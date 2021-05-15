Horse racing newsletter: Medina Spirit cleared for Preakness

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

We ran our big Preakness preview in the Friday newsletter, so you can get it here.

The news on Friday was that Medina Spirit, along with three other Bob Baffert horses, was cleared to run this weekend. One of them, Beautiful Gift, finished a tiring seventh as the favorite in Friday’s Black-Eyed Susan Stakes. Concert Tour will run in the Preakness as the 5-2 second choice behind Medina Spirit at 9-5. And, even though the track didn’t announce it, Hozier, who will run in the Sir Barton Stakes, was also tested as part of standard protocols. Hozier received two tests and the other horses had special testing, which included three samples.

I did an extensive story on Baffert and the controversy. He is a lightning rod for criticism from some, and he also has friends who are intensely loyal to him. You can read it here. It was interesting reporting the story as it was very difficult to find current trainers to talk about this subject.

In the story, David Carter, a sports marketing expert at USC, made the observation that people like villains, someone to root against. As he so colorfully put it: “The white hair wears a black hat.”

If you are the horse racing industry, this is probably not the year you want to see someone going for a Triple Crown. If Medina Spirit were to win, it prolongs a very uncomfortable story in the public consciousness. If he were to lose, the general public would probably think it has something to do with him not being on a drug.

Betamethasone is a legal medication, and two of the top regulatory vets in the country say it is not performance-enhancing. The only problem is it is not legal on race day. You are supposed to stop treatment 14 days before racing so that vets, when examining a horse, can feel for hot spots that may indicate a horse is less sound than it needs to be. The medication lessens the inflammation but doesn’t cure the problem.

So, all that’s left is the running of the race and we’ll see where things stand. Post time is 3:47 p.m. PDT. It can be found on your local NBC affiliate.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Friday was a mile turf race for 3-year-old Cal-breds. With Flavien Prat and Mike Smith at the Preakness, it gives a chance for some other jockeys to win. And in this case it was Abel Cedillo who guided Ferrariano from a stalking position, going three wide into the stretch and winning by a neck.

Ferrariano, trained by Brian Koriner, paid a whopping $52.80, $14.00 and $5.20. Found My Ball, the favorite, was second and Big Talker finished third.

Santa Anita preview

Saturday’s Preakness Day card makes you wish you were in Baltimore. There are 10 races starting at 12:30 p.m., but the gates open at 7 a.m., which would give you enough time to start playing the Preakness card on simulcast. There are only four turf races, low for a track that’s been averaging about half its races on the grass. There are a four-horse stakes race, three allowance/optional claimers and two maiden specials.

The feature has such a low number of horses it was moved to the third race with a post of 1:30 p.m. It’s the Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes for 3-year-olds going 6 ½ furlongs. Laurel River is the 4-5 favorite for trainer Baffert and jockey Cedillo. He was run twice, winning last out by 4 ¼ lengths. The Chosen Vron is the second choice at 6-5 for Eric Kruljac and Umberto Rispoli. He has won two of three and won the Echo Eddie last out and finished third in the San Vicente to Concert Tour and Freedom Fighter.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

SEVENTH RACE: No. 1 Supersonic Flyer (8-1)

Supersonic Flyer is my value play in this 13-horse field at 8-1. Ridden by Jessica Pyfer for the first time, her big weight break should come in very handy from this inside post. Trainer Leonard Powell drops the horse Saturday from maiden to maiden claiming, a move he is winning 24% with. Back to dirt, a surface Flyer had her best race trying a gate-to-wire move under Edwin Maldonado in March. In that race, Flyer was caught deep stretch, so the cutback to 6 ½ furlongs looks ideal. Blinkers also get added for even more early speed. This is the type of horse and strategy Jessica has done very well on at the meet.

Friday’s result: Standing O was in striking distance but went six wide into the stretch, got bumped and faded to last of eight horses.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate preview

Matt Dinerman is back for another week of Golden Gate Fields racing. The genial race caller is the host for our weekly previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“Many good-quality races are spread throughout the weekend race cards at Golden Gate Fields. On Saturday, first post is 1:18 p.m. with a nine-race program. There are three allowance races and two maiden special weights. The opener is a maiden special weight with a pair of first-time starters that look live. Day Plan, trained by Jonathan Wong, draws the outside post and sports several sharp workouts leading up to her debut. She is a daughter of Carpe Diem that did not meet the reserve price of $70,000 as a yearling in the 2019 Keeneland September Sale. Torrey’s Girl, conditioned by Jamey Thomas, was a bargain buy of $4,000 as a 2-year-old and posts a fast gate workout (for the Tapeta, anyway) in preparation for her debut. She is a Kentucky-bred by Can the Man. I’m interested to see how both fillies run. The morning-line favorite, Damn the Torpedoes, makes her first start for trainer Blaine Wright and cuts back from a route to a sprint. She was previously trained by Simon Callaghan.

“The sixth is an interesting race for fillies and mares at one mile on turf. The morning-line favorite is Amazen Grazen, an Ed Moger Jr. trainee who was runner-up in last month’s Campanile Stakes. Moger has always thought this filly would enjoy routing and so far he is right. Even though she didn’t win, she ran her best race in the Campanile, her first try around two turns. Her main competition is the Steve Specht trained Tiz An Edventure, a filly by Tiznow that won at first asking sprinting. With the pedigree in mind, she should enjoy the added distance.

“The fourth is a first-level allowance that attracts a pair of Wong entrants that haven’t run since last year. Both possess solid pedigrees. Take a Time Out, a $150,000 purchase, routed in her first race and scored a runway win. Don’t Unzip Me is a daughter of Honor Code and out of the nine-time stake winner Unzip Me. The last time we saw her run, she broke her maiden in a gate-to-wire victory.

“Two maiden special weights and a trio of allowances highlight the Sunday card. First post is 1:20 p.m. A field of 11 will go 1 1/8 miles on the turf in the ninth. Two Southern California shippers enter: the Neil Drysdale-trained Gauguin and Liberal, trained by Paddy Gallagher. Both horses exit first-level allowance races at Santa Anita. The top local contenders include Shadrack and Claim of Passion, who finished right behind next-out winner Union Dance on April 17, hard-knocker Shot of a Lifetime and recent allowance victor Gallant Warren.

“The sixth features a strong group of second-level allowance sprinters. Hard-tryer Slam Dunk Sermon had a three-race losing streak snapped last time out but freshens up and appears ready to rebound. Jeffnjohn’sthundr has always been well regarded, finishing behind Authentic and Nadal a couple years ago. He makes his second start off a lengthy vacation for trainer Jeff Bonde. El Chavo Del Ocho was rolling late in the Lost In the Fog Stakes on Gold Rush Weekend Saturday and finds an easier bunch in this spot, while the Isidro Tamayo-trained pair of Darnquick and Sunset Dragunn have always been competitive at this level and enter back. Exclusive Speaker won a first-level allowance the last time he sprinted and takes the next logical step up the class ladder.”

Big races review

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Friday.

Pimlico (8): Grade 3 $150,000 Allaire Dupont Distaff Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Spice Is Nice ($6.60)

Pimlico (9): $100,000 Very One Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Caravel ($6.60)

Pimlico (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Miss Preakness Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Red Ghost ($6.20)

Pimlico (11): $100,000 Hilltop Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Alda ($17.40)

Pimlico (12): Grade 3 $250,000 Pimlico Special Stakes, 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles. Winner: Last Judgement ($11.80)

Pimlico (13): Grade 3 $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 11/8 miles. Winner: Army Wife ($11.00)

Big races preview

A look at thoroughbred graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.

7:30 Pimlico (1): $100,000 Sir Barton Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Hozier (2-5)

8:41 Pimlico (3): Grade 3 $200,000 Chick Lang Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Jaxon Traveler (4-5)

10:28 Pimlico (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Gallorette Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Mean Mary (6-5)

10:43 Churchill Downs (3): $100,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Speightstown Shirl (7-2)

11:45 Pimlico (8): $100,000 James W. Murphy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Outadore (7-5)

12:18 Churchill Downs (6): $100,000 maiden special weight, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Commanders Palace (9-2)

12:25 Pimlico (9): $100,000 Skipat Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Chub Wagon (8-5)

12:50 Churchill Downs (7): $102,000 allowance, 3 and up, 1 3/16 miles. Favorite: Turnagain Tide (2-1)

1:05 Pimlico (10): $100,000 Jim McKay Turf Sprint Stakes, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: The Critical Way (5-2)

1:22 Churchill Downs (8): $100,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Time Leverage (9-5)

1:30 Santa Anita (3): Grade 3 $100,000 Lazaro Barrera Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Laurel River (4-5)

1:41 Pimlico (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Maryland Sprint Match Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Strike Power (7-2)

1:55 Churchill Downs (9): $104,000 allowance/optional claiming, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Foxxy Belle (3-1)

2:28 Churchill Downs (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Louisville Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Arklow (7-5)

2:38 Pimlico (12): Grade 2 $250,000 Dinner Party Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Sacred Life (7-5)

2:52 Belmont (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Soaring Softly Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Tobys Heart (5-2)

3:47 Pimlico (13): Grade 1 $1 million Preakness Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 3/16 miles. Favorite: Medina Spirit (9-5)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 6 Great Power (7-2)

This well connected runner has tactical speed and enters after a better-than-looked effort when running sixth in his first start over the Los Alamitos night racing oval 13 nights ago. In that outing, Great Power leaned back right when the gate opened and lost multiple lengths right away, leaving him in a tough spot considering he’s normally in close tracking position. He did show a decent turn of foot to chase the heavy favorite while racing wide throughout before finishing evenly down the lane. With the experience of an outing here and with the addition of blinkers, we think he’ll have a much better start from the good outside post and he could be tough to catch. He’ll be facing three horses that he faced in his last start.

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.

