Horse racing newsletter: Knicks Go dominates Pegasus

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Gulfstream runs a successful day with limited fans.

Horse racing may have found its next star, albeit only for a short while, when Knicks Go won his fourth race in a row and second straight million-buck race. On Saturday, he led gate to wire in the Grade 1 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.

The winning margin was 2 ¾ lengths and this comes after a 3 1/3-length win in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland. While star status should be in the offing, Korea Racing Authority said it plans to run the 5-year-old the rest of this year and then retire him to stallion duty.

Knicks Go paid $4.60, $3.60 and $3.00. Jesus’ Team was second, followed by Independence Hall, for Santa Anita-based Michael McCarthy. The remainder of the field was Sleepy Eyes Todd, Code of Honor, Coastal Defense, Kiss Today Goodbye, for trainer Eric Kruljac, Last Judgment, Math Wizard, Tax, Mr Feeze and Harper’s First Ride.

The most successful California connection who traveled to Florida for the races was Joel Rosario, who rode Knicks Go for trainer Brad Cox.

“A very special horse,” said Rosario, who rode the horse for the third time. “He just goes faster and faster. … He really enjoyed what he was doing up there. I was never worried about somebody getting close to me because I know he was going to have a little more left in the end.”

In the other big race of the day, the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, it was all trainer Todd Pletcher, whose three starters finished first, second and fourth. Favorite Colonel Liam got up by a neck at the finish to beat stablemate Largent. The early part of the 1 3/16-mile race belonged to a couple of Southern California horses as Storm the Court and Anothertwistafate held the lead with easy fractions. But, coming off the far turn, there were a bunch of horses with more finish than the leaders.

Largent moved through on the inside and Colonel Liam, who was trapped on the rail on turn, maneuvered to outside and had the clear momentum and surged past in the last few jumps. Colonel Liam paid $7.00, $4.20 and $3.20. Cross Border finished third and was followed by Social Paranoia, Pixelate, Next Shares, Storm the Court, Aquaphobia, Breaking the Rules, North Dakota, Say the Word and Anothertwistafate.

A Day at the Races

No, this isn’t about the Marx Brothers but my first day at the racetrack since March. I went down to Gulfstream from Orlando for a Pegasus that was a completely different than any other I’ve covered. You have to remember that Gulfstream is a compact track when it comes to racetrack seating. It’s not cavernous like Santa Anita. So, normally, the energy level at the track with so many people shoulder to shoulder is very exciting.

The atmosphere on Saturday lacked the traditional energy, but it seemed there was a real joy from the 1,800 in attendance that they were back at the races. I’ve been to some places where COVID protocols seem more of a suggestion than a mandate. At Gulfstream, the track took it very seriously. Before I got on an elevator, someone wiped it down. In fact, there was a lot of wiping down going on.

The patrons were pretty good about wearing masks when they were among people that were not part of their party. There were even employees assigned to walk around with signs that say “Please socially distance.” Security personnel circled the fans, constantly telling fans to pull up their masks if they were in violation. The best part was how easy it was to park.

The Pegasus, under normal times, is not a common-man event. It’s not cheap. But Saturday, with socially distanced tables, especially on the apron, you expected to see Prince Charles come riding up on his polo pony. (Sorry, I can’t get enough of “The Crown.”)

Florida is ahead of California when it comes to containment of the coronavirus. So, you would expect things to go well. But it seems from where I was at the track on Saturday, Gulfstream did a really good job.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Saturday was the Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes for horses going six furlongs. Wildman Jack set up just on the outside of Captain Scotty until midway into the far turn when he turned it on and swept to the front and extended his lead to 4 ¼ lengths.

Wildman Jack paid $13.20, $6.40 and $4.20. Shashasshakemeup was second followed by Pyron, AxMan, Captain Scotty, Take the One O One, Shooters Shoot and Kneedeepinsnow.

Leandro Mora (assistant to winning trainer Doug O’Neill): “He’s been on the grass, but we loved his dirt race at Del Mar (fourth in the Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes). We’ve been thinking about getting him back on the dirt since then and Doug and the owners decided this race would be good. This is a huge win for him, and we can run him on either surface. It’s been a while since we had back to back days like this, it’s great to win.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “Last time [in the Grade 2 Joe Hernandez Stakes on Jan. 1] I was sitting perfect, but he lost his shoes. He lost his shoes, that’s why he stopped.… [The way] he ran [Saturday], I think he’s better on the dirt.”

It wasn’t the feature, but The Great One’s 14-length win in a maiden special weight for 3-year-olds got everyone’s attention. It was only a four-horse race over a mile but still the O’Neill colt now seems destined to join the Derby trail.

“When we made the lead at the top of the stretch, that was pretty amazing,” said jockey Abel Cedillo, who never used the whip but did show it to him a couple times. “This horse has gears. Anytime you want one, you got it. The way he won [Saturday], he’s a top horse, no doubt about it.”

Santa Anita had its first racing fatality on its main dirt track in more than a year on Saturday when Scat’s Choice broke down during a six-furlong race for 3-year-old fillies. Jockey Kent Desormeaux was thrown from the horse and was moving all extremities after the fall. However, he was complaining of hip pain and was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena for further evaluation.

Scat’s Choice was about halfway through the race when she suffered the fatal injury. There was no immediate report on the cause of the injury. It was the third death at Santa Anita since the racing season began on Dec. 26. One of the fatalities was a sudden death, which is often associated with cardiac issues.

Santa Anita preview

If you’re looking to sell a horse, this is the day for you with six of the eight races being of the claiming variety. There is a minor stakes race, one of four turf races on the card. First post is 12:30 p.m. The feature is the $70,000 Clockers’ Corner Stakes for older horses going six furlongs on the turf. The favorite, at 9-5, is Mr Vargas for trainer Brian Koriner and jockey Jessica Pyfer. He has won five-of-15 lifetime. He won a Grade 3 in 2019 at Del Mar and is coming off a four-length allowance win at Los Alamitos.

There are two second choices at 4-1. Real News, for Peter Miller and Ricardo Gonzalez, is making his first start for Miller, who has done well with some of his claims. The horse last ran at Fair Grounds. Gregorian Chant is the other 4-1 for Phil D’Amato and Juan Hernandez. He was 11th last out in the Grade 2 Hollywood Turf Cup but has mostly been seen of late at the allowance/optional claiming level. Post is around 3:09 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 6, 6, 8, 6, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 2 Tiz A Unicorn (8-1)

Tiz A Unicorn won under Ricardo Gonzalez the first time he rode back in October at this level and then hit the bench. Regular works since trainer Richard Baltas jumps the horse slightly in class. He is winning 21% in claimer races. With small fields for the Sunday card this is the best value play in my eyes.

Saturday’s result: Bad Beat scratched from the first race and was reentered.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.



Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Gulfstream (4): Grade 3 $125,000 Fred W. Hooper Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Performer ($3.80)

Aqueduct (3): $100,000 Jazil Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mr. Buff ($6.10)

Gulfstream (7): Grade 3 Marshua’s River Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Vigilantes Way (7-2)

Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $125,000 La Prevoyante Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Always Shopping ($4.00)

Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Inside Information Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Pacific Gale ($34.20)

Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $150,000 William L. McKnight Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Tide of the Sea ($10.00)

Oaklawn (6): $150,000 Fifth Season Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Silver State ($3.80)

Gulfstream (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: Colonel Liam ($7.00)

Gulfstream (12): Grade 1 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 4 and up, 1 1/18 miles. Favorite: Knicks Go ($4.60)

Oaklawn (8): $150,000 Pippin Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Getridofwhatailesu ($19.20)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Wildman Jack ($13.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

12:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Busanda Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Coffee Bar (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 5 Chay Up And Away (7-2)

She exits a better than looked third from an affair in which three rivals from that race return to compete here Sunday. In that event, this runner broke a tad slow and was kind of one paced down the backstretch before racing wide through the turn. From there, she leveled out nicely inside the 1/16th pole to get the trifecta placing. The figure earned from this effort with everything factored in is very comparable for this event and this veteran should be a big threat for all the board placings at a medium mutual price.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 23. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 81-day meet. Showery & Firm FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.22 45.93 57.65 1:09.55 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Chasin Munny 124 6 2 2–1 2–1 2–2 1–ns Hernandez 4.80 4 Cruel Intention 124 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ Gonzalez 1.70 7 Symphonic 124 5 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ Cedillo 7.00 10 Tripoli 124 8 3 4–1 4–1 4–2 4–1½ T Baze 2.70 3 Single Me Out 124 3 5 6–hd 7–hd 6–2 5–½ Franco 20.30 1 Howbeit 117 1 7 7–½ 8 7–½ 6–¾ Centeno 18.60 9 Vantastic 124 7 8 8 6–½ 5–½ 7–5 Desormeaux 7.20 2 Preaching Trainer 124 2 6 5–1½ 5–hd 8 8 Pereira 26.90 8 CHASIN MUNNY 11.60 5.60 4.40 4 CRUEL INTENTION 3.80 3.00 7 SYMPHONIC 4.20 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $18.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-7-10) $42.17 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-4-7-10-3) $1,399.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-4-7) $63.55 Winner–Chasin Munny Ch.c.4 by Munnings out of In My Time, by Scat Daddy. Bred by Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Hailey, James and Wood, Philip J.. Mutuel Pool $253,575 Exacta Pool $137,076 Superfecta Pool $48,220 Super High Five Pool $19,511 Trifecta Pool $75,279. Scratched–Anaconda, Bad Beat, Rayray. CHASIN MUNNY broke in and bumped rival, stalked outside the leader, applied pressure around the turn, dueled through the stretch and edged rival on the line. CRUEL INTENTION showed early speed, set the pace inside of CHASIN MUNNY, met bid around the turn, dueled in the lane and was nailed at the wire. SYMPHONIC bumped leaving the gate, steered to the inside, stalked along the rail to the stretch, moved out a bit in the lane and held the show. TRIPOLI in range early, went three wide around bend and finished evenly outside of SYMPHONIC in the final furlong. SINGLE ME OUT chased the speed from inside to the stretch and improved position. HOWBEIT traveled off the pace while outside a rival, took the turn two wide, was tight between rivals at the quarter pole, then kept on in the final furlong. VANTASTIC off a bit slow to begin, raced outside a foe, three wide into the bend, angled into the two path, steered inside in upper stretch and weakened. PREACHING TRAINER angled out early on the backstretch, went four wide through the turn and faded. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.91 45.76 1:10.67 1:23.69 1:37.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 The Great One 123 2 2 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 1–6 1–14 Cedillo 1.60 4 Affable 123 3 3 3–1 3–1½ 3–7 2–7 2–11½ Hernandez 2.30 5 There Goes Harvard 123 4 4 4 4 4 4 3–4 Gonzalez 24.70 1 Fenway 123 1 1 1–1 1–1 2–hd 3–4 4 Espinoza 1.10 2 THE GREAT ONE 5.20 2.60 4 AFFABLE 2.80 5 THERE GOES HARVARD $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $32.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $5.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5) $13.70 Winner–The Great One B.c.3 by Nyquist out of Little Ms Protocol, by El Corredor. Bred by Coteau Grove Farms (LA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables, Brennan, Niall, J., Fritz, Tom and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $166,891 Daily Double Pool $37,141 Exacta Pool $55,603 Trifecta Pool $33,576. Scratched–Chasing Fame. THE GREAT ONE stalked outside FENWAY early, drew alongside and headed rival at the five-sixteenths pole, quickly cleared, widened when shown a right-handed whip to mid-stretch then ridden out to the wire. AFFABLE stumbled leaving the gate, tracked off the inside, ranged up three wide outside the top pair on the far turn, could not match the winner in the drive but was clearly second best. THERE GOES HARVARD chased off the rail, ridden along up the backstretch, asked around the far turn, lacked the needed response but was along for the show. FENWAY showed speed along the rail, set the pace up the backstretch, headed by rival at the five-sixteenths pole and folded. THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.38 47.74 1:12.01 1:36.85 1:49.17 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Carmelita's Man 124 7 7 8–2½ 8–½ 7–hd 5–hd 1–hd T Baze 5.20 2 Storm the Bastille 124 2 8 7–½ 5–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 2–nk Pereira 6.80 9 Justin's Quest 124 9 4 4–hd 6–½ 8–1 8–6½ 3–½ Gutierrez 3.60 5 Sly 124 5 3 2–hd 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 4–ns Figueroa 53.70 1 Honos Man 124 1 9 9 9 6–hd 7–hd 5–1¾ Gonzalez 2.80 6 Seeking Refuge 124 6 5 5–1 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 6–¾ Cedillo 16.50 4 Dr. Troutman 124 4 2 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 7–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 17.80 3 C Falls 124 3 1 3–2 4–1 4–1 6–hd 8–6 Hernandez 2.50 8 Meadway 120 8 6 6–2 7–2 9 9 9 Flores 130.40 7 CARMELITA'S MAN 12.40 5.40 4.00 2 STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) 7.80 4.80 9 JUSTIN'S QUEST 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $38.00 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $40.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-9-5) $244.78 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-9) $133.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-9-5-1) Carryover $2,640 Winner–Carmelita's Man Ch.c.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Jett, T. Lawrence and Jett, Ann. Mutuel Pool $281,651 Daily Double Pool $17,201 Exacta Pool $170,127 Superfecta Pool $66,092 Trifecta Pool $104,899 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,459. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-7) paid $77.95. Pick Three Pool $48,027. CARMELITA'S MAN bumped leaving the gate, unhurried in the beginning, went between rivals on the backstretch, tipped three wide on the second turn, waited for an opening nearing the furlong grounds, gained a clear path then rallied and won the bob over the runner-up. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) bumped leaving the gate, tracked two wide then angled out into the stretch, rallied five wide, led late and got outnodded by the winner. JUSTIN'S QUEST traveled outside a rival early then got bumped into the first turn, settled off the pace, angled five wide leaving the far turn, chased six wide in upper stretch, rallied and got outkicked by the top pair. SLY stalked off the rail then went up to challenge the pacesetter, dueled up the backstretch, around the far turn and into the stretch, held a short lead to the eighth pole, lost command with a sixteenth to go and stayed on for a minor award. HONOS MAN broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, traveled along the inside to the stretch, waited for an opening in upper stretch, found room along the fence and finished willingly. SEEKING REFUGE broke out and bumped leaving the gate, pulled early and bumped rival early on the first turn, chased three wide into the far turn and flattened out in the drive. DR. TROUTMAN sped clear early, dueled with rival up the backstretch, around the far turn, and into the lane, fought to the eighth pole and weakened. C FALLS away quickly then dropped back to stalk the leader, pulled a the seven-eighths pole, stayed in range to the drive, lacked room and steadied at the eighth pole and weakened. MEADWAY floated out on the first turn, chased outside rival then angled in around the far turn and also weakened. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.65 48.27 1:14.02 1:27.06 1:40.68 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mama Superior 121 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ Pereira 6.30 4 Warren's Memorable 114 4 4 3–1 3–½ 4–1½ 3–½ 2–2¼ Centeno 5.10 1 My Princess Ellie 121 1 5 5 4–hd 3–hd 2–1 3–1¾ Cedillo 1.80 5 Royal Blend 121 5 2 4–hd 5 5 5 4–1¾ Hernandez 1.60 2 Ruthies Racer 121 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 4–1½ 5 Gonzalez 5.30 3 MAMA SUPERIOR 14.60 6.20 2.80 4 WARREN'S MEMORABLE 5.40 2.80 1 MY PRINCESS ELLIE 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $123.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $32.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-1) $48.10 Winner–Mama Superior B.f.3 by Super Saver out of Perfect Seven, by Smart Strike. Bred by China Horse Club International Limited (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $224,138 Daily Double Pool $18,128 Exacta Pool $93,189 Trifecta Pool $77,153. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-3) paid $76.65. Pick Three Pool $21,508. MAMA SUPERIOR dueled for the lead with RUTHIES RACER, vied between rivals past the quarter pole and into the stretch, cleared rivals midway through the lane and inched away. WARREN'S MEMORABLE steadied between rivals at the seven-eighths pole, went up and angled outside the top pair, ranged up four deep at the quarter pole and finished well for the place. MY PRINCESS ELLIE stalked the pace from inside then moved a bit off the rail, angled three wide around the far turn and challenged the top pair at the quarter pole but flattened out in the final furlong. ROYAL BLEND stalked widest early, angled in around the far turn and could not rally. RUTHIES RACER dueled with MAMA SUPERIOR to the far turn, vied with outside rival along the rail into the stretch and weakened. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.29 45.87 58.83 1:12.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Luxury Liner 124 3 7 1–½ 2–1 1–1 1–½ Cedillo 1.60 7 Respectfully 124 7 4 5–1½ 3–6 3–3½ 2–2¼ Fuentes 1.10 5 Malibu Mistress 122 5 6 6–4 4–2½ 4–1 3–¾ Figueroa 13.00 4 Seguro 122 4 3 3–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ T Baze 7.70 6 Exchange Vows 115 6 5 7 6 5–5½ 5–12 Centeno 24.20 1 Smooth Rithms 115 1 1 4–½ 5–½ 6 6 Pyfer 13.90 2 Scat's Choice 122 2 2 2–½ dnf Desormeaux 20.30 3 LUXURY LINER 5.20 3.00 2.40 7 RESPECTFULLY 2.40 2.20 5 MALIBU MISTRESS 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $52.20 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-4) $11.17 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-5-4-6) $222.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-5) $15.40 Winner–Luxury Liner Grr.f.3 by Grazen out of Sudden Sunday, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Alexander, Nicholas B. and Bleifer, Selvyn. Mutuel Pool $264,355 Daily Double Pool $22,892 Exacta Pool $139,871 Superfecta Pool $58,184 Super High Five Pool $11,342 Trifecta Pool $95,119. Claimed–Luxury Liner by Thomsen Racing, LLC. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Respectfully by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–Daring Cat, Will Take a Kiss. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-3) paid $114.70. Pick Three Pool $48,057. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-3-3) 307 tickets with 4 correct paid $315.30. Pick Four Pool $142,799. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-7-3-3) 117 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,557.85. Pick Five Pool $347,884. LUXURY LINER stumbled leaving the gate, chased briefly then moved up to vie three deep, between rivals into the turn, fought back inside to the stretch, dug in late and proved best. RESPECTFULLY stalked from outside, went four then three deep around the turn and into the stretch and finished gamely to the wire. MALIBU MISTRESS chased four then three wide around the turn and was along for the show. SEGURO up close early outside a trio of rivals, vied three deep into the turn then gained the lead while between rivals at the five-sixteenths, then weakened in the final furlong. EXCHANGE VOWS lacked early speed, angled into the two path, steered back out on the turn and came four wide into the stretch and never threatened. SMOOTH RITHMS bothered a bit shortly after the start, vied for the lead from inside, could not keep pace leaving the backstretch, altered around rival at the three-eighths pole and weakened. SCAT'S CHOICE shifted in soon after the start, vied for command between rivals, was injured at the three-eighths pole and vanned off. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $47,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.97 48.44 1:12.76 1:36.92 1:48.85 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Shadow Sphinx 124 5 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 2–1½ 1–1 Valdivia, Jr. 4.90 1 Lure Him In 122 1 6 6–½ 6–2 6–1½ 4–hd 2–1 Maldonado 8.80 8 Tartini 124 8 3 5–2 5–hd 5–½ 5–2 3–ns Hernandez 9.20 2 Kiwi's Dream 124 2 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–½ 4–¾ Pereira 2.00 6 Vegas Kitten 124 6 2 4–1 4–2 4–1½ 3–½ 5–3¼ Gonzalez 2.60 4 Noble Thought 122 4 9 7–hd 7–hd 8–1 8–hd 6–ns Gutierrez 9.50 9 Kazan 122 9 7 8–1½ 8–1½ 7–½ 7–1½ 7–nk T Baze 11.80 7 New Year 122 7 4 2–2 2–1 2–½ 6–½ 8–1¼ Espinoza 59.70 3 The Stiff 124 3 8 9 9 9 9 9 Cedillo 31.80 5 SHADOW SPHINX 11.80 6.20 3.80 1 LURE HIM IN 8.60 5.20 8 TARTINI 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $43.80 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $45.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-8-2) $145.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-8-2-6) $2,250.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-8) $189.75 Winner–Shadow Sphinx Dbb.g.6 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Manx Cat, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Grade 1 Bloodstock & Halcyon Farm &Equine Equity Partners, LLC (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: 47 Roses, LLC, Mojallali Stables, Inc. and Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $342,784 Daily Double Pool $24,596 Exacta Pool $175,985 Superfecta Pool $71,879 Super High Five Pool $2,948 Trifecta Pool $121,130. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $85.25. Pick Three Pool $52,208. SHADOW SPHINX bumped with outside rival at the start, angled to the inside, remained along the inside through the far turn, shifted to the two path entering the stretch, bid outside the leader at the eighth pole and drew clear. LURE HIM IN unhurried in the early going, traveled along the inside in mid-pack on the backstretch, angled four wide into the drive, closed between rivals in the lane and gained the place. TARTINI angled down to the two path, tracked outside a rival then came five wide into the stretch and got up for the show. KIWI'S DREAM (AUS) set the pace from inside, led clear to upper stretch, challenged at the eighth pole and yielded at the sixteenth pole. VEGAS KITTEN bumped leaving the gate, chased off the inside, three wide into the drive and lacked the needed bid. NOBLE THOUGHT settled in the two path early, moved down to the rail and saved ground into the stretch, then weakened in the lane. KAZAN (IRE) went three wide around the first turn while near the back of the pack, raced outside a rival then three to four wide around the far turn and lacked further response. NEW YEAR closest in pursuit early just outside the leader, chased two wide into the far turn then was put in tight quarters and checked between rivals entering the stretch and weakened. THE STIFF tucked inside early, moved into the two path on the backstretch and proved no menace. SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Palos Verdes Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.01 44.52 56.34 1:08.98 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Wildman Jack 122 2 3 2–1 2–2½ 1–2½ 1–4¼ Cedillo 5.60 5 Shashashakemeup 120 5 6 6–½ 3–hd 3–2 2–1¾ Hernandez 5.40 1 Pyron 120 1 8 8 8 7–2½ 3–nk Rispoli 3.70 6 Ax Man 120 6 2 4–1 5–1 5–1 4–½ T Baze 3.10 4 Captain Scotty 122 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 5–¾ Gonzalez 13.10 7 Take the One O One 120 7 4 7–4½ 7–2½ 6–½ 6–½ Valdivia, Jr. 4.40 3 Shooters Shoot 120 3 5 3–hd 4–½ 4–½ 7–6 Gutierrez 32.50 8 Kneedeepinsnow 120 8 7 5–hd 6–½ 8 8 Fuentes 5.90 2 WILDMAN JACK 13.20 6.40 4.20 5 SHASHASHAKEMEUP 6.80 4.20 1 PYRON 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $73.40 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $38.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-1-6) $67.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-1-6-4) $3,277.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1) $92.20 Winner–Wildman Jack B.g.5 by Goldencents out of Orientatious, by Orientate. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc.. Mutuel Pool $473,082 Daily Double Pool $36,238 Exacta Pool $239,366 Superfecta Pool $87,861 Super High Five Pool $4,294 Trifecta Pool $150,548. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $57.05. Pick Three Pool $50,252. WILDMAN JACK chased outside the leader up the backstretch, drew alongside rival around the turn, cleared at the top of the lane and powered away. SHASHASHAKEMEUP stumbled at the start, raced off the inside then angled in nearing the turn, went two wide into the lane, steered out in upper stretch and bested the rest. PYRON trailed the field early along the inside, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole, summoned a mild rally and earned the show honors. AX MAN in range four wide through the turn and lacked the needed late punch. CAPTAIN SCOTTY off alertly, sped clear of the field, set the pace to the turn, challenged around the turn, fought back into the lane and weakened. TAKE THE ONE O ONE chased between foes then moved into the two path, angled in entering the stretch and never made an impact. SHOOTERS SHOOT chased between rivals early, went three wide around the bend and between foes into the stretch and weakened. KNEEDEEPINSNOW tracked widest in the early going, went five then four wide around the turn and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.50 49.72 1:13.79 1:25.70 1:37.42 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Sassyserb 124 4 3 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd Franco 6.20 2 Cassie Belle 124 2 2 3–hd 4–½ 4–hd 3–½ 2–1½ Hernandez 5.80 1 Hollywood Girl 117 1 6 6–1 7–1 6–hd 5–½ 3–nk Pyfer 12.20 7 Good On Paper 124 6 5 7–1 6–hd 7–1½ 6–½ 4–ns Cedillo 11.00 10 Applecross 122 9 9 9 9 8–½ 8–hd 5–hd Gonzalez 1.30 4 Nu Pi Lambda 122 3 1 1–2 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 6–¾ Espinoza 6.40 6 Clearly Gone 124 5 4 4–1 3–½ 3–½ 4–1 7–¾ Maldonado 17.10 8 Escape The City 124 7 8 8–1 8–½ 9 9 8–1½ Pereira 18.20 9 Shanghai Truffles 122 8 7 5–½ 5–2 5–1½ 7–½ 9 T Baze 11.10 5 SASSYSERB 14.40 6.60 4.00 2 CASSIE BELLE 7.20 4.80 1 HOLLYWOOD GIRL 6.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $82.80 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $45.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-7) $275.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $171.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-1-7-10) Carryover $3,314 Winner–Sassyserb B.f.4 by Circumference (IRE) out of Incredible Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing. Mutuel Pool $383,660 Daily Double Pool $41,098 Exacta Pool $209,168 Superfecta Pool $79,529 Trifecta Pool $132,222 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,342. Scratched–Noble Hearted. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $115.05. Pick Three Pool $49,862. SASSYSERB closest to the leader early, bid outside at the five-sixteenths pole, took command and held a short lead to the eighth pole, put away inside rival then received another challenger from outside, dueled through deep stretch and gamely prevailed. CASSIE BELLE stalked the pace from inside, came two wide into the lane, angled out a bit in the drive, bid three wide and headed the winner late but could not get by. HOLLYWOOD GIRL settled off the pace, saved ground into the stretch, went between rivals late and gained the show. GOOD ON PAPER raced off the pace, traveled outside a rival then between foes in the stretch and got outfinished for third. APPLECROSS (IRE) trailed the field early, came out into the stretch and showed a mild response to improve position. NU PI LAMBDA sped to the front, set the pace to the far turn, responded when challenged around that bend, fought back into the furlong grounds but proved no match late. CLEARLY GONE stalked three wide to the stretch and weakened. ESCAPE THE CITY (GB) angled inside early, remained along the fence then shifted out into the drive and lacked room behind rivals late. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES in range four wide to the stretch and flattened out in the final furlong. NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 1:13.51 1:20.15 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Shanghai Sunrise 123 9 3 3–1 1–½ 1–4 1–6½ Valdivia, Jr. 1.20 1 Backtoflash 111 1 6 9 6–½ 4–hd 2–1¼ Ellingwood 59.70 5 Best of Show 123 5 7 8–½ 4–hd 5–3 3–¾ Cedillo 3.30 7 Big Al's Princess 123 7 2 1–hd 2–hd 2–½ 4–½ Fuentes 19.70 8 Smart Lola 123 8 1 2–1 3–2½ 3–2½ 5–5 Gonzalez 6.60 2 Here Comes Ralphie 116 2 8 7–hd 8–2½ 6–2½ 6–2½ Pyfer 9.00 6 Lulu D' Oro 123 6 5 6–½ 9 8–1½ 7–11 Hernandez 7.60 4 Felicidad Legada 121 4 9 5–1 5–½ 7–1 8–5 Maldonado 59.00 3 Nurse Hardbody 123 3 4 4–hd 7–½ 9 9 Pereira 10.20 9 SHANGHAI SUNRISE 4.40 3.00 2.40 1 BACKTOFLASH 30.20 7.00 5 BEST OF SHOW 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $45.00 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $80.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-5-7) $229.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-5-7-8) $12,240.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-5) $140.10 Winner–Shanghai Sunrise Dbb.f.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Pleasing Sunrise, by Speightstown. Bred by SLO Racing Stable (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: SLO Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $326,778 Daily Double Pool $99,750 Exacta Pool $208,158 Superfecta Pool $122,318 Super High Five Pool $27,735 Trifecta Pool $176,863. Claimed–Best of Show by Allen, Orson, Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-9) paid $62.55. Pick Three Pool $191,759. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-5-9) 968 tickets with 4 correct paid $421.25. Pick Four Pool $534,111. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-2-5-9) 232 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,435.60. Pick Five Pool $436,412. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-5-2-5-9) 30 tickets with 6 correct paid $4,178.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $234,679. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $662,532. SHANGHAI SUNRISE well placed early outside the top pair, closed in around the turn and took over at the quarter pole, quickly cleared both foes and widened in the stretch. BACKTOFLASH chased dueling pair from inside, moved out into the two path around the turn, came back inside in the lane, rallied up the fence and gained the place. BEST OF SHOW settled early, took the turn five wide, showed a mild rally and gained the show. BIG AL'S PRINCESS dueled for command inside rival or in the two path, lost command to the winner at the quarter pole, then weakened in the final furlong. SMART LOLA dueled outside a rival up the backstretch, vied between around the turn then chased the winner into the stretch and also weakened. HERE COMES RALPHIE entered the turn two wide, swung six wide into the stretch and was never a factor. LULU D' ORO raced outside rivals up the backstretch, took the turn four wide and had little left when straightened away. FELICIDAD LEGADA broke in and bumped rival at the start, stalked three then four wide around the turn and tired. NURSE HARDBODY bumped leaving the gate, tracked the pacesetters from inside to the stretch and tired. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $213,989 Inter-Track N/A $225,025 Out of State N/A $8,130,884 TOTAL N/A $8,569,898