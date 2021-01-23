Horse racing newsletter: It’s Pegasus Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as get ready for a big day of racing in South Florida.

Today is very exciting for your newsletter host as, if all goes well, I’ll be seeing my first live horse race since March 7, when I reported on the San Felipe and Big ‘Cap at Santa Anita. I’ll be down at Gulfstream Park for the Pegasus races. It could be the model for how Santa Anita will reopen to fans, so I hope to have a report tomorrow on how it went.

As for the Pegasus, there is a minor Southern California affair to the two races, the $3-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes and $1-million World Cup Turf Invitational Stakes. We’ll talk about those in a moment.

In the turf race, it’s pretty wide open, although saying Todd Pletcher has a good shot would not be going out on a limb. He has the favorite Colonel Liam (7-2), Largent (9-2) and Social Paranoia (8-1). There are four of our horses in the race. Anothertwistafate (5-1) seems to be the best for Peter Miller and Joel Rosario. He’s coming off a win in the San Gabriel. If you remember, he got a wildcard entry into the Preakness after dominating in Northern California for trainer Blaine Wright. But he seems to like the turf.

Then you’ve got Say the Word for Phil D’Amato and Flavien Prat. The gelding won the Grade 1 Northern Dancer at Woodbine and is coming off a third in the Hollywood Gold Cup.

And there is Storm the Court (12-1) for Peter Eurton and Julie Leparoux. He was all the talk as a 2-year-old, even winning the Eclipse Award. But his 3-year-old campaign wasn’t great, and he has been moved to the turf. He’s coming off a second in the Mathis Brothers Mile.

Finally, we’ve got Next Shares (20-1) for Richard Baltas and Drayden Van Dyke. He’s coming off a third in the San Gabriel and finished 12th in this race last year.

On to the main event, the Pegasus World Cup without the word “turf.” The favorite is Knicks Go at 5-2, who has won three in a row including the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile. There are two Southern California horses in the 12-horse field.

Kiss Today Goodbye (10-1) runs for Eric Kruljac and will be ridden by Mike Smith. He’s coming off a win in the San Antonio on that great Dec. 26 card at Santa Anita. And there is Independence Hall (20-1) for Michael McCarthy and Prat.

McCarthy won this race in 2019 with City of Light. Independence Hall is coming off a disappointing fifth in the Malibu Stakes. The trainer explained his thinking to Ed Golden of Santa Anita.

“It was one of those things,” McCarthy told Golden. “As some of the invitees started falling by the wayside, this race became more and more of an option. It’s $3 million; it’s a good spot to take a swing at something like this. … You may never get this chance again until Breeders’ Cup time nine months from now, so for this kind of money, why not?”

The races will be broadcast on the big boy NBC from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. PST.

Santa Anita review

As there wasn’t much of a feature on Friday, let’s point out that jockey Abel Cedillo won four races and trainer Doug O’Neill won three. Only one of the races, the last, had that double duo as One Flew South won with O’Neill and Cedillo. Cedillo also won with Cashlings, Colosi and Chevelita. O’Neill’s other winners were Hockey Dad and Found My Ball, which in the Friday newsletter we designated that race as the feature. Found My Ball paid $9.40 to win. See, we wrapped up a day very succinctly.

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s card is nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s not a great Saturday card but it does have a graded stakes race and two allowance races. Four of the races are on the grass. Several of the top local jockeys will be in Florida at the Pegasus, as mentioned above.

The feature is the Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes for older horses going six furlongs. Take the One O One is the 5-2 favorite for trainer Brian Koriner and jockey Jose Valdivia. He has won six-of-19 lifetime races and is coming off a third in the Grade 2 San Antonio. That was a 1 1/16-mile race and he led going into the stretch.

The second choice, at 3-1, is Ax Man for Bob Baffert and Tyler Baze. He has won six-of-14 lifetime but has been off since July 25. Neither he nor Take One O One have won a graded stakes. There are eight starters with post set for around 3:57 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 11, 5, 9, 5, 9, 9, 8, 9, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

Race 1: No. 5 Bad Beat (5-1)

Bad Beat makes the first start since June 14 when under today’s jockey Edwin Maldonado they went gate to wire on turf at 5 ½ furlongs to win. Racing protected today, ’Beat comes in with a 46 second workout Jan. 9. Trainer Adam Kitchingman wins 20% off the bench and is an impressive 40% in the money for a big flat bet profit. So far at the meet this small stable is 1-0-1 from 3 starts with Edwin as the winning jockey. If this horse is anything like it was last year, the 6-1 price will be considered a steal post race.

Friday’s Result: Lolo Paniolo from the outside post did try to wire them going to the front but just did not have enough steam and faded into the turn. A turnback to 5-6 furlongs next out could be ideal.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

I don’t know about you, but I’ve missed Matt Dinerman. Well, he’s back for another week now that Golden Gate is back racing. Here’s our weekly look at the best racing going on up north. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“The Saturday card is a good quality program, with three allowance races and a pair of maiden special weights. The feature is the seventh, a second-level allowance for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. Remember: no turf racing until April. Every year, there is a break from the grass during the winter.

“Trainer Manny Badilla starts 5-year-old Northwest Factor and 6-year-old Ziara in the feature and both mares should be listed as major players. Northwest Factor, claimed by Badilla and owner Debra Medlock for $25,000 last July, has gone on to win a pair of allowance races. Her last start in October resulted in a gate-to-wire win in which she defeated Mybluebell and Novella, also in the seventh. Ziarah, a stakes-placed mare, freshens up almost three months since a fourth-place finish. The main danger to beat the Badilla-trained pair is Clockstrikestwelve, a Jonathan Wong trainee coming off a sharp allowance win at Los Alamitos in December.

“Two Southern California invaders look like the ones to beat in the third race, a maiden special weight for 4-year-olds and upward. Cool Your Jets, from the Shelbe Ruis barn, tries the Tapeta for the first time in his 15th lifetime start, while the Neil Drysdale-trained Mulholland Highway ships to the Bay Area after a recent fourth-place finish at Santa Anita. He raced over the main track last year and ran second behind American Farmer, who returned as the runner-up behind Azul Coast in the El Camino Real Derby.

“Another maiden race, the fifth, is for 3-year-old fillies and features the American debut of Party Spirit, a daughter of Night of Thunder who has hit the board in a trio of races overseas while racing under the care of trainer Mark Johnston. The Great Britain-bred has a steady work tab leading up to her stateside debut and has already competed over a synthetic surface in Europe. Also entered is Itain’teasybeingray, who ran third at Del Mar in a maiden race on Nov. 22, and New Ways to Dream, who ran fifth in the Pike Place Dancer Stakes on Halloween and should appreciate getting back to facing maidens.

“The feature on Sunday is the eighth, the final leg of the Golden Hour Double and Golden Hour late Pick 4. Sacred Rider returns for trainer Steve Specht, who had a fantastic last week winning with five of 11 starters. The son of multiple stakes winner Lady Railrider finished second in three stakes races for 3-year-olds last year and makes his 2021 debut as a 4-year-old. Claim of Passion, making his second start since moving to the Andy Mathis stable, was fourth last out in an allowance at Santa Anita and figures to be competitive. Other main contenders include Southern California shipper Foothill, allowance winner Descartes and stretch-out sprinter Papapifas, who’s already won at this level once sprinting.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:05 Gulfstream (4): Grade 3 $125,000 Fred W. Hooper Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Performer (7-5)

10:20 Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Jazil Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Backsideofthemoon (7-5)

11:38 Gulfstream (7): Grade 3 Marshua’s River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Vigilantes Way (7-2)

12:09 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $125,000 La Prevoyante Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Always Shopping (3-1)

12:40 Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Inside Information Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Cinnabunny (3-1)

1:13 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $150,000 William L. McKnight Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Sadler’s Joy (3-1)

1:39 Oaklawn (6): $150,000 Fifth Season Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Night Ops (2-1)

1:59 Gulfstream (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Colonel Liam (7-2)

2:44 Gulfstream (12): Grade 1 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 4 and up, 1 1/18 miles. Favorite: Knicks Go (5-2)

2:47 Oaklawn (8): $150,000 Pippin Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Wicked Whisper (3-1)

3:57 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Take the One O One (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 2 Dannybob (8-1)

She has moved forward in each subsequent start and the 5-year-old just crushed a solid cast of rivals for the level despite a less than stellar getaway three weeks ago. The mare was rather rambunctious in the gate prior to leaning back at the start to lose multiple lengths and her racing momentum. After the tough beginning, this runner put forth a big turn of foot under light pressure to garner the front end halfway down the backstretch. With a clear lead established, this mare was moving smoothly on her own through the turn and down the lane to hold on easily and with run left to give. With a competitive figure for Saturday’s endeavor in her holster, we’ll push this improving runner steadily at a medium mutual to give them a run for the money.

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 22. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.03 43.51 55.72 1:07.92 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Mystery Messenger 122 7 4 4–1½ 4–1 2–hd 1–½ Rispoli 2.00 4 Via Egnatia 124 4 2 3–1½ 3–1 3–2 2–1 T Baze 3.00 2 Appreciated 122 2 5 5–2½ 5–3 4–hd 3–2½ Cedillo 4.00 6 Itsthattime 122 6 3 2–1 2–½ 5–2 4–½ Gonzalez 23.20 5 Golden Image 120 5 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–½ 5–ns Flores 57.20 3 Kitten's Cat 122 3 6 6–3 6–8½ 6–10 6–12 Hernandez 2.70 1 Self Taught 122 1 7 7 7 7 7 Pereira 11.30 7 MYSTERY MESSENGER 6.00 3.20 2.40 4 VIA EGNATIA 3.20 2.40 2 APPRECIATED 2.60 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $10.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-6) $20.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $13.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-2-6-5) Carryover $1,661 Winner–Mystery Messenger Dbb.g.5 by Point of Entry out of Starship Universe, by Mineshaft. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $131,873 Exacta Pool $60,000 Superfecta Pool $25,718 Trifecta Pool $43,516 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,177. Scratched–none. MYSTERY MESSENGER raced off the rail while within range, traveled two then three wide around the turn, rallied three deep and collared the leader at the eighth pole, took over soon after and bested VIA EGNATIA in deep stretch under a drive. VIA EGNATIA chased the pace from inside, cut the corner into the drive, rallied up the fence but got outkicked by the winner. APPRECIATED broke in and bumped rival, traveled along the inside to the turn, came out on the bend and went four wide into the stretch, finished well and earned the show honors. ITSTHATTIME closest in pursuit from outside, asked three then two wide around the turn, tipped out in upper stretch and flattened out. GOLDEN IMAGE sped clear early and moved into the two path, showed the way a bit off the rail into the stretch, clung to the lead at the eighth pole but succumbed to pressure and weakened in the final furlong. KITTEN'S CAT stumbled badly at the start, went two wide around the bend and showed some late response but never threatened. SELF TAUGHT bumped from outside at the start, saved ground trailing the field and never got involved. SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.14 46.77 1:13.01 1:20.05 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Cashlings 123 1 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–4½ Cedillo 0.30 3 Bolu 123 3 4 4–½ 3–1 3–2 2–¾ Desormeaux 4.40 6 Musical Gem 123 5 5 3–1 2–2 2–2 3–1¾ Fuentes 29.30 8 Presto Bench 121 7 2 7 5–1 4–2½ 4–4 T Baze 12.00 7 Mr. Tripledouble 123 6 6 6–hd 6–1½ 5–2 5–6½ Maldonado 13.80 2 He Be Dangerous 111 2 3 2–hd 4–½ 6–6 6–13 Ellingwood 26.30 4 Lili's Boy 123 4 7 5–2 7 7 7 Flores 34.10 1 CASHLINGS 2.60 2.10 2.10 3 BOLU 2.80 2.40 6 MUSICAL GEM 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $12.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $2.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-8) $3.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-8-7) $154.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $6.70 Winner–Cashlings B.g.3 by Ghostzapper out of Spring Party, by Smart Strike. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Donegal Racing and Newtown Anner Stud Farm. Mutuel Pool $116,261 Daily Double Pool $27,529 Exacta Pool $68,832 Superfecta Pool $31,972 Super High Five Pool $4,913 Trifecta Pool $46,710. Claimed–Cashlings by Tim Bankers. Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr. Scratched–Lance the Legend. CASHLINGS took control quickly from inside, remained unchallenged to the stretch, put to right-handed urging in the lane, drew off and was under steady handling in deep stretch. BOLU chased between early then off the rail, went three wide around the turn and was along for second. MUSICAL GEM stalked outside a rival, had aim two wide behind the leader into the stretch but lacked the needed late kick and got outfinished for the place. PRESTO BENCH raced off the pace outside a rival, entered the turn four wide then angled down to the two path through the bend, shifted to the rain in upper stretch and evened out in the final furlong while earning a minor award. MR. TRIPLEDOUBLE broke in a bit at the start, raced off the pace, took the turn two wide then shifted into the three path at the top of the lane and proved no menace. HE BE DANGEROUS forwardly placed in the beginning, traveled two wide then angled in on the turn while losing ground and weakened in the drive. LILI'S BOY chased the leader along the inside, dropped back on the turn and tired. THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.06 47.09 1:12.41 1:25.45 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Colosi 122 11 3 3–1 2–1 1–2 1–2 Cedillo 4.50 8 Jan's Reserve 122 8 6 7–hd 7–1 3–hd 2–hd Franco 7.50 9 Awhitesportscoat 122 9 2 5–1 6–hd 2–½ 3–1¾ Hernandez 2.20 4 Black Storm 120 4 8 8–1 8–4 6–1½ 4–hd T Baze 3.70 3 Tobacco Road 122 3 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 5–3½ Desormeaux 4.20 5 Portando 122 5 9 6–hd 5–½ 7–2 6–1¾ Pereira 53.50 10 Lolo Paniolo 122 10 1 1–½ 1–hd 5–1 7–1¼ Maldonado 16.30 6 Cosa Nostra 113 6 10 11 11 9–2 8–1¾ Centeno 101.50 7 Write Me a Song 122 7 4 2–½ 3–1 8–1 9–1¾ Fuentes 101.40 1 Royal Seeker 110 1 7 9–½ 9–hd 10–5 10–25 Ellingwood 168.00 2 Minoso 115 2 11 10–2 10–hd 11 11 Pyfer 12.80 11 COLOSI 11.00 6.60 3.80 8 JAN'S RESERVE 8.80 4.40 9 AWHITESPORTSCOAT 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (11-8) $32.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-8-9-4) $32.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-8-9-4-3) $1,481.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-8-9) $56.90 Winner–Colosi B.g.6 by City Zip out of Accept, by Good Reward. Bred by Tracy Farmer (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J. and Cohen, Mark L.. Mutuel Pool $245,425 Daily Double Pool $14,235 Exacta Pool $151,782 Superfecta Pool $70,349 Super High Five Pool $1,942 Trifecta Pool $102,190. Claimed–Awhitesportscoat by Twilight Racing LLC and 47 Roses LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Tobacco Road by Ryan Hanson. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-11) paid $12.05. Pick Three Pool $49,100. COLOSI up close three deep on the backstretch, dueled for command around the turn, led into the drive, kicked clear of rival and stayed strong under urging. JAN'S RESERVE tracked widest up the backstretch, went five wide through the bend, finished willingly and outnodded rival for the place. AWHITESPORTSCOAT stalked outside a rival, three to four wide to the stretch and got outnodded for the place. BLACK STORM chased from inside, lacked room behind rival near the three-eighths pole, angled around for and came two wide into the stretch and kept on to secure a minor share. TOBACCO ROAD chased between then off the rail, lacked room at the five-sixteenths pole, exited the bend three wide and flattened out in the final furlong. PORTANDO in range while four wide through the turn and weakened. LOLO PANIOLO set the pace under pressure from both sides, dueled with the winner around the turn, then faded in the lane. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, trailed early off the inside, angled five wide around the turn and improved position. WRITE ME A SONG pressed the pace from inside to the three-eighths pole and faded. ROYAL SEEKER saved ground to the stretch and was never a factor. MINOSO off slow to begin, took the turn two wide, was eased in the stretch and walked off. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.01 44.64 56.56 1:08.68 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Hockey Dad 123 6 1 2–2 2–2½ 2–5 1–2¼ Gutierrez 1.80 4 Standing O 116 4 4 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–2¾ Pyfer 6.40 10 Lil Ricardo 123 10 6 5–1 5–1½ 5–2½ 3–½ Desormeaux 10.00 7 Gordy's Boy 123 7 3 3–1 4–2½ 4–1½ 4–1½ Pereira 10.00 8 Minehunter 123 8 2 4–2 3–½ 3–½ 5–3¼ Valdivia, Jr. 19.20 9 Bob Daniels 123 9 8 7–hd 6–2½ 6–2½ 6–¾ T Baze 2.00 3 Marksman On Target 123 3 5 8–4½ 8–2 8–2 7–¾ Flores 92.00 1 Royal Dude 116 1 7 6–1 7–hd 7–½ 8–4½ Centeno 73.70 2 Bravestone 123 2 10 9–1 9–1 9–2 9–1¾ Franco 98.10 5 Mosby 123 5 9 10 10 10 10 Rispoli 9.00 6 HOCKEY DAD 5.60 3.60 2.80 4 STANDING O 6.40 4.60 10 LIL RICARDO 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6) $36.40 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $13.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-10-7) $33.39 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-10-7-8) $1,919.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-10) $40.05 Winner–Hockey Dad B.c.3 by Nyquist out of Ann Summers Gold, by Yankee Victor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $252,363 Daily Double Pool $21,351 Exacta Pool $148,227 Superfecta Pool $67,150 Super High Five Pool $2,516 Trifecta Pool $98,384. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-11-6) paid $10.80. Pick Three Pool $20,726. HOCKEY DAD had early speed then dropped back to stalk behind the leader, collared foe at the eighth pole and drew clear. STANDING O sped to the front, cleared HOCKEY DAD on the backstretch, showed the way to the stretch, challenged with a furlong to go and yielded to the winner. LIL RICARDO stumbled a bit at the start, raced off the rail then angled to the inside and saved ground to the stretch, stayed inside in the drive and gained the show. GORDY'S BOY stumbled a bit leaving the gate, chased off the rail then outside a rival and could not rally. MINEHUNTER chased along the fence through the turn and never produced a bid. BOB DANIELS stumbled badly in the beginning, traveled outside a rival then three deep, went three then two wide around the turn and could not offer a response when called upon. MARKSMAN ON TARGET settled off the pace, outside a rival through the turn and two wide into the drive and was never a factor. ROYAL DUDE off a bit slow and came in at the start, tracked from inside and made no impact. BRAVESTONE off a bit slow to begin, reserved in the early stages, took the turn two wide and never reached contention. MOSBY lost path soon after the start, went three wide into the stretch and proved no menace. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 23.34 47.38 1:13.12 1:26.48 1:40.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Chevelita 122 2 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–4 1–6½ Cedillo 3.30 1 Simmer Down 108 1 2 1–½ 1–1 2–5 2–4 2–3¾ Ellingwood 9.40 5 Made in Karoo 118 5 5 6–1 5–½ 3–3½ 3–7 3–11 Hernandez 1.00 7 Malibu Jewel 122 7 9 5–hd 6–1 4–2½ 4–2 4–¾ Gutierrez 16.90 9 Gemstone Gal 119 9 8 4–1½ 4–hd 6–hd 6–1 5–4½ Pereira 23.40 3 Sideways Suances 122 3 7 8–hd 8–3 7–2½ 5–1½ 6–1¼ T Baze 8.60 6 Lady Mo 118 6 3 3–½ 3–hd 5–hd 7–4½ 7–19 Franco 82.80 4 Tequila Diva 122 4 6 9 9 9 8–4 8–3½ Maldonado 17.50 8 I'm All the Jedi 118 8 4 7–1½ 7–½ 8–hd 9 9 Gonzalez 9.00 2 CHEVELITA 8.60 4.20 3.20 1 SIMMER DOWN 8.40 3.80 5 MADE IN KAROO 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $27.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $35.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-7) $80.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $41.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-7-9) Carryover $1,411 Winner–Chevelita B.f.3 by Prospective out of Lucky Trip, by Trippi. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: David A Bernsen LLC, Cady, Todd and Lambert, Jeffrey. Mutuel Pool $243,240 Daily Double Pool $21,337 Exacta Pool $160,827 Superfecta Pool $81,143 Trifecta Pool $120,358 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,848. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-2) paid $40.75. Pick Three Pool $47,585. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/5-11-6-2) 1516 tickets with 4 correct paid $63.25. Pick Four Pool $125,723. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-1/5-11-6-2) 1326 tickets with 5 correct paid $253.85. Pick Five Pool $391,364. CHEVELITA cleared quickly then stalked the leader from outside, bid alongside on the far turn, took over at the quarter pole and kicked clear of rival, widened in the lane and took a bit of an awkward step when changing leads late. SIMMER DOWN pressed the pace from inside then cleared outside rival, was challenged around the final turn, could not stave off the winner, drifted out in upper stretch and stayed on for a clear second. MADE IN KAROO angled in on the first turn, stalked inside then angled out a bit and was asked two to three wide into the stretch but lacked further response. MALIBU JEWEL bothered by rival at the start, traveled four to three wide then went between foes, entered the stretch two wide and could not rally. GEMSTONE GAL entered clubhouse turn six wide then angled in a path around the bend, took the final turn four then three wide and could not rally. SIDEWAYS SUANCES broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, saved ground throughout and lacked the needed response. LADY MO shifted out at the start, chased three wide early then three deep to the seven-sixteenths, went between runners around the final bend and weakened. TEQUILA DIVA bumped by rival leaving the gate, traveled at the back of the field, went two wide around the far turn and was never a factor. I'M ALL THE JEDI traveled four to five wide around the first turn, went five wide into the far turn then angled down to the three path and had little left. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.84 44.90 1:09.24 1:15.13 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Constantia 124 4 9 8–1½ 7–½ 1–½ 1–3¼ Rispoli 2.70 3 Trouville 124 3 8 9–½ 9–2 3–½ 2–2 Flores 48.60 7 Lavender 124 5 7 10 10 8–1 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 7.20 8 Roses and Candy 124 6 3 7–4 6–1½ 2–½ 4–½ Franco 21.90 2 Magical Gray 124 2 6 6–½ 8–hd 7–1 5–2½ Hernandez 5.90 1 Rather Nosy 124 1 2 4–½ 2–½ 5–1 6–1¾ Cedillo 12.60 10 Claro Que Si 124 8 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 4–½ 7–5 Maldonado 11.30 9 Anonymously 124 7 4 5–1½ 5–hd 6–1½ 8–2¼ Desormeaux 6.40 12 Jen's Battle 124 10 10 3–½ 3–hd 9–7½ 9–21 Gutierrez 18.10 11 Ellie Arroway 124 9 5 2–½ 4–1 10 10 Gonzalez 3.00 5 CONSTANTIA 7.40 4.60 3.00 3 TROUVILLE 28.60 12.00 7 LAVENDER (IRE) 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $41.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $115.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-8) $607.35 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7) $244.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-8-2) Carryover $3,737 Winner–Constantia Ch.f.4 by Munnings out of Llandudno, by Belong to Me. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $268,968 Daily Double Pool $23,903 Exacta Pool $162,288 Superfecta Pool $58,364 Trifecta Pool $100,388 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,048. Scratched–Buy Wave Buy, Kleen Karma, Miss Alegria. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-5) paid $31.30. Pick Three Pool $43,927. CONSTANTIA bumped into rival and steadied at the start, settled off the pace and moved closer up the backstretch, angled out on the turn then further out in the stretch, took over nearing the eighth pole and kicked clear. TROUVILLE bumped and steadied at the start, raced along the inside then came out on the turn, went five wide into the stretch, rallied outside the winner but could go on with CONSTANTIA in deep stretch. LAVENDER (IRE) broke in and bumped rival, angled in on the turn, came out in the stretch and finished willingly. ROSES AND CANDY tracked three to four wide around the bend, led briefly in upper stretch before being overtaken approaching the eighth pole and flattened to a minor award. MAGICAL GRAY steadied early, stalked the pace from inside, lacked room in upper stretch, angled out at the eighth pole and improved position. RATHER NOSY stalked along the rail then two wide into the drive and weakened. CLARO QUE SI set the pace and crossed over to the inside, relinquished control in upper stretch and gave way. ANONYMOUSLY was in range early on, entered the turn in the two path then angled to the rail and faded out of contention. JEN'S BATTLE chased three deep into the turn, three wide leaving the bend, angled out in the drive and had nothing left. ELLIE ARROWAY up close outside the leader then raced between into the turn, dropped back around the bend, faded in the stretch, bled following the race and walked off. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.69 46.39 58.77 1:11.30 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Found My Ball 123 8 2 3–½ 2–½ 1–2 1–6 Gutierrez 3.70 5 Va Va Vegas 123 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 2–2¾ Hernandez 0.80 6 Sabuda 123 6 1 2–1 3–2½ 3–2½ 3–1 Rispoli 4.40 7 Gabby Hayes 116 7 6 5–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–2¼ Pyfer 12.20 1 Lessons of Autism 123 1 4 4–½ 5–1½ 5–3 5–4 Fuentes 35.40 4 By Moonlight 123 4 5 7–8½ 7–4½ 7–6 6–nk Gonzalez 9.70 3 Alexander's Dream 123 3 7 6–1½ 6–3½ 6–2 7–11 Cedillo 30.80 2 Run King Stud Run 123 2 8 8 8 8 8 Flores 42.80 8 FOUND MY BALL 9.40 3.40 2.20 5 VA VA VEGAS 2.20 2.10 6 SABUDA 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $51.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-6-7) $10.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-6-7-1) $630.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-6) $11.40 Winner–Found My Ball Ch.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $219,312 Daily Double Pool $26,363 Exacta Pool $130,584 Superfecta Pool $71,256 Super High Five Pool $16,422 Trifecta Pool $97,606. Scratched–Luckys Last Stand. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-8) paid $47.20. Pick Three Pool $43,303. FOUND MY BALL well placed outside the top pair, vied three deep around the bend, cleared rivals at the top of the lane and powered away in the final furlong. VA VA VEGAS dueled for the lead from inside, vied around the turn and into the stretch, could not go on with the winner in the final furlong but stayed on to secure the place. SABUDA dueled outside VA VA VEGAS early, vied between foes around the turn, lost contact at the top of the stretch, tipped out and held the show. GABBY HAYES chased four wide into the bend, angled down to the two path around the turn and lacked a serious bid. LESSONS OF AUTISM chased from inside to the lane and weakened. BY MOONLIGHT tracked two wide through the turn and faded in the drive. ALEXANDER'S DREAM broke in and bumped at the start, angled widest early, entered the turn five wide then angled in a few paths and weakened. RUN KING STUD RUN bumped and pinched back at the start, saved ground from inside to the stretch and was never a factor. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.33 43.82 55.63 1:07.64 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 One Flew South 124 9 1 4–1 2–2½ 1–½ 1–2 Cedillo 1.90 8 Exultation 124 8 10 7–1 4–1 3–4 2–2¼ Rispoli 3.50 2 Hartel 124 2 2 1–1 1–1 2–2½ 3–3½ Hernandez 2.50 5 Gov From Above 117 5 7 5–hd 7–2 5–2 4–hd Centeno 45.10 10 Show Business 122 10 5 9–½ 9–½ 7–1 5–1½ Gutierrez 65.70 6 Red Mule 124 6 8 8–2½ 8–1½ 6–½ 6–1¼ Gonzalez 14.60 3 Surfside Sunset 122 3 9 10 10 10 7–ns Pereira 138.00 1 Montana Moon 124 1 6 6–½ 6–½ 4–½ 8–4 Fuentes 29.80 7 Mecklenburg 124 7 3 3–2 5–hd 8–hd 9–9 T Baze 12.60 4 Mystery Man 117 4 4 2–½ 3–½ 9–hd 10 Pyfer 7.20 9 ONE FLEW SOUTH 5.80 3.40 2.60 8 EXULTATION 4.20 3.00 2 HARTEL 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $28.80 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $10.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-2-5) $43.87 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-8-2-5-10) Carryover $6,095 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-8-2) $14.65 Winner–One Flew South Dbb.h.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Sky Haven, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Gabriel Duignan, William Duignan &Tranquility Investments Limited (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: O'Neill, Doug F., Strauss, William and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $301,353 Daily Double Pool $68,331 Exacta Pool $193,546 Superfecta Pool $95,161 Super High Five Pool $7,987 Trifecta Pool $121,735. Claimed–One Flew South by Clarke M. Cooper Family Trust. Trainer: Gus Headley. Claimed–Mystery Man by Banks Racing LLC. Trainer: Gus Headley. Scratched–Dreamer's Reality, Eskimo Roses, Flat White, Zipper Mischief. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-9) paid $31.45. Pick Three Pool $124,355. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5/6-8-9/11/13) 2565 tickets with 4 correct paid $123.30. Pick Four Pool $414,370. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-5/6-8-9/11/13) 574 tickets with 5 correct paid $403.15. Pick Five Pool $302,849. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (11-6-2-5/6-8-9/11/13) 127 tickets with 6 correct paid $978.76. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $232,588. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $608,807. ONE FLEW SOUTH tracked the pace off the rail, angled in entering the turn then angled outside the leader, bumped with rival in upper stretch and drew clear. EXULTATION off a bit slow leaving the gate, advanced three then two wide around the turn, angled out in the stretch and finished well. HARTEL set the pace from inside, bumped by the winner in upper stretch and weakened. GOV FROM ABOVE bumped both sides at the start, bumped by outside rival shortly after, went two wide around the turn and kept on for a minor award. SHOW BUSINESS traveled near the back back of the pack, entered the turn two wide, exited four wide, came out in upper stretch and showed a mild rally. RED MULE broke in and bumped rival, drifted in soon after and bumped rival again, steadied between at the nine-sixteenths pole, went three to four wide around the turn and never rallied. SURFSIDE SUNSET raced at the back of the field, saved ground into the lane and made no impact. MONTANA MOON tracked the pace inside to the stretch and could not rally. MECKLENBURG (IRE) stalked outside a rival, dropped back around the turn, came four wide into the drive and faded. MYSTERY MAN broke out and bumped rival, was up close early outside the leader or between foes, lost ground around the turn and faded in the lane. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $135,636 Inter-Track N/A $75,626 Out of State N/A $6,081,988 TOTAL N/A $6,293,250