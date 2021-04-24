Horse racing newsletter: Kentucky Derby field getting clearer
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get a big 11-race card at Santa Anita but, perhaps, an even better 12-race one at Golden Gate.
We will obviously have lots on the Kentucky Derby in the coming days but just wanted to update you on a few late developments, especially involving Southern California entrants. Both Dream Shake, for Peter Eurton, and Hozier, for Bob Baffert, have opted not to run in the big race next Saturday.
Dream Shake will be headed to the Pat Day Mile. As for Hozier, he just wasn’t ready for this year’s Derby. Maybe next year. (Just kidding, seeing if you are awake. Yes, I know a 4-year-old can’t run in the Derby.)
Off to the races
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Before we leave this brief opening item, and not to get ahead of our outstanding TV critic Mike Tierney, but I think the new TVG graphics are really sharp. It’s not a huge change, but it caught me right away as being good. Now, I just noticed them on Friday, which is not to say they haven’t been around for a while. Ask my wife how long it takes me to notice changes around the house. One time, I asked her about a new rug in the kitchen. “Is that new?” I asked. “It’s been here about six months,” she said. Yeah, not the sharpest pencil, but you folks figured that out quite a while ago.
Enjoying this newsletter?
Santa Anita review
The feature on Friday was a 6½-furlong turf race for Cal-breds 3 and up. The purse was $63,000. Fratelli, switching surfaces, took the lead at the dirt crossover and rolled to hand-ridden 2¼-length win with Flavien Prat aboard.
Fratelli paid $5.20, $3.20 and $2.80. Johnny Podres was second; Luvluv finished third.
“We had him last summer for one race, so we knew the horse,” Ruben Alvarado, an assistant to trainer Peter Miller told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We know what he likes and the only question was the grass, which he proved he could handle [Friday]. He’s a nice horse on either dirt or grass, no problem.”
Santa Anita preview
It’s somewhat unusual to see an 11-race card on a non-marquee race day. But that’s what we’ve got at Santa Anita on Saturday. First post is 1 p.m. There are two stakes races and five on the turf. There are three allowance-type races and one maiden special. So, let’s get to the stakes, including a rare first race stakes.
$100,000 Crystal Water Stakes: This one-mile turf race for Cal-breds is probably easy picking for horses that chose not to go to Golden Gate for the weekend. (See below.) North County Guy is the 3-5 morning-line choice for Richard Baltas and jockey Mario Gutierrez. He has won seven of 29 with seven second-place finishes. He has three wins in his last four races. Acclimate is the 8-5 second choice for Phil D’Amato and Prat. Six of his last seven races have been graded stakes, including a win in the Grade 2 Del Mar Handicap in 2019. Post is 1 p.m., as first post designates.
Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes: The feature is for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. As Time Goes By is the heavy 3-5 favorite for Bob Baffert and Mike Smith. Her second place in the Beholder Mile behind Swiss Skydiver seems to have locked up the big favoritism. Harvest Moon is the second choice at 2-1 for Simon Callaghan and Prat. She was fourth in the Beholder Mile and Breeders’ Cup Distaff. She won the Grade 2 Zenyatta. Should be a good race. Post is around 4:46 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 5, 7, 6, 7, 7, 5, 8, 9, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
ELEVENTH RACE: No. 6 Peace Pipe (15-1)
Peace Pipe races protected Saturday for trainer Richard Baltas, who again legs up Jessica Pyfer and her weight break. Third start of the layoff, Baltas wins at a 17% clip and in the money 47%. A series of sharp workouts and this 15-1 morning-line price looks attractive to end the Saturday card. In that last race going into the turn, Peace was in last, nine lengths back, and made a nice late move to run fourth. He powered past the finish line to cruise past the winner to the point that if you tuned in right as the race had ended, you thought Peace won. Today’s added distance looks ideal at a big price.
Friday’s result: Lady Robin broke to the front and led to deep stretch before getting mugged on the rail. After a long stewards’ inquiry, the second-place horse was dropped, no use for us. Watch next time for sure!
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Golden Gate preview
Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.
“The biggest weekend in Bay Area horse racing is here. Gold Rush Weekend, a two-day racing extravaganza at Golden Gate Fields, features 12 races on Saturday-with an All Stakes Pick 6-and 11 more on Sunday. First post both days is 12:45 p.m.
“The Late Pick 4, a 50-cent minimum, will have a guaranteed pool of $200,000 on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday it’s races 9-12, which includes the Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile (with 8 entries), the California Oaks (11), the Camilla Urso Stakes (10 with 4 also eligibles) and the Lost In the Fog Stakes (9). Sunday’s Late Pick 4, races 8-11, has a claiming sprint in the eighth (11), the Campanile Stakes (9) for California-bred or -sired 3-year-old fillies on turf, a second-level allowance in the 10th (10) and the the Silky Sullivan (12) for California-bred or -sired 3-year-old colts and geldings.
“Going back to Saturday, the Grade 3, $250,000 San Francisco Mile is the marquee race of the weekend. Grade 1 winners Ohio and Keeper Ofthe Stars are entered, along with Grade 2 placed Whisper Not, 2020 All American Stakes winner Restrainedvengence, and Border Town, who ran third behind Grade 1 winner Hit The Road in February. Kiwi’s Dream, runner-up in the San Francisco Mile last year, makes his second start of the year, and Brown Storm is one of six entrants on the Saturday program for Southern California trainer Michael McCarthy. Likely pacesetter Diamond Blitz rounds out the group.
“Saturday’s first stakes is the seventh, the $75,000 Golden Poppy for filly and mare turf routers. Last year’s Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks winner Red Lark searches for her first win since the aforementioned victory last summer. The eighth, the $100,000 California Derby, is led by 8-5 morning-line favorite Parnelli, after a sixth-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Irish import Styledome, an intriguing item in the $75,000 California Oaks, has won three consecutive races over an all-weather surface overseas and makes her United States debut for trainer Paddy Gallagher. Pizzazz ships north for Hall of Famer Richard Mandella and is a legit contender.
“In the penultimate race Saturday, the $75,000 Camilla Urso for filly and mare turf sprinters, local contender Dynasty Of Her Own has beaten the best female sprinters in Northern California and will surely get a class test from the Southern California invaders. Among them is Grade 2 placed Bohemian Bourbon and multiple allowance winner Storming Lady. The nightcap is the $75,000 Lost in the Fog Stakes for main-track sprinters. Local contender Baja Sur seeks his third career Golden Gate Fields stakes win. Bettor Trip Nick, a multiple stakes winner, beat Baja Sur in an April 2 Golden Gate allowance and is also slated to run.
“A lengthy list of Southern California trainers sends horses to compete in stakes races throughout the weekend. The list is Jeff Bonde, Val Brinkerhoff, Simon Callaghan, Neil Drysdale, Gallagher, Andrew Lerner, Mandella, McCarthy, Jeff Mullins, Doug O’Neill, Peter Miller, Leonard Powell and John Sadler. Jockeys from Santa Anita are Tyler Baze, Geovanni Franco, Ricky Gonzalez and Edwin Maldonado.”
Big races preview
A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.
12:25 Pimlico (6): $100,000 Dahlia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Crystal Cliffs (6-5)
12:58 Pimlico (7): $100,000 Frank Y. Whiteley Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Whereshetoldmetogo (2-1)
1:00 Santa Anita (1): $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: North County Guy (6-5)
1:31 Pimlico (8): $100,000 Henry S. Clark Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Pixelate (5-2)
1:47 Belmont (8): $100,000 Elusive Quality Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Front Run the Fed (2-1)
2:04 Oaklawn (7): $107,700 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: La Renoleta (8-5)
2:04 Pimlico (9): $125,000 Weber City Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Littlestitous (2-1)
2:37 Pimlico (10): $125,000 Federico Tesio Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Maythehorsebwithu (5-2)
3:07 Pimlico (11): $100,000 King T. Leatherbury Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Francatelli (2-1)
3:10 Oaklawn (9): $106,000 allowance optional claiming, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Bankit (9-5)
3:50 Oaklawn (10): $200,000 Bachelor Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jaxon Traveler (5-2)
4:30 Golden Gate (8): $100,000 California Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Parnelli (8-5)
4:46 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200.000 Santa Margarita Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: As Time Goes By (3-5)
5:05 Golden Gate (9): Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Whisper Not (3-1)
6:05 Churchill (7): $118,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorites: Attorney Tim, Majestic West (5-2)
6:39 Churchill (8): $115,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/14 miles. Favorite: Queen Bourbon (6-5)
7:11 Churchill (9): $150,000 William Walker Stakes, 3-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Cowan (7-2)
7:42 Churchill (10): $121,000 allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lady Rocket (3-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 1 Secretly Paranoide (4-1)
He performed well in his Los Alamitos debut eight nights ago when finishing a solid second against well-meant speedster Charlotte Louise who broke on lead, caught a breather and extended at will. This runner chased throughout and finished admirably to garner the exacta placing while earning a quality figure that compares favorably against these rivals. I expect a step forward this evening and he comes with one of my favorite angles: the quick turnaround. Let’s push this gelding steadily for all the board placings.
A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 23.
Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 52nd day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.54 47.93 1:12.52 1:24.92 1:37.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Kittyhawk Lass
|122
|7
|7
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|Hernandez
|1.60
|1
|DQ–Arctic Roll
|122
|1
|4
|3–hd
|5–1
|3–½
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|3.80
|2
|Clearly Gone
|111
|2
|3
|5–hd
|7
|6–½
|5–½
|3–½
|Centeno
|3.90
|3
|Miss Flawless
|124
|3
|2
|6–hd
|6–2½
|5–½
|3–½
|4–1¾
|T Baze
|6.80
|6
|Little Bird
|118
|6
|6
|4–1½
|3–½
|4–1
|6–3½
|5–3¼
|Rispoli
|8.20
|5
|Lady Robin
|120
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–hd
|6–hd
|Flores
|18.00
|4
|Quinnie
|111
|4
|5
|7
|4–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Pyfer
|8.50
|7
|KITTYHAWK LASS
|5.20
|3.40
|2.60
|2
|CLEARLY GONE
|4.60
|3.20
|3
|MISS FLAWLESS (FR)
|4.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$8.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-1)
|$9.27
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-3-1-6)
|$97.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3)
|$17.80
Winner–Kittyhawk Lass B.m.5 by Power Broker out of American Flier, by Quiet American. Bred by Endeavor Farm (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Royalty Stable. Mutuel Pool $142,820 Exacta Pool $64,466 Superfecta Pool $23,679 Super High Five Pool $1,772 Trifecta Pool $41,015. Claimed–Kittyhawk Lass by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none. DQ–#1 Arctic Roll (GB)–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 4th.
KITTYHAWK LASS rated outside the pacesetter, drew alongside around the far turn, headed rival with a quarter mile left, took over in upper stretch, drifted in a bit and gamely prevailed. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) stalked on the inside, tipped out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped rival at the eighth pole, continued to drift in and took the path of MISS FLAWLESS, finished well inside the winner but could not get by. CLEARLY GONE stumbled leaving the gate, was rank into and around the first turn, settled on the backstretch, came out on the final turn, entered the stretch five wide and summoned a mild late bid. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) was squeezed and checked between rivals early, waited for room around the last turn, saved ground into the stretch, went between foes and got bumped at the eighth pole then checked off the heels of ARCTIC ROLL soon after and finished willingly in the final sixteenth. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) chased between foes then outside a rival on the far turn, came three wide into the stretch, lacked the needed late kick and was not persevered with late. LADY ROBIN set the pace from inside, tested around the far turn, lost command in upper stretch, got bumped and steadied near the eighth pole and weakened. QUINNIE chased the speed three deep, dropped back and came two wide in to the stretch and had little left. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED ARCTIC ROLL FROM SECOND TO FOURTH FOR DRITING IN AND TAKING THE PATH OF MISS FLAWLESS PAST THE EIGHTH POLE, COSTING HER A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.45 45.79 1:10.03 1:16.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Scary Fast Smile
|126
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–3
|1–7¾
|T Baze
|1.30
|1
|Thrive
|118
|1
|4
|4
|2–2½
|2–11
|2–17
|Prat
|0.50
|2
|Catfish Charlie
|120
|2
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|3–5
|3–9½
|Flores
|12.30
|4
|Sting Like a Bee
|118
|4
|1
|2–1
|4
|4
|4
|Boulanger
|50.50
|3
|SCARY FAST SMILE
|4.60
|2.10
|1
|THRIVE
|2.10
|2
|CATFISH CHARLIE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$2.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$1.40
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-5)
|$7.20
Winner–Scary Fast Smile Ch.g.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Scary Fast, by Congaree. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William A., Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $98,207 Daily Double Pool $24,253 Exacta Pool $73,653 Trifecta Pool $56,587. Scratched–August Indy.
SCARY FAST SMILE set the pace inside of STING LIKE A BEE then cleared rival near the half-mile pole, showed the way along the fence into the turn, challenged by THRIVE on the turn, asked at the quarter pole and turned away the runner-up into the stretch, then drew off under left-handed urging and steady handling. THRIVE came in at the start, trailed early then moved up outside rivals, bid alongside the leader around the turn, lost contact into the stretch, chased the widening winner through the final furlong and was clearly second best. CATFISH CHARLIE well placed behind the leader early, could not keep up around the bend, drifted out into the drive and tired. STING LIKE A BEE away quickset from outside, pressed the leader then chased off the rail, entered the turn between rivals, started to weaken around the bend and faded.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.12 45.41 1:09.97 1:16.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Another Eddie
|123
|5
|2
|5–hd
|3–1½
|2–3½
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|2.20
|3
|Dylans Wild Cat
|116
|3
|5
|1–½
|1–2
|1–½
|2–4¼
|Pyfer
|5.60
|1
|Mucha Woman
|114
|1
|6
|3–2
|2–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|Centeno
|22.60
|8
|Michalska
|123
|7
|3
|4–1
|5–1
|3–½
|4–½
|Prat
|4.80
|2
|Big Stretch
|123
|2
|9
|8–hd
|7–½
|5–2
|5–1¼
|Rispoli
|2.60
|9
|Starlight Stroll
|123
|8
|4
|7–1
|8–2
|7–1½
|6–¾
|Gonzalez
|29.00
|10
|Super Game
|123
|9
|7
|6–2
|6–½
|6–½
|7–1¾
|Maldonado
|10.20
|4
|Westward Breeze
|123
|4
|8
|9
|9
|8–4
|8–14
|T Baze
|46.20
|6
|Starship Defiant
|123
|6
|1
|2–hd
|4–½
|9
|9
|Hernandez
|9.10
|5
|ANOTHER EDDIE
|6.40
|3.60
|3.00
|3
|DYLANS WILD CAT
|6.20
|3.80
|1
|MUCHA WOMAN
|13.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$15.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$19.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-8)
|$106.82
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1)
|$121.15
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-1-8-2)
|Carryover $1,276
Winner–Another Eddie Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Dani Reese, by High Demand. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $222,654 Daily Double Pool $13,824 Exacta Pool $138,860 Superfecta Pool $53,925 Trifecta Pool $81,971 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,671. Scratched–Our Little Tiger, Squared Shady.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $13.70. Pick Three Pool $42,219. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-5-5) paid $13.30.
ANOTHER EDDIE angled to the inside while stalking the pace, angled to the two path around the bend and loomed leaving the bend, came out some in upper stretch, challenged from outside and bested the runner-up late. DYLANS WILD CAT vied for the lead between foes then dueled with MUCHA WOMAN, cleared that rival approaching the five-sixteenths, met the challenge from and ANOTHER EDDIE in the final furlong, fought back from inside but yielded grudgingly in the end. MUCHA WOMAN vied for the lead with a pair of rivals then dueled with DYLANS WILD CAT, chased that foe a bit off the rail into the drive and kept on to regain the show. MICHALSKA chased off the rail to the stretch and got edged for the show. BIG STRETCH traveled along the inside, advanced while angling out on the turn, was in a bit tight between foes into the lane then again in upper stretch, angled out with a furlong to go and finished evenly. STARLIGHT STROLL sat off the pace off the rail, moved into the two path then to the rail around the bend and lacked further response. SUPER GAME tracked from outside, went four wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch and never threatened. WESTWARD BREEZE reserved early, settled outside a rival at the back, angled in and saved ground on the turn and proved no menace. STARSHIP DEFIANT vied three deep early then chased the top pair into the turn, steadied between foes at the quarter pole and tired.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.03 45.38 57.82 1:04.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Black Storm
|122
|3
|5
|5–4
|4–1½
|3–½
|1–½
|T Baze
|2.40
|1
|Big Bad Gary
|113
|1
|6
|6
|6
|4–3
|2–nk
|Centeno
|14.40
|2
|Reedley
|122
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|3–2¼
|Maldonado
|0.90
|4
|An Ocala Ten
|113
|4
|1
|2–½
|2–2
|2–1½
|4–4¼
|Ellingwood
|29.40
|6
|Facts Matter
|117
|6
|3
|4–½
|5–3
|5–6
|5–18
|Espinoza
|3.90
|5
|Sorriso
|124
|5
|2
|3–2½
|3–½
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|11.00
|3
|BLACK STORM
|6.80
|3.40
|2.10
|1
|BIG BAD GARY
|6.60
|4.00
|2
|REEDLEY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$28.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$28.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4)
|$57.04
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)
|$48.55
Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.7 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C.. Mutuel Pool $187,390 Daily Double Pool $15,552 Exacta Pool $85,293 Superfecta Pool $39,189 Trifecta Pool $65,028. Claimed–Reedley by Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Claimed–Facts Matter by Mojarro Racing, LLC and Ruiz, Marco A. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $14.10. Pick Three Pool $16,144.
BLACK STORM unhurried in the beginning, angled out leaving the turn and entered the stretch three to four wide, closed from outside while drifting inward through the stretch and got up late. BIG BAD GARY trailed the field early, angled in and saved ground on the turn, rallied up the fence and edged REEDLEY for the place. REEDLEY vied for the lead from inside, fought with AN OCALA TEN around the turn, cleared at the top of the stretch, drifted off the rail and could not fend off the top pair. AN OCALA TEN vied for the lead between rivals then dueled or pressed SORRISO around the turn, failed to match strides at the top of the lane and got outkicked in the late stages. FACTS MATTER stalked three wide into the turn, came four to five into the stretch and lacked a rally. SORRISO vied three deep early, chased the top pair on the turn and drifted out leaving the bend, then tired in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.20 46.93 1:11.28 1:23.40 1:35.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Constitutionaffair
|124
|7
|3
|2–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–ns
|Cedillo
|1.20
|1
|Liar Liar
|118
|1
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–2¼
|Prat
|2.40
|2
|Sea of Liberty
|124
|2
|5
|6–7
|6–9
|3–1
|3–1
|3–2½
|Rispoli
|4.70
|3
|Storm the Bastille
|124
|3
|6
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–1½
|4–4
|4–6½
|Pereira
|8.60
|6
|Gov From Above
|117
|6
|4
|3–½
|4–1
|6–6
|5–2½
|5–½
|Centeno
|19.20
|5
|Unilateral
|120
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–4½
|Flores
|53.80
|4
|Itsthattime
|124
|4
|1
|1–½
|2–1
|4–hd
|6–1
|7
|Hernandez
|9.20
|7
|CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR
|4.40
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|LIAR LIAR (IRE)
|3.00
|2.10
|2
|SEA OF LIBERTY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$18.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-3)
|$4.05
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-2-3-6)
|$93.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2)
|$7.95
Winner–Constitutionaffair Ch.g.4 by Constitution out of Street Affair, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Troy Rankin (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Sterling Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $217,880 Daily Double Pool $20,543 Exacta Pool $104,068 Superfecta Pool $49,173 Super High Five Pool $6,131 Trifecta Pool $80,096. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $13.50. Pick Three Pool $41,620. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-3-7) 2048 tickets with 4 correct paid $37.75. Pick Four Pool $101,357. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-5-3-7) 2347 tickets with 5 correct paid $126.20. Pick Five Pool $344,482.
CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR had speed outside ITSTHATTIME into the first turn, pulled to the front around the bend and cleared inside rival, showed the way along the inside into the stretch, led to deep stretch and lasted at the wire. LIAR LIAR (IRE) in range early from inside, coaxed around the far turn, tipped out in upper stretch, put in a late bid and missed. SEA OF LIBERTY saved ground through both turns, moved off the inside in the stretch, gained ground in the late stages but needed to find more. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) bobbled at the start, tracked in the two path then entered the stretch three wide and finished evenly. GOV FROM ABOVE angled out entering the first turn, went three wide around that bend, exited the far turn four wide and weakened. UNILATERAL lagged behind early, saved ground into the drive and was never a factor. ITSTHATTIME sped to the front and moved to the inside, lost command around the clubhouse turn and chased the leader into the backstretch, traveled two wide into the far turn, steadied briefly between rivals at the quarter pole and faded.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.66 48.13 1:13.35 1:26.14 1:38.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Cowboys Daughter
|126
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–5¼
|T Baze
|2.30
|2
|Lucky Long Legs
|119
|2
|6
|5–2½
|3–hd
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–2½
|Pyfer
|1.60
|1
|Info's Treasure
|124
|1
|4
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–5
|3–ns
|Pereira
|15.70
|5
|Our Bonnie Lass
|119
|5
|3
|3–1½
|4–1
|3–2½
|3–2½
|4–16
|Centeno
|3.40
|6
|Secret Square
|126
|6
|5
|4–1½
|5–2
|6
|5–7
|5
|Cedillo
|5.40
|4
|Tippy Top
|124
|4
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|5–1
|6
|dnf
|Desormeaux
|14.40
|3
|COWBOYS DAUGHTER
|6.60
|3.60
|2.80
|2
|LUCKY LONG LEGS
|3.00
|2.60
|1
|INFO'S TREASURE
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$8.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-5)
|$8.42
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$16.85
Winner–Cowboys Daughter B.f.4 by Hampton Court (AUS) out of Alert in Class, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, II, Thomas Ray, Dang, Randy, Enterante, Frank, Kawaguchi, Ken and Londo, Christine. Mutuel Pool $203,553 Daily Double Pool $15,717 Exacta Pool $95,425 Superfecta Pool $43,582 Trifecta Pool $66,427. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $17.45. Pick Three Pool $32,481.
COWBOYS DAUGHTER stumbled in a quick beginning, took control early, set the pace inside, coaxed approaching the quarter pole, urged left-handed in the drive and drew off. LUCKY LONG LEGS settled off the pace, crept closer up the backstretch, loomed from outside at the five-sixteenths but flattened out in the final furlong and stayed on to hold second. INFO'S TREASURE trailed early from inside, came off the rail and showed a mild late response to get up for the show honors. OUR BONNIE LASS went three wide around the first turn, three then two wide around the second bend, could not find the needed response and was nailed for third. SECRET SQUARE broke out at the start, went four wide through the clubhouse turn, entered the far turn four wide then came three wide into the stretch and could not rally. TIPPY TOP was rated early outside the pacesetter, dropped back around the far turn, eased in the late and pulled up just before the wire and walked off.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.51 45.77 1:09.43 1:15.66
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Fratelli
|126
|4
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–3
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.60
|3
|Johnny Podres
|126
|2
|5
|5–1
|5–1
|2–2
|2–2¾
|Franco
|5.60
|4
|Luvluv
|126
|3
|7
|8–hd
|7–1
|6–1
|3–1¾
|Rispoli
|3.80
|6
|Bang for Your Buck
|126
|5
|8
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–1
|4–nk
|Espinoza
|24.40
|7
|First Prez
|126
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|4–hd
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|24.70
|9
|Perfectionistic
|126
|8
|3
|3–hd
|4–hd
|3–1
|6–¾
|T Baze
|5.10
|1
|Racetrackers
|126
|1
|6
|7–½
|8–1
|9
|7–hd
|Valdivia, Jr.
|36.90
|10
|Alpine Thunder
|118
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–hd
|8–¾
|Figueroa
|49.50
|8
|Hammering Lemon
|126
|7
|4
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–1
|9
|Gutierrez
|5.40
|5
|FRATELLI
|5.20
|3.20
|2.80
|3
|JOHNNY PODRES
|5.40
|3.60
|4
|LUVLUV
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$19.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$11.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-6)
|$38.37
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-4-6-7)
|$2,137.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4)
|$19.35
Winner–Fratelli Ch.g.5 by Munnings out of Awesome Annie, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Newman, Roger H.. Mutuel Pool $268,484 Daily Double Pool $22,617 Exacta Pool $160,903 Superfecta Pool $69,697 Super High Five Pool $2,241 Trifecta Pool $102,553. Scratched–El Diablo Rojo, Tom's Surprise.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $10.60. Pick Three Pool $29,201.
FRATELLI sped to the front and steered over to the inside, set all the pace to the stretch and drew away in the late stages. JOHNNY PODRES stalked from inside, waited for room behind the leader through the turn, cut the corner into the stretch, could not make cut into the margin in final furlong but was clearly second best. LUVLUV chased between foes then three to four wide into the drive, summoned a mild rally and bested the rest. BANG FOR YOUR BUCK tracked the leader outside rivals, entered the stretch four to five wide and improved position late. FIRST PREZ up close outside the leader early, chased between rivals around the bend and lacked a serious bid. PERFECTIONISTIC chased outside rivals or off the rail, traveled four deep through the turn and weakened. RACETRACKERS tracked in the two path then angled to the rail on the turn, angled out in the stretch and failed to make an impact. ALPINE THUNDER was off slow to begin, chased three wide into the turn, angled into the two path then angled back out nearing the stretch and could not rally. HAMMERING LEMON chased three deep on the turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.27 57.39 1:03.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Alice Marble
|126
|3
|5
|4–1
|3–1½
|2–2½
|1–nk
|Prat
|5.00
|3
|Delta Wind
|111
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–3
|2–7½
|Pyfer
|7.80
|7
|Omg It's Jessica
|118
|6
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–2½
|3–1¼
|Rispoli
|2.80
|8
|Fi Fi Pharoah
|118
|7
|8
|6–1
|5–1
|4–3
|4–4½
|Smith
|0.90
|5
|Pistachio Princess
|118
|4
|6
|7–9
|6–½
|5–2
|5–3½
|T Baze
|17.00
|9
|Perfectly Julie
|111
|8
|1
|3–½
|4–½
|6–1½
|6–2¼
|Ortega
|111.10
|6
|Miss O'Brien
|120
|5
|4
|5–hd
|7–10
|7–8
|7–¾
|Desormeaux
|13.00
|2
|Jeanne B
|118
|1
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Boulanger
|124.80
|4
|ALICE MARBLE
|12.00
|6.00
|4.20
|3
|DELTA WIND
|7.80
|4.80
|7
|OMG IT'S JESSICA
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$43.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$47.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-8)
|$37.86
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-7-8-5)
|$1,497.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7)
|$93.20
Winner–Alice Marble Dbb.f.4 by Grazen out of Unsung Heroine, by More Than Ready. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $242,592 Daily Double Pool $35,843 Exacta Pool $132,554 Superfecta Pool $81,172 Super High Five Pool $7,848 Trifecta Pool $94,753. Scratched–Mining Crypto.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $38.00. Pick Three Pool $34,428.
ALICE MARBLE forwardly placed in the early going, saved ground around the bend, tipped out in the stretch, closed from outside and got up in time. DELTA WIND vied for the lead from inside, shook free around the turn, inched away in the lane but got caught in the closing moments. OMG IT'S JESSICA vied between foes for the lead early, dueled into the turn, chased the leader two wide to the stretch, flattened in the drive but was able to hold the show. FI FI PHAROAH stumbled at the start, tracked outside a rival well off the inside, entered the turn five wide, angled in around the bend and entered the stretch two wide and lacked the needed rally. PISTACHIO PRINCESS saved ground along the inside and never rallied. PERFECTLY JULIE vied for the lead from outside early, dropped back around the turn and faded. MISS O'BRIEN chased four wide through the turn and weakened. JEANNE B was taken well off the rail early, went five wide around the turn and was never a factor.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.28 48.22 1:13.73 1:26.49 1:38.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|For the Good Times
|124
|4
|7
|7–10
|6–hd
|5–1½
|2–1
|1–1¼
|Rispoli
|4.00
|9
|Royally Command
|124
|8
|4
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–½
|2–½
|Flores
|78.40
|2
|Hyland Haven
|124
|2
|5
|5–1
|7–4
|6–2
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Hernandez
|1.20
|1
|Shout It Out
|120
|1
|3
|4–1½
|5–1
|4–1
|4–½
|4–6
|T Baze
|6.20
|3
|Golden Journey
|124
|3
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|5–2
|5–2½
|Prat
|3.40
|7
|Sweet Meg
|113
|6
|6
|6–hd
|4–hd
|7–½
|8
|6–2
|Ortega
|83.10
|8
|Metaphar
|124
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–hd
|7–4¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|16.10
|6
|Agata
|120
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|6–5
|8
|Cedillo
|8.80
|5
|FOR THE GOOD TIMES
|10.00
|6.00
|3.20
|9
|ROYALLY COMMAND
|49.20
|16.60
|2
|HYLAND HAVEN
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$83.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-9)
|$256.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-2-1)
|$430.85
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-2-1-3)
|Carryover $11,303
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-2)
|$649.00
Winner–For the Good Times Grr.f.3 by Empire Maker out of Love Train, by Tapit. Bred by Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Buerchler, Sabine and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $264,477 Daily Double Pool $59,447 Exacta Pool $137,987 Superfecta Pool $82,021 Super High Five Pool $14,809 Trifecta Pool $107,066. Scratched–Alot of Magic.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-5) paid $94.15. Pick Three Pool $101,997. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5/11-4-5) 844 tickets with 4 correct paid $336.15. Pick Four Pool $371,941. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-5/11-4-5) 309 tickets with 5 correct paid $893.00. Pick Five Pool $361,381. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-7-3-5/11/4-5) 53 tickets with 6 correct paid $986.22. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $97,843. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $22,401.
FOR THE GOOD TIMES reserved in the early going, went between rivals at the seven-sixteenths, came three wide into the lane, drew alongside the leader with a furlong to go and drove clear. ROYALLY COMMAND pressed from outside early, chased the leader past the halfway point, re-bid a quarter mile out, took over at the top of the stretch but got outkicked by the winner in the late stages. HYLAND HAVEN settled off the pace, steadied behind a rival past the three-eighths pole, angled inside that rival then steered back out leaving the turn, finished well in the final furlong to prove a game third. SHOUT IT OUT got bumped by GOLDEN JOURNEY then pulled early from inside, tracked along the rail, chased within range in the two path upper stretch but could not find the needed late kick. GOLDEN JOURNEY drifted in and bumped SHOUT IT OUT and pulled into and around the first turn, chased between rivals then outside a foe on the far turn, entered the lane in the two path and flattened out. SWEET MEG went four then three wide around the clubhouse turn, tracked three deep up the backstretch, traveled three wide into and around the far turn and weakened. METAPHAR came away to a slow beginning, saved ground then came off the rail in upper stretch and made no impact. AGATA set the pace from inside, cleared after four furlongs, tested at the quarter pole, lost command at the top of the stretch and faded.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|1,704
|$282,794
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,054,133
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,431,472
|TOTAL
|1,704
|$6,768,399
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, April 24.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 53rd day of a 81-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Crystal Water Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|North County Guy
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|6-5
|2
|Acclimate
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|8-5
|3
|Desmond Doss
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|4
|Irish Heatwave
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Peter Miller
|15-1
|5
|Brandothebartender
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Craig Dollase
|7-2
|6
|Prodigal Son
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Gus Headley
|30-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 to u year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Press Briefing
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|16,000
|2
|Crooked Finger Ray
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|16,000
|3
|Western Rule
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|16,000
|4
|Ed Gatty
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|16,000
|5
|Threearchbaymafia
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|9-5
|16,000
|6
|Zorich
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Very Irish
|Cesar Ortega
|119
|Cesar DeAlba
|6-1
|25,000
|2
|Nazare
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Paul G. Aguirre
|4-1
|25,000
|3
|Stir the Pot
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|25,000
|4
|Steele Road
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Richard E. Mandella
|4-5
|5
|Derby War
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|25,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|George Herman Ruth
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|2
|Sabuda
|Victor Espinoza
|118
|Anna Meah
|15-1
|3
|Secret Club
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Sean McCarthy
|5-1
|4
|Carmelita's Man
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Dean Pederson
|4-1
|5
|Canyon Crest
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|6
|Table for Ten
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|7
|Mr. Brownstone
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Mike Puype
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Our Little Tiger
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Jerry Wallace, II
|6-1
|2
|Plum Sexy
|Alexis Centeno
|115
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|50,000
|3
|Mama Superior
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|50,000
|4
|Simmer Down
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|4-1
|5
|Smoothlikebuttah
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|6
|Race Judicata
|Jessica Pyfer
|115
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Move Over
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|Snazzy Dresser
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|25,000
|3
|Cajun Treasure
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|French Getaway
|Mike Smith
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|25,000
|5
|Camino de Estrella
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|20-1
|25,000
|6
|Sky Confidential
|Jessica Pyfer
|113
|Vann Belvoir
|20-1
|22,500
|7
|Fly to Mars
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Miller
|1-1
|25,000
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Money Mike
|Juan Hernandez
|118
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Flightline
|Flavien Prat
|118
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|3
|Secret Weapon
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
|4
|Naismith
|Jessica Pyfer
|111
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|5
|Epidemic
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Ryan Hanson
|10-1
|6
|Brutto
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|7
|Winhappy
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Antonio Garcia
|30-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Margarita Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pharoah's Heart
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|2
|As Time Goes By
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-5
|3
|This Tea
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|4
|Harvest Moon
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|2-1
|5
|Clockstrikestwelve
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dynapower
|Brandon Boulanger
|126
|Charles R. Stutts
|50-1
|50,000
|2
|Ole Silver
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|3
|Unbreakable
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Mike Puype
|3-1
|4
|Let's Go Now
|Tiago Pereira
|126
|Eoin G. Harty
|4-1
|5
|Basil Flavor
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Patrick Gallagher
|15-1
|6
|Prance
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|7
|Goodtingscominpink
|Juan Hernandez
|126
|Jeffrey Metz
|5-2
|8
|Lady Noguez
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
TENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Leading Score
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|62,500
|2
|Tap Back
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|20-1
|62,500
|3
|Tigre Di Slugo
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|4
|Shooters Shoot
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|5
|Fashionably Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|6
|Ground Attack
|Emily Ellingwood
|117
|Karen Headley
|20-1
|7
|Canadian Pride
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|8
|Surfing Star
|Jessica Pyfer
|117
|Karen Headley
|15-1
|9
|Justinian
|Juan Hernandez
|124
|Bob Baffert
|8-1
|62,500
ELEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Eswan Flores
|126
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|2
|Shylock Eddie
|Cesar Ortega
|119
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|3
|Dr Wysong
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Isidro Tamayo
|10-1
|4
|Bella D
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|126
|Mike Puype
|8-1
|5
|That's Amare
|Flavien Prat
|126
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|6
|Peace Pipe
|Jessica Pyfer
|119
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|7
|Rockie Causeway
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|8
|I'll Do It for You
|Kent Desormeaux
|126
|Quentin B. Miller
|12-1
|9
|Navy Queen
|Alexis Centeno
|119
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|10
|Kristi's Tiger
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|4-1
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.