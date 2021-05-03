Horse racing newsletter: Reflections on the Kentucky Derby
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get caught up with stewards’ rulings.
It’s the day after the Kentucky Derby and all eyes turn to the Preakness Stakes in two weeks. The presumption is that Medina Spirit will head to Baltimore. But winning trainer Bob Baffert was not 100% that the winning colt will be headed East.
“[Medina Spirit] came out of it well,” Baffert said. “It takes about a week to determine, so I’m going to come back next weekend and see. But I don’t see anything discouraging right now.”
There’s also the question if Concert Tour, who was Baffert’s top horse before the Arkansas Derby, will be going to Baltimore.
“Concert Tour worked well this morning, I’ll sit down and talk to [owner] Mr. [Gary] West,” Baffert said. “He wants that horse to develop and we’re not rushing things. We know he’s a good horse, so we’ll see next week how he is. The thing is how they’re training. They both would have to be training well.”
So that’s the center of the day after story. But, if you want more, I did a longer story for The Times web and print. Just click here.
Louis Rabaut’s big picture look
Our Kentucky correspondent Louis Rabaut, of the Horse Racing Happy Hour, has taken on the task of viewing Saturday’s Kentucky Derby through the lens of someone who lives in Kentucky. It’s likely different than those of us in Southern California, or is it? Louis, it’s your turn.
“Bob Baffert just won the most recognizable race on the planet but was there a bigger story that was unfolding?
“Years from now, we’ll look at the record books and see his name prominently displayed. And it should be. There’s no question he cemented his legacy with Medina Spirit’s win in the 147th Kentucky Derby. When you break a record that’s been around since 1952, when Ben Jones won the last of his six Derbies, everyone should take notice. Baffert also won his 220th Grade 1 stakes race with Gamine in the Derby City Distaff, more than any other trainer.
“Baffert is the greatest trainer of young thoroughbreds … ever. That debate should be a short one.
“The story of the weekend, however, was the crowd.
“Churchill Downs announced official attendances of 41,472 for Oaks Day, and 51,838 for Derby Day. For context, 170,513 fans packed the 2015 Derby; 124,589 showed up for the 2016 running of the Oaks. This past weekend’s attendance is small compared to those numbers, but meaningful. Remember, the Derby crowd is the largest at any sporting event in the U.S. in 2021.
“In fact, the Derby had more television viewers than the Oscars, NFL Draft or the final round of the Masters.
“I think most sports observers saw the crowds at the Texas Rangers home opener, with people shoulder-to-shoulder at Globe Life Field. Texas relaxed its COVID-19 masking protocols on March 10.
“In Kentucky, our mask mandate lives on. On April 26, we saw the first mask relaxation as Governor Andy Beshear, a Democratic governor in a Republican state, announced that outdoor gatherings of less than 1,000 no longer required masking. Obviously, the crowds at Oaks or Derby didn’t meet that threshold.
“Beshear, and his medical director Dr. Steven Stack, have been cautious with their masking mandates. Stack is a past chair of the AMA, its youngest director in more than 160 years so there’s no questioning his credentials. I wrote in this newsletter last fall about Churchill Downs being opened to limited fans for the November meet. I’m a season ticket-holder to our local minor-league soccer team, which had fans at a third of capacity all of last summer. I attended every match, and wore a mask in the blistering heat for all of them. The mandates have been conservative, but by no means draconian. Louisville City FC was one of the first televised pro teams with fans last year.
“However, Beshear was roundly booed when he handed out the golden winner’s trophy. Beshear, who had been vaccinated, stood in the middle of Churchill Downs in his mask. It’s no secret his popularity has waned since the start of the pandemic as he has been popping up more on national than local broadcasts.
“I received the two-dose Moderna vaccine in advance of the Derby. I’m in the younger group, so I gladly waited my turn. I even volunteered at Louisville’s Broadbent Arena vaccination site to help administer vaccines to Louisville-area residents and workers. I didn’t post my vaccination card on social media, as many did, because getting it was a private but easy decision after talking with my wife, a physician.
“Video of the crowd at Churchill Downs will show a largely unmasked group of fans. It was lively. It was the symbolic and literal unmasking of America. Over and over, I heard comments like ‘this is why I got vaccinated.’
“The reaction to Beshear’s winner’s circle masking choice is understandable given that people have been waiting more than a year to attend anything resembling a major event and experience the roar of a crowd. A quick scan of twitter showed people around the country snickering and pointing at Kentucky, saying how bad the lack of masks made them look.
“Anyone who has ever attended the Derby knows the crowd is a mélange of people from all over the country, and the world. The accents were not only global but those of upper-midwesterners, southerners, and Californians. I chatted with people from Chicago, Detroit, L.A., Charlotte, Miami, New York. Make no mistake: it wasn’t Kentucky taking its mask off--it was America.
“Prior to the weekend, I hadn’t considered how meaningful the Derby could be in the post-vaccine world mask debate. I’m not sure it’ll change much for politicians, who seem more and more cemented into their positions, be it in Florida or Texas, Michigan or California. It’s a personal decision, but the mostly maskless crowd seemed to indicate that it’s time for sports to get back to normal.”
Louis Rabaut is a Louisville-based co-host of the Horse Racing Happy Hour podcast, alongside Megan Devine and Mike Gandolfo. New episodes release every Thursday on all major podcast platforms. Follow him on Twitter @LouisRabaut.
CHRB rulings
Good news, the California Horse Racing Board has caught up on its rulings. So let’s get right to them, including one (the first one) I’ve never see before.
--Apprentice jockey Alexis Centeno was fined $100 for failing to show for a regular meeting of apprentice jockeys to review races from the past week. Emily Ellingwood, Jessica Pyfer and Juan Espinoza all showed but Centeno did not.
--Jockey agent Derek Lawson was fined $1,500 for not honoring a call on Cotopaxi in the Del Mar Juvenile Turf Stakes. Lawson was the agent for Flavien Prat at the time. The ruling said the Juvenile Turf Stakes was on Sept. 4, but it was on Sept. 7, according to Equibase. Prat rode the favorite Get Her Number, who finished fourth. Cotopaxi finished fifth.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended for three days (April 30, May 1 and 2) for his ride aboard Multiplier in the third race on April 18, the Tokyo City Cup Stakes. He used the riding crop when the horse was out of contention. Multiplier broke down in the race and was euthanized the next day. It was a majority decision as steward Luis Jauregui voted for a five-day suspension.
--Jockey Eswan Flores was suspended for five days (May 2, 7, 8, 9 and 14) for his ride aboard D’s Lovely Sophia in the 11t race on April 24. The stewards determined that D’s Lovely Sophia drifted out interfering and clipping heels with Rockie Causeway, causing jockey Mario Gutierrez to be unseated. Gutierrez was transported to the hospital but rode the next day. D’s Lovely Sophia was disqualified and moved to from second to unplaced.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Sunday a mile allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. Laura’s Light set up in the perfect stalking position and exiting the far turn moved to the lead and won by 1 ½ lengths.
Laura’s Light paid $5.80, $3.20 and $2.60. She’s Our Charm was second followed by Quiet Secretary, Rocking Redhead, Beguiled and Trickle In.
“She broke well and she was very relaxed,” Abel Cedillo told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I knew Jessica [Pyfer] was going to go, so I wanted to stay close. At the top of the stretch, she responded very well. This was a nice race for her.”
Peter Miller was the winning trainer.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday night.
Belmont (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Ruffian Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Vault ($8.80)
A final thought
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 2.
