-up in the closing moments. FINAL FINAL traveled four to five wide around the first turn then angled in entering the backstretch, closed in to the far turn, angled out and went five wide into the stretch, rallied from outside and took control at the eighth pole but faltered late got outkicked by the winner. UNION LEADER shuffled back at the start, trailed early near the inside then moved off the rail on the backstretch, swung six wide into the lane and closed willingly for the show. SUPER CLASSIC pressed the pace from outside, led around the far turn, lost command into the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. AUTISM IMPACT up close to the lead between rivals on the first turn then dropped back to stalk the top pair, entered the lane four wide then angled out and weakened. SUANCES SECRET set the pace inside a rival, lost the lead around the final turn, stayed in contention through the bend then weakened. CAL'S GEM stalked from inside, two wide into the far turn, three wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and tired. KALINE settled off the pace, saved ground into the lane and had nothing left. DERBY FACTOR went four wide around the first turn, content to sit off the pace, went four to five wide around the far turn, moved inward in the stretch and was always outrun. HALF MILE FRACTION HAND-TIMED.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.41 47.36 1:11.44 1:23.22 1:35.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Moonlight d'Oro
|122
|6
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–4
|1–2
|1–3
|Prat
|0.90
|5
|Frosteria
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–6
|2–13
|Cedillo
|1.10
|2
|Moraz
|122
|2
|6
|5–2
|4–1
|3–2
|3–3
|3–2½
|Rispoli
|7.90
|6
|Made in Karoo
|122
|5
|7
|6–4
|6–5
|4–2½
|4–7
|4–14
|Hernandez
|17.90
|1
|Mischief Free
|122
|1
|5
|7
|7
|6–3
|6–6
|5–6
|Gonzalez
|21.90
|3
|Scarrazano
|117
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|5–3
|5–hd
|6–11
|Rivera
|76.00
|8
|Full of Laughs
|122
|7
|4
|4–hd
|5–2
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|82.10
|7
|MOONLIGHT D'ORO
|3.80
|2.20
|2.10
|5
|FROSTERIA
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|MORAZ
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7)
|$12.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$3.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-6)
|$2.27
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-5-2)
|$8.20
Winner–Moonlight d'Oro B.f.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Venetian Sonata, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $204,062 Daily Double Pool $19,584 Exacta Pool $101,443 Superfecta Pool $59,944 Trifecta Pool $73,518. Scratched–Chevelita, Ghostly Gal.
$1 Pick Three (9-9-7) paid $12.00. Pick Three Pool $41,210. $1 Pick Four (10/11/12-4/6/7/9-9-4/7/9) 4 correct paid $54.10. Pick Four Pool $129,186. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-10/11/12-4/6/7/9-9-4/7/9) 5 correct paid $410.45. Pick Five Pool $336,369.
MOONLIGHT D'ORO went four then three wide around the clubhouse turn, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide around the far turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, took over shortly after, cleared rival at the three-sixteenths pole and drew away. FROSTERIA sped to the front, set the pace in the two path, met bid around the final turn, relinquished the lead past the quarter pole, could not go on with the winner past the three-sixteenths pole but was clearly second best. MORAZ stalked off the rail, roused around the second bend, entered the stretch three to four wide, drifted to the inside, steadily through the stretch and held the show. MADE IN KAROO went four then three wide around the first turn, exited the far turn two to three wide and failed to rally. MISCHIEF FREE trailed the field early, saved ground into the drive and passed tired rivals. SCARRAZANO up close along the inside, lost ground leaving the backstretch, dropped back around the far turn and faded. FULL OF LAUGHS traveled five then four wide around the first turn, tracked the pace from outside, went three wide into the lane and tired.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.83 45.14 57.23 1:03.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Next Flight
|122
|8
|6
|4–1
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|Matias
|12.40
|4
|Luck's Royal Flush
|124
|4
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–2½
|2–¾
|Maldonado
|3.60
|5
|Chico Baby
|124
|5
|5
|7–hd
|8
|5–2
|3–3½
|Payeras
|21.40
|8
|Minoso
|124
|7
|7
|6–2
|5–1
|4–½
|4–2
|Hernandez
|1.90
|7
|Torpedo Away
|124
|6
|8
|8
|7–1
|6–1½
|5–¾
|Pereira
|5.30
|2
|Uncaptured Hero
|115
|2
|4
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–½
|6–2½
|Centeno
|2.20
|1
|Shootin Money
|122
|1
|1
|3–½
|4–½
|7–7
|7–16
|Franco
|24.20
|3
|Continental Union
|124
|3
|3
|5–hd
|6–½
|8
|8
|Figueroa
|32.90
|9
|NEXT FLIGHT
|26.80
|10.20
|6.00
|4
|LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH
|5.00
|4.20
|5
|CHICO BABY
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9)
|$49.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$74.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-5-8)
|$627.38
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-4-5)
|$1,002.90
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-6)
|$4.40
Winner–Next Flight B.g.3 by Boisterous out of Flight Service, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $125,645 Daily Double Pool $16,250 Exacta Pool $72,724 Superfecta Pool $35,607 Trifecta Pool $41,452. Scratched–Electoral.
$1 Pick Three (9-7-9) paid $121.00. Pick Three Pool $33,037. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-7-6) paid $7.40.
NEXT FLIGHT chased from outside, four then three wide around the turn, stayed within range in the lane then summoned a late bid and got up in time. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH had early speed outside a pair of rivals, dueled outside a rival around the turn, cleared foe near the three-sixteenths marker, remained clear to the sixteenth pole then got caught on the line. CHICO BABY off the pace early on, traveled two wide into the turn, angled out into the stretch, rallied and closed the gap on the top pair. MINOSO tracked outside a rival, bumped with that one into the turn, spun four wide off the turn and lacked a bid. TORPEDO AWAY raced between foes early then outside a rival, angled five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. UNCAPTURED HERO sent for the lead and went up between rivals, dueled for command from inside through the turn then weakened in the drive. SHOOTIN MONEY vied for the lead from inside, chased the top pair around the turn and also weakened. CONTINENTAL UNION chased off the rail, bumped with outside rival at the seven-sixteenths pole, went two to three wide into the lane and tired.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.25 46.05 1:10.33 1:22.82 1:35.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Synthesis
|121
|4
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–2
|1–½
|T Baze
|11.20
|3
|Truth Seeker
|124
|3
|5
|6–1
|6–1
|5–2
|3–½
|2–ns
|Gutierrez
|3.70
|5
|Shortlist
|121
|5
|8
|8–5
|7–4
|4–hd
|4–3
|3–1½
|Hernandez
|1.70
|1
|Outlaw
|117
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–5
|Pyfer
|6.50
|7
|Bronze Warrior
|114
|7
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|6–3
|6–5
|5–nk
|Rivera
|36.50
|2
|Lionite
|121
|2
|4
|5–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–1½
|6–11
|Rispoli
|4.00
|8
|Wilshire Dude
|121
|8
|2
|4–1
|5–hd
|7–2½
|7–hd
|7–3
|Gonzalez
|10.90
|9
|Respect the Hustle
|121
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–2
|8–6
|8–13
|Van Dyke
|12.60
|6
|Mo Bob
|117
|6
|7
|7–hd
|8–4
|9
|9
|9
|Centeno
|33.40
|4
|SYNTHESIS
|24.40
|11.00
|6.60
|3
|TRUTH SEEKER
|5.60
|3.40
|5
|SHORTLIST
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4)
|$417.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$54.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-1)
|$82.49
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-5)
|$149.10
Winner–Synthesis Dbb.g.4 by First Samurai out of Trust in Hope, by Bernardini. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing, Kretz Racing, LLC and Selby, Jay. Mutuel Pool $179,834 Daily Double Pool $15,179 Exacta Pool $108,685 Superfecta Pool $63,790 Trifecta Pool $77,030. Claimed–Lionite by Hollendorfer LLC, Gatto Racing LLC and Robertson, Richard A. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-9-4) paid $456.70. Pick Three Pool $42,805. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-6-4) paid $42.60.
SYNTHESIS pressed from outside, collared rival around the far turn, dueled down the stretch and proved best in the late stages. TRUTH SEEKER stalked outside a rival then between foes at the halfway point, came three wide into the stretch, angled out then rallied and edged SHORTLIST for second. SHORTLIST settled off the pace, went two wide around the far turn, angled out in the stretch, rallied through the final furlong and missed the place. OUTLAW set the pace inside, dueled around the second turn and down the lane, the yielded in deep stretch. BRONZE WARRIOR went three deep around the first turn, chased four to five wide around the far turn and failed to respond when needed. LIONITE tucked inside early, saved ground into the lane and flattened. WILSHIRE DUDE chased four deep through the first turn, outside a rival on the backstretch, four deep into the far turn then five wide into the lane and weakened. RESPECT THE HUSTLE went four wide into the lane and was always outrun. MO BOB (IRE) raced outside a rival well off the pace, angled to the rail on the backstretch, moved back out into the three path entering the stretch and was never a factor.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.76 45.13 57.45 1:03.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Loud Loud Music
|122
|3
|6
|8–1½
|8–2
|5–2
|1–1¾
|Cedillo
|8.90
|10
|Cheap Cheap Cheap
|122
|9
|4
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–1½
|Prat
|3.50
|9
|Habobanero
|115
|8
|3
|3–2½
|3–2½
|1–½
|3–nk
|Pyfer
|2.00
|2
|Trina
|124
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–2½
|Gonzalez
|4.60
|4
|Hot On the Trail
|122
|4
|10
|9–½
|9–1
|8–3
|5–¾
|Franco
|26.40
|11
|Wandering Patrol
|124
|10
|7
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–½
|6–ns
|Gutierrez
|6.80
|6
|Marilyn's Smile
|122
|6
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|6–2½
|7–½
|T Baze
|13.00
|5
|Ana Lisa
|124
|5
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|4–1
|8–7
|Orduna-Rojas
|8.90
|1
|Plum Wild
|124
|1
|9
|10
|10
|9–2½
|9–6
|Valdivia, Jr.
|39.10
|7
|Streusel
|122
|7
|8
|6–1
|6–½
|10
|10
|Arana
|90.10
|3
|LOUD LOUD MUSIC
|19.80
|7.60
|5.00
|10
|CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP
|4.60
|3.40
|9
|HABOBANERO
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$245.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-10)
|$59.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-2)
|$74.26
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-10-9)
|$197.90
Winner–Loud Loud Music Dbb.f.3 by Tizbud out of Your Cheatin Heart, by Bernstein. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $179,923 Daily Double Pool $28,568 Exacta Pool $114,878 Superfecta Pool $60,124 Trifecta Pool $68,685. Scratched–Li'l Grazen.
$1 Pick Three (9-4-3) paid $1,001.20. Pick Three Pool $25,833.
LOUD LOUD MUSIC sat off the pace, raced a bit off the rail through the turn, steered to the far outside in the stretch, closed fast and overhauled the runner-up. CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP traveled three deep early, four wide into the turn, angled six wide nearing the stretch, rallied to the front and led at the sixteenth pole but was outclosed by the winner. HABOBANERO chased outside the top pair, bid three deep around the turn and drifted out into the lane, held a short lead at the eighth pole, overtaken approaching the final sixteenth and stayed on for the show. TRINA sent for the lead from inside, dueled with rival then vied with a pair around the turn, fought back from inside to the sixteenth pole then weakened late. HOT ON THE TRAIL trailed the field early, went three into the turn, five wide into the stretch and improved position. WANDERING PATROL tracked the speed from the far outside, went four wide around the turn, tipped out in the drive and never threatened. MARILYN'S SMILE angled to the inside, chased while saving ground into the lane and never rallied. ANA LISA dueled outside a rival, vied between foes around the turn and down the stretch, then weakened in the final furlong. PLUM WILD saved ground and was never a factor. STREUSEL raced between foes early, outside a rival then two to three wide into the stretch and faded.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.80 45.25 57.16 1:03.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Becca Taylor
|117
|9
|5
|5–1½
|3–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|Rivera
|17.30
|1
|Omg It's Jessica
|122
|1
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–3½
|Rispoli
|2.40
|8
|Another Eddie
|122
|8
|8
|6–½
|6–1
|4–3
|3–hd
|Gutierrez
|5.40
|4
|Okoye
|122
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|3–2½
|4–5
|Gonzalez
|1.70
|2
|Shanghai Sunrise
|115
|2
|3
|7–hd
|7–hd
|5–2
|5–2½
|Centeno
|14.00
|7
|Strawberryontop
|122
|7
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–2½
|6–¾
|Orduna-Rojas
|26.60
|6
|Ms Michelle
|122
|6
|9
|9–½
|9–hd
|8–1
|7–nk
|Figueroa
|28.50
|3
|Misty Cat
|122
|3
|10
|10
|10
|7–hd
|8–3
|Franco
|22.40
|10
|Shout It Out
|115
|10
|7
|8–5
|8–2½
|9–2
|9–7
|Pyfer
|8.40
|5
|Tess's Wild Cat
|122
|5
|6
|3–hd
|5–hd
|10
|10
|Matias
|18.30
|9
|BECCA TAYLOR
|36.60
|10.60
|7.40
|1
|OMG IT'S JESSICA
|5.00
|4.00
|8
|ANOTHER EDDIE
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$203.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-1)
|$70.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-8-4)
|$147.28
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-8-4-2)
|Carryover $19,554
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-1-8)
|$331.60
Winner–Becca Taylor B.f.2 by Old Topper out of Lady Sax, by General Meeting. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $216,542 Daily Double Pool $101,086 Exacta Pool $123,957 Superfecta Pool $65,370 Super High Five Pool $17,321 Trifecta Pool $78,649. Scratched–Sircat Nelly, Ten the Smart Way.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-9) paid $1,411.70. Pick Three Pool $163,006. $1 Pick Four (9-4-3-9) 4 correct paid $23,000.20. Pick Four Pool $415,961. $2 Pick Six (9-4/7/9-9-4-3-9) 5 out of 6 paid $3,967.60. Pick Six Pool $194,024. Pick Six Carryover $145,798.
BECCA TAYLOR stalked from outside, raced four then three wide around the turn, rallied outside the leader, drew alongside with a sixteenth to go and nailed rival at the wire. OMG IT'S JESSICA sped to the front from inside, led clear to the eighth pole, challenged inside the sixteenth pole and got nailed on the line. ANOTHER EDDIE off a bit slow to begin, traveled mid-pack up the backstretch, entered the turn two wide then angled four wide leaving the bend, kept to task in the drive and earned the show. OKOYE in range early outside the leader, chased two wide into the lane, lacked the needed late kick and lost the show. SHANGHAI SUNRISE chased the pace from inside, came out into the drive and never rallied. STRAWBERRYONTOP chased off the rail, two to three wide around the turn and weakened. MS MICHELLE lacked early speed, went two to three wide around the turn and made no impact. MISTY CAT off a bit slow to begin, traveled four to five wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and was never a factor. SHOUT IT OUT raced mid-pack early on, spun five wide off the turn and proved no menace. TESS'S WILD CAT stalked two wide leaving the backstretch, angled to the rail around the turn and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$16,892
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$108,705
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,926,723
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$6,052,320
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.