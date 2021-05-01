Horse racing newsletter: It’s Derby Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Oaks winner Malathaat.

This is the biggest day of the racing year for non-racing fans. And it’s a pretty big day for racing fans too. We’ve been covering the Derby all week, so there’s not a whole lot left to say. But if you need a close look at all the horses, we’ll direct you back to Friday’s newsletter, where Jon White ranks them 1 to 20 with a synopsis of each horse. You can find it here.

New on Friday was that the field was down to 19 as King Fury scratched due to a fever and elevated white cell count, which usually indicates an infection. He was in the 16 post, so 17-20 will move in a spot.

Also, we also did a story on Boat Racing— five former Brown football players, all in their late 20s — who owns a piece of Hot Rod Charlie, 8-1 on the morning line. It’s a fun story. Just click here

And, we set up today’s Kentucky Derby by looking at Rock Your World, the horse trained by John Sadler who was bred by Hall of Fame trainer Ron McAnally. The winner of the Santa Anita Derby is the 5-1 second choice in the race. Just click here.

Today, race day, we’ll be doing a live blog starting at 6 a.m. PDT. It can be found on The Times’ sports homepage, which is right here. A lot of the material will look familiar to newsletter readers, but there will be fresh stuff too, including updates on the Derby odds.

Oh, final thought. Remember this: 3:57 p.m. PDT, NBC.

Malathaat wins Kentucky Oaks

You’ve got to say this year’s edition of the Kentucky Oaks was a really good race. All the horses you expected to be there were near or on the front, and then there was a sterling stretch duel between Malathaat and Search Results. Just when you thought Malathaat had it won, Search Results battled back on the inside. In the end, Malathaat won by a neck.

It was trainer Todd Pletcher’s fourth win in the Oaks, with the other wins with Ashado (2004), Rags To Riches (2007) and Princess Of Sylmar (2013).

Malathaat paid $7.00, $4.60 and $3.40. Search results was second, followed by Will’s Secret, Clairiere, Travel Column, Millefeuille, Maracuja, Pauline’s Pearl, Coach, Crazy Beautiful, Moraz, Pass The Champagne and Competitive Speed.

Pletcher (winning trainer): “She got away from there just a bit slow, but Johnny [Velazquez] moved her up and got her in a much better position. He had to lose some ground and go wide to do it, but it was the right thing to do. She wants a target to run at and she got one here. Delighted with the outcome.”

Velazquez (winning jockey): “She didn’t get away the best, but I got a spot with her. She was running well and when I turned for home I had a target (Search Results) to send her after. We got up next to her and my filly went by. Then she waited a bit; she does that. The other filly came back but I could tell I was still in control. I never thought I was going to do anything but win.”

(Note: This newsletter’s Louis Rabaut, known around the racing world as Mr. Oaks — or maybe just by a handful of people — in his last rankings in this space had the first five finishers in his top six and he called the winner. That’s value.)

Santa Anita review

Let’s be honest, with three races all valued at $61,000 and all three being maiden specials for Cal-breds, there really wasn’t a feature. So, we’ll skip this for today. But, if you’re curious, remember we give you full charts of all the races at the bottom of this newsletter.

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita’s Derby Day card is 10 races starting at 12:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 7 a.m. Half the races are on the turf (1 and the even numbers starting with 4). There are 1½ stakes including a Grade 3. The half-stakes, designated by me as such because it only has four starters. Yikes. It’s the $75,000 Angels Flight Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs.

The race was named after the world’s shortest railway at Bunker Hill in downtown L.A. (There were five horses by this name but none amounted to much.) There was also a great mystery novel of the same name by Michael Connelly, the former L.A. Times reporter who went on to do way better and more lucrative things. Guess I’m doing everything I can to avoid talking about this race, which has Missy P as the 4-5 favorite for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Tyler Baze. She won her only start by 9½ lengths. Astute is the 6-5 second choice for Mandella and Juan Hernandez. She has won two of her three races. No show betting, as if that needs to be said. Post is around 2:46 p.m.

They are dragging out the card to the bitter end for Saturday’s feature, the Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes. It’s for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf. You can guess which gender of horses is running. And there are 11 starters. The favorite, at 5-2, is Closing Remarks for Carla Gaines and Victor Espinoza. Five of her six races have been stakes, and she is coming off a second in a Grade 3. Madone is the 3-1 second choice for Simon Callaghan and Hernandez. She has been off since the Breeders’ Cup, where she ran eighth in the Juvenile Fillies Turf. She won her first three races before going to Keeneland. Post is around 6:10 p.m., after the Kentucky Derby.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 12, 5, 6, 7, 4, 10, 7, 12 (2 also eligible), 9, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No.1 Eel Point (8-1)

Eel Point makes the second start off the claim for trainer Doug O’Neill, who is winning an impressive 36% and is 62% in-the-money. Last out on the all-weather course going six furlongs, this horse, which loves to close, made a late move to finish fifth, less than two lengths back after closing from seven lengths back. Prior on dirt, Eel won going seven furlongs. Sharp work and a ground saving inside post, the 8-1 morning line price is very attractive, given we have a ⅘ favorite in this race that will likely be overbet.

Friday’s result: Cover Vision walked out of the gate and didn’t seem to give much effort.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“Happy Kentucky Derby Day! Although most eyes will be on Churchill Downs, Golden Gate is looking forward to its Saturday program with 10 races with a 12:45 p.m. first post. Let’s first talk about the seventh race, an allowance for filly and mare sprinters. You can expect Away From the Sun to go off at low odds, as last out she competed at this level and easily beat Southern California shipper Over Attracted, who is also entered. Away From the Sun has won all three lifetime starts by a combined 16 lengths. Trainer Blaine Wright has Evin Roman to ride. Unless somebody else in the race takes a massive step forward, she will be my key horse on all multi-race wagers.

“The play of the day, however, comes in the eighth where the eight, Cheater’s Waltz, makes her second lifetime start for trainer Steve Miyadi and caught my eye making a midstretch move from the back of the field in her debut. She finished third, but was making up a ton of ground late and galloped out strong. William Antongeorgi III was aboard that day and retains the mount.

“Sunday’s nine-race card has a first post time of 1:20 p.m. with the seventh as the feature, an allowance for colts and geldings. Irrefutable comes off a massive win last time out, setting a fast pace before blowing the doors off his competition down the lane. He bumps up in class and figures to be competitive with a similar effort. Tom’s Surprise finished as the runner up at this level two starts ago and freshens up for leading trainer Jonathan Wong. In his second start off the claim, he looks like a major player again. Jungle Cry is a 3-year-old facing older but has shown promise for the strong jockey/trainer combination of Frank Alvarado and Steve Specht. He merits a second look.

“Last week’s Gold Rush Weekend races were outstanding. The big race, the Grade 3 San Francisco Mile, was won by Whisper Not and jockey Geovanni Franco. Trainer Richard Baltas picked up his second consecutive victory in the race, having won last year’s edition with Neptune’s Storm. In the California Derby, Wong ran 1-2 with winner Stalking Shadow and Jimmy Irish. Several Southern California shippers won other stakes: the Richard Mandella-trained Pizazz won the California Oaks, Gypsy Spirit was a 30-1 upset winner in the Camilla Urso Stakes for trainer Leonard Powell, and Altea got back to winning form in the Golden Poppy for Michael McCarthy. Peter Miller won a pair of stakes with Anyportinastorm in the Lost in the Fog and None Above the Law in Sunday’s Silky Sullivan. Jockey Kyle Frey rode local filly I’m So Anna to victory in the Campanile Stakes. Frey and Roman both won three stakes over the weekend.

“To end, my Kentucky Derby pick is No. 15 Rock Your World. I project he receives a stalking trip right off the speed, and he should love the classic distance. To win like he did at Santa Anita was very impressive, especially since he had only run twice and was making his first career start on dirt. He certainly has a bright future. He’ll get the acid test today. Good luck!”

Big races review

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Friday.

Churchill Downs (1): $118,000 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Powder River ($12.60)

Churchill Downs (2): $115,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Distorted Verve ($66.20)

Churchill Downs (3): $118,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies 3-years-old, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Australasia ($4.40)

Churchill Downs (4): $118,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies 3-year-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Illiogami ($7.00)

Churchill Downs (5): $124,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Strong Tide ($18.00)

Churchill Downs (6) Grade 2 $400,000 Alysheba Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Maxfield ($3.00)

Belmont (3): $100,000 Flat Out Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Winner: Musical Heart ($7.50)

Churchill Downs (7): Grade 2 $300,000 Edgewood Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Gift List ($10.80)

Churchill Downs (8): Grade 1 $500,000 La Troienne Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Shedaresthedevil ($5.40)

Churchill Downs (9): Grade 2 $300,000 Eight Belles Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Obligatory ($35.00)

Churchill Downs (10): Grade 2 $250,000 Twin Spires Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Fast Boat ($10.40)

Belmont (9): $100,000 License Fee Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: She’s My Type ($9.50)

Oaklawn (8): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: D’Rapper ($12.60)

Churchill Downs (11): Grade 1 $1.25-million Kentucky Oaks, fillies, 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Malathaat ($7.00)

Oaklawn (9): $108,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Empire Of Gold ($3.80)

Churchill Downs (12): $121,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Mintd ($9.00)

Oaklawn (10): $200,000 Arkansas Breeders’ Championship, Ark-bred 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Tempt Fate ($5.80)

Churchill Downs (13): $115,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Portilla ($32.40)

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more Saturday. All times PDT.

7:30 Churchill Downs (1): $118,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Cool Bobby (3-1)

8:01 Churchill Downs (2): $115,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Cadencia (2-1)

8:31 Churchill Downs (3): $115,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Cash Rocket (3-1)

9:04 Churchill Downs (4): $121,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Gear Jockey (4-1)

9:36 Churchill Downs (5): $118,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Ghazaaly (5-2)

10:14 Churchill Downs (6): Grade 2 $500,000 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Got Stormy (8-5)

10:32 Belmont (3): Grade 3 $200,000 Westchester Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Dr Post (6-5)

10:56 Churchill Downs (7): Grade 1 $500,000 Derby City Distaff Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Gamine (1-5)

11:37 Belmont (5): Grade 2 $200,000 Fort Marcy Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Rockemperor (6-5)

11:48 Churchill Downs (8): Grade 2 $500,000 Pat Day Mile, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Jackie’s Warrior (3-1)

12:24 Oaklawn (5): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Ultimate (5-2)

12:40 Churchill Downs (9): Grade 2 $500,000 American Turf Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Annex (7-2)

1:31 Churchill Downs (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Churchill Downs Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (3-1)

2:09 Oaklawn (8): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3-year-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mr. Wireless (5-2)

2:27 Churchill Downs (11): Grade 1 $1-million Turf Classic Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Colonel Liam (3-1)

2:37 Belmont (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Sheepshead Bay Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Always Shopping (2-1)

2:45 Oaklawn (9): $106,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bank (3-1)

3:26 Oaklawn (10): $105,000 allowance/optional claiming, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Thomas Shelby (3-1)

3:57 Churchill Downs (12): Grade 1 $3-million Kentucky Derby, 3-year-olds, 1¼ miles. Favorite: Essential Quality (2-1)

4:18 Oaklawn (11): $300,000 Oaklawn Invitational, 3-year-olds 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Scarred (5-2)

4:55 Churchill Downs (13): $118,000 allowance/optional claiming, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Triple Trap (4-1)

5:30 Churchill Downs (14): $115,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Mr. Sippi (3-1)

6:10 Santa Anita (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Senorita Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Closing Remarks (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 2 Relentless Times (7-2)

Trouble finds him, but he’s improved in each subsequent start on my charts and the sophomore resides in an up-and-coming shedrow that can pop with a price. In this gelding’s last effort, he got a little rambunctious in the gate by leaning back at the gate opening to lose over a length and a half. With a tough start to overcome, the 3-year-old showed a decent amount of speed to get within yelling distance of his rivals before finishing strongly to be beaten a neck by the winner at the wire. With a very competitive number on his docket and an elusive clean journey hoped for this evening, this runner could and should be a player for all the board placings at a medium mutual.

A final thought I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, you're probably not reading this.



Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.



Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa .

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 30. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 55th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.23 46.62 1:11.33 1:36.24 1:48.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Rocks and Salt 126 6 4 6 6 6 1–hd 1–2¼ T Baze 4.40 2 Funkenstein 120 2 6 5–2½ 5–2 5–2 5–1 2–½ Valdivia, Jr. 20.90 5 Tallemark 126 5 1 3–½ 3–hd 3–hd 2–1 3–1¼ Maldonado 4.80 1 Warrens Candy Man 118 1 5 4–1 4–1½ 4–1 6 4–2¼ Hernandez 2.10 3 Atomic Drop 113 3 2 1–1 1–1 1–hd 3–hd 5–hd Pyfer 1.30 4 Whiskey Talk 118 4 3 2–1 2–1 2–1 4–½ 6 Cedillo 21.60 6 ROCKS AND SALT 10.80 5.40 3.80 2 FUNKENSTEIN 15.00 6.40 5 TALLEMARK 4.80 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $47.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-1) $73.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $110.35 Winner–Rocks and Salt Dbb.g.4 by Acclamation out of Bruheria, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Jane Bacharach (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Jane Bacharach. Mutuel Pool $122,993 Exacta Pool $47,265 Superfecta Pool $18,023 Trifecta Pool $30,949. Scratched–none. ROCKS AND SALT unhurried in the early going, angled four wide leaving the far turn, got bumped in upper stretch, struck the front with a furlong to go while drifting inward and edged clear. FUNKENSTEIN settled off the pace, traveled two wide then three wide into the lane, came out and bumped the winner in upper stretch, rallied and outkicked TALLEMARK for the place. TALLEMARK bumped leaving the gate, tracked off the inside, bid three to four wide leaving the second bend, led briefly in upper stretch, lost command while floated in with a furlong to go and lost the place. WARRENS CANDY MAN broke out, stalked from inside, waited for room behind the top pair on the far turn, lacked room off heels in upper stretch, angled out near the eighth pole then came back inside late and rounded out the superfecta. ATOMIC DROP veered out and bumped rival at the start then bumped again shortly after, took control early, received pressure on the backstretch, dueled around the far turn, bumped with WHISKEY TALK entering the stretch and weakened. WHISKEY TALK got pinballed at the start, chased outside the pacesetter then prompted the pace from outside, headed rival at the three-eighths, dueled through that bend, bumped with ATOMIC DROP entering the lane and also weakened. SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.45 45.97 52.49 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Big Treat 115 3 1 1–½ 1–4 1–10 Ellingwood 1.90 5 Drizella 122 5 5 2–3½ 2–3½ 2–2¾ Hernandez 1.20 2 Swanning 122 2 4 3–hd 4–4½ 3–2 Gutierrez 3.70 4 Preskitt 117 4 2 4–3 3–½ 4–1½ Pyfer 36.30 1 Miss Shady 122 1 3 5–1 5–3½ 5–11 Maldonado 7.20 6 Precious Insight 122 6 6 6 6 6 Pereira 19.00 3 BIG TREAT 5.80 3.60 2.80 5 DRIZELLA 2.60 2.80 2 SWANNING 2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $44.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-4) $8.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $8.55 Winner–Big Treat B.f.2 by Mr. Big out of Maria's Own, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC and Heart Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $135,738 Daily Double Pool $22,181 Exacta Pool $49,599 Superfecta Pool $17,531 Trifecta Pool $31,820. Scratched–none. BIG TREAT got bumped at the start, dueled inside of DRIZELLA up the backstretch, shook free nearing the quarter pole, asked once right-handed in upper stretch and extended the lead under hand urging in the late stages. DRIZELLA broke out, dueled for the lead outside BIG TREAT, could not keep pace nearing the quarter pole, chased the winner down the stretch and bested the rest. SWANNING broke out and bumped BIG TREAT, tracked the dueling pair from inside, moved out into the two path around the turn, lacked the needed response but secured the show. PRESKITT chased three wide through the turn and flattened in the final furlong. MISS SHADY stumbled shortly after the start, entered the turn two wide then drifted out around the bend, came four wide into the stretch and failed to menace. PRECIOUS INSIGHT chased four then five wide around the turn and weakened. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 24.33 49.13 1:14.15 1:27.88 1:41.27 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Best of Show 113 2 5 4–½ 4–1 4–2 1–½ 1–1¼ Ortega 3.70 7 Circle of Honor 115 7 2 2–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 2–1 2–3¼ Centeno 2.60 4 Paynter's Love 117 4 4 5–2 5–5 5–2 4–½ 3–1 Pyfer 3.50 1 Sugar Kisses 122 1 6 6–1½ 7–6 7 5–hd 4–nk Pereira 12.50 6 Curious Inji 122 6 8 7–hd 6–hd 6–½ 6–5 5–nk T Baze 5.70 5 Flag Salute 122 5 3 3–1½ 2–1 1–½ 3–2 6–18 Hernandez 4.70 3 Molokini 115 3 1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–1 7 7 Ellingwood 92.50 8 Dynamite Queen 122 8 7 8 8 dnf Desormeaux 13.40 2 BEST OF SHOW 9.40 4.20 3.20 7 CIRCLE OF HONOR 3.80 2.80 4 PAYNTER'S LOVE 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $52.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $18.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-4-1) $21.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-4-1-6) $786.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-4) $30.65 Winner–Best of Show B.f.3 by Honor Code out of Film Critic, by Dynaformer. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Allen, Orson, Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Mutuel Pool $336,050 Daily Double Pool $9,912 Exacta Pool $208,769 Superfecta Pool $85,944 Super High Five Pool $36,327 Trifecta Pool $143,087. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-2) paid $87.50. Pick Three Pool $32,188. BEST OF SHOW in range early from inside, went up and was in a bit tight entering the lane, angled to the inside, cleared mid-stretch and held safely. CIRCLE OF HONOR forwardly placed otuside the top pair, entered the stretch four wide and got outkicked by the winner. PAYNTER'S LOVE tracked outside a rival, exited the far turn four wide and gained the show. SUGAR KISSES stumbled leaving the gate, sat off the pace, angled five wide around the far turn and finished willingly. CURIOUS INJI stumbled badly at the start, traveled along the inside then two wide into the lane, came back inside and failed to threaten. FLAG SALUTE pulled chasing the leader around the first turn, moved up to press the pace on the backstretch, gained the lead near the five-sixteenths, was overtaken in upper stretch and weakened. MOLOKINI set the pace on the inside, lost command around the far turn and gave way in the drive. DYNAMITE QUEEN traveled near the back of the pack, pulled up leaving the backstretch and walked off. RACE WAS HAND-TIMED. FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.82 46.00 1:09.62 1:21.72 1:34.00 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Cassie Belle 124 4 2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 1–nk Hernandez 0.70 3 A New Peace 124 3 3 3–1 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 2–2½ Valdivia, Jr. 11.20 1 So Much Happy 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–1½ 3–½ Maldonado 2.10 6 Colombian Gold 124 6 4 5–8 5–5 5–4 5–5 4–1¼ Pereira 24.50 5 Kleen Karma 124 5 5 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–2 4–1½ 5–4¾ Cedillo 8.60 2 Cover Version 117 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 Centeno 11.00 4 CASSIE BELLE 3.40 2.60 2.10 3 A NEW PEACE 5.40 3.00 1 SO MUCH HAPPY 2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $21.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-6) $12.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $11.15 Winner–Cassie Belle Dbb.m.5 by Lucky Pulpit out of Madame Heat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Oakcrest Stable. Mutuel Pool $143,026 Daily Double Pool $22,727 Exacta Pool $72,315 Superfecta Pool $28,267 Trifecta Pool $47,109. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-4) paid $24.40. Pick Three Pool $16,049. CASSIE BELLE was closest in pursuit outside the leader or in the two path, bid alongside at the quarter pole, took control entering the stretch, put away SO MUCH HAPPY with a sixteenth remaining and held gamely in the closing moments. A NEW PEACE stalked the pace along the inside, steered out in the stretch, summoned a late bid but was not enough. SO MUCH HAPPY broke out, sped to the front along the rail, asked when challenged at the quarter pole, lost command into the stretch, fought back from inside but flattened out in the final sixteenth. COLOMBIAN GOLD tracked the pace off the inside, traveled two then three wide around the far turn, tipped out in the stretch and kept on to earn a minor award. KLEEN KARMA stalked the pacesetter outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. COVER VERSION lost her path at the start and dropped to the back, saved ground through both turns and was never a factor. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $100,000-$80,000. Time 23.10 46.62 1:12.60 1:25.46 1:37.99 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Papale 124 3 2 4–2 3–½ 2–hd 1–1 1–1¼ Franco 1.80 2 Mongolian Ford 111 2 1 2–1½ 1–hd 1–1 2–5 2–10 Centeno 4.60 1 Theultimatepraise 119 1 6 5–1½ 6 6 4–3 3–1¼ Pereira 11.90 4 Exalted Joy 124 4 5 6 5–½ 3–½ 3–1 4–4 Cedillo 3.80 5 Roadside 111 5 3 1–hd 2–1 4–hd 5–½ 5–5¾ Ellingwood 6.10 6 Sir Flatter 118 6 4 3–hd 4–1 5–½ 6 6 Hernandez 3.30 3 PAPALE 5.60 3.00 2.60 2 MONGOLIAN FORD 4.20 3.80 1 THEULTIMATEPRAISE 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-4) $18.25 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1) $31.20 Winner–Papale Grr.g.3 by Frosted out of Mayan Milagra, by Menifee. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Agnew, Dan J. and Schneider, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $250,077 Daily Double Pool $11,851 Exacta Pool $132,374 Superfecta Pool $44,868 Trifecta Pool $76,493. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-3) paid $17.90. Pick Three Pool $42,230. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-2-4-3) 782 tickets with 4 correct paid $89.75. Pick Four Pool $91,975. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-2-4-3) 306 tickets with 5 correct paid $784.15. Pick Five Pool $278,954. PAPALE vied between into the first turn then stalked in the two path, moved inside and steadied off heels at the quarter pole, gained a clear path when MONGOLIAN FORD lugged out into the stretch, drew clear a furlong out and held gamely. MONGOLIAN FORD vied for the lead from inside then dueled for command, cleared around the far turn, lugged out into the stretch, was overtaken by PAPALE but stayed on gamely from outside. THEULTIMATEPRAISE stalked the pace along the inside then moved into the two path, angled out around the far turn then was forced out by EXALTED JOY entering the stretch, then kept on through the late stages and gained the show. EXALTED JOY bumped with ROADSIDE at the start, asked early while lacking early quickness, went outside a rival on the backstretch, moved closer three then four deep on the far turn, came out into the stretch and lost the show. ROADSIDE bumped both sides at the start, vied three deep into the clubhouse turn then dueled for the lead outside of MONGOLIAN FORD, lost contact with that rival and cropped back between foes leaving the far turn, then weakened along the inside. SIR FLATTER bumped with inside rival at the start, vied four deep into the first turn then chased outside a rival, went three deep on the far turn, put in tight quarters at the quarter pole, then faded through the drive. SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.01 46.41 1:10.48 1:34.75 1:46.90 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Beaudacious 126 3 2 1–½ 1–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–4¼ Desormeaux 0.70 4 Circleofchampions 118 4 7 4–½ 4–5 3–hd 2–3 2–3½ Gonzalez 8.30 2 Big Coupe 118 2 1 3–2 3–1 4–4 3–3 3–1¼ Cedillo 3.30 5 Big Flint 118 5 6 6–4 6–6 6–4½ 4–1 4–2¼ T Baze 5.90 6 Henchman 118 6 4 5–3 5–2½ 5–2 5–3 5–1 Franco 71.10 7 Blue Star 111 7 5 7 7 7 6–4 6–19 Centeno 14.70 1 Fly Buddy Fly 126 1 3 2–2 2–2 2–½ 7 7 Figueroa 15.40 3 BEAUDACIOUS 3.40 2.40 2.10 4 CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS 7.20 4.00 2 BIG COUPE 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $6.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-2-5) $5.18 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-2-5-6) $277.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $9.10 Winner–Beaudacious B.c.4 by Karakontie (JPN) out of She's Striking, by Smart Strike. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Big Barn Thoroughbred, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $235,232 Daily Double Pool $25,206 Exacta Pool $110,576 Superfecta Pool $47,583 Super High Five Pool $3,934 Trifecta Pool $76,379. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $5.85. Pick Three Pool $21,111. BEAUDACIOUS sped to the front outside a rival, cleared around the first turn, showed the way along the inside into the drive, urged right-handed and drew away. CIRCLEOFCHAMPIONS stalked inside, steadied briefly off heels near the three-eights, raced a bit off the rail into the stretch, tipped out further and lacked the needed late kick. BIG COUPE in range early while a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, traveled three deep at the five-sixteenths, came two wide into the drive and held the show. BIG FLINT bumped HENCHMAN at the start, was asked around the far turn and went three outside a pair of rivals a quarter mile out, kept on through the drive and filled out the superfecta. HENCHMAN got bumped by BIG FLINT at the start, sat off the pace, went between rivals at the quarter pole, urged left-handed in the lane but could not find the necessary response. BLUE STAR dropped back early, moved to the inside, saved ground then came out in upper stretch and made no impact. FLY BUDDY FLY showed early speed from inside, ceded the lead around the first turn then switched outside chasing the pacesetter, dropped back around the far turn, eased in the lane and walked off. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.17 46.83 1:11.82 1:24.64 1:38.23 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 She's a Dime 119 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2¼ Centeno 2.60 3 Midnight Jamboree 124 3 4 3–1 3–1 2–1 2–3 2–7 Pereira 0.90 4 Paige Runner 124 4 3 4–1 4–3 3–2½ 3–6½ 3–11 Maldonado 3.30 1 True Mischief 117 1 2 2–1½ 2–1 4–7 4–11 4–21 Ellingwood 17.50 5 Diva in Charge 121 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Pyfer 7.50 2 SHE'S A DIME 7.20 3.00 2.20 3 MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE 2.40 2.10 4 PAIGE RUNNER 2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $8.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $7.50 Winner–She's a Dime Ch.m.5 by Eskendereya out of Revealing, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: R. Chris Larsen. Mutuel Pool $227,365 Daily Double Pool $19,300 Exacta Pool $87,898 Trifecta Pool $62,242. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-2) paid $13.95. Pick Three Pool $27,607. SHE'S A DIME sped to the front in the two path, gained some pressure a quarter mile out but cleared outside rival again and held well under right-handed encouragement. MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE stalked three wide, angled to the two path on the far turn then exited the bend three wide, stayed within striking distance through the final furlong, could not summon the needed response but was clearly second best. PAIGE RUNNER went four wide through the first turn, moved into the three path around the second bend then came four wide into the stretch and flattened out in the final furlong. TRUE MISCHIEF chased along the fence, went up inside the leader at the halfway point, was in tight and checked at the seven-sixteenths pole, remained inside to the stretch and weakened. DIVA IN CHARGE was fanned five wide into the first turn, trailed up the backstretch, angled in around the far turn, eased in the drive and walked off. EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.38 43.95 56.08 1:08.21 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Antithetical 124 3 8 8 8 6–2 1–1 T Baze 5.50 1 Armour Plate 124 1 3 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 4.10 4 Midnight Mystery 124 4 5 2–1½ 2–1 1–1 3–¾ Cedillo 3.20 8 Juggles 124 8 1 3–½ 4–1 3–hd 4–1¼ Gutierrez 6.60 5 Deuce 124 5 6 6–1 6–2 5–hd 5–2½ Maldonado 15.50 2 Hartel 122 2 4 1–½ 1–hd 4–1 6–2½ Hernandez 1.60 7 Fantasy Game 117 7 7 7–4 5–½ 7–2½ 7–5 Ortega 53.50 6 Severin 124 6 2 5–hd 7–1 8 8 Barnett 84.90 3 ANTITHETICAL 13.00 5.60 3.80 1 ARMOUR PLATE 4.00 3.00 4 MIDNIGHT MYSTERY 4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $73.00 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $26.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-8) $50.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-4-8-5) $1,336.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $63.90 Winner–Antithetical Grr.g.4 by Slew's Tiznow out of Wild Marini, by Marino Marini. Bred by Rancho San Miguel (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Miyadi, Steven and Winkler, Mark. Mutuel Pool $408,095 Daily Double Pool $64,194 Exacta Pool $203,042 Superfecta Pool $118,194 Super High Five Pool $20,686 Trifecta Pool $163,160. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-3) paid $29.35. Pick Three Pool $80,423. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-3-2-3) 2341 tickets with 4 correct paid $87.25. Pick Four Pool $267,778. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-3-2-3) 541 tickets with 5 correct paid $208.60. Pick Five Pool $147,868. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-4-3-3-2-3) 94 tickets with 6 correct paid $477.84. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $83,918. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $205,353. ANTITHETICAL bumped both sides at the start, settled at the back, came out on the turn, entered the stretch four wide, steered out widest and surged late to overtaken the runner-up. ARMOUR PLATE chased from inside, angled three wide around the turn, headed rival with a sixteenth to go but got outkicked by the winner. MIDNIGHT MYSTERY broke in and bumped rival at the start, prompted the pace from outside, dueled with HARTEL around the turn, bumped with that rival into the lane, led in upper stretch but yielded to the top pair. JUGGLES stalked four deep early, took the turn three then four wide, made a bid in upper stretch but faltered in deep stretch. DEUCE chased between foes then angled in on the turn, steadied off heels at the top of the stretch, tipped out and finished evenly in the late stages. HARTEL bumped with rival at the start, set the pace under pressure, dueled around the turn, bumped entering the stretch and gave way. FANTASY GAME raced off the pace in the early going, advanced outside rivals leaving the backstretch, took the turn four then five wide and weakened in the lane. SEVERIN chased three deep up the backstretch, outside a rival around the turn then moved to the rail leaving the bend, came off the inside at the top of the stretch and faded. Attendance Handle On-Track 2,442 $466,691 Inter-Track N/A $1,538,167 Out of State N/A $4,698,076 TOTAL 2,442 $6,702,934