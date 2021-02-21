Horse racing newsletter: Mishriff beats Charlatan in Saudi Cup

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 20. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 27th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.45 47.92 1:12.68 1:36.52 1:48.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Rocking Redhead 124 6 1 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ Cedillo 2.00 7 Go Big Blue Nation 115 7 6 5–½ 5–hd 7–2½ 4–½ 2–hd Centeno 15.20 8 Applecross 122 8 7 7–2 7–2 6–hd 6–½ 3–ns Franco 4.10 5 Noble Hearted 124 5 2 2–2½ 2–4 2–2 2–2 4–1¼ Prat 7.50 2 This Tea 122 2 8 8–½ 9 9 8–1½ 5–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 8.00 1 Equal Measure 122 1 5 6–1½ 6–2 4–1 3–hd 6–¾ Desormeaux 9.10 3 Hollywood Girl 124 3 3 4–1 4–1½ 5–1½ 5–hd 7–¾ Hernandez 5.10 9 Bestrella 122 9 9 9 8–1 8–½ 9 8–1¼ Van Dyke 11.00 4 Arctic Roll 124 4 4 3–½ 3–1½ 3–hd 7–1 9 Gutierrez 34.80

6 ROCKING REDHEAD 6.00 4.40 3.20 7 GO BIG BLUE NATION 12.40 6.20 8 APPLECROSS (IRE) 3.60

$1 EXACTA (6-7) $49.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-8-5) $132.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-8) $145.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-8-5-2) Carryover $1,776

Winner–Rocking Redhead Ch.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Tangelo, by Square Eddie. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Branham, Doug, Baltas, Richard and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $313,132 Exacta Pool $185,192 Superfecta Pool $62,297 Trifecta Pool $106,165 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,327. Scratched–none.

ROCKING REDHEAD controlled the pace early from inside, showed the way unchallenged into the stretch, urged right-handed and held safely. GO BIG BLUE NATION traveled two wide then angled to the rail, saved ground into the stretch, rallied along the fence and got up for second. APPLECROSS (IRE) raced two wide then tucked inside on the first turn, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch, sung five wide into the lane, drifted inward in the final furlong and gained the show. NOBLE HEARTED was closest in pursuit early near the fence, moved out into the two path entering the second bend, took aim two wide into the stretch, chased the winner through the final furlong but could not summon the needed late kick and was edged for the place and show. THIS TEA was a bit rank soon after the start then settled into stride, raced along the inside then two wide into the drive and produced a mild rally. EQUAL MEASURE stalked the pace from inside to the far turn, remained inside then entered the stretch two wide and lacked further response. HOLLYWOOD GIRL chased along the rail through the clubhouse turn, guided off the rail on the backstretch, went three to four wide around the far turn and could not rally. BESTRELLA (IRE) raced near the back of the field outside a rival, traveled two wide then shifted five wide nearing the stretch and never threatened. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) tracked outside a rival then angled in on the first turn, came three wide into the lane, was bothered by outside rival mid-stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.16 45.59 58.15 1:11.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Hockey Dad 124 4 1 3–hd 2–1½ 2–3½ 1–1¾ Gutierrez 1.70 5 Teton Valley 124 5 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 2–6 Maldonado 3.10 1 Swift as I Am 122 1 4 4–2 4–½ 4–1½ 3–nk Cedillo 2.20 2 Sabuda 115 2 5 5 5 3–½ 4–7 Pyfer 3.00 3 Me Likey 117 3 3 2–1½ 3–½ 5 5 Centeno 29.20

4 HOCKEY DAD 5.40 3.40 2.40 5 TETON VALLEY 3.60 2.60 1 SWIFT AS I AM 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $9.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $10.30

Winner–Hockey Dad B.c.3 by Nyquist out of Ann Summers Gold, by Yankee Victor. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $237,358 Daily Double Pool $46,114 Exacta Pool $115,412 Trifecta Pool $88,601. Scratched–none.

HOCKEY DAD was off alertly then taken back to stalk the leader went three deep into the turn, three wide into the stretch, urged right-handed in upper stretch and reeled in the runner-up under steady handling. TETON VALLEY set the pace outside a rival then cleared past the half-mile marker, inched away into the stretch, clung to a short lead at the sixteenth pole, overtaken soon after and was clearly second best. SWIFT AS I AM chased the pace from inside then between into the turn, exited the bend three wide, kept on through the final furlong and regained the show from SABUDA in the closing moments. SABUDA brushed by ME LIKEY at the start, tracked three wide into the turn, four wide into the stretch and got edged for the show. ME LIKEY bobbled, broke in and brushed rival at the start, pressed the pace from inside early then chased foe past the half-mile pole, remained inside to the stretch and tired.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.86 45.00 57.05 1:08.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Isn't She Lovely 124 6 3 3–3 3–2½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Prat 0.80 8 Honey Jar 124 7 1 1–1½ 1–1 2–3½ 2–4 Franco 10.10 2 Tony Ann 124 2 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–3 Hernandez 2.10 5 Ghostly Gal 124 4 6 5–1 5–1 5–3½ 4–2 Valdivia, Jr. 12.10 6 Nobu 124 5 2 2–2 2–1 3–½ 5–4 Gonzalez 19.30 3 Shore Break 124 3 4 6–10 6–16 6–19½ 6–17 Gutierrez 9.90 1 Blame the Queen 124 1 7 7 7 7 7 Van Dyke 28.80

7 ISN'T SHE LOVELY 3.60 2.80 2.10 8 HONEY JAR 6.00 3.60 2 TONY ANN 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $12.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-2-5) $9.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-2-5-6) $221.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-2) $15.25 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-4) $5.20

Winner–Isn't She Lovely B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Lovely, by Pulpit. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds LLC and Blum, Lessee, Joshua L.. Mutuel Pool $312,790 Daily Double Pool $24,185 Exacta Pool $161,773 Superfecta Pool $42,680 Super High Five Pool $6,043 Trifecta Pool $84,090. Scratched–Just a Kiss Away. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-7) paid $11.25. Pick Three Pool $71,870. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $4.90.

ISN'T SHE LOVELY was in range off the rail then angled in nearing the turn, raced a bit off the inside then tipped outside the leader at the top of the stretch, drew alongside and put a head in front at the eighth pole, then drove clear in deep stretch. HONEY JAR sped clear and crossed over to the inside, lost the lead with a furlong to go and stayed on well through the final furlong. TONY ANN came in leaving the gate, traveled along the inside then a bit off the rail into the stretch, moved back to the fence in the drive and showed a mild response to earn the show honors. GHOSTLY GAL chased off the rail then two wide around the bend, angled out mid-stretch and improved position. NOBU stalked the leader early on, closed in leaving the backstretch, coaxed two wide around the bend, floated out three wide upper stretch and weakened. SHORE BREAK (IRE) raced off the pace, saved ground around the bend and made no impact. BLAME THE QUEEN came in at the start then lugged out early, trailed throughout and was never a factor.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.65 46.20 1:12.20 1:19.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Theluteismine 123 1 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–6 1–4 Hernandez 1.70 3 Big Coupe 123 3 5 8 7–2 4–2½ 2–1 Cedillo 22.10 5 Shotgun Rider 123 5 7 5–hd 5–2 2–½ 3–7 Van Dyke 8.50 2 The Roan Ranger 112 2 3 6–4 6–3 5–½ 4–1¼ Centeno 11.20 4 Musical Gem 119 4 4 4–1½ 3–2 3–2 5–6 Fuentes 11.40 8 June Gloom 123 8 2 2–½ 2–½ 6–5½ 6–¾ Prat 1.70 6 Evenerevenworse 123 6 8 7–½ 8 7–hd 7–4¼ Valdivia, Jr. 7.00 7 Bravestone 120 7 6 3–½ 4–hd 8 8 Flores 42.10

1 THELUTEISMINE 5.40 3.60 2.80 3 BIG COUPE 16.20 8.40 5 SHOTGUN RIDER 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $33.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-5-2) $88.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-5-2-4) $4,582.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-5) $93.85

Winner–Theluteismine Dbb.g.3 by Boisterous out of Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $291,044 Daily Double Pool $28,876 Exacta Pool $192,890 Superfecta Pool $108,247 Super High Five Pool $6,004 Trifecta Pool $150,943. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $8.80. Pick Three Pool $27,331. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-4-1) paid $3.30.

THELUTEISMINE was away quickly from inside, sprinted to the front then cleared rivals, drew off around the turn, widened under right-handed encouragement and hand urging in the final furlong. BIG COUPE bumped leaving the gate, lacked early speed, raced along the inside then three wide into the lane, angled out and rallied for the place. SHOTGUN RIDER brushed by rival at the start, traveled two wide then angled to the inside on the turn, tipped out in upper stretch and got outkicked for the place. THE ROAN RANGER bumped at the start, tracked the pace inside to the stretch and improved position. MUSICAL GEM stalked off the rail then angled to the inside, saved ground around the bend and faded. JUNE GLOOM broke well from outside, showed early speed outside the leader then chased the two wide into the turn, drifted out a bit around the bend and weakened. EVENEREVENWORSE broke in and brushed rival at the start, lacked early speed, trailed three wide into the stretch and was never a factor. BRAVESTONE propped at the start, chased the speed from outside, dropped back on the turn and tired.

FIFTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $47,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.21 47.13 1:12.07 1:36.62 1:59.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ward 'n Jerry 126 1 4–1½ 3–hd 4–1 4–½ 2–1½ 1–hd Prat 0.80 3 Tartini 124 2 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–1½ Hernandez 9.70 4 Lure Him In 122 3 6 6 6 6 3–hd 3–nk Maldonado 8.30 6 Shadow Sphinx 124 5 5–1½ 5–1 5–2 5–½ 4–hd 4–2½ Valdivia, Jr. 4.10 5 Murad Khan 124 4 2–1 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 5–1 5–2¼ Gonzalez 5.80 7 Navy Armed Guard 124 6 3–1 4–1 3–½ 3–1 6 6 T Baze 10.30

2 WARD 'N JERRY 3.60 2.40 2.10 3 TARTINI 6.20 3.80 4 LURE HIM IN 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $11.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-6) $6.92 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $15.25

Winner–Ward 'n Jerry Dbb.g.8 by Lucky Pulpit out of Tamarack Bay, by Dehere. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Larry D. Williams (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Larry D.. Mutuel Pool $293,822 Daily Double Pool $32,480 Exacta Pool $150,733 Superfecta Pool $58,800 Trifecta Pool $96,078. Scratched–Maestro Dearte. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-2) paid $7.00. Pick Three Pool $58,056. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4/7-1-1/2) 8377 tickets with 4 correct paid $15.65. Pick Four Pool $167,741. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-4/7-1-1/2) 8178 tickets with 5 correct paid $53.65. Pick Five Pool $522,881.

WARD 'N JERRY stalked the pace from inside, tipped out in upper stretch, dug in through the final sixteenth and edged the winner on the line. TARTINI took command early, set the pace inside to the lane, led clear to mid-stretch, challenged in the final sixteenth and got nailed at the wire. LURE HIM IN settled at the back and moved inside, angled out around the far turn then got floated out into the stretch, finished willingly in the furlong grounds and gained the show. SHADOW SPHINX shifted out crossing surfaces early, tracked the pace in the two path, angled four wide into the lane and got outfinished for the show. MURAD KHAN (FR) up close early between rivals then outside the leader, coaxed along at the five-sixteenths pole, urged right then left-handed in the drive and weakened. NAVY ARMED GUARD stalked outside rivals or three wide to the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.22 49.21 1:14.06 1:26.09 1:38.30

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Charlito 117 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–2 1–1¾ Pyfer 2.70 1 Mulberry Street 124 1 1 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 3–½ 2–ns Cedillo 8.20 2 Go Daddy Go 124 2 4 5 5 5 5 3–ns Pereira 6.40 4 Motown Music 122 4 3 2–1 2–½ 3–½ 4–½ 4–½ Hernandez 1.10 5 Gray Magician 124 5 5 3–hd 3–hd 2–hd 2–½ 5 Prat 3.80

3 CHARLITO 7.40 4.40 3.20 1 MULBERRY STREET 6.60 4.20 2 GO DADDY GO 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $18.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $26.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $47.30

Winner–Charlito Dbb.h.5 by Fed Biz out of Virtuously, by Congrats. Bred by Moreau Bloodstock Int'l Inc. & WhiteBloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Iris Smith Stable, LLC. Mutuel Pool $289,711 Daily Double Pool $27,997 Exacta Pool $118,096 Trifecta Pool $93,646. Claimed–Gray Magician by Dunn, Robin D., Hanson, Jim and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $15.75. Pick Three Pool $57,235.

CHARLITO bumped from inside in the beginning, set the pace under pressure from MOTOWN MUSIC, cleared that rival midway around the far turn, urged right-handed entering the stretch and inched away under a drive to the wire. MULBERRY STREET stalked the pace from rail around both turns, remained along the inside through the drive and held the place. GO DADDY GO broke out and bumped rival at the start, in range early trailing the field between rivals, chased three wide into the far turn, angled four wide leaving that bend, chased the winner four deep through the lane and missed the place. MOTOWN MUSIC pressed the pace from outside to the far turn, chased the winner three then two wide into the stretch, raced between rivals in the stretch and missed the place. GRAY MAGICIAN went four wide around the first turn, stayed off the rail on the backstretch, entered the final turn four wide, exited three wide, raced three deep and between rivals in the stretch and lacked late kick.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Buena Vista Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.65 45.93 1:09.75 1:21.75 1:33.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Charmaine's Mia 120 7 1 2–1 2–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 Prat 1.30 2 Mucho Unusual 124 2 4 5–3½ 4–1 3–½ 2–2½ 2–¾ Cedillo 3.50 3 Warren's Showtime 122 3 7 6–1½ 6–1 6–1 5–½ 3–1¾ Hernandez 5.60 7 Going to Vegas 120 6 3 4–hd 5–2 5–1 3–1 4–½ Gutierrez 8.20 5 Red Lark 122 4 8 8–½ 8–½ 7–½ 4–hd 5–5¼ Van Dyke 5.50 9 Sloane Garden 120 8 5 7–2 7–½ 8–1 9 6–¾ Pereira 48.40 10 Heathers Grey 120 9 6 3–½ 3–2 4–½ 7–1 7–½ Pyfer 23.70 1 Bohemian Bourbon 120 1 2 1–1 1–1 2–1 6–2 8–½ Valdivia, Jr. 41.80 6 Sedamar 120 5 9 9 9 9 8–hd 9 Fuentes 25.90

8 CHARMAINE'S MIA 4.60 3.00 2.40 2 MUCHO UNUSUAL 4.20 3.00 3 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $23.20 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-3-7) $9.90 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-3-7-5) $136.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-3) $13.15

Winner–Charmaine's Mia B.m.5 by The Factor out of Charming Vixen, by Bernstein. Bred by Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable and Rockin Robin Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $636,623 Daily Double Pool $52,855 Exacta Pool $324,153 Superfecta Pool $134,336 Super High Five Pool $7,986 Trifecta Pool $205,700. Scratched–Nasty. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-8) paid $10.55. Pick Three Pool $64,133.

CHARMAINE'S MIA had early speed outside a rival then stalked the pacesetter from outside, moved up to challenge still under a restraint at the three-eighths, took control at the quarter pole, kicked clear in upper stretch and held well to the wire. MUCHO UNUSUAL rated early from inside, angled out on the far turn, chased winner through the final furlong and finished willingly to hold the place. WARREN'S SHOWTIME settled off the pace, angled three wide leaving the second bend, steered out further in the stretch and finished well to close the gap. GOING TO VEGAS broke in, stalked outside a rival then two wide into the stretch, tipped out at the three-sixteenths pole and went evenly late for a minor award. RED LARK (IRE) bumped leaving the gate, tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside to the stretch and summoned a mild rally in the drive. SLOANE GARDEN (GB) unhurried in the beginning, came four wide into the stretch and never threatened. HEATHERS GREY stalked the leader outside a rival, contested the issue three deep into the far turn, chased four wide into the lane and faded. BOHEMIAN BOURBON had speed along the rail, cleared outside rival around the first bend, showed the way up the backstretch, vied with rivals at the three-eighths, lost command at the quarter pole and gave way. SEDAMAR broke in and bumped rival, traveled outside a rival then angled in on the far turn and was never a factor.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.85 46.92 1:13.55 1:27.22 1:40.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Varoma 123 3 4 4–1½ 5–2½ 2–1½ 1–3 1–5½ Pereira 5.50 2 Here Comes Ralphie 123 2 6 7–3 6–hd 6–5 4–2 2–1¼ Flores 25.30 4 Made in Karoo 121 4 5 5–½ 3–1 3–4 2–½ 3–2½ Prat 1.60 10 Simmer Down 111 9 1 1–4 1–6 1–3 3–3 4–2¼ Ellingwood 2.00 1 Paynter's Love 116 1 9 9 8–1 7–6 6–4 5–hd Pyfer 5.90 9 Backtoflash 114 8 2 3–hd 4–hd 5–hd 5–5 6–25 Centeno 23.20 7 Brewed Big 121 6 7 8–1½ 9 9 9 7–16 Boulanger 76.70 6 Malibu Jewel 123 5 3 2–3½ 2–3 4–hd 7–10½ 8–3¼ Gonzalez 20.20 8 Hatshepsut 121 7 8 6–2½ 7–8 8–6 8–2 9 Fuentes 29.20

3 VAROMA 13.00 6.00 4.20 2 HERE COMES RALPHIE 18.80 6.80 4 MADE IN KAROO 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $40.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $96.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-10) $75.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-4-10-1) $1,351.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $141.30 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (8-5) $6.40

Winner–Varoma Dbb.f.3 by Vancouver (AUS) out of Aroma de Mujer, by Trippi. Bred by George Louis Doetsch Jr (MD). Trainer: Manuel Ortiz, Sr.. Owner: Tim M. Bankers. Mutuel Pool $337,883 Daily Double Pool $44,146 Exacta Pool $219,421 Superfecta Pool $123,549 Super High Five Pool $7,082 Trifecta Pool $161,955. Scratched–Copper Wings. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-3) paid $39.75. Pick Three Pool $62,401. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-8-5) paid $8.55.

VAROMA bumped leaving the gate, settled well off the pace, closed in around the far turn, drew alongside the leader at the top of the lane, cleared that rival and drew off in the final furlong. HERE COMES RALPHIE unhurried in the early stages, angled five wide leaving the far turn and bested the rest. MADE IN KAROO bumped leaving the gate, chased off the inside then came four wide into the stretch and got outkicked for the place honors. SIMMER DOWN sprinted to the front, opened up a large lead early, continued well clear into the second best, held a rapidly diminishing lead into the stretch and weakened while churning on for a minor award. PAYNTER'S LOVE hesitated and came away to a slow beginning, went outside a rival on the backstretch, came three wide into the drive, angled in upper stretch and improved. BACKTOFLASH tracked outside a rival then went inside a rival on the second bend and lacked a rally. BREWED BIG off a bit slow to begin and never got involved. MALIBU JEWEL stumbled leaving the gate, was closest in pursuit through the early stages, asked two wide around the far turn but started to weaken, tired in the lane and was eased then walked off. HATSHEPSUT fractious in the gate, leaned back at the start and was off slow, went four wide into the first turn, stayed off the rail then was eased around the second bend, coasted through the stretch and walked off.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.33 45.13 1:08.30 1:14.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Jetovator 124 11 4 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–2¼ Fuentes 10.80 1 Cruel Intention 124 1 1 2–½ 3–hd 2–1 2–2 Prat 1.40 3 Best Chance 122 3 8 7–2 6–½ 5–1 3–¾ T Baze 8.30 2 Coast of Roan 124 2 7 9–½ 7–hd 4–1 4–½ Hernandez 2.40 10 Psycho Dar 124 10 2 4–½ 2–1 3–2½ 5–3½ Gonzalez 15.80 5 Golden Star Rock 124 5 9 10–3½ 9–1½ 8–3 6–hd Franco 47.50 8 Symphonic 124 8 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–1 7–nk Cedillo 19.80 6 Southern Horse 124 6 11 11 11 10–½ 8–1¼ Van Dyke 12.40 9 I Got No Munny 122 9 3 3–hd 4–½ 7–½ 9–2¾ Maldonado 15.00 4 Fantastic Day 124 4 10 8–hd 10–2½ 9–1 10–7 Gutierrez 46.20 7 Cool as Ever 124 7 6 6–hd 8–½ 11 11 Valdivia, Jr. 68.10

11 JETOVATOR 23.60 8.20 6.20 1 CRUEL INTENTION 3.40 3.00 3 BEST CHANCE 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-11) $148.60 $1 EXACTA (11-1) $42.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-1-3-2) $58.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-1-3-2-10) $2,772.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-1-3) $122.95

Winner–Jetovator Grr.g.5 by Grazen out of Jet Blue Girl, by Gimmeawink. Bred by Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC and SAF Racing. Mutuel Pool $519,215 Daily Double Pool $106,531 Exacta Pool $320,575 Superfecta Pool $163,564 Super High Five Pool $14,529 Trifecta Pool $228,068. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-11) paid $159.10. Pick Three Pool $241,651. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (8-5-11) paid $21.35. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4/8-3-11) 724 tickets with 4 correct paid $792.35. Pick Four Pool $751,204. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/2-3-4/8-3-11) 316 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,487.80. Pick Five Pool $615,297. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-1/2-3-4/8-3-11) 96 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,642.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $295,523. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $338,039.

JETOVATOR sped clear and crossed over to the inside, saved ground to the stretch, urged left-handed inside the furlong grounds and stayed clear. CRUEL INTENTION chased the speed from inside, steadied briefly past the nine-sixteenths pole, saved ground and cut the corner into the stretch, moved out a bit in the lane and proved second best. BEST CHANCE traveled along the inside through the turn turn, remained inside in the stretch and gained the show. COAST OF ROAN tracked between rivals then angled four wide around the turn, kept on and gained a minor award. PSYCHO DAR showed early speed then was forced in by JETOVATOR and checked early, chased three outside a pair of rivals then two wide into the stretch and flattened out. GOLDEN STAR ROCK raced off the pace three deep early, went three wide into the lane and never responded to urging. SYMPHONIC checked off the heels of COOL AS EVER early, was rated outside rivals, exited the bend three wide and could not rally. SOUTHERN HORSE (ARG) off slow and tossed head at the start, trailed the field two wide into the drive, angled out and improved position. I GOT NO MUNNY forwardly placed between rivals, lost ground around the turn and faded in the stretch. FANTASTIC DAY traveled inside a pair of rivals on the backstretch, angled four wide into the stretch and was never a factor. COOL AS EVER jumped the track crossing surfaces early, raced outside a rival in mid-pack then between foes leaving the backstretch, angled in on the turn and tired.