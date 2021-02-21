Horse racing newsletter: Mishriff beats Charlatan in Saudi Cup
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we congratulate Charmaine’s Mia for a win in the Santa Anita feature.
The check-is-in-the-mail $20-million Saudi Cup went off pretty much as everyone expected, except for down the stretch. That’s when Mishriff proved to be the best by drawing even with Charlatan, who had already dispatched Knicks Go and then motored to about a one-length victory.
Charlatan, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, and Knicks Go went to the lead right from the gate in the 1 1/8-mile race. They stayed 1-2 until entering the far turn when Knicks Go pulled even alongside Charlatan. As they started to exit the turn, Charlatan started to pull away, as Knicks Go began to fade along the rail. Mishriff, running the whole race on the outside, started to gather up ground and eventually went by Charlatan with less than 100 yards to go in the race.
Mishriff, trained by John Gosden and ridden by David Egan, paid $41.60, $12.80 and $6.40 in U.S. betting markets. Gambling is not allowed in Saudi Arabia. Charlatan was second, followed by Great Scott, Knicks Go and Sleepy Eyed Todd, who finished fifth in the Awesome Again at Santa Anita. The only other U.S. horse in the race, Tacitus, finished seventh of 14.
Mishriff certainly ran a winning race. It was only the second time he has run on dirt. The first time was last year at this course in the Saudi Derby Cup. His other seven races have been on the turf in Britain and France. With the $10 million he earned on Saturday, he is now over $11 million lifetime.
As for the cheap shot at the top about the Saudi Cup, remember that last year’s winner, Maximum Security, still has not received his $10-million share of the purse. It stems from having Jason Servis as his trainer, who is under U.S. federal indictment for horse doping. He says he is not guilty.
A Saudi official said last week that a determination should be made in about six weeks.
As an added note, I’ve got to say that the camera angles used on the Saudi broadcasts are even more irritating than most every Santa Anita race where the horses disappear behind the scoreboard (why hasn’t that been fixed after all these years?) or when Los Alamitos does close-ups of the front two horses on the backstretch.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Saturday was the Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Jockey Flavien Prat took Charmaine’s Mia to the front, but Bohemian Bourbon wanted it more and Prat let her have it. After about a mile, Prat let Charmaine’s Mia go to the front, where she stayed to the finish line, winning by a length.
Charmaine’s Mia paid $4.60, $3.00 and $2.40. Mucho Unusual was second, and Warren’s Showtime finished third.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “It’s huge, Flavien said there’s more in the tank. She rated nice. If she needed to go a little further, it wasn’t a problem. So that definitely broadens her horizons and maybe has us starting to look at Grade 1s.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “She broke sharp. She’s really fast out of the gate and I wanted to be on the lead, but the inside horse (Bohemian Bourbon) was pulling very hard, so we were second, which was a good place to be. When we made the lead at the quarter pole, she got a good breather and from there, she finished really well.”
Santa Anita preview
The final card of the racing week is nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. Once again, there are more turf than dirt races, and, again, they are the odd-numbered races. The Sunday card is usually worse than the Saturday one, and this fits. There is one allowance, one maiden special and one stakes. The stakes is the only $100,000 race in the country on Sunday. It’s the Spring Fever Stakes for Cal-breds fillies and mares going six furlongs on the dirt.
The favorite, at 2-1, is Bella Vita for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Prat. She is the most lightly raced horse by 10 races, having been out only four times. She won second out in a maiden and was third in China Doll and second in the Evening Jewel. The second favorite is Hotitude for Kristin Mulhall and Juan Hernandez. She has won four of 14, with the last win coming two back in an allowance. Post is around 4:20 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 7, 10, 9, 6, 10, 7, 10 (2 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
NINTH RACE: No. 5 I Give Up (10-1)
I Give Up at 10-1, based on the last race going six furlongs on turf, is the best value on the Sunday card in my eyes. First off a two-month break and first time Jessica Pyfer riding, this horse sat at the back of the pack and then in mid-stretch came from nine back flying from the clouds, as Trevor Denman would say, to miss by four and then blow past the winners on the gallop out. Watch the replay and let’s hope we get this 10-1 price. That race and this added distance today along with Jessica’s weight break stamps this horse as a great value play to end the weekend.
Saturday’s result: Noble Hearted tracked in second throughout but did not have enough gas in the tank to catch the winner.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Laurel (3): $100,000 Miracle Wood Stakes. 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Maythehorsebwithu ($5.80)
Laurel (4): $100,000 John B. Campbell, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Bankit ($5.40)
Laurel (5): $100,000 Nellie Morse Stakes, fillies and mare 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lucky Stride ($3.80)
Laurel (6): $100,000 Wide Country Stakes fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Street Lute ($4.00)
Laurel (7): Grade 3 $250,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hibiscus Punch ($85.60)
Laurel (8): Grade 3 $250,000 General George Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Share the Ride ($10.80)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Maddie May Stakes, NY-bred fillies 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Make Mischief ($5.30)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Royal Delta Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Queen Nekla ($60.60)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Charmaine’s Mia ($4.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
4:20 Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Spring Fever Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bella Vita (2-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 3 Tomasino (5-1)
This hard-knocking veteran ran a solid fourth while running wide against a field that included several who are back in the opening race on Sunday. I expect a speed duel to develop and, if that happens, the race should set up nicely for the 9-year-old Tomasino, as he should be able to time his late run and take off around the 1/16th pole. He has enough of a late kick to get it done. I’ll go with the old timer in the opener at a medium mutual price.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|N/A
|$198,700
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,051,025
|Out of State
|N/A
|$9,928,924
|TOTAL
|N/A
|$11,178,649
