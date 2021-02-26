Horse racing newsletter: We’ll miss you, Arlington Park

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.

Before we get to our regular features, there was a completely predictable but nonetheless important news story. Churchill Downs Inc. announced plans to close Arlington Park near Chicago later this year and sell the land. The presumption is it becomes mixed use, although some are floating the idea of it being the new home to the Chicago Bears. Don’t hold your breath. The chances of it staying a racetrack are pretty much next to nothing.

Anyone who has ever been to Arlington Park since it was rebuilt after a 1985 fire will agree it is a beautiful place to be. Nothing like it in Chicago or anywhere else for that matter. It doesn’t have the scenic views of Santa Anita or Del Mar, but it’s got everything else.

I was sports editor of the Chicago Tribune from 1995 until 2002 and during that time we had five horse racing tracks. Arlington was the crown jewel, but there were also Sportsman’s Park and Hawthorne for thoroughbreds and Maywood and Balmoral for harness racing. Next year, there will only be one — Hawthorne.

The reason for the sale is simple economics and to protect CDI’s favorite child, casino gaming. The Stronach Group takes its share of criticism, but if it were strictly about maximizing profits, there would be no Santa Anita. You can’t deny the value of that land in Arcadia. Racing fans should be very happy that TSG is not a public company answering to stockholders.

So, Arlington Park joins Hollywood Park, Bay Meadows, Fairplex and Calder (among scores of others) as tracks we remember but can no longer see.

Weekly handicapping lesson

It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the first race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“The opener is an optional claimer at a mile on the turf, and we’re looking at a couple of runners returning in quick fashion, including our top selection HOCKEY DAD (#2). We recently addressed horses returning quickly such as a horse who was back in 13 days (finished second on Friday), and we’ll again touch on the issue. In general, many handicappers question quick turnarounds, but we’re opposite, we love ‘em. I’ve shared this before, from 2011 to 2018, in addition to my normal duties with the WCHR and ECHR, over a four-day span in July, I also wrote the program commentary for a small ‘bush track’ in Oregon, the Crooked River Roundup in Prineville, only a four-day meet (usually falling right before Del Mar and Saratoga’s opening days) which followed the small Grants Pass Meet. It’s as fun of a night at the races as you’ll ever come across. A fair-like atmosphere, volunteer mutuel tellers, the Prineville Elks Club serving funnel cakes, and half the time in the grandstand. Anyway, I would write the commentary on Wednesday about a horse, and then, just two days later, on multiple occasions, I was writing about the same horse. That’s right, two races in three days. Granted, these were $4,000 claimers, but the reality is, many horses are pretty sturdy, including multiple runners I just mentioned who actually won twice in a three-day span. Today, Doug O’Neill returns in only seven days, now moving from a six-furlong dirt sprint to this mile turf assignment, with Mario Gutierrez, of course, stringing along. BIG TALKER (#5) is another returning quickly, breaking his maiden just 13 days ago, back quickly, healthy right now, stringing three races together off the four-month-plus layoff, and as we often remind everyone, good health opens the door to a good effort. One other note, these Mr. Big runners are really starting to assert themselves of late, which tells us they’re likely better late in their 2-year-old year into their 3-year-old year, as opposed to what we saw last spring with his young 2-year-olds. In the end, a formful offering here.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: Through two months of racing here, the turf course is playing very fair to all types.

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none

“Negative Notes:

“3 Seattle Bold — Despite Umberto Rispoli up, that Golden Gate synthetic track debut win doesn’t translate well to this turf route here at Santa Anita.

“4 Crossword — That :26.1 final quarter last time out isn’t the type of prelude we’d like to see heading into this flat-mile assignment.

“TOP PICK: HOCKEY DAD (#2 9-5 Gutierrez)

“SECOND CHOICE: BIG TALKER (#5 5-2 Prat)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com. It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Santa Anita review

There were four $61,000 races Friday, and we picked the only non-Cal-bred race, a six-furlong maiden special for 3-year-old fillies. (Mike Willman, the media guru at the track, did not do a story on a feature race but instead pushed the Rainbow Pick Six Jackpot. But since we think the Rainbow Six is a scam except on payoff days, we’re skipping it.) OK, the maiden special was won by Soothsay by 1 ½ lengths for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat. She paid $8.40, $3.80 and $2.80. Just Distorted was second and Stressed finished third.

Santa Anita preview

It’s a nine-race card starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s got a few more claimers than normal, five, but does have one allowance, maiden special and stakes. The stakes is the $100,000 Pasadena for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 8-5, is Cathkin Peak for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Prat. He’s won two in a row since coming to the D’Amato barn after starting his career in Ireland. Last out he won the Eddie Logan, also a mile on the turf. Rock Your World is the 2-1 second choice for John Sadler and Rispoli. He won his only start on Jan. 1 at Santa Anita. Post is around 4:26 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 5, 5, 7, 5, 10, 9, 6, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 3 Seattle Bold (6-1)

Seattle Bold ships down from Golden Gate Fields for trainer Jamey Thomas and for the second career race he tries this horse on turf, a move he is winning 27%. Rispoli rides this horse who in the debut race had a great closing kick. In a race of early speed and with this jockey riding, that is a big advantage. 6-1 is great value in this very competitive small field.

Friday’s result: Sophie Antoinette went to the lead but had nothing left in the stretch and finished sixth of seven.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“The feature on Saturday’s nine-race program is the seventh, a first-level allowance for filly and mare sprinters. Golden Star Lady, making her first start for Peter Miller, is the morning-line favorite. Golden Star Lady, previously trained by Wesley Ward, broke her maiden at Belterra Park in Ohio and won an allowance at Mountaineer. Most recently, she finished third in a second-level allowance over Turfway Park’s synthetic surface.

“The strongest Northern California contender may be Pentewan, making her first start off an 11-month layoff for trainer Manny Badilla. The daughter of Havana Gold won her U.S. debut in February 2020. In her next start less than a month later, she completed the exacta in an allowance restricted to 3-year-old fillies, finishing behind lightning-quick stakes winner Bulletproof One. Hey Wilmaaa, also entering this race off a vacation, sports fast workouts leading up to her 2021 debut for trainer Jacqui Navarre. After finishing third to next-out Santa Anita allowance winner Loud Loud Music, Hey Wilmaaa broke her maiden at Pleasanton on dirt.

“Trainer Cliff DeLima will saddle Perfect Stories and Smiling Spirit. Smiling Spirit easily defeated a group of maiden special weight horses on Jan. 18. Perfect Stories was a maiden winner in October but has since finished off-the-board in two starts at this first-level condition. Recent Los Alamitos winner Ana Lisa and comebacker I’m A Rockette complete the lineup.

“Sunday’s program — especially the second half of the card — is particularly attractive: two maiden special weights, an allowance and a claimer with 37 total horses. The marquee eighth has 11 allowance runners going 5 ½ furlongs. Jonathan Wong saddles a pair in I Am Allthatyouare and first-off-the-claim acquisition Tom’s Surprise. Trainer Steve Specht, off to an outstanding start, saddles stakes winner Square Deal. In Our A comes from the Ellen Jackson barn and has been a picture of consistency in his career, while Los Alamitos shipper Oh Jerry returns to the Bay Area for conditioner Adriana Vallejo, sporting terrific recent form against good company. Loafers Boy, previously in the barn of Andrew Lerner down South, makes his first start for trainer Leanna Ekstrom. Recent maiden victor Star Racer faces winners for the first time, and allowance winner Wine and Whisky returns to sprinting after a failed attempt going two turns.

“The seventh is a maiden special for fillies and mares also worth a mention. This Is The One and Shezarunaway make their second lifetime starts after respectable runs in their career debuts. Both were highly regarded heading into the first career race and both figure to take a step forward on Sunday. First-time starter Lagatha has some sharp works for trainer Cliff DeLima and Vegas Palm makes her second start on the Tapeta for Southern California trainer Gary Mandella.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday. All times PST.

9:26 Gulfstream (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Herecomesthebride Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Spanish Loveaffair (2-1)

9:55 Gulfstream (4): Grade 2 Mac Diarmida Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Tide Of The Sea (5-2)

10:53 Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Palm Beach Sakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Scarlett Sky (5-2)

11:03 Aqueduct (3): $125,000 Stymie Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mr. Buff (3-5)

11:53 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Canadian Turf Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Olympic Runner (3-1)

12:27 Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Performer (2-1)

1:20 Oaklawn (7): Grade 3 $600,000 Razorback Handicap, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mystic Guide (9-5)

1:29 Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $125,000 Honey Fox Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (7-5)

1:52 Oaklawn (8): $200,000 Spring Fever Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Kimari (2-1)

2:04 Gulfstream (12): Grade 2 $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Vequist (7-5)

2:36 Gulfstream (13): Grade 3 $125,000 The Very One Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Kalifornia Queen (4-1)

2:58 Oaklawn (10): Grade 3 $750,000 Southwest Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Essential Quality (3-2)

3:10 Gulfstream (14): Grade 2 $300,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Greatest Honour (9-5)

4:26 Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Pasadena Sakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Cathkin Peak (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 2 Dabzilla (4-1)

She is an improving runner who now has to be considered one of the most consistent thoroughbreds on the grounds. Always gives it her all and exits a solid and easier-than-it-looked win against a quality cast of rivals for the level. In that outing, Dabzilla left the gate nicely and dueled harshly inside the second choice down the backstretch and through the turn until putting that rival away on the turn for home. With the speed rival in the dust, Dabzilla held sway over the heavy chalk inside the 16th pole while appearing to have much run left in the tank. With a quality figure earned that compares favorably in here right back for a top-notch shed-row, we’ll push this runner steadily for all the board placings.

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 26. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 30th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Fast FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.25 47.52 1:12.89 1:25.95 1:39.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Full Draw 124 1 7 5–1½ 3–½ 3–3½ 1–2½ 1–7 Gutierrez 2.90 2 Tiger's Song 124 2 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–hd 3–4½ 2–hd Pereira 6.00 7 Mongol Altai 117 7 1 7 7 7 5–2½ 3–ns Centeno 54.20 6 Tiz Vicious 124 6 3 2–2 2–1½ 1–½ 2–½ 4–1½ Figueroa 1.30 5 Twirling Derby 124 5 4 6–6 6–8 4–2 4–1 5–12 Franco 5.00 4 Jungle Roar 124 4 6 4–1 4–½ 5–3 6–5 6–10 Cedillo 5.20 3 Wheres My Cookies 124 3 5 3–hd 5–½ 6–½ 7 7 T Baze 45.70 1 FULL DRAW 7.80 3.80 3.80 2 TIGER'S SONG 5.80 3.80 7 MONGOL ALTAI 10.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $18.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-7-6) $73.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-7) $120.90 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-7-6-5) Carryover $1,897 Winner–Full Draw B.g.5 by Union Rags out of Eloquently (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Michael Talla (KY). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: 5th Street Stables and Saldana, Reed. Mutuel Pool $98,288 Exacta Pool $51,905 Superfecta Pool $26,559 Trifecta Pool $37,294 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,485. Scratched–none. FULL DRAW chased inside then moved out a few paths on the first turn, moved back inside on the backstretch, angled out on the far turn, swooped by the top pair entering the stretch, kicked clear and drew off in the lane and was geared down nearing the wire. TIGER'S SONG set the pace under pressure from outside, lost command at the three-eighths but continued to fight back from inside, could not keep up with the winner down the stretch but finished willingly near the inside to regain the place. MONGOL ALTAI lacked early speed, angled out in the drive and summoned a mild rally rally to earn the show honors. TIZ VICIOUS had early speed three deep into the first turn then pressed outside the leader into the backstretch, took over at the three-eighths pole and led through the far turn, lost command into the drive and got outkicked for the place and show. TWIRLING DERBY went four wide around the first turn, remained off the inside and came four to five wide into the stretch and never offered the necessary response. JUNGLE ROAR traveled three wide around the clubhouse turn, stalked outside a rival up the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. WHERES MY COOKIES showed early speed between rivals then got crowded and steadied a bit on the first turn, tracked the top pair off the inside then angled in on the on the final turn and tired. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.54 46.19 58.54 1:10.65 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Wilson Monk 126 1 4 5 4–½ 3–3½ 1–3 Gonzalez 2.40 5 Scary Fast Smile 126 5 2 3–½ 2–½ 1–hd 2–hd T Baze 1.00 4 Lil Richards Bello 126 4 3 2–½ 1–hd 2–½ 3–8½ Pereira 4.60 3 Luck Is Golden 126 3 1 4–hd 5 5 4–3½ Prat 4.10 2 Storm Seeker 126 2 5 1–hd 3–1 4–1 5 Valdivia, Jr. 34.80 1 WILSON MONK 6.80 3.40 2.40 5 SCARY FAST SMILE 2.20 2.10 4 LIL RICHARDS BELLO 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1) $23.00 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $6.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-4) $6.00 Winner–Wilson Monk Dbb.g.5 by Midnight Lute out of Miranda Rose, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $110,993 Daily Double Pool $25,143 Exacta Pool $52,032 Trifecta Pool $47,334. Scratched–none. WILSON MONK bumped leaving the gate, rated outside a rival early, angled four wide into the stretch, rallied clear and proved best. SCARY FAST SMILE stalked outside the top pair, bid three deep around the turn, gained command in upper stretch and led to the eighth pole, was overtaken by the winner and edged LIL RICHARDS BELLO for the place. LIL RICHARDS BELLO pressed the pace from outside, put a head in front at the seven-sixteenths, vied between rivals around the bend, stayed on through the stretch and missed the place. LUCK IS GOLDEN was up close early from inside, exited the bend two wide and never rallied. STORM SEEKER bumped and steadied at the start, recovered quickly and went to the front, vied for the lead from inside around the turn and gave way in the stretch. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.15 47.28 1:11.43 1:23.53 1:36.14 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Big Beauty 124 8 5 3–1½ 3–hd 1–2 1–4 1–1¾ Prat 1.70 3 Sunshine Babe 124 3 4 4–hd 4–1½ 3–1 2–½ 2–3½ T Baze 6.80 2 Mensa On Tap 124 2 7 7–4 7–6 5–2 4–1½ 3–2¾ Flores 52.80 4 DQ–Shout It Out 124 4 3 1–½ 1–½ 4–2 5–14½ 4–1 Franco 20.10 7 Agata 124 7 1 2–2 2–1½ 2–2½ 3–1½ 5–17 Hernandez 5.20 5 Winter Star 117 5 8 8 8 8 7 6–3 Pyfer 60.30 1 Hematite 117 1 2 5–1 6–hd 7–9 6–5 7 Centeno 92.60 6 Warrens Candy Girl 124 6 6 6–1 5–½ 6–5 dnf Cedillo 1.20 8 BIG BEAUTY 5.40 3.40 3.00 3 SUNSHINE BABE 6.40 5.20 2 MENSA ON TAP 12.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $16.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-2-7) $68.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-3-2-7-5) $11,620.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-2) $134.05 Winner–Big Beauty B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Novel Twist, by Holy Bull. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $271,693 Daily Double Pool $15,960 Exacta Pool $172,485 Superfecta Pool $81,987 Super High Five Pool $12,742 Trifecta Pool $122,172. Scratched–none. DQ–#4 Shout It Out–finished 4th, disqualified, placed 8th. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-8) paid $21.75. Pick Three Pool $43,297. BIG BEAUTY stalked off the inside, bid three deep at the three-eighths, cleared and angled to the rail, kept to task through the lane and remained clear. SUNSHINE BABE stalked the leader from inside to the stretch, finished well but was unable to threaten the winner. MENSA ON TAP sat off the pace from inside, moved out on the backstretch, entered the far turn two wide then angled to the fence, saved ground into the lane, angled out with a furlong to go and gained the show. SHOUT IT OUT set the pace inside a rival, vied for the lead then bore out near the five-sixteenths pole, chased two wide into the stretch and finished evenly. AGATA pressed the pace from outside then vied between at the three-eighths, steadied briefly past the five-sixteenths pole and weakened. WINTER STAR was never involved. HEMATITE tracked the pace from inside and had little left for the drive. WARRENS CANDY GIRL was unhurried off the rail, urged upon on the second turn, was impeded and propped past the five-sixteenths pole, pulled up on the second turn and walked off. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED SHOUT IT OUT FROM FOURTH AND PLACED HER UNPLACED FOR BEARING OUT AND IMPEDING WARRENS CANDY GIRL PAST THE FIVE-SIXTEENTHS, COSTING HER A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.23 45.46 57.93 1:10.94 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Admirably 124 2 5 4–½ 2–1 2–2½ 1–¾ Cedillo 3.20 6 Rebel War 124 6 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1 2–3¾ T Baze 8.30 5 Old Indian Trick 124 5 2 3–½ 3–½ 3–1½ 3–3½ Pereira 1.60 4 Hit the Seam 124 4 3 2–1 4–2 4–2½ 4–nk Fuentes 11.00 1 Great Power 124 1 4 5–2½ 5–3 5–2½ 5–1¼ Hernandez 2.50 3 Leprino 115 3 6 6 6 6 6 Pyfer 8.70 2 ADMIRABLY 8.40 3.80 2.60 6 REBEL WAR 7.40 4.00 5 OLD INDIAN TRICK 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $29.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-4) $59.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $47.50 Winner–Admirably Dbb.g.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Warriorscmoutoplay, by Warrior's Reward. Bred by Thomas W. Bachman (CA). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Belico Racing LLC, Mojarro Racing, LLC and Ruiz, Lorenzo. Mutuel Pool $189,259 Daily Double Pool $22,612 Exacta Pool $122,543 Superfecta Pool $54,823 Trifecta Pool $91,598. Claimed–Admirably by Jamey Thomas. Trainer: Jamey Thomas. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-2) paid $21.90. Pick Three Pool $17,383. ADMIRABLY chased outside a rival then between foes, took aim two wide into the stretch, challenged from outside and wore down the runner-up in deep stretch. REBEL WAR set the pace from outside, angled in nearing the turn, led clear to the eighth pole and yielded grudgingly to the winner. OLD INDIAN TRICK tracked off the rail, went three deep into the turn, chased three wide into the drive and went evenly late. HIT THE SEAM was closest in pursuit early, angled to the inside, came off the turn two wide and weakened. GREAT POWER broke through the gate prior to the start, chased from inside then angled three wide on the turn and weakened. LEPRINO stumbled a bit at the start, went three to four wide around the bend and proved no menace. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.74 44.97 57.64 1:10.92 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Letsgetlucky 123 2 4 1–hd 1–1 1–2 1–1½ Rispoli 7.50 1 Crash Corrigan 123 1 5 6–3 4–½ 2–1½ 2–ns Hernandez 3.60 8 Thrive 123 8 6 7–1 6–5½ 6–12 3–2½ Prat 2.30 3 I'll Stand Taller 123 3 7 4–1 5–4 4–½ 4–3¼ Gutierrez 3.70 7 Atomic Drop 123 7 1 3–2 3–½ 3–1 5–1½ Cedillo 12.20 5 Bob Daniels 123 5 3 2–1 2–½ 5–hd 6–11 T Baze 3.90 4 Lessons of Autism 123 4 2 5–hd 7–1 7–4 7–10 Fuentes 15.80 6 Sting Like a Bee 123 6 8 8 8 8 8 Boulanger 78.70 2 LETSGETLUCKY 17.00 9.80 5.20 1 CRASH CORRIGAN 4.80 2.80 8 THRIVE 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $42.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $28.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-8-3) $37.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-8) $50.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-8-3-7) Carryover $1,579 Winner–Letsgetlucky Dbb.c.3 by Munnings out of My Cinsation, by Cindago. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Klein, Alan P. and Lebherz, Phillip. Mutuel Pool $229,404 Daily Double Pool $20,731 Exacta Pool $129,600 Superfecta Pool $48,688 Trifecta Pool $78,622 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,069. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-2) paid $32.00. Pick Three Pool $43,345. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-8-2-2) 1016 tickets with 4 correct paid $91.30. Pick Four Pool $121,569. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1-8-2-2) 671 tickets with 5 correct paid $403.75. Pick Five Pool $314,929. LETSGETLUCKY bumped from outside at the start, dueled for the lead from inside, cleared rival at the quarter pole and held well under right-handed urging. CRASH CORRIGAN traveled along the inside, saved ground to the stretch, tipped out a path and chased the winner through the final furlong, could not summon the needed late energy but held the place. THRIVE off a bit slow from outside, sat off the pace, angled to the two path, came three wide into the stretch, steered widest in upper stretch then finished well and missed the place. I'LL STAND TALLER bumped inside rival at the start, stalked three to four wide around the turn and kept on for a minor award. ATOMIC DROP attended the pace outside the top pair, chased the lone leader three wide into the stretch and weakened. BOB DANIELS dueled for the lead outside of LETSGETLUCKY, could not keep pace approaching the quarter pole and weakened in the lane. LESSONS OF AUTISM chased off the rail, lost ground into the turn, dropped back in the two path and tired. STING LIKE A BEE lacked early speed, went four then three wide around the turn and came up empty. SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.35 45.86 58.38 1:11.19 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Soothsay 123 3 4 6–hd 5–½ 5–6 1–1½ Prat 3.20 4 Just Distorted 123 4 5 4–2 3–hd 3–1 2–nk Gonzalez 1.30 5 Stressed 123 5 1 2–1½ 2–2 1–hd 3–½ Gutierrez 10.50 1 Ginja 123 1 3 1–½ 1–½ 2–2 4–3¼ Cedillo 3.70 7 Bowl of Cherries 123 7 2 3–hd 4–3½ 4–½ 5–15 Valdivia, Jr. 5.40 2 Jeanne B 123 2 7 7 6–4 6–9 6–6 Boulanger 64.60 6 Marzanna 123 6 6 5–2½ 7 7 7 Hernandez 18.10 3 SOOTHSAY 8.40 3.80 2.80 4 JUST DISTORTED 3.20 2.80 5 STRESSED 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $64.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-5-1) $18.91 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-5-1-7) $419.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $37.00 Winner–Soothsay B.f.3 by Distorted Humor out of Spellbound, by Bernardini. Bred by Raydelz Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Claiborne Farm, Bass II, Perry R., Bass, Ramona S. and Dilschneider, Adele B.. Mutuel Pool $205,493 Daily Double Pool $25,597 Exacta Pool $113,304 Superfecta Pool $44,554 Super High Five Pool $6,169 Trifecta Pool $70,559. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $41.80. Pick Three Pool $44,489. SOOTHSAY settled outside a rival at the back of the field, angled four wide around the turn, closed from outside the top trio and drew clear late. JUST DISTORTED stalked the leaders a bit off the rail or in the two path around the turn, tipped out in the stretch and got up for the place. STRESSED away quickly from the gate, had early speed then was rated outside the pacesetter, pressed through the turn then dueled with rival down the stretch and got edged for the place. GINJA showed speed from inside, dueled with rival leaving the turn and down the stretch and flattened in the final sixteenth. BOWL OF CHERRIES stalked outside a rival then three wide around the turn and could not summon the needed response when called upon. JEANNE B threw head and was off a bit slow, saved ground into the drive and came up empty. MARZANNA tracked the speed off the rail, dropped back while four wide around the turn and tired. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.33 45.04 1:09.89 1:22.45 1:34.66 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 A New Peace 124 5 3 3–3 4–2½ 3–2 1–1 1–hd Valdivia, Jr. 8.20 1 Goodtingscominpink 124 1 6 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–½ 2–½ 2–2¼ Hernandez 1.10 7 Sugar Pickel 124 7 5 6–1 6–hd 6–hd 4–½ 3–1¾ Prat 6.30 2 Zucchera 124 2 7 7 7 7 5–½ 4–1½ Rispoli 3.10 6 Gallantlystreaming 122 6 4 4–1½ 3–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 5–5 Boulanger 91.60 3 Sophie Antoinette 117 3 2 1–2 1–3½ 2–1 6–4 6–11 Pyfer 8.60 4 Tiz a Unicorn 124 4 1 2–2 2–1½ 5–1 7 7 Gonzalez 7.60 5 A NEW PEACE 18.40 6.40 4.00 1 GOODTINGSCOMINPINK 2.80 2.40 7 SUGAR PICKEL 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $91.40 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $25.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-7-2) $22.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-7-2-6) $2,462.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-7) $51.10 Winner–A New Peace Ch.m.5 by Declaration of War out of Good News Today, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Jim R. Wells & Everett Dobson (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Peter Redekop B. C., Ltd.. Mutuel Pool $246,933 Daily Double Pool $22,935 Exacta Pool $121,053 Superfecta Pool $57,801 Super High Five Pool $5,808 Trifecta Pool $85,715. Claimed–A New Peace by Haagsma, John, R., Hallmark, Don and Tevelde, Ken. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Goodtingscominpink by C T R Stables LLC and Robershaw, Richie. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $127.70. Pick Three Pool $26,748. A NEW PEACE angled in on the first turn, stalked the pace in the two path up the backstretch, shifted three wide around the far turn, took command in upper stretch then met the challenge from GOODTINGSCOMINPINK in the final sixteenth and gamely prevailed. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK allowed to settle from inside, angled three wide around the second bend, steered out further in the stretch, rallied and drew alongside the leader but could not get by. SUGAR PICKEL brushed from inside at the start, was unhurried in the beginning while outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and was within striking distance through the final furlong but needed to find more late. ZUCCHERA raced at the back of the field along the inside, entered the stretch two wide and passed tired rivals. GALLANTLYSTREAMING (IRE) brushed with outside rival at the start, off the pace through the first turn, closed in up the backstretch, bid outside on the far turn, gained command at the quarter pole, lost the lead in upper stretch and flattened out. SOPHIE ANTOINETTE sprinted to the front and gained a clear advantage, showed the way unchallenged to the far turn. TIZ A UNICORN chased off the inside early then angled to the rail, saved ground into the stretch and faded. EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.63 48.05 1:14.08 1:27.47 1:40.77 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Wild Arch 126 4 1 1–hd 2–2 2–2 2–2 1–ns T Baze 2.80 1 Bandeena 108 1 2 3–2 4–1 3–½ 3–2 2–¾ Ellingwood 23.70 5 Our Bonnie Lass 119 5 3 2–hd 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 3–3 Pyfer 3.00 7 Keep It Classy 126 7 5 9 9 6–2 4–1 4–4¼ Flores 30.50 6 Cosmic Cowgirl 126 6 4 7–hd 5–hd 5–2 5–1 5–3¼ Hernandez 2.00 2 Spoken With a Kiss 126 2 7 4–hd 3–½ 4–½ 6–7 6–12 Valdivia, Jr. 8.80 9 Haute Time 119 9 9 5–1 6–1 7–1 7–1 7–1¾ Centeno 10.80 3 Sweet Meg 118 3 8 6–½ 7–hd 8–12 8–15 8–44 Fuentes 25.00 8 I'm All the Jedi 119 8 6 8–1½ 8–1 9 9 9 Pereira 19.70 4 WILD ARCH 7.60 4.80 3.00 1 BANDEENA 18.00 8.80 5 OUR BONNIE LASS 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $71.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $51.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-7) $148.84 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-5-7-6) $2,496.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $79.95 Winner–Wild Arch B.f.4 by Archarcharch out of Wild in the Saddle, by Silic (FR). Bred by Nadine Anderson (KY). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Newfield Farm, Foote, Kristy, Foote, Steve and Saavedra, Jennifer M.. Mutuel Pool $279,468 Daily Double Pool $84,738 Exacta Pool $154,486 Superfecta Pool $99,282 Super High Five Pool $13,083 Trifecta Pool $148,999. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $80.95. Pick Three Pool $110,162. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-5-4) 510 tickets with 4 correct paid $404.85. Pick Four Pool $270,589. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-3-5-4) 84 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,362.60. Pick Five Pool $260,040. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-2-2-3-5-4) 51 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,647.04. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $154,774. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $460,345. WILD ARCH away quickly from the gate, showed early speed between rivals then chased OUR BONNIE LASS up the backstretch, took aim two wide into the stretch, drew alongside the leader mid-stretch, took over late and was all out to stave off the runner-up. BANDEENA vied for the lead from inside then dropped back to a stalking position, angled out around the far turn, came three wide into the stretch, rallied outside the top pair and missed. OUR BONNIE LASS bobbled at the start, vied three deep then cleared on the backstretch, angled to the inside and cut the corner into the stretch, led through the lane then got headed at the sixteenth pole and yielded to the top pair. KEEP IT CLASSY steadied into the first turn, went between rivals into the far turn, cleared those foes and angled to the inside, then finished willingly and earned a minor share. COSMIC COWGIRL fractious in the gate, steadied into the first turn then angled to the inside, went two wide into the second bend, angled five wide and could not rally. SPOKEN WITH A KISS stalked outside a rival, floated out by rival into the stretch, had the rider lose his whip at the eighth pole and was ridden out. HAUTE TIME settled off the rail, went three wide into the drive and made no impact. SWEET MEG went two to three wide around the clubhouse turn, angled in and saved ground into the stretch and came up empty. I'M ALL THE JEDI bobbled at the start, checked into the first turn, raced off the rail, gave no response when asked, was eased on the second bend, crossed the wire and walked off. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $112,774 Inter-Track N/A $607,353 Out of State N/A $5,120,245 TOTAL N/A $5,840,372

