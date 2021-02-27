Horse racing newsletter: Some great performances on the Derby trail

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we wonder if Essential Quality can buck the odds and win both the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby picture is starting to become a little clearer as a lot of the contenders ran in their likely penultimate races before the Derby. Essential Quality is hoping to become the third name on a list that includes Street Sense and Nyquist as horse that have won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Kentucky Derby.

Essential Quality ran just off the pace in the $750,000 Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park on Saturday. Midway on the far turn, he moved even with the leaders and then romped home to an easy 4 1/4-length win. Spielberg, the $1-million purchase in the Bob Baffert barn, ran a strong second after a terrible break out of the gate. Even with a good break, he probably wouldn’t have caught Essential Quality, but it does put him back in the Kentucky Derby picture.

Jackie’s Warrior, once considered the favorite for the Derby last year, faded to third after leading the first part of the race. The race did nothing to build confidence in her Derby hopes.

Essential Quality is trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Luis Saez.

In the other big race Saturday, the $300,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park, favored Greatest Honour came from well off the pace to win convincingly by 1 ½ lengths. The win was worth 50 Derby points, making him a lock to get in the Derby, even if he doesn’t run another race.

“The pace wasn’t that fast [Saturday], I don’t think, but he was able to overcome it,” winning trainer Shug McGaughey said. “He’s won twice down here now in stakes doing what he doesn’t want to do, and that’s a mile and a sixteenth. Like [jockey] Jose [Ortiz] said, I’m glad these mile and a sixteenth [races] are behind us. We’ll be looking forward to getting him stretched out. Hopefully it’s in the near future but, if not, I know what we’ve got. Hopefully, as we keep going longer, he’ll keep improving. The farther the better for him.”

McGaughey indicated the Florida Derby would be the next race.

Santa Anita review

The feature Saturday was the $100,000 Pasadena Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. It was a short field of five, and Rock Your World set up just off the pace set by Commander Khai, then pulled even and went to the front in the stretch and rolled to a 2 ¼-length win. It turned into a tactical race between Umberto Rispoli on Rock Your World and Cathkin Peak, ridden by Flavien Prat. Rispoli kept the spacing tight and, when the hole opened up for Cathkin Peak, there wasn’t enough stretch left.

Rock Your World paid $4.20, $2.40 and $2.20. Cathkin Peak was second, followed by Red Flag, Commander Khai and Harlan Estate.

John Sadler (winning trainer): “This horse is still really green. It’s funny, we schooled him [Friday] morning at 9:30 in the paddock, no problem. [Saturday], when we put the saddle on him, tight as hell. He’s got lessons to learn, but he’s got a lot of talent. He was very game and he galloped out super. We love that about him.”

Rispoli (winning jockey): “I looked at him (Prat) and he looked at me, we are staring at each other, we are the two favorites of the race but in everything there is competition, there is respect, which is the most important. We both try to win races and we’re friends after we’re off the horse; when we’re on the horse, everybody looks after themselves.

“To be honest, I was afraid because the horse couldn’t find his stride. He’s so big, I was trying to get him ready to switch leads at the top of the stretch, so he missed a couple of strides. That’s the reason Flavien came [inside] and had that little room to come through, [I] just opened the gap for him. … When the horse (kicked into) the other gear, he just rolled in very easy…I was [busier] pulling him up than to push him in the straight down the lane.”

Santa Anita preview

The closing card of the weekend is nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. More than half the races are on the turf, the odd-numbered ones. More than half the races are also claiming races. The stakes is the $100,000 Tiznow for older Cal-breds going a mile on the dirt. It has only five starters. The favorite, at 6-5, is Fashionably Fast for trainer Dean Pederson and jockey Tiago Pereira. He has won seven of 19 lifetime and won this race last year, his sixth win in a row. At that point he got moved up in class, finishing second in a Grade 2 and sixth in a Grade 1. Last out, he was third in the Cal Cup Sprint. The second favorite is Brandothebartender for Craig Dollase and Rispoli. He has won four of 40 lifetime with his last win coming in an allowance at Los Alamitos on Dec. 19. Post is around 4:17 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9 (2 also eligible), 6, 5, 7, 7, 10, 9, 5, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FOURTH RACE: No. 3 El Diablo Rojo (8-1)

El Diablo Rojo offers compelling value at 8-1 off a win last out at 6 ½ furlongs on Jan. 31 under jockey Juan Hernandez. The 9-5 favorite Motown Music raced a week ago under Hernandez, who jumps off to stick with Rojo, whom he has ridden in the last three races. The 2-1 second favorite Ronamo makes the first start since November. The top choices ridden by Rispoli and Prat are likely to be overbet even with big question marks, making this a great value play to end the weekend.

Saturday’s result: Seattle Bold tracked nicely in third throughout but when it mattered was unable to compete and faded to fourth.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday.

Gulfstream (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Herecomesthebride Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Con Lima ($6.00)

Gulfstream (4): Grade 2 Mac Diarmida Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: Phantom Currency ($15.60)

Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Palm Beach Sakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Annex ($4.60)

Aqueduct (3): $125,000 Stymie Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Mr. Buff ($3.40)

Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Canadian Turf Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Venezuelan Hug ($11.00)

Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Fearless ($7.60)

Oaklawn (7): Grade 3 $600,000 Razorback Handicap, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mystic Guide ($6.40)

Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $125,000 Honey Fox Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Got Stormy ($4.20)

Oaklawn (8): $200,000 Spring Fever Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Kimari ($3.40)

Gulfstream (12): Grade 2 $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Wholebodemeister ($107.60)

Gulfstream (13): Grade 3 $125,000 The Very One Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: Antoinette ($9.20)

Oaklawn (10): Grade 3 $750,000 Southwest Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Essential Quality ($3.80)

Gulfstream (14): Grade 2 $300,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Greatest Honour ($4.00)

Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Pasadena Sakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Rock Your World ($4.20)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Sunday. All times PST.

1:39 Oaklawn (6): $150,000 Dixie Belle Stakes (6), fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Abrogate (5-2)

2:41 Oaklawn (8): $150,000 Downthedustyroad Breeders’ Stakes, Cal-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bye Bye J (3-1)

3:11 Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Monomoy Girl (1-1)

4:17 Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Fashionably Fast (6-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

She’s a hard-knocking mare who always gives her all and just passed the $100,000 in lifetime earnings plateau when running second 16 nights ago. She was a tad rambunctious in the gate during that second-place finish before breaking tardy against a quality cast of rivals. After her slow break, this entrant put herself in good position when running fourth behind the three-horse speed duel down the backstretch before pushing forth a big run through the turn and down the lane to light the underneath exacta placing against the big favorite Purdue. With a competitive figure in her holster and a pace scenario that could favor her style, we’ll push Sharona Sunset to sit fourth early on before kicking in with a big run for all the money inside the 1/16th pole.

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

