Horse racing newsletter: Four-day week a temporary possibility at Santa Anita

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 13. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 11-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.76 45.17 57.38 1:04.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Unmasked 120 3 1 2–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–1¼ Figueroa 9.90 6 Ed Gatty 122 6 8 4–1½ 4–4 2–½ 2–1¾ Fuentes 6.60 5 Hallowed Gift 122 5 3 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 3–3½ Hernandez 1.90 8 Barhopsky 122 8 7 6–hd 7–½ 5–1 4–ns Guce 9.50 2 Should Be Illegal 122 2 2 1–hd 2–½ 4–4 5–2½ Gonzalez 1.70 4 Belham 122 4 6 8–1½ 6–hd 6–3 6–2½ Matias 15.90 9 Lord Vader 115 9 9 9 9 7–hd 7–3½ Centeno 16.60 7 Moonshine Moment 122 7 5 7–½ 8–2 8–½ 8–1¾ Maldonado 18.00 1 The Third Ring 122 1 4 5–2 5–1 9 9 Flores 74.20

3 UNMASKED 21.80 9.00 4.20 6 ED GATTY 6.80 4.60 5 HALLOWED GIFT 2.80

$1 EXACTA (3-6) $73.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-5-8) $150.98 $1 TRIFECTA (3-6-5) $296.20

Winner–Unmasked Dbb.c.3 by Ultimate Eagle out of Judge Joan, by Chief Seattle. Bred by George Carter (CA). Trainer: Salvador Orozco. Owner: TR Empire Inc.. Mutuel Pool $112,501 Exacta Pool $68,979 Superfecta Pool $34,698 Trifecta Pool $41,040. Scratched–none.

UNMASKED dueled for the lead from outside, three wide into the stretch, kicked clear from rivals while drifting out and was kept to task to the wire. ED GATTY well placed behind the top trio, went three wide into the turn, angled out into the stretch, finished well and earned the place. HALLOWED GIFT attended the pace three deep into and around the turn, chased the winner in the lane, angled in upper stretch and finished evenly. BARHOPSKY sat off the pace early, went between rivals then five wide into the stretch, responded mildly in the late stages and edged rival for a small award. SHOULD BE ILLEGAL dueled from inside to the stretch and weakened late. BELHAM traveled off the rail then angled in nearing the turn, saved ground into the stretch and could not rally. LORD VADER went three wide into the turn, five wide into the drive, gradually moved to the rail in the stretch and was not a threat. MOONSHINE MOMENT went four to six wide around the bend and proved no menace. THE THIRD RING chased the speed from inside, two wide leaving the turn and faded.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.02 45.31 57.07 1:03.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Leprino 122 10 10 5–½ 4–½ 2–1 1–nk Pyfer 2.40 9 Baby Gronk 124 9 6 3–hd 3–hd 1–hd 2–1 Figueroa 6.20 1 Squalotoro 122 1 8 9–1 9–1½ 5–½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 4.50 6 Kincaid Park 119 6 3 2–1 2–1 3–hd 4–1¼ Rivera 6.70 3 Rossman 124 3 2 1–1 1–½ 4–2 5–1 Franco 6.00 8 Etterbay Ucklay 124 8 7 8–2 6–½ 6–½ 6–1¾ Valdivia, Jr. 5.70 2 Nietzsche 122 2 4 4–1 5–1 7–4 7–5 Cedillo 29.50 4 Surfside Sunset 114 4 9 10 10 9–2½ 8–½ Ellingwood 68.60 7 King Parker 117 7 1 6–½ 7–2 8–2 9–4 Centeno 7.70 5 Doheny Beach 124 5 5 7–hd 8–½ 10 10 Rojas Fernandez 88.50

10 LEPRINO 6.80 4.60 3.20 9 BABY GRONK 7.20 4.40 1 SQUALOTORO 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $93.40 $1 EXACTA (10-9) $19.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-9-1-6) $48.89 $1 TRIFECTA (10-9-1) $80.10

Winner–Leprino B.g.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Rose to Gold, by Friends Lake. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Reed Saldana. Mutuel Pool $138,754 Daily Double Pool $25,749 Exacta Pool $85,700 Superfecta Pool $39,283 Trifecta Pool $48,552. Scratched–Coil to Strike, Musket Powder.

LEPRINO off slow and broke out a bit, advanced from the outside, ranged up five to six wide into the stretch, dueled with BABY GRONK in the final furlong and was all out to edged rival. BABY GRONK stalked four deep early, asked four wide around the turn, took a short lead mid-stretch, dueled with LEPRINO late and got outkicked. SQUALOTORO settled off the pace, went two to three wide around the turn, angled out upper stretch, closed well and kept gaining to the wire. KINCAID PARK came in and bumped rival early, pressed from outside, lost a bit of ground leaving the backstretch, re-bid three wide around the turn, proved no match for the top pair and lost the show late. ROSSMAN set the pace under pressure, inched away from rival nearing the turn, challenged again around the turn and weakened in the drive. ETTERBAY UCKLAY tracked off the inside, went four wide through the turn and failed to rally. NIETZSCHE in range of the speed near the inside, saved ground into the drive and flattened out in the final furlong. SURFSIDE SUNSET off a bit slow to begin, angled to the inside, tipped out a bit on the turn, angled inside rival in upper stretch and never made an impact. KING PARKER chased between rivals up the backstretch, two wide around the turn, angled out a bit in the lane and lacked further response. DOHENY BEACH bumped by outside rival early, chased between foes then angled in on the turn and weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.20 45.39 57.06 1:09.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 As Time Goes By 122 6 6 5–1 1–hd 1–2 1–4 Van Dyke 0.60 1 Eyes Open 122 1 2 3–1 4–2 2–2 2–nk Prat 5.70 10 My Happy Girl 122 7 7 7 6–2½ 4–½ 3–3½ Gonzalez 5.50 8 Miss Mo' Licious 122 5 1 4–hd 5–2 5–2 4–½ T Baze 60.00 5 Fierce for Sul 122 4 3 2–1 2–½ 3–2 5–11 Cedillo 3.80 2 Bay Witch 115 2 4 1–½ 3–hd 6–5 6–7 Pyfer 15.90 3 Wild Ride 122 3 5 6–hd 7 7 7 Amparan 79.30

9 AS TIME GOES BY 3.20 2.40 2.10 1 EYES OPEN 4.20 2.60 10 MY HAPPY GIRL 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-9) $15.20 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-10-8) $7.57 $1 TRIFECTA (9-1-10) $15.30

Winner–As Time Goes By Dbb.f.3 by American Pharoah out of Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. Bred by Orpendale & Chelston (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Tabor, Michael B., Magnier, Mrs. John, and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $140,957 Daily Double Pool $14,718 Exacta Pool $64,728 Superfecta Pool $38,023 Trifecta Pool $43,287. Scratched–Irish Aura, Marie, Sweet and Softly. $1 Pick Three (3-10-9) paid $100.10. Pick Three Pool $35,774.

AS TIME GOES BY settled off the pace, went outside a rival then three deep into the turn, range up four wide, took control in upper stretch, kicked clear and drew off under right-handed urging. EYES OPEN well placed behind the speed from inside, exited the bend two wide, bid between foes in upper stretch, could not match the winner in the late stages but held the place. MY HAPPY GIRL trailed the field early, entered the three wide then exited five wide, rallied late but could not get up for the place honors. MISS MO' LICIOUS off alertly then dropped back to track the top pair, asked three wide around the turn, tipped out in the stretch and kept on through the final furlong. FIERCE FOR SUL brushed inside rival at the start, pressed from outside then challenged around the turn, vied between into the stretch then gave way. BAY WITCH set a pressured pace, vied with rivals around the turn and into the stretch, then faded out of contention. WILD RIDE brushed at the start, angled in on the turn and was never a factor.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.27 47.19 1:12.38 1:25.06 1:37.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Outright 119 9 7 5–2 4–hd 1–½ 2–2½ 1–nk Gonzalez 1.70 7 Final Final 122 7 8 8–4 7–2 4–1 1–hd 2–3½ Cedillo 4.20 6 Union Leader 124 6 9 9 9 7–1 3–1 3–2½ Figueroa 4.30 8 Super Classic 124 8 4 2–2 2–2 2–½ 4–2 4–5 Rojas Fernandez 22.50 5 Autism Impact 120 5 1 3–1 3–hd 6–hd 7–2½ 5–nk Payeras 16.40 4 Suances Secret 114 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 3–½ 5–2 6–6 Ellingwood 81.60 1 Cal's Gem 121 1 3 4–½ 5–2 5–½ 6–1 7–6 Valdivia, Jr. 2.90 2 Kaline 117 2 5 6–2½ 6–hd 8–2 8–4 8–2½ Rivera 11.00 3 Derby Factor 115 3 6 7–½ 8–2½ 9 9 9 Ortega 62.60

9 OUTRIGHT 5.40 3.20 2.40 7 FINAL FINAL 4.60 3.00 6 UNION LEADER 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-9) $8.20 $1 EXACTA (9-7) $11.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-7-6-8) $19.27 $1 TRIFECTA (9-7-6) $26.90

Winner–Outright Ch.g.3 by Constitution out of Codetta, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Kinsman Farm (KY). Trainer: Andy Mathis. Owner: Eagle Ridge Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $124,438 Daily Double Pool $10,739 Exacta Pool $76,565 Superfecta Pool $45,135 Trifecta Pool $50,108. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-9-9) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $16,797.

OUTRIGHT went four then three wide on the first turn, stalked off the inside, crept closer around the second turn, bid four wide and cleared in upper stretch, lost command at the eighth pole, then dug in late to come back and best the runner-up in the closing moments. FINAL FINAL traveled four to five wide around the first turn then angled in entering the backstretch, closed in to the far turn, angled out and went five wide into the stretch, rallied from outside and took control at the eighth pole but faltered late got outkicked by the winner. UNION LEADER shuffled back at the start, trailed early near the inside then moved off the rail on the backstretch, swung six wide into the lane and closed willingly for the show. SUPER CLASSIC pressed the pace from outside, led around the far turn, lost command into the stretch and flattened in the final furlong. AUTISM IMPACT up close to the lead between rivals on the first turn then dropped back to stalk the top pair, entered the lane four wide then angled out and weakened. SUANCES SECRET set the pace inside a rival, lost the lead around the final turn, stayed in contention through the bend then weakened. CAL'S GEM stalked from inside, two wide into the far turn, three wide into the lane, angled out upper stretch and tired. KALINE settled off the pace, saved ground into the lane and had nothing left. DERBY FACTOR went four wide around the first turn, content to sit off the pace, went four to five wide around the far turn, moved inward in the stretch and was always outrun. HALF MILE FRACTION HAND-TIMED.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.41 47.36 1:11.44 1:23.22 1:35.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Moonlight d'Oro 122 6 3 2–hd 2–½ 2–4 1–2 1–3 Prat 0.90 5 Frosteria 122 4 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–6 2–13 Cedillo 1.10 2 Moraz 122 2 6 5–2 4–1 3–2 3–3 3–2½ Rispoli 7.90 6 Made in Karoo 122 5 7 6–4 6–5 4–2½ 4–7 4–14 Hernandez 17.90 1 Mischief Free 122 1 5 7 7 6–3 6–6 5–6 Gonzalez 21.90 3 Scarrazano 117 3 2 3–1 3–½ 5–3 5–hd 6–11 Rivera 76.00 8 Full of Laughs 122 7 4 4–hd 5–2 7 7 7 Pereira 82.10

7 MOONLIGHT D'ORO 3.80 2.20 2.10 5 FROSTERIA 2.40 2.10 2 MORAZ 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-7) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $3.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-2-6) $2.27 $1 TRIFECTA (7-5-2) $8.20

Winner–Moonlight d'Oro B.f.2 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Venetian Sonata, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: MyRacehorse.com and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $204,062 Daily Double Pool $19,584 Exacta Pool $101,443 Superfecta Pool $59,944 Trifecta Pool $73,518. Scratched–Chevelita, Ghostly Gal. $1 Pick Three (9-9-7) paid $12.00. Pick Three Pool $41,210. $1 Pick Four (10/11/12-4/6/7/9-9-4/7/9) 4 correct paid $54.10. Pick Four Pool $129,186. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-10/11/12-4/6/7/9-9-4/7/9) 5 correct paid $410.45. Pick Five Pool $336,369.

MOONLIGHT D'ORO went four then three wide around the clubhouse turn, stalked outside a rival, bid three wide around the far turn, headed rival at the quarter pole, took over shortly after, cleared rival at the three-sixteenths pole and drew away. FROSTERIA sped to the front, set the pace in the two path, met bid around the final turn, relinquished the lead past the quarter pole, could not go on with the winner past the three-sixteenths pole but was clearly second best. MORAZ stalked off the rail, roused around the second bend, entered the stretch three to four wide, drifted to the inside, steadily through the stretch and held the show. MADE IN KAROO went four then three wide around the first turn, exited the far turn two to three wide and failed to rally. MISCHIEF FREE trailed the field early, saved ground into the drive and passed tired rivals. SCARRAZANO up close along the inside, lost ground leaving the backstretch, dropped back around the far turn and faded. FULL OF LAUGHS traveled five then four wide around the first turn, tracked the pace from outside, went three wide into the lane and tired.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.83 45.14 57.23 1:03.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Next Flight 122 8 6 4–1 3–1 2–1½ 1–hd Matias 12.40 4 Luck's Royal Flush 124 4 2 2–1 1–hd 1–2½ 2–¾ Maldonado 3.60 5 Chico Baby 124 5 5 7–hd 8 5–2 3–3½ Payeras 21.40 8 Minoso 124 7 7 6–2 5–1 4–½ 4–2 Hernandez 1.90 7 Torpedo Away 124 6 8 8 7–1 6–1½ 5–¾ Pereira 5.30 2 Uncaptured Hero 115 2 4 1–hd 2–2 3–½ 6–2½ Centeno 2.20 1 Shootin Money 122 1 1 3–½ 4–½ 7–7 7–16 Franco 24.20 3 Continental Union 124 3 3 5–hd 6–½ 8 8 Figueroa 32.90

9 NEXT FLIGHT 26.80 10.20 6.00 4 LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH 5.00 4.20 5 CHICO BABY 8.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-9) $49.60 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $74.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-5-8) $627.38 $1 TRIFECTA (9-4-5) $1,002.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-6) $4.40

Winner–Next Flight B.g.3 by Boisterous out of Flight Service, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $125,645 Daily Double Pool $16,250 Exacta Pool $72,724 Superfecta Pool $35,607 Trifecta Pool $41,452. Scratched–Electoral. $1 Pick Three (9-7-9) paid $121.00. Pick Three Pool $33,037. $1 Consolation Pick Three (9-7-6) paid $7.40.

NEXT FLIGHT chased from outside, four then three wide around the turn, stayed within range in the lane then summoned a late bid and got up in time. LUCK'S ROYAL FLUSH had early speed outside a pair of rivals, dueled outside a rival around the turn, cleared foe near the three-sixteenths marker, remained clear to the sixteenth pole then got caught on the line. CHICO BABY off the pace early on, traveled two wide into the turn, angled out into the stretch, rallied and closed the gap on the top pair. MINOSO tracked outside a rival, bumped with that one into the turn, spun four wide off the turn and lacked a bid. TORPEDO AWAY raced between foes early then outside a rival, angled five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. UNCAPTURED HERO sent for the lead and went up between rivals, dueled for command from inside through the turn then weakened in the drive. SHOOTIN MONEY vied for the lead from inside, chased the top pair around the turn and also weakened. CONTINENTAL UNION chased off the rail, bumped with outside rival at the seven-sixteenths pole, went two to three wide into the lane and tired.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.25 46.05 1:10.33 1:22.82 1:35.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Synthesis 121 4 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–2 1–½ T Baze 11.20 3 Truth Seeker 124 3 5 6–1 6–1 5–2 3–½ 2–ns Gutierrez 3.70 5 Shortlist 121 5 8 8–5 7–4 4–hd 4–3 3–1½ Hernandez 1.70 1 Outlaw 117 1 1 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 4–5 Pyfer 6.50 7 Bronze Warrior 114 7 6 3–hd 3–hd 6–3 6–5 5–nk Rivera 36.50 2 Lionite 121 2 4 5–½ 4–½ 3–hd 5–1½ 6–11 Rispoli 4.00 8 Wilshire Dude 121 8 2 4–1 5–hd 7–2½ 7–hd 7–3 Gonzalez 10.90 9 Respect the Hustle 121 9 9 9 9 8–2 8–6 8–13 Van Dyke 12.60 6 Mo Bob 117 6 7 7–hd 8–4 9 9 9 Centeno 33.40

4 SYNTHESIS 24.40 11.00 6.60 3 TRUTH SEEKER 5.60 3.40 5 SHORTLIST 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-4) $417.80 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $54.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-1) $82.49 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $149.10

Winner–Synthesis Dbb.g.4 by First Samurai out of Trust in Hope, by Bernardini. Bred by Catherine Zoc (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing, Kretz Racing, LLC and Selby, Jay. Mutuel Pool $179,834 Daily Double Pool $15,179 Exacta Pool $108,685 Superfecta Pool $63,790 Trifecta Pool $77,030. Claimed–Lionite by Hollendorfer LLC, Gatto Racing LLC and Robertson, Richard A. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-9-4) paid $456.70. Pick Three Pool $42,805. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-6-4) paid $42.60.

SYNTHESIS pressed from outside, collared rival around the far turn, dueled down the stretch and proved best in the late stages. TRUTH SEEKER stalked outside a rival then between foes at the halfway point, came three wide into the stretch, angled out then rallied and edged SHORTLIST for second. SHORTLIST settled off the pace, went two wide around the far turn, angled out in the stretch, rallied through the final furlong and missed the place. OUTLAW set the pace inside, dueled around the second turn and down the lane, the yielded in deep stretch. BRONZE WARRIOR went three deep around the first turn, chased four to five wide around the far turn and failed to respond when needed. LIONITE tucked inside early, saved ground into the lane and flattened. WILSHIRE DUDE chased four deep through the first turn, outside a rival on the backstretch, four deep into the far turn then five wide into the lane and weakened. RESPECT THE HUSTLE went four wide into the lane and was always outrun. MO BOB (IRE) raced outside a rival well off the pace, angled to the rail on the backstretch, moved back out into the three path entering the stretch and was never a factor.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $48,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.76 45.13 57.45 1:03.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Loud Loud Music 122 3 6 8–1½ 8–2 5–2 1–1¾ Cedillo 8.90 10 Cheap Cheap Cheap 122 9 4 4–½ 4–1½ 3–hd 2–1½ Prat 3.50 9 Habobanero 115 8 3 3–2½ 3–2½ 1–½ 3–nk Pyfer 2.00 2 Trina 124 2 2 1–hd 2–hd 2–½ 4–2½ Gonzalez 4.60 4 Hot On the Trail 122 4 10 9–½ 9–1 8–3 5–¾ Franco 26.40 11 Wandering Patrol 124 10 7 7–1 7–hd 7–½ 6–ns Gutierrez 6.80 6 Marilyn's Smile 122 6 5 5–hd 5–1 6–2½ 7–½ T Baze 13.00 5 Ana Lisa 124 5 1 2–½ 1–hd 4–1 8–7 Orduna-Rojas 8.90 1 Plum Wild 124 1 9 10 10 9–2½ 9–6 Valdivia, Jr. 39.10 7 Streusel 122 7 8 6–1 6–½ 10 10 Arana 90.10

3 LOUD LOUD MUSIC 19.80 7.60 5.00 10 CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP 4.60 3.40 9 HABOBANERO 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $245.40 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $59.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-2) $74.26 $1 TRIFECTA (3-10-9) $197.90

Winner–Loud Loud Music Dbb.f.3 by Tizbud out of Your Cheatin Heart, by Bernstein. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $179,923 Daily Double Pool $28,568 Exacta Pool $114,878 Superfecta Pool $60,124 Trifecta Pool $68,685. Scratched–Li'l Grazen. $1 Pick Three (9-4-3) paid $1,001.20. Pick Three Pool $25,833.

LOUD LOUD MUSIC sat off the pace, raced a bit off the rail through the turn, steered to the far outside in the stretch, closed fast and overhauled the runner-up. CHEAP CHEAP CHEAP traveled three deep early, four wide into the turn, angled six wide nearing the stretch, rallied to the front and led at the sixteenth pole but was outclosed by the winner. HABOBANERO chased outside the top pair, bid three deep around the turn and drifted out into the lane, held a short lead at the eighth pole, overtaken approaching the final sixteenth and stayed on for the show. TRINA sent for the lead from inside, dueled with rival then vied with a pair around the turn, fought back from inside to the sixteenth pole then weakened late. HOT ON THE TRAIL trailed the field early, went three into the turn, five wide into the stretch and improved position. WANDERING PATROL tracked the speed from the far outside, went four wide around the turn, tipped out in the drive and never threatened. MARILYN'S SMILE angled to the inside, chased while saving ground into the lane and never rallied. ANA LISA dueled outside a rival, vied between foes around the turn and down the stretch, then weakened in the final furlong. PLUM WILD saved ground and was never a factor. STREUSEL raced between foes early, outside a rival then two to three wide into the stretch and faded.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.80 45.25 57.16 1:03.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Becca Taylor 117 9 5 5–1½ 3–1 2–1 1–hd Rivera 17.30 1 Omg It's Jessica 122 1 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 2–3½ Rispoli 2.40 8 Another Eddie 122 8 8 6–½ 6–1 4–3 3–hd Gutierrez 5.40 4 Okoye 122 4 2 2–1 2–1 3–2½ 4–5 Gonzalez 1.70 2 Shanghai Sunrise 115 2 3 7–hd 7–hd 5–2 5–2½ Centeno 14.00 7 Strawberryontop 122 7 4 4–hd 4–hd 6–2½ 6–¾ Orduna-Rojas 26.60 6 Ms Michelle 122 6 9 9–½ 9–hd 8–1 7–nk Figueroa 28.50 3 Misty Cat 122 3 10 10 10 7–hd 8–3 Franco 22.40 10 Shout It Out 115 10 7 8–5 8–2½ 9–2 9–7 Pyfer 8.40 5 Tess's Wild Cat 122 5 6 3–hd 5–hd 10 10 Matias 18.30

9 BECCA TAYLOR 36.60 10.60 7.40 1 OMG IT'S JESSICA 5.00 4.00 8 ANOTHER EDDIE 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $203.20 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $70.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-8-4) $147.28 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-8-4-2) Carryover $19,554 $1 TRIFECTA (9-1-8) $331.60

Winner–Becca Taylor B.f.2 by Old Topper out of Lady Sax, by General Meeting. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $216,542 Daily Double Pool $101,086 Exacta Pool $123,957 Superfecta Pool $65,370 Super High Five Pool $17,321 Trifecta Pool $78,649. Scratched–Sircat Nelly, Ten the Smart Way. $1 Pick Three (4-3-9) paid $1,411.70. Pick Three Pool $163,006. $1 Pick Four (9-4-3-9) 4 correct paid $23,000.20. Pick Four Pool $415,961. $2 Pick Six (9-4/7/9-9-4-3-9) 5 out of 6 paid $3,967.60. Pick Six Pool $194,024. Pick Six Carryover $145,798.

BECCA TAYLOR stalked from outside, raced four then three wide around the turn, rallied outside the leader, drew alongside with a sixteenth to go and nailed rival at the wire. OMG IT'S JESSICA sped to the front from inside, led clear to the eighth pole, challenged inside the sixteenth pole and got nailed on the line. ANOTHER EDDIE off a bit slow to begin, traveled mid-pack up the backstretch, entered the turn two wide then angled four wide leaving the bend, kept to task in the drive and earned the show. OKOYE in range early outside the leader, chased two wide into the lane, lacked the needed late kick and lost the show. SHANGHAI SUNRISE chased the pace from inside, came out into the drive and never rallied. STRAWBERRYONTOP chased off the rail, two to three wide around the turn and weakened. MS MICHELLE lacked early speed, went two to three wide around the turn and made no impact. MISTY CAT off a bit slow to begin, traveled four to five wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and was never a factor. SHOUT IT OUT raced mid-pack early on, spun five wide off the turn and proved no menace. TESS'S WILD CAT stalked two wide leaving the backstretch, angled to the rail around the turn and weakened.