Horse racing newsletter: Life Is Good is great in San Felipe

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, March 6. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 34th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'China Doll Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.97 46.51 1:10.50 1:22.62 1:34.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Going Global 120 4 4 4–1½ 4–½ 5–2 2–½ 1–¾ Prat 1.00 7 Closing Remarks 124 5 5 5–1 5–1 4–hd 4–1 2–2¼ Rispoli 10.00 8 Quattroelle 124 6 6 6 6 6 6 3–¾ T Baze 1.80 2 Sweetest Angel 120 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–ns Hernandez 16.30 3 Golden 120 2 2 3–2 3–1½ 3–1½ 5–2 5–½ Geroux 12.80 4 Bleu Ballon 120 3 3 2–4½ 2–5 2–2 3–½ 6 Pyfer 6.70

5 GOING GLOBAL (IRE) 4.00 2.80 2.20 7 CLOSING REMARKS 6.40 3.20 8 QUATTROELLE (IRE) 2.40

$1 EXACTA (5-7) $11.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-8-2) $8.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-8) $12.90

Winner–Going Global (IRE) B.f.3 by Mehmas (IRE) out of Wrood, by Invasor (ARG). Bred by N. Hartery (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Dubb, Michael, Gevertz, Saul, Nentwig, Michael and Pagano, Ray. Mutuel Pool $231,217 Exacta Pool $103,872 Superfecta Pool $36,325 Trifecta Pool $63,235. Scratched–Absolute Scenes (IRE), Carpe Fortuna, Ivy League.

GOING GLOBAL (IRE) angled to the inside early then moved out a bit on the backstretch, swung four wide exiting the far turn then five wide in upper stretch, drew alongside the leader at the eighth pole, drifted inward and drew clear near the sixteenth pole and held safely late. CLOSING REMARKS tucked inside early, saved ground off the pace then came a bit off the rail leaving the second bend, tipped out and brushed rival in upper stretch and finished well to earn the place honors. QUATTROELLE (IRE) settled in the two path then moved out three wide, angled back to the two path around the far turn, steered out in the drive and gained the show. SWEETEST ANGEL controlled the pace while pressured from outside, showed the way along the inside to the stretch, shook free of rival at the top of the lane, clung to a short lead with a furlong to go and weakened. GOLDEN settled off the pace, came three wide into the lane, brushed with rival in upper stretch and lacked a late bid. BLEU BALLON stumbled leaving the gate, prompted the pace from outside to the stretch, lost contact with the leader at the top of the lane and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $80,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.56 47.22 1:11.77 1:37.36 1:43.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mastering 122 1 7 4–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 2–1 1–½ Velazquez 2.90 6 Bold Endeavor 122 6 1 2–2 2–1 1–hd 1–1 2–3¾ Rosario 2.50 2 Kershaw 124 2 4 6–2 6–1 6–hd 4–2 3–3¾ Hernandez 4.00 5 Multiplier 124 5 5 7 7 7 5–1 4–¾ Prat 8.00 3 Two Thirty Five 124 3 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 6–2 5–hd Cedillo 9.00 4 Shooters Shoot 122 4 3 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 3–1½ 6–6 Rispoli 3.40 7 Indian Peak 124 7 2 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 7 7 Pereira 49.60

1 MASTERING 7.80 4.60 3.20 6 BOLD ENDEAVOR 3.60 2.60 2 KERSHAW 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $18.00 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-2-5) $12.01 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-2-5-3) $114.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-2) $19.50

Winner–Mastering Dbb.c.4 by Street Sense out of Shimmer, by Pulpit. Bred by Forging Oaks Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $204,153 Daily Double Pool $66,780 Exacta Pool $106,048 Superfecta Pool $35,151 Super High Five Pool $2,065 Trifecta Pool $62,019. Claimed–Kershaw by Peter Redekop B. C., Ltd. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.

MASTERING threw his head at the start and came away a bit slow, chased inside then moved out into the two path around the first turn, steered out on the second bend and came four wide into drive, bid outside the leader inside the eighth pole and proved best late. BOLD ENDEAVOR dueled outside SHOOTERS SHOOTERS to the lane, cleared that rival in upper stretch, fought with the winner through the furlong grounds and yielded grudgingly. KERSHAW sat off the pace three wide up the backstretch, went between rivals around the far turn then two wide into the stretch, came out some at the top of the stretch and summoned a mild rally for the show. MULTIPLIER was unhurried in the early going and steered to the inside, saved ground throughout then moved out into the two path in the drive and improved position. TWO THIRTY FIVE traveled three to four wide around the clubhouse turn, stayed off the rail then went three deep around the far turn, came out and entered the drive five wide and proved no menace. SHOOTERS SHOOT dueled from inside with BOLD ENDEAVOR to the stretch and gave way. INDIAN PEAK stalked the top pair outside a rival, traveled three wide into the far turn then angled four wide into the stretch and faded.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $80,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.27 46.33 1:09.99 1:16.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Annangel 124 2 2 1–2½ 1–2 1–½ 1–1 Hernandez 1.50 1 Storming Lady 117 1 4 4–hd 4–1 2–2½ 2–1¼ Pyfer 12.30 7 Guitty 122 7 6 7 6–1½ 5–½ 3–nk Prat 2.40 5 Beguiled 122 5 1 3–½ 5–½ 4–½ 4–nk Rispoli 3.20 4 Love and Peace 124 4 7 6–1 7 6–5 5–1½ Maldonado 12.80 6 Gypsy Spirit 124 6 5 5–½ 2–hd 3–½ 6–15 Geroux 10.20 3 Querida Dubai 124 3 3 2–1½ 3–hd 7 7 Valdivia, Jr. 47.60

2 ANNANGEL (IRE) 5.00 3.80 2.80 1 STORMING LADY 8.20 3.60 7 GUITTY (FR) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $22.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $23.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-7-5) $19.23 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-7-5-4) $413.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-7) $34.70

Winner–Annangel (IRE) B.f.4 by Morpheus (GB) out of Think (FR), by Marchand de Sable. Bred by John Foley (IRE). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $284,434 Daily Double Pool $29,975 Exacta Pool $141,166 Superfecta Pool $50,124 Super High Five Pool $4,330 Trifecta Pool $84,339. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $14.05. Pick Three Pool $84,227.

ANNANGEL (IRE) sped clear to take command early, sat all the pace while saving ground into the stretch, responded when challenged by STORMING LADY at the eighth pole and turned away rival in deep stretch. STORMING LADY settled along the inside, came out into the stretch, bid outside ANNANGEL at the eighth pole but lacked the needed late kick in the final sixteenth. GUITTY (FR) stalked outside rivals early, entered the turn three wide outside a rival, exited the five wide, chased widest through the lane and got up for the show. BEGUILED stalked three deep then moved into the two path, angled out on the turn and came four wide into the stretch and got edged for the show. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) stumbled badly leaving the gate, steered to the inside, saved ground around the bend and kept on through the late stages. GYPSY SPIRIT (GB) chased four deep early then went outside a rival into the turn, exited the bend three wide then weakened between rivals in the drive. QUERIDA DUBAI (ARG) stalked two then three wide around the turn and tired.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.56 46.05 58.40 1:11.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Race Judicata 112 7 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–ns Pyfer 15.40 6 Pistachio Princess 123 6 2 3–1 2–1 2–4½ 2–2¼ Van Dyke 1.70 1 Medusa's Gaze 123 1 5 5–2 4–1 3–1 3–2 Gonzalez 7.40 3 Our Little Tiger 123 3 4 4–hd 5–3 5–4 4–3½ Desormeaux 8.10 5 Ensleys Dream 123 5 3 2–1 3–1 4–1 5–3¼ Prat 1.60 8 Premiumonsaturday 123 8 6 6–1½ 6–3 6–2½ 6–3¼ Pereira 8.60 2 Ela Calimera Mou 123 2 8 8 7–2½ 7–6 7–9 Fuentes 59.90 4 Royally Command 123 4 7 7–5 8 8 8 Flores 39.10

7 RACE JUDICATA 32.80 10.20 6.00 6 PISTACHIO PRINCESS 4.00 2.80 1 MEDUSA'S GAZE 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $133.80 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $62.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-3) $103.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-1-3-5) $2,432.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $127.10

Winner–Race Judicata B.f.3 by Vronsky out of Hi Ho Yodeler, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Todd Marshall & Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC. Mutuel Pool $205,705 Daily Double Pool $30,738 Exacta Pool $116,962 Superfecta Pool $54,950 Super High Five Pool $3,187 Trifecta Pool $84,785. Claimed–Pistachio Princess by Paul Sabesky. Trainer: Jorge Periban. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-7) paid $101.20. Pick Three Pool $28,495.

RACE JUDICATA away quickly from the gate and sped to the front, dueled for the lead from outside, pressured from both sides around the turn, put away inner rival at the quarter pole, fought with PISTACHIO PRINCESS in the drive and gamely prevailed. PISTACHIO PRINCESS chased from outside, bid three deep around the turn, fought with the winner through the lane, dug in late and missed. MEDUSA'S GAZE brushed with outside rival at the start, forwardly placed along the inside, moved out into the two path around the turn, came out a bit further in the lane and finished willingly for the show honors. OUR LITTLE TIGER chased outside a rival early, drifted out around the turn and finished evenly. ENSLEYS DREAM went up to duel for command form inside, lost contact with rival approaching the quarter pole, saved ground into the drive and gave way. PREMIUMONSATURDAY tracked off the inside, took the turn four wide, had the rider lose his whip past the eighth pole and never threatened. ELA CALIMERA MOU came away slow and brushed with inside rival at the start, saved ground to the lane and was never a factor. ROYALLY COMMAND bobbled at the start, entered the turn three wide, moved to the four path then steered back in leaving the bend and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $78,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 21.96 44.52 56.67 1:08.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Nimbostratus 124 5 2 5–1½ 5–hd 2–hd 1–ns Prat 1.00 1 Brilliant Cut 122 1 7 7 6–2 3–½ 2–1¾ Rosario 3.10 7 Dancing Crane 124 6 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 3–¾ Hernandez 4.80 2 Squared Shady 124 2 6 3–hd 2–½ 4–2 4–½ Maldonado 11.90 8 Plum Sexy 124 7 4 6–hd 7 5–1 5–4¼ Figueroa 8.10 3 Little Vicky 124 3 3 4–1½ 3–hd 7 6–nk Pereira 54.20 4 Freedom Flyer 124 4 5 2–hd 4–1 6–½ 7 Gonzalez 13.50

6 NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) 4.00 2.60 2.20 1 BRILLIANT CUT 4.00 3.00 7 DANCING CRANE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $120.00 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-7-2) $12.01 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-7-2-8) $90.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-7) $12.90

Winner–Nimbostratus (FR) B.f.3 by Wootton Bassett (GB) out of Bahama Spirit (IRE), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). Bred by Laundry Cottage Stud (FR). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, CYBT, Lantzman, Marc and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $283,462 Daily Double Pool $28,602 Exacta Pool $140,571 Superfecta Pool $54,601 Super High Five Pool $5,306 Trifecta Pool $97,522. Scratched–Westward Breeze. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-6) paid $78.40. Pick Three Pool $62,207. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-7-5/6) 376 tickets with 4 correct paid $366.40. Pick Four Pool $180,235. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/5/6/9-1-2-7-5/6) 666 tickets with 5 correct paid $782.20. Pick Five Pool $605,680.

NIMBOSTRATUS (FR) bumped leaving the gate, tracked from off the rail, went three wide into the turn, came out into the stretch, rallied and prevailed over the runner-up. BRILLIANT CUT traveled along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, bid along the fence in the lane, fought with the winner late and missed. DANCING CRANE shifted in and bumped rival at the start, sped clear then came in early, saved ground into the stretch, led to the eighth pole then yielded to the top pair. SQUARED SHADY stalked the speed along the inside with a pair of rivals to the outside, moved into the two path around the turn, chased three wide in upper stretch and needed more in deep stretch. PLUM SEXY raced near or at the back of the pack outside a rival, took the turn two or three wide, came out into the stretch and never threatened. LITTLE VICKY stalked the pace from between foes to the stretch and weakened. FREEDOM FLYER bothered from outside leaving the gate, stalked the leader outside a pair of rivals and came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'San Felipe Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.63 46.83 1:10.55 1:35.46 1:42.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Life Is Good 122 1 1 1–2 1–3 1–3 1–6 1–8 Smith 0.50 3 Medina Spirit 122 3 2 2–½ 2–½ 3–1 3–6 2–2¼ Velazquez 3.30 2 Dream Shake 120 2 4 4–1 4–2 2–hd 2–hd 3–3¼ Rosario 8.70 7 Roman Centurian 120 7 7 7 6–1 6–5½ 5–½ 4–3¼ Hernandez 10.80 5 The Great One 120 5 3 3–1 3–½ 4–4 4–2 5–nk Cedillo 10.20 4 None Above the Law 120 4 5 5–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 6–16 6–34 Prat 56.40 6 Govenor's Party 120 6 6 6–1 7 7 7 7 Gutierrez 126.50

1 LIFE IS GOOD 3.00 2.20 2.10 3 MEDINA SPIRIT 2.80 2.20 2 DREAM SHAKE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $6.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $3.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-7) $2.43 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-2-7-5) $45.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $4.95

Winner–Life Is Good B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Beach Walk, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Gary and Mary West Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: WinStar Farm LLC and CHC INC.. Mutuel Pool $1,126,939 Daily Double Pool $64,182 Exacta Pool $488,410 Superfecta Pool $202,046 Super High Five Pool $27,133 Trifecta Pool $339,564. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-1) paid $40.55. Pick Three Pool $72,073.

LIFE IS GOOD sped to the front from inside, inched away on the backstretch, remained unchallenged into the drive, drifted out through the lane and widened under mild hand urging and ridden out late. MEDINA SPIRIT chased three wide early then stalked off the rail, exited the far turn two wide and bested the rest. DREAM SHAKE stalked the pace in the two path then angled in and saved ground around the far turn, chased the winner with MEDINA SPIRIT to the outside and got outkicked for second. ROMAN CENTURIAN trailed early then passed a rival on the backstretch, went three then two wide around the far turn and kept on for a minor share. THE GREAT ONE broke in and bumped rival, chased outside foes then came four wide into the stretch and weakened. NONE ABOVE THE LAW bumped leaving the gate, tracked the pace from inside, saved ground into the lane and proved no menace. GOVENOR'S PARTY took the first turn three wide, remained off the rail to the stretch, eased through the lane and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $78,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.82 45.30 1:09.33 1:21.40 1:33.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Whisper Not 124 2 3 1–4½ 1–10 1–6 1–3 1–1¼ Prat 0.50 3 Rip City 122 3 1 2–1 2–1 2–2 2–3 2–5½ Gutierrez 4.10 6 Tripoli 122 5 5 5–½ 5–½ 3–½ 3–2 3–2¼ Rispoli 7.00 5 Tiberius Mercurius 117 4 4 4–2 4–1½ 4–½ 4–2 4–3¾ Pyfer 27.60 7 Gauguin 124 6 7 7 7 6–1½ 6–1½ 5–ns Geroux 23.10 1 Club Aspen 124 1 2 3–1 3–hd 5–1½ 5–2 6–1¾ Hernandez 11.20 8 Vantastic 122 7 6 6–2 6–1 7 7 7 Cedillo 16.90

2 WHISPER NOT (GB) 3.00 2.10 2.10 3 RIP CITY 3.00 2.40 6 TRIPOLI 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $4.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $4.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5) $4.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-6-5-7) $123.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6) $5.45

Winner–Whisper Not (GB) B.c.4 by Poet's Voice (GB) out of Poyle Meg (GB), by Dansili (GB). Bred by Cecil and Miss Alison Wiggins (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Electric City Racing, Dunn, Christopher T. and Peskoff, Jeremy. Mutuel Pool $420,721 Daily Double Pool $65,682 Exacta Pool $222,693 Superfecta Pool $83,425 Super High Five Pool $10,142 Trifecta Pool $160,185. Scratched–Liberal (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-2) paid $2.60. Pick Three Pool $57,492.

WHISPER NOT (GB) sped clear early and opened up around the first turn, remained well clear up the backstretch, carried a comfortable lead into the drive, urged right-handed in the final furlong and held safely. RIP CITY was closest in pursuit early, chased two wide and cut into the lead around the second turn, whittle the gap late but could not threaten the winner. TRIPOLI raced three then two wide around the first turn, angled in a bit on the second bend and raced a bit off the rail into the stretch and finished evenly to best the rest. TIBERIUS MERCURIUS went two to three wide around the first turn, traveled outside a pair of rivals leaving the backstretch, entered the lane three wide and never produced a bid. GAUGUIN (GER) was unprepared, tossing his head prior to the start then stumbled when the gates opened, trailed the field to the far turn, went around a rival then exited that bend two wide and lacked further response. CLUB ASPEN tracked the pace from inside to the lane and lacked a rally. VANTASTIC angled in early, pulled and checked into the first turn, saved ground to the stretch and came up empty.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.63 43.93 1:08.49 1:21.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Brickyard Ride 120 6 1 1–1½ 1–4 1–5 1–4 Centeno 5.00 9 Tigre Di Slugo 120 9 4 4–2 4–2 4–hd 2–ns Rosario 2.60 7 Exaulted 120 7 6 7–2½ 6–hd 5–hd 3–2¼ Smith 6.50 3 Major Cabbie 120 3 5 5–1½ 5–2 2–½ 4–1 Prat 22.20 1 Storm the Court 120 1 3 2–1 2–½ 3–1 5–nk Velazquez 2.70 4 Manhattan Up 120 4 8 9 8–hd 7–2 6–4¼ Pereira 23.60 5 Strongconstitution 120 5 9 8–1 9 8–½ 7–nk Geroux 15.30 2 Extra Hope 122 2 7 6–½ 7–2½ 9 8–1¼ Hernandez 8.60 8 Loud Mouth 120 8 2 3–2 3–2 6–2½ 9 Cedillo 9.70

6 BRICKYARD RIDE 12.00 5.40 4.20 9 TIGRE DI SLUGO 3.80 2.80 7 EXAULTED 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $20.00 $1 EXACTA (6-9) $20.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-9-7-3) $125.81 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-9-7) $57.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-9-7-3-1) Carryover $3,977

Winner–Brickyard Ride Ch.c.4 by Clubhouse Ride out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $594,672 Daily Double Pool $47,185 Exacta Pool $365,733 Superfecta Pool $135,686 Trifecta Pool $227,056 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,211. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-6) paid $9.40. Pick Three Pool $138,128. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/6-1-2/4-6) 7712 tickets with 4 correct paid $22.95. Pick Four Pool $232,369.

BRICKYARD RIDE cleared the field to set the pace, padded the lead up the backstretch, showed the way in the two path into the drive and won easily under left-handed encouragement. TIGRE DI SLUGO stalked off the rail, raced three wide then angled five wide into the stretch and outkicked EXAULTED for second. EXAULTED settled off the pace, traveled four wide into the turn, angled out and exited the bend six wide, fought with TIGRE DI SLUGO in the late stages and got outfinished for the place honors. MAJOR CABBIE got bumped from inside at the start, raced mid-pack up the backstretch and moved to the inside, saved ground around the turn, moved into second approaching the eighth pole but flattened out in deep stretch. STORM THE COURT closest to the leader early, went three wide around the turn and weakened. MANHATTAN UP sat at the back of the pack early inside STRONGCONSTITUTION, raced along the rail to the turn, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in the lane and never threatened. STRONGCONSTITUTION traveled at the back of the back outside a rival, entered the turn two wide then angled five wide into the stretch and was never a factor. EXTRA HOPE broke out and bumped rival at the start, raced off the rail then angled into the two path entering the turn, steered back out and came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. LOUD MOUTH stalked outside a rival and four wide around the bend, then faded in the lane.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $400,000. 'Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.17 47.32 1:11.28 1:22.91 1:34.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hit the Road 122 2 6 4–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 3–1 1–nk Geroux 4.20 1 Smooth Like Strait 122 1 1 2–2 2–2 2–1 1–½ 2–nk Rispoli 2.80 8 Count Again 122 8 10 10 9–½ 9–1 9–1 3–½ Hernandez 16.30 6 Flavius 120 6 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 2–hd 4–hd Prat 4.80 4 Royal Ship 120 4 4 7–hd 8–1 8–1 8–1 5–hd Smith 25.60 7 Casa Creed 120 7 3 5–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–1 6–1½ Velazquez 10.60 9 Ride a Comet 122 9 8 8–1 7–1 7–1 7–hd 7–1¼ Van Dyke 4.30 5 Spirit Animal 120 5 7 9–½ 10 10 10 8–1 Rosario 17.10 10 Flying Scotsman 120 10 9 1–2 1–1 1–hd 4–1½ 9–1¾ T Baze 29.40 3 Social Paranoia 122 3 2 6–1 6–1 6–1 6–½ 10 Cedillo 8.40

2 HIT THE ROAD 10.40 5.40 4.20 1 SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 4.40 3.40 8 COUNT AGAIN 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $74.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $18.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-8-6) $127.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-8-6-4) $10,139.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-8) $129.40

Winner–Hit the Road B.c.4 by More Than Ready out of Highway Mary, by U S Ranger. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: D K Racing, LLC, Radley Equine, Inc., Taste of Victory Stables, Gold, Rick, Maslowski, Tony E. and O. Mutuel Pool $809,784 Daily Double Pool $96,794 Exacta Pool $452,331 Superfecta Pool $147,276 Super High Five Pool $8,073 Trifecta Pool $258,536. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-2) paid $30.70. Pick Three Pool $89,953.

HIT THE ROAD stalked the pace from inside, waited for room in the two path leaving the far turn, bid between rivals in upper stretch and edged a pair of foes late under a drive. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT forwardly placed in the two path, bid outside around the far turn, gained command in upper stretch, challenged from both sides in the final furlong and finished gamely to the wire. COUNT AGAIN traveled at the back of the pack outside a rival, went three wide into the lane, angled widest in the stretch and was closing fast. FLAVIUS stalked outside a rival then exited the far turn three wide, bid four wide in upper stretch but got outkicked. ROYAL SHIP (BRZ) chased two wide through both turns, produced a late effort and finished well to the wire. CASA CREED tracked the speed outside a rival, went three wide into the drive, finished willingly but needed more late. RIDE A COMET bumped with outside rival at the start, sat off the pace from off the inside, went three to four wide into the stretch, tipped out and lacked a rally. SPIRIT ANIMAL reserved in the early going and angled to the inside, steered out in upper stretch and never made an impact. FLYING SCOTSMAN bumped with rival at the start, sent for the lead from outside, cleared and crossed over to the inside, challenged around the far turn and fought back from inside, lost command in upper stretch and gave way in the final furlong. SOCIAL PARANOIA tracked the speed along the fence, entered the stretch two wide and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Santa Anita H.'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.82 47.12 1:12.26 1:37.13 2:02.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Idol 119 6 7–1½ 7–hd 7–1 6–½ 5–2½ 1–½ Rosario 5.40 5 Express Train 123 5 3–1 4–1½ 4–1 1–½ 1–2 2–1½ Hernandez 5.00 2 Maxfield 124 2 5–1 5–hd 5–hd 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ Geroux 1.10 1 Independence Hall 120 1 4–2½ 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 2–hd 4–1½ Prat 3.20 7 Tizamagician 119 7 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 4–½ 5–2¾ Van Dyke 20.10 3 Kiss Today Goodbye 119 3 8 8 8 8 6–2 6–4½ Smith 19.80 4 Coastal Defense 116 4 6–½ 6–2 6–1½ 7–1½ 7–2½ 7–5 Velazquez 16.70 8 King Guillermo 116 8 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1 5–½ 8 8 Cedillo 45.00

6 IDOL 12.80 6.40 3.40 5 EXPRESS TRAIN 5.40 2.80 2 MAXFIELD 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $70.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $24.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-1) $20.26 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-2-1-7) $919.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $39.00

Winner–Idol B.c.4 by Curlin out of Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. Bred by My Meadowview LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $1,068,329 Daily Double Pool $146,392 Exacta Pool $483,383 Superfecta Pool $195,719 Super High Five Pool $20,225 Trifecta Pool $336,007. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-6) paid $134.30. Pick Three Pool $132,926.

IDOL sat off the pace through the early stages, went five wide around the second bend, rallied from outside and got up in the closing moments. EXPRESS TRAIN stalked off the inside, bid three deep around the far turn, led past the five-sixteenths, cleared inside rival and led to deep stretch and got caught late. MAXFIELD traveled off the inside, took closer order four wide into the far turn, stayed in the four path to the stretch and finished willingly for the show. INDEPENDENCE HALL rank into the first turn, stalked along the inside then moved out and exited the far turn three wide, chased within striking distance through the lane and got edged for the show. TIZAMAGICIAN checked behind the leader and altered out into the first turn, stalked off the rail then bid between rivals into the second turn, led briefly then lost command, chased the the leader into the drive and weakened. KISS TODAY GOODBYE unhurried in the early going, entered the stretch four to five wide and never made an impact. COASTAL DEFENSE traveled off the inside then shifted in nearing the first turn, moved out into the two path and remained there to the stretch and weakened. KING GUILLERMO away quickly from the far outside, sped to the front and led in the two path into the first turn, controlled the pace up the backstretch.

ELEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $76,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.75 44.94 57.49 1:09.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Defunded 123 11 6 8–3 7–6 3–1 1–2½ Rosario 8.70 10 DQ–Following Sea 123 10 1 5–1 4–1 2–1 2–1 Velazquez 0.90 4 Mr. Impossible 123 4 3 3–½ 2–½ 1–1 3–3¼ Rispoli 4.30 12 Chaos Reigns 123 12 2 7–3½ 6–½ 6–2 4–½ Valdivia, Jr. 24.70 9 First Class Dad 116 9 7 6–½ 5–½ 5–hd 5–3½ Centeno 12.90 3 Patron d'Oro 123 3 5 2–1 1–hd 4–1 6–nk Prat 7.90 7 Cherubic Factor 123 7 11 11–7 11–8½ 9–2½ 7–½ Gutierrez 78.80 6 Vantage Point 123 6 10 10–1 10–hd 8–hd 8–2¼ Cedillo 20.60 5 Sal N Louie 116 5 9 12 12 11–8 9–3¾ Pyfer 51.90 2 Epidemic 123 2 4 1–½ 3–½ 7–5½ 10–3¼ Maldonado 31.70 8 Aurelian Man 123 8 8 9–3 9–1 10–5½ 11–37 Gonzalez 41.00 1 Winhappy 123 1 12 4–½ 8–½ 12 12 Fuentes 78.30

11 DEFUNDED 19.40 6.80 3.60 4 MR. IMPOSSIBLE 4.00 2.60 10 DQ–FOLLOWING SEA 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-11) $107.80 $1 EXACTA (11-4) $39.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-4-10-12) $110.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-4-10-12-9) $2,780.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-4-10) $54.60

Winner–Defunded Ch.g.3 by Dialed In out of Wind Caper, by Touch Gold. Bred by Athens Woods, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $646,589 Daily Double Pool $236,159 Exacta Pool $388,870 Superfecta Pool $194,456 Super High Five Pool $18,213 Trifecta Pool $307,266. Scratched–none. DQ–#10 Following Sea–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-11) paid $145.85. Pick Three Pool $307,705. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-6-11) 565 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,104.75. Pick Four Pool $817,324. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-6-2-6-11) 296 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,105.90. Pick Five Pool $816,757. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-2/4-6-2-6-11) 2250 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,014.44. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $5,134,496.

DEFUNDED content to sit off the pace early, raced five wide nearing the turn, angled into the three path around the bend, bumped rival at the three-sixteenths pole, tipped out and surged to the front mid-stretch and won going away under hand urging. FOLLOWING SEA came in and bumped rival twice early, chased from outside then four wide around the bend, bid between foes mid-stretch and gained the place. MR. IMPOSSIBLE was pinballed between rivals early, chased between foes then bid three deep around the turn, led into the stretch and yielded to the top pair. CHAOS REIGNS stalked outside a rival well off the rail, went four wide around the bend, got bumped by the winner at the three-sixteenths and kept on for a minor award. FIRST CLASS DAD broke in and bumped rival then steadied early, tugged his way up between rivals into the turn, went two wide around the bend and lacked a serious bid. PATRON D'ORO got bumped from outside early, dueled for the lead up the backstretch then vied between rivals around the turn, moved inside at the top of the stretch and faded in the late stages. CHERUBIC FACTOR hopped slightly and got bumped at the start, went four wide through the bend and never threatened. VANTAGE POINT raced near the back of the pack, took the turn three wide and could not make an impact. SAL N LOUIE dropped back early, traveled along the inside then two wide into the lane and was never a factor. EPIDEMIC dueled for the lead from inside, vied with a of rivals around the turn, could not keep up entering the stretch and gave way in the final furlong. AURELIAN MAN was knocked into rival at the start, steadied briefly early, took the turn two wide and came up empty. WINHAPPY tossed his head and came away a bit slow, went up to chase the speed in the two path then moved inside, dropped back around the turn, eased in the stretch and walked off. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED FOLLOWING SEA FROM SECOND TO THIRD FOR CROSSING OVER ON MR. IMPOSSIBLE EARLY WITHOUT SUFFICIENT CLEARANCE AND COST MR. IMPOSSIBLE A CHANCE A BETTER PLACING.