Horse racing newsletter: Concert Tour out of Kentucky Derby

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have a big upset in the Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park.

Let’s get right to the point. Concert Tour is out of the Kentucky Derby. The connections have decided to wait until the Preakness Stakes after a disappointing third in the Arkansas Derby. “We were disappointed in his run,” trainer Bob Baffert told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form. “He struggled. We’ll point to the Preakness. Three weeks is not enough time to get him ready. Don’t want to run until he’s really ready.”

If you want to read the full story by Jay, just click here.

Elsewhere on the Derby trail, Rock Your World worked five furlongs in 59.60 on Saturday. And that’s where Steve Andersen of DRF reported that Joel Rosario, who was committed to Concert Tour, would ride this John Sadler horse, replacing Umberto Rispoli

“I had him going a minute for five furlongs with Serapio Figueroa riding, in company with Tripoli,” Sadler told Ed Golden of Santa Anita after the workout. “It was a pretty effortless work, just smooth and relaxed. I was very happy.”

Also, Dream Shake, for Peter Eurton, ran a bullet 59.20 seconds over five furlongs and Hot Rod Charlie, for Doug O’Neill, did a 1:14.20 for six furlongs. Both horses were ridden by Flavien Prat, who is currently committed to Hot Rod Charlie.

“It was a pretty comfortable work,” Eurton told Golden. “He was well within himself. I’m very pleased.”

O’Neill was equally as happy.

“He looked solid,” O’Neill said. “So far, so good.”

Didn’t see this coming

The much-anticipated matchup between Monomoy Girl and Swiss Skydiver in the $1-million Apple Blossom at Oaklawn Park turned into a very big upset as Letruska turned the tables on both of them and beat Monomoy Girl by a nose.

It was a great stretch drive between Monomoy Girl and Letruska, but try as she might, Monomoy Girl could not get past her rival. Swiss Skydiver finished 6½ lengths behind in third.

“For me, this is incredible because I come from a small racetrack in Mexico City,” said winning trainer Fausto Gutierrez. “This horse started her career there. We had the confidence to send her here [in the United States],”’) and she started to improve, improve and improve. She’s run at different tracks. She’s run at Houston, Saratoga, Gulfstream. She’s a very tough horse, but this is the best result she’s had in her career.”

Santa Anita review

Two stakes on Saturday. Let’s get right to them.

$75,000 Mizdirection Stakes: This race was filly and mares going six furlongs on the turf. Constantia ran at the back of the six-horse pack until entering the far turn when she started to make her move. Entering the stretch she was second with lots of momentum, winning by 1½ lengths.

Constantia paid $21.40, $7.00 and $4.20. Superstition was second, followed by Biddy Duke, She’s So Special, Annangel and Leggs Galore.

John Sadler (winning trainer): “She’s turned into a bit of a specialist. She’s really benefited from this new turf chute, this is her third win coming out of the chute here at this meet. The pace helped, no question.”

Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “She was the toughest one. She’s like that, sits in the back and you forget about her, at the three-eighths pole and she starts to warm up. Down the stretch, just be careful to find a spot and she does the rest. I mean, she works pretty good. I think John will agree with me that we are blessed we have the 6 and 6 ½ [furlong races], that helps a lot. That’s probably what makes the difference for her.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Californian Stakes: It was only four horses going 1 1/8 miles on the dirt and again it was a great stretch finish as Royal Ship outdueled Country Grammer to win by a neck. Everyone expected the heavy favorite Independence Hall to fire but he had no excuses, finishing a well-beaten third by 9 ¾ lengths.

Royal Ship paid $13.40, $5.80 and $5.60. Magic On Tap was fourth, followed by Growth Engine.

Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “Yes, we wanted to be closer today. He’s fast enough, we didn’t need him back off the pace and getting into trouble again. He’s always trained well on dirt and the only time we ran him on it, (Grade III Native Diver on Nov. 21) he fell on his face leaving the gate. We didn’t have a grass race to point for, so this looked like a good spot. We’ll run in the Gold Cup [on May 31] next.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “He really fought hard. It took me a little bit to figure him out. I told Mr. Mandella, ‘I was a little slow in school as well, but once I got it figured out, I was pretty good.’ … I’ve been very unlucky leaving the gate with him on several different occasions. We ran him [at Del Mar] and ran fourth. It seems like every time I get something going my way, something pushes me back two steps and [Saturday] finally everything went our way.”

As an added note, Hall of famer Victor Espinoza is back, winning two races on Saturday. He won aboard Achilleus in the sixth and then came back in the seventh to win on Ce Ce. Espinzoa has not ridden since March 19, after taking a break from the game and finding out how difficult it can be to get rides after being away. But in the end, his talent brought home two winners. Even better, after being interviewed by Britney Eurton of TVG, he spent time to sign an autograph for a young girl and pose for pictures. It’s great to see him back.

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s card is the usual nine races starting at 1 p.m. There are three turf races with the rail set at 30 feet. There are two graded stakes, two allowance/optional claimers and two maiden specials. All in all, a pretty good Sunday card. But it also brings forward the problem in the stakes races at Santa Anita. There are two graded stakes, and they have field sizes of five and four.

The first is the Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup for five horses going 1 ½ miles on the dirt. Tizamagician is the 4-5 favorite for trainer Mandella and jockey Prat. He finished second in the race last year when it was run on Sept. 27. Last out he was fifth in the Santa Anita Handicap, and his previous race was second in the Grade 2 San Pasqual. Zestful is the second choice at 5-2 for Mark Glatt and Edwin Maldonado. He is coming off a second and an allowance and was fourth in the San Pasqual. Post is around 2:12 p.m.

The four-horse stakes is the Grade 3 $100,000 Kona Gold for horses 3 and up going 6 ½ furlongs. Brickyard Ride is the 3-4 favorite for Craig Lewis and Alexis Centeno. He has won two in a row, including the Grade 2 San Carlos last out. He has won five or six at Santa Anita. Ax Man, for Baffert and Edwin Maldonado is the 2-1 second choice. He’s coming off a win in the Santana Mile and a fourth in the Palos Verdes. Post is around 4:53 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 5, 5, 7, 7, 9, 10, 4, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

EIGHTH RACE: No. 2 Fight On (20-1)

Fight On is 20-1 morning line and making the first start since August of last year for trainer Doug O’Neill. Seemingly overmatched on paper, Rispoli is enticed to ride, and together this tandem has won three of seven and has been in the money six of seven. In a field of four horses where the betting public will bet this as a match race, I see this as a one must hit the “all” button in exotics. Stakes races can and do see chaos, so I am landing on this value play. Fight On also comes into this race with a series of bullet workouts as well. If O’Neill believes this is the spot off the bench and Umberto is riding, I am taking this big value price.

Saturday’s result: Annangle broke to the front as we wanted but, when it mattered in the stretch, folded like a cheap suit to finish off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Oaklawn (7): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Impressed ($17.00)

Aqueduct (7): $200,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Times Square Division), NY-breds 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Devious Mo ($24.20)

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Woodhaven Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Hard Love ($2.80)

Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Elkhorn Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Say the Word ($7.20)

Oaklawn (9): Grade 2 $1 million Oaklawn Handicap, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Silver State ($11.40)

Oaklawn (10); $108,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Seven Nation Army ($4.80)

Oaklawn (11): Grade 1 $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Letruska ($8.80)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Californian Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Royal Ship ($13.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST.

1:34 Aqueduct (7): $200,000 New York Stallion Stakes (Park Avenue Division), NY-bred 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Laobanonaprayer (4-5)

2:07 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Memories of Silver Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Ingrassia (2-1)

2:12 Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Tokyo City Cup Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles. Favorite: Tizamagician (4-5)

4:53 Santa Anita (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Kona Gold Stakes, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Brickyard Ride (3-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

FIFTH RACE: No. 7 Scatchmen (5-1)

He has improved in each subsequent start on my charts with trouble and track variant factored in and represents a solid medium-sized shed-row. He posted a solid third-place finish in a much needed race in last when the gelding broke slow and outward to lose multiple lengths and any semblance of racing momentum at the gate opening. Once he picked up his stride, this runner put together a solid sustained run past the gap and down the lane to get within 3/4 of a length of the perfectly tripped winner. He should improve in a big way in his second start off the long 233-night respite and we’ll push this entrant steadily to be a big player here at a nice price.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it's free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 17. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 50th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.66 48.36 1:12.43 1:24.11 1:35.97 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Nerves of Steel 122 3 2 2–1 2–2 2–2 1–hd 1–½ T Baze 4.30 6 Goldini 122 4 4 5 5 4–2½ 3–1 2–¾ Rispoli 1.10 1 Play Chicken 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–1 Figueroa 4.30 7 Swift as I Am 122 5 3 4–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–9 4–19 Prat 2.30 2 Diva's Finale 122 2 5 3–½ 4–1 5 5 5 Fuentes 19.40 5 NERVES OF STEEL 10.60 4.60 2.40 6 GOLDINI 2.80 2.10 1 PLAY CHICKEN 2.80 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-7) $3.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $12.80 Winner–Nerves of Steel B.g.3 by Speightster out of Blissfully, by Macho Uno. Bred by Everything's Cricket Racing (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $181,764 Exacta Pool $65,491 Superfecta Pool $19,433 Trifecta Pool $38,290. Scratched–Capper, Willy the Cobbler. NERVES OF STEEL prompted the pace from outside, headed rival past the three-eighths, dueled around the far turn and into the lane, gained command in upper stretch, put away PLAY CHICKEN and held gamely over the the runner-up. GOLDINI reserved in the early stages, traveled two wide then tipped out at the top of the plane, closed from outside but could not get by. PLAY CHICKEN set the pace from inside with NERVES OF STEEL applying pressure, dueled with that rival around the far turn and into the stretch, fought back from along the inside to deep stretch and yielded late. SWIFT AS I AM bumped by rival into the first turn, stalked outside that same foe to the far turn, angled in on that turn, chased within striking distance through the drive but could not summon the needed late kick. DIVA'S FINALE off a bit slow to begin, drifted out and bumped rival into the first turn, tracked from inside then two wide into the lane and came up empty. SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $26,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.80 46.27 58.47 1:11.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Lovesick Blues 122 2 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–ns Cedillo 7.10 1 Raging Waters 115 1 5 5 3–hd 2–1 2–3¼ Pyfer 2.30 5 Kennebec 122 4 3 3–½ 4–6 4 3–½ Prat 0.90 6 Me Likey 113 5 1 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 4 Centeno 3.60 3 My Child Sbud 122 3 4 4–½ 5 dnf Figueroa 46.70 2 LOVESICK BLUES 16.20 5.00 2.40 1 RAGING WATERS 3.40 2.20 5 KENNEBEC 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $96.00 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $22.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-6) $7.17 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $22.55 Winner–Lovesick Blues Grr.g.3 by Grazen out of Queenofhercastle, by Ministers Wild Cat. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $151,297 Daily Double Pool $32,102 Exacta Pool $58,168 Superfecta Pool $24,742 Trifecta Pool $41,975. Scratched–Pappy Boyington. LOVESICK BLUES set the pace on the inside, saved ground to the stretch, led clear to the sixteenth pole and held gamely. RAGING WATERS angled out early, closed in four wide through the turn, rallied outside the winner in deep stretch but got denied. KENNEBEC stalked off the rail, raced three wide and outside a rival around the turn, lacked the needed late bit but kept on to edge ME LIKEY for the show honors. ME LIKEY away quickly from outside, up close early outside the leader, chased two wide through the turn, could not rally in the final furlong and got edged for the show. MY CHILD SBUD crowded between rivals early, chased from inside into the turn, dropped back around the bend, injured at the three-sixteenths and was vanned off. THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.99 45.31 57.59 1:04.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Albizu 122 5 1 3–½ 3–1½ 2–2 1–1¾ Gonzalez 3.70 2 Joe Don Looney 111 2 3 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–5½ Pyfer 1.80 4 Theluteismine 118 4 2 2–2 2–2 3–4 3–nk Prat 1.80 6 Reckoning Day 122 6 4 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–2 4–3¼ Cedillo 6.10 3 Gabby Hayes 118 3 6 6 6 5–2 5–6 Franco 11.90 1 Musical Gem 122 1 5 4–hd 5–½ 6 6 T Baze 16.10 5 ALBIZU 9.40 4.60 3.20 2 JOE DON LOONEY 3.20 2.20 4 THELUTEISMINE 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $98.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $14.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-6) $11.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $21.35 Winner–Albizu Dbb.r.3 by Include out of Insuperable, by City Zip. Bred by 47 Roses LLC (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: 47 Roses, LLC. Mutuel Pool $228,500 Daily Double Pool $19,348 Exacta Pool $100,362 Superfecta Pool $39,920 Trifecta Pool $71,732. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $141.85. Pick Three Pool $40,322. ALBIZU chased off the rail, took aim three wide into the stretch, headed the runner-up at the eighth pole and won clear. JOE DON LOONEY broke out and bumped rival at the start, dueled from inside then inched ahead leaving the backstretch, cleared in upper stretch, headed by the winner with a furlong to go, yielded but stayed on to finish a clear second. THELUTEISMINE bumped at the start, dueled for the lead from outside, pressed rival around the turn, lost contact at the top of the stretch, flattened inside the furlong grounds but saved the show. RECKONING DAY tracked outside rival, went four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. GABBY HAYES got knocked into rival and shuffled back at the start, took the turn four then five wide and proved no menace. MUSICAL GEM chased the speed along the inside and tired. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.81 46.65 1:11.81 1:25.43 1:39.92 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Question Authority 117 2 4 1–1 1–2 1–4½ 1–4½ 1–5½ Ellingwood 19.70 6 Betito 126 6 2 3–hd 4–2½ 2–3 2–3 2–½ Prat 2.50 3 Super Classic 126 3 5 6–hd 7 7 6–5 3–nk Franco 22.40 1 Western Smoke 126 1 1 4–4 3–½ 3–1 4–2 4–1¼ T Baze 3.20 5 Bam Bam Again 126 5 7 5–½ 6–½ 5–½ 3–1 5–1¼ Maldonado 4.10 7 Zorich 126 7 6 7 5–1 6–1 5–1 6–26 Fuentes 3.20 4 Tejon 126 4 3 2–½ 2–hd 4–hd 7 7 Cedillo 5.60 2 QUESTION AUTHORITY 41.40 13.00 8.60 6 BETITO 4.60 3.80 3 SUPER CLASSIC 8.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $309.00 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $94.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-1) $311.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $379.50 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-3-1-5) Carryover $3,571 Winner–Question Authority B.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Janerielle, by Wild Rush. Bred by Cole Ranch Partners LP (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Lerner Racing. Mutuel Pool $296,244 Daily Double Pool $23,761 Exacta Pool $152,051 Superfecta Pool $76,140 Trifecta Pool $111,097 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,679. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-2) paid $568.95. Pick Three Pool $17,906. QUESTION AUTHORITY vied for the lead between rivals around the first turn then cleared into the backstretch, padded the lead around the far turn, kept to task in the drive and won easily. BETITO vied four deep into the first turn then chased outside a pair of rivals, angled to the two path on the far turn and held the place. SUPER CLASSIC traveled in the two path on the clubhouse turn, moved to the inside on the backstretch, angled out around the second bend, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the show. WESTERN SMOKE vied from inside early then chased into the backstretch, lost ground around the far turn, then grinded out the the final furlong but got edged for the show. BAM BAM AGAIN threw head and came away a bit slow, tracked between runners then off the inside, entered the stretch three wide and flattened out. ZORICH chased three deep or four wide on the first turn, remained four wide through the second bend and lacked further response. TEJON vied three deep on the clubhouse turn then chased outside a rival or off the inside, started to weaken around the far turn, eased in the stretch and walked off. FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Mizdirection Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.06 44.13 56.28 1:08.36 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Constantia 120 3 6 6 6 2–1 1–1½ Rispoli 9.70 2 Superstition 124 2 3 2–1 2–½ 1–1½ 2–2½ Prat 1.40 4 Biddy Duke 124 4 5 4–1 4–hd 3–hd 3–1¾ Centeno 15.20 6 She's So Special 124 6 4 5–2 5–1 4–hd 4–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 11.60 1 Annangel 122 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 5–½ 5–2½ Cedillo 10.00 5 Leggs Galore 124 5 1 3–3 3–1 6 6 Gonzalez 1.20 3 CONSTANTIA 21.40 7.00 4.20 2 SUPERSTITION 3.40 2.60 4 BIDDY DUKE 5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $502.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $24.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-6) $67.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $85.15 Winner–Constantia Ch.f.4 by Munnings out of Llandudno, by Belong to Me. Bred by Keith Abrahams (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Keith Abrahams. Mutuel Pool $432,589 Daily Double Pool $34,892 Exacta Pool $208,612 Superfecta Pool $69,011 Trifecta Pool $122,598. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-3) paid $398.85. Pick Three Pool $64,070. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-5-2-3) 14 tickets with 4 correct paid $6,774.85. Pick Four Pool $124,283. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2-5-2-3) 4 tickets with 5 correct paid $74,616.65. Pick Five Pool $347,065. CONSTANTIA settled at the back, raced along the inside into the turn then two wide into the drive, bumped with LEGGS GALORE and split foes at the top of the lane, drew alongside the runner-up approaching the sixteenth pole and drove clear. SUPERSTITION pressed the pace from outside, challenged around the turn, cleared in upper stretch but could not fend off the winner. BIDDY DUKE bumped at the start, tracked off the rail then moved inside, tipped out at the top of the lane, brushed with the winner in upper stretch and finished willingly for the show honors. SHE'S SO SPECIAL tracked outside a rival then angled out on the turn, took aim four wide into the stretch but flattened in the late stages. ANNANGEL (IRE) broke inward, had good early speed from inside, set the pace inside of SUPERSTITION, fought with that rival around the turn, lost command leaving the bend and weakened. LEGGS GALORE broke in and bumped BIDDY DUKE, was forwardly placed outside the top pair, bid three deep leaving the turn, bumped with the winner at the three-sixteenths, got crowded at the eighth pole and faded. SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.37 47.90 1:13.47 1:26.62 1:40.33 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Achilleus 122 3 8 8 8 6–3 4–2 1–½ Espinoza 2.30 4 Big Well 113 4 3 2–½ 3–1 3–1½ 1–2 2–3¼ Centeno 2.60 7 Mount Pelliar 122 7 6 7–4 5–hd 5–½ 6–3½ 3–1¾ Cedillo 2.60 2 Broken Finger 120 2 2 1–1 1–1 2–½ 3–hd 4–1¾ Maldonado 32.80 8 Coastal King 122 8 1 3–2 2–½ 1–½ 2–½ 5–nk T Baze 4.50 1 Big Discount 113 1 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–1 5–hd 6–½ Pyfer 16.60 6 Today Matters 120 6 7 6–1 7–3 7–½ 7–5½ 7–20 Flores 39.70 5 Call Nine One One 122 5 5 5–½ 6–½ 8 8 8 Fuentes 18.50 3 ACHILLEUS 6.60 3.80 2.60 4 BIG WELL 3.60 2.60 7 MOUNT PELLIAR 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $52.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $11.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-7-2) $12.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-7-2-8) $490.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-7) $12.50 Winner–Achilleus B.g.3 by Super Saver out of I Dazzle, by Hold That Tiger. Bred by SF Bloodstock LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Desert Sun Stables, John W. Sadler Racing, Inc., Abrahams, Keith, Aronson, Charles, Jawl, Michael, J. Mutuel Pool $384,101 Daily Double Pool $29,016 Exacta Pool $219,924 Superfecta Pool $108,026 Super High Five Pool $15,232 Trifecta Pool $149,090. Claimed–Achilleus by Royalty Stable. Trainer: Hector Palma. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $430.55. Pick Three Pool $54,535. ACHILLEUS bumped with BIG WELL at the start, unhurried in the early stages, advanced while angling out around the far turn, drifted in through the lane and reeled in the runner-up. BIG WELL bumped with ACHILLEUS at the start, was up close early outside the pacesetter, lost a bit of ground into the far turn, angled to the outside and took over at the top of the lane, kicked clear in upper stretch and got caught in the closing moments. MOUNT PELLIAR broke in and bumped rival at the start, bumped with that same foe into the first turn, was caught six wide around the first turn then angled down to the three path, exited the far turn four wide and got up for the show. BROKEN FINGER set the pace from inside, challenged and lost command around the far turn, flattened in the late stages but stayed on for a minor award. COASTAL KING up close early outside the top pair, bid alongside around the far turn, took over near the five-sixteenths but weakened in the drive. BIG DISCOUNT settled along the inside, took closer order up the backstretch, came off the rail into the stretch and weakened. TODAY MATTERS got bumped leaving the gate, bumped again into the first turn, traveled five wide while outside a rival on that bend, came four to five wide into the stretch and never made an impact. CALL NINE ONE ONE went four wide around the first turn, dropped back on the second bend, eased in the stretch and walked off. SEVENTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.75 45.26 1:10.10 1:22.56 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ce Ce 124 1 4 5–1½ 4–1 2–½ 1–3¼ Espinoza 1.50 3 Miss Stormy D 124 3 3 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 2–2½ Smith 17.00 6 Himiko 122 6 2 4–2 5–6½ 5–14½ 3–½ Cedillo 8.00 4 Happier 122 4 1 2–1½ 2–1 3–1½ 4–hd Prat 1.00 5 Bella Vita 122 5 5 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 5–36 Rispoli 7.50 2 Querida Dubai 124 2 6 6 6 6 6 Valdivia, Jr. 62.80 1 CE CE 5.00 3.20 2.60 3 MISS STORMY D 9.80 4.20 6 HIMIKO 3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $17.60 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $17.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-4) $11.48 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $32.15 Winner–Ce Ce Ch.m.5 by Elusive Quality out of Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. Bred by Bo Hirsch LLC (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Bo Hirsch, LLC. Mutuel Pool $299,130 Daily Double Pool $35,193 Exacta Pool $128,421 Superfecta Pool $69,195 Trifecta Pool $89,952. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-1) paid $59.55. Pick Three Pool $49,851. CE CE settled inside, moved closer leaving the backstretch, waited for room leaving the turn, slipped through along the fence and surged clear. MISS STORMY D sped to the front and moved inside, met the bid from HAPPIER into the stretch, held that foe at bay but could not match the winner in the final furlong while clearly second best. HIMIKO tracked off the inside, took the turn four wide and was along for the show. HAPPIER up close early outside the pacesetter, bid into the stretch but weakened in the final furlong. BELLA VITA stalked off the rail, went three wide through the turn and failed to produce a bid. QUERIDA DUBAI (ARG) went three then two wide around the turn, eased in the lane and walked off. EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Californian Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.23 46.98 1:10.67 1:35.39 1:48.47 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Royal Ship 122 4 2 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–nk Smith 5.70 3 Country Grammer 124 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–4 2–9½ Cedillo 3.80 5 Independence Hall 122 5 3 3–½ 3–½ 3–5 3–11 3–14 Prat 0.60 2 Magic On Tap 122 2 4 4–hd 4–hd 4–1 4–10 4–15 Rispoli 4.80 1 Growth Engine 122 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 T Baze 22.40 4 ROYAL SHIP (BRZ) 13.40 5.80 2.60 3 COUNTRY GRAMMER 5.00 2.10 5 INDEPENDENCE HALL 2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $28.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $29.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $32.95 Winner–Royal Ship (BRZ) B.g.5 by Midshipman out of Bela Val (BRZ), by Val Royal (FR). Bred by Haras Belmont (BRZ). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc. and Siena Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $415,775 Daily Double Pool $36,696 Exacta Pool $147,989 Trifecta Pool $95,183. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-4) paid $39.95. Pick Three Pool $50,876. ROYAL SHIP (BRZ) showed early speed alongside the leader first time through the stretch then stalked from outside, challenged around the far turn and headed rival at the quarter pole, bumped with COUNTRY GRAMMER inside the eighth pole and dug in late to best the runner-up. COUNTRY GRAMMER set the pace from inside, met the challenge from ROYAL SHIP around the far turn, bumped with that rival past the eighth pole, fought gamely to the wire but had to settle for second best. INDEPENDENCE HALL stalked off the inside, coaxed around the far turn, urged right-handed into the stretch, could not summon the needed response and finished a clear third. MAGIC ON TAP tracked outside a rival then two wide to the stretch and tired. GROWTH ENGINE pulled around the clubhouse turn along the inside, dropped back on the far turn and came off the rail, eased in the stretch and walked off. NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.13 45.82 58.32 1:05.13 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 11 La V. 126 11 1 3–2 2–hd 1–1 1–1¼ Maldonado 2.40 3 Sweet Sonny 119 3 3 2–½ 3–3½ 3–4 2–2½ Pyfer 2.10 5 Rowangoeshollywood 119 5 5 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–2½ 3–2½ Centeno 3.50 1 Bay Witch 126 1 4 1–2 1–1 2–1½ 4–1¼ Cedillo 6.80 4 Best of Show 111 4 12 10–2½ 9–1 6–2 5–2¼ Ortega 10.10 8 Bottle Neck 126 8 2 4–1 4–1½ 5–3½ 6–3¾ Fuentes 37.10 10 My Girl Pearl 126 10 6 6–hd 8–1 9–1 7–ns Barnett 55.90 9 Lady Doc 118 9 11 12 11–1 11–4 8–3¼ T Baze 17.20 6 Ela Calimera Mou 120 6 10 7–½ 6–hd 7–2 9–½ Valdivia, Jr. 83.70 7 Lady Beyonce 126 7 9 8–2 7–1½ 8–½ 10–1 Flores 85.20 2 Humor Me Harper 126 2 8 9–1½ 10–3 10–1½ 11–5 Boulanger 119.60 12 Irish Soul 119 12 7 11–hd 12 12 12 Ellingwood 75.30 11 LA V. 6.80 3.40 2.60 3 SWEET SONNY 3.40 2.60 5 ROWANGOESHOLLYWOOD 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-11) $54.40 $1 EXACTA (11-3) $9.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-3-5-1) $12.13 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-3-5-1-4) $202.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-3-5) $14.85 Winner–La V. Dbb.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Choir, by Pulpit. Bred by Jack Swain III (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Jack Swain, III. Mutuel Pool $532,450 Daily Double Pool $103,293 Exacta Pool $323,798 Superfecta Pool $194,962 Super High Five Pool $21,513 Trifecta Pool $242,968. Scratched–Caught in a Trappe, Perfectly Julie. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-11) paid $47.80. Pick Three Pool $97,477. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-4-11) 2442 tickets with 4 correct paid $183.40. Pick Four Pool $586,937. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-1-4-11) 184 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,062.40. Pick Five Pool $497,231. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-3-3-1-4-11) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $26,238.58. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $196,498. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $197,942. LA V. stalked off the inside, bid three deep around the turn, took over in upper stretch, cleared near the eighth pole and held safely in the closing moments. SWEET SONNY chased three wide early then two wide into the turn, bid between rivals leaving the turn, was a bit tight entering the stretch, tipped outside the top pair and finished willingly gain the place and close the gap on the winner. ROWANGOESHOLLYWOOD bumped inside rival at the start, tracked off the rail then two wide into the turn, moved to the rail then back out into the two path exiting the turn, summoned a mild rally and earned the show. BAY WITCH sped clear from inside, showed the way up the backstretch, tested past the five-sixteenths pole, relinquished control in upper stretch and tired in the final furlong. BEST OF SHOW bumped with outside rival leaving the gate, sat far off the pace, entered the turn three wide, angled in leaving the turn and finished well along the inside. BOTTLE NECK chased four wide through the turn and lacked a serious bid. MY GIRL PEARL raced in mid-pack through the early stages, entered the turn five wide, moved into the four path around the bend and could not rally. LADY DOC lacked early speed, traveled four then three wide around the bend and never made an impact. ELA CALIMERA MOU chased off the rail then moved inside, saved ground then came two wide into the drive and never threatened. LADY BEYONCE chased outside a rival then three to four wide on the turn and weakened. HUMOR ME HARPER traveled along the inside then two wide into the lane and was never a factor. IRISH SOUL stumbled at the start, dropped back up the backstretch, angled in on the turn and came up empty. Attendance Handle On-Track 4,615 $788,792 Inter-Track N/A $1,697,493 Out of State N/A $7,669,784 TOTAL 4,615 $10,156,069

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, April 18. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 51st day of a 81-day meet. FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Y Not Sizzle Jessica Pyfer 115 Jeff Mullins 3-1 10,000 2 You Wanna Ear Rip Tyler Baze 122 Gary Stute 5-1 10,000 3 Gotta Be Lucky Abel Cedillo 124 Carla Gaines 4-1 10,000 4 Mongolian Window Edwin Maldonado 122 Enebish Ganbat 12-1 10,000 5 Ballet Royalty Emily Ellingwood 115 Javier Jose Sierra 30-1 10,000 6 Zelaia Cesar Ortega 115 Cesar DeAlba 15-1 10,000 7 Odessa Jose Valdivia, Jr. 122 Jonathan Wong 5-2 10,000 8 Miss You Mom Tiago Pereira 122 Andreas Psarras 10-1 10,000 9 Tiz Wonderfully Geovanni Franco 122 James M. Cassidy 6-1 10,000 SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Reem Abel Cedillo 126 Bob Baffert 2-1 2 Curvette Flavien Prat 118 Bob Baffert 8-5 3 Shell Shock Heriberto Figueroa 126 Carlo Vaccarezza 6-1 4 Sharapova Juan Hernandez 118 Peter Eurton 9-5 5 River Girl Jessica Pyfer 119 Hector O. Palma 15-1 THIRD RACE. 1½ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tokyo City Cup'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Multiplier Ruben Fuentes 124 Andrew Lerner 8-1 2 Ronamo Umberto Rispoli 120 Philip D'Amato 8-1 3 Tizamagician Flavien Prat 120 Richard E. Mandella 4-5 4 Lure Him In Juan Hernandez 120 Robert B. Hess, Jr. 4-1 5 Zestful Edwin Maldonado 122 Mark Glatt 5-2 FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Nu Pi Lambda Mike Smith 124 Carla Gaines 8-1 2 Jazzique Juan Hernandez 124 Michael W. McCarthy 5-2 3 Anna Fantastic Edwin Maldonado 124 Karen Headley 7-2 4 Miss Lucy Flavien Prat 124 Peter Miller 8-1 5 Lofty Abel Cedillo 124 Michael W. McCarthy 3-1 6 Rakassah Jessica Pyfer 117 Philip D'Amato 3-1 7 Del Mar Drama Kent Desormeaux 122 J. Eric Kruljac 15-1 FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Alcools Flavien Prat 122 Peter Miller 3-1 18,000 2 Promise Nothing Edwin Maldonado 124 Daniel Azcarate 8-1 20,000 3 I Am Allthatyouare Ricardo Gonzalez 124 Jonathan Wong 3-1 20,000 4 Bob's Sniper Ruben Fuentes 122 Val Brinkerhoff 8-1 18,000 5 Rebel War Tyler Baze 124 Val Brinkerhoff 5-2 20,000 6 Street Behavior Jessica Pyfer 115 Steven Miyadi 6-1 18,000 7 Great Power Abel Cedillo 124 Reed Saldana 6-1 20,000 SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Pro Bono Heriberto Figueroa 118 Carlo Vaccarezza 20-1 2 Mr. Impossible Umberto Rispoli 118 Simon Callaghan 5-2 3 Cali Bay Flavien Prat 118 Philip D'Amato 2-1 4 Enough Nonsense Alexis Centeno 111 Doug F. O'Neill 8-1 5 Aurelian Man Tyler Baze 118 Doug F. O'Neill 6-1 6 Destiny One Ricardo Gonzalez 118 Jeff Mullins 20-1 7 Myopic Abel Cedillo 118 Bob Baffert 5-1 8 Uncle Addouma Jessica Pyfer 119 Michael W. McCarthy 8-1 9 The Boss Harty Juan Hernandez 118 Eoin G. Harty 12-1 SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Mucho Del Oro Edwin Maldonado 123 George Papaprodromou 10-1 30,000 2 Bob Daniels Emily Ellingwood 116 Jeff Mullins 3-1 30,000 3 Rookie Year Juan Hernandez 121 Peter Miller 6-1 28,000 4 Bravestone Eswan Flores 123 Richard Rosales 20-1 30,000 5 Mister Stock Heriberto Figueroa 123 Daniel Dunham 30-1 30,000 6 Bolu Kent Desormeaux 123 J. Keith Desormeaux 7-2 30,000 7 K P Silver Bullet Tyler Baze 123 Jeff Mullins 4-1 30,000 8 Careless Kitten Jessica Pyfer 114 Val Brinkerhoff 4-1 28,000 9 Stone's River Alexis Centeno 114 Craig Anthony Lewis 12-1 28,000 10 Ballroom Hustler Cesar Ortega 114 Steven Miyadi 20-1 28,000 EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Kona Gold Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Cezanne Flavien Prat 122 Bob Baffert 3-1 2 Fight On Umberto Rispoli 124 Doug F. O'Neill 20-1 3 Ax Man Edwin Maldonado 124 Bob Baffert 2-1 4 Brickyard Ride Alexis Centeno 126 Craig Anthony Lewis 3-5 NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $100,000. PP Horse Jockey Wt Trainer M-L Claim $ 1 Absolute Scenes Geovanni Franco 124 Richard Baltas 20-1 2 Isn't She Lovely Mike Smith 124 Richard E. Mandella 4-1 3 Miss Dracarys Edwin Maldonado 124 Neil D. Drysdale 7-2 4 Sweetest Angel Kent Desormeaux 124 George Papaprodromou 12-1 5 Frazzled Ricardo Gonzalez 124 Eoin G. Harty 20-1 100,000 6 Equilove Flavien Prat 124 Philip D'Amato 7-2 7 Plum Sexy Abel Cedillo 124 Doug F. O'Neill 10-1 8 Majestic Steps Umberto Rispoli 124 Philip D'Amato 3-1 9 Bleu Ballon Juan Hernandez 124 Sean McCarthy 6-1