Horse racing newsletter: Swiss Skydiver back at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Flavien Prat on six winners Friday.

As we await the official reopening of racing before fans at Santa Anita, likely but not official around April 2, the track has another Saturday card with a little star power. Swiss Skydiver, winner of last year’s Preakness Stakes, is 8-5 favorite in the Grade 1 $300,000 Beholder Mile. It’s her first race since a disappointing seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

The idea of a Preakness winner racing at Santa Anita (or Southern California) is nothing new. In fact, every Preakness winner has competed in Southern California since 2010 except one. (Think of the one recent Preakness winner you can’t remember. Answer below.)

Of course, the fact that many had Southern California trainers probably has something to do with it.

The interesting thing about Swiss Skydiver, other than the fact she’s a filly, is how well traveled she’s been. This isn’t even her first trip to Santa Anita, as she won the Santa Anita Oaks last year. She’s run at nine tracks in 12 races. In addition to Santa Anita, she’s run at Keeneland, Pimlico (duh!), Churchill Downs, Saratoga, Oaklawn Park, Gulfstream Park, Fair Grounds and Tampa Bay.

So, why did the connections of Swiss Skydiver pick Santa Anita to open the 2021 season?

“There were limited options where we are,” trainer Ken McPeek told Ed Golden of Santa Anita. “There really wasn’t an older filly and mare stake in Florida and I’ve got my other filly, Envoutante, at Oaklawn [for Saturday’s Azeri Stakes). I didn’t want to run against each other.

“Obviously the Beholder is a great race and I think Swiss Skydiver is capable of running a flat mile. She’s really sharp now, so that’s good, and the timing works out well.”

Robby Albarado came in to ride the 4-year-old filly for the third straight time.

Now for the answer: Cloud Computing, winner in 2017.

Santa Anita review

Before we get to Friday’s feature, let’s congratulate jockey Flavien Prat, who won six of the eight races (seven mounts) on Friday.

It figures that among those races was the feature, an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The winner was 6-year-old Ippodamia’s Girl (picked by our own Ciaran Thornton), who comfortably settled off the pace, then made a strong move on the far turn and took the lead mid-stretch. She won by 1¼ lengths.

Ippodamia’s Girl paid $16.00, $5.40 and $3.80. On Mars was second, followed by Moonhall Milly, Laura’s Light, Miss Bigly, Catch The Eye and Trickle In.

“I’ve had her about four months,” trainer Richard Baltas told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “She’s trained really well, and we were going to run her in the Megahertz, but I took her to the gate a day before the race and she tied up, so she couldn’t run. She’s a beautiful mare and well-mannered. We’ll stay home with her and look for a stake next time.”

Santa Anita preview

There are two graded stakes on Saturday’s nine-race card, starting at 12:30 p.m. In addition, there are three allowance races and five turf races (the odd-numbered races.) Let’s look at the stakes.

Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes. This six-furlong turf race has attracted eight starters, which is a good number for Santa Anita. The tepid favorite, at 3-1, is Jolie Olympia for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith. She has won five of eight lifetime with three seconds, although three of those wins and races were in Brazil. If you look at her last work, she got a bullet 47.1 for half a mile on Sunday, as the best of 80 horses. There are two horses at 7-2, Gregorian Chant (Phil D’Amato, Juan Hernandez) and Cistron (John Sadler, Umberto Rispoli). Gregorian Chant is coming off a win in the Clocker Corner, an ungraded stakes. Cistron won this race last year. Post is around 3:46 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Beholder Mile: We pretty much covered Swiss Skydiver, the 8-5 favorite, up top. So, we’ll mention that Harvest Moon is the 5-2 second choice for Simon Callaghan and Prat. She had a fourth-place finish last out in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and won four in a row before that, including the Grade 2 Zenyatta and Grade 3 Torrey Pine.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 11, 5, 6, 7, 5, 9, 8, 8, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

FIRST RACE: No. 4 Nerves Of Steel (8-1)

Nerves Of Steel tries turf for the first time for trainer Peter Miller and ships in for the first start in California making him eligible for the bonus money. Prat hops on and is winning 27% for Miller. Blinkers come off, a move that yields a 28% win rate. No turf in the bloodlines but Miller risks for a tag Saturday, and with Prat on board this looks to be the money ride. 8-1 if we get it is a great price. Miller also sends out June Gloom, who is also making the first start on turf. This horse was ridden by Prat in the debut but now Juan Hernandez rides (they are 25%). June Gloom has turf in the blood with two turf winners from four. This horse was heavily bet in the debut. Horses over 5-1 have won three of the four times. This is a wide-open race to start the Saturday card.

Friday’s result: Ippodamia’s Girl went off at 7-1 and tracked in third before powering home for the win. ‘Girl paid $16 for the win. So much for it being an exercise run.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, long shots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“Live racing continues at Golden Gate on Saturday with a nine-race program with a 12:45 p.m.. post. An interesting maiden race kicks off our Late Pick 4 in the sixth race. My Pharoah Lady, a first-time starter for Blaine Wright, is by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and out of the Smart Strike mare Striking Scholar. This makes her a half sibling to multiple graded stakes winner Stryker PHD. Leading rider Kyle Frey hops aboard. Other contenders include firster Liam’s Secret, Exquisite Legacy, who put up a respectable runner up finish in her career debut, the Frank Lucarelli trained pair of Fast To Fortune and Crazy About You, and Southern California shipper Annie Graham.

“The feature on Saturday is the seventh, a second level allowance at 1 1/16 miles. Our Silver Oak won three weeks ago at this condition and returns for trainer Jonathan Wong. We’re expecting him to go off favored. King Of Speed, who beat Our Silver Oak two races ago, is also entered. Stretch-out sprinter Ready for a Fight makes his first start routing for trainer Steve Miyadi and sports good recent form while American Farmer, who ran a bang-up second to Our Silver Oak last out, is back in for local conditioner Steve Sherman.

“A talented cast of filly and mare sprinters will be in Sunday’s featured 5½-furlong seventh race. Multiple stakes winner Dynasty Of Her Own comes off a big win last month and emerges as a favorite for Wong, who also saddles Tiz Fake News. Both Wong entrants run for owners Tommy Town Thoroughbreds. Hollywood Hills, who has had success on the Tapeta, is back in Sherman’s barn after a pair of off-the-board finishes against stakes company at Santa Anita. She is worthy of a second look. Square Peggy, a mare with terrific recent form for trainer Quinn Howey, draws the outside post and should receive a good trip. Although she is not the class of the race, her best effort likely puts her in the hunt. Gotham Desire is a consistent mare that always gives her best, and stakes winners Ima Happy Cat and Princess Vivien add more depth in what appears as an extremely high-quality race.

“To finish things off, here’s a look at our leaderboard. In the jockey standings, Frey leads all riders in most wins, with Evin Roman right behind. Catalino Martinez rounds out the top three. In the trainer standings, Wong sits the atop the list with Steve Specht and Isidro Tamayo right behind.”

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

10:28 Laurel (3): $100,000 Beyond the Wire Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Street Lute (1-1)

11:03 Oaklawn (3): $105,000 allowance, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: American Mandate (3-1)

12:03 Laurel (6): $100,000 Harrison E. Johnson Memorial Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Cordmaker (3-1)

12:03 Oaklawn (5): Grade 2 $350,000 Azeri Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Shedaresthedevil (2-1)

12:36 Oaklawn (6): $105,000 allowance, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Excession (3-1)

1:07 Laurel (8): $100,000 Private Terms Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Maythehorsebwithu (2-1)

1:08 Oaklawn (7): $500,000 Essex Handicap, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Silver State (2-1)

1:41 Oaklawn (8): $106,000 allowance, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: One for Ritchie (3-1)

1:55 Aqueduct (9): $100,000 Correction Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Amuse (8-5)

2:13 Oaklawn (9): $150,000 Temperence Hill Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/2 miles. Favorite: You’re to Blame (3-1)

2:45 Oaklawn (10): $200,000 Hot Springs Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Whitmore (8-5)

3:16 Oaklawn (11): Grade 2 $1 million Rebel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Caddo River (9-5)

3:46 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Jolie Olimpica (3-1)

4:20 Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $300,000 Beholder Mile Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Swiss Skydiver (8-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SECOND RACE: No. 5 Love And Hold (4-1)

He ran way better than looked when finishing third in a very much needed effort after a 205-night layoff. He finished well and on his own against better opposition after breaking a tad slow in his last start. After leaving the gate, he moved at a modest pace down the backstretch but began to go a lot better through the turn until leveling fairly well inside the 1/16th pole. He went on to garner the trifecta placing and had a decent gallop out. The figure earned, with everything factored in, puts this runner close up early Saturday, and I think he’ll be in the photo for a top spot for new connections that can pop with entrants of this ilk.

And now the star of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 12. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 36th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Good FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 25.22 50.15 1:14.19 1:26.18 1:38.41 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Miss Flawless 120 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 1–hd T Baze 26.90 7 Clearly Gone 122 6 3 6–½ 6–½ 5–½ 4–1½ 2–1 Prat 0.90 9 Sherilinda 120 8 4 1–1 1–½ 1–1 2–1 3–ns Flores 95.90 4 Sugary 122 3 7 5–1½ 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 4–1¼ Desormeaux 2.60 6 Charette 122 5 8 9 9 8–hd 6–1½ 5–2 Figueroa 11.80 2 Tizno's Dilemma 122 1 6 7–1 8–hd 9 8–hd 6–½ Valdivia, Jr. 33.50 3 Hurley 115 2 1 3–½ 5–1 4–1½ 5–1 7–1¾ Pyfer 15.80 10 Little Bird 122 9 5 4–hd 4–hd 7–hd 9 8–ns Hernandez 5.10 8 Wind Tartare 113 7 9 8–½ 7–½ 6–hd 7–½ 9 Centeno 69.10 5 MISS FLAWLESS (FR) 55.80 10.20 9.40 7 CLEARLY GONE 2.60 2.40 9 SHERILINDA 17.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $75.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-9-4) $826.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-9) $1,600.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-9-4-6) Carryover $48,129 Winner–Miss Flawless (FR) Grr.m.5 by Siyouni (FR) out of Diamond Flawless (FR), by Cape Cross (IRE). Bred by Mr. Jean-Philippe Dubois (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Frank Reynoso, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $188,862 Exacta Pool $84,777 Superfecta Pool $43,437 Trifecta Pool $58,580 X-5 Super High Five Pool $45,916. Claimed–Clearly Gone by Dore, Timothy and Moewes, Denice. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Charette by Hronis Racing LLC. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Posh Holly (IRE), Quinnie. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) up close early outside the leader, floated out into the stretch, bid outside at the top of the lane and took over in upper stretch then held gamely over the late bid from the runner-up. CLEARLY GONE settled off the inside, came three wide into the stretch, summoned a late bid but could not get by. SHERILINDA sped to the front and crossed over to the inside, set the pace from inside, drifted out into the drive, lost command to MISS FLAWLESS in upper stretch and stayed on to save the show honors. SUGARY stalked between rivals or in the two path, came out on the far turn and entered the stretch five wide and missed the show. CHARETTE pulled early near the inside, settled along the rail then between rivals on the backstretch, exited the far turn two wide, kept on through the lane but needed more in the late stages. TIZNO'S DILEMMA pulled early near the inside, saved ground to the stretch, moved out in the lane and never rallied. HURLEY pulled near the inside first time through the stretch, was rated inside and saved ground to the lane but lacked further response when called upon. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) took the first turn three wide, remained three wide into the far turn then came four wide into the stretch and weakened. WIND TARTARE (FR) traveled near the back of the pack outside rivals, went four then five wide around the second bend and proved no menace. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.96 48.67 1:13.87 1:26.62 1:39.61 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Dr. Hoffman 126 6 5 2–1 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–4 1–5½ Prat 0.60 4 Twirling Derby 126 4 4 5–½ 5–½ 2–½ 2–5 2–6 Franco 6.50 7 Mongol Altai 119 7 6 8 8 8 4–1 3–2¾ Centeno 10.90 1 Paisano 113 1 1 3–½ 4–hd 5–4 5–½ 4–1¼ Pyfer 13.00 8 Derby War 126 8 7 7–½ 7–2 6–½ 7–2 5–½ Boulanger 75.50 2 Tiger's Song 126 2 8 6–5 3–½ 4–1 3–2 6–2 Pereira 3.70 3 Landaa 116 3 2 4–½ 6–4 7–½ 8 7–8 Ellingwood 85.30 5 Lord Vader 126 5 3 1–½ 1–hd 3–½ 6–hd 8 T Baze 14.90 6 DR. HOFFMAN 3.20 2.60 2.10 4 TWIRLING DERBY 4.60 2.80 7 MONGOL ALTAI 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $119.20 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-1) $11.10 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-7-1-8) $872.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7) $13.30 Winner–Dr. Hoffman B.g.4 by Alternation out of Destiny's Reward, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). Bred by Hurstland Farm, James H. Greene Jr. &Courtney O'Brien (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Rosen, Joseph S. and Rosenmayer, Michael. Mutuel Pool $150,819 Daily Double Pool $28,226 Exacta Pool $97,672 Superfecta Pool $63,522 Super High Five Pool $147,879 Trifecta Pool $78,037. Claimed–Dr. Hoffman by David A Bernsen LLC, Cady, Todd, Hess Jr. Robert B. and Lambert, Jeffrey. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. DR. HOFFMAN got pinballed between rivals at the start, prompted the pace from outside, headed rival at the halfway point and dueled to the five-sixteenths, kicked clear from that rival and showed the way in the two path into the stretch, drew off in the lane while taking an awkward step late but remained well clear. TWIRLING DERBY chased three deep early then four deep on the backstretch, angled to the three path around the far turn, could not make an impact on the winner but was clearly second best. MONGOL ALTAI bumped with inside rival twice in the beginning, traveled five wide into the first turn then angled to the two path, steered out on the far turn and came five wide into the stretch and summoned a mild rally for the show. PAISANO chased the speed from inside, angled out leaving the far turn, drifted back inside through the stretch and churned on for a minor award. DERBY WAR angled in on the clubhouse turn, sat off the pace near the inside, remained along the fence then moved into the two path around the final bend and improved position. TIGER'S SONG stumbled leaving the gate, raced along the inside into the first turn then moved into the two path around the bend, went between foes on the backstretch, steered out in the stretch and weakened. LANDAA chased off the inside then three deep, dropped back around the second turn, came four wide into the lane and tired. LORD VADER broke in then brushed with outside rival, sent for the lead, took control and moved inside, dueled with rival from the half-mile point to the five-sixteenths, lost contact past that marker and tired. HAND-TIMED. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.54 47.61 1:12.20 1:24.43 1:36.56 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ippodamia's Girl 124 2 2 3–½ 3–½ 2–2 2–2½ 1–1¼ Prat 7.00 1 On Mars 124 1 6 7 7 5–½ 4–3½ 2–hd Smith 1.40 5 Moonhall Milly 122 4 4 5–2 5–hd 3–1 3–½ 3–2¼ Flores 9.30 4 Laura's Light 124 3 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 4–3½ Cedillo 1.30 7 Miss Bigly 124 6 3 4–2 4–1 7 5–½ 5–2¼ Gonzalez 22.50 6 Catch the Eye 122 5 7 6–hd 6–hd 6–hd 6–hd 6–2¼ Fuentes 23.30 9 Trickle In 124 7 5 2–1 2–1 4–1 7 7 T Baze 16.60 2 IPPODAMIA'S GIRL 16.00 5.40 3.80 1 ON MARS 3.40 2.40 5 MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) 4.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $31.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $21.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-4) $16.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-4-7) $1,736.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $41.85 Winner–Ippodamia's Girl Dbb.m.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Ippodamia, by Peterhof. Bred by George Schwary (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: George and Martha Schwary Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,035 Daily Double Pool $16,177 Exacta Pool $151,596 Superfecta Pool $65,296 Super High Five Pool $9,102 Trifecta Pool $91,599. Scratched–Neige Blanche (FR), She's Our Charm. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $190.70. Pick Three Pool $43,716. IPPODAMIA'S GIRL stalked the pace from inside, angled outside the leader around the far turn, collared foe with a furlong to go and kicked clear. ON MARS stalked from inside then moved out and tugged her way between rivals on the backstretch, steadied off heels past the three-eighths pole in the two path then angled to the rail, tipped out in the lane and rallied for the place. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) angled in and tracked the leader from inside, steadied briefly at the three-eighths pole, kept inside then moved out a bit leaving that turn, finished willingly and got edged for the place. LAURA'S LIGHT sped clear and controlled the pace from the inside, remained clear to the stretch then got headed at the eighth pole and yielded. MISS BIGLY stalked the pace off the inside, lacked room behind weakening rival while between foes on the far turn, switched to the inside and lacked further response. CATCH THE EYE unhurried in the early going while outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, chased outside rivals to the stretch and was never a factor. TRICKLE IN traveled three wide into the first turn then moved into the two path, forwardly placed outside the leader, started to weakened around the far turn and faded in the stretch. FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.70 57.85 1:03.71 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Missy P. 118 7 2 2–2½ 2–5 1–1½ 1–9½ Prat 0.40 1 Reem 126 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–7 2–2¾ Cedillo 3.00 2 Shell Shock 126 2 3 6–1½ 6–1½ 4–2 3–½ Figueroa 14.20 4 Mongolian Panther 126 4 5 4–1 3–hd 3–2 4–7 Maldonado 10.30 5 River Girl 119 5 4 5–3 5–3 5–5 5–2¾ Pyfer 29.80 6 Wild Ride 126 6 7 7 7 6–4½ 6–25 Franco 67.20 3 Rattrapante 126 3 6 3–1½ 4–2 7 7 T Baze 16.90 7 MISSY P. 2.80 2.20 2.10 1 REEM 2.80 2.40 2 SHELL SHOCK 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $25.20 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $3.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-4) $2.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-2-4-5) $54.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2) $5.80 Winner–Missy P. B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Greer Lynn, by Speightstown. Bred by Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $141,818 Daily Double Pool $27,046 Exacta Pool $76,169 Superfecta Pool $45,412 Super High Five Pool $5,377 Trifecta Pool $61,097. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $13.75. Pick Three Pool $27,096. MISSY P. prompted the pace from outside, remained confidently handled into the stretch, took over and cleared rival approaching the eighth pole, then powered away in the final furlong while ridden out to the wire. REEM set the pace with MISSY P. to the outside to the lane, was overtaken in upper stretch and could not go on with the winner inside the furlong grounds but was clearly second best. SHELL SHOCK chased in the two path to the stretch and outkicked MONGOLIAN PANTHER for the show honors. MONGOLIAN PANTHER broke in, bumped rival and bobbled at the start, chased off the rail then angled in entering the turn, went two to three wide around the bend and got edged for the show. RIVER GIRL tracked well off the inside up the backstretch, took the turn five then four wide and could not rally. WILD RIDE threw head and hopped at the start, came four wide into the drive and was never a factor. RATTRAPANTE bumped by outside rival leaving the gate, asked to be to be forwardly placed early, chased three wide into the stretch, eased in the drive and walked off. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.72 47.51 1:13.16 1:25.25 1:37.26 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Burnin Turf 124 6 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ Prat 0.90 4 One Fast Bro 124 3 4 5–3 4–1½ 3–1 2–½ 2–1½ Hernandez 2.60 5 Kakistocracy 124 4 7 7 7 5–½ 4–2 3–1¾ T Baze 7.80 6 Hammering Lemon 124 5 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 3–2 4–2 Gutierrez 8.40 1 George Herman Ruth 124 1 5 4–½ 5–1 7 7 5–hd Cedillo 7.20 2 It's Fitting 124 2 6 6–3 6–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 6–6 Franco 40.50 8 Crooked Finger Ray 124 7 3 3–3½ 3–1 4–½ 6–1 7 Valdivia, Jr. 39.70 7 BURNIN TURF 3.80 2.20 2.10 4 ONE FAST BRO 3.00 2.20 5 KAKISTOCRACY 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $5.20 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $4.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-5-6) $3.38 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-4-5-6-1) $66.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-5) $6.45 Winner–Burnin Turf Dbb.g.5 by Acclamation out of Hot Outta the Oven, by Vronsky. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: Next Wave Racing LLC and The Ellwood Johnston Trust. Mutuel Pool $254,786 Daily Double Pool $17,788 Exacta Pool $126,885 Superfecta Pool $67,219 Super High Five Pool $7,829 Trifecta Pool $100,049. Scratched–Tizhotndusty. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $13.95. Pick Three Pool $42,955. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-7-3/7) 259 tickets with 4 correct paid $28.75. Pick Four Pool $220,360. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-2-7-3/7) 5842 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,343.30. Pick Five Pool $404,348. BURNIN TURF vied between rivals into the first turn then cleared around the bend and angled to the fence, set all the pace to the stretch, urged left-handed in the lane and remained clear under strong handling. ONE FAST BRO tracked the pace outside a rival, entered the stretch three to four wide, finished willingly through the lane but could not threaten the winner. KAKISTOCRACY reserved in the early stages, exited the far turn four wide, rallied and gained the show. HAMMERING LEMON vied for the lead from inside into the clubhouse turn then dropped back to stalk BURNIN TURF from inside or a bit off the rail, chased two wide into the stretch and flattened. GEORGE HERMAN RUTH settled early along the fence, saved ground and lacked room into the stretch, steered out in the drive and proved no menace. IT'S FITTING raced off the pace from inside early then moved into the two path, traveled between runners or two wide around the far turn, tipped out at the top of the lane and never threatened. CROOKED FINGER RAY showed speed outside and vied outside a pair of rivals early, dropped back to chase the leader and angled into the two path, tracked along the inside through the backstretch, saved ground around the far turn and weakened. SIXTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $35,000-$30,000. Time 22.57 45.86 1:11.00 1:24.04 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Rather Nosy 124 2 2 1–½ 1–1 1–5 1–5½ Prat 1.00 6 Saving Sophie 110 5 3 5–4 5–5½ 3–½ 2–hd Ellingwood 4.90 4 Flat Out Joy 124 3 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2 3–2¼ Valdivia, Jr. 3.60 5 Ballet de Cour 120 4 5 4–2 4–2½ 6 4–nk Cedillo 16.00 2 Blazing Charm 113 1 6 6 6 5–1½ 5–1¾ Centeno 14.60 7 Dim Lights 113 6 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–1½ 6 Pyfer 4.50 3 RATHER NOSY 4.00 2.60 2.10 6 SAVING SOPHIE 3.80 2.40 4 FLAT OUT JOY 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $8.60 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-5) $6.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $7.55 Winner–Rather Nosy B.m.5 by Majesticperfection out of Frivolous Pal, by Not For Love. Bred by James A. Blackwell (MD). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Sinister Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $209,993 Daily Double Pool $19,754 Exacta Pool $102,786 Superfecta Pool $40,500 Trifecta Pool $61,961. Scratched–Miss Alegria. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-3) paid $3.45. Pick Three Pool $23,954. RATHER NOSY set the pace inside a pair of rivals, cleared near the three-eighths pole and inched away around the turn, then drew off through the drive under mild asking and ridden out late. SAVING SOPHIE settled off the pace, traveled two wide then moved out on the turn, came five wide into the stretch, rallied and nailed FLAT OUT JOY for the place. FLAT OUT JOY pressed the pace from outside, chased the leader two then three wide around the turn and got nailed for second. BALLET DE COUR chased off the rail then in the two path, saved ground from inside to the stretch and weakened. BLAZING CHARM lacked early speed, traveled along the inside then two wide and failed to make an impact. DIM LIGHTS away quickly from outside, showed early speed outside the top pair, chased three to four wide on the turn and faded. SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.76 48.33 1:15.55 1:41.43 2:05.25 Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Disappearing Act 126 8 6–4 5–½ 5–1 4–hd 3–½ 1–hd Prat 1.10 1 Witch Moon 126 1 4–1 4–1 4–1 5–1 4–2 2–1½ Hernandez 3.10 2 Midnight Diva 118 2 3–2 3–1 3–1½ 2–1½ 2–hd 3–1¼ Cedillo 5.80 4 Aristeia 126 4 1–½ 1–2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 4–2¾ Flores 51.30 7 I'll Do It for You 126 7 5–½ 6–2½ 6–1 6–2 5–3½ 5–2¼ Desormeaux 12.50 3 Lady Crocker 126 3 2–2 2–½ 2–½ 3–hd 6–2½ 6–4½ Smith 4.60 5 Lakaya 126 5 7–5 7–3 7–2 7–4 7–8 7–9½ Maldonado 25.70 6 In the Wind 111 6 8 8 8 8 8 8 Centeno 39.80 8 DISAPPEARING ACT 4.20 2.40 2.20 1 WITCH MOON 3.60 2.60 2 MIDNIGHT DIVA 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-8) $10.20 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $5.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-2-4) $14.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-2-4-7) $476.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-2) $8.75 Winner–Disappearing Act Dbb.f.4 by Magician (IRE) out of Felicidades, by Congrats. Bred by BHMFR, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: BHMFR, LLC. Mutuel Pool $252,397 Daily Double Pool $22,353 Exacta Pool $120,598 Superfecta Pool $72,836 Super High Five Pool $6,864 Trifecta Pool $96,497. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-8) paid $4.20. Pick Three Pool $32,249. DISAPPEARING ACT settled off the rail then angled in first time through the stretch, came off the rail into the drive, rallied three deep at the eighth pole and proved best late. WITCH MOON chased from inside then moved into the two path, came out on the final bend and entered the stretch five wide, bid four deep at the furlong marker and finished gamely outside the winner. MIDNIGHT DIVA stalked from inside, angled out around the final turn, took aim three wide into the stretch, bid between at the eighth pole and got outkicked. ARISTEIA was rank crossing over the dirt surface in the early stages, vied for the lead first time through the stretch then cleared inside rival, led in the two path then moved inside, led in the two path into the stretch, held a short lead with a furlong to go and yielded to the top trio. I'LL DO IT FOR YOU shifted out entering the stretch the first time then shifted back inside shortly after, tracked two wide then a bit off the rail into the stretch and lacked a rally. LADY CROCKER showed early speed staying off the rail, vied with rival for command first time through the stretch then chased that foe into the clubhouse turn, started to weaken at the quarter pole, got shuffled between rivals into the stretch and weakened. LAKAYA raced off the pace, saved ground through the turns and was never a factor. IN THE WIND was off slow to begin, moved to the inside and never got involved. RAIL ON HILL AT ZERO. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.21 45.32 57.30 1:09.88 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Canadian Pride 124 1 3 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–¾ Cedillo 2.70 4 I Will Not 124 3 4 3–½ 3–1 2–2 2–nk Gutierrez 9.90 8 Colt Fiction 124 7 2 4–1 4–1 3–1 3–1¾ Pereira 4.60 7 Howbeit 124 6 5 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 4–½ Hernandez 2.20 5 Adare 124 4 7 6–1 6–½ 4–1 5–1¾ Smith 2.50 3 Single Me Out 124 2 6 7 7 7 6–10 Franco 19.60 6 Deuce 124 5 1 2–1½ 2–hd 6–½ 7 Maldonado 78.90 2 CANADIAN PRIDE 7.40 4.80 3.00 4 I WILL NOT 8.00 4.80 8 COLT FICTION 3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $29.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-7) $33.06 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-8-7-5) $636.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8) $75.00 Winner–Canadian Pride Grr.g.4 by Creative Cause out of On the Menu, by Canadian Frontier. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $297,739 Daily Double Pool $64,747 Exacta Pool $147,398 Superfecta Pool $64,467 Super High Five Pool $10,835 Trifecta Pool $100,902. Scratched–Took Charge. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-8-2) paid $12.35. Pick Three Pool $90,331. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/7-1/3-8-2) 8923 tickets with 4 correct paid $28.55. Pick Four Pool $333,868. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3/7-1/3-8-2) 4866 tickets with 5 correct paid $38.60. Pick Five Pool $246,245. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-7-3/7-1/3-8-2) 608 tickets with 6 correct paid $124.92. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $141,993. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $86,277. CANADIAN PRIDE set the pace with company to the outside, cleared that rival on the backstretch then inched away leaving the turn, kept to task under with right-handed encouragement and held well. I WILL NOT bumped from the outside at the start, stalked up the backstretch, traveled two wide then tipped out in upper stretch and gained ground on the winner in the final sixteenth. COLT FICTION stalked outside a rival or off the inside, went three to four wide through the turn then finished willingly outside the top pair. HOWBEIT tracked off the rail, went two wide or outside a rival on the turn and kept on through the lane for a minor share. ADARE broke in and bumped rival, entered the turn five wide, moved into the four path then back out five wide into the lane and lacked a bid. SINGLE ME OUT saved ground around the bend and never made an impact. DEUCE stumbled leaving the gate, pressed the issue early then chased the leader two then three wide around the turn and tired in the late stages. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $84,306 Inter-Track N/A $800,073 Out of State N/A $5,555,753 TOTAL N/A $6,440,132