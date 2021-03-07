Horse racing newsletter: Life Is Good is great in San Felipe
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita pulls off the best day of racing so far this meeting.
No one should be surprised that Bob Baffert went 1-2 in the Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes. Life Is Good wasn’t just good but great in his eight-length win Saturday afternoon.
Life Is Good was the only favorite to win a Kentucky Derby points prep Saturday, paying a mere $3.00 to win. In the Tampa Bay Derby, the winner was Helium paying $32.80. And up in New York in the Gotham, the winner was Weyburn, who paid $95.50.
(The Gotham should not be a Kentucky Derby points race, since at this stage of the game why would you cut back to a mile? Isn’t that why the San Vicente isn’t a points race? The only horse to win the Gotham and Kentucky Derby: Secretariat.)
Anyway, with all the great racing at Santa Anita on Saturday, let’s get right to it.
Santa Anita review
So many good stakes, so little time.
$100,000 China Doll Stakes: It’s not often the first race is a stakes, but it was on Saturday, a one-mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies. Going Global sat near the back of a compressed six-horse field until midway on the far turn when he made his move, drew even at the top of the stretch and went on to win by three-quarters of a length.
Going Global paid $4.00, $2.80 and $2.20. Closing Remarks was second, followed by Quattroelle, Sweetest Angel, Golden and Bleu Balloon.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “This filly came to us via Niall Dalton, and luckily Michael Nentwig and his group were able to pull the trigger on her. She has done nothing wrong since she has come here. She has trained like a good horse, and Flavien [Prat] fits her to a tee. When I saw them ding-donging up front, I liked where we were sitting. It was a question of when we pulled the trigger, what did we have? She responded really well. I couldn’t be more delighted. That’s what I wanted to see, is her taking the next step in being able to relax and go around two turns. She answered the questions [Saturday].”
Prat (winning jockey): “The way she ran last time gave me a lot of confidence coming into this race. We were going a route of ground today and I was very happy with the way she was traveling and the way she relaxed. She was very impressive.”
Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes: This Kentucky Derby prep race was worth 50 points to Life Is Good. Mike Smith hustled him out of the gate straight to the lead, which he widened on the back stretch and really widened in the stretch to win by eight lengths in this 1 1/16 -mile race.
Life Is Good paid $3.00, $2.20 and $2.10. Medina Spirit was second, followed by Dream Shake, Roman Centurian, the Great One, None Above The Law and Governor’s Party.
If you want to read more about the race, you can check out my story. Just click here. If you just want some quotes, here they are.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “I like the way he got away from the gate, both of my horses got away cleanly, they were in a good spot. Down the backside, that’s where this horse can get a little tough, and I was hoping we’d get a little 47 and change. But Mike [Smith], he just sat on him, he was doing it so easily, I saw 46 and four I said, ‘Well, I think I could live with that. I always thought he could be a super horse, we’ll find out today,’ but at the quarter pole I could tell he was just still cruising, just doing it easy. I just feel fortunate that I have this horse in my barn. My horse that ran second (Medina Spirit), he’s a really nice horse and I felt bad I had to run him against him, but they need these races and I didn’t want to ship yet.”
Smith (winning jockey): “He’s learning to settle. He’s maturing and getting smarter. Early on, he was so used to exploding from the pole or the gate. He’s learning how to run now, which is the big key, and he’s learning how to get into a rhythm. The rhythm is going to be a bit fast because he is that good and he has an extremely high cruising speed. … He’s just so talented. I had a strong hold on him down to the wire, just holding onto him making sure that he stayed straight. This horse is like that Muhammad Ali song. He floats like a butterfly, and stings like a bee.”
Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos: It was all Brickyard Ride in this seven-furlong race. He broke alertly, went to the lead and was never headed, winning by four lengths. Brickyard Ride is a Cal-bred and is coming off a win in the Cal Cup Sprint.
Brickyard Ride paid $12.00, $5.40 and $4.20. Tigre Di Slugo was second, followed by Exaulted, Major Cabbie, Storm The Court, Manhattan Up, Strong Constitution, Extra Hope and Loud Mouth.
Craig Lewis (winning trainer): “Well, speed kills and he killed today with his speed. He’s blessed with a lot of natural speed obviously, he’s learning how to relax, he’s maturing, he’s a big powerful horse. He reached for ground like a horse that could run forever. He’s starting to look like he could be the goods.”
Alexis Centeno (winning jockey): “This is of big significance to me. Craig Lewis gave me the opportunity to work this horse and since I’ve been on him, he’s run well for me and he’s comfortable with me.”
Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile: In perhaps the most exciting finish on the day, Hit The Road sneaked in along on the rail to beat favored Smooth Like Strait by a neck. Longshot Count Again was also right there behind by another half-a-length. It was the first Grade 1 stakes win for trainer Dan Blacker.
Hit The Road paid $10.40, $5.40 and $4.20. Flavius was fourth, followed by Royal Ship, Casa Creed, Ride A Comet, Spirit Animal, Flying Scotsman and Social Paranoia.
Blacker (winning trainer): “I was pretty anxious, but I thought if he can get through he’s got a good chance. Luckily, ‘Flo’ found a gap and he just proved he’s the best [Saturday]. I gave myself 10 years to win a Grade 1 and luckily we got it done in year nine. I don’t want to make this about me. It’s all about the horse, he’s such a professional animal, he is a true racehorse. He was born that way; he’s just a true athlete and so mentally focused on racing.”
Florent Geroux (winning jockey): “The trip made the difference, we got very lucky with the trip. It opened up at the right time, and the horse got the job done. It was all heart. Sometimes when you have to go through a tight spot, the horse doesn’t necessarily cooperate, but he did great and did everything I asked him to. I couldn’t be any prouder of the horse and Dan and his team for his first Grade 1. They worked very hard to get to this point and I’m very happy for them.”
Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Handicap: The onetime signature race over 1 ¼ miles went right down to the final strides as Idol came from fifth at the top of the stretch to win by half a length. Maxfield, undefeated in five starts, just didn’t have a kick in the stretch and finished third.
Idol paid $12.80, $6.40 and $3.40. Express Train was second, followed by Maxfield, Independence Hall, Tizamagician, Kiss Today Goodbye, Coastal Defense and King Guillermo.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “I know he was running really hard around the turn, he was wide, he was far back but Joel [Rosario] said he didn’t want any of the kick back in his face, so we took the wide route. He’s got a big lovely long stride, so that’s why we were thinking a mile and a quarter for sure. We needed all of Joel Rosario’s power in the stretch to get him home. It was a great win, it’s a race you dream about winning. It’s unbelievable, I’ve been coming here since I was 13 years old. Before I even got to be a horse trainer, I saw all the greats run here in the Big ‘Cap and you never think that you’re going to be here, but you keep working hard and God blessed you.”
Rosario (winning jockey): “My horse loves this distance. I just wanted to keep him away from the rail and he handled it easily. He responded when it came time to run and he had some kick. I appreciate the opportunity Richard Baltas gave me for this ride. I had never been on him. I watched all his races and I could see he tries hard every time. What a strong finish [Saturday]. He ran really big.”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s card shows the usual dropoff after a big day. There are nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. There is one stakes, which is a two-barn race, there are three allowance races and one maiden special. More than half the races are on the turf, the odd-numbered races.
The feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. It’s worth 50 Kentucky Oaks points to the winner, which essentially means it’s a win and you’re in race. It’s a five-horse race with Beautiful Gift, Heels Up and Kalypso all from the Baffert barn and A Real Hero and Moraz are from the Michael McCarthy barn.
Kalypso is the 8-5 favorite with Rosario as the jockey. She has won two of six races including the Grade 2 Santa Ynez. Last out she finished second in the Las Virgenes. Moraz is the 9-5 second choice, and Umberto Rispoli will ride. She has won one of three and was third in the Las Virgenes last out.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 6, 5, 7, 9, 9, 8, 9.
Doug O’Neill gets suspended
This was a little too big to wait for the usual stewards’ rulings. But on Saturday it was announced that trainer Doug O’Neill was suspended for a minimum of 10 days and fined $7,500 for a medication violation that occurred on Oct. 9, 2020 at Santa Anita. The horse Howbeit tested positive for Lidocaine, a pain reliever, after finishing second in a claiming race.
O’Neill entered into a settlement agreement with the California Horse Racing Board where he would have to serve only 10 days of the 30-day suspension if he remains without any more medication violations for a year. The suspension starts Monday and goes through March 17. If you want more on this story, go to my story in The Times. Just click here.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
FIRST RACE: No.1 Capital Heat (10-1)
Capital Heat was a 12-1 value winner for us on Jan. 20, going gate to wire under Jessica Pyfer to win the nose bob at 12-1, the second win in a row for this tandem. Sunday they add an extra half furlong and that is the big question mark — can this horse hold on at this distance? There is a lot of early speed in this race, but this 10-1 price for a horse racing protected again is too good a value for me to ignore.
Saturday’s result: Major Cabbie finished fourth and had no chance against Brickyard Ride who looked and was formidable.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Tampa Bay (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Challenger Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Last Judgment ($4.80)
Santa Anita (1): $100,000 China Dolls Stakes, fillies 3-years-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Going Global ($4.00)
Aqueduct (6): $250,000 Busher Invitational, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Search Results ($6.30)
Aqueduct (7): Grade 3 $200,000 Tom Fool Handicap, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Chateau ($9.60)
Tampa Bay (9): Grade 2 $225,000 Hillsborough Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/18 miles on turf. Winner: Micheline ($11.20)
Aqueduct (8): $125,000 Heavenly Prize Invitational, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Lake Avenue ($3.90)
Tampa Bay (10): Grade 3 $200,000 Florida Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Domain Expertise ($12.80)
Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $300,000 Gotham Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Weyburn ($95.50)
Tampa Bay (11): Grade 2 $400,000 Tampa Bay Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Helium ($32.80)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 2 $300,000 San Felipe Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Life Is Good ($4.00)
Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $300,000 Honeybee Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Will’s Secret ($6.20)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Brickyard Ride ($12.00)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Hit The Road ($10.40)
Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $400,000 Santa Anita Handicap, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Idol ($12.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.
1:24 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Biogio’s Rose Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Lucky Move (8-5)
2:08 Santa Anita (4): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Kalypso (8-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 This Parties Hoppin (4-1)
He exits a race in which he broke very slow but still came away with a victory at 17-1 for these connections on Feb. 12. He’s a bit of a stride finder deluxe who has earned a good figure on my charts in three of his last four efforts. In his previously mentioned victory 23 nights ago, this gelding got a tad fractious in the gate before breaking over a length slow to put himself behind the 8-ball right from the get-go. With a tough start to overcome, he put forth a big run past the gap before coming through strongly late to win rather easily with still run in the tank. He can’t make any mistakes against this level of competition, but if he can break cleanly and repeat the finish of his last start, he’ll be a big late threat at good price.
A final thought
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 6.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 34th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm
