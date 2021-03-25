Dodgers announce protocols for attending games, plus an Andrew Toles update

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and there are some rules to follow if you want to attend a Dodger game this season.

With the Dodgers’ home opener approaching fast (April 9), the team released some rules for fans to follow this season:

Tickets

—All tickets will be issued digitally and scanned at stadium entrances from mobile devices. All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry.

—Dodger Stadium’s available capacity will be determined by California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework, with 20% capacity permitted in the Red tier, 33% in the Orange tier and 67% in the Yellow tier.

Distancing:

—Fans will be seated in physically distanced pods of two, three, four, five or six seats.

—The Dodgers will encourage social distancing at all times at Dodger Stadium with capacity limited in elevators, restrooms and indoor areas. Fans should refrain from congregating on the concourse, where signage and floor markers will indicate six feet of separation. Unused seats will be zip tied and stanchions will be placed in higher trafficked areas to promote separation.

Promoting a contactless experience:

—Only clear bags will be permitted with a maximum size of 12”x12”x6” - the size of a one-gallon freezer bag. Bags, backpacks, coolers, large purses, etc., are no longer permitted with the exception of bags carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

—All purchases in the ballpark will be contactless and cashless. The team has installed cash-to-card kiosks throughout Dodger Stadium to assist with the transition to cashless transactions. Cash-to-card kiosks will accept cash and add value to a Mastercard debit cash card, which can be used at Dodger Stadium or anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

—Parking must be purchased in advance to reduce contact for fans and employees.

—Face Coverings: Appropriate face coverings will be required for all fans ages 2 and above, unless fans are eating or drinking in their ticketed seats. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves are not considered appropriate face coverings.

—Smoke-free Dodger Stadium: Dodger Stadium and its surrounding parking lots are now smoke free, including prohibiting the use of electronic cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products on Dodger Stadium property.

Enhanced cleaning, sanitization and hygiene

—Dodger Stadium will engage in best practices in cleaning, sanitization and hygiene. Hand sanitizing stations have been added through the ballpark and additional staff will be on-site for cleaning high-touch areas throughout events. All bathrooms have been modified to reduce capacity and will utilize touchless soap and towel dispensers. Plexiglass dividers have also been added to information kiosks and other areas of interaction.

Parking and stadium gates

—With reduced capacity, parking lots will open 1.5 hours before the game and stadium gates will open one hour before first pitch.

—Procedures for ordering food and beverage will be announced at a later date.

—Following the completion of the re-seating process for season-ticket holders, single-game tickets are expected to go on sale later this month. Through Sunday (March 28), fans are invited to register for the opportunity to purchase limited Opening Day ticket pods at Dodgers.com/OpeningDay.

The Dodgers renewed Andrew Toles’ contract for this season and placed him on the restricted list, which means he doesn’t have to be put on the 40-man roster and won’t receive a salary, but it allows him to retain his health insurance. Toles was arrested in June, 2020 and charged with misdemeanor trespassing after he was found sleeping behind a Key West, Fla., airport. All of those charges were dropped recently, and Toles is, according to reports, receiving in-patient treatment for his mental health issues.

Dodgers make some cuts

The Dodgers made some roster cuts on Tuesday, optioning left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger and reassigning pitchers James Pazos, Nick Robertson and Mike Kickham, catcher Tim Federowicz and infielders Matt Davidson and Rangel Ravelo. They have 12 cuts to make before opening day.

Spring training stats

Through Wednesday

Keibert Ruiz, 1.000 (4 for 4)

Chris Taylor, .419 (13 for 31, 5 doubles, 4 homers)

Corey Seager, .375 (15 for 40, 6 homers)

Zach McKinstry, .353 (12 for 34, 1 double, 1 homer)

Gavin Lux, .351 (13 for 37, 4 doubles)

Mookie Betts, .344 (11 for 32, 3 doubles)

Austin Barnes, .333 (9 for 27, 3 doubles, 1 homer)

Will Smith, .313 (10 for 2, 2 doubles, 1 homer)

Justin Turner, .278 (10 for 36, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer)

Sheldon Neuse, .273 (9 for 33)

DJ Peters, .242 (8 for 33, 1 double, 2 homers)

Matt Beaty, .235 (8 for 34, 1 double, 1 homer)

Max Muncy, .229 (8 for 39, 1 double, 1 homer)

Edwin Ríos, .182 (4 for 22, 2 doubles)

AJ Pollock, .167 (6 for 36, 1 double, 1 homer)

Cody Bellinger, .133 (2 for 15, 1 homer)

Pitchers

Victor González, 7 IP, 3 hits, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA

Jimmy Nelson, 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA

Corey Knebel, 6 IP, 4 hits, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts, 1.50 ERA

Kenley Jansen, 6 IP, 4 hits, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts, 1.50 ERA

Julio Urías, 10.1 IP, 6 hits, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts, 1.74 ERA

Tony Gonsolin, 10.1 IP, 4 hits, 0 walks, 12 strikeouts, 2.61 ERA

David Price, 6.2 IP, 8 hits, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, 2.70 ERA

Dustin May, 8.2 IP, 9 hits, 5 walks, 11 strikeouts, 3.12 ERA

Blake Treinen, 5 IP, 6 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, 3.60 ERA

Trevor Bauer, 17.2 IP, 15 hits, 5 walks, 21 strikeouts, 4.08 ERA

Scott Alexander, 6 IP, 7 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts, 4.50 ERA

Dennis Santana, 7.1 IP, 8 hits, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts, 4.91 ERA

Clayton Kershaw, 9 IP, 12 hits, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts, 6.00 ERA

Walker Buehler, 16.2 IP, 26 hits, 2 walks, 16 strikeouts, 8.10 ERA

Your first Dodgers memory

Since I still have a lot of these, “Your first Dodgers memory” returns this season. If you haven’t already, I’d still love for you to send me your first Dodgers memory, and it might run in an upcoming Dodgers Dugout. Include your name and where you live. And don’t send only a sentence. Tell why that memory sticks out in your mind. You can email me your memory at houston.mitchell@latimes.com . Thanks.

Ruben Hernandez: In 1979, my dad took me and my little brother to a Dodgers game and we were playing Pony baseball back then so we were huge fans. The Dodgers were down by a run and it was the end of the eighth inning and my dad wanted to leave to beat the crowd. To me and my brothers dismay, we left although we protested all the way to the car. As were about to get in the car we here the crowd erupt because Davey Lopes hits a walk off grand slam in the ninth inning to win the game. My brother and I were so irate, we couldn’t believe it. We had the opportunity to watch a walk off grand slam and missed it. We never let our dad forget about that and remind him of this story ever baseball season.

I learned a valuable lesson that day and to this day I never leave a game early.

Mary G. Ryan of Sacramento: I’m in the labor room ready to deliver my fifth child. My OB is trying to listen to a Dodger game on the radio in the hallway.

The nurses keep turning the volume down. He’s shouting at them (as he’s delivering my child) ”Keep that volume up or I’ll stop what I’m doing!“ meanwhile exhorting me to name my child Larry or Sherry. When I get home with my little Christopher (sorry Larry) I tune in to what the excitement was all about and became a Dodger fan ever since.

P.S.-Last year Dave Roberts called me to wish me a happy 91st birthday!

Frank Wilson of Petaluma: When I was 9-years-old, my dad took me to my first baseball game. It was at Crosley Field in Cincinnati. The Reds were playing the Dodgers. I didn’t really know the players but a hitter came to the plate and the crowd roared. I asked my dad, “Who is that?” He said, “That’s Jackie Robinson, son.” I said, “I want him to get a hit.” My dad, a big man, boomed, “He plays for the Dodgers.” That’s when I knew I should root for the Reds. I saw my first game at Dodger Stadium in 1963 during Stan Musial‘s farewell tour.

And finally

Vin Scully interviews Sandy Koufax and Lou Johnson after the 1965 World Series. Watch it here.

