Horse racing newsletter: Kentucky Derby field getting clearer

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 23. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 52nd day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $39,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.54 47.93 1:12.52 1:24.92 1:37.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Kittyhawk Lass 122 7 7 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–1 1–hd Hernandez 1.60 1 DQ–Arctic Roll 122 1 4 3–hd 5–1 3–½ 2–1 2–1¼ Gutierrez 3.80 2 Clearly Gone 111 2 3 5–hd 7 6–½ 5–½ 3–½ Centeno 3.90 3 Miss Flawless 124 3 2 6–hd 6–2½ 5–½ 3–½ 4–1¾ T Baze 6.80 6 Little Bird 118 6 6 4–1½ 3–½ 4–1 6–3½ 5–3¼ Rispoli 8.20 5 Lady Robin 120 5 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 4–hd 6–hd Flores 18.00 4 Quinnie 111 4 5 7 4–hd 7 7 7 Pyfer 8.50

7 KITTYHAWK LASS 5.20 3.40 2.60 2 CLEARLY GONE 4.60 3.20 3 MISS FLAWLESS (FR) 4.00

$1 EXACTA (7-2) $8.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-3-1) $9.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-3-1-6) $97.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-3) $17.80

Winner–Kittyhawk Lass B.m.5 by Power Broker out of American Flier, by Quiet American. Bred by Endeavor Farm (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Royalty Stable. Mutuel Pool $142,820 Exacta Pool $64,466 Superfecta Pool $23,679 Super High Five Pool $1,772 Trifecta Pool $41,015. Claimed–Kittyhawk Lass by Hotter Than H Racing LLC. Trainer: Ronald Ellis. Scratched–none. DQ–#1 Arctic Roll (GB)–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 4th.

KITTYHAWK LASS rated outside the pacesetter, drew alongside around the far turn, headed rival with a quarter mile left, took over in upper stretch, drifted in a bit and gamely prevailed. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) stalked on the inside, tipped out into the stretch, drifted in and bumped rival at the eighth pole, continued to drift in and took the path of MISS FLAWLESS, finished well inside the winner but could not get by. CLEARLY GONE stumbled leaving the gate, was rank into and around the first turn, settled on the backstretch, came out on the final turn, entered the stretch five wide and summoned a mild late bid. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) was squeezed and checked between rivals early, waited for room around the last turn, saved ground into the stretch, went between foes and got bumped at the eighth pole then checked off the heels of ARCTIC ROLL soon after and finished willingly in the final sixteenth. LITTLE BIRD (IRE) chased between foes then outside a rival on the far turn, came three wide into the stretch, lacked the needed late kick and was not persevered with late. LADY ROBIN set the pace from inside, tested around the far turn, lost command in upper stretch, got bumped and steadied near the eighth pole and weakened. QUINNIE chased the speed three deep, dropped back and came two wide in to the stretch and had little left. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED ARCTIC ROLL FROM SECOND TO FOURTH FOR DRITING IN AND TAKING THE PATH OF MISS FLAWLESS PAST THE EIGHTH POLE, COSTING HER A CHANCE AT A BETTER PLACING.

SECOND RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.45 45.79 1:10.03 1:16.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Scary Fast Smile 126 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–3 1–7¾ T Baze 1.30 1 Thrive 118 1 4 4 2–2½ 2–11 2–17 Prat 0.50 2 Catfish Charlie 120 2 3 3–½ 3–1 3–5 3–9½ Flores 12.30 4 Sting Like a Bee 118 4 1 2–1 4 4 4 Boulanger 50.50

3 SCARY FAST SMILE 4.60 2.10 1 THRIVE 2.10 2 CATFISH CHARLIE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $11.40 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $2.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $1.40 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-5) $7.20

Winner–Scary Fast Smile Ch.g.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Scary Fast, by Congaree. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, William A., Buster, Jr., William C. and Cohen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $98,207 Daily Double Pool $24,253 Exacta Pool $73,653 Trifecta Pool $56,587. Scratched–August Indy.

SCARY FAST SMILE set the pace inside of STING LIKE A BEE then cleared rival near the half-mile pole, showed the way along the fence into the turn, challenged by THRIVE on the turn, asked at the quarter pole and turned away the runner-up into the stretch, then drew off under left-handed urging and steady handling. THRIVE came in at the start, trailed early then moved up outside rivals, bid alongside the leader around the turn, lost contact into the stretch, chased the widening winner through the final furlong and was clearly second best. CATFISH CHARLIE well placed behind the leader early, could not keep up around the bend, drifted out into the drive and tired. STING LIKE A BEE away quickset from outside, pressed the leader then chased off the rail, entered the turn between rivals, started to weaken around the bend and faded.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.12 45.41 1:09.97 1:16.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Another Eddie 123 5 2 5–hd 3–1½ 2–3½ 1–½ Gutierrez 2.20 3 Dylans Wild Cat 116 3 5 1–½ 1–2 1–½ 2–4¼ Pyfer 5.60 1 Mucha Woman 114 1 6 3–2 2–hd 4–1 3–½ Centeno 22.60 8 Michalska 123 7 3 4–1 5–1 3–½ 4–½ Prat 4.80 2 Big Stretch 123 2 9 8–hd 7–½ 5–2 5–1¼ Rispoli 2.60 9 Starlight Stroll 123 8 4 7–1 8–2 7–1½ 6–¾ Gonzalez 29.00 10 Super Game 123 9 7 6–2 6–½ 6–½ 7–1¾ Maldonado 10.20 4 Westward Breeze 123 4 8 9 9 8–4 8–14 T Baze 46.20 6 Starship Defiant 123 6 1 2–hd 4–½ 9 9 Hernandez 9.10

5 ANOTHER EDDIE 6.40 3.60 3.00 3 DYLANS WILD CAT 6.20 3.80 1 MUCHA WOMAN 13.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $15.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $19.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-1-8) $106.82 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-1) $121.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-1-8-2) Carryover $1,276

Winner–Another Eddie Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Dani Reese, by High Demand. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Ben D. A. Cecil. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $222,654 Daily Double Pool $13,824 Exacta Pool $138,860 Superfecta Pool $53,925 Trifecta Pool $81,971 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,671. Scratched–Our Little Tiger, Squared Shady. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $13.70. Pick Three Pool $42,219. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-5-5) paid $13.30.

ANOTHER EDDIE angled to the inside while stalking the pace, angled to the two path around the bend and loomed leaving the bend, came out some in upper stretch, challenged from outside and bested the runner-up late. DYLANS WILD CAT vied for the lead between foes then dueled with MUCHA WOMAN, cleared that rival approaching the five-sixteenths, met the challenge from and ANOTHER EDDIE in the final furlong, fought back from inside but yielded grudgingly in the end. MUCHA WOMAN vied for the lead with a pair of rivals then dueled with DYLANS WILD CAT, chased that foe a bit off the rail into the drive and kept on to regain the show. MICHALSKA chased off the rail to the stretch and got edged for the show. BIG STRETCH traveled along the inside, advanced while angling out on the turn, was in a bit tight between foes into the lane then again in upper stretch, angled out with a furlong to go and finished evenly. STARLIGHT STROLL sat off the pace off the rail, moved into the two path then to the rail around the bend and lacked further response. SUPER GAME tracked from outside, went four wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch and never threatened. WESTWARD BREEZE reserved early, settled outside a rival at the back, angled in and saved ground on the turn and proved no menace. STARSHIP DEFIANT vied three deep early then chased the top pair into the turn, steadied between foes at the quarter pole and tired.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.03 45.38 57.82 1:04.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Black Storm 122 3 5 5–4 4–1½ 3–½ 1–½ T Baze 2.40 1 Big Bad Gary 113 1 6 6 6 4–3 2–nk Centeno 14.40 2 Reedley 122 2 4 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 3–2¼ Maldonado 0.90 4 An Ocala Ten 113 4 1 2–½ 2–2 2–1½ 4–4¼ Ellingwood 29.40 6 Facts Matter 117 6 3 4–½ 5–3 5–6 5–18 Espinoza 3.90 5 Sorriso 124 5 2 3–2½ 3–½ 6 6 Fuentes 11.00

3 BLACK STORM 6.80 3.40 2.10 1 BIG BAD GARY 6.60 4.00 2 REEDLEY 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $28.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $28.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-4) $57.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $48.55

Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.7 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C.. Mutuel Pool $187,390 Daily Double Pool $15,552 Exacta Pool $85,293 Superfecta Pool $39,189 Trifecta Pool $65,028. Claimed–Reedley by Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffery C. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Claimed–Facts Matter by Mojarro Racing, LLC and Ruiz, Marco A. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-3) paid $14.10. Pick Three Pool $16,144.

BLACK STORM unhurried in the beginning, angled out leaving the turn and entered the stretch three to four wide, closed from outside while drifting inward through the stretch and got up late. BIG BAD GARY trailed the field early, angled in and saved ground on the turn, rallied up the fence and edged REEDLEY for the place. REEDLEY vied for the lead from inside, fought with AN OCALA TEN around the turn, cleared at the top of the stretch, drifted off the rail and could not fend off the top pair. AN OCALA TEN vied for the lead between rivals then dueled or pressed SORRISO around the turn, failed to match strides at the top of the lane and got outkicked in the late stages. FACTS MATTER stalked three wide into the turn, came four to five into the stretch and lacked a rally. SORRISO vied three deep early, chased the top pair on the turn and drifted out leaving the bend, then tired in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.20 46.93 1:11.28 1:23.40 1:35.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Constitutionaffair 124 7 3 2–1 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–ns Cedillo 1.20 1 Liar Liar 118 1 2 4–1 3–hd 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–2¼ Prat 2.40 2 Sea of Liberty 124 2 5 6–7 6–9 3–1 3–1 3–2½ Rispoli 4.70 3 Storm the Bastille 124 3 6 5–1½ 5–½ 5–1½ 4–4 4–6½ Pereira 8.60 6 Gov From Above 117 6 4 3–½ 4–1 6–6 5–2½ 5–½ Centeno 19.20 5 Unilateral 120 5 7 7 7 7 7 6–4½ Flores 53.80 4 Itsthattime 124 4 1 1–½ 2–1 4–hd 6–1 7 Hernandez 9.20

7 CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR 4.40 2.80 2.20 1 LIAR LIAR (IRE) 3.00 2.10 2 SEA OF LIBERTY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-3) $4.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-2-3-6) $93.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-2) $7.95

Winner–Constitutionaffair Ch.g.4 by Constitution out of Street Affair, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Troy Rankin (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Sterling Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $217,880 Daily Double Pool $20,543 Exacta Pool $104,068 Superfecta Pool $49,173 Super High Five Pool $6,131 Trifecta Pool $80,096. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-7) paid $13.50. Pick Three Pool $41,620. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-3-7) 2048 tickets with 4 correct paid $37.75. Pick Four Pool $101,357. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-5-3-7) 2347 tickets with 5 correct paid $126.20. Pick Five Pool $344,482.

CONSTITUTIONAFFAIR had speed outside ITSTHATTIME into the first turn, pulled to the front around the bend and cleared inside rival, showed the way along the inside into the stretch, led to deep stretch and lasted at the wire. LIAR LIAR (IRE) in range early from inside, coaxed around the far turn, tipped out in upper stretch, put in a late bid and missed. SEA OF LIBERTY saved ground through both turns, moved off the inside in the stretch, gained ground in the late stages but needed to find more. STORM THE BASTILLE (FR) bobbled at the start, tracked in the two path then entered the stretch three wide and finished evenly. GOV FROM ABOVE angled out entering the first turn, went three wide around that bend, exited the far turn four wide and weakened. UNILATERAL lagged behind early, saved ground into the drive and was never a factor. ITSTHATTIME sped to the front and moved to the inside, lost command around the clubhouse turn and chased the leader into the backstretch, traveled two wide into the far turn, steadied briefly between rivals at the quarter pole and faded.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.66 48.13 1:13.35 1:26.14 1:38.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Cowboys Daughter 126 3 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–5¼ T Baze 2.30 2 Lucky Long Legs 119 2 6 5–2½ 3–hd 2–2½ 2–2½ 2–2½ Pyfer 1.60 1 Info's Treasure 124 1 4 6 6 4–½ 4–5 3–ns Pereira 15.70 5 Our Bonnie Lass 119 5 3 3–1½ 4–1 3–2½ 3–2½ 4–16 Centeno 3.40 6 Secret Square 126 6 5 4–1½ 5–2 6 5–7 5 Cedillo 5.40 4 Tippy Top 124 4 2 2–2 2–1½ 5–1 6 dnf Desormeaux 14.40

3 COWBOYS DAUGHTER 6.60 3.60 2.80 2 LUCKY LONG LEGS 3.00 2.60 1 INFO'S TREASURE 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-5) $8.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $16.85

Winner–Cowboys Daughter B.f.4 by Hampton Court (AUS) out of Alert in Class, by Henny Hughes. Bred by Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, II, Thomas Ray, Dang, Randy, Enterante, Frank, Kawaguchi, Ken and Londo, Christine. Mutuel Pool $203,553 Daily Double Pool $15,717 Exacta Pool $95,425 Superfecta Pool $43,582 Trifecta Pool $66,427. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $17.45. Pick Three Pool $32,481.

COWBOYS DAUGHTER stumbled in a quick beginning, took control early, set the pace inside, coaxed approaching the quarter pole, urged left-handed in the drive and drew off. LUCKY LONG LEGS settled off the pace, crept closer up the backstretch, loomed from outside at the five-sixteenths but flattened out in the final furlong and stayed on to hold second. INFO'S TREASURE trailed early from inside, came off the rail and showed a mild late response to get up for the show honors. OUR BONNIE LASS went three wide around the first turn, three then two wide around the second bend, could not find the needed response and was nailed for third. SECRET SQUARE broke out at the start, went four wide through the clubhouse turn, entered the far turn four wide then came three wide into the stretch and could not rally. TIPPY TOP was rated early outside the pacesetter, dropped back around the far turn, eased in the late and pulled up just before the wire and walked off.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.51 45.77 1:09.43 1:15.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Fratelli 126 4 2 1–1 1–1 1–3 1–2¼ Prat 1.60 3 Johnny Podres 126 2 5 5–1 5–1 2–2 2–2¾ Franco 5.60 4 Luvluv 126 3 7 8–hd 7–1 6–1 3–1¾ Rispoli 3.80 6 Bang for Your Buck 126 5 8 6–½ 6–hd 7–1 4–nk Espinoza 24.40 7 First Prez 126 6 1 2–1 2–hd 4–hd 5–nk Cedillo 24.70 9 Perfectionistic 126 8 3 3–hd 4–hd 3–1 6–¾ T Baze 5.10 1 Racetrackers 126 1 6 7–½ 8–1 9 7–hd Valdivia, Jr. 36.90 10 Alpine Thunder 118 9 9 9 9 8–hd 8–¾ Figueroa 49.50 8 Hammering Lemon 126 7 4 4–½ 3–hd 5–1 9 Gutierrez 5.40

5 FRATELLI 5.20 3.20 2.80 3 JOHNNY PODRES 5.40 3.60 4 LUVLUV 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $19.60 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $11.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-6) $38.37 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-4-6-7) $2,137.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $19.35

Winner–Fratelli Ch.g.5 by Munnings out of Awesome Annie, by Awesome Gambler. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Newman, Roger H.. Mutuel Pool $268,484 Daily Double Pool $22,617 Exacta Pool $160,903 Superfecta Pool $69,697 Super High Five Pool $2,241 Trifecta Pool $102,553. Scratched–El Diablo Rojo, Tom's Surprise. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $10.60. Pick Three Pool $29,201.

FRATELLI sped to the front and steered over to the inside, set all the pace to the stretch and drew away in the late stages. JOHNNY PODRES stalked from inside, waited for room behind the leader through the turn, cut the corner into the stretch, could not make cut into the margin in final furlong but was clearly second best. LUVLUV chased between foes then three to four wide into the drive, summoned a mild rally and bested the rest. BANG FOR YOUR BUCK tracked the leader outside rivals, entered the stretch four to five wide and improved position late. FIRST PREZ up close outside the leader early, chased between rivals around the bend and lacked a serious bid. PERFECTIONISTIC chased outside rivals or off the rail, traveled four deep through the turn and weakened. RACETRACKERS tracked in the two path then angled to the rail on the turn, angled out in the stretch and failed to make an impact. ALPINE THUNDER was off slow to begin, chased three wide into the turn, angled into the two path then angled back out nearing the stretch and could not rally. HAMMERING LEMON chased three deep on the turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.27 57.39 1:03.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Alice Marble 126 3 5 4–1 3–1½ 2–2½ 1–nk Prat 5.00 3 Delta Wind 111 2 3 1–hd 1–1 1–3 2–7½ Pyfer 7.80 7 Omg It's Jessica 118 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 3–2½ 3–1¼ Rispoli 2.80 8 Fi Fi Pharoah 118 7 8 6–1 5–1 4–3 4–4½ Smith 0.90 5 Pistachio Princess 118 4 6 7–9 6–½ 5–2 5–3½ T Baze 17.00 9 Perfectly Julie 111 8 1 3–½ 4–½ 6–1½ 6–2¼ Ortega 111.10 6 Miss O'Brien 120 5 4 5–hd 7–10 7–8 7–¾ Desormeaux 13.00 2 Jeanne B 118 1 7 8 8 8 8 Boulanger 124.80

4 ALICE MARBLE 12.00 6.00 4.20 3 DELTA WIND 7.80 4.80 7 OMG IT'S JESSICA 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $43.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $47.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-8) $37.86 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-7-8-5) $1,497.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $93.20

Winner–Alice Marble Dbb.f.4 by Grazen out of Unsung Heroine, by More Than Ready. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $242,592 Daily Double Pool $35,843 Exacta Pool $132,554 Superfecta Pool $81,172 Super High Five Pool $7,848 Trifecta Pool $94,753. Scratched–Mining Crypto. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-4) paid $38.00. Pick Three Pool $34,428.

ALICE MARBLE forwardly placed in the early going, saved ground around the bend, tipped out in the stretch, closed from outside and got up in time. DELTA WIND vied for the lead from inside, shook free around the turn, inched away in the lane but got caught in the closing moments. OMG IT'S JESSICA vied between foes for the lead early, dueled into the turn, chased the leader two wide to the stretch, flattened in the drive but was able to hold the show. FI FI PHAROAH stumbled at the start, tracked outside a rival well off the inside, entered the turn five wide, angled in around the bend and entered the stretch two wide and lacked the needed rally. PISTACHIO PRINCESS saved ground along the inside and never rallied. PERFECTLY JULIE vied for the lead from outside early, dropped back around the turn and faded. MISS O'BRIEN chased four wide through the turn and weakened. JEANNE B was taken well off the rail early, went five wide around the turn and was never a factor.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.28 48.22 1:13.73 1:26.49 1:38.64

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 For the Good Times 124 4 7 7–10 6–hd 5–1½ 2–1 1–1¼ Rispoli 4.00 9 Royally Command 124 8 4 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 1–½ 2–½ Flores 78.40 2 Hyland Haven 124 2 5 5–1 7–4 6–2 3–½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 1.20 1 Shout It Out 120 1 3 4–1½ 5–1 4–1 4–½ 4–6 T Baze 6.20 3 Golden Journey 124 3 1 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 5–2 5–2½ Prat 3.40 7 Sweet Meg 113 6 6 6–hd 4–hd 7–½ 8 6–2 Ortega 83.10 8 Metaphar 124 7 8 8 8 8 7–hd 7–4¼ Valdivia, Jr. 16.10 6 Agata 120 5 2 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 6–5 8 Cedillo 8.80

5 FOR THE GOOD TIMES 10.00 6.00 3.20 9 ROYALLY COMMAND 49.20 16.60 2 HYLAND HAVEN 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $83.00 $1 EXACTA (5-9) $256.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-2-1) $430.85 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-2-1-3) Carryover $11,303 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-2) $649.00

Winner–For the Good Times Grr.f.3 by Empire Maker out of Love Train, by Tapit. Bred by Blue Devil Racing Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Buerchler, Sabine and Sones, Aaron. Mutuel Pool $264,477 Daily Double Pool $59,447 Exacta Pool $137,987 Superfecta Pool $82,021 Super High Five Pool $14,809 Trifecta Pool $107,066. Scratched–Alot of Magic. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-5) paid $94.15. Pick Three Pool $101,997. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5/11-4-5) 844 tickets with 4 correct paid $336.15. Pick Four Pool $371,941. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-3-5/11-4-5) 309 tickets with 5 correct paid $893.00. Pick Five Pool $361,381. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-7-3-5/11/4-5) 53 tickets with 6 correct paid $986.22. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $97,843. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $22,401.

FOR THE GOOD TIMES reserved in the early going, went between rivals at the seven-sixteenths, came three wide into the lane, drew alongside the leader with a furlong to go and drove clear. ROYALLY COMMAND pressed from outside early, chased the leader past the halfway point, re-bid a quarter mile out, took over at the top of the stretch but got outkicked by the winner in the late stages. HYLAND HAVEN settled off the pace, steadied behind a rival past the three-eighths pole, angled inside that rival then steered back out leaving the turn, finished well in the final furlong to prove a game third. SHOUT IT OUT got bumped by GOLDEN JOURNEY then pulled early from inside, tracked along the rail, chased within range in the two path upper stretch but could not find the needed late kick. GOLDEN JOURNEY drifted in and bumped SHOUT IT OUT and pulled into and around the first turn, chased between rivals then outside a foe on the far turn, entered the lane in the two path and flattened out. SWEET MEG went four then three wide around the clubhouse turn, tracked three deep up the backstretch, traveled three wide into and around the far turn and weakened. METAPHAR came away to a slow beginning, saved ground then came off the rail in upper stretch and made no impact. AGATA set the pace from inside, cleared after four furlongs, tested at the quarter pole, lost command at the top of the stretch and faded.